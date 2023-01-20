Sponsored

Best Prostate Supplements: Top Prostate Health Support Pills (2023 Review)

80% of men develop benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) at some point in their lives.

Symptoms of BPH include difficult urination, waking up multiple times per night to pee, a weak flow, and a sudden urge to urinate out of nowhere.

Many men take prostate supplements to help. Good prostate supplements use herbs, plants, vitamins, and minerals to support the prostate and support normal prostate size.

All prostate supplements claim to help with BPH. However, not all of them work. Today, we’re ranking the world’s best prostate supplements you can buy in 2023.

Our Rankings

We tested, rated, and analyzed the world’s trendiest prostate supplements. Some lived up to the hype, while others did not. After hundreds of hours of research and deliberation, here’s how our team ranked the best prostate supplements of 2023.

Prostadine

ProstaClear

ProstateP4

1MD ProstateMD

Gundry MD Pro-Forta Men

Nuzena Prostate Support +

PhytAge Labs Prostate 911

ProstaStream

PX7 PrimalFlow

VigRX Prostate Support

VitalFlow

VitaPost Prostate Plus

Prostadine

Prostadine is a popular and well-rated prostate supplement made using natural ingredients. You take the concentrated liquid serum daily to support prostate health in various ways. Each bottle of Prostadine contains 60mL of a proprietary formula that goes to work quickly to target and support prostate health.

Prostadine supports prostate health in multiple ways. Instead of simply targeting your prostate, Prostadine targets overall immunity, blood circulation, hormones, and more. It doesn’t just tackle the main symptom of BPH: an enlarged prostate. Instead, it targets the root causes of BPH, including circulatory issues and hormonal imbalances.

Key ingredients in Prostadine include saw palmetto, bladderwrack, kelp powder, and wakame extract, among others. The liquid formula includes herbs, vitamins, minerals, plants, and other ingredients linked to health and wellness.

Price: $69

ProstaClear

ProstaClear, like Prostadine, has been trending online in recent months. Many men take ProstaClear daily for its purported prostate supporting benefits.

Each serving of ProstaClear contains 762mg of a proprietary formula with fenugreek, resveratrol, milk thistle, and other ingredients. Together, these ingredients can target and help with symptoms of BPH – including nighttime urination, difficulty emptying the bladder, and other symptoms of prostate problems.

In fact, ProstaClear contains three proprietary formulas in each two capsule serving. There’s an EstroControl Blend, a TestSupport Blend, and a LivSupport Blend. Together, these three blends balance estrogen, testosterone, and liver health, helping to support overall urinary health, sexual health, and wellbeing, among other benefits.

Price: $59

ProstateP4

ProstateP4 is a dietary supplement made with many of the same ingredients as other top ranked prostate supplements on our list. Each serving contains cranberry extract, saw palmetto extract, and other natural ingredients to support prostate health and urinary health.

Backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee, ProstateP4 is designed to increase the flow of urine, support normal prostate size, reduce nighttime bathroom visits, and reduce dribbling and leaking – all while using natural ingredients with zero side effects.

Each serving of ProstateP4 contains a blend of multiple science-backed prostate health supporting ingredients – including pumpkin seed, cranberry extract, and saw palmetto. Some studies have shown saw palmetto is as effective as finasteride for helping with BPH, which is why many of the top-ranked prostate supplements on our list contain saw palmetto extract.

Price: $39

1MD ProstateMD

1MD’s ProstateMD is one of the most medically-sound supplements on our list. Formulated by a real medical doctor, ProstateMD contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to support normal prostate size and target symptoms of BPH.

Each serving of ProstateMD contains a blend of saw palmetto, pumpkin seed, and other active ingredients. These ingredients are designed to support prostate health, bladder function, and overall urinary tract health, among other areas of the body.

Priced under $43 per bottle, ProstateMD is also one of the best-value prostate supplements on our list. And, it wasn’t just created by a medical doctor: it was created by a urologist (1MD’s urologist, Dr. Daniel Brison). Dr. Brison gathered 10 proven ingredients to support normal prostate size without the side effects of other formulas.

Overall, ProstateMD promotes healthy bladder emptying, helps maintain urination comfort, helps with frequent bathroom breaks, and supports overall prostate health – all without the hyperbole, mysterious formulas, and shady marketing tactics of other prostate supplements on our list.

