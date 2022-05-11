Sponsored

Best Online Slots in 2022: Top Real Money Slot Sites Ranked By Free Spins Bonuses and Game Variety

Slots are a fun pastime for many of us – but where do you find the best online slots and slots sites to play on?

And the answer is: Here. We have done all the heavy lifting and prepared a guide for playing slots at the right online slots casino for you. Here, you can check out the top-rated slots sites according to the industry experts, including our #1 pick, Ignition, and other excellent slot casinos.

Let’s begin.

Best Online Slots Casinos

1. Ignition – Best Online Slots Site Overall

Pros:

150% crypto welcome bonus up to $1,500

Quality slots from leading providers

Competitive and low wagering requirements

Quick withdrawal process

New & modern games

Cons:

Limited game selection

Ignition Casino stands out from its peers for having the most sizable welcome crypto bonus of 150% up to $1,500 with a 25x wagering requirement. In addition, there are active jackpots of well on various games and a quick withdrawal process to take advantage of.

Although there are only 56 total slot games available currently, most of them are newer titles, such as Cyberpunk City, demonstrating the casino’s commitment to updating its catalog. If you want to play at a trusted casino backed by a Curacao license, Ignition might be the one you are looking for.

Variety of Slot Games: 4.7/5

When discussing the game variety of Ignition, the first impression might not be the best as this online casino offers only 56 games. However, when taking a look at the game catalog, it’s easy to notice that the variety is still somewhat good.

Ignition has hand-picked all the available games, bringing you high-quality titles like A Night With Cleo, 777 Deluxe, and Golden Buffalo – it’s very easy to notice that this casino puts quality over quantity.

Also, some games, like A Night With Cleo offer free play. This is great if you want to get acquainted with a game and see how it works before depositing cash. Other than this, it should also be noted that Ignition is a well-rounded casino where you can play other classics like roulette, live dealer games, and so on.

Jackpot Slot Games: 4.9/5

Among the slots that you can play at Ignition are some of the most exciting progressive jackpot slots. At the time of writing, we found that nine slots had an active jackpot that was over $30,000 – which is amazing!

In other words, Ignition has a great selection of different jackpot slot games. If you feel like risking some money in hopes of being one of the super lucky individuals, you should definitely check out what Ignition has to offer.

Payment & Withdrawal: 4.8/5

Withdrawals from Ignition are typically made in less than 24 hours, making them more convenient than a typical casino. In addition, you can withdraw using eight options, among which can be found cryptocurrencies.

In order to start gambling here, you will be required to deposit at least $20. Don’t forget to use the promo code when making your first deposit to receive the welcome bonus.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

If you are looking for a generous welcome offer, Ignition can be a great option for you. If you decide to make a deposit using fiat money, you will be able to receive a 100% match on deposits up to $1,000. If you choose crypto deposits, you will be welcomed with an even more generous bonus: 150% match up to $1,500.

Of course, it’s important to remember that welcome bonuses also come with wagering requirements. There is a 25x wagering requirement here, which is comparatively low when we look at the other best online slot sites.

2. Cafe Casino – Most Convenient Banking of Any Online Slots Site

Pros:

9 payment methods supported

Slots from 7 leading providers

Fast payouts up to 1 hour

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

40x wagering requirement

Many people want to take no chances regarding the deposit and withdrawal procedures. Cafe Casino is a great online casino to gamble if you want online slot machines of high quality and a straightforward withdrawal process.

Typically, withdrawals only take up to one hour to process at Cafe Casino. In addition, there is 24/7 live chat support that can help you out if you run into any problems. For this reason, many people trust Cafe Casino and see it as one of the best online slots sites.

Total Number of Slots: 4.7/5

This online casino has 122 online slots to choose from. While it might sound a bit limited, it should be noted that all of these games are from leading providers, ensuring the highest quality. Popular titles include Mythic Wolf, 777 Deluxe, Reels and Wheels, and 10 Times Vegas.

