Best Liver Health Supplements: Top Liver Detox Pills to Buy That Work

The liver is the largest internal organ and is crucial for overall health.

Daily, your liver works hard to process blood leaving your digestive tract. The liver breaks down, balances, and creates essential nutrients from this blood.

Your liver also metabolizes fats, activates enzymes, produces bile, and helps with countless other body processes.

Many people take liver health supplements daily. A good liver health supplement contains science-backed ingredients to support your liver in multiple ways.

The Top Liver Health Supplements for 2023

All liver health supplements claim to support your liver. However, some supplements contain science-backed ingredients that live up to that promise, while others contain low-quality ingredients that could harm your liver.

After hundreds of hours of research, testing, and debate among our editorial team, here’s how we ranked the world’s best liver health supplements:

How We Ranked The Top Liver Health Supplements for 2023

Every liver health supplement listed above claims to support liver health powerfully. However, only the best liver health supplements genuinely work as advertised.

To separate the contenders from the pretenders, we used the following ranking factors:

Milk thistle extract, alpha lipoic acid, and L-cysteine, among other ingredients, are some of the most science-backed ingredients for supporting liver health. Studies show these ingredients supply your liver with the elements needed to support its natural detoxification and cleansing properties. Some supplements contain the right ingredients at poor doses. Other supplements contain dozens of ingredients at doses too weak to be effective. The best liver health supplements contain science-backed ingredients at clinically-valid dosages.

Ease of Use

Most liver supplements listed above are capsules taken daily to support liver health because they are easy to ingest. However, some liver supplements have large capsules, unpleasant-tasting powders, or other awkward delivery mechanisms. After personally testing the liver supplements above, we assigned each an “ease of use” score.

Customer Reviews & Verified Purchaser Experiences

We tested the liver health supplements above. However, we also understand people have different bodies and different livers, which is why we considered customer reviews in our rankings. Although 60% of supplement reviews online are fake, we assigned a higher score to liver supplements with thousands of five-star reviews from verified purchasers. If thousands of people repeatedly say a supplement worked for their liver, we tend to trust their experience.

Third-Party Lab Testing for Purity, Potency, and Toxins

Some supplement companies go the extra mile by testing their products with a third-party lab for purity and potency. Other supplement companies ignore this step, trusting their suppliers always to provide perfect ingredients. Generally, the more testing a supplement has gone through, the higher quality it will be.

Transparent Manufacturing Location & Ingredient Sources

Most reputable supplement companies disclose their manufacturing location. Some even reveal the country of origin of their ingredients. We were wary of liver health supplement companies that obfuscated their manufacturing location or ingredient sources and liked maximum transparency.

Natural Ingredients with No Artificial Fillers, Additives, or Harmful Preservatives

If you’re taking a capsulated supplement, there will be additive ingredients – like microcrystalline cellulose to create the capsule and magnesium stearate to keep the formula stable. However, we were wary of liver support supplements that added more artificial ingredients, dyes, and additives. You’re taking a liver support supplement to help cleanse these toxins from your body – you don’t want to add more toxins.

Price Per Serving & Overall Value

If you’re willing to pay $10 for one serving of a liver health supplement, then that’s OK. If you’re ready to pay $0.10, that’s OK too. There are options for everyone. The liver health supplement space is filled with premium and budget supplements. If you’re paying a premium price, you should receive premium ingredients. If you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t need to compromise on safety or efficacy. We considered cost per serving in our rankings.

Formulated by Medical Professionals, Dietitians, Nutritionists, and Others

We’re not medical doctors, nor do we claim to be. That’s why we rely on medical doctors to make the right supplements. Medical doctors (MDs), registered dietitians (RDs), nutritionists, PhDs, and other educated professionals created some of the best liver supplements on our list. The more certified experience went into creating a supplement, the more we liked it.

Lengthy & Accessible Moneyback Guarantee

Does the manufacturer stand behind its supplement with a money-back guarantee? Can you get your money back if the supplement does not work for you? The best liver health supplement companies stand behind their products.

What Does Your Liver Do?

The liver is the body’s largest internal organ. It plays a critical role in hundreds of functions throughout your body – from primary bodily functions to small interactions at the cellular level.

The liver’s primary job is to process blood. Your body constantly filters blood through the liver, helping you extract valuable nutrients, process toxins away from your blood, and support your body’s natural detoxification process.

