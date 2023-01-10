Sponsored

Best Maca Supplements: Top Maca Powders & Pills for Men and Women

Maca root, often known as Peruvian Ginseng, is a plant native to the high elevations in the Andes Mountains in Peru. There it has been consumed as a foot and as a medicine.

Today, Maca is primarily used for its’ benefits as an adaptogen, which improves the body’s ability to handle stress. In addition, there’s evidence Maca can be used for endurance, fertility, hormone balance, mood, energy levels, athletic performance, and much more.

With so many potential benefits of Maca, it’s no wonder maca is quickly becoming one of the most popular herbal supplements. However, the growth and interest in Maca have also led to expanding the number of maca supplements, making it challenging to find the best ones.

We’re here to help. We’ve examined hundreds of maca powders, capsules, and others to determine today’s best maca supplements.

The Best Maca Supplements

Our dedicated research team has examined hundreds of maca supplements by analyzing lab reports and ingredient labels and reading customers’ reviews. After our thorough research, we’ve discovered the best maca supplements available today:

Simple Life Nutrition Gelatinized Maca Capsules

The Maca Team Maca Capsules

Bulk Supplements Maca Capsules

Sunfoods Superfoods Maca Powder

Zenstea Maca Tea

NusaPure Maca Capsules

Bronson Maca Root Capsules

Viva Naturals Maca Capsules

Nuts.com Maca Powder

Here’s a brief overview of each maca product on our list:

Simple Life Nutrition Gelatinized Maca Capsules – Best Overall

Our #1 rated maca supplement comes from Simple Life Nutrition in the form of their organic maca capsules. Simple Life Nutrition’s product may support libido, strengthen energy levels, and relieve stress. Each capsule contains 400mg of pure, organic maca powder and is in a vegan capsule.

Their maca capsules go through a process known as “gelatinization.” This process removes long-chain starches from maca powder to create a more densely nutritious and concentrated form of Maca.

Simple Life Nutrition’s Maca has everything we could want in a maca supplement. It is organic, made from pure maca powder, third-party tested, backed by hundreds of positive reviews, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. There’s nothing to dislike about Simple Life Nutrition’s maca capsules, and it has to be your first choice if you’re interested in trying Maca.

The Maca Team Maca Capsules

The Maca Team is a well-known maca supplier that sells various forms of Maca, such as capsules, bulk powders, and liquid extracts. The Maca Team sells maca coffee, superfood blends, and whole maca root chips.

Their products are designed to support libido, energy levels, and overall health & wellness. Their maca products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, and free trade. In addition, The Maca Team works with local farmers, so they have complete transparency over their supply chain.

In addition, The Maca Team sells all four types of Maca – black, yellow, red, and gelatinized Maca. If you’re searching for any form of Maca, you can’t go wrong with The Maca Team.

Bulk Supplements Maca Capsules

Bulk Supplements is famous for its large packages of superfoods like Maca, moringa, turmeric, and more. Their maca powder comes in five different sizes – 3.5oz, 8.8oz, 1.1 lbs, 2.2 lbs, 11 lbs, and 55 lbs. They also sell capsules in resealable bags with 100 gelatin capsules, 100 vegetarian capsules, or 300 gelatin capsules.

Bulk Supplements claims their maca powder can support memory, healthy libido and sexual performance, immune function, and stamina by boosting energy and endurance.

The only downside to Bulk Supplements Maca is that it’s not organic. We prefer organic Maca, so we know its’ free of pesticides or heavy metals. However, Bulk Supplements is one of the premier names in the supplement space, and they’re well worth considering.

Sunfoods Superfoods Maca Powder

Sunfood Superfoods is a popular superfood and supplement company based out of California. They sell premium maca supplements in both capsule and powdered form.

They also sell all four kinds of Maca – yellow, red, black, and gelatinized. This ensures you pick the right maca since each color has different properties. However, they also sell a unique form of Maca called Maca Xtreme that combines all three of these forms if you want to benefit from all the forms of Maca.

Sunfood Superfoods maca is all certified organic, non-GMO, and vegan friendly. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on all products, and their pricing ranges from as little as $14 to as much as $22, which is reasonably priced.

Zenstea Maca Tea

Are you looking for a unique way to consume Maca other than popping a pill? Consider trying Zenstea Maca Tea. According to Zenstea, it is made of organic loose-leaf tea that is specifically designed to boost your libido.

It comes in four different package options – 4oz, 2oz, 8oz, or 1lb sizes. To make maca tea, mix in orange juice, water, or your other favorite beverage with 1-3 teaspoons of maca powder.

Every order of Zenstea comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and is backed by numerous positive reviews online. If you’re looking for a simple, drinkable way to consume Maca, then Zenstea Maca Tea may be suitable.

