Best Male Enhancement Pills (2023) Top ED Supplements for Men

Male enhancement supplements use natural ingredients to boost male performance without side effects.

Featuring a blend of science-backed nutrients, male enhancement supplements can safely raise testosterone, boost libido, and enhance muscle growth, among other benefits.

Whether interested in boosting bedroom performance, testosterone, or overall male vitality, thousands of men take male enhancement supplements daily for safe and proven results.

We tested, rated, and ranked the world’s best male enhancement supplements. Here’s what we found.

Best Male Enhancement Supplements for 2023

The male enhancement supplement industry is filled with scams. However, there are plenty of legitimate, science-backed, medically-sound products among those scams.

After hundreds of hours of research, testing, and deliberation among our editorial team, here’s how we ranked the world’s best male enhancement supplements:

Red Boost

Performer 8

Boostaro

VigRX Plus

Drachen

Erectin

Male Extra

ProSolution Plus

Prime Male

Ultra Boost Juice

Semenax

Extenze

Max Performer

Red Boost

Red Boost uses safe and natural ingredients to replicate the effects of erectile dysfunction medication without the side effects. Featuring a blend of horny goat weed, Tongkat Ali, and other herbal extracts, each capsule of Red Boost delivers powerful active impacts to eliminate the root cause of erectile dysfunction: oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress leads to inflammation, making it increasingly difficult to get an erection. As your body faces more and more oxidative stress, it becomes harder to maintain average testosterone production and sexual function.

By taking Red Boost daily, you can reverse the effects of oxidative stress on your body. Red Boost is specifically designed to support the smooth muscle of your penis to restore endothelial function, making it easier for you to get and maintain an erection.

While other supplements vaguely claim to offer unproven benefits, Red Boost was explicitly designed to tackle the root causes of erectile dysfunction using science-backed ingredients, making it the best male enhancement supplement on our list.

Performer 8

Performer 8 is a natural male enhancement gummy featuring an herbal complex to revitalize sexual stamina, strength, and vitality without a prescription.

Backed by a lifetime money-back guarantee, Performer 8 claims to give you firmer, longer-lasting erections while increasing semen volume and motility. Many men also feel they have better control over their sexual performance when taking Performer 8, and the formula is designed to enhance stamina.

In an industry filled with scams and sleazy marketing, Performer 8 provides proven, all-natural ingredients to support sexual performance, stamina, libido, penis girth (when erect), and overall hardness, among other benefits, making it a popular sexual health supplement for any man.

Boostaro

Boostaro is a nutritional supplement that supports healthy blood flow using clinically studied ingredients. Most of the formula consists of science-backed components, including magnesium, L-lysine, and L-citrulline – instead of unproven herbs and plants.

The amino acids in Boostaro could boost blood flow, making it easier to deliver oxygen and nutrients to every cell in your body – including the soft tissue and endothelial cells around your penis. Over time, poor blood flow makes it increasingly difficult to get an erection, and Boostaro can support blood flow to reverse this effect.

Men also like Boostaro for its ability to provide secondary benefits. Some men reduce fatigue with Boostaro, while others boost energy, enhance overall well-being, and experience other effects.

VigRX Plus

VigRX Plus is one of the best-known names on this list, and it’s been one of the internet’s best-selling male enhancement supplements for years. The first VigRX Plus formula appeared online back in 2004. Leading Edge Health continues to market VigRX Plus as the ultimate natural solution for erectile dysfunction.

Leading Edge Health says VigRX Plus makes it easier to maintain hard erections, penetrate your partner, and ensure both parties reach orgasms. Just take two capsules daily to enhance male performance in multiple ways.

Each serving of VigRX Plus contains a clinically studied dose of damiana, BioPerine, Ginkgo Biloba, and saw palmetto, among other science-backed ingredients. With thousands of positive reviews online from men who swear the formula works, VigRX Plus continues to be one of the best male enhancement supplement options available today.

