Sponsored

The Best Online Casinos in 2022: Top Casino Sites for Real Money Games

The best online casinos go quite far to lure in new customers, which can create an ocean of noise around bonuses, promos, fairness, and just about anything else.

To help clear the air we’ve done the homework compiling a list of top online casinos – ranked by eye-catching bonuses, superior game variety, and top-of-the-line security.

Red Dog Casino wins out for their no-nonsense bonus, rock solid reputation, and no-hassle banking. That said, we’re sure any of our best online casinos will do depending on your needs.

Let’s take a look.

The Best Online Casinos

Red Dog: Top online casino overall

Ignition: Best online poker casino

Bitstarz: Best for crypto gambling

Bovada: Best for sports betting

BetOnline: Best online mobile casino

1. Red Dog Casino — Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Fantastic deposit bonus with free spins

Free casino games

Reliable customer support

Works great on mobile

Multiple cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

Lacks software provider variety

Limited table games

Red Dog has been a smash-hit among US players ever since 2019, mainly because of its never-boring casino game repertoire with free slots, SSL security, always-generous welcome bonuses, and its focus on mobile gameplay.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Red Dog’s welcome bonus for new customers is the real deal, with a 225% match on your first deposit and an additional 35 free spins on Sweet 16.

To claim it, you will need to deposit $20 and enter the code SWEETHEART. You can use the code 5 more times, which means that each of your first five deposits will get increased by 225% – making this the most valuable bonus we’ve seen while testing top USA online casinos.

The wagering requirements of 35x are pretty standard, but you’ll get 5 chances to meet them, so we like the odds of being able to cash the bonuses at least once.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Red Dog’s number of online gambling games is not the highest one we’ve seen, but it’s still a decent selection filled with high-quality titles. We’ve counted over 150 games, most of them online slots alongside a few table and live dealer games.

All games are exclusively powered by Real Time Gaming, which is good considering how famous and respected this game studio is, but a bummer if you want a complete change of style.

The slots category consists of mega-popular jackpot slots featuring incredible prizes for lucky winners. Our recommendation is Aztec’s Millions or Bubble Bubble 3 – two RTG classics trendy among US gamblers.

This USA online casino also has a neat selection of live games, but you’ll have to create an account and log in to see them. Blackjack Early Payout stands out for its unlimited players and unbeatable 99.5% RTP.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

There are multiple deposit options at Red Dog including Mastercard, Visa, Discover, American Express, Deposit by Phone, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

The minimum deposit is $20 for crypto, which is pretty fair and industry average among online gambling sites in the US. It’s also worth pointing out that you won’t be charged any deposit or withdrawal fees on behalf of Red Dog.

That said, we can’t award a perfect score here since fiat withdrawal options (bank wire and credit cards) have a $150 minimum, which might not suit low limit players.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

One of the things we liked the most was how quick Red Dog’s support team was to answer each of our questions.

You have 24/7 live chat, email, and a phone line whenever you stumble upon a problem or simply need expert advice. The support members are all trained professionals with a deep understanding of how the online gambling site works.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Red Dog sports one of the most neatly-arranged gambling sites, with high-quality visuals and its cute looking mascot dog in costume.

The real money casino is optimized for both tablets and smartphones, and you can start playing straight through your browser, as you’re not required to clog up your phone’s memory by downloading an app.

Switching between games is instant and the gameplay is smooth with typical connections.

2. Ignition — Best Casino for Poker

Pros:

Broad range of daily real money tournaments

Low playthrough requirements

Generous combined poker and casino bonus

Comprehensive live casino

Speedy withdrawals

Cons:

Some games not available on mobile

Transaction fees

If you’re a player with ice in your veins, looking for some Vegas-like poker action and drama – Ignition is your one-stop-shop.

This online casino features an abundance of daily poker tournaments and real money ring games for both high-rollers and low-stakes players, as well as a fully-functional casino area with a decent number of high-quality slots and live games.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Ignition high-fives new US customers with a stellar welcome bonus for both slot games and poker. If you’re a crypto gambler, you can reap the benefits of a 150% matching bonus good for deposits up to $3,000 – $1,500 for slots, with the other $1,500 for poker.

If you prefer credit cards, well, you will need to settle for a bit less – 100% up to $2,000, which is still a competitive offer. The cherry on top? The bonus carries 25x wagering requirements, which is something you’ll rarely see at other USA online casinos. It’s the lowest in this article.

,

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Ignition is a poker site first, an online casino second; as such, the games selection may seem limited to some.

We’ve counted around 120 real money games, but they’re all carefully selected, top-quality titles powered by 10+ game studios, which still gives you plenty of options and different styles to choose from.

