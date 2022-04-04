Sponsored

17 Best Gambling Sites Ranked by Fairness, Bonuses, Games & More

If you’re a player looking to make the switch from in-person to online betting, you might be wondering which gambling sites are actually worth your time. However, you should be on the lookout for red flags that could ruin your gaming experience.

Some red flags to steer clear of include suspicious reviews, lack of a visible operating license, poor customer service, and unreliable or slow payout systems.

We’re making sure our top picks avoid these pitfalls while offering players prompt customer support, a swath of casino games to enjoy, and easy earn bonuses.

Best Gambling Sites

1. Red Dog — Best Gambling Site Overall

Pros

150+ games to play

Generous deposit match

Accepts 3 forms of crypto

24/7/365 customer support

Accepts NeoSurf

Cons

No sports betting

Limited live dealer games

For the best overall gambling site in the US, our top pick is Red Dog. This site does just about everything well. It carries over 150 games, offers plenty of ways to deposit and withdraw funds, provides excellent customer support, and implements great bonuses.

Gaming Variety: 4.5/5

When you visit Red Dog, you’ll never have to worry about running out of games to play. Their site has 156 games in total, with something for just about any type of casino goer out there. Of all these games, Red Dog has 119 slots to choose from, 14 versions of poker, 5 blackjack games, 4 roulette wheels,12 live dealers and 2 games of baccarat.

However, you won’t find a sportsbook here.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Red Dog wouldn’t be the best online gambling site in the US if they didn’t offer a substantial round of bonuses. At Red Dog, you get a 225% match up to $12,250 on your first 5 deposits. It requires a 30x playthrough to claim, but that won’t take long at all once you start placing bets.

Bitcoin and Neosurf depositors will receive an extra 20% for a total match of 245% up to $12,250 (stretching across your first five deposits). If you’re planning on signing up with Red Dog, it might be worth getting some crypto on your side to take advantage of bonuses like this one.

Moreover, bettors can take advantage of Red Dog’s 24/7, 165% reload bonus whenever they make a deposit.

Banking Options: 4/5

It’s easy to deposit money into your account with Red Dog. Their site accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Bitcoin (BTC), and Neosurf. It also offers live chat to assist you with making deposits, and you can even make a deposit over the phone.

Withdrawing your winnings from Red Dog is easy as well, and it’s even easier if you’re withdrawing crypto.

The site pays its players out via BTC, Litecoin, or Ethereum, and crypto withdrawals are instantly processed. Fiat payments also take just 1-3 business days – either way, you won’t have to wait very long to get your money.

Customer Support: 4/5

As the best online gambling casino, top-notch customer service is a must. Red Dog delivers on this front, too. With 24/7/365 customer support via phone, email, and live chat through the website, it’s easy to get in touch with someone from their team to help you with any questions or concerns you have.

2. Ignition — Best Gambling Site for Poker Players

Pros

120+ strong selection of casino games

Sports betting available

Generous deposit match

8-tiered VIP program rewards loyalty

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Cons

Traditional payouts take 10-14 days

While you’ll have nearly endless games to choose from with any of the online casinos on this list, our personal favorite in terms of gaming variety is Ignition. No other site offers more gaming variety between blackjack, live dealer games, slot machines, and virtual sports betting options.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Considering how we deemed Ignition to be the best online gambling casino for gaming variety, you knew it was going to score well in this category. Ignition has 200+ standard casino games and 8 types of virtual sports betting to help put it above the competition.

Players can choose between 109 slots, 11 types of poker, 7 bingo games, a whopping 24 different versions of blackjack, 4 roulette wheels, and 2 baccarat games. Additionally, 32 of these games use a live dealer and everything on Ignition’s site can be accessed on mobile devices.

Bonuses: 4/5

Ignition offers a slightly lower deposit match in comparison to Red Dog, but with this comes a lower wagering requirement. Moreover, their 8-tiered VIP program rewards loyal players with cash incentives and reload bonuses.

On their site, you’ll receive a 150% match on your initial deposit up to $1,500, and players can take advantage of an additional 150% poker welcome bonus up to $1,500.

