The Best Gambling Sites in Canada – Top Canadian Online Gambling Sites

With so many choices these days, the best gambling sites in Canada are hard to find.

Also, with shady licensing, slow payout systems, and unreliable customer service it’s possible the reels can roll the wrong way in more ways than one.

That’s why we’ve selected licensed online gambling sites with superior gaming variety, generous welcome bonuses, versatile payment methods, and five star customer service.

Spin Casino is our #1 pick for these reasons and more, but we have 16 other online casinos ready to fight for your attention.

Let’s take a closer look.

Best Gambling Sites in Canada

1. Spin Casino – Best Online Gambling Site in Canada Overall

Pros

480 online casino games

Great blackjack selection

47 live dealer games

Generous welcome bonus

Full-fledged mobile casino

Cons

Relatively high wagering requirements

Spin Casino is our #1 overall pick for best Canadian online casino. They offer 480 casino games in addition to 22 sports betting options, and we greatly appreciated their dedication to providing a full-scale mobile casino for players to enjoy.

Gaming Variety – 4.5/5

Players who sign up with Spin Casino will find a full-scale online casino at their disposal.

Here, you’ll have 480 casino games at your disposal. Their gaming library spreads across 400 high-quality slots, 21 virtual roulette wheels, 15 kinds of blackjack, 16 baccarat tables, and 9 video poker games.

Players who enjoy wagering with a live dealer are also in luck – Spin Casino hosts 47 different live dealer games that include live poker and blackjack.

No matter what kind of online gambling experience you’re after, Spin Casino should suit your needs.

Bonuses – 3.7/5

Although you won’t find any free spins here you will be privy to a triple-tiered deposit match totaling up to $1,000.

When you make your first deposit with Spin Casino they’ll get a 100% match up to $400. Your second and third deposits will each be rewarded with a reload match of 100% up to $300.

However, what we didn’t like were their high wagering requirements compared to other online casinos. For the price tag, bettors will have to contend with a 70x playthrough.

Deposits & Withdrawals – 4.5/5

Spin Casino has 15 deposit and withdrawal methods for players to utilize.

Players can bank their money using Visa/MasterCard credit cards, debit cards, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Instant Site Payments, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and bank transfer payment.

Their low betting limits also made us look twice. You’ll only have to deposit $10 for each of your first 3 deposits in order to qualify for your 100% bonus and reload matches.

We appreciate their dedication to offering superior banking versatility and lightning-fast payout speeds. Players can expect to have their cashouts processed within 48 hours.

Mobile Compatibility – 5/5

Spin Casino doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app for their platform, but they’re still one of the best mobile casinos going, with flawless mobile compatibility through their website.

They’ve built up a dedicated mobile casino that allows for on-the-go wagers across their 22 sports betting markets and full access to their 480+ online gambling games.

While it’s rare to find online casinos in Canada that offer complete website mobile compatibility, Spin Casino differentiates itself from the pack in this department. We had no trouble placing wagers, depositing money with one click, and initiating cash withdrawals on-the-move.

Click here to claim a 100% match up to $400 on your first deposit at Spin Casino.

2. Jackpot City – Best CA Online Gambling Site for Jackpot Slots

Pros

50+ jackpot slots

Average RTP of 95.9%

486 casino games

53 live dealer games

Quadruple-tiered welcome package

Cons

No sports betting options

Comparatively high playthrough

Jackpot City is among the best casino sites in Canada for big fish hunters. With 50 jackpot slots and a 95.9% RTP percentage; online gamblers looking to shoot for the stars may want to consider signing up here.

Gaming Variety – 4/5

As you might expect from a casino entitled “Jackpot City”, signing up here will give you access to 379 high-quality online slots boasting an average return-to-player (RTP) percentage of 95.9%.

Big fish hunters should consider casting their lines here, because 50 of their slots are progressive jackpots that pay into the millions of dollars.

However, Jackpot City offers Canadian gamblers a little bit of everything. On their site, you’ll also find 53 live dealer games (including live blackjack), 17 variations of blackjack, 15 baccarat tables, and 9 roulette wheels.