The live casino section is perfect, featuring 34 high-quality live dealer games streamed in full HD resolution – by far the most extensive number of titles on our list of USA online casinos.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

Ignition’s deposit methods include Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, though we’d like to see some more cryptos added in the future. If you opt for Bitcoin deposits, you will get to enjoy a more valuable bonus and fee-free transactions, as well as benefit from quick, 24-hour withdrawals.

Otherwise, you can deposit with Visa, Mastercard, or Amex. That said, do keep in mind that they don’t withdraw back to cards – you’ll have to put through a bank wire or request a check. Checks will cost you $100 per transaction.

For this reason we strongly suggest you use cryptocurrency here.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Ignition runs a handful of support channels. These include a 24/7 live chat, email form, comprehensive help center, and a dedicated forum to chat with support as well as other players.

We didn’t particularly like the slower than usual email and live chat replies. It took us around 5 minutes to get connected to a live chat agent, which is a bit higher than we’re accustomed to.

That said, once we were in chat we were dealt with quickly and professionally.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Don’t expect flashy colors or lively animations when visiting Ignition, as the website design is pretty basic – a lovely type of basic, if we might say.

The simple layout allows for straightforward navigation, and even if you’re a first-time online gambler – you’ll find your way around with no difficulties.

Both the poker platform and online casino are optimized for mobile gameplay, but there are a few titles missing on smaller screens. With that said, all you need is an uninterrupted internet connection, and you’re good to go.

3. Bitstarz — Best Online Casino for Bitcoin

Pros:

Quick withdrawals under 10 minutes

Thousands of slot games

Exclusive games

Free spins without depositing

Great menu of cryptocurrencies

Cons:

No live dealer games for US customers

Accepts only cryptocurrencies

Bitstarz is without a doubt one of the top crypto casinos – and it’s a legit and licensed online casino operating since 2014. Bitstarz is a stellar spot for slot maniacs, featuring an eye-catching welcome bonus, free spins, and exclusive slot games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The journey at Bitstarz begins before you even get the chance to open your wallet. Unlike other USA online casinos on our list, this casino site will grant you 20 free spins just for signing up.

Once you’ve exhausted the free spins, you will get a matching bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC upon depositing for the first time. To get an additional 180 free spins, you will need to deposit at least 0.80 mBTC.

The promotion carries with it some slightly higher wagering requirements, though, and you will need to play it through 40 times in their real money games.

That said, we do love that they’ll give you matches over your next three deposits up to a total of 5 BTC.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Bitstarz focuses on slots, and with 2000+ online slots at hand we doubt you’ll run out of fresh options anytime soon. One of Bitstarz’s trending games is Elvis Frog in Vegas, but you can also give Bitstarz’s exclusive titles Master of Starz and 20 Bitstarz a shot.

The selection of online table games is filled with a handful of blackjack, roulette and baccarat variants, but there’s no live casino for US players – probably the biggest drawback of all.

Banking Options: 4.3/5

If you’re a credit card user, we suggest you skip this casino and stick with our better-ranked picks. But if you’re a crypto gambler, you can use 6 options to top up your account, including Bitcoin, Doge, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether and Litecoin.

As a crypto-exclusive operator, Bitstarz is famous for its quick payouts – in fact they brag right out there on their homepage that withdrawals take just 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

This online casino gambling site runs a 24/7 live chat to help solve any uncertainties or issues you might have. But it’s not just any type of “live chat,” as this one is led by polite industry experts with a comprehensive understanding of the online gambling site sphere.

You can also file a complaint or contact the casino through email, but don’t expect instant answers like you would get by using the live chat. There’s no phone line, though.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Bitstarz’s website design is exemplary from an experienced gambler or designer’s point of view, as newcomers might find the information overload on the front page a bit too distracting.

Just give it 5 minutes though, and you will come to understand that it’s a breeze to use with unique games menus like bonus buys, megaways, provably fair games and more.

This online casino gambling site doesn’t have an app, so you can start playing games by accessing the official website through your mobile browser.

You won’t even feel the lack of an app – Bitstarz is that good regarding mobile gameplay and ease of use. Instant loading speed, smooth gameplay, and simple navigation is the name of the game here.

4. Bovada — Best Casino for Sports Betting

Pros:

Broad range of sports

Well-established brand

Multiple welcome bonuses

All-encompassing online casino site

Cons:

Not suitable for table games fans

Transaction fees on credit cards

Bovada is a one-size-fits-all site for people gambling online, licensed in Curacao and active on the casino market for eleven years. With its unrivaled sportsbook, decent games selection, and live poker – this online casino caters to gamblers of all shapes and sizes.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Should you choose Bovada as your go-to gambling spot, you’ll come across three different bonuses dedicated to each category – sports, casino and poker.