The above bonuses only apply if you deposit with crypto. If you instead opt for fiat currencies, both of the bonuses above are reduced to a 100% initial match up to $1,000.

On the (very) bright side, their bonuses only require a 25x playthrough. For an offer of this size, their wagering requirement remains lower than many other online gambling sites.

Banking Options: 4/5

When it comes to making a deposit, few real money online casinos have more options than Ignition. They accept 4 forms of crypto and numerous fiat deposit methods. Players can make deposits using BTC, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Voucher, MasterCard, Visa, and American Express.

Unfortunately, their fiat payouts take anywhere from 10-14 business days, but that’s standard timing for online gambling sites these days. That said, their crypto withdrawals are lightning fast and will take just under an hour to hit your wallet.

Customer Support: 3.8/5

Ignition makes it easy to get in touch with a member of their team thanks to their 24/7 live chat support. You can also send the casino an email, but the site says it can take up to 72 hours to receive a response.

There’s an Ignition Forum where other players can help answer your questions, but we’d recommend calling them instead. When we called their phone line, we waited for under an hour before speaking to a real person.

3. Slots.lv — Best Reload Bonus of any Gambling Site

Pros

Bonuses extend over your first nine deposits

Extra bonus for crypto deposits

5 live dealer games available

30+ jackpot slots for hunters

Cons

High fiat withdrawal fees

No sports betting

When it comes to getting a bonus seemingly every time you make a deposit, no other casino does it better. Additionally, if you want to try your hand at some “big fish”, Slots.lv is the place for you. There’s a decent library of new and classic casino games, exciting tournaments, and plenty of freebies, too.

Gaming Variety: 3.6/5

Even though the name of this casino is Slots.lv, don’t think that it only has slots. This online gambling casino actually has 190 total games on its site. 121 of those are slots, 30 of which progressively pay out into the millions.

They also offer 12 poker games (even more than Ignition!), 7 types of bingo, 8 versions of blackjack, 3 roulette wheels, and 2 baccarat games. Additionally, they carry 36 live dealer games. Your options at Slots.lv remain top-tier, so it’s a great site to consider even if you’re not just interested in slot reels.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Slots.lv shines bright when it comes to bonuses – specifically, their reload bonus is the best we’ve seen yet. Their initial match is great in its own right, offering a 300% match on your initial deposit (with crypto) up to $1,500. If you make a fiat deposit, this bonus is reduced to a 200% match up to $1,000.

And you’ll love their expansive reload bonus. On your next eight (yes, 8!) crypto deposits, you’ll take advantage of a 150% match up to $750. Fiat depositors will receive a lesser (but still generous) 100% reload match up to $500 on their next 8 deposits. Both bonuses have a 35x wagering requirement to beat, but Slots.lv gives you a lot of room to work with.

Banking Options: 3.5/5

Depositing funds into your account with Slots.lv is easy. They accept 4 forms of crypto – players can make their deposits with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, American Express, and MasterCard.

When you initiate a crypto withdrawal, you can expect to see your payout hit your crypto wallet in under an hour. That said, your options are a bit more limited (and pricey) when it comes to fiat payouts – you can expect to pay $75 for check withdrawals and $50 for every debit card withdrawal not made on the first of the month.

For this reason (and to redeem their awesome bonus), we strictly recommend that you use crypto on this site.

Customer Support: 4/5

With this online casino, you get access to customer service via email (with a 24-hour response time), 24/7/365 live chat with a 5-7 minute response time, and a Slots Forum to connect with other players.

4. BetOnline — Best Gambling Site for Betting

Pros

Competitive lines

360+ online casino games

Accepts 12 forms of crypto

Instant, fee-free crypto payouts

Cons

7.5% fee when depositing via credit card

Slow non-crypto payouts

Delayed customer service response

When it comes to sportsbeting, there are only a few gambling sites you can trust, and BetOnline is right on top of that short list. It offers great lines and competitive odds. It’s a very versatile online gambling site with a casino, sportsbook, facebook, live betting, poker, and even esports.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

BetOnline is great for sports betting, but it’s also one of the best all-in-one gambling sites on the market. In this online casino, you can play 360+ casino games consisting of more than 60 slots, poker games, bingo, blackjack, roulette wheels, and baccarat.

