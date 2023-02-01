Sponsored

Best Phentermine Alternatives 2023: Top Legal Phentermine Alternative Supplements

Phentermine is a prescription weight loss drug used to decrease appetite.

Today, you can find plenty of popular phentermine alternatives sold online. Phentermine alternative supplements are safe, legal, and made from natural ingredients.

A good phentermine alternative allows you to enjoy similar weight loss to phentermine – but without the side effects, doctors’ visits, hassle, or price.

However, not all phentermine alternatives are made equal. Some are better than others, while others are completely useless. We tested, rated, and ranked the world’s best phentermine alternatives. Here’s what we found.

The Top Legal Phentermine Alternative Supplements for 2023

As weight loss supplement specialists, we know the difference between science-backed supplements and unproven diet pill fads. After contacting manufacturers, reading hundreds of lab reports, and personally testing products, here are the world’s best phentermine alternatives:

PhenQ

PhenGold

Phen24

PhenAprin

Phena-Lean

PhenQ

Some diet pills combine dozens of ingredients at low doses to replicate the effects of phentermine. PhenQ takes a different approach, combining five science-backed weight loss ingredients into a single formula.

The superstar ingredient in PhenQ is alpha-Lacys Reset, a proprietary formula made from a combination of alpha lipoic acid (ALA) and cysteine and made by Nutraceuticals Int. Group alpha-Lacys Reset has been shown to activate mitochondria to help regenerate and rejuvenate your body at the cellular level. In terms of weight loss, this ingredient turns up your body’s internal thermostat, allowing you naturally boost your metabolism.

PhenQ rounds out its formula with caffeine, capsicum, niacin, and piperine. Caffeine is one of the best phentermine alternative ingredients available today, while capsicum contains capsaicin, a natural chemical linked to weight loss and spiciness. Piperine, meanwhile, has been added for absorption.

What impressed us most about PhenQ, however, were the number of positive reviews and natural weight loss stories found online. According to the official website, PhenQ has helped 190,000+ people lose weight. Some customers claim to have lost 30 to 50 lbs in just a few months by taking PhenQ while following a healthy diet and exercise program.

Because of all these advantages, PhenQ is the best phentermine alternative available today.

PhenGold

PhenGold is designed to replicate the effects of phentermine. Instead of using drugs and medicine like phentermine, PhenGold uses natural ingredients with no side effects. It’s a science-backed weight loss formula designed to reduce cravings, boost metabolism, improve energy, and burn away fat.

According to the official PhenGold website, customers have lost 20 to 30 lbs after just a few months of taking PhenGold, making it a popular way to reach your target weight. Today, some people take PhenGold to rapidly lose weight, while others take it to blast away stubborn belly fat, burst through a plateau, or suppress their appetite and stick to their diet goals.

PhenGold works differently than other phentermine alternatives on our list. The supplement explicitly targets fat-burning hormones. As you get older or face stress, these fat-burning hormones become dormant, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight. By activating these hormones, PhenGold can tell your body to lose weight.

Each serving of PhenGold contains a blend of green tea extract, caffeine, capsaicin, and Rhodiola rosea, among other natural weight-loss ingredients. Swiss Research Labs Limited makes the supplement in the United Kingdom, which backs all purchases with a comprehensive money-back guarantee.

PhenGold Price: $74.99

Phen24

Phen24 replicates phentermine by targeting metabolism via thermogenesis. Thermogenesis is your body’s natural fat-burning process. As you eat, burn energy, and keep your body breathing, your metabolism burns calories to keep up. If you don’t have enough carbs to access, your body burns fat to get energy via thermogenesis. Phen24 boosts thermogenesis using a blend of natural energy boosters.

The result of Phen24 is simple: your body burns significantly more calories at rest than it usually would. It also burns more calories when exercising. Phen24 allows your body to stay in fat-burning mode 24/7, helping you continue to burn extra calories around the clock. Even if you don’t significantly change your diet and exercise habits, you can gradually lose weight with Phen24 by maintaining a consistent calorie deficit.

