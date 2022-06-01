Sponsored

Best Online Casino Bonuses (Welcome Bonus Offers, No Deposit Free Spins, and More)

Many players will first ask about the top bonus codes and welcome bonuses when joining an online casino. The right bonus will undoubtedly take your online gambling experience to the next level – but how exactly do you find the best casino bonuses?

That’s where we come in. Our experts did extensive research and went through the top online casinos to highlight the best promotions available right now.

We ensure every online casino we highlight is safe and secure while placing the bonus offers against strict benchmarks. After extensive research, we found Ignition to have some of the best offers.

Are you ready to find the biggest online casino bonuses? Let’s begin.

Best Casino Bonuses

1. Ignition Casino – $3,000 Casino & Poker Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

$3,000 total welcome bonus for casino & poker

Wagering requirement is only 25x

Ignition Casino Pros:

Withdrawals are processed within 24 hours

Curacao-licesned online casino

8 payment options supported, including 5 digital coins

Amazing mobile compatibility

Ignition Casino Cons:

Game selection could be better

Ignition Casino grants new players $3,000 for poker and casino games and also includes a 25 free spins bonus on the Fast & Sexy slot.

The offer includes a 150% match up to $1,500 for casino games and the same amount for poker.

The $3,000 sum only applies to crypto deposits. If you use fiat currency, you will get a 100% deposit match up to $2,000.

The wagering requirements are 25x, which is below the industry standard and a significant plus compared to many online casinos. To make a qualifying deposit, you must fund your account with $20 or more. All players must meet the rollover requirements within six months; otherwise, all bonus and free spin winnings are forfeited.

You should also note that only slots and specialty games contribute 100% to the rollover requirements. Table games contribute 20%, video poker delivers 10%, while Thundercrash and all forms of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette contribute 5%. Gold Rush Gus, all types of live dealer games, and craps do not contribute.

Bonus Description:

$6,000 welcome bonus package

35x wagering requirement

Super Slots Casino Pros:

High-quality games from leading providers

17 payment methods supported

Amazing 24/7 customer support

Super Slots Casino Cons:

Some games are not available on the mobile version

Super Slots offers beginners an amazing $6,000 welcome bonus package. Your first six deposits can grant you $1,000 each, bringing the total bonus offer to $6,000.

The only difference is that the first deposit match rate is 250%, while the remaining five deposits are set at 100%. The minimum deposit is $20.

The first time you fund an account, use the bonus code SS250 and then go with SS100 for the other five. You can only use the bonus funds on the select slot, table, and video poker games. The offer is not valid for live dealer games.

Players must meet 35x rollover requirements within 30 days of claiming the offer. The maximum bonus funds you can withdraw are 10x the bonus amount up to $20k.

Online slots – excluding progressive jackpots – contribute 100% to the wagering requirements. Draw High-Lo, and 3 Card Rummy contribute 20%, while all table games contribute 10%.

All blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games, plus Pai Gow, Red Dog, Casino War, and Pontoon, contribute 5%. Craps, Ride’m Poker, progressive slots, and craps are not eligible for welcome bonuses.

3. Wild Casino – $9,000 Crypto Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

Welcome bonus can go up to $9,000

35x wagering requirement applies

Wild Casino Pros:

Exciting & regular tournaments for blackjack players

About 400 games from leading providers

18 payment options supported

Wild Casino Cons:

No sportsbook

The Wild Casino welcome bonus package goes up to $9,000 for crypto players and $5,000 for traditional banking methods.

Use the bonus code CRYPTO300 for a 300% match up to $3,000, and then enter CRYPTO150 for your subsequent four deposits. The second code will grant you a 150% deposit match bonus up to $1,500 per transaction.

The promo applies to Bitcoin and all altcoins the site supports. The minimum deposit required is $20, while the maximum bonus withdrawal is $20,000.

If you take the traditional banking route, the code WILD250 grants a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. WILD100 will boost your online casino wallet by $1,000 at a 100% match rate for the subsequent four deposits.

The welcome bonus has 35x wagering requirements with a $20 minimum deposit. The maximum bonus release amount is $20,000.

Only slot games contribute 100% to the rollover requirements. Table games contribute 10%, while all blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games contribute 5%. Live casino games, progressive jackpots, and craps don’t contribute.

4. Cafe Casino – 350% Deposit Match Up To $2,500 Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

350% deposit match up to $2,500

40x wagering requirement

Cafe Casino Pros:

120+ slots from 7 providers

9 payment options supported, including 3 cryptos

24/7 live chat

Cafe Casino Cons:

Some locations are restricted

The welcome deposit bonus at Cafe Casino goes up to $2,500 at a 350% deposit match rate.