They also host over 30 live dealer games in addition to providing the most competitive lines on football, MMA, hockey, golf, rugby, NASCAR, soccer, tennis, and basketball. You’ll even find a few horse racing lines.

If you’re an avid sports bettor and table game enjoyer, BetOnline is undoubtedly the site for you.

Bonuses: 3.5/5

BetOnline provides a generous sportsbook-only match for all players that gives you 50% up to $1,000 with a minimal 10x playthrough.

Upon making their first casino-only deposit, players can take advantage of a 100% (fiat) match up to $1,000. This bonus has a 30x playthrough wagering requirement – challenging, but not undoable.

However, if you make your first casino-only deposit with crypto, BetOnline offers the same 100% initial match up to $1,000 with an insanely low 14x wagering requirement.

Banking Options: 3.5/5

BetOnline accepts 12 different forms of crypto – players can make deposits with BTC, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Ripple, Litecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Solana, Stellar, Tether, and USDC. Moreover, all cryptocurrency withdrawals are instantly processed and fee-free.

However, while BetOnline accepts MoneyGram, wire transfer, e-check, and credit card; they charge high deposit/withdrawal fees for fiat players. You can expect to pay a standard 7.5% credit card deposit fee. Moreover, you might not appreciate waiting up to 2 weeks for a check to appear in your mailbox, but their payout timing still aligns with industry standards.

Customer Support: 3.5/5

As is the norm with most online gambling sites, BetOnline offers 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, and email. However, we’d like to see them respond more promptly.

They took a little under 48 hours to reply to our initial email – while this isn’t an obscenely long wait time, we’d like to see BetOnline respond to players within 24 hours.

5. Bovada — Best Bonuses of any Gambling Site

Pros

Most competitive horse racing lines

Great bonuses for both fiat and crypto users

Over 190+ total online casino games

Low playthrough requirement

Instant crypto withdrawals

Cons

Slow non-crypto payouts

Betting lines aren’t always posted early enough

Bovada is arguably the most well-known online gambling site in the industry. If you’ve been placing bets for a while, you’ve definitely heard of them. Having been in business for upwards of 10 years, they’ve built a formidable reputation for their competitive horse racing lines. It’s still our #1 recommendation for horserace enthusiasts.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Even though we have Ignition ranked as the best online betting site for gaming variety, Bovada’s no slouch in this department. On their site, you’ll find around 200 casino games – players can enjoy more than 120 slots, several types of poker, bingo variants, blackjack, roulette wheels, and baccarat.

As you might have noticed, Bovada is also one of the best online sportsbooks out there. They carry 33 mainstream/specialty sports to bet online, but they’re best known for their competitive lines on an exhaustive number of horse racing events.

We’d have given them a perfect score here if it weren’t for their very average line posting speed, which can occasionally border on being too close to game time for comfort.

Bonuses: 5/5

With your first BTC deposit, Bovada offers a 125% match up to $1,250, this crypto bonus is redeemable 3 times for a total of up to $3,750. For fiat deposits, this bonus goes down to a 100% match on up to $1,000 and is redeemable 2 more times with the same terms.

Both their fiat and crypto bonuses come attached to a low 25x wagering requirement.

Banking Options: 3.5/5

Bovada makes it easy to deposit funds into your account by accepting nine different payment types (although they only accept 4 forms of crypto). Players can make their deposits through BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ETH, Voucher, MasterCard, American Express, and Visa. While we’d like to see them grow to accept ETH, they definitely cover their bases.

Making a withdrawal from Bovada is not quite as easy as depositing your money, but that’s the norm in this industry. With this site, your options are regulated to withdrawing via crypto and courier check. Crypto withdrawals take under an hour to process, but you’ll have to wait up to 15 business days to receive your check in the mail.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

As one of the oldest and most recognizable online casinos out there, it’s no surprise that Bovada has commendable customer support options. In accordance with industry standards, Bovada offers 24/7/365 live chat, phone, and email assistance.

We found their average live chat response time to greatly exceed our expectations, as we waited just under 5 minutes for a response from a real person.