Regrettably enough, you won’t find an online sportsbook here – their online casino site is strictly dedicated towards satisfying traditional casino players.

Bonuses – 3.9/5

When players sign up now, they can take advantage of a generous, 4-tiered welcome package that totals up to $1,600. Over your first four deposits of at least $10, you can receive a 100% bonus match up to $400.

Although the amount of bonus money on the table made us look twice, the 70x wagering requirement means you’ve got your work cut out for you.

The bright side of this bonus is that many table game wagers go towards satisfying their playthrough (save baccarat, Casino War, and craps).

Deposits & Withdrawals – 4.5/5

Jackpot City is very convenient on the payment front. They accept 15 fiat options, although we’re yet to see this online casino take on crypto wagers.

Players can use Visa/MasterCard credit cards, debit cards, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Instant Site Payments, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and bank transfer here.

Like Spin Casino, Jackpot City offers versatile banking options, low betting limits and lightning fast payout speeds.

You can expect to see your winnings processed within 48 hours of initiating a withdrawal.

Mobile Compatibility – 4.5/5

Jackpot City offers a native mobile app for Android devices, and their website offers the same full-scale mobile casino as their application for iOS users.

Players should have no problems placing their wagers on progressive jackpots and playing live dealer games while on-the-go. Additionally, their mobile app makes one-click betting a breeze.

The only minor complaint we have here is that their website can occasionally lag on older mobile devices. However, so long as you’re not fishing for a jackpot on an iPhone 5S, you won’t have a frustrating overall experience on mobile.

Click here to claim a 100% match up to $400 on your first deposit at Jackpot City.

3. Royal Panda – Best Deposit Bonus for Canadian Players

Pros

100% bonus up to $1,000

Low 35x playthrough

1,218 casino games

25 live dealer games

35 different specialty games

Cons

No sports betting options

Slow card payouts

This Malta-licensed online casino has slowly developed into an industry leader since its launch in 2014, and it drew our attention for offering one of the best casino bonuses going – due to a low rollover welcome bonus compared to other online casinos in Canada.

Gaming Variety – 3.8/5

Players who sign up with Royal Panda can enjoy 1,218 total casino games. Although 1,100 of their games are high-quality online slots, they offer far more than meets the eye.

Disappointingly enough, you won’t find any sports betting options here. On the other hand, you’ll be faced with 3 video poker variants; 17 virtual roulette wheels, 6 baccarat tables, 14 kinds of blackjack, and 25 live dealer games (including live poker).

If you’re looking for a marked change of pace, you can also take advantage of their 35 different specialty games. In addition to bingo and keno, players can enjoy games they’ve never seen before with Royal Panda.

That said, slots enjoyers who dabble in table gaming and love to play bingo are welcomed here.

Bonuses – 4.5/5

You won’t find any free spins with this online casino, but you will find a hefty welcome bonus attached to an industry-leading playthrough.

When you make your first deposit of at least $15, you’ll receive a 100% initial bonus match up to $1,000. Although this might not seem like a crazy amount of money, we did a double take after seeing their listed 35x playthrough.

Our top online casino picks go up to a 70x playthrough for similar bonuses, but Royal Panda stands out from the crowd with their very fair wagering requirements.

Deposits & Withdrawals – 3.7/5

Royal Panda has 7 different fiat deposit options for players to utilize. They don’t accept crypto wagers, but you can bank your money with Visa/MasterCard credit card, iDebit, Interac, Neosurf, Paysafecard, or MuchBetter.

While this banking menu appears limited in comparison to our top picks, they still cover their bases by accepting a satisfactory number of e-wallets.

Additionally, their low betting limits made this online casino a strong contender for our top-reviewed selections. Players only need to deposit $15 in order to qualify for their 100% initial bonus match.

Our sole complaint here resides with their non-ewallet payout speeds. Although e-wallet payouts can be delivered to you within 1 hour, you’ll have to wait anywhere from 3-5 days for debit card or wire transfer payouts.

