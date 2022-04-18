Sponsored

Best Online Sportsbooks for Michigan Players Ranked by Sports Betting Markets & Bonuses

The Michigan sports betting industry is bursting with high-quality sportsbooks and mobile betting apps. The best online sportsbooks in Michigan got excellent coverage of all the major sports and extensive sports betting markets so that you can find the bet types you prefer to lock in.

Our experts have been hard at work testing them before coming up with this dynamite list of the top legal sports betting sites in Michigan that you can join today.

Bets at the ready? Let’s take a look.

Best MI Online Sportsbooks

Caesars sportsbook: Top Michigan sports betting site overall

BetMGM: Best sports betting site for bonuses & promotions

PointsBet: Best online sportsbook for spread betting

BetWay: Best online betting site for casino games

Golden Nugget: Best betting site for VIP programs

DraftKings Sportsbook: Best for mobile

FanDuel Sportsbook: Top unique bonuses

1. Caesars Sportsbook – Best MI Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

18 sports to bet on

Huge amount of player props

$300 risk-free first bet

Excellent rewards program

Cons:

Plain user interface

Caesars sportsbook is one of the biggest names in US online sports betting.

And now that it’s available in Michigan, we simply had to crown it as our number one online sportsbook pick.

After all, it offers a huge number of team and player props in all the major American sports. It also provides competitive odds and a staggering number of markets.

Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Caesars is an American sports-centric online sportsbook that goes deep with its market coverage of all the most popular US sports. There are 18 different sports that Michigan players can bet on – that’s a better selection than other states are able to offer.

Alongside the aforementioned props bets, you can bet on alternate lines at Caesars, as well as a huge number of specials and enhanced odds on all the major games.

Player and team props you can select, meanwhile (and using the NFL as an example), include total passing yards, total passing touchdowns, and longest passing completion.

Plus many, many more.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

Caesars sportsbook offers its players up to $300 worth of free bets when you sign up and make a bet of at least $20. It’s not as grand as other online sportsbooks’ welcome offers but Caesars makes up for it with all the other promotions that its players can enjoy. There are same game parlays, profit boosts, and more.

Casino players will also love its generous casino welcome bonus, which is a 100% deposit match up to $2,000 plus a gas card.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Caesars sportsbook excels on this front, offering a diverse library of casino games. Aside from being an excellent sportsbook, Caesars is also one of the best poker sites around. You can play hundreds of slots, different poker games, tournament games, live games, video poker games, and a handful of other card and table games.

However, jumping to the desktop version of the site from the sportsbook can be a little tricky, and Caesars is known for running CAPTCHA tests on new players. For this reason, it’s recommended that you get the Caesars app if you want to play in the casino.

Reputation: 5/5

Caesars’ ownership is complex, and we haven’t got time to go into it here. But the sportsbook was formerly owned and operated by established European bookmaker William Hill before the company was bought out by Caesars Entertainment.

Essentially, what we’re trying to say is that Caesars sportsbook’s reputation is cemented in gold, and we have zero issues on this front.

Overall: 4.73/5

As we touched on earlier, there’s a Caesars sportsbook app available to download and install, but – as we also touched on earlier – you will need to download the Caesars Rewards app separately.

Other than that, Caesars welcomes high rollers and recreational sports bettors alike, with high withdrawal limits and broad betting limits.

2. BetMGM – Best Michigan Sports Betting Site for Bonuses

Pros:

$1,000 risk-free bet upon sign-up

Live streaming available

Bet on 22 sports

750+ casino games

Cons:

Not the best for poker

If you’re the kind of sports bettor who loves to grab as many bonuses and promos as possible in a bid to extend your bankroll, BetMGM is worth a look.

This sports betting site is known for its regular offers, which include frequent free bets, one-game insurance parlays – and more.

Betting Markets: 4.6/5

It’s hard to argue with an online sportsbook that lets you bet on as many as 17 different sports. Indeed, pretty much everything is covered here, from all the popular American sports, to niche offerings like Lacrosse..