NusaPure Maca Capsules

NusaPure sells a variety of favored maca root capsules primarily on Amazon. They’re well known for their high-strength formulas, with some products containing the equivalent of up to 20,000mg of maca root powder.

Their maca root products come in either black Maca or a combination of black, red, and yellow supplements. They don’t currently have red, yellow, or gelatinized maca products.

As mentioned before, the dosage is the main advantage of NusuPura products. All of their products are high-dosed, and in the $20-28 price range, so you get more bang for your buck. However, the disadvantage is that the high dose is more likely to cause rare side effects. Therefore, you should probably only use their maca products if you tolerate a higher amount.

Bronson Maca Root Capsules

Bronson Vitamins is another favored supplement company on Amazon that sells one of the best-rated maca capsule products. Bronson Vitamins claims their Maca is designed for reproductive health, energy levels, and stamina.

Each capsule contains 4,000mg of premium maca root. They do not disclose which color maca their product is made from, but it is most likely made from yellow. Their Maca is GMO-free, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and soy-free.

One bottle of Bronson Vitamins Maca contains 250 capsules as well, which is where Bronson shines. Their pills cost less than $.07 per capsule, making Bronson Vitamins maca one of the best-valued options on our list if you want a solid, high-strength maca supplement.

Viva Naturals Maca Capsules

Viva Naturals is another prevalent maca supplement primarily sold on Amazon. Backed by over 2,400+ customer reviews and a 4.4/5 rating, Viva Naturals sells a trusted maca supplement comprised of yellow Maca.

By taking one or two 500mg capsules per day, Viva Naturals claims you can support your energy levels and stamina and improve your overall sexual health.

One bottle of Viva Naturals Maca will cost $21.95; each bottle has 250 veggie capsules. They also use gelatinized Maca in their product for easier digestion and greater bioavailability. If you’re looking to combine high-quality Maca with affordability, then Viva Naturals is a great choice.

Nuts.com Maca Powder

Nuts.com is well known for its wide variety of products, ranging from nuts & seeds to superfood powders, chocolates, and even maca powder. They sell organic maca powder, red maca powder, gelatinized maca powder, and more.

Best of all, they offer the best bang for your buck if you’re trying to buy in bulk. One 1lb bag will cost you $17.99, and larger orders can get you Maca for as little as $13.59 per lb. They even have an auto-delivery program where you can save an additional 5%.

Nuts.com doesn’t sell capsules or maca tea, only maca powder. However, they’re a well-trusted name in the superfood space and are a company to consider if you want to bulk, organic maca powder that won’t break the bank to buy.

Ranking Factors for the Best Maca Products

Maca is a complicated product because it comes in four different forms, which all have unique properties and benefits. Therefore, we had to rank the best maca supplements based on several factors, which are the following:

Maca Quality & Sourcing

Moringa is native to high elevations in the Andes mountains. We prefer products sourced directly from where they are grown because this indicates higher-quality raw materials. This is why we researched companies that were transparent about where they sourced their Maca. If they sourced it directly from areas where Maca is native, we ranked them higher.

Organic Certification

We prefer organic supplements because we know they were not farmed using dangerous insecticides or pesticides. Although we didn’t necessarily discount non-organic supplements, we did rank organic supplements higher.

Dosage

Dosage is crucial because you don’t want to purchase an under-dosed supplement or one that is too strong. While there’s no official recommended dosage for maca root, most clinical studies involved 800 to 200mg daily. We tried to find products that stayed within this dosage, at least for capsule products.

Company Transparency & History

Some companies have a long history of producing high-quality maca supplements. Others are new companies simply trying to capitalize on the hype surrounding Maca. While we didn’t discount newer companies, we still preferred companies with a long history of producing high-quality, safe supplements.

Gelatinization

Gelatinization is a unique process involving removing long-chain starchy fibers from maca root. This creates a densely concentrated, more nutritious form of Maca. While it isn’t required, gelatinized Maca is easier to absorb and more likely to produce noticeable benefits. Therefore, we gave credit to those who had gelatinized Maca.

Pricing & Overall Value

Some maca supplements cost $10, whereas others cost $50. It would be best if you didn’t have to spend an arm and a leg for quality maca, but some premium products warrant their pricing. We researched dozens of maca products so that we could find you the best-valued products to accommodate your budget.

Money Back Guarantee

No supplement – even Maca root is 100% effective. It just isn’t possible. If you try Maca and find it doesn’t work for you, then you should be able to get your money back. We ensured that every company on our list had an explicit money-back guarantee, so you wouldn’t be out of your money if you didn’t like a maca product.

Customer Reviews

There’s no better way to determine which maca product is best than to read genuine customer reviews. Did customers like the product? Were there noticeable benefits? Would they recommend the product to their friends and family? We had to answer these questions when evaluating the best maca products.

What is Maca?

Maca root sometimes referred to as “Peruvian Ginseng,” is a cruciferous vegetable similar to kale, cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower. It is native to high plateaus in the Andes Mountains in Peru.

There, locals have consumed mac ass foot as medicine for over 2,000 years. It’s one of the few edible plants that can survive weather conditions of about 4,000m in this region.

Traditionally, Maca was used as food and consumed as a fermented drink or porridge. It was also used as a natural medicine to treat various health conditions, such as respiratory and rheumatic diseases.

Today, Maca is widely used because of its purported benefits related to libido and fertility. Bioactive compounds like macamides, macaridine, alkaloids, and glucosinolates are believed to be responsible for these benefits.

Different Types of Maca

While numerous health benefits are associated with maca root, they can vary wildly according to color. Some are geared toward what a woman needs, whereas others seem more beneficial for men.

Let’s take a look at the different types of Maca:

Yellow Maca

Yellow Maca is the most common, accounting for roughly 65% harvested in the Andes. It has a tangy flavor and a light brown color when manufactured into a powder. Yellow Maca is more neutral in terms of taste and effects.

Yellow Maca improves mood and relieves some symptoms of depression and anxiety. It also appears to help with hormone balance. It’s a rich source of vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, and C, iron, magnesium, zinc, and calcium.

Red Maca

Red Maca makes up about 25% of the maca harvest and tastes like malty caramel. It provides the most antioxidants out of the three varieties. Some of these compounds include tannins, alkaloids, saponins, and steroids. It appears to have some protective benefits from prostate cancer and bone density.

Red Maca also appears to balance hormones, improve libido in women, enhance stamina, relieve menopause symptoms, and may even support muscle and bone strength.

Black Maca

Black Maca only accounts for roughly 10% of the harvest, which is why it’s costlier. It has a very nutty taste and has been compared to roasted soybeans.

Black Maca is often called “Men’s Maca” because it appears to increase sperm count and sperm mobility in men. It also seems to improve libido in both men and women. In comparison, though, yellow Maca has a more moderate effect on sex drive and sperm count, and red Maca is more effective in improving fertility levels in women.

Other benefits of black Maca include improved metabolism & stamina, anxiety and depression relief, and improved bone density.

Gelatinized Maca – Bonus

Any of the three forms of Maca can go through a process known as gelatinization. This process is a cooking process in which long-chain starches are eliminated when Maca is boiled and pressurized. The leftover maca is then ground into a powder and dried to create gelatinized maca powder.

This has two main benefits. First, by eliminating the starches, gelatinized maca powder is much more concentrated, which means there are more bioactive compounds than raw maca powder. In addition, the starches found in Maca make it tough to digest, thus making raw Maca not as effective. Gelatinized Maca is easier to digest, meaning you are more likely to experience benefits.

Science-Backed Benefits of Maca Root

Interest in Maca has exploded over the past few years. As a result, there’s been a great deal of clinical research on what maca root may do to improve health.

Let’s take a look at the most science-backed benefits of Maca:

Maca is an Adaptogen

Maca is an adaptogen that may help your body react to stress. In several studies, Maca has been shown to reduce stress markers, relieve anxiety-related symptoms, and improve overall mood.

Maca May Improve Libido

A study involving 45 who were experiencing antidepressant-induced sexual dysfunction improved their sexual function and libido compared to a placebo after taking 3,000mg of maca root every day for 12 weeks.

A review In 2010 examined the effects of Maca across four high-quality studies with 131 participants in total. The review concluded that all four studies showed an apparent increase in sexual desire after using Maca compared to a placebo.

Maca May Improve Fertility

Many men use maca supplements to improve certain aspects of fertility in men struggling to conceive with their partner. Several studies have found Maca may improve sperm concentration, aka the number of sperm per milliliter of semen. This is closely linked to male fertility.

A 2020 study gave 69 men with mild or low sperm count or reduced motility a 2g dose of Maca for 12 weeks. These researchers found that there was “significantly” improved semen concentration in the maca group compared to the treatment group.

Maca May Relieve Menopause Symptoms

Menopause occurs when menstrual periods stop permanently. This causes a natural decline of estrogen and thus causes a wide range of symptoms such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness, mood swings, sleep problems, and irritability.

A 2011 review of four studies found that maca treatment significantly affected menopause symptoms. Two other studies found that giving Maca to women in menopause significantly reduced some menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and interrupted sleep.

Maca May Improve Energy

Several studies suggest Maca may improve energy and endurance, especially in athletes. In a 2016 study of 175 of those living in high altitudes, just 3 grams of Maca for 12 weeks had higher energy scores than a placebo. These individuals also had better mood scores as well.