Mobile Compatibility – 4/5

While they don’t carry a native app for iOS or Android devices, we had no trouble placing wagers through their mobile website.

We also found it easy to deposit money and initiate withdrawals with one click while on-the-move through their mobile website.

We’d have given Royal Panda perfect marks in this area if they fully optimized their website for older mobile devices, but you can rest assured that we didn’t run into any perceivable lag regardless.

Click here to claim a 100% match up to $1000 on your first deposit at Royal Panda.

4. CasinoNic – Best New Canadian Gambling Site

Pros

3,800 total casino games

200+ live dealer games

Slew of generous bonus offers

Full mobile compatibility

Cons

No online sportsbook

Slow payouts for non e-wallets

Even though CasinoNic was established just 3 years ago, they’ve already put together thousands upon thousands of games and brought a full-scale mobile casino to the table for on-the-go bettors. For those reasons, CasinoNic is our top-reviewed new casino site.

Gaming Variety – 4.8/5

Players who sign up with CasinoNic can enjoy nearly 4,000 different games. This is one of the best slots sites around, with 3,300+ high-quality online slots in the fold.

There are also nearly 700 table games. Although they lack sports betting options, there’s bound to be hundreds of games here that you haven’t yet seen.

You’ll also find 222 live dealer games (including several variations of live poker and blackjack).

Additionally, players can enjoy 336 different video blackjack games, 56 video poker variants, 55 baccarat tables, 99 virtual roulette wheels, 10 bingo games, and 9 versions of keno.

CasinoNic brings together 21 leading gaming providers to give Canadian online gamblers the most varied betting experience possible of any of their online casinos. No matter what you’re trying to wager on, odds are you’ll find it here.

Bonuses – 3.7/5

Players can take advantage of constantly changing no-deposit bonuses, tons of free spins, and some of the most generous welcome matches the market has to offer with CasinoNic.

Over your first 10 deposits with their site, you can receive a grand total of $5,000. Your first deposit will grant you a 100% match up to $500, while your next 9 deposits can score you an additional 50% up to $500 each time you pad your casino wallet.

VIP players can also receive a 30% match on any deposit between $1500 and $3000. Moreover, depositing on Tuesdays will grant you a 100% weekly reload bonus up to $150, while reloading on Fridays gets you a 50% weekly match up to $300.

Finally, if it’s your birthday when you sign up, you’ll get a 50% match on your first deposit of $250.

Although we loved their slew of generous online casino bonus offers, the rollover of 50x is quite average.

Deposits & Withdrawals – 3.7/5

Players can take advantage of CasinoNic’s 11 banking options. While they don’t accept cryptocurrency, you’ll be able to make your deposits through Visa/MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, Maestro, ecoPayz, Skrill, MuchBetter, MiFinity, Flexepin, and Neosurf.

In order to receive your 10-tiered deposit match, you’ll need to put down at least $10 for each of your first 10 deposits.

Additionally, they offer fee-free, instant e-wallet withdrawals. That said, while their other fiat payout methods remain fee-free; you will have to wait anywhere from 3-5 days before receiving your winnings.

Mobile Compatibility – 4.5/5

CasinoNic offers a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

We had no trouble placing our wagers, depositing money with one-click, and initiating withdrawals through their native application. We also appreciated their dedication to offering full, on-the-go compatibility throughout the entirety of their 3,866 casino provisions.

That said, as we’d expect from an online casino with so many games to choose from, we found their mobile website to be a bit cluttered and laggy on older devices.

However, since this online casino was established in 2019, this is hardly an unforgivable strike against them.

Click here to claim a 100% match up to $500 on your first deposit at Casinonic.

5. PlayOJO – Best CA Gambling Site for Zero Wagering Requirements

Pros

50 free spins with 0x playthrough

2,000+ total casino games

Average 96% RTP

52 live dealer games

Cons

No cash incentives

Mobile website compatibility needs improvement

PlayOJO uniquely offers players 50 free spins across their high-RTP slots with no wagering requirement attached. Players looking to try their luck are welcomed here – with so many free spins across their 1,880+ high-quality online slots, there’s actual free money here.