How We Selected The Best Gambling Sites

Gaming Variety

We gave a higher ranking to sites that offer players superior gaming variety. Whether you’re looking for 50+ jackpot slots under one roof, the most competitive horse racing lines in the industry, tons of live dealer games, or an assortment of mainstream and specialty sports to bet on, you’ll find a home at one of the sites on our list.

Bonuses and Promos

We detailed your options surrounding available initial deposit matches, reload bonuses, site-specific welcome bonuses, and promo codes that can be redeemed for additional free spins. We only mentioned bonuses with a maximum wagering requirement of 40x, because a bonus shouldn’t take months to earn back.

Banking Options

The best online gambling sites offer players the chance to utilize multiple forms of crypto in addition to accepting numerous (fiat) deposit and withdrawal methods. While all of the sites on this list accept BTC and credit card deposits, we gave special consideration to sites that accept more than 3 forms of crypto and a multitude of digital banking options.

With that being said, sites that payout quickly (think: Red Dog) were ranked higher on this list.

Related: Best Ethereum casinos

Customer Support Availability

If a gambling site can’t promptly respond to player concerns, it’s not worth making an account for. A gambling site’s ability to provide reliable customer support is one of the largest factors in making or breaking its overall success. That’s why we prioritized sites that offer the best customer support.

Best Online Gambling Sites – FAQ

Are Gambling Sites Trustworthy?

Yes, licensed online gambling sites are just as (if not more) trustworthy, safe, and secure as traditional, in-person gambling venues. Because the operative word there is “licensed”, before you gamble online, you need to make sure it has a valid license to operate.

All of the gambling sites in this review are licensed and regulated in the same manner as your favorite in-person casino. These regulations are put in place to guarantee your financial integrity, certify your winnings, and provide fair + randomized betting odds on your favorite table games/slot reels.

Can I Bet Using Cryptocurrency?

Yes, placing your bets with cryptocurrency is not only possible but encouraged by most online gambling sites. While all of the sites on this list accept and payout in BTC, most of our selections also take Litecoin and ETH.

As an example, BetOnline (our top pick for sports betting) takes 12 different cryptocurrencies – players can make their deposits with BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, Chainlink, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Stellar, Tether, and USDC.

Crypto betting is 100% anonymous, and betting with crypto enables you to keep your bank details private. Crypto transactions also clear within 1-24 hours, as opposed to having to wait 3-14 business days for fiat withdrawals to hit your account.

Related post: Best Bitcoin casinos

Why Should I Go With Online Gambling Sites?

Placing your bets with an online gambling site gives you the ability to wager on sports, spin the reels, or enjoy a round of poker from home. Additionally, gambling sites offer players 24/7/365 access to their favorite casino games.

Mainly, you should go with online sites because they offer players a degree of versatility and convenience that in-person venues can’t match. They take waiting in long lines, dealing with pandemic restrictions, and travel expenses out of the equation.

No matter where you are or what you’re occupied with, betting online gives you the ability to place bets and initiate withdrawals whenever you want.

Are There Any Downsides Associated With Using Gambling Sites?

Too much of a good thing can be bad for you.

In theory, having 24/7/365 access to your favorite casino games could make it more tempting to exceed your spending limits or spend too much time online. Betting online requires that you have good self-control, take frequent breaks, and know when to accept your losses.

Furthermore, online sites remove the social element of gambling for players. In-person casinos provide a social environment for players not found gambling online, and it can be fun to spend the weekend at a physical venue.

Is It Legal for Me to Gamble Online?

Playing your favorite table games, spinning the reels, and wagering on sports with an online gambling site is just as permissible as playing at your favorite in-person venue.

You won’t face any legal issues or be slammed with financial penalties for enjoying your time at a gambling site.

However, even though you won’t get in trouble for gambling online, you still may need to report your winnings as taxable income to the appropriate authorities. You will also need to ensure that the site you choose is licensed to operate and adheres to online gambling laws in your region.

Please check with your local authorities for more information before you gamble online.

How Can I Determine the Best Gambling Site for Me?

For a lot of players, choosing the online gambling casino site that most benefits them comes down to individual preferences.

