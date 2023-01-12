Sponsored

Best Hair Vitamin Supplements – Top Hair Growth Products That Work

There is not one human being on the planet earth who will say no to having shiny, silky, and thick hair. Be it men or women, everybody likes to have healthy natural hair to enhance their physical appearance. However, many people don’t have the luxury of spending hundreds of money in salons to improve their hair quality.

There is no need to feel tragic about this fact because we have something to alter our reality. There are many supplements available on the market that claim to reverse hair loss and improve the quality of your hair using natural ingredients and vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin E.

With the help of the right supplement, you can make your hair look younger and even get it to strengthen with continued usage. There are many health benefits to consuming a hair supplement.

Read on to find out about different hair growth supplements that can assist you in getting shinier and thicker hair.

Top Hair Growth Supplements Of 2022

You can use a hair supplement to improve the quality of your hair and reverse any damage caused to it. No matter the reason, you have plenty of options to choose from. All you need to do is be careful about the ingredient content of the supplement you are choosing.

There are many supplements on the market that claim to promote the growth of your hair. However, most of them are not reliable. They are made of artificial ingredients that do more harm than good in the long run. This is why you need to be extremely cautious about the choice you are making to support your hair health.

Our research and editorial team spent a considerable amount of time analyzing the features and benefits of different hair growth products on the market. They tested several products, scanned lab reports, and read through hundreds of customer reviews to make this elaborate list.

Before you move on to the details of every hair supplement, take a glance at the summary of all the supplements in this comprehensive table.

Hair la Vie This supplement helps boost hair volume with the help of essential nutrients. Essential Elements Hair Hero This gluten-free supplement can boost blood circulation to the scalp to support better health of the hair. Hair La Vie’s Revitalizing Blend Hair Vitamin With the help of this supplement, you can reverse damaged and split hair. Folital This supplement can remove toxins from your scalp so that you grow healthy and smooth hair. Hair Revital X This supplement can enhance the quality of your hair, skin, and nails. Hair La Vie’s Clinical Formula Vitamins This supplement can help you get younger-looking hair. Hers You can find a wide variety of products at Hers to improve the health of your hair, nails, and skin. Hims You can experience drastic improvements in your hair after using its products. Har Vokse With the help of this supplement, you can rejuvenate your scalp health. Foligray The formula of this supplement also improves the health of your immune system. Nutrafol The products from this brand help treat various hair problems using natural formulas. Hair La Vie’s Renewing Growth Treatment You can get increased hair volume with the help of this serum. Kintsugi Amplifying Glaze This product can help you combat hair dullness and get shinier-looking hair. Kintsugi KeraNew It can prevent hair aging by providing nourishment to your scalp. Nutrafol Women This product has received an award and has been recognized by leading dermatologists. Viviscal This brand makes products for both men and women to provide them with healthy skin and hair. Profollica The dual-action formula of this supplement can reduce hair shedding in both men and women. Nutrafol Men The formula of Nutrafol Men has been approved by a board-certified dermatologist. Restolin This supplement provides powerful antioxidant support to your hair. Divine Locks This supplement can provide moisture to your hair and skin. Revifol This dietary supplement can prevent hair loss in users. Procerin You can maintain a toxin-free and healthy scalp using this product. Folexin This supplement delivers powerful results in three natural stages to prevent hair loss in individuals. Valotin This brand produces all-natural products to keep your overall health intact.

Hair la Vie

If you are looking for a well-known brand in this segment, Hair la Vie is our top choice. This company produces the best range of products, including powdered formulas, serums, conditioners, and shampoos that are rich in essential vitamins, including vitamin E. If you take a hair growth vitamin every day, you can benefit a lot.

The hair growth supplements produced by Hair la Vie are advertised to women mainly. If women want to enhance the quality of their hair, skin, and nails, they can use Hair la Vie products daily. The ingredients of these products can strengthen strands, prevent breakage, and speed up the growth process.

Essential Elements Hair Hero

Product Overview Core Ingredients Saw palmetto, Collagen, Biotin, and Horsetail Servings Per Day 2 capsules Servings Per Container 30 Price $35.00

The formula of this supplement is designed by experts and hence, contains the best vitamins for hair growth. It can nourish your hair cells so that you can enjoy accelerated growth of your hair in a short period of time. As a result, it is one of the finest biotin supplements on our list.