As the makers of Phen24 explain, lean people have a significant fat-burning advantage over people who are overweight or obese: their bodies have naturally faster metabolisms. This advantage makes it easier for them to maintain a healthy weight. Phen24 reverses this advantage, giving anyone a greater chance of maintaining a calorie deficit.

Phen24 is priced at $75 per box and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

PhenAprin

PhenAprin is available through Amazon and other major retailers. PhenAprin is one of the internet’s best-rated phentermine supplements overall, and thousands of happy reviews back it on Amazon and other online stores.

Many customers also like PhenAprin for its price. At just $40 for a one-month supply, PhenAprin is one of our list’s most affordable phentermine alternatives.

Don’t let the low price fool you: PhenAprin can boost energy, enhance mood and focus, and help you lose weight using a blend of natural ingredients. The natural ingredients in PhenAprin are designed to replicate phentermine effects. By suppressing appetite, PhenAprin helps you naturally eat less throughout the day, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit and stick to your weight loss goals.

Each serving of PhenAprin contains a blend of proven fat boosters, including theobromine, caffeine, L-phenylalanine, L-taurine, and L-carnitine. Combining proven metabolism boosters with amino acids, PhenAprin gives your body the fuel to stay energized all day long, giving you the best possible chance of achieving your weight loss goals.

Phena-Lean

Phena-Lean is another top-rated weight loss supplement on Amazon and other major online retailers, and many customers praise Phena-Lean for helping them lose significant weight in a short period.

Each serving of Phena-Lean contains a blend of vitamin B3, caffeine, L-theanine, L-tyrosine, and ginseng. You get 60 servings (60 capsules) in each bottle, and you take two pills daily to flood your body with proven fat burners, metabolism boosters, and other weight-loss-supporting ingredients.

One thing that makes Phena-Lean unique is that it describes itself as a “sculpting agent.” That makes Phena-Lean popular with anyone who wants to burn lean muscle mass and cut away the last few pounds of stubborn fat to reveal their chiseled physique beneath. If you want to cut away the last few pounds of fat, then Phena-Lean may be the right choice for you. If you’re looking for massive weight loss without effort in a short period, then Phena-Lean may not be the right choice.

How We Ranked The Top Legal Phentermine Alternative Supplements

You can find plenty of phentermine alternatives that claim to offer consequential weight loss with zero effort in a short period. Most of these phentermine alternatives are scams. We ignored scammy phentermine alternatives, ranking the world’s best phentermine alternative supplements on factors like:

Science-Backed Ingredients & Dosages

The best phentermine alternative supplements contain science-backed ingredients and dosages, including those proven by science to suppress appetite, boost metabolism, accelerate fat burning, and increase weight loss. There’s plenty of science proving caffeine, amino acids, green tea, and capsaicin, for example, can help you lose weight. The best phentermine alternatives use these ingredients to achieve targeted, phentermine-like effects.

Legal, Safe, & Natural Ingredients

Phentermine is a prescription drug made from chemicals and medication. Phentermine alternative supplements, per FDA regulations, must be made from natural ingredients generally recognized as safe (GRAS). The best phentermine alternatives use safe, legal, and natural ingredients linked to no significant side effects.

Honest & Realistic Advertised Weight Loss Claims

It’s unrealistic to lose 1lb daily with any weight loss drug or supplement. If someone claims they lost 10 lbs in a week with a supplement or more than 30 lbs in a month, you’re probably being scammed. Even when starving and deprived of virtually all calories, you’re unlikely to experience this weight loss. Instead, we focused on phentermine alternatives with honest and realistic advertised weight-loss claims. These supplements didn’t try to dazzle you with unrealistic weight loss stories.

Proven Dosages

Some phentermine alternatives contain all of the right ingredients – but the dosages are too weak to have any significant effect on the average person. We preferred phentermine alternatives with dosages proven to be effective, including solid doses of all active ingredients to help achieve powerful weight loss effects.

Third-Party Lab Tests or Clinical Trials

The world’s biggest supplement companies use third-party labs to verify purity and potency. However, lower-quality supplement companies often avoid labs. Without lab testing, the supplement could contain anything. You’re just trusting the label to give you the ingredients listed. We preferred phentermine alternatives backed by third-party lab tests or clinical trials.