Jackpot Slot Games: 4.75/5

The number of progressive jackpots and total jackpot slots is above average. There were many different real money slot games with exciting jackpots.

What’s more, the total selection of jackpot slot games is above average. This demonstrates that there is a relatively large active community of players. With themes like ancient Egypt (A Night With Cleo), pre-colonial Mesoamerica (Aztec’s Treasure), and even witchcraft (Witches and Wizards), players of all flavors have a home here.

Payment & Withdrawal: 4.8/5

As we have mentioned, the withdrawal process here is one of the quickest and most straightforward. Typically, they are processed within one hour. There are nine payment methods supported by Cafe Casino. Among them are traditional payment options such as credit/debit cards, as well as modern payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.

Not to mention, there is 24/7 live chat support. Therefore, if you run into any problems, you can quickly talk to somebody.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

Cafe Casino has some of the most exciting promotions out there. If you are paying using cryptocurrencies, you will be able to score a 350% first deposit match up to $2,500. On the other hand, if you are paying using fiat money, this online casino will give you a 250% match up to $1,500.

Before you decide to activate the welcome bonus, it is very important to understand the terms and conditions applied to them. There is a 40x wagering requirement that you will need to meet in order to withdraw your wins.

3. Bovada – Most Generous Bonuses of Any Slots Site

Pros:

125% first deposit match up to $1,250

Fast payout online casino – up to one hour

Relatively low 25x wagering requirement

Widely trusted among the community

Curacao-licensed

Cons:

Limited game library

If you want to trust your hard-earned cash with real money online casinos with a long history and a great deal of trust from their community, look no further than Bovada. They have been in business since 2011, allowing users to play slots and most traditional casino classics.

Bovada is known for having some of the most exciting and generous bonuses out there. Let’s see what exactly it has to offer.

Total Number of Slots: 4.65/5

Bovada stands out for having a good variety of online slots. With 120+ online slot games to choose from, such as Ares: The Battle for Troy, Birds of Fury, and Bulletproof Babes, we find unique titles that will help you have a lot of fun for sure.

Many people who play slots here also engage in traditional casino games such as live dealer games and table games. After all, Bovada is a great online casino all-around.

Jackpot Slot Games: 4.7/5

An online casino such as this, with many different jackpot slots, will be attractive for a player who wants the presence of jackpot slots and a diverse number of games. Reels and Wheels was the highest jackpot at the time of writing, with $329,000 up for grabs – keep in mind that this can change!

Given the relatively high number of jackpot slots and many different high jackpot amounts, those who are (literally) living on a prayer to earn big have some options here.

Payment & Withdrawal: 4.8/5

With nine different payment options, including both cryptocurrency (BTC, LTC, BCH) and fiat deposit methods, the ability to add money to your account here is usually seamless and straightforward.

In addition, there are low $10 minimum withdrawal limits for cryptocurrency. You have no maximum withdrawal limits when withdrawing with cryptocurrencies. The payouts are usually processed in a very short time – up to 1 hour.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

The welcome bonuses at Bovada are another good attribute worth noting. If you are making your deposit using cryptocurrencies, you will be able to score a 125% match on your deposits up to $1,250. On the other hand, the welcome match bonus for fiat payments is 100% up to $1,000.

Don’t forget that you need to meet a relatively low 25x wagering requirement to withdraw any winnings made using the bonus cash.

4. Bitstarz – Most Diverse Game Portfolio of Any Slots Site

Pros:

Over 850 slot games

Award-winning online casino

Crypto-exclusive titles

Intuitive design

Low minimum deposits for crypto

Cons:

No mobile app

Payment options are limited to crypto-only

Sometimes, it all boils down to sheer quantity and volume. If you are a gambler who values having the highest number of slot games available, then Bitstarz is one of the best slots sites on this list. Just make sure that you are in one of the eligible countries!