For sports there’s a 75% match up to $750 for Bitcoin users (50% up to $250 for fiat currencies). The casino has a 125% up to $1,250 for Bitcoin users (100% up to $1,000 for fiat). Poker players also get 100% up to $500.

The casino part is the best of the bunch, as it carries below-average wagering requirements of 25x, giving you a fair chance to unlock your bonus winnings and request a payout.

Casino Games & Sportsbook Variety: 4.8/5

Bovada features online casino games by four providers, running a decent game repertoire that’s just shy of 200 titles.

There is a good range of classic and modern slots with high-quality visuals, alongside a solid selection of progressive jackpot slots; however, the casino site lacks table games variety.

Our recommendations are Gold Rush Gus and 777 Deluxe – both feature a $300k+ jackpot at the time of writing this article.

As Bovada is primarily a sportsbook, it will accommodate bettors from the US with 29 different sports and multiple horse tracks. Bovada has huge game menus with up to 150 specials, prop bets, and point-spreads for just a single NFL game.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Bovada’s deposit options are similar to most online casinos on our list, with multiple cryptocurrencies and credit cards as viable methods.

If you’re a credit card user, we suggest you go with our top pick Red Dog, as Bovada levies up to 15.9% on MasterCard, VISA, and AMEX deposits after your first deposit.

Crypto users are free from any extra charges.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

The support team at Bovada is all right, though not on par with our higher-ranked top online casinos. You can communicate with support representatives through email, and the 24/7 live chat is a bit hard to find – buried underneath a ‘FAQ firewall’ of sorts.

That said, we did find that their help center was one of the most thorough online.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

The first thing we noticed was how fast Bovada’s website loads, which came as a surprise considering the numerous categories and sections it has.

Navigating doesn’t get any simpler, as the developers have really put some thought into making their players’ lives easier.

Whether you want to play poker, casino games, or place bets from your mobile – it’s all easily accessible through your browser. Bovada’s desktop version beautifully translates on smaller screens without a single issue popping up during our testing period.

5. BetOnline — Best Mobile Casino

Pros:

Excellent mobile experience

Attractive bonuses

Wide range of payment options

Great sports contests

Comprehensive sportsbook

Cons:

High minimum deposit for fiat depositors

Credit card fees

BetOnline has been one of the most trusted online casinos in the US since 2004. What sets BetOnline apart from other USA online casinos is its advanced mobile site that works perfectly on smaller screens.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

BetOnline, similarly to Bovada, provides different deposit bonuses that cater to each section.

For US casino players their 100% bonus up to $1,000 is a very good start. It gets even better when you know they’ll apply it to your account over your first three deposits, and with a minimum deposit of just $25 anybody can get involved.

There’s also a 50% sportsbook bonus up to $1,000 and a 100% poker bonus up to $1,000 as well. Keep in mind though that the minimum deposit for the sports bonus is $55.

Casino Games & Sports Betting: 4.6/5

BetOnline hosts over 350 games from multiple software developers, including famous names like Betsoft, Nucleus, Magma, and more.

The casino’s focal point is on slots, with a decent library of over 250 titles, among which you’ll uncover popular games like Stampede and Take the Bank.

However, none of these titles are available to play for free, which is really discouraging if you want to taste the action before committing your dollar to the casino.

There’s no shortage of options at hand when it comes to sports. Even eSports is covered if you’re into competitive video games.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

You’ll rarely come across casino sites featuring a wider range of deposit methods than BetOnline. This operator offers 13 deposit options including Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

There are also alternative methods like money orders, eChecks, wire transfers, and more.

The one detail we didn’t like is BetOnline’s fixed fee of 7.5% on all credit card deposits, which is pretty steep if you rely on VISA or American Express for online transactions.

The $50 minimum deposit for fiat options is also a tad high.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

BetOnline’s customer support is reliable enough to help you solve any pressing matter or question you have regarding the casino.

You can communicate through email or 24/7 live chat, and you can also browse the comprehensive help center that has most of the usual questions answered.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

You don’t have to be an expert to see how beautifully laid out BetOnline’s website is. The site is arranged in perfect order so as not to confuse you, and the simple white background paired with reds and grays is easy on the eyes, which may come in handy during long gaming sessions.

The same flawless experience from the desktop version is effectively translated to its mobile casino counterpart. You can play online games or bet straight from your browser, as the online casino is fully optimized for both Android and iOS devices.

If you’re a poker player, you will have to download BetOnline’s app.

What to Look for in an Online Casino

Licensing & Brand Credibility

You can’t search for the “best online casinos” on Google and deposit money with the first option that pops up – that’s just madness. You first have to determine whether the online casino USA is licensed and famous among the gambling community.

Once you tick the license and reputation boxes – you’re looking at a legit online casino.

