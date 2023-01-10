Sponsored

Best Moringa (Review) Top-Rated Moringa Powders, Pills & Supplement Brands

Moringa oleifera also referred to as “the miracle tree,” is a plant said to improve milk production, lower blood pressure, and combat inflammation.

Over the past few years, more media attention has led to the rapid growth of the moringa supplement industry. New research has discovered various potential health applications ranging from sexual health to weight loss and cognition.

As moringa has grown in popularity, so has the number of available supplements. These supplements primarily come in capsules, although moringa and powdered tea supplements exist.

With so many moringa supplements, it can be virtually impossible to discover which is suitable. To make your life easier, we’ve extensively reviewed over 100 moringa supplements and found these are the best 12 moringa supplements currently available.

The Best Moringa Supplements

After inspecting ingredients labels, lab reports, customer reviews, and more, here’s what our research team found are the best 12 moringa supplements currently available:

Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Capsules

Sunfood Moringa Capsules

FGO Moringa Tea

Moringa Save Capsules

Pura Vida Capsules

Fresh Healthcare Moringa Capsules

Green Virgin Products Moringa Capsules

A Healthy Leaf Moringa Capsules

Organic India USA Moringa Capsules

Bronson Vitamins Moringa

Zest of Moringa Moringa Capsules

FutureBiotics Moringa Capsules

Here’s a brief review of each supplement:

Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Capsules

Our #1 rate moringa brand comes from Simple Life Nutrition. Their premium moringa capsules contain the purest, most nutritious organic moringa powder.

Each two-capsule serving contains 800mg of pure, certified organic moringa powder. With two servings per day, Simple Life Nutrition provides an ideal dosage of 1,600mg of moringa powder, which is effective in clinical studies.

There’s nothing negative to say about Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Capsules. They are reasonably priced at $21.99 per bottle for a 60-serving bottle. They use pure, fresh moringa and don’t contain any fillers or additives. In addition, they take the time to have their moringa certified organic by CCOF, adding legitimacy to their product.

Sunfood Moringa Capsules

Sunfood is a famous supplement company that sells dozens of supplements and superfoods. Their moringa capsules are one of their more popular products, in addition to their maca and mushroom products.

Each capsule of Sunfood Moringa Capsules contains 600mg of pure, fresh, & organic moringa powder. They also have their moringa certified organic by CCOF, another positive sign. It also comes in a vegan capsule and is vegan and vegetarian-friendly.

One bottle of capsules costs $21.99 and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders. They also offer bulk pricing discounts if you purchase a more significant amount.

FGO Moringa Tea

FGO is well known for its tea products, including its ever-popular unflavored moringa tea bags. Each package contains 100 individual tea bags filled with organic cut moringa leaves.

Thousands of customer reviews back FGO Moringa Tea, and it remains one of the most popular – if not the most popular moringa tea on Amazon. According to FGO, their moringa tea can help support immunity, digestion, inflammation, and more.

One 100-pack of FGO moringa tea will cost you $23.99, comparable to other popular moringa tea products. Given its excellent reputation and thousands of customer reviews, FGO moringa tea is a perfect option if you like to drink tea.

Moringa Save Capsules

Moringa Save is a newer supplement company that sells high-quality moringa capsules to customers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Each capsule contains 800mg of pure moringa powder and a veggie capsule.

Moringa Save is also manufactured in the US in a GMP-certified lab to maintain strict quality standards. They claim their moringa capsules can support weight loss, cardiovascular health, and much more.

The only real downside to Moringa Save Capsules is the price. One bottle costs $29, which is on the higher end of the scale. However, they offer discounts on larger packages, so you can get a better bang for your buck if you order in bulk.

Pura Vida Moringa Capsules

Pura Vida sells a top-rated moringa capsule supplement on Amazon. They use pure, shade-dried moringa leaves to create their powder, which is essential to preserve the nutrients in moringa leaves.