Price: $42.99

Gundry MD Pro-Forta Men

Gundry MD’s Pro-Forta Men, like 1MD, was formulated by a doctor to maximize prostate health. Designed as a complete prostate blend, Pro-Forta Men contains saw palmetto, lycopene, and nettle roof extract to target the root cause of prostate problems.

Many men take Pro-Forta Men as part of a Men’s Health Set bundle from Gundry MD. That bundle includes MitoX, Energy Renew, and Pro-Forta Men, allowing you to tackle common male health concerns from multiple angles.

Although Gundry MD holds most ingredients inside a 533mg proprietary blend, we know the specific concentration of these ingredients, making it easy to compare Pro-Forta Men to other top-ranked prostate supplements on our list. The supplement also contains significant doses of vitamin B6 (1,000% DV) and zinc (100% DV), helping to target and support prostate health in multiple ways.

Price: $39.95

Nuzena Prostate Support +

Nuzena Prostate Support features trace minerals, vitamins, herbs, and plants to support overall prostate health and help reduce bladder discomfort.

Made from saw palmetto and other ingredients, Nuzena Prostate Support + can support health and wellness and make your bladder “flow like a mighty river,” according to Nuzena. The supplement works via a three step process to support free urinary flow, support healthy prostate function, reduce bathroom trips, and provide natural and safe support for your bladder.

Nuzena Prostate Support + is made in an FDA-registered facility from natural, science-backed ingredients. Each bottle contains 60 capsules (30 servings) to support prostate health from the ground up using saw palmetto, selenium, copper, plant sterols, red raspberry, and mushroom extracts, among other unique ingredients.

Price: $24.99

PhytAge Labs Prostate 911

Prostate 911 is an herbal supplement from PhytAge Labs designed to support prostate health using a blend of natural ingredients. Like other PhytAge Labs supplements, Prostate 911 claims to tackle the root cause of the problem using natural ingredients, allowing you to enjoy potential relief without side effects.

According to PhytAge Labs, Prostate 911 will restore healthy prostate size, improve bladder control and comfort, reduce urinary incontinence, and support male virility and sexual wellbeing, among other benefits.

Priced under $70 per bottle, Prostate 911 is one of the higher priced options on our list. Nevertheless, it’s continually ranked among the top-rated prostate health supplements available online today, and many men over 50 take Prostate 911 daily to support prostate health. Plus, the price drops as low as $39.95 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Price: $69.95

ProstaStream

ProstaStream lives up to its name by supporting prostate health and stream flow, allowing you to tackle male health in two ways. Marketed to men over 50 with symptoms of BPH, ProstaStream tackles prostate problems using a blend of natural ingredients.

Like other top-ranked options on our list ProstaStream does more than simply tackle the size of your prostate; the supplement also works by targeting frequent urination issues, fixing leaky bladder problems, supporting cardiovascular health, and detoxifying your body, among other benefits. Overall, the supplement can target many of the root causes of prostate problems to support normal prostate function.

Each serving of ProstaStream contains a blend of copper, zinc, selenium, saw palmetto, and pygeum Africanum. There are also natural plant-based antioxidants like lycopene (from tomato) and EGCG (from green tea extract). By supporting normal inflammation throughout the body, ProstaStream can provide significant support for overall male health – and prostate health.

PX7 PrimalFlow

PrimalFlow from PX7 is a prostate health supplement created by Maximum Edge Nutrition. Featuring distinctive red and black packaging, PrimalFlow is designed to help men target swollen prostate issues by removing unwanted toxins and balancing hormones.

PrimalFlow also claims to support prostate health using a mechanism not advertised with other prostate supplements: it claims to reduce the pressure being placed on your prostate gland. Typically, your prostate gland grows to place pressure on other areas in that part of the body. However, PrimalFlow claims to reduce the pressure on your gland in the first place.

Unusual mechanisms aside, PrimalFlow is top-ranked on our list of the best prostate supplements because it contains a blend of proven, science-backed ingredients to support prostate health in multiple ways. The supplement contains multiple antioxidant-rich plant and mushroom extracts, for example, including reishi, maitake, and shiitake mushroom mixed with green tea. There’s also broccoli, cat’s claw, stinging nettle, and other plants and herbs.