Your liver gets blood from two sources, including:

Oxygenated blood flows in from the hepatic artery

Nutrient-rich blood flows in from the hepatic portal vein

At any point, your liver holds about 13% of all blood in your body. Your liver contains this blood in its two main lobes. The lobes consist of thousands of lobules, each connected to a tube that transports bile from liver cells to the gallbladder and duodenum.

Detailed biology aside, some of the most important things you need to know about the liver and how it works include the following:

The liver regulates most chemical levels in the blood, processing enormous amounts of blood and filtering nutrients and toxins from your blood

Your liver also excretes bile, which helps carry waste products away from the liver

All blood leaving your stomach and intestines passes through your liver; your liver processes break down and metabolizes the nutrients in your blood into a form your body can access

The bile produced by your liver also plays a critical role in the breakdown of fat.

Your liver also produces specific proteins for blood plasma and certain cholesterol.

Your liver is also essential for balancing blood sugar; your liver converts excess glucose into glycogen for storage.

Other critical functions of the liver include clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous substances, regulating blood clotting, processing hemoglobin for its iron content, regulating blood levels of amino acids (the building blocks of proteins), and clearing bilirubin, among other benefits.

Symptoms of Liver Problems

Problems with the liver can worsen your overall health and affect you in numerous ways. By spotting symptoms of liver problems early, you can work with a doctor to develop a treatment plan.

Jaundice is among the most common symptoms of liver problems. Jaundice occurs when you have too much bilirubin in your blood. A healthy liver processes and removes bilirubin. An unhealthy liver struggles to keep up, causing your skin and the whites of your eyes to turn yellow. If you notice yellowing skin or eyes, then it could be a sign of a liver problem.

Other common symptoms of liver problems include:

The buildup of fluid in the belly area

Easy bruising

Low blood pressure

Itchy skin

Pain in your abdomen

Swollen legs and ankles

Tremors (shakiness), weakness, loss of balance, constant fatigue, confusion, or loss of orientation

What Causes Liver Problems?

You may develop liver problems for a range of reasons. Some people have genetic factors that worsen liver problems, for example, while others have specific diet or lifestyle factors that have worsened liver health over time.

Some common causes of liver problems include:

Alcohol-related liver disease and excessive alcohol consumption

Liver cancer

Genetic conditions and inherited diseases like hemochromatosis (where your body has too much iron) or Wilson disease (where you have too much copper)

Immune dysfunction and autoimmune conditions

Viral infections, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C

Other conditions that cause cirrhosis (scarring of the liver)

Most of these conditions worsen liver health by scarring it. They physically damage your liver, leading to cirrhosis. Sometimes, your body can heal this damage and allow your liver cells to regenerate. Over time, however, your liver may continue to develop severe damage and require medical treatment. In some cases, untreated liver problems can even lead to death.

Benefits of Liver Support Supplements

Liver supplements claim to offer a range of effects. Per FDA regulations, liver supplements cannot claim to improve liver health or cure, treat, or prevent any specific condition – like liver health problems. However, they can claim to support benefits and maintain a healthy liver, among other effects.

Here are some of the most commonly advertised benefits of liver support supplements:

Detoxify the Liver & Kidneys

Your liver and kidneys are the most important detoxification organs. They are crucial in removing toxins, filtering blood, and promoting overall health and wellness. Many ingredients detoxifying your liver can also cleanse your kidneys. Toxins in the environment, food, and water can leech into your body over time, causing health problems. Liver support supplements may claim to help.

Promote Overall Liver Health

Most liver supplements claim to support overall liver health. They work in different ways to target all areas of your liver, supporting its overall function in multiple ways.

Optimize Liver Function

Your liver plays multiple critical roles, including filtering toxins, extracting nutrients from blood, processing fat, and more. Many liver support supplements claim to optimize overall liver function.

Support Healthy Inflammation in the Liver

High inflammation levels in the liver can lead to health problems. Many of the best liver support supplements claim to help with healthy inflammation in the liver. Over time, environmental toxins can enter your liver and increase inflammation, degrading liver function in multiple ways. A good liver supplement can support healthy inflammation within the liver using antioxidant-rich herbs, plants, and nutrients.

Support Bile Production

Your liver produces bile to help break down and absorb fats. When your body creates enough bile, it’s easier for your body to filter toxins. Abnormal bile production could lead to an overabundance of toxins throughout your body. Many liver support supplements claim to work by supporting bile production, helping your body catch up, remove toxins and fat, and enjoy optimal bile function.