Whether you’re on the hunt to find a generous initial deposit match, crypto compatibility, most of the games and sports you enjoy under one roof, or hefty reload bonuses; there’s a site on this list to appease everyone.

However, if you’re still struggling with your final decision, we highly recommend giving Red Dog a chance. You really can’t go wrong with their 225-245% initial deposit match, frequent reload bonuses, and varied selection of table games/slots.

Best Gambling Sites Comparison

Online Gambling Site Available Bonuses Promo Code Accepted Payment Methods Red Dog 255% first deposit match and 35 spins (fiat)

30 free spins on Cash Bandits 3 FREEBANDITS Visa, MasterCard, BTC, Litecoin, ETH, Neosurf, Bpay Ignition 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 (fiat) – 25x playthrough

150% deposit bonus up to $1,500 (crypto) – 25x playthrough

150% poker welcome bonus up to $1,500 (25x playthrough) BTC, BCH, Litecoin, ETH, Voucher, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX Slots.lv 300% bonus up to $1,500 (crypto) – 35x playthrough

150% up to $750 for next 8 deposits (crypto) – 35x playthrough

200% bonus up to $1,000 (fiat) – 35x playthrough

100% bonus up to $500 for next 8 deposits (fiat) – 35x playthrough HELLOSLOTS200 HELLOSLOTS100 BTC, ETH, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 (crypto only) – 14x playthrough

100% up to $1,000 (fiat) – 30x playthrough

50% up to $1,000 (sports betting) – 10x playthrough CRYPTO100 BOLCASINO BOL1000 Money Order, Wire Transfer, Visa/MasterCard, AMEX, Discover, eCheck, BTC, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Ripple, Litecoin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, USDC, Cardano, Solana Bovada 125% deposit match up to $1,250 (crypto only) – 25x playthrough 100% deposit match up to $1,000 (fiat) – 25x playthrough BTCCWB1250 CAWELCOME100 BTC, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Voucher, MasterCard, Visa, AMEX

How To Get Started at an Online Gambling Site

Here’s how to get started at Red Dog:

1. Make a new account with their site

Making a new account with Red Dog is easy. All you have to do is click on the “sign-up” box in the upper-right-hand corner of their website. Fill out any required information and follow all instructions on the next page.

2. Check your inbox

Secondly, you’ll need to check your email inbox for a link from Red Dog. If you don’t see a link from them in your “primary” inbox, be sure to check your “spam” or “promotions” folder before requesting another verification email.

Once you find the link, click on it and follow the instructions.

3. Make your first deposit

Taking advantage of your deposit match at Red Dog is simple. Just insert the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” in the bonus code box to redeem your initial 225-245% match.

After you’ve done that, you’ll be able to deposit your preferred form of currency to your casino wallet.

Now, you’re all set to start making wagers.

So, What Are the Best Real Money Gambling Sites?

With so many different online betting sites available for players to choose from, it can be hard to determine the best site for your betting preferences. To make the process easier, we recommend that you begin by narrowing your choices down based upon what you care about seeing the most.

For example, if you’re after the best online gambling experience rife with generous bonuses and a varied selection of real money casino games to enjoy, we’d recommend sticking with Red Dog Casino.

They’re our #1 pick because their 225% (245% for crypto) deposit match, amazing 165% reload bonuses and fast payouts are virtually unbeatable.

However, we strongly encourage you to give any of the sites in this review a fair shot. Just make sure you have fun, set spending limits, and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Gambling poses high risks and should not be treated as a means to provide financial stability. Do not use funds you can’t afford to lose.

The sites we feature are thoroughly vetted through our rigorous ranking methodology. However, some sites may not be accessible in your region due to some restrictions. Always check your local laws and policies on online gambling to avoid any violations.

Our review provides well-researched and up-to-date information about the online casinos mentioned. However, these details may change as casinos continue to improve their features, bonuses, and policies.

We strongly advise our readers to gamble responsibly. Gambling is a highly addictive activity and players must do it with caution. If you feel you’re becoming addicted to gambling, you may seek help by getting in touch with the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133. You can also find valuable gambling information at Gamstop, Gamcare, and BeGambleAware.