Bonuses for New US Players

Most casino sites provide attractive bonuses for new customers, but it’s not all in the sheer amount they offer, as terms and conditions play a considerable part.

Simply put, a $100 bonus with 30x wagering requirements is more valuable than a $10,000 bonus with 70x. That’s why we’re reading the fine print and ranking the best online casinos in the USA that offer reasonable bonuses.

Games & Software

Gambling is entertainment, so you must pay attention to the number of games available, as you don’t want to risk getting bored. You have slots, table games, live dealer games, sports betting, and much more.

Based on the categories you like the most, you will know which online gambling sites to pick.

Range of Deposit & Withdrawal Methods

Before selecting legit casino sites, we make sure they cover enough payment options to satisfy most players’ needs. All you have to do on your end is see whether the online casino covers the option you want to use.

Support Team Reliability

Messaging the support team through live chat or email takes less than two minutes, and by doing so – you can avoid real money casinos online that don’t treat their customers right.

You can’t grasp the trouble that a second-rate customer support team may cause until you finally encounter a problem you can’t solve yourself. Don’t overlook this part.

Mobile Gambling

Maybe you’re all right playing online casinos on your desktop computer, but who’s to say you’ll never need to use your pocket device to place a few blackjack bets? Selecting a casino with a fully-developed mobile platform is paramount.

Top Online Casinos for Real Money – Guide and FAQs

Is Real Money Gambling Safe?

Yes, the majority of licensed online casinos are entirely safe for you to play at. Of course, there are still rogue online casinos that you must avoid, so for absolute certainty, stick with operators on our list who are fully licensed and audited by third parties.

Which Are the Most Popular Online Casino Games in the US?

Online slots are the most popular category among gamblers at online casinos in the United States, especially progressive jackpot slots.

Blackjack comes at a close second, with roulette and baccarat following behind. Live online poker is also one of the most common pastimes among US players.

Do Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Yes, most online casinos provide incentives for new customers in the form of deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback rewards, VIP programs, and more. Refer to the online casinos on our list, as all of them have a valuable promotion for you to claim.

Can I Play Real Money Casino Games From My Phone?

Yes, the vast majority of online casinos either have a fully-optimized web-based platform or an app for you to enjoy online gambling from your pocket device. All of the online gambling sites you see on our list are available on smartphones.

What is the Best Casino Site to Use?

Although it mostly depends on your own preferences, Red Dog is among the best online casinos for USA players. Ignition and Bitstarz are also two fantastic choices, but it still comes down to what exactly you’re looking for in a casino.

How Fast Do Online Casinos Send Withdrawals?

If you are using cryptocurrency to withdraw, payments can take as little as 10 minutes to receive depending on how busy the network is. If you are using a wire transfer or debit card, payments generally take 1 to 3 days. Do keep in mind however that you may have to verify your account (by sending in documents) if you are doing wire transfer withdrawals. You can read more about casino payment methods and how they work here.

Casino Sites Comparison

Site Editor’s Notes Welcome Bonus Score 🥇 Red Dog Casino Large first deposit match, reasonable wagering requirements, fantastic live casino 225% deposit match plus 35 free spins 99% 🥈 Ignition Large selection of poker games, fast payouts, low wagering requirements on bonuses 100% up to $1000 or 150% up to $1500 for cryptocurrency deposits 98% 🥉Bitstarz Average payouts of less than 10 minutes, huge list of over 2000 online slots, award winning customer support 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins 97% Bovada Large sportsbook, low wagering requirements, large progressive jackpot slot list 100% up to $1,000 (or 125% up to $1,250 for cryptos) 95.5% BetOnline Trusted name for almost 20 years, low minimum deposit for bonuses, eSports betting options 100% up to $1,000 (three times) 94%

How to Sign Up to an Online Casino in USA

1. Open Red Dog’s Official Website

Click the red ‘Sign Up’ button in the top right hand corner of the website

Enter your email address, password, and personal information

Click the ‘Complete’ button

2. Verify Your Email Address

Check your email address

Follow the instructions to verify your email address

3. Log in and Deposit

Back on the home page click the red ‘Cashier’ button

Select your preferred method of payment

Follow the instructions to make your deposit

Final Verdict on the Best Casino Websites Online

The US gambling market is filled to the brim with best online casino sites of all shapes and sizes, so choosing the best online casino was a real challenge.

We selected Red Dog as the overall best online casino, mainly because of its stunning welcome bonus, devoted customer support team, and the sole fact that it’s one of the most popular and secure online casinos across the United States.

That said, we’re sure any best USA casino online listed above can be a great choice depending on your unique online gambling needs.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

USA casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.ncpgambling.org/programs-resources/resources/

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

Sponsored by Halverson Media Group