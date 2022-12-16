Sponsored

Best Pre-Workout Supplements That Work: Top Brands to Buy

In recent years, more and more people have started putting their attention on improving their overall health and fitness. Taking steps to improve their quality of life, including:

Making changes to their diet

Increasing their physical activity

Adding supplements to their daily routine

If you struggle with having the energy to get to the gym, you have options. After all, many of us are having to work a full 8+ hour day and then try to squeeze in a workout before going to bed and doing it all over again the next day. Many people are turning to pre-workout supplements, often referred to as “pre-workouts” for short, to give them the energy to power through even the most intense workout sessions.

Most people are so mentally and physically drained by the end of the day, they struggle to muster up the energy to get through a workout. This is where the pre-workout supplement comes in. A quality pre-workout will give you the physical and mental boost you need to get through that workout session, ultimately reaching your health and fitness goals.

Pre-workouts are beneficial on those days that you’d rather skip the workout and veg on the couch. It can give you the energy and motivation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your workout, no matter where you are. A pre-workout can relieve the stress of your workday, improving your endurance and stamina to get through a good workout.

This desire to improve, but lack of energy and motivation to do so, has led to an increase in the popularity of pre-workout supplements. Manufacturers are aware of this, which is why there are so many different options on the market. You can purchase pre-workout supplements at your local health food/supplement stores, grocery stores, or even online.

Some are formulated to minimize fatigue following a workout, while others are formulated to provide you with a burst of energy to power through your workout. Some are formulated to reduce recovery time. Some formulas promote rapid muscle growth, while others burn fat and improve endurance. Finally, some of the pre-workouts on the market are formulated to accomplish several of these goals.

While we can all agree that options are a good thing- after all, variety is the spice of life, right? In this case, variety complicates things. There are so many different pre-workout options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the best one. Also, while many of the supplements on the market are high quality, there are some manufacturers who have jumped on this bandwagon simply to make money and their supplements don’t really provide any value.

It is important to remember that this choice is a very personal one. You have to start by thinking about your own personal needs and goals. This will help you narrow down your options. This is where we come in- we’ve done the research and selected what we feel are the top 5 best pre-workout supplements on the market today. We hope that this can help you decide which one is best for you.

Following our reviews, we’ll explain the criteria we used to select these supplements:

Ingredients

Dosages

Honesty of the manufacturer

Reputation of the manufacturer

Artificial ingredients

Price versus value

Therefore, if you’re ready to get started with a pre-workout to improve your health and fitness, consider starting with one of these. After all, these have passed all the tests and can be trusted to help you reach your health and fitness goals.

Of course, keep in mind that you don’t have to stick with the first one you choose. You can feel free to experiment if you desire. In fact, we encourage you to try different ones until you find the one that is the most effective for you. After all, everyone is different and what works for your friend may not work for you and vice-versa.

Top 5 Pre-Workouts on the Market Today

As mentioned, we’re going to review what we feel are the top 5 pre-workouts on the market today. If you’re just stepping into the world of pre-workout supplementation, we encourage you to try one of these.

The top 5 pre-workouts:

XWERKS Ignite

XWERKS is one of the most well-known and respected manufacturers in the health and fitness arena. Therefore, it makes sense that their pre-workout, Ignite, holds the number one spot on our list. After all, it is one of the most popular supplements on the market today. Ignite is different from all of the other pre-workouts on the market because there are almost no side effects associated with it.

Most of the other pre-workouts on the market will give you a burst of energy followed by a crash. However, Ignite increases your body’s production of nitric oxide to give you the energy to power through your workout and then gently let you back down as it wears off.

This means you don’t have to worry about running out of energy during your workout, no matter how intense. Since Ignite gives you all the energy you need, you won’t need to consume caffeine in addition to it. Ignite contains the following ingredients:

Caffeine

L-tyrosine

Beta-alanine

Rhodiola rosea

Vitamins B-6 and B-12

This combination of ingredients means that you don’t have to be concerned about fatigue following your workout. According to the manufacturer, Ignite will give you more explosive energy than other options on the market, as well as improve your endurance, increase muscle mass, and encourage rapid repair/recovery. If you are looking for a pre-workout that will give you energy without jitters or a crash, Ignite is a great one to start with.