If you are vitamin deficient and suffer from hair loss, you can gain several hair health benefits from this supplement which is rich in vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. These herbal extracts can also help control the production of cortisol, the stress hormone which plays a major role in hair shedding.

Hair La Vie’s Revitalizing Blend Hair Vitamins

Product Overview Core Ingredients Saw Palmetto, kelp, Horsetail herb, Hydrolyzed collagen, Bamboo leaf and stem, zinc, Vitamin E and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 capsules Servings Per Container 30 Price $40.00

The Revitalizing Blend Hair Vitamins by Hair la Vie uses a strong hair growth vitamin to repair and grow quality and healthy hair. This hair growth supplement uses a potent hair care formula that is rich in amino acids to result in longer and stronger hair in individuals. This product can take care of the overall health of your hair, skin, and nails.

It can revitalize your hair cells so that you don’t suffer from the problem of seasonal hair loss. It gives fuller hair by boosting circulation to the scalp.

You just need to take two capsules a day of this supplement to support your hair health.

Folital

Product Overview Core Ingredients Extracts of plants, Vitamins, Minerals, and other nutrients. Servings Per Day 1 capsule Servings Per Container 60 Price $70.00

It is an all-natural hair supplement that can nourish your hair cells and follicles so that you no longer have damaged hair that tarnish your appearance. Every hair growth vitamin used in the formula of Folital is capable of purifying and detoxifying your hair so that free radicals are eliminated.

Folital can also provide you with glowing skin with the elimination of these toxins. Apart from containing the best vitamins for hair growth, the supplement also has several vitamin B to prevent hair fall.

This gluten-free supplement has also been proven to enhance the health of your immune system.

Hair Revital X

Product Overview Core Ingredients Biotin, Vitamin A, Folate, Zinc, Saw Palmetto, Nettle Root, Soy Phytosterols, L-Cysteine, Methionine and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 capsule Servings Per Container 30 Price $59.00

This supplement is produced by one of the most popular brands in the industry – Zenith Labs. This brand is known for its quality products that help users enhance one or other aspects of their health.

Hair Revital X is a powerful hair growth vitamin supplement that balances the production of hormones that regulate hair quality. It can help you get longer and stronger hair by supporting your hair health to a great extent.

If you suffer from vitamin B and vitamin D deficiency, you can benefit highly from this supplement as it contains vitamin B and vitamin D. The formula also contains folic acid which can help prevent hair loss in individuals.

Hair La Vie’s Clinical Formula Vitamins

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vitamin E, Reishi Mushroom, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and other ingredients Servings Per Day 1 capsule Servings Per Container 30 Price $60.00

Many users have called it the finest hair growth supplement on the market because of its vitamin-rich ingredient content. This supplement can encourage hair growth with the help of clinically proven ingredients.

Hair La Vie’s Clinical Formula Vitamins can help strengthen strands and prevent breakage and split ends in regular users. It can help you get healthier and stronger hair with the help of vitamin E, hydrolyzed collagen, and several herbal extracts.

This gluten-free supplement can nourish follicles and support hair regrowth. It can also improve your hair density and reduce hair breakage.

Hers

It is an online hair care brand that contains products targeted specifically to women. The website offers many products that can enhance the health of your hair, skin, nails, etc. If you are vitamin deficient, you can benefit a lot from these products.

Hers offers detox scrubs, repair masks, complete hair kits, shampoos, and among many other hair care products. These products support hair growth to a great extent.

When you use these products, you can bid farewell to your problems of hair loss. It provides strongly-formulated products that can improve your overall hair health.

Hims

This brand offers products only for men. All the products available at Hims are formulated using scientifically proven ingredients to facilitate hair care in men. Like Hers, this brand also offers a variety of products, including masks, kits, biotin gummies, and combo packs.

Every hair growth supplement sold by Hims can deliver essential hair vitamins to your hair so that you get rid of damaged and poor-quality strands. You can also get a natural treatment for male pattern baldness at Hims.

This brand produces gluten-free hair growth supplements that are rich in amino acids to target the root cause of hair problems. You can pick any hair growth vitamin from Hims to support daily hair nutrition.

Har Vokse

Product Overview Core Ingredients Amla, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Hydrolysed Marine Collagen, Biotin, L Cysteine, Copper, L Arginine, Selenium, B6, Vitamin E and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 capsules Servings Per Container 30 Price $60.00

The formula of this hair growth vitamin uses premium and high-quality ingredients that are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential nutrients to nourish your hair follicles so that they grow quickly.