Pura Vida has well over 4,200 reviews on Amazon, which are primarily favorable. This makes Pura Vida one of the most well-reviewed and well-rated products on Amazon. They also sell bundles of moringa tea bags or bulk moringa powder, which is ideal if you want to use moringa in several ways.

Pura Vida Moringa Capsules start at around $18 per bottle, which is competitively priced compared to the other products on our list.

Fresh Healthcare Moringa Capsules

Fresh Healthcare was established in 2014; since then, they’ve been in the premium moringa market. One bottle of Fresh Healthcare Moringa Capsules contains 180 capsules and is priced at $18.95, making it one of the better-value options on our list.

Plus, Fresh Healthcare has over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, easily surpassing virtually every product on our list. However, some of these reviews seem to be paid for or manipulated, which is why we ranked them lower on our list.

Despite the potential review manipulation, Fresh Healthcare continues to be a leader in the moringa market, and its products appear well worth considering – especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Green Virgin Products Moringa

Green Virgin Products is in the premium market for moringa-based powders, teas, soaps, capsules, oils, and more. However, their flagship product is moringa capsules, which come in vegetable or vegan capsules.

They claim to have the “most potent moringa capsules,” yet we haven’t found any evidence to support this claim. Their moringa powder is organic and vibrantly green, a good sign of high quality.

Green Virgin Products Moringa is also one of the more expensive products on our list, priced at $27.99 for regular moringa capsules and $30.99 for vegan capsules. This is roughly 33 to 55% higher than most of the products on our list. Still, their products are worth trying if you’ve got the extra money to spend.

A Healthy Leaf Moringa Capsules

A Healthy Leaf sells various moringa products for both humans and animals. They also sell at-home grow kits if you want to grow moringa. However, their flagship product is their moringa capsules, which have over 700 positive customer reviews.

Each A Healthy Leaf Moringa Capsule contains 400mg of pure moringa leaf powder that is USDA-certified organic. They also claim to use zero-flow agents or fillers and vegan capsules. Their products are third-party tested for heavy metals to ensure metals like aluminum do not enter the pills.

Overall, A Healthy Leaf is one of the more transparent companies on our list, which is something to admire. Most customers also seem to like their product, which makes A Healthy Leaf worth considering.

Organic India USA Moringa Capsules

Organic India USA is a famous supplement company that sells 100% organic supplements. Their moringa capsules use premium, certified organic, and raw moringa leaf powder. According to Organic India USA, their moringa capsules can purportedly enhance your immune function, boost energy levels, and support healthier blood sugar levels.

Each Organic India USA Moringa Capsules bottle contains 90 capsules, good for 45 total servings. However, there is only 700mg of moringa leaf powder in each serving, slightly lower than the ideal dosage based on research studies.

However, given that a single bottle only costs $16.99 for 45 servings, Organic India USA has competitively priced itself with other products on our list per serving basis.

Bronson Vitamins Moringa

Bronson Vitamins sells an ultra-high-dosed moringa capsule supplement that claims it can support overall health and wellness. Each Bronson Vitamins Moringa capsule contains 5,000mg of pure moringa powder, making it the highest-dosed product on our list. However, it does not appear to be organic.

Bronson currently offers three package sizes for its moringa capsules – 60ct, 120ct, and 250ct. The prices range from $10.49 to $27.99, making the per-serving pricing one of the most affordable. However, we prefer organic moringa, so we had to rank Bronson vitamins a little lower on our list.

Zest of Moringa

Zest of Moringa has many moringa-based products, including capsules, powders, oils, soaps, seeds, and more. Their main product, however, is their organic moringa capsules.

Each bottle of Zest of Moringa capsules contains 100 capsules filled with 500mg of pure, organic moringa powder. They claim their product targets energy levels and immune system function, although it is designed for overall health and wellness.

One bottle of capsules from Zest of Moringa costs $11.95, which is the cheapest pricing on our list. Each order comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee as well. If you’re looking for a diverse number of moringa-based products to accommodate your health needs, then Zest of Moringa is a solid choice.