Drachen

Drachen is a “male growth activator” and the only male enhancement supplement available as a spray – not as a capsule or tablet. Every time you spray Drachen in your mouth, your body absorbs the active ingredients to provide effective and proven benefits.

We like Drachen for two reasons: first, the oral delivery system helps maximize bioavailability, and it’s easy for your body to absorb the active ingredients through the blood vessels in your mouth. And second, Drachen combines that delivery system with proven ingredients like GABA, L-tyrosine, L-glutamine, L-arginine, and L-dopa to provide powerful effects.

Although you should be skeptical of supplements that claim they can increase penis size daily, Drachen could support blood flow, male energy, muscle growth and development, and even cognitive effects, among other benefits.

Erectin

The aptly-named male enhancement supplement Erectin is designed to provide effective erections and explosive orgasms. The natural male enhancement supplement first appeared online in 2001 and has been a favored formula.

Today, men use Erectin to increase sexual desire, boost performance during sex, prevent premature ejaculation, and stay hard for sex, among other benefits.

Erectin also uses rare ingredients that are hard to find in other male enhancement supplements. Each serving contains Tribulus Terrestris, horny goat weed, red ginseng, Catuaba bark, saw palmetto, hawthorn, damiana, and Ginkgo Biloba. Other supplements have one or two of these ingredients, but Erectin has all of them.

In an industry filled with low-quality supplements that appear and disappear every year, Erectin continues to be a top-rated option time and time again. Although you may be able to find ingredients with more substantial doses and lower prices, Erectin continues to be popular among men with all different sexual health concerns.

Male Extra

First appearing online in 2022, Male Extra is one of the newest male enhancement supplements on our list. The supplement is specifically focused on enhancing your penis in multiple ways.

According to the manufacturer, men who take Male Extra daily can increase their sex drive, enjoy firmer and more frequent erections, find it easier to maintain an erection, and enjoy more intense orgasms, among other benefits.

We like Male Extra because of its unique and proven ingredients profile. Male Extra contains ingredients not found in any other male enhancement supplement on our list. For example, there are cordyceps, pomegranate, niacin, MSM, and L-methionine. Instead of flooding your body with weird plants and herbs, you can support male sexual function using natural, science-backed ingredients.

ProSolution Plus

ProSolution Plus claims to be “the world’s top rated male enhancement system.” Although that claim seems hyperbolic, ProSolution Plus lives up to its name by providing a solution to men with specific sexual dysfunction.

By taking two tablets of ProSolution Plus daily, you can enjoy bigger, firmer, longer-lasting erections while supercharging your sex drive and getting an orgasm multiple times per night. It’s also one of the few supplements on this list approved by a doctor for use in the bedroom, giving it an edge over non-medically sound formulas on this list.

According to the manufacturer of ProSolution Plus, the ProSolution pills send extra blood to your penis, raise your libido, and enhance overall male virility using a blend of mushroom extracts, herbs, plants, and nutrients.

Prime Male

Prime Male is designed for more than just sexual health: it’s an all-around male vitality booster. Prime Male claims to help you burn fat, build muscle, increase libido, and enjoy other testosterone-related benefits by raising testosterone.

Each serving of Prime Male contains a blend of ingredients to reverse testosterone loss ASAP. Key elements include D-aspartic acid (DAA), vitamin D, and zinc – all of which have been linked to testosterone in multiple studies.

We also like how Prime Male targets the root cause of low testosterone in many men: stress and cortisol levels. If you have high levels of stress and cortisol, it’s harder for you to maintain good testosterone production. Prime Male aims to reverse this effect with a blend of stress-supporting ingredients, making it easy for you to live your best life.

Ultra Boost Juice

Ultra Boost Juice is a relatively new male enhancement supplement known for its ability to enhance male sexual function.

Ultra Boost Juice works similarly to weight loss pills: it targets thermogenesis (fat burning within your body) to enhance overall health, control inflammation, and ensure your body can perform at its best in all moments.