And once the winter Olympics are underway, you’ll be able to bet on the likes of bobsleigh and alpine skiing.

In short, if you’re the kind of bettor who specializes in niche sports and is always on the lookout for value that the bookies have missed, you might be in sports betting heaven here.

Market coverage is good, too, and live streaming is available on numerous leagues and tournaments throughout the day.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

When you sign-up to BetMGM, you’re offered the chance to opt-in for a risk-free first bet that’s worth as much as $1,000. So, if your first bet loses, you will be refunded the exact amount (up to $1,000), and the only catch is that you must re-bet it.

You can, however, re-bet it on any sport.

After that, you’re free to join the Money Monday Club, which nets you a further $10 free bet as long as you wagered at least $50 the previous week. And you can also take advantage of BetMGM’s One Game Parlay Insurance that credits your account with $25 worth of free bets if your One Game Parlay loses by one leg.

Enhanced odds are available all the time, and there are further daily and weekly promos in the online casino.

Casino Games: 4/5

Speaking of the best online casino games…

You can pop over to the BetMGM casino with just one click of a button. If you’re into sports betting and slots, you’ll be glad to know that BetMGM is one of the best slots sites in Michigan, too.

Here, you’ll find over 600+ slots games. Other casino games are available as well. There are progressive jackpots and an excellent selection of live dealer games.

There are high bet limits (and low bet limits, too), and new games are being added all the time.

Real poker fans might be disappointed to find that most of the poker games are video poker and live poker is not available for Michigan players.

Reputation: 4.8/5

Because it’s owned by Entain and BetMGM Resorts International – the latter being one of the biggest hospitality companies in the US – we have absolutely no reason to doubt BetMGM’s reputation, despite it only having been launched in 2018.

This is a serious online sportsbook with serious iGaming companies behind it, and we fully expect it to grow to be one of the biggest sports betting sites in Michigan and beyond.

Overall: 4.5/5

There’s a good blend of generous bonuses, top-notch games, and competitive sports betting markets here to justify giving BetMGM our top 2 spot.

For anyone who prefers to place sports bets on the move, there’s a recently-released BetMGM mobile app that you can download. We’ve tested it, and while it’s still got a few bugs that need to be ironed out, its user interface is superb, and it makes sports wagering classier than ever.

3. PointsBet – Best MI Sports Betting Site for Unique Spread Betting

Pros:

Innovative spread betting site/app

Fixed odds available too

Two risk-free bets when you sign-up

Live streaming available

Cons:

Poor selection of casino games

If your passion is spread betting, PointsBet is an innovative, cloud-based betting platform that offers a unique take on spread betting: It lets YOU pick your own spreads.

Right until the very end, you get to keep track of your bet, not knowing exactly how much you might win (or lose).

And if you prefer fixed odds betting? Well, you can do that here, too.

Betting Markets: 4.6/5

The fact that PointsBet lets you choose your own spreads/lines means it’s already going to be a winner in many sports bettors’ eyes.

You don’t have to do this if you don’t want to, because PointsBet offers fixed odds bets, too.

Other than that, you can wager on 16 different sports here, and there are generally 100+ markets available for all the major league games, such as NBA games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

PointsBet has a unique take on spread betting, and it’s also got one of the most unique welcome bonuses we’ve seen. When you sign-up, you can grab two risk-free wagers (as opposed to one).

In total, the two bets are worth up to $2,000, but exactly how much you’ll be refunded depends on whether you place a fixed odds bet or a spread bet (spread bets are worth more).

It’s an attractive offer, but it means some players might feel inclined to risk too much.

There’s also a very easy-to-understand rewards program available at PointsBet that anyone can sign up to, while other regular promos include weekly boosted odds specials, same game parlays and boosters, refer a friend, and more.

Casino Games: 3.6/5

Casino games aren’t PointsBet’s speciality just yet.

We say “just yet” because PointsBet only recently added an online casino to their website and app, so there’s plenty of time for them to add more games and make improvements.