FutureBiotics Moringa Capsules

The final moringa product on our list is from FutureBiotics. Like Bronson Vitamins, they sell a high-dose moringa product with 5,000mg of moringa in each capsule. One bottle contains 60 tablets as well, so there is 300mg of moringa powder in each capsule.

FutureBiotics also has an extensive history that few other supplement companies can come close to. It has been around since 1984 and has a long history of developing high-quality and clean supplements, and its moringa capsules fit all the standards we desire.

One bottle of FutureBiotics Moringa Capsules starts at only $20 per bottle, which is very competitively priced because of the high dosage of moringa in each capsule. However, a common complaint from customers is that they seem to frequently run in stock, which is why we recommend other brands first that are more reliable when it comes to staying in stock.

How We Ranked the Best Moringa Supplements

Every moringa supplement claims to have the best quality. However, not every company can live up to these expectations. We used several ranking factors to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

These are the ranking factors we used:

Moringa Quality

Quality was a crucial factor in determining the most effective moringa supplements. Moringa should have a vibrant green color, indicating it was shade dried to preserve the nutrient content. Moringa supplements with a brown hue show lower-quality moringa powder or are not shade-dried.

Organic Certification

The best moringa supplements should be certified organic by a third party. This ensures that no insecticides or pesticides are used in the manufacturing process. While we didn’t necessarily discount supplements that were not certified organic, we did partially give preference to those that were certified organic.

Manufacturing Practices

All moringa supplements should be manufactured in an FDA-approved facility. We also checked to ensure every product on our rankings was manufactured in a GMP-approved facility.

Dosage

Even the best moringa supplements will not do you good if consumed incorrectly. In clinical studies, doses between 500 and 2,000mg were commonly used and found safe and effective. This is why we prefer moringa supplements that use dosage in this range, so you are more likely to experience positive health changes.

Manufacturer Reputation

Some supplement companies have been in the game for years and have a proven reputation for producing highly effective & safe products. Other companies are just trying to cash in on the hype surrounding moringa. We preferred companies that have been around and have a stellar reputation in the supplement industry. We didn’t necessarily discount a product simply because a newer company produced it, but we did prefer companies with a better history.

Pricing & Overall Value

Producing a high-quality moringa supplement isn’t cheap, but it shouldn’t break the bank. Any moringa supplement shouldn’t cost you more than around $25 for a one-month supply. This is why we included supplements that fit the $15 to $25 price range, which we deemed the perfect range for quality and overall value.

Money Back Guarantee

Moringa doesn’t necessarily work for everyone, and that’s to be expected with any supplement. If you don’t feel like moringa is delivering any results or improving your health, then you should be able to get your money back. We prefer moringa supplements with at least a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Customer Reviews

The best way to determine which moringa supplement is worth buying is by reading customer reviews. This is why we combed through thousands of reviews to determine the best products. Did the average customer experience any results? Were there side effects? Would they recommend a product to their friends and family? These were all questions we tried to ask by reading the customer reviews.

Science-Backed Health Benefits of Moringa

Moringa has been used for centuries in India and Southeast Asia for its dense nutritional value. However, over the last 20 years, research has discovered numerous potential health applications for moringa supplements.

Here are the most science-backed benefits associated with moringa:

Moringa is Incredibly Nutritious

Moringa contains 92 nutrients, 24+ vitamins or minerals, 46 different antioxidants, and all nine essential amino acids. It is one of the complete plant-based sources of protein as well.

Moringa May Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels

The diabetes epidemic is well documented, with an estimated one in six adults suffering from the permanent condition in the United States. High blood sugar can lead to several serious health issues, such as heart disease and stroke.

Moringa has been shown to improve blood sugar control in several studies. In one study, adults taking moringa saw that blood sugar levels drop by 13.5% in just eight weeks. Another study found that 50g of moringa leaves reduced the spike in blood sugar levels after eating by 20%.