XWERKS Ignite comes in four delicious flavors:

Orange

Green apple

Watermelon

Blue raspberry

XWERKS Ignite costs $49 for 30 servings. They do offer a subscription program that can save you 5% per container. You can choose to have it shipped every 15, 30, 60, or 90 days for $46.55 per container.

Website Shop Here Product Type Powder Active Ingredients L-tyrosine, Caffeine, Vitamins B-6 and B-12, Rhodiola Rosea, Beta-alanine Recommended Dosage 1 serving daily Potential Side Effects None Cost/Servings per container $49/30 Satisfaction Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

Shop For XWERKS Ignite Here

PreLab Pro

The second pre-workout supplement on our list is PreLab Pro. According to the manufacturer, this pre-workout is designed to “release the beast” inside of you even during your most intense workout sessions. This formula promises to increase muscle power and stamina, improve strength and endurance, enhance energy levels, and reduce recovery time. Therefore, you can be sure that you will get the most out of each and every one of your workouts.

The ingredients in PreLab pro work together to help you quickly improve your overall health and wellness, helping you become a better version of yourself. The ingredients include:

Beetroot powder

Natural caffeine

L-theanine

Setria performance blend

Most people notice results quickly with PreLab Pro. In fact, some even see a difference with the very first dose, which improves confidence during workouts and provides motivation to continue. You’ll find that energy levels will be much higher and recovery time will be quicker, which means you’ll be able to put in more effort.

Each container costs $59.00 for 20 servings. The manufacturer does not offer a subscription plan, but you can purchase in bulk for a discount. Their best value is 4 containers for $177.00. This brings the cost to $44.25 each.

Website Shop here Product Type Powder Active Ingredients L-theanine, Beetroot Powder, Natural Caffeine, Setria Performance Blend Recommended Dosage 1 serving daily Potential Side Effects None Cost/Servings per container $59/20 servings Satisfaction Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

Shop For Pre Lab Pro Here

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train

Crazy Nutrition joined the fitness arena in 2013, making it one of the younger companies on our list. The ingredients in Intensive Pre-Train are designed to improve your overall performance during your workouts. It will give you an energy boost without the jitters and crash that typically accompany a high dose of caffeine.

Intensive Pre-Train will provide you with enhanced concentration and focus, ensuring that you get the most from your workouts. Plus, the combination of ingredients improves blood flow, reducing muscle fatigue. This pre-workout is popular among athletes due to the many benefits it offers. The ingredients in Intensive Pre-Train include:

Betaine anhydrous

Citrulline malate

Piperine

KSM-66 ashwagandha

L-tyrosine

Beta-alanine

Taurine

L-arginine

Vitamin C

EnXtra Caffeine Booster

Crazy Nutrition also includes whey protein in their pre-workout formula, which enhances the increase in muscle mass. Plus, the stellar amino acid profile reduces cramping and other unpleasant side effects. Intensive Pre-Train comes in three flavors:

Green Apple (caffeine free)

Blue Raspberry

Fruit Punch

Each container of Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train offers 20 servings for only $39.99. The company does offer a subscription program, which brings the cost to $31.99 per container- you choose your delivery frequency.