Formulated by Doctors or Approved by a Medical Advisory Board

Many doctors specialize in weight loss. Some of these doctors have released phentermine alternative supplements and other proven weight loss aids. You can also find therapists, personal trainers, dietitians, nutritionists, and other professionals specializing in weight loss. The more formal education and certification there were behind a phentermine alternative supplement, the higher we rated it.

Moneyback or Satisfaction Guarantee

The best phentermine alternatives have a money-back or satisfaction guarantee, making it easy to request a refund if you’re unhappy with your purchase. Even the best phentermine supplements may not work for everyone, and this money-back guarantee gives you added peace of mind.

Manufacturer Transparency & Reputation

Does the manufacturer have a proven track record of providing high-quality supplements at a reasonable price? Does the manufacturer disclose their company history, manufacturing location, and ingredient sources? Good supplements tend to be made by transparent manufacturers.

Price & Overall Value

Many people are willing to pay anything to lose weight. Realistically, however, most people want to spend between $20 and $100 per month on a phentermine alternative. Phentermine alternatives are much cheaper than a doctor’s visit and prescription medication in the United States, and many people look for phentermine alternatives because of the more affordable price tag. Although we weren’t biased for a specific price range, we verified that each phentermine alternative offered good value at its advertised price – whether it was a budget or a premium supplement.

Fullness & Hunger Ratings

Phentermine is a weight loss drug that reduces appetite, helping you naturally eat less. A good phentermine alternative supplement works similarly, reducing appetite to help you stay fuller for longer. We rated each phentermine alternative based on how much each supplement suppressed our appetite. Some supplements left us full all day, while others had us reaching for the fridge door 30 minutes later.

Customer Reviews & Personal Weight Loss Experiences

We tested each phentermine alternative listed above, assessing their weight loss effects while following a similar diet and exercise program. Our editorial board experienced different weight loss results with all supplements. However, some phentermine alternatives consistently rose to the top, offering proven weight loss results. To remove our own bias, we also analyzed thousands of verified customer reviews across the internet. Some phentermine alternatives are backed by thousands of 5-star reviews and before-and-after images, while others have few legitimate reviews online.

How Phentermine Alternatives Work

Phentermine is a weight loss drug designed to suppress appetite. Approved by the FDA in 1959, phentermine is exclusively available via a prescription.

Phentermine alternatives, meanwhile, use different ingredients to achieve similar effects.

The best phentermine alternatives contain vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and nutrients to suppress appetite, burn fat, and achieve targeted weight loss effects. You could achieve significant weight loss by taking a phentermine alternative daily with a diet and exercise routine.

Phentermine is regulated by the FDA, while the FDA does not control phentermine alternative supplements. They contain a blend of different ingredients to achieve targeted effects.

Today’s top-rated phentermine alternative supplements may contain herbs to block appetite, for example. Others contain fiber to soak up water in your stomach, tricking your brain into thinking you’re full. Some contain nutrients to boost metabolism and energy, helping you maintain a natural caloric deficit, while others interact with hormones to fuel weight loss.

Although phentermine alternative supplements work differently, the phentermine alternatives listed above are today’s top-rated options.

What is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a weight loss drug sold under brands like Lomaira and Adipex-P. Initially approved by the FDA in 1959, phentermine surged in popularity in the 1990s for its proven weight loss effects.

People started to combine phentermine with other weight loss drugs to increase results. For example, a combination of phentermine, fenfluramine, and dexfenfluramine could offer consequential weight loss.

Starting in the 1990s, however, the FDA began to receive reports of heart problems in users. People who used phentermine, fenfluramine, and dexfenfluramine in combination appeared to have a higher risk of heart problems. The drug cocktail led to irregular heartbeats, delirium, panic, and other symptoms—some even experienced heart failure.

Today, you can continue to buy phentermine with a prescription. However, it’s not available through ordinary retail pharmacies; instead, you can only order it through specialty pharmacies.

Doctors may prescribe phentermine to make you feel less hungry, helping you stick to your weight loss goals. However, the two additional ingredients in the phentermine weight loss cocktail, fenfluramine, and dexfenfluramine, have fallen out of favor.