This offer only applies to Bitcoin deposits, while the fiat welcome offer sits at $1,500 at a 250% match rate. All deposit bonuses are subject to 40x playthrough requirements, and not all games contribute equally.

Slots and specialty games are your best bet for claiming that bonus money because they contribute 100%. Table games contribute 20%, while video poker and blackjack contribute 10%.

Finally, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat only contribute 5%, while craps and live dealer games do not contribute at all.

You should also note that players must meet the wagering requirements within 6 months of the deposit.

5. Red Dog Casino – Welcome Package Up To $12,250

Bonus Description:

Welcome package is up to $12,250 in total

The wagering requirement is 35x

Red Dog Casino Pros:

Free-play available for all games

No fees on transactions

Amazing customer service

Red Dog Casino Cons:

Minimum withdrawal is $150

The Red Dog Casino welcome package goes up to $12,250 using the bonus code WAGGINGTAILS. The 225% slots bonus features a 20% boost for Bitcoin and Neosurf deposits.

The wagering requirements are 35x. The minimum deposit ranges from $10 for Neosurf to $20 for crypto and $30 for credit cards.

The promo code covers the first five deposits with a maximum amount of $1,000 each. As noted, this is a slots bonus, meaning that the slots contribute fully to the playthrough requirements.

The maximum bet you can place using bonus funds is $10, while the maximum payout is 30x the deposit amount. Apart from slot games, the bonus is also valid for Real-Series video slots, scratch cards, keno, and board games.

6. Slots.lv – Up To $5,000 Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

Total of $5,000 welcome deposit package

35x wagering requirement applies

Slots.lv Casino Pros:

Amazing mobile compatibility

Unparalleled customer service

Great selection of slot games from leading providers

Slots.lv Casino Cons:

Limited banking options

Slots.lv gives new users a $5,000 welcome bonus in nine tiers.

Use the code HELLOSLOTS200 for your first deposit and claim up to $1,000 at a 200% match rate. Then keep entering HELLOSLOTS100 for the subsequent eight deposits and claim $500 per round.

For example, you can deposit $400 and play with $1,200 on the first deposit and then fetch an $800 bonus on your second $400 deposit.

Slots.lv beefs up its welcome bonus offers for Bitcoin users, picking it up to $7,500 at a 300% match rate. Because of this welcome bonus, many view Slots.lv as one of the best Bitcoin casino sites available today.

The promotions are subject to 35x wagering requirements. Bonus funds cannot be used for live games or craps. Slots, keno, scratch cards, and specialty games contribute 100%, while video poker, blackjack, and baccarat contribute 10%.

Finally, roulette, single-deck, and double-deck blackjack contribute 5%. The minimum deposit needed for bonus activation is $20. The Slots.lv online casino welcome bonus expires six months after the first deposit. The wagering requirement should be met within these six months.

Bonus Description:

Total welcome bonus package can go up to $3,000

Wagering requirement is 25x

Bovada Casino Pros:

Curacao-licensed online casino

Nine payment options supported

Great selection of live casino games

Bovada Casino Cons:

Only 200 casino games are available

Bovada delivers $3,000 in casino bonuses to new players at a 100% match rate. First, use the bonus code CAWELCOME100 and land up to $1,000.

Then, you can use the code BV2NDCWB twice and claim up to $2,000 over the subsequent two deposits.

The bonus offer carries 25x withdrawal requirements and cannot be used on live dealer games or craps. As with most top casino bonuses, slots contribute 100% towards the rollover requirements, and so do specialty games.

Table games contribute 20%, video poker and blackjack – 10%, and roulette and baccarat only take it up to 5%. The welcome deposit bonus wagering requirements must be met within 6 months.

8. BetUS – $5,000 Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

150% deposit match up to $5,000

Wagering requirement is 30x

BetUS Casino Pros:

Great selection of betting markets

Amazing mobile compatibility

BetUS Casino Cons:

Design could be better

The bonus code CAS150 gives players up to $5,000 in bonus funds at a 150% match rate.

The bonus offer carries a 30x playthrough requirement on casino games, while the maximum payout is $10,000. The promotion expires in 14 days.

Slot games contribute 100% to the wagering requirement. There are some other promotions that are worth checking out at BetUS.