Specifically, Ultra Boost Juice contains vitamins (like vitamins A, C, E, and B12), minerals (like calcium, iron, zinc, copper, and manganese), and superfoods (like alfalfa, ginger, carrot wheatgrass, strawberry, and mushroom extracts) to support overall health. There are even probiotic and prebiotic ingredients to support digestion.

Many men have sexual dysfunction because of poor diet and lifestyle habits. Ultra Boost Juice is an all-around health supplement designed to support sexual function in multiple ways for optimal results.

Semenax

Semenax is one of the best-known male enhancement supplements in the world, and it’s particularly renowned for its effects on semen volume. While other supplements claim to boost erection quality and libido, Semenax is designed with a specific goal: to increase semen volume and intensity.

If you want more oversized loads, Semenax could be the right supplement. Certain natural ingredients have been shown to enhance load size, and many men take these ingredients daily for sexual health purposes.

Whether you’re trying to enhance fertility, boost orgasm intensity, or enjoy the sensation of blowing a more significant load, Semenax could change your sex life for the better by using safe, proven, natural ingredients.

Extenze

Extenze is an extended-release male enhancement supplement designed to provide maximum male enhancement over an extended period. At the same time, the makers of Extenze describe their formula as “fast acting.” In other words, Extenze claims to go into effect quickly and stay active for an extended period, allowing you to maximize sexual function for hours after taking a capsule.

Priced at $25 for 15 liquid gel capsules, Extenze is more affordable than competing options on our list (although there are also fewer capsules per box). Each capsule contains a blend of yohimbine, GABA, DHEA, velvet bean extract, and other unique, science-backed ingredients.

Extenze has dozens of ingredients, making it one of the most diverse sexual health supplements on our list. Instead of exclusively using amino acids to support blood flow and herbs to boost libido, for example, Extenze claims to do it all.

Max Performer

Max Performer is an ED supplement created by Silver Blade Nutrition, Limited, a UK-based supplement company. The aptly-named supplement contains surprisingly strong doses of some of the most popular male enhancement ingredients available today.

Each serving of Max Performer contains cordyceps, horny goat weed, red Korean ginseng, selenium, and maca, for example, zinc, black pepper extract, and more.

According to Silver Blade Nutrition, Max Performer can give you bigger and harder erections, increase sexual desire, enhance sexual performance, provide more powerful orgasms, and boost your sex life in multiple ways.

Priced at $60 for 60 pills, Max Performer has comparable pricing to many other top-rated male enhancement supplements on our list, and it remains one of the best male enhancement supplements you can buy today.

How We Ranked the Best Male Enhancement Supplements for 2023

All male enhancement supplements claim to boost sexual performance. Some work, and others don’t.

To separate the world’s best and worst male enhancement supplements, we used the following qualifications:

Science-Backed Ingredients & Clinically Proven Dosages

Our rankings’ two essential factors were science-backed ingredients and clinically proven dosages. Does the male enhancement supplement have a significant dose of an ingredient proven to boost sexual performance? Has that ingredient been verified to work in clinical trials or studies published in peer-reviewed journals? The best male enhancement supplements use amino acids, herbal extracts, plants, and other proven ingredients to boost blood flow, libido, and sexual performance.

Subjective Experiences & Impacts on Performance

We tested each of the male enhancement supplements listed above to assess their effects (or, where appropriate, members of our editorial team had their partners try the supplement). Then, we awarded each supplement a score based on our subjective experiences. Some consistently rose to the top, others had mixed reviews, and some performed poorly. We considered sexual benefits, physical changes, and overall health and well-being to assess the performance of each male enhancement supplement.

Customer Reviews & Expert Ratings

Although we tested all male enhancement supplements on our list, we relied on customer reviews and expert rankings. Every man’s body is different. A supplement that raises testosterone in some men may not impact testosterone in others. Some men have low libido because of hormone imbalances, while others have erectile dysfunction because of poor blood flow. In addition to considering our subjective experiences, we assessed customer reviews and expert rankings when calculating our order of the best male enhancement supplements.