Total Number of Slots: 4.9/5

Anybody who likes to play slots will feel at home with Bitstarz. This is because there are 850 different games to choose from. This includes exclusive titles like Piedra del Sol, Bitstarz Billion, Master of Starz, and more.

In addition to hosting lots of different slot games, they have plenty of different categories to choose from. You can sift through trending games, new games, hot games, cold games, bonus games, classic slots, provably fair games, and more on the homepage.

Jackpot Slot Games: 4.6/5

Typically, an online casino with lots of different slots to choose from, such as this one, will also have lots of jackpots available. At the time of writing, there were many different slots with active jackpots.

Although there might be a high number of active jackpots, the total amount to be won is comparatively low compared to many other top online casinos. Furthermore, the diversity of games with large jackpot sums is low. However, this is something that can change.

Payment & Withdrawal: 4.6/5

Bitstarz is a crypto-only online casino, which means that it only supports deposits and withdrawals made using cryptocurrencies. You can’t make deposits here using traditional banking options, such as credit/debit cards or bank transfers.

While for some gamblers this may be viewed as a disadvantage, for others, this might be a huge advantage. Crypto banking is very comfortable for gamblers as digital coins are usually associated with lower fees and faster payouts.

You can use the following digital coins at Bitstarz:

Bitcoin

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Tether

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

The welcome bonus here is a great way to get started on the vast library of different slots available. You can get a no-deposit bonus of 20 free spins with a 40x wagering requirement as a new player.

In addition, those who deposit USDT can earn 100% up to 100USDT. Bitcoin deposits also come with a similar 100% matching offer up to 1BTC. All bonuses are subject to a 40x wagering requirement, which is very much a standard in the industry.

All of these make Bitstarz one of the best crypto casinos available in the industry.

5. Red Dog Casino – Best Design of Any Slots Site

Pros:

Amazing and intuitive design

All slots have free versions

Plenty of banking options – live support ready

No fees for any transactions

Cons:

You need to withdraw at least $150

Withdrawal can take up to 3 business days

With its furry mascot, Red Dog comes with a great design. The website is very intuitive and easy to get around and you should not have any issues finding any information you might need.

Red Dog Casino is a great place to head over to if you want to play slots without whipping out any real cash. You don’t even need to make an account here to start spinning slots!

Let’s see what else Red Dog has to offer.

Total Number of Slots: 4.6/5

With 119 different slot games to choose from, the selection is right around average. With only one commonly used slot game provider, though, you won’t be able to access an exclusive slot.

Therefore, this online casino is excellent for those who want to play slots without spending money. When going through the Red Dog game library, games like 777, 5 Wishes, and Ancient Gods stood out right away as good options to start spinning at.

Jackpot Slot Games: 4.55/5

The lack of jackpot slots is one thing that really let us down with this casino.

Typically, casinos will publicly show which slots have active jackpots and the current amount of those jackpots. However, Red Dog either doesn’t offer high jackpot slots or doesn’t do enough to make the active jackpots and their amounts known.

But, this is something that could be changed in the future.

Payment & Withdrawal: 4.6/5

One thing that you should be aware of is that there is a minimum withdrawal of $150. There are a total of 7 payment options supported at Red Dog Casino. Among them, you can find Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and Bitcoin.

Be aware that the withdrawal time can drag on for up to three business days.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

The welcome bonus here is one of the areas where this casino is very competitive. There is a 235% matching bonus for new players. In addition, you can immediately receive 55 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest. There is a 35x wagering requirement.

Runners-Up

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Slots Sites

Total Number of Slot Games Available:

One of the best ways to judge the quality of an online casino is to see how many different online slots are available. In addition to a high number of games, the total number of game providers gives us a sneak peek into the quality of each of the games.

Payment & Withdrawal Options:

Nobody wants to gamble at a site with unreasonable payment and withdrawing processes. For this reason, we looked directly into the total number of banking options.