9. Bitstarz – Up To 1 BTC Welcome Offer + 180 Free Spins

Bonus Description:

Welcome package expands to a total of 5 BTC

Wagering requirement is 40x

Bitstarz Casino Pros:

3,500+ games from leading providers

Amazing and intuitive design

List of crypto-exclusive titles

Bitstarz Casino Cons:

No sportsbook

Only crypto banking is supported

When you join Bitstarz, the site will double your deposit up to 1 BTC and grant you 180 bonus spins. The welcome package extends to your first four deposits and goes up to 5 BTC, which is more than most online casinos offer.

The wagering requirement is 40x, and only select slots contribute 100%. Table games and video poker titles only contribute 5%.

Players need to fund their accounts with at least $20 to be eligible for the welcome package or any deposit bonus, excluding the free spins bonus.

Also, you will not receive all 180 free spins at once. The bonus spins promo is credited to your account in increments of 20 spins per day. The first batch lands right after the initial deposit, and then the rest starts dropping at a pace of 20 spins per 24 hours. This welcome bonus makes Bitstarz one of the best slots sites out there.

The bonuses in the welcome package are valid for 7 days

10. EveryGame Casino – 200% Up To $7,777 + 77 Free Spins Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

The welcome bonus triples your first deposit

The wagering requirement is 30x

EveryGame Casino Pros:

Offers instant play

Amazing mobile compatibility

Live chat is available 24/7

EveryGame Casino Cons:

No third-party certificates

7 is truly a lucky number at this online casino – EveryGame presents new players with $7,777 in welcome bonuses and 77 free spins on Cubee.

Use the promo code USA200 when registering to the platform and make sure to deposit at least $20. The welcome promotion is subject to 30x wagering requirements, which is slightly lower than other online casinos.

Apart from slots, bingo games, keno, scratch cards, and European slot poker also contribute to the rollover requirements.

EveryGame updates its promos more frequently than many other casino sites, so make sure to go back to their website and see if there are any new offers waiting for you.

11. BetOnline Casino – $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

New users can receive a 100% match up to $3,000

The wagering requirement is 30x

BetOnline Casino Pros:

Supports instant-play

Great live casino selection

SSL Encryption for higher security

BetOnline Casino Cons:

Fee for credit card deposits is 7.5%

You can claim a $3,000 casino welcome bonus at a 100% match rate when joining BetOnline.

Use the code BOLCASINO for your first three deposits and fund your account with at least $25.

The wagering requirements are 30x, and you must meet the rollover criteria within 30 days. Note that these are the only bonus funds you can claim before meeting the wagering criteria.

12. Sloto Cash – Deposit $25, play with $125

Bonus Description:

Play with $125 with just a $25 deposit

30x wagering requirement

Sloto Cash Casino Pros:

Payouts are processed within 48-72 hours

All games are audited independently

Uses SSL Encryption

Sloto Cash Casino Cons:

The design could be better

Using the promo code 25EASYWIN125, Sloto Cash delivers $125 of free bonus funds for depositing $25. While these numbers are lower compared to many different online casinos, the bonus is much more straightforward. Deposit $25, and win $125 more in free money.

13. 7bit Casino – 5 BTC Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

5 BTC welcome deposit match + 15% daily cashback

40x wagering requirement applies

7bit Casino Pros:

Offers instant-play

SSL Encryption

About 1,300 games

7bit Casino Cons:

The design could be better

The welcome pack bonus at 7bit brings new players up to 5 BTC plus 15% daily cashback using BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, and DOG. The welcome bonus comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

Bonus Description:

Welcome package can go up to $12,500

Wagering requirement is 35x

El Royale Casino Pros:

Generous daily deals to keep gamers excited

Great variety of casino games

Amazing customer support

El Royale Casino Cons:

No sports betting

$150 minimum withdrawal

El Royale is a classy gambling site that will grant you $12,500 in welcome funds at a 250% match rate for slot games. Just use the code TRUECROWN. Bets are capped at $10, the wagering requirement is 35x,

15. Slots Empire – 220% Slots Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

Total bonus can go up to $12,000

Wagering requirement is 35x

Slots Empire Casino Pros:

Amazing mobile compatibility

Curacao-licensed online casino

253 games from leading providers

Slots Empire Casino Cons:

No sportsbook

Joining Slots Empire brings players up to $12,000 in slots funds at a 220% match rate. Use the code INFANTRY and note that the casino will treat you with an extra 20% for Bitcoin and Neosurf deposits.

The minimum sum you need to deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto, and $30 for credit cards. The code is valid five times and has a 35x wagering requirement attached.