Product Type Powder Active Ingredients L-arginine, EnXtra Caffeine Booster, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Citrulline malate, L-tyrosine, Beta-alanine, Vitamin C, Betaine anhydrous Recommended Dosage 1 serving daily Potential Side Effects None Cost/Servings per container $39.99/20 servings Satisfaction Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Shop For Crazy Nutrition Here

Transparent Labs

The fourth pre-workout on our list is the Preseries Line from Transparent Labs. This company is known for bringing high-quality, targeted supplements to the market, helping people achieve their health and fitness goals. There are 6 formulas in the Preseries line:

Bulk

Jesse James West

How to Beast

Stim-Booster

Lean

Stim-Free

The ingredients in Transparent Labs Preseries include:

Vitamin D-3

Sodium

Vitamins B-6 and B-12

Beta-alanine

Potassium

L-theanine

Boron

Caffeine

L-tyrosine

Theobromine

Zinc

This combination of ingredients is scientifically proven to enhance energy levels, increase muscle mass, and facilitate weight loss. If you are looking for a targeted formula, Transparent Labs may have the solution for you.

This pre-workout is affordable, providing 30 servings for $49.99. Plus, there are more flavor options, including:

Strawberry Lemonade

Tropical Punch

Green Apple

Sour Grape

Blue Raspberry

Orange

Product Type Powder Active Ingredients L-tyrosine, Vitamins B-6 and B-12, Caffeine, L-theanine, Theobromine, Vitamin D3, Zinc, Boron, Potassium, Beta-alanine Recommended Dosage 1 serving daily Potential Side Effects None Cost/Servings per container $44.99/30 servings Satisfaction Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Shop For Transparent Labs Here

TestoPrime

The final pre-workout on our list is from TestoPrime, another well-known and respected manufacturer in the fitness arena. This pre-workout is specifically formulated for men with low-T.

According to the manufacturer, TestoPrime improves physical and mental energy, increases the production of testosterone, stimulates protein synthesis, increases lean muscle mass, and so much more. The company also claims that this formula works faster and provides more results than others- without stimulants.

The ingredients in TestoPrime include:

KSM-66 ashwagandha

Fenugreek

Panax ginseng

Vitamin D

Green Tea extract

Vitamins B-5 and B-6

D-aspartic acid

Black pepper extract

Garlic extract

Pomegranate extract

This combination of ingredients makes TestoPrime perfect for workout enthusiasts. It is important to note that results vary. While some people will see fast results, others may need more time.

The amino acid profile means that you don’t have to be concerned about side effects, and each dose supports even the most intense workout sessions. In addition, you can expect to lose a few pounds.

One bottle contains 30 servings and costs $59.99. This company does not offer a subscription program, but you can buy in bulk to save money. You can purchase 2 months, get one free for $119.99 or you can purchase 3 months, get 3 free for $179.99.

Product Type Capsules Active Ingredients Panax Ginseng, Black pepper extract, Aspartic acid, KSM-66 ashwagandha, Vitamins B-5 and B-6, Green Tea Extract, Fenugreek, Zinc, Vitamin D, Pomegranate extract, Garlic extract Recommended Dosage 4 capsules daily Potential Side Effects None Cost/Servings per container $59.99/30 servings Satisfaction Guarantee Lifetime money-back guarantee (on one bottle)

Shop For TestoPrime Here

How We Chose the Top 5 Pre-Workout Supplements on the Market Today

When it comes to the world of health and fitness supplements, there’s one thing you can be sure of: you have plenty of options. Unfortunately, at face value, they all seem to be the same. Therefore, since this is something you are putting into your body, it is critical that you take the time to evaluate them. After all, there are some that do not live up to the claims of the manufacturers and others can be downright dangerous.

There is plenty of information out there that you can use to determine the efficacy and safety of these products. However, this also becomes a problem because some of the information is conflicting. Below, we’re going to go over the criteria we used to choose the top 5 pre-workouts on our list:

Ingredients

Dosages

Honesty of the manufacturer

Reputation of the manufacturer

Artificial ingredients

Price versus value

Ingredients

The first thing we considered was the list of ingredients. There are lots of ingredients that may be included in a pre-workout supplement. Therefore, it’s important that you understand more about these ingredients and the impact they have on your body and your workout. This will help you make the best decision.

Common Pre-Workout Ingredients

Some of the most common ingredients included in pre-workouts include:

Nitric Oxide Precursors

Your body naturally produces nitric oxide, which is proven to improve blood flow by relaxing your blood vessels. Many pre-workouts contain ingredients that stimulate the production of nitric oxide, including l-arginine, beetroot juice, and l-citrulline.