Ease of Use & Flavor

Some male enhancement supplements come in swallowable capsules. Other male enhancement gummies are gummies, powders, or different formulas. Where appropriate, we considered ease of use and flavor in our rankings. If you’re taking a male enhancement supplement gummy daily, you want the gummy to taste good while being easy to use.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency

The male enhancement supplement industry is filled with shady manufacturers, and it’s refreshing when a reputable, transparent company enters the space. We were wary of companies that did not disclose manufacturing locations, medical advisory team info, or ingredient sources. Some male enhancement supplements don’t even tell their ingredients or dosages.

Transparent & Honest Advertised Effects

Male enhancement supplements will not permanently increase the size of your penis. Few male enhancement supplements have been proven to raise testosterone. Instead, male enhancement supplements support blood flow, libido, hormone balance, and other factors linked to sexual health. We were wary of male enhancement supplements claiming to raise testosterone, permanently increase the size of your penis, and deliver other unproven benefits.

Doctor Recommended or Doctor Formulated

Some male enhancement supplements were approved by doctors or recommended by doctors. Urologists or a medical advisory team created others. Some were developed by nutritionists and dietitians, while certified sexual health experts and board-certified specialists designed others. The more professional education and experience went into developing a supplement, the higher we ranked it.

Price, Shipping, & Overall Value

Many men would pay over $100 for a supplement guaranteed to boost sexual performance. Fortunately, you don’t need to spend anywhere close to that amount. Today’s best male enhancement supplements are typically priced at $30 to $70 for a one-month supply. We considered the price and overall value of each supplement in our rankings. If you’re spending a lot of money, you should get a lot of premium ingredients. If you’re spending less, you should get good value.

No Claims About Permanently Increasing Penis Length

No supplement in the world will permanently increase the length of your penis. It’s impossible. You should be wary of male enhancement supplements that claim to permanently increase the length, girth, or overall size of your penis. If a supplement claims to increase penis size, it’s typically because it increases the size of your erect penis by enhancing blood flow.

Moneyback or Satisfaction Guarantee

Men experience sexual health problems for different reasons. Some men benefit from amino acid supplements, while others work better with herbal and plant extracts. Because men work differently, we appreciate supplements with a money-back or satisfaction guarantee. The best supplement companies back their claims with a solid return policy, making it easy to request a refund if unsatisfied for any reason.

Top 10 Benefits of Male Enhancement Supplements

Many men take male enhancement supplements daily for overall health and wellness. Although some men like the sexual effects of male enhancement supplements, others like the increased competitiveness, higher energy levels, and lower body fat percentage associated with male enhancement supplements.

Here are the best ten benefits of the top-rated male enhancement supplements above:

Boost erection hardness and overall quality

Boost overall physical energy

Enhance muscle mass formation and development

Increase fat burning and raise metabolism to increase calorie burning

Boost competitiveness for work, school, and other settings

Lower estrogen and cortisol levels

Raise testosterone

Boost libido and overall sex drive

Make it easier to maintain an erection for the duration of sex

Enhance stamina and control while also boosting sensitivity and orgasm quality

How Male Enhancement Supplements Work

Male enhancement supplements work in different ways to enhance sexual function, including:

Boost Blood Flow to the Penis and Sexual Organs

To get an erection, the chambers of your penis (your corpus cavernosum) fill with blood, and that blood stays trapped there for as long as you remain aroused. Some of the most proven male enhancement supplements use amino acids, plant extracts, and other ingredients to support cardiovascular health and boost blood flow, making it easier for your penis and sexual organs to fill with blood and remain firm.

Reduce Inflammation and Oxidative Damage

Some male enhancement supplements reduce inflammation or target oxidative damage to improve sexual performance. Inflammation can make it hard to get and maintain an erection. Even if inflammation isn’t around your penis or sexual organs, inflammation can impact all parts of your body.