How Does Phentermine Work?

Phentermine is part of a class of medications called anorectics. Phentermine, like other anorectics, works by decreasing appetite.

Doctors frequently combine phentermine with topiramate (Qsymia) for weight loss. Typically, doctors recommend taking an initial, low dose of phentermine with topiramate for 12 weeks to assess the effects. Then, doctors can determine if you need a higher amount.

Phentermine is a Schedule 4 drug, a label given to drugs with potential misuse. Although the Schedule 4 classification sounds scary, the rate of phentermine misuse seems low, according to the Mayo Clinic. Nevertheless, some consider phentermine to be a habit-forming drug.

Are Phentermine Alternatives Legal?

Phentermine alternative supplements are 100% legal in every state in the United States. Phentermine alternative supplements are as legal as protein powders, pre-workout supplements, and other supplements.

Here are essential things you need to know about the legality of phentermine alternative supplements:

Phentermine alternative supplements have nothing to do with phentermine, a Schedule 4 drug. Some contain “phen” in their name but have no affiliation with phentermine, Adipex-P, Lomaira, or other phentermine brands.

Many weight loss supplements like using “phen”-related terms in their name because of brand recognition. Phentermine skyrocketed in popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s for being a powerful weight loss drug available to anyone. Today, supplements continue to build off that brand to drive sales.

Phentermine alternative supplements, per FDA regulations, must use ingredients and dosages generally recognized as safe (GRAS). The FDA maintains a GRAS database with supplement ingredients proven to be safe for most adults to take.

You can order phentermine alternative supplements anywhere in the United States – like a protein powder or any weight loss supplement.

You can bring phentermine alternative supplements on airplanes, take phentermine alternative supplement capsules in public, and use phentermine alternative supplements however you like.

Phentermine is a Schedule 4 drug available exclusively via prescription, but phentermine alternative supplements are unrelated to that drug. They’re supplements building off the phentermine brand.

Side Effects of Phentermine Vs. Phentermine Alternative Supplements

Phentermine is a heavily-regulated prescription drug considered a Schedule 4 drug by the FDA. In the 1990s, the FDA received reports of heart problems, heart failure, and other severe symptoms from people who used phentermine in combination with other weight loss drugs. These cases led the FDA to pull certain weight-loss drugs from shelves.

Phentermine alternative supplements, meanwhile, are not known to have any significant side effects. As long as you follow the recommended dosage instructions on your phentermine alternative supplement, you should have no problem using the supplement daily to achieve significant weight loss.

Phentermine Side Effects

Phentermine is a Schedule 4 drug, indicating it has the potential for misuse. Phentermine can also lead to noticeable side effects. Common side effects of phentermine include:

Faster heart rate

Sleeplessness

Nervousness

Constipation

Phentermine Alternative Supplement Side Effects

Phentermine alternative supplements, like most supplements, are not linked to severe side effects when healthy adults take regular doses. You can take phentermine alternative supplements daily, follow the recommended dosage instructions, and lose weight without experiencing significant side effects.

If you have a medical condition or are taking medication, then most supplement companies recommend talking to your doctor before taking a phentermine alternative or any supplement. Some supplement ingredients interact with medicine.

You should not expect to experience any significant side effects with phentermine alternative supplements. However, some supplements contain caffeine that could lead to jitters, anxiety, restlessness, and nervousness – especially when taken in high doses.

How Much Weight Can You Lose With Phentermine Alternatives?

In multiple trials and studies, phentermine alternatives have been linked to significant weight loss.

Here are some of the weight loss claims featured on phentermine alternative supplement websites, clinical trials, and peer-reviewed studies:

According to customer testimonials on official websites, many phentermine alternative supplements have led to 30lbs to 60lbs of weight loss in a few months.

In a review study analyzing six trials on phentermine, researchers found participants lost 13.9 lbs, on average, over 13 weeks.

One study on the active ingredients in phentermine alternative supplements found it led to a 22% drop in body weight, a 17% drop in BMI, and a 28% drop in fat mass.