In addition, the minimum and maximum amounts that you deposit or withdraw. Finally, we also looked at how seamless or complicated the process of withdrawing is.

Jackpot Slots:

One of the thrills involved when you play online slots is the potential to win big. When you are really into playing slots for real money, one immediately attractive thing is the progressive jackpots. If a casino has lots of progressive jackpot slots, this can be a good sign.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Among many aspects that we have focused on are the bonuses and promotions offered by the casino. The more bonuses a casino offers, the easier it will be for you to find an offer that fits your needs the best.

Best Online Slots Sites – FAQ

Which Online Slots Have the Highest Payout?

Progressive jackpot slots tend to have the highest payouts. Depending on the online casino you are using, you will be able to access different types of slots, among which might be jackpot slots which can be very exciting to play.

What Are the Best Online Real Money Slot Games To Play?

There is no universal answer to this question, as the best online slot game will often vary depending on the player’s preferences. Some of the hot games currently include Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and Reels and Wheels XL.

What Is the Most Trusted Online Casino?

Two of the most trusted and the best casino sites are currently Ignition and Cafe Casino. They have a very good reputation in the industry. However, any other online casino site listed here is very secure and safe to use.

What Casinos Can You Play Online for Real Money?

The online casino industry is growing rapidly, with more and more people turning to the internet to play their favorite casino games. There are many different online casinos that you can play for real money, and each one offers a different experience. Each of the casinos featured on this page allows you to play for real money.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Slot Casino for Me?

To start, think of whether or not you value having lots of games to choose from. Then, consider whether or not the presence of jackpot slots with high earning potential is something that you would like. Finally, look at the welcome bonus offers and the overall ease and convenience for deposits and withdrawals.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Slots Sites

Ignition: Ignition has a nice welcome bonus, a high number of active jackpots, and reasonable wagering requirements. Use the “IGWPCB150” bonus code to receive a 150% match bonus for BTC deposits or “IGWPCB100” for a 100% welcome match bonus on fiat payments.

Cafe Casino: Cafe casino is a good option if having convenient and seamless deposits and withdrawals is your main priority. Click here to access your welcome bonus and get a 350% first deposit match up to $2,500 when paying using cryptocurrencies.

Bovada: If you want a long-standing casino with a background of trust, this is a solid choice. Use the bonus code “BTCCWB1250” to get a 125% match on BTC deposits or “CAWELCOME100” to get a 100% match on fiat deposits. They have 25x wagering requirements for the welcome bonus.

Bitstarz: This casino stands out for having the most diverse slots games to choose from. In addition, they have won many awards. Click here to take advantage of their welcome bonus that rewards up to 100USDT or 1 BTC with a 40x wagering requirement.

Red Dog Casino: If you want to spin slots for free, Red Dog Casino is definitely the best casino on this list. Using the bonus code “LEPRECHAUN” you can get a 235% match on your deposit along with 55 free spins.

How To Get Started With the Best Online Slots for Real Money

If you have never played slots online before, then you might not be sure how to get started. Using Ignition as an example here is how to get started:

Navigate to the Home Page and Select Your Location

The first thing that will greet you when you navigate to the Ignition Casino site is a popup prompting you to select your current location.

Click “Play Now”

After selecting your location, you should now see a button at the top of the page that says “Play Now.” Click this button to create an account.

Create an Account

Now, you simply need to fill in your information to make an account. Once your ID and email are confirmed, you will be almost ready to play.

Deposit & Play!

The final thing that you need to do before playing is deposit cash into your account. Once you have an active balance, you can then use this money on your chosen slot game!

Ready to Start Playing the Best Online Slots?

If you want to start playing slots online, we recommend checking out Ignition. They have a nice welcome bonus, plenty of jackpots available, and a reasonable wagering requirement.

No matter which online casino you decide to use from our list, you won’t be disappointed. All of them have proved to be leading in the industry, providing some of the best games with generous bonuses and an amazing user interface.

Just remember to always gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