Maca May Help Preserve Cognitive Function

There’s limited evidence to suggest Maca may help to preserve cognition functions. In one study, researchers found that Maca improved motor coordination and overall cognitive function. They noted their research led them to believe it may help slow age-related cognitive decline.

Maca has plenty of health benefits backed by genuine science. There’s other evidence to suggest Maca may improve bone health, combat the symptoms of depression, and reduce the risk of BPH.

Maca Side Effects – is Maca Safe?

Several studies have found Maca is generally safe and that using it is not associated with any adverse effects.

A study from 2016 found that in 175 people, maca use was tolerated very well without serious adverse effects. These people were given 3 grams of red or black Maca daily for 12 weeks.

Traditional ways to consume Maca, such as drinking or eating it after boiling, have not been linked to any adverse effects either.

It is unknown whether Maca is safe for pregnant or nursing mothers. Therefore, it is recommended to exercise caution before taking Maca since it may not be safe for these groups.

Suppose you have a severe medical condition or are on prescription medications for anti-depressants or anxiety. You should consult a doctor before using Maca to ensure it is safe.

How to Use Maca

Maca is readily available in both capsule and powder forms.

You can add maca powder to oatmeal, baked goods, energy bars, smoothies, or more. It has a natural butterscotch-like taste, which pairs well with sweeter foods.

There is no optimal or recommended dose for Maca. However, most studies have used a maca powder dosage in the 1.5g to 3g range.

If you want an easier, more convenient option, you can opt for maca capsule supplements, which are available all over Amazon or sold by supplement companies online.

Maca FAQs

We’ve got many questions about Maca, maca supplements, how they work, etc. We’ll clear up all of your Maca-related questions below:

Q: What is Maca?

A: Maca is a root vegetable in the cruciferous family that grows at high elevations in the Andes mountains. It’s s been eaten and consumed by locals there for over 2,000 years.

Q: How is Maca used?

A: Maca can be eaten raw or put into soups or porridge. Alternatively, it can be boiled, dried, ground up into a paste, and used as a spread.

Q: What are the three types of Maca?

A: Maca comes in three primary colors. Yellow Maca is the most common, accounting for 65% of the harvest. Red Maca is the next most common type, accounting for 25% of the crop. Black Maca is the rarest type, accounting for only 10%.

Q: What is gelatinized Maca?

A: Gelatinized maca has been cooked and pressurized. This removes the long-chain starches from Maca, producing a concentrated, highly nutritious form of maca powder.

Q: Is gelatinized Maca better?

A: Gelatinized maca has two main advantages over raw Maca. First, it is more concentrated than raw Maca, which means it is more densely nutritious and potentially beneficial. Second, gelatinized is much more easily digested by eliminating the starches, which may make it more effective than raw Maca.

Q: Can Maca improve fertility?

A: There’s evidence that Maca can improve fertility in both men and women. Maca enhances sperm motility and mobility and may benefit men with low sperm counts. It also appears to help women be better able to conceive a child.

Q: Can maca improve libido?

A: Several studies have found that Maca might help improve men’s and women’s libido. Although the mechanism isn’t entirely known, Maca increases the desire for sex.

Q: Does Maca increase testosterone?

A: Although Maca is often added to testosterone-boosting supplements, there isn’t any evidence maca can enhance testosterone levels. It may, however, improve libido, sperm motility, and sperm production in men.

Q: Does Maca suppress appetite?

A: There is no evidence that Maca can suppress appetite. It does contain fiber, so it may make you feel full if you eat a larger quantity in raw form.

Q: Can Maca help me manage stress?

A: Maca is an “adaptogen,” which helps you “adapt” to your environment. This means Maca contains plant compounds that help you manage your response to stress and anxiety. These are two common uses for Maca.

Q: Can Maca improve energy levels?

A: Yes, Maca has been traditionally used by those living in the high elevations in the Andes to boost energy levels. This is because Maca is a dense source of nutrition and has plant compounds that help maintain energy levels.

Q: Is Maca safe?

A: According to most studies, Maca generally tolerates well with few serious adverse effects. Check with your doctor if you have a severe medical condition or are on prescription medication before using Maca.

Q: What are the side effects of Maca?

A: Maca generally doesn’t cause any side effects in most users. In some rare cases, people taking Maca have experienced minor side effects like upset stomach, diarrhea, or nausea – all of which are common in any supplement.

Q: What’s the best maca supplement?

A: Our top-rated maca supplement is Simple Life Nutrition Maca Capsules. However, any of the maca products on our list are an excellent choice for maca supplements.

Final Recap About The Best Maca Supplements

Maca is a highly beneficial herb that may support energy, stamina, fertility, libido, and more.

Best of all, it appears to be very safe, with few reported adverse effects.

If you’re ready to give Maca a shot, then any of the companies on our list will do, although we recommend you start with our #1 maca supplement – Simple Life Nutrition Maca capsules.