Gaming Variety – 4/5

Players who sign up with PlayOJO can enjoy 2,104 total games. Although their online casino is very slots-centric, you’ll also have hundreds of table games available at your fingertips.

On their site, players will find 1,880+ online slots boasting an average return-to-player (RTP) percentage of 96%.

However, that’s not all they offer. You’ll also see 200+ table games spread across 165 variations of blackjack, 88 roulette wheels, 33 baccarat tables, 15 video poker variants, and 7 games of bingo.

Players looking for live dealer casino games won’t be disappointed, either – 52 of their table games come with a live dealer for that Las Vegas-like feel.

Bonuses – 3.5/5

When you make your first deposit of at least $10 with PlayOJO, you’ll receive 50 free spins on Book of Dead attached to a 0x wagering requirement.

This means that you can immediately cash out whatever winnings you get, without having to earn any of your money back with any rollover.

The downside here is that PlayOJO doesn’t offer any sort of deposit bonus or cash match. We appreciated their unique approach with the no rollover free spins, but we’d still like to see this online casino offer at least one deposit match.

Deposits & Withdrawals – 3.7/5

Players can enjoy 9 different banking options with PlayOJO. Although they don’t yet accept crypto wagers, you can make your deposits through Visa/MasterCard, Interac, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, ecoVoucher, AstroPay, and Jeton.

They certainly don’t offer the number of banking options provided by our top picks, but they cover their bases well. Their low $10 deposit minimum will also make it easy to qualify for your 50 free spins.

However, we think they could improve the speed of their non-ewallet payouts. Although ewallet transactions are processed within 24 hours, players will have to wait anywhere from 3-5 days for debit card and wire transfer withdrawals.

Mobile Compatibility – 3.9/5

PlayOJO offers a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Their app offers a full-scale mobile casino that includes their 2,104 games. Additionally, it’s optimized to work flawlessly with older and newer mobile devices.

However, their mobile website optimization needs serious work. Their website’s user interface is cluttered on smartphones, and we ran into significant lag when trying to place wagers through their mobile site.

Regardless, we’d highly recommend wagering through their mobile app when you’re on-the-move.

Click here to claim 50 free spins with no rollover requirement at PlayOJO.

Best Online Gambling Sites Canada Runners-Up

How We Picked The Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites

Gaming Variety

In this review, we prioritized online gambling sites that offer a leading variety of games in addition to sports betting options.

That said, whether you’re after tons of slot machines, various online poker games, or the best online sportsbooks the industry has to offer. You’re sure to find an appropriate site listed here.

Bonuses

The top Canada gambling sites will offer players hefty welcome bonuses, tons of free spins, and generous reload matches to keep them coming back. We also gave a higher ranking to online casino gambling sites that offer the lowest wagering requirements for players.

Banking Options

While none of our top picks accept cryptocurrency wagers, we sorted the best online casinos in Canada on the market by the versatility of their deposit and withdrawal methods. Additionally, we gave a higher ranking to the best online gambling sites that offer the fastest payout speeds.

Mobile Compatibility

We know that players shouldn’t be regulated to their computers in order to bet online. The best online casinos always come with full mobile compatibility.

In this review, we prioritized sites offering a full selection of slot games, sports betting options, and live dealer casino provisions through a mobile platform.

Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites FAQ

Are the Best CA Online Casino Sites Trustworthy?

Contrary to popular belief, many online casinos are trustworthy. However, any Canadian online gambling sites that lack a valid operating license should never be considered.

Players who make the mistake of signing up with an unlicensed online casino are inadvertently putting their financial security and personal information at risk.

That said, the best online betting sites will have a valid (and easily) visible license to operate. All the online Canadian casinos that we review contain a current operating license and implement strict regulations that make playing online safe.