Support Weight Loss

Your liver is essential for weight loss. As you burn fat, that fat enters your blood and passes through your liver before being removed from your body. If your liver is already fatty or has other liver problems, you could struggle to burn away fat. There’s a connection between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolic syndrome, and many people who are overweight or obese also have liver problems. By taking the right liver supplement, you may be able to lose weight.

Support Healthy Blood Sugar

People with diabetes could have a higher risk of liver health problems. That’s why some take liver health supplements to support healthy blood sugar. The liver is best known for filtering toxins and fats from your blood, but it also plays a critical role in blood sugar management. When your body has normal liver function, it has the best possible chance of balancing blood sugar. If your body’s liver function is impaired, it makes it harder for your liver to function, which could lead to imbalanced blood sugar levels.

Top 7 Liver Supplement Ingredients: What Does Science Say?

There’s plenty of scientific evidence supporting milk thistle, artichoke leaf, and other liver-supporting ingredients. You could enjoy a range of effects by taking certain supplement ingredients daily.

Here are some common liver supplement ingredients and the science behind them:

Liver Supplement Ingredient #1: Milk Thistle

Milk thistle is found in virtually all liver health supplements listed above. It’s one of nature’s best-known liver-supporting ingredients. Milk thistle extract is rich in a natural chemical called silymarin linked to health and wellness. This chemical has antioxidant effects throughout the body but works particularly well in the liver. A 2013 study, for example, found taking 7g of milk thistle mixed with other nutrients daily was linked to significantly lower levels of enzymes related to liver damage. Nevertheless, not all studies on milk thistle extract have been promising. One 2007 review, for example, found multiple studies connecting milk thistle to liver benefits, although researchers suggested gathering more high-quality, large-scale evidence to verify these effects.

Liver Supplement Ingredient #2: Artichoke Leaf

Artichoke leaf is found in over half of the liver support supplements listed above. Multiple studies have connected artichoke leaf to liver-supporting benefits and other effects. A 2016 study, for example, showed people taking artichoke leaf extract had an improvement in liver enzymes, for example. Other studies have connected artichoke leaf extract to related benefits, including lower cholesterol and healthy blood pressure.

Liver Supplement Ingredient #3: L-Cysteine

L-cysteine is a non-essential amino acid used as a building block for proteins throughout the body. Many liver supplements contain N-acetyl L-cysteine (NAC), one of the most accessible forms for your body to access. Studies show L-cysteine can help with liver damage. One 2018 study found that NAC treatment significantly reduced liver enzyme and bilirubin levels, allowing for overall liver toxicity and clinical outcomes.

Liver Supplement Ingredient #4: Dandelion

Dandelion is more than a cheerful flower; it’s also been used in traditional remedies for centuries. Today, dandelion impacts health because of its natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, and some of those effects reach your liver. We need more research to verify whether or not dandelion is safe or effective for your liver, but research shows it could support inflammation around your body.

Liver Supplement Ingredient #5: Zinc

Zinc is crucial for processes throughout the body. People deficient in zinc tend to have worse liver health and overall health than people who get their daily recommended zinc intake. One 2018 review study found that people with cirrhosis (liver scarring) taking liver medication and a zinc supplement over 3 to 6 months had better outcomes than those taking medication alone.

Liver Supplement Ingredient #6: Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice used in India for centuries. Today, it’s best known for being a popular supplement ingredient. Studies show turmeric – and its active ingredient, curcumin – could help support liver health. One 2016 study, for example, found turmeric helped with liver fat and liver test scores, while a separate 2017 study found similar results.

Liver Supplement Ingredient #7: Licorice

Some liver support supplements above contain licorice root. Others contain glycyrrhizin acid, which is the active ingredient in licorice root. Studies show licorice and its active ingredient could support certain benefits. One 2016 study found raw licorice root extract reversed the effects of alcohol-induced inflammation and fat accumulation in the livers of rats, for example, suggesting licorice could help with fatty liver disease. Another 2012 study found licorice root improved outcomes in a group with chronic hepatitis C infections.

10 Easy Lifestyle Changes to Support Liver Health

In addition to taking a liver support supplement, you could implement lifestyle changes. Some lifestyle changes to support liver health include:

Limit fat in your diet

Avoid smoking

Drink alcohol in moderation

Avoid chronic drug usage, particularly harmful or illicit drugs

Avoid mixing alcohol and medication

Exercise regularly

Eat fresh foods

Avoid unproven herbal supplements

Limit sugary foods

Practice safe sex to avoid hepatitis infection, or talk to your healthcare provider about vaccines against hepatitis

Studies show a healthy diet and exercise routine are among the best ways to support liver health. Maintaining a healthy weight is also crucial: being overweight puts excess strain on your liver, and this strain can worsen your liver health over time.