As things stand, however, if you’re the type of bettor who enjoys placing sports bets before playing table and card games, you’d have to look elsewhere. Most of PointsBet’s current selection of games are slots (and even then there aren’t that many of them), while it’s also actually really hard to navigate from the sportsbook to the casino.

Room for improvement, for sure.

Reputation: 4/5

PointsBet has kinda gone under the radar ever since its launch in 2015. Over those seven years, it’s applied for licensing in numerous US states and, one by one, more states are accepting its application – and more customers are signing up.

It’s certainly not yet one of the big hitters, but it’s backed by reputable owners, it’s fully-licensed in Michigan – what more can you really ask for?

Overall: 4/5

What Pointsbet lack in the casino department it definitely makes up for with its sportsbook offerings – both sports and bonuses.

There’s also a PointsBet mobile app available that gives you super-fast access to hundreds of betting markets. You can live stream games on your mobile device, and the delay is only around 3 seconds. That’s not bad at all.

4. BetWay – Top Game Variety of any Michigan Sportsbook

Pros:

More than 25 sports to bet on

Diverse casino games library

Choose your own welcome bonus

Cons:

App is still a bit glitchy

If you’re the type of sports bettor in Michigan who enjoys wagering on your favorite sports alongside playing the slots or a few games of online poker, roulette or blackjack, BetWay offers an excellent combination of sports and casino games.

With over 20 sports to bet on and hundreds of casino games, it would seem impossible to get bored here.

Betting Markets: 4/5

So yeah, 20+ sports to bet on. That’s quite a lot, with BetWay offering markets for a number of niche sports, including the likes of bandy, handball and curling.

Naturally, it’s the popular sports, such as the NBA, the NFL and the NHL, that receive the most market coverage, with the average NBA league match giving you the chance to take your pick from 100+ markets.

To find which leagues and tournaments BetWay offers markets on, you just need to select a sport in the left-hand column, and then click the “All Basketball” (to use an example).

And sticking with basketball, you can bet on leagues from all across the globe, including Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Argentina, and more. This should give you an idea of BetWay’s in-depth market coverage.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

During the registration process, BetWay ask you which sportsbook welcome bonus you want. There are a few options, and they’re mostly match deposit offers, but we think it’s really cool that you can choose which one to grab.

There’s also a casino welcome bonus available, as well as a live casino welcome bonus.

Other than that, BetWay runs a series of regular specials, including their BetWay Boosts, where you’ll find each day’s enhanced odds picks, a Free Bet Club (opt-in only), and daily player props specials.

Other offers include free spins that you can use in the casino, free wagers (these are usually no more than $1), and cash prizes. To stay on top of the offers, you can subscribe to BetWay’s email newsletter, or keep checking the “Promotions” tab for updates.

Casino Games: 3.8/5

BetWay actually has two online casinos: A Vegas casino and a “regular” online casino.

It’s not really possible to tell the two apart, except that they have different games and different branding.

In both casinos, you can take your pick from hundreds of slots, must-win jackpots, instant win games, 1 cent games and a variety of classic card and table games.

BetWay’s selection is excellent overall. Popular slots include the likes of Starburst, Cleopatra, and Endless Treasure, while poker variants include Texas Hold’Em and Stud Poker.

Reputation: 4/5

BetWay has mostly a solid reputation. We say mostly because it’s come under fire in the past for not properly vetting new players who go onto achieve huge wins. It’s only after they’ve won that BetWay performs checks in compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

That said, we have no evidence of BetWay ever refusing to pay out, and indeed this is one of the most widely-available sportsbooks in the world beyond Michigan that’s fully-licensed and 100% legit.

Overall: 3.9/5

Continuing on from the above point, it’s important to note BetWay’s huge commitment to safer, more responsible gambling. To that end, there are plenty of tools and resources on the website and app to help you stay in control, while every new player must set deposit limits when they first sign-up.