What Kinds of Bonuses Can I Expect From Canadian Betting Sites?

Canadian gamblers who sign up with a trusted casino site can expect a generous welcome bonus, free spins, a maximum free bet on sports wagers, and additional financial incentives.

The best sites for real money gambling understand that offering new players a hefty welcome bonus is the best way to incentivize new sign-ups and retain loyal players.

That said, whether you’re looking for free spins on your favorite slot games, free bets for your next sports wager, or the highest welcome bonus cap on the market; you’re sure to find a betting site for you listed here.

How Can I Choose The Best Online Gambling Sites for Me?

While online gambling in Canada has never been more accessible, it can be hard to differentiate between so many available Internet casinos. That said, your final decision will boil down to your individual betting preferences more than anything else.

For example, if you’re primarily seeking progressive jackpot slots, we’d recommend you sign up with Jackpot City (our top-reviewed online casino for slots enjoyers).

Players looking for tons of sports betting options and a hefty deposit bonus should register with with our #1 overall pick (Spin Casino).

Once again, making your final decision will depend on what you prioritize the most from each of our Canada gambling sites.

Is Online Gambling Legal in Canada?

Each Canadian online casino in our list is licensed to take bets from Canadian players and many of them have been doing so for decades. Furthermore, they are all audited by third parties for fairness.

That said, gambling laws do differ by area so when in doubt check your local laws.

What is the Best Online Casino Bonus for Canadian Players?

Players looking for the lowest wagering requirements should give PlayOJO a chance since you’ll get 50 free spins with no rollover.

On the other hand, Canadian gamblers in search of numerous betting markets to enjoy and a bigger $1000 bonus should consider making an account with Royal Panda.

Comparing the Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Spin Casino – This online casino has a reputation going back decades, and they’ve served up one of the best online slots menus in Canada. New players get a 100% match up to $400.

Jackpot City – One of our favourite spots for progressive jackpot slots online, this is also a great spot for players looking for fast payouts. New players get a 100% match up to $400.

Royal Panda – This online casino in Canada is famous for its great table games selection, as well as their super low 35x rollover on bonuses. New players get a 100% match up to $1000.

Casinonic – Just an insane 3,800+ games selection at this state of the art casino, that also counts one of the best live dealer casinos around. New players get a 100% match up to $500.

PlayOJO – There’s around 2,000 games to play at this player-friendly casino that’s famous for their no frills bonus opportunities. New players get 50 free spins with no rollover requirements.

How To Get Started at the Top Canadian Online Casinos

It may be obvious to some, but signing up at online casinos could be a problem for others.

That’s why we’re going to walk you through the sign up process using Spin Casino as an example:

1. Sign up for a new account.

Visit the Spin Casino website and click on the “sign-up” box in the upper-right-hand corner.

Then, fill out any requested information (including your email address) and click “continue”.

2. Check your inbox.

Next, you’ll need to check your email inbox for a verification link from Spin Casino.

If you don’t see an email in your primary folder, be sure to check your “promotions” folder before you request another email.

Once you find their email, click on “Confirm Your Account” to continue.

3. Make your first deposit.

Finally, you’ll need to make your first deposit via credit card or e-wallet. Be sure to deposit at least $10 so you qualify for your 100% bonus match.

Once you’ve successfully deposited, you can start wagering on your favorite games.

Still Searching for the Best Gambling Sites Canada?

It’s never been easier for Canadian players to gamble online.

That said, because there are an abundance of choices for Canadian gamblers in today’s market, it can be hard to know you’re making the right decision.

We’d like to recommend Spin Casino as a first choice – they’re our #1 pick for Canadian bettors because it’s hard to go wrong with their mobile casino, generous welcome bonus, and full-fledged sportsbook/casino.

Whatever casino site you end up going with, make sure you have fun and wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area. We share unbiased and reader-supported reviews; although we can get commissions for online casinos featured in our site guides, that does not impact our ranking approach. We often endorse sites that we feel give the best pleasurable gaming experience.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