In one study on the benefits of phentermine, researchers found a combination of phentermine and topiramate, one of the most popular combinations prescribed by doctors, led to an average weight loss of 21.6 lbs over one year.

According to before and after images shared on some phentermine alternative supplement websites, people have lost 100lbs or more while taking the supplements long-term, experiencing life-changing transformations by sticking to a healthy diet and exercise routine while taking a phentermine alternative supplement.

Many lose 5% to 10% of their body weight when starting a new weight loss program. The average person could lose anywhere from 6 lbs to 23 lbs with a phentermine alternative supplement combined with a healthy diet and exercise program.

Scientific Evidence for Phentermine Alternatives

Phentermine alternative supplements seek to replicate the effects of phentermine using natural ingredients instead of synthetic drugs or chemicals. We’ll review some of the evidence supporting phentermine alternatives below.

First, phentermine is a Schedule 4 drug with proven weight loss effects. Initially approved by the FDA in 1959, phentermine has remained a popular weight loss drug over the decades. In a 2006 study, researchers found phentermine was a safe and effective obesity treatment in obese adults. A group of 68 volunteers received phentermine or a placebo in a double-blind setting. Researchers found volunteers in the phentermine group lost 6.7kg and 6.2cm from their waist, on average, over a 14-week treatment period. Researchers also found a significant number of volunteers in the phentermine group lost more than 5% of their body weight. Some phentermine users reported dry mouth and insomnia, although most side effects were mild to moderate in intensity. Overall, phentermine was proven to lead to significant weight loss in this group.

Other studies have revealed similarly impressive results for phentermine, including:

In one study, participants lost around 10% of their body weight while taking phentermine over 12 weeks.

A similar study found people lost an average of 13.9 lbs over 13 weeks while taking 27.5mg of phentermine daily.

Pairing phentermine with topiramate (Qsymia) could accelerate the effects. In this study, researchers found a combination of phentermine and topiramate gave participants the best possible chance of losing 5% of their body weight.

A separate phentermine study found the drug led to smaller waist circumference, better insulin sensitivity, and improved blood sugar control.

In another phentermine study, researchers found volunteers had lower cholesterol levels after taking phentermine.

Caffeine is among the most popular ways to replicate the effects of phentermine. Many people take caffeine daily to suppress appetite and boost metabolism. Multiple studies have connected caffeine to powerful weight loss results. Caffeine may be the most science-backed natural weight loss ingredient in the world.

In a 2019 review on caffeine, researchers analyzed 13 trials involving 606 participants. Researchers found caffeine was linked with significant decreases in body weight, BMI, and fat mass. Researcher’s also found for every doubling of caffeine intake; these decreases increased two beta-fold. Overall, participants found large doses of caffeine were associated with 22% drops in body weight, 17% drops in BMI, and 28% in fat mass, suggesting caffeine can have powerful effects on fat burning and weight loss.

Many phentermine alternative supplements also contain capsaicin. Capsaicin gives chili peppers their spiciness. Studies also show capsaicin can lead to powerful weight loss results. A 2018 study, for example, found capsaicinoids in capsaicin supplements reduced body fat and fat mass significantly. Researchers found capsaicin worked by boosting metabolism and inducing thermogenesis, helping your body burn more calories at rest and accelerate natural fat burning, making it easier to lose weight. A 2017 study found capsaicin was linked to similar anti-obesity effects.

Phentermine works by suppressing your appetite. One of the best ways to suppress your appetite naturally, without drugs, is to take a fiber supplement. Fiber soaks up water in your stomach and digestive tract, making you feel fuller for longer. Fiber also passes through your body without being absorbed. Because of these unique properties, fiber is like a secret loophole for weight loss, and some phentermine alternative supplements contain high doses of fiber for that reason. In a 2019 study, researchers found high fiber intake was linked to a better chance of sticking to a low-calorie diet and weight loss program.

Overall, the best phentermine alternative supplements contain a proven blend of weight loss ingredients to help you boost metabolism, suppress appetite, increase fat burning, and achieve meaningful weight loss results.

FAQs About Phentermine Alternatives

Our weight loss experts get plenty of questions about phentermine alternative supplements and how they work. Here are some answers to our most frequently asked questions about phentermine alternative supplements and expected weight loss.