5. Golden Nugget – Best VIP Programs of all Online Sportsbooks in MI

Pros:

Daily “golden lines” chosen by experts

$250 Fee bet

900+ casino games

Cons:

Lack of player props

Cluttered user interface

At the time of writing, Golden Nugget is only available in five states – and Michigan is one of them.

Michigan players get treated to an action-parked sportsbook and casino extravaganza that’s stuffed with generous bonuses, daily odds boosts on selected lines and an excellent VIP program that will suit high rollers.

Betting Markets: 4/5

Let’s start with the sports variety.

At Golden Nugget, you can bet on 16 different sports, which means anyone who looks for value in niche sports will have to miss out.

Not just that, but Golden Nugget doesn’t offer anywhere near as many markets as some rival online sportsbooks. Player and team props are conspicuous by their absence.

A feature called Golden Lines is worth mentioning, however. Each day, Golden Nugget’s experts release their favorite lines (“golden lines”) and it’s up to you to decide whether or not to jump on. The odds are certainly lucrative – to use an example, we were offered Tatum 30+ points and Celtics to beat the Heat at +400. Opting in to these lines is a piece of cake, too.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

When you first create an account, Golden Nuggets have a $250 free bet on the table that you can opt-in to by placing a first bet up to 250. Minimum odds are -200, which isn’t bad at all.

However, Golden Nuggets bonuses get better when you join the four-tiered VIP club.

What does the Golden Nugget VIP program get you?

High VIP limits, cashback on $100 deposits, 24/7 customer support, and promos that are exclusively available to VIP members.

Even if you don’t become a VIP, $1,500,000 total yearly giveaway and a $75,000 free play bonus are also up for grabs. However, because of the tight terms and conditions, we can’t give Golden Nugget the award for best bonuses and promos (that goes to BetMGM).

Casino Games: 4.1/5

New players are entitled to a 100% up to $1,000 welcome casino bonus when they make their first deposit. You also get treated to 200 free spins, which makes this an excellent welcome offer.

Moreover, the wagering requirements are just 1x – easily some of the lowest you’ll find at any Michigan sportsbook and casino.

In terms of the games themselves, Golden Nuggets is home to just over 900 casino games in total, and they’re provided by 26 different game developers. The bumper selection includes hundreds of slots, a solid selection of online and video poker games, as well as 15 live dealer games.

The user interface is a tad in-your-face, but there’s a handy search function that makes your life easier.

Reputation: 3.9/5

Golden Nugget was launched in 2013, and was bought in 2021 by DraftKings. It’s currently used by 5,000,000+ US bettors, including over a million in Michigan, where it’s fully-licensed.

And because DraftKings themselves are one of the biggest names in the iGaming world, it’s safe to say that Golden Nuggets – which also has connections to the luxurious Golden Nuggets resorts – is reputable and reliable.

Overall: 3.9/5

Golden Nugget is a well-established casino with an awesome games library and incredible promotions.

We haven’t yet mentioned that Golden Nugget has a mobile app you can download and install on your mobile device.

And while the user interface is a tad “busy,” there is at least a really useful “My Feed” feature to the right of the screen where you can handily store your favorite sports, and keep track of all your latest activities, including curated promos and winning bets.

How We Rated and Ranked the Best Online Sports Betting Sites for Michigan Bettors

Betting Markets

When we talk about sports betting markets, we’re referring to the number of sports on offer at a sports betting site, as well as the depth of their markets. We aimed to find sports betting sites that are comprehensive when it comes to – for example – their props bets, as well as how well they cover major and minor leagues.

Bonuses and Promotions

Sports betting isn’t really sports betting without some fantastic bonuses. As such, we added sports betting apps and sites that treat their customers to some tip-top welcome offers, free wagers, weekly and daily specials, as well as attractive online casino bonuses.

Casino Games

Speaking of online casinos, we made sure that each sports betting site we added also excels when it comes to their casino games, both in terms of the variety of the games on offer, as well as the quality of the technology behind the games.