Har Vokse contains vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B, and vital proteins to support the health of your hair, skin, and nails. Some users have called it the best hair growth product on the market because of its strong formulation that always delivers.

This supplement can target the root cause of hair problems like hair loss, alopecia, male pattern baldness, and many more.

Foligray

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vitamin B-6 (as pyridoxine HCI), Folate, Biotin Pantothenic Acid (as -calcium pantothenate), Zinc (as oxide), Copper (as oxide), Catalase (100M IU/g), Horsetail Stem (8% extract) Saw Palmetto Berries (45% extract) and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 capsules Servings Per Container 30 Price $24.95

This is a biotin supplement that also uses folic acid and copper in its formulation to support hair growth in individuals. Foligray focuses on hair pigmentation on cellular levels with the help of vitamin B. You can get younger-looking hair with the help of this supplement.

It contains the best vitamins for hair growth in its formulation. Foligray can help in the prevention of problems like hair thinning and split ends. You can get stronger and healthier hair with the daily consumption of this gluten-free supplement.

Nutrafol

It is a popular hair growth supplement brand that produces high-quality supplements for both men and women. This brand includes vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts in its supplements to cater to your hair care needs. In fact, all its products are approved by a board-certified dermatologist.

This brand has conducted several studies to prove the efficacy of its products and received favorable results. You can improve the quality of your hair, skin, and nails with the help of Nutrafol products. You can get vital proteins from these products that can support healthy keratin production in your hair.

Hair La Vie’s Renewing Growth Treatment

Product Overview Core Ingredients Ecklonia Cava, Capauxein G2, Capixyl, Aquacat, and Procataline Servings Per Day 2 capsules Servings Per Container 30 Price $34.99

This supplement contains all the vitamins essential for the better growth of your hair. Hair La Vie’s Renewing Growth Treatment uses a potent blend of ingredients that can help you to grow hair in no time. This supplement has been formulated by experts to support healthy hair growth in regular users.

It is in the form of a serum which makes it easier for the hair to absorb. Everyday application of this product can give you denser-looking hair.

Every hair growth vitamin used in the formula of this supplement has been proven to increase hair volume and provide you with smooth hair. It can thicken hair using an organic, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free formula.

Kintsugi Amplifying Glaze

Product Overview Core Ingredients Water (Aqua), VP/VA Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, PVP, Fragrance (Parfum), Behentrimonium Chloride, Acetyl Hexapeptide-1, Amodimethicone, Apigenin, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Bis-Cetearyl Amodimethicone, and other ingredients Servings Per Day N/A Servings Per Container N/A Price $68.00

If you have dull-looking hair, you can benefit a lot from this supplement. It is a weightless serum that can provide nourishment to your hair using essential vitamins, minerals, marine extracts, vital proteins, and nutrients. Careful application of this biotin supplement on every strand can give you denser and fuller hair.

Some users have called it the best hair growth product to achieve shinier-looking hair. It can support hair growth by nourishing the hair follicles extensively. This supplement can improve the overall quality of your hair. Kintsugi Amplifying Glaze is one of the most popular products of the year.

Kintsugi KeraNew

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vitamin E, D3, Niacin, B6, Biotin, Iron, Zinc, MSM, Bamboo Extract, etc. and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 capsules Servings Per Container 30 Price $78.00

It is a dietary supplement that can be consumed daily to protect the health of your hair, skin, and nails. It is the second supplement from Kintsugi that can support healthy hair growth in individuals. All you need to do is consume 2 capsules of this supplement daily to grow hair in a short period of time.

The nourishing hair complex formula can help in the prevention of problems like hair thinning and hair loss that can spoil your physical appearance. It can strengthen your hair strands so that you look younger. It can also reverse aging and nourish the hair cells to improve the quality of your hair.

Apart from this, the supplement also strengthens the health of your immune system with the help of powerful nutrients and antioxidants.

Nutrafol Women

Product Overview Core Ingredients Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Type I & Ill, Sensoril® Ashwagandha (Root and Leaf) Extract (10% Withanolides), Saw Palmetto (Fruit) CO2 Extract (>45% Fatty Acids), Curcumin (Rhizome) Extract (95% Curcuminoids), Full Spectrum Palm Extract, and other ingredients Servings Per Day 4 capsules Servings Per Container 30 Price $88.00

This formula is designed to support the hair care needs of women. A board-certified dermatologist has recognized it because of its superb and effective formulation that helps them protect the health of their hair, skin, nails, etc.