Q: What is phentermine?

A: Phentermine is a weight loss medicine classified as a Schedule 4 drug by the FDA. Doctors prescribe phentermine for weight loss.

Q: How do I get a phentermine prescription?

A: Doctors prescribe phentermine for cases requiring significant weight loss and in situations where ordinary diet and exercise guidance is not working. Generally, doctors prescribe phentermine if you are in the 95th percentile or greater for BMI, standardized for age and sex.

Q: How does phentermine work?

A: Phentermine works by suppressing appetite, helping you naturally eat less and stick to a healthy diet and exercise program.

Q: What is topiramate?

A: Topiramate, sold under the brand name Qsymia, is a popular weight loss drug often combined with phentermine.

Q: What’s the difference between Adipex, Lomaira, and other types of phentermine?

A: Phentermine is a generic prescription medication. You can buy phentermine under brands like Adipex and Lomaira. Different phentermine brands use phentermine as the active ingredient (albeit in different dosages).

Q: What are anorectic drugs?

A: Anorectic drugs help you lose weight by suppressing your appetite. Phentermine is part of a class of medications known as anorectic drugs.

Q: Is phentermine safe?

A: Phentermine may cause mild to moderate side effects in many people. Common side effects of phentermine include anxiety, rapid heart rate, and panic. When misused or abused, phentermine can increase the risk of heart problems and heart failure.

Q: Are phentermine alternatives legal?

A: Phentermine alternative supplements are 100% legal in all states. They’re similar to protein powders, weight loss pills, fiber supplements, and other products sold online today.

Q: How much weight can I lose with phentermine?

A: Studies show weight loss varies widely among people, although the average person loses 10 to 20 lbs within a few months of using phentermine, according to multiple studies. Other studies show people lose 5% to 10% of their body weight after taking phentermine for a few months.

Q: Can I combine phentermine with caffeine?

A: Most doctors do not recommend combining caffeine with phentermine because it can increase side effects like a racing heart, jitters, and anxiety.

Q: How much is phentermine without insurance?

A: The cost of phentermine varies widely based on your location, insurance options, the use of co-pay cards, state-funded reimbursement programs, and other options.

Q: What’s the difference between generic and brand name phentermine?

A: There’s no difference between generic phentermine and brand-name phentermine. Brand name phentermine like Adipex-P and Lomaira are exact copies of generic phentermine. However, different brands contain phentermine in different strengths: Adipex-P has 37.5mg of phentermine per dose, while Lomaira has 8mg of phentermine per capsule. Most generic phentermine supplements have 15mg and 30mg options.

Q: What’s the best phentermine alternative?

A: According to our research, the best phentermine alternatives include PhenQ, Phen24, PhenGold, and PhenAprin, among others.

Q: Does insurance cover phentermine?

A: Most insurance plans do not cover phentermine.

Q: What is fen-phen?

A: Fen-phen was an off-label combination of fenfluramine and phentermine popular in the 1990s for maximizing weight loss. The FDA banned the mixture from the market after reports of heart failure.

Q: Is phentermine addictive or habit-forming?

A: Phentermine is a Schedule 4 drug, which has the potential for misuse. Some consider phentermine a habit-forming drug, while others find the actual abuse rate is low with phentermine.

Q: Will I experience withdrawal from phentermine?

A: Most people do not experience withdrawal symptoms from phentermine. A 2013 study found patients experienced no phentermine withdrawal even after decades of use.

Q: Where do I buy phentermine supplements?

A: You can buy phentermine alternative supplements online from any major supplement store. Alternatively, you can buy them directly from the manufacturer.

The Top Legal Phentermine Alternative Supplements for 2023 Final Word

Phentermine has been one of the world’s most popular weight loss drugs for decades.

Taking the best phentermine alternative supplements daily can boost fat burning, suppress appetite, and achieve significant weight loss with zero side effects or addiction concerns – and no prescription is required.

To learn about legal phentermine alternative supplements or buy the best phentermine alternatives today, check our list of the best phentermine alternative supplements above.

ALSO READ:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.