FAQs About Liver Supplements

Our experts get plenty of questions about liver health, supplements, and how they work. Talk to your doctor for specific health advice and customized treatment. Or, check below for answers to some of our most frequently asked questions.

Q: Can you live without a liver?

A: You cannot live without a working liver. If your liver stops working, then you need a liver transplant. Someone with end-stage liver disease (chronic liver failure) and other conditions may require a liver transplant to stay alive.

Q: What damages your liver?

A: The liver can be damaged in many ways. Consuming toxins (like alcohol, poisonous substances, tobacco, or illicit drugs) could damage your liver, for example. Genetic conditions, viruses, obesity, and other conditions can also damage your liver.

Q: How do I know if my liver is OK?

A: Doctors may test the blood for signs of liver problems. Liver blood tests check for proteins, liver enzymes, and bilirubin. If these levels are normal, it suggests your liver is functioning normally.

Q: Do we have two livers?

A: The human body has one liver.

Q: What causes liver failure?

A: Liver failure can be caused by autoimmune hepatitis, where your immune system attacks liver cells leading to inflammation and injury. You may also develop liver failure because of genetic conditions, lifestyle factors, obesity, or dietary factors, among other reasons.

Q: How do I clean my liver?

A: You can clean your liver by maintaining a healthy, balanced diet and exercise routine, maintaining an average weight, and avoiding the overuse of toxic substances.

Q: How do I flush my liver?

A: There’s little scientific evidence proving you need to regularly “flush” your liver, although studies show a healthy diet and exercise routine, ample fluid intake, and limited toxins can all help flush your liver.

Q: What are the symptoms of liver disease?

A: Symptoms of liver disease include fatigue, excessive tiredness, jaundice, or itching. However, up to 50% of people with liver disease have no symptoms.

Q: Can I reverse liver damage?

A: The liver is unique because it’s the only regenerating organ. When you damage other organs, your body replaces the damage with a scar. Your liver, however, regenerates cells and heals itself.

Q: What does the liver do?

A: The liver involves hundreds of crucial bodily processes. It metabolizes nutrients from foods, for example, and processes medications, toxins, and chemicals that enter your body. It also involves blood sugar management, fat metabolism, vitamin and mineral balance, and more.

Q: How do I perform a liver detox?

A: Your liver is regularly detoxifying itself and, therefore, should not need to be detoxified. However, you can perform a liver detox by following a healthy diet and exercise routine, avoiding toxins, and taking a liver support supplement.

Q: Can acetaminophen damage the liver?

A: Excess use of acetaminophen can cause liver damage. Studies show adults should take no more than 650mg of acetaminophen every 6 hours to maintain healthy liver function, and you should not exceed a maximum daily dose of 3g.

Q: What is cirrhosis?

A: Scarring of the liver is called cirrhosis. When certain diseases or conditions scar your liver over a long period, it can lead to cirrhosis.

Q: Does a poor diet cause liver disease?

A: Poor nutrition generally does not cause liver disease, although chronic starvation is linked to poor health.

Q: Is liver disease curable?

A: Depending on your liver disease, it may or may not be curable. Talk to a doctor for a customized treatment plan for your condition. Because the liver regenerates, some liver problems disappear with diet and lifestyle changes. Other, more advanced diseases are permanent and can lead to liver failure, which could require a liver transplant.

Q: What’s the best liver supplement?

A: Some of the best liver support supplements available today include ReLiver Pro, Oweli Liver Detox Support, Organifi Liver Reset, and Live Conscious LiverWell, among others.

Q: How do liver supplements work?

A: Most liver supplements work by providing a blend of nutrients, plants, and herbs linked to liver support. Some supplements support inflammation in the liver, while others support general liver function.

The Top Liver Health Supplements for 2023 Conclusion

The liver is the workhorse of the digestive system. It extracts nutrients and filters toxins from everything that enters your body. It is crucial in hundreds of functions, from the tiniest cellular interactions to significant blood flow changes.

Liver health is more important than ever.

You’re exposed to environmental toxins daily. Your liver works in overdrive to filter these toxins and prevent adverse effects.Fortunately, you can support liver health more efficiently than ever. Pick any of our top-ranked liver support supplements above to support your liver in a proven, science-backed way.