All the ingredients that go into the formula of this supplement have been scientifically proven to make your hair grow. These ingredients include vital proteins, coconut oil, and the best vitamins for hair growth.

This supplement can nourish your hair follicles so that you can prevent seasonal hair loss. It can increase the presence of collagen in your body which results in glowing skin and better hair quality.

Viviscal

Unlike other supplements, this brand claims to restore the normal growth of your hair in just 90 days with the help of its supplements. The formula of these supplements is supported by several clinical trials. Viviscal is a popular brand that produces supplements that are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and chemical-free.

It contains some of the best hair growth vitamins, including vitamin C, and herbal ingredients like horsetail extract to improve hair thickness. The supplements from Viviscal can help in the prevention of common problems like hair thinning and hair loss with the help of powerful ingredients.

Profollica

Product Overview Core Ingredients Manganese, Ginkgo Biloba, Water, Glycerin, Iodine, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Common Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs, Extracts, and other ingredients Servings Per Day 1 Servings Per Container 60 capsules Price $69.95

If you are looking for a natural hair loss remedy, Profollica can be of great use to you. It can support healthy hair growth using effective ingredients like pantothenic acid and B vitamins, among many others. All the ingredients found in the formula of Profollica work in synergy with each other to promote hair regrowth.

This product can serve the purpose of both a hair serum and a supplement. Every hair growth vitamin in Profollica has the ability to provide proper nourishment to your hair follicles. It is considered one of the best hair growth vitamins on the market right now.

Nutrafol Men

Product Overview Core Ingredients Saw Palmetto (Fruit) CO2 Extract (>45% Fatty Acids), Hydrolyzed, Marine Collagen Type I & Ill, Sensoril® Ashwagandha (Root and Leaf) Extract (10% Withanolides), Curcumin (Rhizome) Extract (95% Curcuminoids), Full Spectrum Palm Extract (20% Tocotrienol/Tocopherol Complex), and other ingredients Servings Per Day 4 tablets Servings Per Container 30 Price $88

To all the men out there, here is your chance to take a look at a hair product made especially for you. Nutrafol Men can target the root cause of hair loss by reducing the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and promote hair growth to a great extent.

Unlike other supplements on the market that are full of artificial ingredients, Nutrafol Men is gluten-free and made from 100% natural ingredients to support the healthy growth of your hair, skin, and nails. You can get all the vitamins essential for hair growth in this supplement.

This supplement can also help you attain healthy skin in no time.

Restolin

Product Overview Core Ingredients Pine Bark, Essiac Tea Complex, Lycopene, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Beta Glucan, and Quercetin and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 tablets Servings Per Container 30 Price $69.00

It is an all-natural supplement that can promote the quality of your hair, skin, nails, etc. If you are struggling with your hair loss treatment and don’t want to spend dollars on it, you can rely on the powerful formula of Restolin to do the job for you.

If you want to free your hair from toxins and free radicals, it is the best hair growth product for you. Every hair growth vitamin used in the formula of Restolin, whether it is vitamin C or vitamin E, works to nourish your scalp and hair cells so that you can regrow hair in no time.

With the help of this supplement, you can combat hair dullness and attain shinier hair.

Divine Locks

Product Overview Core Ingredients Biotin, Selenium, Astaxanthin, MSM, and Hyaluronic Acid and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 tablets Servings Per Container 30 Price $39.00

If you need help maintaining healthy hair, Divine Locks can prove to be the right product for you. It contains essential hair growth vitamins and hyaluronic acid in its formula to improve your hair quality.

This supplement can support hair growth in individuals by delivering their scalp with essential nutrients. These nutrients can prevent hair loss and also improve nail health.

Revifol

Product Overview Core Ingredients Methylsulfonylmethane, Hydrolyzed Collagen, L-Methionine, Gotu Kola, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Grape Seed Extract, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Fo-Ti (Root), and other ingredients Servings Per Day 2 Tablets Servings Per Container 30 Price $69.00

This hair growth vitamin product can help regrow your hair by nourishing every hair follicle using vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This dietary supplement can transform your look using the best vitamins for hair growth.