Moringa May Boost Immunity

Moringa contains a whopping 46 antioxidant compounds, which scavenge free radicals and eliminate pathogens from the body. These antioxidants also strengthen the immune system and its ability to find infections from viruses and bacteria. This is why many people switch to moringa tea during the cold and flu season to help better support immune system function.

Moringa May Increase Milk Supply

Moringa is one of the most widely used supplements by nursing mothers because of its ability to increase milk supply. In some research studies, moringa supplementation increased milk supply by 25% in just a few days. Other studies have found minor improvements, but moringa does at least improve milk supply.

Moringa May Improve Sexual Function

Although moringa isn’t often thought of as a sexual supplement, a growing amount of research suggests that moringa may improve sexual function. This is because moringa is seen as an adaptogen, which can enhance your body’s response to stress and anxiety – two issues that interfere with sexual function in men and women.

Moringa may also reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, which should support a man’s ability to obtain and maintain an erection. More research is still needed, but preliminary evidence suggests moringa may have sexual benefits in both men and women.

Moringa May Lower Blood Pressure and Cholesterol Levels

High blood pressure and cholesterol levels are two major health issues in western countries due to the average modern diet. These issues can lead to serious health problems and even death if unchecked.

Moringa has been shown to affect cholesterol and blood pressure levels significantly. In one study, moringa “considerably” reduced blood pressure and cholesterol levels in overweight adults. Another study found similar results.

Moringa Has Anti-inflammatory Benefits

Moringa is well known for its ability to reduce inflammation. Moringa contains dozens of anti-inflammatory compounds that support your body’s ability to respond to inflammation.

One rat-based study found that moringa powder could significantly reduce several inflammatory markers. The study also noted moringa helped the rats generate a healthy inflammatory response when inflammation was already present.

Another study found that women given 1.5g grams of moringa per day experienced a significant improvement in various health markers associated with inflammation. Specifically, researchers noted these participants had higher levels of antioxidants in their bloodstream.

Due to the high concentration of anti-inflammatory compounds, moringa is often seen as an alternative to glucosamine and chondroitin, which are common in joint supplements. Anecdotal evidence from moringa users with arthritis suggests it can reduce joint pain, inflammation, and swelling.

Moringa May Support Weight Loss

There’s a limited amount of evidence that moringa may support weight loss. In both test-tube and animal studies, moringa has been shown to reduce fat formation and enhance the breakdown of fat. In one study, overweight participants who took moringa, turmeric, and curry lost 10.6 lbs. compared to only 4 lbs in a placebo group.

In a similar but more extensive study, those given the same supplement cocktail lost 11.9 lbs. over 16 weeks compared to only 2 lbs. in the placebo group. The moringa group also saw their bad cholesterol levels decline and their good cholesterol levels increase.

Overall, moringa has a growing number of health applications. It may support your cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and overall health and wellness, which is why moringa can be a helpful supplement for anybody.

Moringa Side Effects & Dosage

In general, moringa is well tolerated by most individuals. It does not typically cause any side effects, although some users have reported minor side effects such as nausea, stomach discomfort, headache, or heartburn.

Moringa also has natural laxative properties, which means you may use the bathroom more than you otherwise would, especially during the first few days of use.

There are also natural blood thinning properties associated with moringa, which means you should exercise caution if you are on blood thinning or blood pressure medication. The same goes for blood sugar medications, as moringa has been shown to lower blood sugar in adults.

If you are an otherwise healthy adult, you should not have any concerns while taking moringa. However, it is highly recommended you exercise caution by consulting a doctor if you are on a prescription medication or have severe medical conditions.

Recommended Moringa Dosage

Moringa has been studied in humans for over 20 years, and in most studies, the average dose is anywhere from 1 to 3 grams of moringa powder daily. Most moringa supplements on our list can give you an amount in this range.