What Makes a Great Online Casino Bonus: Ranking Methodology

Bonus Value:

One of the first factors we focused on was the bonus value. The more bonus value, the more attractive it is for players.

Wagering Requirements:

Wagering requirements are massively important. Also known as rollover or playthrough requirements, they show how long you have to play real money games to cash out your bonus money.

Add-Ons:

Apart from bonus cash funds, deposit bonuses can include additional benefits. For example, they can consist of free spins for specific slot games; or a higher bonus value for players who use cryptocurrency.

The Fine Print:

Do you know those walls of text known as casino bonus Terms & Conditions? We’ve actually read them for you to ensure no unpleasant surprises and that all online casino bonuses work as advertised. Relevant factors include bonus validity, what happens to unused bonus funds, and more.

Best Online Casino Deposit Bonuses Available Right Now – FAQ

Can I Use Welcome Bonus Funds at an Online Casino If I’m Not a New Player?

No, welcome and first-deposit bonuses at any casino are only available to new players. Pay attention if someone from your home or IP address has already joined the online casino site and claimed the bonus. You will not be eligible to claim the welcome bonus offers in that case.

Is a Welcome Casino Bonus Valid for a Limited Time?

Yes, many gambling sites limit the time you can use their welcome bonus codes. It typically ranges between one week and several months.

Are Free Spins Valid for a Limited Time at Online Casinos?

Yes, bonus money, free chips, and free spins are all limited to a specific time when players can use them. The validity period can range from a week to several months.

What Are Wagering Requirements at Online Casinos?

It’s the amount of money you have to spend at a gambling site to withdraw the bonus money. 40x wagering requirements mean you have to spend $4,000 on casino wagers to cash out $100 in bonus cash. You are not obliged to win or lose, only to wager.

Do Casino Bonus Codes Work on Mobile Devices?

Yes, a mobile bonus is typically no different than desktop bonuses. Whichever device you use to claim your online casino offers, you’ll score the same game bonus funds, free chips, or free spins.

Does It Matter Which Casino Game I Play When Claiming a Deposit Bonus?

It most certainly does. In most cases, slots contribute 100% to wagering requirements. So if you have to contribute $100 to rollover criteria and play slots using $100, you’re all set. But if you spend $100 on roulette and roulette only contributes 10%, the $100 bet will only get you $10 towards the playthrough requirement.

Overview of the Top 5 Best Online Casino Bonuses

Ignition Casino: Ignition is a top-tier destination for poker players in the online casino industry. The casino offers $3,000 in welcome bonuses, split evenly between the casino game and poker sections. The deposit match rate is 150%, and the offer also includes 25 free spins on Fast & Sexy.

Super Slots: As the name indicates, Super Slots is a quality destination for slot fans. The welcome offer will boost your account by up to $6,000. The first deposit also grants players 50 free spins.

Wild Casino: If you use cryptocurrency, Wild Casino will greet you with $9,000 in welcome bonuses over the first five deposits. The deposit match rate for your first deposit is 300%.

Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino is loaded with jackpot options. The welcome deposit bonus will grant you up to $2,500 at a 350% match rate.

Red Dog Casino: This online casino is your best option for zero-fee transactions and free-play games. You can score up to a whopping $12,250 when you join the platform at a 225% rate.

How to Sign Up at Online Casino and Claim First Deposit Bonus

Claiming the best casino bonus is easy as ABC. All it takes are three steps, and we’ll go through each of them using the Ignition Casino site as an example, as it is one of the best gambling sites in the industry and the leader on our list.

Step 1: Create Your Casino Account

Visit the official Ignition Casino site

Click the orange button in the top right corner that says “Join”

Provide the data requested in each field

Click the Register button

Step 2: SMS verification

The casino site will send you a phone text message

Open the message and enter the 4-digit code at the casino site

Click the Verify button

If not automatically redirected, visit the Ignition Casino login page and manually sign in

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Enter the Deposit department of your profile

Adjust the desired payment method and select your top offer from the list of first deposit bonuses

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and fund your account

You can now do some online gambling

So What Are the Best Online Casino Bonus Codes & Offers?

We hope this guide was helpful and that you’ve found your top online casino bonus codes. Whether you’re searching for welcome deposit casino bonuses or reload bonuses, we’re positive you’ll find the right gambling site here.

As a quick recommendation, we say head over to Ignition Casino and enjoy up to a $3,000 welcome bonus in casino and poker funds, plus 25 free spins on the Fast & Sexy slot game.

Don’t miss our top 5 bonus offers summary if you’re short on time, and remember to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline on 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organisations:

