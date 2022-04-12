Sponsored

10 Best Online Casino Sites for Real Money Games in 2022

Looking for the best online casino sites but don’t know where to start? We’re here to help.

We’ve tested and compared multiple real money online casinos. We’ve signed up, tested their games and software, customer support, security measures, bonuses, and all other aspects that make or break a top online casino.

We singled out the best online casinos that provided spotless results and customer experience so you won’t have to deal with gambling sites that are unworthy of your time.

With that said, let’s see what these real money online casinos have in store for you and what we liked and didn’t about them.

The Best Online Casinos with Real Money Games

1. Red Dog — Best Online Casino Site Overall

Pros:

Fantastic welcome bonus

Spotless website design

Great mobile experience

Demo mode on all slots

Support available 24/7

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

Limited live casino section

Red Dog is the best online casino based on our strict testing measures. It’s a comprehensive gambling platform, catering to even the neediest of gamblers with its solid promotions, slots selection, attractive jackpots, and splendid support team.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

As we browsed through Red Dog, we counted just north of 150 games, with slots as the most abundant category. Besides classic three-reelers, you’ll also come across modern 5-reel games, 3D slots, and some of the most popular progressive jackpots powered by RTG.

One game that caught our attention was The Mariachi 5, with its fantastic theme, graphics, and catchy music. If you’re chasing the big bucks, we suggest trying your luck on RTG’s Aztec’s Millions – it’s the single game featuring the biggest reward at Red Dog.

And if you’re a rookie, you’ll love that you can play all slots at Red Dog for free; just access them via the Practice Mode.

What we felt lacking in Red Dog’s game selection was the table games section, as only a few roulette, blackjack, and online poker varieties are available, alongside 13 live dealer games that you can see once you create an account.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.8/5

Red Dog’s welcome bonus is where things get really interesting. This online casino offers a 255% match for all new customers. It’s a fantastic promotion with lower than industry-standard wagering requirements of 35x.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Red Dog’s developers deserve an A+ for making this website work so well on mobile devices. It’s not an app we’re talking about – it’s the web-based version, and it’s equally good on both desktop computers and smartphones.

All casino games you can access on your desktop will be available on your mobile device as well. We tested this operator on our Android and iPhone, and we don’t have a single flaw to report.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

The range of banking methods this online casino offers is decent, with American Express, Discover, VISA, MasterCard, Bitcoin, and Deposit by Phone as available options.

The minimum deposit is $20 for BTC and $30 for credit cards, whereas the minimum withdrawal limit is $150 – a bit higher than average and something Red Dog could improve with, as it might discourage players on a budget from signing up.

However, all payouts are entirely fee-free on behalf of Red Dog – something we must add as an advantage.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

The overall experience we had at Red Dog was more than satisfactory. This online casino has an impeccable website design with dedicated tabs for each casino section to ensure straightforward navigation.

Even though the dog mascot in a suit looks more like a fox – Red Dog nailed it when it comes to next-level casino layout.

2. Ignition — Best Online Casino Bonuses

Pros:

Attractive welcome bonus

Speedy payouts

State-of-the-art poker platform

Multiple software providers

Decent live casino

Cons:

Limited mobile games selection

No demo mode

High credit card fees

Ignition has operated since 2016 and has grown into a full-blown online casino with rock-solid brand recognition and customer satisfaction ever since. It’s one of the best online casinos around with a generous welcome bonus and a top-notch overall gambling experience.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

This operator has 120 casino games for you to choose from, powered by top-tier providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, Genesis, and more.

The slot selection is okay if you’re not expecting too much, with classic 3-reel titles alongside 5-reelers and progressive jackpots. We’ve tried the Golden Buffalo slot at Ignition, had some exciting time but lost it all at the end.

The progressive slots selection is lovely, with 777 Deluxe and A Night With Cleo as the titles with the most significant rewards.

What’s impressive at Ignition is the dedicated poker section that you can access and play real cash games or tournaments against other players. We also liked the live casino area with 34 popular casino games broadcasted live with impeccable HD quality.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 5/5

It’s a 5 out of 5 for Ignition and the fantastic welcome bonus in place for new customers. By registering and depositing a minimum of $20, you can either claim a 150% up to $1,500 Bitcoin bonus or 100% up to $1,000 if you’re depositing with any other method.

This promotion will also be available on your second deposit, and both offers are subject to a 25x playthrough requirement, which is way below the industry standard.

There’s also a poker bonus alongside the casino promotion, so if poker is your thing – Ignition has got you covered.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Ignition doesn’t have an app but it has an optimized website for mobile gaming. Each section of the casino works well on smaller screens; however, specific slots are missing on the web-based version, which can be annoying if your favorite game isn’t available on the go.

Payment Options: 4.4/5

The range of banking options at Ignition is decent, with multiple cryptocurrencies covered, including Bitcoin. Other methods include MasterCard, VISA, Voucher, and AMEX.

What we really liked were the speedy withdrawal approvals, so expect your payouts to arrive within 24 hours for crypto and in 3 to 5 days for other methods.

The minimum deposit at Ignition is $20, whereas the minimum withdrawal is $10 for Bitcoin and Voucher (great for players on a budget). Crypto transactions are entirely fee-free, but keep in mind that Ignition might charge up to 15.9% transaction fees after your first deposit, depending on your credit card.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

Ignition is one of the USA’s best casino sites, and that’s easily confirmed by numerous customers actively logging into the casino and playing every day.

It’s a secure and widely-recognized online casino that caters to both casino and poker enthusiasts. The low minimum withdrawal limit is excellent for new players; however, testing slots before depositing cash is not an option.

Overall, Ignition is a perfect casino with many positives and only a few flaws.

3. Slots.lv — Best Casino Site for Jackpot Games

Pros:

Wide range of progressive jackpot slots

Combined BTC and fiat matching bonus

Slot tournaments

Low minimum deposit

Cons:

Limited table games selection

Free-to-play slots not available

Slots.lv is a remarkable gambling platform that’s been operating since 2013. Its focal point is on slots with progressive jackpots – an excellent feature if you’re daring enough to test your luck on these machines.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

This operator has over 240 casino games in its selection, primarily focusing on slots with a few table games and a decent live casino section.

There are jackpot games if you’re willing to test your luck, followed by some table games and live dealer games (visible only after you log in).

As roulette fans ourselves, we couldn’t help but notice the lack of varieties, with only European and American roulette available, which isn’t suitable for old-school fans of this ancient game.

The overall game selection at Slots.lv is decent to keep most gamblers occupied; however, a broader range of table games would be wonderful.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.9/5

It’s a constant battle of which USA online casinos will provide the best bonus for new customers – but Slots.lv brought the whole Cavalry along!

This gambling website offers a dedicated Bitcoin deposit bonus of 300% up to $1,500, followed by 150% up to $750 on the following 8 deposits, bringing the total to $7,500.

If you prefer credit card deposits, you’ll get 200% up to $1,000 on your first deposit, followed by 100% up to $500 on your subsequent 8 deposits. Both offers arrive with 35x wagering requirements you must meet before you become eligible for withdrawals.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Slots.lv is available across all handset devices and operating systems – tablets and smartphones, Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

The website looks good, loads fast, and we didn’t experience any lag when trying out the online slots. However, we noticed that it isn’t fully optimized, as you have to scroll sideways to browse the games on hand, rather than up and down like most other mobile casinos.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

This online casino site offers a decent range of payment options, gravitating a little bit more towards cryptocurrencies, though.

To deposit money into Slots.lv, you can choose from MasterCard, VISA, AMEX, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

The minimum deposit is quite suitable for new players, with $10 for crypto and $20 for credit cards. For quick payouts, we suggest using cryptocurrencies – Slots.lv is famous for issuing withdrawals within the hour.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Overall, it’s more than a decent online casino site; heck, it’s one of the best if you ask us. Slots.lv even offers dedicated slot tournaments, for which you can easily opt-in and play the casino game on offer to win rewards.

We didn’t like the fact that we had to spend money before trying out a game, though, but casinos rarely provide a demo option nowadays anyway.

4. Wild Casino — Best Mobile Casino

Pros:

Flawless mobile experience

10+ active promotions

Decent game selection

Neat design

Cons:

No live chat

Only a few video poker games

High wagering requirements on crypto bonus

Wild Casino is one of the best real money online casinos operating since 2018. It’s a secure gambling site trusted by many players – it didn’t disappoint us while testing it.

Game Selection: 4.3/5

The range of real money casino games at Wild Casino is decent if you’re an average gambler looking to spend some leisure time. We’ve counted 378 casino games, among which 213 are video slots, alongside a solid live games selection and a few table games varieties.

You can use a search button to locate your favorite game, but you won’t be able to narrow down titles by providers or jackpots.

What we didn’t like at Wild Casino’s library is the limited video poker variety, with only Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild available. If you like playing Tens or Better, Aces or Faces, or any other popular video poker – you won’t find it here.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.5/5

Wild Casino is a true gold mine for reload bonuses, with 10+ promotions constantly active for new and active members.

To claim Wild Casino’s 250% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus, you will need to deposit at least $20 and enter the code WILD250. It’s a rock-solid promotion with a 35x wagering requirement that you can quickly meet with a little stroke of luck.

On your subsequent four deposits, you can enter the code WILD100 to receive 100% up to $1,000; claiming the entire welcome package equals $5,000 in bonus funds.

The crypto bonus is a bit more generous, with 300% up to $3,000 on your first deposit (code: CRYPTO300) and 150% up to $1,500 over your 4 subsequent deposits (code: CRYPTO150).

However, the crypto bonus carries 45x wagering requirements, and although still within the industry-standard range, it fell a little behind compared to our better-ranked online casinos.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

The moment we fired up Wild Casino on our iPhone and Samsung, it immediately became apparent that we’d landed on a stunning mobile casino.

It’s a fully optimized real money online casino with an outstanding website design that perfectly fits any screen size. The website loads fast; games are easy to narrow down, there is no lag nor delays – everything we touched was as fine as the desktop version, maybe even better.

It’s pretty surprising for an online casino to feature such an impressive mobile experience without an app.

Payment Options: 4.3/5

The range of cryptocurrencies accepted at Wild Casino is vast, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and 6 more famous coins.

Other, more traditional methods include American Express, Discover, VISA, MasterCard, MoneyGram, Money Orders, and Bank Transfer.

The minimum deposit is $20 with crypto and $25 with credit cards, a bit higher than our better-ranked online gambling sites.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Wild Casino is a beast when it comes to mobile gambling and bonuses for loyal customers – a top online casino that we recommend with peace of mind.

If you come across any issues while playing, you can visit the extensive FAQ section or contact the support team via email – they’re available around the clock; however, there’s no live chat – something Wild Casino should improve on.

5. Bitstarz — Best Crypto Casino Site

Pros:

3,000+ games

Quick payouts

No deposit bonus

Exclusive Bitcoin games

Cons:

Homepage may be confusing to newbies

No phone support

Limited payment options

Bitstarz is one of the best crypto casinos, featuring an immense amount of games, paired with generous promotions and speedy payouts. But even top online casinos have certain flaws, so let’s see what Bitstarz has in store.

Game Selection: 5/5

You won’t find a more extensive casino game library, period. This online casino has over 3,000 games on tap, including vintage three-reelers, 5-reels, Megaways, progressive jackpot slots, table games, live casino, and Bitcoin special games you won’t see anywhere else.

The game array is one aspect where Bitstarz achieved a perfect score with us – no flaws here.

Welcome Bonuses & Reload Promotions: 4.5/5

Another fantastic feature at Bitstarz is the no deposit bonus for new players – 20 free spins upon signing up.

Although the spins arrive with 40x wagering requirements – the thrill of winning real money without spending a dime is there, even though unlikely.

If you decide to deposit, you’ll be greeted with a 100% up to 5 BTC bonus + 180 free spins, but you will need to deposit at least 0.20 mBTC to unlock the cash offer or 0.80 mBTC to get the extra spins.

Compared to our better-ranked online casino sites, the minimum deposit to claim the bonus and the playthrough requirements are steep.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

If you want to play at Bitstarz via your mobile, you will need to open the official casino website through your browser. The casino is optimized for all devices and operating systems, and we faced no issues while navigating and trying out the games.

However, there’s too much going on; too much information on the front page which may confuse new players.

Payment Options: 3.8/5

Bitstarz’s range of payment options includes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. There are no e-wallets nor credit cards at your disposal, which might discourage you if crypto payments are not an option for you.

The minimum deposit is 0.0002 BTC, approximately $10 – a fair number for players on a budget.

Because cryptocurrencies are the only accepted methods, quick payouts come natural, and Bitstarz will usually have your funds ready within the hour.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

Bitstarz is a perfect online casino site for crypto-gamblers – there’s no denying that. The whopping selection of slots and live casino games will never leave you bored and without an option.

The customer support team is available round the clock for any issues, but it’s limited to live chat and email – there’s no phone support.

Runners-up:

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Casinos

Game Variety

Online gambling should be fun, but what fun would it be with ten slots and seven table games? Therefore, we exclusively selected top online casinos with an array of real money casino games powered by industry-leading software providers.

Attractive Promotions & Fair T&C

Nearly all online casinos offer bonuses for new customers. We made it our duty to narrow down the best gambling sites featuring the most significant value for your money. Additionally, we went through the casinos’ terms and conditions to ensure they’re fair and worth your hard-earned dollar.

Mobile Optimization

Mobile gambling is a trend that will only grow; hence, online casinos not coping with modern demands in the gambling sphere aren’t worthy of our attention.

Player Base & Customer Satisfaction

Before we feature any casino, we take its player base and customer satisfaction as our primary criteria. We entirely disregard online casinos with negative reviews and a poor player base – there’s a reason these casinos failed to attract players. We checked the banking options available as well as the efficiency of their customer support teams.

Best Online Gambling Sites – FAQ

Are Online Casinos Fair?

Yes, that’s if you’ve signed up with a legit and trusted online casino, accredited by a reputable gambling commission with all necessary safety measures in place. If you’ve registered with an unregulated online gambling site offering games from unknown developers, the answer is no.

Is Depositing With Bitcoin Safe?

As long as you’re depositing with a trustworthy operator, yes, Bitcoin deposits are indeed safe. Not only safe, but most online casinos don’t charge any fees for crypto deposits, and what’s more – withdrawals typically take 24 hours.

Related Reading: Best Ethereum casinos

Which Is the Best Online Casino?

Each online gambling website has a different focus, so you first need to ask yourself what you look for in a casino. If you’re looking for an all-around gambling platform, Red Dog Casino is an excellent choice; if you’re chasing mobile gaming – Wild Casino might be your best pick.

Which Online Casino Games Payout the Most?

Progressive jackpots – plain and simple. These online slots surrender a portion of their profits to their big, fat jackpot, so it’s not unusual to see six-figure prizes on display. And yes, players have won these jackpots before, and so can you, but remember that your chances are meager.

Can You Win Real Money Playing Casino Games?

Of course, nobody would be playing online casino games otherwise. As long as you’re gambling at a legit online casino, you can rest assured that if you’re lucky enough, you will win some cash.

How Do I Choose the Best Casino Site?

Check what other players have to say about the casino in question and the size of its customer base. Test the casino’s customer support team, ask them a couple of questions, and see how fast they answer.

Don’t forget to read the T&C so that you’re entirely aware they have no hidden fees nor unclear bonus requirements. Lastly, check the games on offer and see whether they fit your gambling needs. Once you test each section properly and confirm the operator is legit, only then deposit money.

Top Online Casino Sites Comparison

Casino Site Welcome Bonus Min Deposit Total Number of Games Customer Support Red Dog 255% match deposit + 35 free spins

WR: 35x $20 for BTC

$30 for credit cards 156 Live chat, phone, email Ignition 100% up to $1,000

150% up to $1,500 BTC bonus

WR: 25x $20 120 Email, help center, forum Slots.lv 200% up to $1,000

300% up to $1,500 BTC bonus

WR: 35x $10 for crypto

$20 for credit cards 244 Email Wild Casino 250% up to $1,000

300% up to $3,000 BTC bonus

WR: 35x for fiat bonus, 45x for crypto $20 for crypto

$25 for credit cards 378 Email, help center Bitstarz 20 FS no deposit bonus.

100% up to 5 BTC + 160 FS welcome bonus.

WR: 40x. 0.0002 BTC 3,678 Live chat, email, help center

How to Register with Online Real Money Casinos

You’ll find signing up at the top online casinos quite a straightforward process. To show you how it’s done, here’s a step-by-step process of how you can create an account and start playing at our top online casino – Red Dog.

1. Sign-Up and Provide Your Details

Open Red Dog’s official website and click on ‘Sign Up’ in the middle of your screen. Come up with a username, type in your password and email address. Next, you will need to enter your personal information – make sure everything is correct, as you will later need to verify your account via ID for withdrawals.

2. Verify Your Email & Deposit

Once you sign up, Red Dog will send you a verification email; to verify it, open your email and click on the link inside the message. Now, click on ‘Cashier’ in the casino, choose your payment method, fill in the necessary details and enter the amount you want to deposit.

3. Play Real Money Games

Once your funds arrive (should be immediate), browse the game array and choose your favorite poison. Each game category is split into several categories on the left side of the page; use them to navigate easily.

Our Verdict on the Best Online Casinos

Each gambling website in this article offers something unique, something different for all players.

If you’re looking for the best overall online casino, you won’t go wrong with Red Dog – an all-around operator with a fantastic support team, generous welcome bonus, and free slots for new players to test.

If you occasionally like to shuffle up and deal, Ignition’s dedicated online poker platform will do you wonders.

Remember that our job is to narrow down and deliver the best online casinos – it’s your duty to have fun and play responsibly while gambling online. So set those deposit limits and enjoy!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