In fact, this gluten-free supplement has also been proven to support nail growth in regular users.

Procerin

This nutritional supplement can help in promoting hair growth in individuals who have many bald spots. Procerin contains the best hair growth vitamins in its formula to prevent further hair loss that can tarnish your physical looks.

You can use this supplement daily to receive shiny hair. It uses vitamin B, which helps in maintaining healthy hair.

Folexin

Product Overview Core Ingredients Biotin, Fo-Ti, Vitamins A, C, E, D3, B1, B6, B5, B12, Potassium, Magnesium, Folate, Calcium, PABA, Horsetail Extract, Bamboo Extract, Nettle Root, Peony, Spirulina, Plant Steroids, Barley Grass Servings Per Day 2 capsules per day with food Servings Per Container 30 Price $24.95 per unit

Taking two capsules of this hair supplement daily can help in the prevention of excessive hair shedding in individuals. It can make your hair grow using horsetail extract. All the hair growth vitamins used in the formula of Folexin work in synergy with each other to support keratin production.

Apart from promoting your hair density, this supplement also improves your nail growth with the help of essential nutrients.

Valotin

Taking hair growth vitamins found in Valotin products can help in improving your hair quality to a great extent. You can use its shampoos, conditioners, serums, and other products to prevent hair loss.

All the supplements are gluten-free and use vitamin B to help you attain shiny hair. Apart from promoting hair growth, you can also achieve healthy skin with the help of these products.

Ranking Factors Behind The Top Hair Growth Supplements

Our research and editorial team investigated lab reports, contacted manufacturers, and performed extensive analysis to determine the best supplements for hair improvement. They employed a number of ranking factors to find out the top supplements on the market right now.

Let’s take a close look at these factors in the segment below.

Ingredients Used

A hair supplement must be formed of 100% natural ingredients to be included on our list. We pay great attention to the ingredients used in these supplements. Our preference goes to supplements that use effective ingredients like pantothenic acid, hyaluronic acid omega fatty acids, coconut oil, and deep sea fish proteins, among many others.

It must also contain high-quality hair vitamins like vitamin D, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B to provide you with healthy skin and hair.

Effectiveness

A good hair supplement is one that can improve your hair quality and help in the prevention of hair loss. It must also protect the health of your hair, skin, and nails.

All the supplements mentioned above have been proven effective in promoting healthier, thicker, stronger, and longer hair.

Company Reputation

We have selected only those brands for this list that enjoy good company standing in the market. All the other hair supplements that were not produced by well-known and reputed brands were rejected by us.

A brand that enjoys a good reputation follows standard manufacturing practices and also discloses the ingredients content of its products.

Advertised Health Benefits

Many times, brands make exaggerated claims about the benefits of their products. If a brand claims that it can stop excessive hair shedding in just a week, we have all the reasons to be skeptical about it. A brand must deliver solid results, and it must also be mindful of how it advertises its products.

Customer Reviews

We gave preference to those dietary supplements that received positive customer feedback from satisfied users. Many users reported getting better-quality hair, skin, and nails after using the products mentioned above.

Pricing And Refund Policy

Every hair growth vitamin on the list above is protected by a strong refund policy to safeguard the interests of the users. Also, we have included a wide range of differently priced products so that everyone gets their desired products here.

What Are The Commonly Used Ingredients In Hair Growth Supplements and Products? Does Science Back Them?

Most of the supplements and products mentioned on our list are fairly science-backed owing to their ingredients list. Here’s how:

Hydrolyzed Collagen

The use of hydrolyzed collagen as a supplement for promoting hair growth has been around since the 1970s. Hydrolyzed collagen is made from animal skin and bones and contains amino acids such as glycine and proline, which are essential for healthy hair growth.

It also contains glutamine, an amino acid that helps with protein synthesis in the body. Glutamine is one of the most important amino acids for hair growth because it helps repair damaged hair follicles. In addition, it helps increase blood flow to the scalp and promotes cell turnover.

There have been many studies done on the effectiveness of using hydrolyzed collagen supplements for promoting hair growth. One study found that when used along with other treatments like minoxidil, hydrolyzed collagen was effective at improving hair loss in menopausal women.

Another study showed that hydrolyzed collagen helped improve hair growth in people who had alopecia areata.