Research indicates that these nitric oxide precursors also increase the supply of oxygen and nutrients to your muscles, improving your performance. However, it is important to note that l-citrulline does directly impact performance, while l-arginine is broken down in your digestive system before it reaches your bloodstream. Therefore, while l-arginine does impact nitric oxide production, it does not have a direct impact on performance.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that is often included in pre-workouts to improve physical performance, mental alertness, and memory. Some research also indicates that it may help reduce body fat.

Creatine

Another common ingredient in pre-workouts is creatine. This is a substance that your body naturally produces and stores in your muscles to use for strength and energy. It can also be found in dietary sources or as a standalone supplement.

Beta-Alanine

Research has proven that beta-alanine prevents the build-up of lactic acid in the muscles during workouts. Lactic acid is a substance that causes muscle soreness and fatigue- but beta-alanine combats this, increasing the length and intensity of your workouts. Some people have reported a tingling sensation after consuming beta-alanine. Most of the time, the sensation is mild- but some find it impossible to deal with. If this is the case, you can adjust your dosage or choose a product that does not contain beta-alanine.

BCAAs

BCAAs have been proven to support muscle growth and reduce soreness following a workout. Most forms of protein contain BCAAs, so you’re probably already getting all that your body needs- but supplementation doesn’t hurt.

Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of ingredients found in pre-workouts, but a few of the most common. Therefore, when you are purchasing a pre-workout, take the time to review the ingredients and find out what they do.

Dosages

In some cases, a pre-workout may contain all of the right ingredients- but in dosages so low that they are not effective. They do not impact your workout and are not beneficial in any way. Some manufacturers will list “proprietary blend” on their label, so they don’t have to specify exactly what and how much they use. Since it is impossible to know what and how much is in these, it’s best to simply avoid them.

Honesty of the Manufacturer

Many manufacturers make unrealistic claims about their products, such as instantaneous results. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Therefore, avoid products that have spectacular claims attached to them- they are probably not going to be effective at all. When choosing our top 5 pre-workouts, we chose companies that were honest in their claims.

Reputation of the Manufacturer

Due to the popularity of these supplements, there has been an uptick in new companies joining the arena. After all, everyone wants to get a piece of the market. Many of these companies do not have experience in this area and don’t take the time to do the research before releasing their products. While new isn’t always bad, we feel that it’s best to stick with companies that have built a reputation for themselves. Of course, age doesn’t always mean a good reputation either. When choosing supplements for our list, we chose manufacturers that have a solid reputation for bringing quality, effective supplements to the market.

Artificial Ingredients

When choosing the top 5 pre-workouts, we also considered the presence of artificial ingredients, including additives and sweeteners. Many people prefer to avoid these types of ingredients- especially those who practice a more health-conscious lifestyle. The products on our list are 100% free of artificial ingredients.

Price versus Value

Due to the variety of products on the market, it’s important to consider the price versus value. While it is true that you get what you pay for, it’s also important to note that in the world of supplements, expensive doesn’t always mean better, and cheap doesn’t always mean bad. There are plenty of affordable options on the market that will give you exactly what you need. Take your time and experiment until you find one that fits your budget and fills your needs.

Conclusion

These days, more people are conscious of their overall health and fitness. Many are making changes to their diet and lifestyle, including starting a workout routine. One of the best ways to maximize the effectiveness of your workout is to use a pre-workout supplement. This will give you the energy and motivation to power through even the most intense workout session. Unfortunately, there are so many options, it can be easy to get confused.

Therefore, we took the time to do the work for you. We tested a variety of supplements and determined what we feel are the top 5 best pre-workout supplements on the market today. Hopefully, this can help you with your decision. If you’re interested in getting started with pre-workout supplements, start with one from our list above. If it doesn’t work, move on to another one. Feel free to experiment until you find what works for your needs and fits your budget.