Reduce Stress to Lower Cortisol

Cortisol and stress are the root causes of sexual dysfunction in many men. Some male enhancement supplements contain adaptogens, natural ingredients linked to stress response, to manage your body’s stress and lower cortisol.

Raise Testosterone and Balance Estrogen

Testosterone and estrogen are the two primary sex hormones. When testosterone and estrogen levels become imbalanced, this imbalance leads to sexual dysfunction in men and women. Many male enhancement supplements work by raising testosterone, lowering estrogen, or balancing hormones overall.

Solve Nutritional Deficiencies

If you are deficient in specific nutrients, you could experience sexual dysfunction. Men with zinc and vitamin D deficiencies, for example, tend to have lower testosterone than men with normal levels of zinc and vitamin D. Some male enhancement supplements give you the zinc, vitamin D, and other nutrients you need for optimal sexual function.

Scientific Evidence for Male Enhancement Supplements

Male enhancement supplements advertise a range of powerful benefits – from better erections to better orgasms. But what does science say? Is there any scientific evidence behind the best male enhancement supplements? We’ll review some of the clinical trials and peer-reviewed research below.

Some of the most proven male enhancement supplement ingredients are simple vitamins and minerals. Zinc, for example, has been shown to support healthy testosterone levels. In a 1996 study, researchers found men with adequate zinc intake had significantly higher testosterone than men with zinc deficiency, suggesting zinc plays a role in testosterone.

Vitamin D has been linked to similar effects. Vitamin D is crucial for immunity, hormone production, and more. If you don’t get enough vitamin D daily, your body may struggle to produce normal testosterone. In one study, researchers told a group of healthy men to take a vitamin D supplement or a placebo for one year. By the end of the year, men in the vitamin D group had significantly higher testosterone levels than men in the placebo group, suggesting vitamin D enhances testosterone production over a long period.

Magnesium and boron are other minerals found in many top-rated male enhancement supplements. One study found magnesium increased testosterone levels in men with different activity levels (from sedentary to active). In a separate study, researchers found boron supplements increased plasma steroid hormones and reduced inflammation, which could help with sexual function in some men.

Amino acid supplements are also some of the best ways to boost sexual performance. Many bodybuilders take amino acid supplements before or after a workout, for example, to increase blood flow and enhance recovery. L-arginine, L-citrulline, and other amino acids could improve sexual performance by enhancing blood flow, making it easier for men to get an erection. A 2019 study confirmed that L-arginine supplementation reduced the risk of erectile dysfunction. Many top-rated male enhancement supplements contain L-arginine and other active ingredients.

We think of caffeine as a stimulant to boost energy, but it’s also linked to sexual performance. A 2015 study, for example, found caffeine reduced the risk of erectile dysfunction. Researchers analyzed caffeine and coffee consumption habits in a group of men. They found men drinking 170mg to 375mg of caffeine daily had a significantly lower risk of erectile dysfunction. Although coffee breath may not be suitable for your sex life, drinking coffee and caffeine does seem to help.

Many male enhancement gummies contain herbs, plant extracts, and other ingredients linked to libido and sexual health. Although these ingredients tend to be less proven than the amino acids and nutrients listed above, some studies have suggested they have potent effects on libido and sexual health, including:

A 1997 study found 30mg of yohimbine per day was associated with improved sexual function and erectile capacity in a group of volunteers. The herb is also known as Yohimbe.

D-aspartic acid, although not an herb or plant extract, is a popular ingredient in the testosterone booster space. Many men take DAA supplements daily for testosterone and sexual health. In a 2013 study, researchers found DAA led to a significant increase in testosterone. Follow-up studies, however, have not indicated the same effect.

Saw palmetto extract may be the planet’s most famous natural testosterone booster supplement ingredient. Many men take saw palmetto daily for its purported effects on testosterone, libido, and male sexual function. Top-rated male enhancement supplements contain around 320mg of saw palmetto extract, the same dose used in clinical trials. In one study, men took 320mg of saw palmetto extract daily for eight weeks, then experienced improvements in sexual function and prostate health.