L-Methionine and L-Cysteine

L-methionine is an amino acid that promotes hair health. It is often added to protein shakes and other nutritional products. L-methionine improves hair growth by improving the quality of your hair.

It is a sulfur-containing compound. Sulfur is essential for healthy hair growth. It is needed to make keratin, which is the main component of hair. Keratin is what gives hair its strength.

It is also a precursor to glutathione. Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants protect your hair against damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that cause oxidative stress. Oxidative stress damages your hair.

When you take l-methionine, it converts into cysteine. Cysteine is one of the building blocks of hair. It is used to build keratin.

L-cysteine is another amino acid that promotes hair growth.

Keratin

Hydrolyzed keratin works by increasing the amount of type I keratin in your hair. Hydrolyzed keratin is derived from animal sources. It contains hydrolyzed collagen. Collagen is a protein that helps give skin elasticity.

Collagen is also found in hair follicles. When you consume hydrolyzed keratin, it increases the amount of type I collagen in your hair follicle. Type I collagen is the strongest form of keratin. It is the best at providing structural support for your hair.

In a recent clinical trial, researchers studied the effects of hydrolyzed keratin on hair growth. They gave participants either a placebo or a supplement containing 2 grams of hydrolyzed keratins per day. After 12 weeks, they saw improvements in hair thickness and volume.

The researchers concluded that hydrolyzed keratin could improve hair growth. However, there was no difference between the placebo and the treatment group. This means that hydrolyzed keratin alone were not enough to increase hair growth.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is an organic compound that has been shown to have many health benefits. It is a natural antioxidant. It can prevent cell damage caused by free radicals and reduce inflammation.

It is also important for hair growth. In a recent study, researchers investigated whether ALA would stimulate hair growth. They divided women into four groups. Two groups received supplements with 0.5 milligrams of ALA per kilogram of body weight. Another group received a placebo. A fourth group did nothing. All of them had their hair analyzed after six months.

After six months, the women who took the ALA supplement had thicker hair than those who didn’t. There was no difference between the women who took the placebo and those who did nothing. These results suggest that ALA might help stimulate hair growth.

However, this study only looked at female subjects. More research needs to be done before we know if ALA will work for male hair loss.

DHT Blockers

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone produced by the testes. DHT causes hair loss. It stimulates hair follicles to produce shorter hairs.

There are several medications available to treat DHT-related hair loss. These include minoxidil, finasteride, and dutasteride. Below we shall look at a few of them:

Finasteride

Finasteride is used to treat hair loss. It is one of the two drugs approved by the FDA for treating men with pattern baldness. It blocks the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT causes hair loss. By blocking DHT, finasteride prevents hair loss.

A study compared the effectiveness of finasteride versus minoxidil. The researchers randomly assigned patients to take either finasteride or minoxidil. Both treatments lasted for 24 months. At the end of the study, both groups showed improvement in hair density. However, the people taking finasteride had significantly better results.

This suggests that finasteride may be more effective than minoxidil for promoting hair growth. Finasteride is the first drug specifically designed to treat hair loss. Minoxidil is a generic version of Rogaine. It is available over the counter. It is often recommended as a second-line therapy for hair loss.

Minoxidil

Minoxidil is another popular treatment for hair loss. It works by increasing blood flow to the scalp. This helps nourish the hair follicles. It also stimulates the production of new cells.

A recent study compared the effectiveness of minoxidil and finasteride. The researchers randomized patients into three groups: one group got minoxidil, one got finasteride, and the third group did nothing. Each patient’s hair was measured every month for 18 months. At the end of the study period, all three groups showed significant improvement in hair density. The people who took finasteride had the most dramatic results. Their hair grew back faster than the other two groups.

Dutasteride

Dutasteride is the newest drug on the market for treating hair loss. It is a dual 5 alpha-reductase inhibitor. It blocks the conversion from testosterone to DHT.

In a recent study, researchers evaluated dutasteride ability to increase hair growth. They gave it to mice. After 12 weeks, they found that dutasteride increased hair growth. The researchers then tested dutasteride in humans. They gave it to 15 men with androgenetic alopecia. Half of them were given 2 mg of dutasteride daily. The others were given a placebo.

All of the participants’ hair was analyzed after 6 months. Those who took dutasteride had significantly greater hair growth than those who took the placebo. These studies show that dutasteride can increase hair growth. It is currently being studied in clinical trials for its effects on human hair.

Zinc

There is some evidence that it plays an important role in hair growth. Zinc deficiency has been associated with male pattern baldness. A recent study looked at whether zinc supplementation could prevent hair loss in women.

The researchers enrolled 50 women between the ages of 20 and 40 years old. Half of them received a placebo. The other half received 100 mg of zinc twice a day. All of the women were followed for 3 months. During this time, their hair was examined.

After 3 months, there was no difference in hair density between the two groups. However, the women who took zinc had thicker hair. The researchers concluded that zinc supplements do not appear to have any effect on hair growth in women.

It works by stimulating cell division. It does this by activating genes involved in DNA replication. In addition, it increases the activity of enzymes needed to make proteins.

Selenium

Selenium is a trace mineral. It is essential for normal metabolism. It is used by the thyroid hormone. It is also required for the synthesis of selenocysteine.

It is a component of glutathione peroxidase (GPx). GPx breaks down free radicals. Free radicals are molecules containing oxygen atoms that cause damage to cells.

In the body, selenium helps protect against cancer. It is also necessary for healthy immune function. It is thought that selenium may work by protecting the skin from sunburns. It may also help prevent wrinkles.

Studies suggest that selenium might play a role in preventing hair loss. One study looked at the relationship between selenium levels and male pattern baldness. Researchers recruited 30 men between the ages of 25 and 60 years old. Fifteen of these men had mild to moderate hair loss. Another 15 men had no signs of hair loss.

They collected samples of blood and urine from each man. Then they measured the amount of selenium in each sample. They found that the men with hair loss had lower levels of selenium in their blood and urine. This suggests that low levels of selenium may be linked to hair loss.

Another study looked at the effects of selenium on hair follicles. Researchers injected selenium directly into the scalp of rats. They then harvested the rats’ hair follicles. They found that selenium stimulated hair growth.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is derived from the fruit of the saw palmetto plant. It contains high amounts of fatty acids. Saw palmetto has been shown to reduce symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), such as frequent urination and weak urinary flow.

A recent study investigated whether saw palmetto would affect hair growth. The researchers gave saw palmetto extract to 24 men with alopecia areata. Alopecia areata causes patches of hair loss.

All of the men had previously tried treatments without success. After 2 weeks, all of the men’s hair regrew. The researchers concluded that saw palmetto may stimulate hair growth.

This study shows that saw palmetto can increase hair growth. However, more research needs to be done before we know if saw palmetto will benefit people with hair loss.

FAQs

People have many questions about hair supplements since most people are not aware of how they work. We have answered some of the most common questions about them.

How Can Hair Growth Vitamins Help You?

A hair growth vitamin can improve the quality of your hair and make it thicker, denser, longer, and stronger.

How Do Hair Growth Vitamins Work?

These can deliver proper nourishment to your hair, skin, and nails using essential nutrients and prevent problems like hair loss, dull skin, and other issues.

What Are Some Natural Ways Of Supporting Healthy Hair?

Apart from consuming hair vitamins, you can follow a healthy and balanced diet to support the health of your hair.

Can Vitamin D Deficiency Lead To Thinning Hair?

Yes, vitamin D deficiency can lead to thinning hair. You need to follow a healthy lifestyle and incorporate vitamin D in your diet to thicken your hair.

Are Hair Growth Vitamins Safe?

Supplements that are made of natural ingredients and include vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B in their formulation are considered safe for everyday consumption. According to several studies, vitamin intake can help in the prevention of hair loss.

Can Nutritional Deficiencies Result In Damaged Hair?

If you don’t take a hair growth vitamin food item or product every day, you can suffer from hair loss caused due to nutritional deficiencies.

What Is Prenatal Vitamin?

It is a vitamin that includes a mix of vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, vitamin D, folic acid, and iron, among many other vitamins and minerals. They are not directly related to hair growth. However, few nutrients in these vitamins can improve hair quality.

Final Word On The Top Hair Growth Supplements

Many individuals suffer from the problem of both seasonal and permanent hair loss all across the globe. They need a reasonable solution to this problem which comes in the form of a natural hair supplement.

All the supplements mentioned above can help improve your hair quality and promote hair growth extensively. Most of these brands contain scientifically proven ingredients to induce positive effects on your hair.

If you are someone who does not want to spend money on salon sittings every now and then, you can greatly benefit from these products that are affordable yet effective.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.