Reputation

Lastly, sports betting is always better when we’re all signed up to a reputable major sports betting site that we can trust. To this end, we looked into the history, ownership and licensing situation of every single site we added.

Guide to Michigan Online Sports Betting

Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?

Yes! Online sports betting launched in Michigan in 2020, just before the pandemic. Today, online betting in Michigan is legal for anyone over the age of 18. You can place bets in person at land-based casinos, or you can bet online at online sports betting apps.

Are Michigan Sports Betting Sites Safe?

The best sportsbooks in the USA are safe, and it certainly applies to Michigan sportsbooks as well. Just be sure that you sign-up to those that are reputable, and which are fully-licensed.

For instance, Caesars is one of the most reputable, licensed Michigan sportsbooks there is, and it’s used by millions of customers who praise it for its reliability and safety, alongside its competitive odds and betting markets.

On the flip side, offshore sports betting operators might be safe too, but you always run a greater risk.

Do Michigan Sports Betting Sites Accept Cryptocurrencies?

Unfortunately, crypto sports betting is not yet a thing in Michigan. You’ll have to find the best Bitcoin sites elsewhere. Still, we’re hopeful that Michigan players can bet with their crypto funds soon.

How to Bet Online in Michigan?

Many people who engage in online sports betting accept that they might win some of the time, but that consistent profits are usually out of reach. For this reason, it’s better to just enjoy sports betting for what it is – a bit of fun.

That said, a very small percentage of bettors do manage to succeed at sports betting in Michigan in the long-term. The key to their success is having enough discipline to not chase their losses, and to pick one or two sports and betting markets and focus on those.

Some bettors find value in the totals market in the NBA, while others score consistent wins whenever the bookies under or over-value relatively unknown tennis players.

The trick is to look for value and to make it count in your favor – and to have the disciple to see it through.

What are the Best MI Sports Betting Apps?

The likes of Caesars, BetMGM and PointsBet all have quality Michigan sportsbook apps that allow Michigan bettors to place bets on the move. These online betting apps are noted for their ease of use, their range of sports betting markets and promos, as well as their advanced technology that makes placing bets on a mobile device easier than ever.

How Do I Deposit and Withdraw at Michigan Sports Betting Sites?

Depositing and withdrawing at MI sports betting sites is a piece of cake. Simply head over to the “banking” section of the sportsbook and select either “deposit” or “withdrawal.”

Then, you just need to enter the amount you wish to deposit or withdraw, select your payment method – and click to confirm.

If you’re using an eWallet, you might be asked for your password, too.

How do I Choose the Top Michigan Online Sports Betting Sites for Me?

When choosing the best sportsbook, we suggest that you peruse each site for the games on offer (can you see your preferred games?), the user interface (is this casino easy on the eyes?), the bonuses (are they generous, and do they have fair wagering requirements?), as well as the customer support, the payment methods and any extra features that might appeal to you.

How to Get Started at a Michigan Online Sportsbook

Registering at one of the best Michigan online sportsbooks is quite straightforward but we thought we’d walk you through the registration process at our top #1 pick – Caesars Sportsbook.

1. Click “JOIN NOW”

There’s a golden “JOIN NOW” button at the top right of the homepage – click it to begin the registration process.

2. Enter your Login Details

You’ll then be asked to choose some login details, including your password and username.

3. Type in your Personal Details

Next, you’ll be invited to enter some personal details, such as full name and date of birth.

The final form requires you to input your contact details (full address etc), as well as provide 2 security questions. Once this is all done, just agree to the terms and conditions.

Wrap-Up: These Are the Best Sports Betting Sites in Michigan

Sports betting in Michigan is better than ever! There are lots of high-quality Michigan sports betting apps and sites available, which means more ways to win, and new ones are applying for licenses all the time.

Our top sports betting site is Caesars, thanks to its superb rewards program, extensive betting markets on US sports, and generous bonuses and promotions. But the reality is, there are at least 6 high-quality sports betting sites for you to choose from that are all legal in Michigan. Feel free to start exploring and don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