Maca, like saw palmetto, is prized for its effects on sexual function. In a 2010 review, researchers reviewed the evidence on maca and found it was linked to significant improvements in sex drive in both men and women across multiple trials and tests.

Tongkat Ali has one of the longest histories of use on this list. Throughout history, natural healers have used Tongkat Ali for vitality, male health, and overall wellness. In a 2012 study, researchers found Tongkat Ali (also known as Eurycoma Longifolia) effectively boosted testosterone in a group of men. Other studies have indicated similar effects on men of all ages.

Fenugreek is a popular male enhancement supplement ingredient, and multiple studies have shown fenugreek can impact sexual function better than a placebo. In one review, researchers found fenugreek was generally well-tolerated and led to a small but significant improvement in sex drive and testosterone in some men.

In a 2013 study, researchers found ginseng boosted sexual health and virility, which is one reason why it’s been so popular in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine for centuries. That study traced the dynamic effects of ginseng back to ginsenosides within the ginseng plant. Those ginsenosides appear to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which could make it easier to get and maintain an erection.

Other ingredients on this list have been used in sexual health supplements for decades. Muira puama, however, is one of the newest entrants on our list. In Brazil, Muira puama is famous as a natural libido booster. Some even call it Brazilian Viagra or Amazonian Viagra. An extensive review study found that Muira puama was a safe, effective, well-tolerated aphrodisiac linked to sexual health and wellness.

Overall, the world’s best male enhancement supplements contain various ingredients – from herbs and plants to vitamins and minerals – linked to sexual health, virility, and overall male vitality.

Top 5 Science-Backed Lifestyle Changes for Male Sexual Function

Enhancing male sexual function isn’t rocket science. Many men experience significant changes simply through following a balanced diet and exercise program. Losing weight can also help.

Here are some of the small – and significant – lifestyle changes you can make to boost male sexual function:

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise, unsurprisingly, is associated with better sexual function. Studies show men who exercise more frequently tend to have balanced testosterone levels, for example. In a 2012 study, researchers found physically active men had higher levels of luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and testosterone than sedentary men. Other studies have connected strength training to higher testosterone levels.

Get Adequate Sleep

A good night’s sleep is crucial for immunity, overall health, and sexual function. In a 2011 study, researchers analyzed testosterone levels in young men. Then, researchers asked those same men to sleep just 5 hours per night. After the study, researchers found men had 10% to 15% lower testosterone than their normal levels, suggesting sleep is crucial for producing normal testosterone levels.

Eat a Diet with Plenty of Testosterone Boosting Foods

Testosterone is the most important male sex hormone, and certain foods are linked to higher testosterone levels. You don’t need to follow a specific diet to raise testosterone, like a vegan, vegetarian, or meat-based diet. However, studies show leafy green vegetables, fatty fish, legumes, beef, and certain types of seafood (particularly oysters) are associated with higher testosterone levels.

Avoid or Limit Drugs & Alcohol

Unsurprisingly, drugs and alcohol are associated with worse sexual performance. For example, prescription and non-prescription drugs appear to be linked to lower testosterone levels. Men who drink alcohol seem to have lower testosterone levels – and worse reproductive function – than men who abstain or drink in moderation.

Lose Weight

Losing weight is hard, but it can lead to many benefits – including better sexual function. If you’re overweight or obese, you’re more likely to experience erectile dysfunction and other sexual health issues. Losing weight eases the strain on your heart, making blood flow to your penis easier during sex. Losing weight can also enhance cardiovascular health, endurance, and general sexual health and wellness.

These lifestyle changes could boost sexual function, sex drive, libido, and more.

FAQs About Male Enhancement Supplements

Every day, our experts answer questions about how male enhancement supplements work, which supplements work the best, and why they should pick specific supplements over others. Here are some of the answers to our most frequently asked questions.

Q: How do male enhancement supplements work?