Some experts recommend you stick to the lower end of the dose, preferably around 1g per day, to gauge your tolerance. If you can tolerate the product well, you can increase your dosage upwards of 3g to 10g of moringa powder daily. However, you must follow the recommended dosage on the label of whatever supplement you purchase.

FAQs About Moringa

We’ve gotten several questions about moringa, moringa supplements, how they work, etc. We’ll answer your most common questions below:

Q: What is moringa?

A: Moringa is a tree that mainly grows in subtropical areas like India and Southeast Asia. It is often called the miracle tree because it is one of the most nutritious plants. It is often used to combat malnutrition in impoverished nations but quickly becoming one of the most popular supplements.

Q: Why do people use moringa?

A: Many people use moringa because of its dense nutritional value. It is also used for cardiovascular health, immunity, inflammation support, and more.

Q: What are the science-backed benefits of moringa?

A: There are various claims made about the potential benefits of moringa. However, research studies indicate that moringa may lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, improve cognition, support sexual function, improve digestion, and enhance immunity.

Q: Can moringa reduce inflammation?

A: Moringa is a rich source of anti-inflammatory compounds. Studies have found inflammation can improve inflammatory response throughout the body and relieve symptoms of arthritis-like swelling, pain, and reduced mobility.

Q: Can moringa improve milk supply?

A: There’s only limited evidence to suggest that moringa can enhance milk supply. However, tens of thousands of women have claimed moringa increased their milk supply. In the one published study available, though, moringa improved milk supply by up to 50% in a few days in many participants.

Q: Can moringa improve blood pressure?

A: Several studies have reported “significant” improvements in blood pressure due to taking moringa, sometimes in a few weeks.

Q: Can moringa improve blood sugar levels?

A: Moringa has been shown to reduce blood sugar levels by as much as 13% in as little as eight weeks. One study found moringa reduced the spike in blood sugar levels by as much as 20% in adult patients with diabetes.

Q: Is moringa safe for me to take?

A: Moringa has been shown to lack serious adverse effects in at least a dozen clinical studies. However, moringa has natural blood thinning and pressure-lowering properties, so you must exercise caution if you are on medications for any of these conditions. Also, it has natural laxative properties, so it might be wise to consult a doctor if you have IBS or other digestive disorders.

Q: What are the side effects of moringa?

A: Moringa does not typically cause side effects when used well within standard dosages. It is unlikely to cause adverse side effects, although some can occur. Rarely, moringa has caused stomach pain, nausea, or headaches. Generally speaking, these are the only side effects and are typically temporary.

Q: Can breastfeeding moms use moringa?

A: Moringa is often used by breastfeeding moms to increase their milk supply. However, as with any supplement, breastfeeding moms should consult their doctor before using moringa.

Q: Where can I buy moringa?

A: Moringa is readily available online or in retail stores. It is also readily available at specialty health stores. We recommend buying online for both convenience and the litany of options.

Q: How much does moringa cost?

A: Moringa is relatively easy to obtain and manufacture; therefore, you shouldn’t expect to pay a fortune to purchase it. You should generally recommend paying around $20 for a one-month supply, give or take a few dollars. Anything outside this range is suspicious because it may mean a product is of inferior quality or that a company is gouging you.

Q: What’s the best moringa supplement?

A: We’ve reviewed hundreds of brands of moringa products and determined that Simple Life Nutrition moringa capsules are our top-rated moringa product. They are certified organic, use pure, organic moringa powder, contain no fillers, and are well-rated by hundreds of customers from all over the US.

Final Word About The Best Moringa Supplements

Moringa is an incredibly nutritious and beneficial plant with plenty of potential health benefits.

Whether you are trying to combat inflammation, improve your cardiovascular health, increase your milk supply, or improve your overall wellness, moringa can be a beneficial supplement.

While many moringa products on our list are worth considering, we recommend you start with Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Capsules – our #1-rated moringa supplement and then go from there.