A: Male enhancement supplements support blood flow, testosterone, libido, sex drive, and more. Some have specifically targeted effects – like blood flow. Others take a comprehensive approach by tackling multiple symptoms.

Q: What’s the best male enhancement supplement?

A: The best male enhancement supplements available today include Red Boost, Performer8, Boostaro, VigRX Plus, and other options at the top of our list.

Q: Are male enhancement supplements safe?

A: Legal male enhancement supplements sold in the United States must contain ingredients Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) by the FDA, which means the ingredients have been proven safe for most healthy adults to take in regular doses. However, talk to your doctor before taking male enhancement supplements if you are taking medication or have a health condition.

Q: Are male enhancement supplements legal?

A: Male enhancement supplements are legal and classified the same as protein powders, weight loss pills, and other nutritional supplements. As long as the supplements do not claim to treat, cure, or prevent a disease, they’re considered supplements by the FDA.

Q: What’s the best supplement for testosterone?

A: Zinc, vitamin D, boron, and magnesium supplements have all been shown to support healthy testosterone production in multiple studies.

Q: Can supplements raise testosterone?

A: Some men raise testosterone after taking supplements, while others do not. A zinc supplement could boost testosterone if you are deficient in zinc. A zinc supplement may be less effective if you already get enough zinc.

Q: What are normal testosterone levels for men?

A: Normal testosterone levels in healthy men are around 0.30 nmol to 0.45 nmol per liter, and optimal testosterone levels are above 0.45 nmol per liter.

Q: Will male enhancement supplements lead to side effects like man boobs or shrunken testicles?

A: Male enhancement supplements should not lead to any side effects when taken by healthy men in regular doses. Unlike prohormone supplements or anabolic steroids, male enhancement supplements will not lead to man boobs, shrunken testicles, and similar symptoms.

Q: What else do male enhancement supplements do?

A: Male enhancement gummies can do more than boost sexual performance. They can also enhance muscle growth and development, boost athletic performance, raise competitiveness, and provide other effects.

Q: What are the symptoms of low testosterone?

A: Symptoms of low testosterone can include low energy levels, poor sexual performance, low libido, and poor muscle development. Talk to a doctor to see if a testosterone blood test may suit you.

Q: What’s the best natural Viagra supplement?

A: There’s no such thing as a “natural Viagra supplement,” and supplements cannot claim to replicate the effects of prescription drugs. However, many men take amino acid supplements, zinc supplements, or herbal extracts to replicate the impacts of Viagra in a safe, legal, prescription-free way.

Q: Can I buy male enhancement supplements without a prescription?

A: Yes, you can buy male enhancement supplements without a prescription.

Q: What’s the best supplement for ED?

A: The best supplements for ED include amino acid supplements, vitamin D supplements, and zinc supplements, along with specific herb and plant formulas.

Q: How does testosterone work?

A: Testosterone is the most important male sex hormone essential for the male body. Along with estrogen, testosterone is the primary sex hormone. Testosterone influences sperm production, sex organ maturity, body, and facial hair, the deepness of your voice, sex drive, muscle development, energy, and fat loss, among many other factors.

Q: How do I increase testosterone naturally?

A: You can naturally increase testosterone by losing weight, exercising, eating a balanced diet, and taking the right supplement.

Q: Are male enhancement supplements a scam?

A: Male enhancement supplements are not a scam. They’re legitimate, science-backed products often developed by registered manufacturers and board-certified doctors.

Q: What’s inside male enhancement supplements?

A: Male enhancement supplements often contain antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, herbs, and plants linked to sexual function in various ways.

Best Male Enhancement Supplements for 2023 Final Word

Male enhancement supplements promise to solve virtually every male sexual health problem. Some of them live up to that hype and genuinely work. Others are scams.

We did the hard work for you. We tested male enhancement supplement companies, contacted manufacturers, and ranked the world’s trendiest natural Viagra alternatives.

Check our list of the best male enhancement supplements, gummies, powders, capsules, and pills.