Price: $69

VigRX Prostate Support

VigRX Prostate Support is one of the best-known names on this list. It’s also one of the few top-ranked prostate supplements available in certain stores – not just through online stores.

VigRX Prostate Support claims to fight prostate enlargement, help you enjoy better and more regular sex, and make it easier to urinate, among other benefits.

Each package of VigRX Prostate Support is priced at $49.95 and contains 90 capsules, making it one of the better-value prostate support supplements on our list. Plus, VigRX has attracted positive reviews from thousands of men across the United States. With science-backed ingredients like saw palmetto, plant sterol, Pygeum Africanum bark powder, broccoli, stinging nettle leaf powder, vitamin E, and juniper, VigRX Prostate Support throws nature’s best ingredients at your prostate to see what works.

Price: $49.95

VitalFlow

VitalFlow is a prostate support supplement designed to support prostate function and bladder control using natural ingredients – like plants and herbs – along with proven vitamins and minerals – like zinc.

Each serving of VitalFlow contains pumpkin seed, saw palmetto, and other ingredients found in similar top-ranked prostate supplements on our list. Also known as Vital Flow, VitalFlow is marketed as a “60 second trick” to support prostate health.

Some people like VitalFlow because it contains 34 science-backed ingredients – much higher than the average prostate supplement on our list. Others dislike VitalFlow because it contains low doses of all active ingredients. Some prefer strong doses of a few science-backed ingredients, while others prefer a “kitchen sink” approach: they like to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.

Whatever your prostate health goal may be, VitalFlow aims to help using a blend of dozens of natural ingredients.

Price: $69

VitaPost Prostate Plus

Prostate Plus from VitaPost is a lab-tested, natural prostate care supplement designed to support a healthy prostate, support urinary function, and support overall urinary health – all for under $30 per bottle.

Despite being one of the best-value options on our list, Prostate Plus doesn’t compromise on quality or concentration of ingredients; instead, the formula contains similar dosages and ingredients to other top-ranked prostate supplements of 2023, including saw palmetto, vitamin B6, vitamin E, selenium, and zinc at strong doses.

With an expertly chosen blend of natural ingredients, Prostate Plus is designed to support your prostate without the side effects of prostate medication. The supplement is made in the United States using globally sourced ingredients, and VitaPost tests its ingredients and formulas in a third party lab to verify purity and potency.

Price: $29.69

How We Ranked

Prostate supplement companies make big claims. Sometimes, supplements live up to the hype. In other cases, they don’t.

To separate the best prostate supplements from the rest, we considered all of the following:

Scientific References: Most prostate supplement companies don’t invest in clinical trials. They’re expensive and time-consuming. Instead, prostate supplement companies cite third party research on individual ingredients inside their formulas. Although it’s not the same as a high-quality, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial published in a peer reviewed journal, it’s better than nothing. We considered each prostate supplement based on the listed scientific references.

Clinical Dosages of Proven Ingredients: Prostate supplements often have similar ingredients. That’s because certain ingredients have been linked to prostate health in multiple studies. We preferred prostate supplements with clinical dosages of proven ingredients, including science-backed ingredients at the same doses used in clinical trials.

Manufacturer Reputation, Transparency, & Location: The best prostate supplement manufacturers are transparent and reputable. Some disclose their specific manufacturing location, while others list ingredient sources. We preferred prostate supplements with high levels of transparency, making it easy to see where your product was made and where the ingredients came from long before you swallow the prostate capsule.

Approved by Doctors or Urologists: Some of the world’s best prostate supplements were created by doctors or urologists. Others were approved or recommended by doctors or urologists. The more professional, formal medication certification went into a prostate supplement, the higher we rated it.

Cost, Pricing, and Value Per Dose: Some men want to spend $200 on a one month supply of a prostate supplement, while others want to spend $20. Whatever your price range may be, there’s an option for you. We considered cost, pricing, and value per dose in our rankings. We weren’t biased against cheaper supplements, nor did we automatically rank costly supplements higher. Instead, we considered the value per dose at multiple price ranges to identify the best prostate supplement for any budget.

Legal Advertised Health Benefits: Per FDA regulations, supplement companies cannot advertise their products as a treatment, cure, or preventative measure for diseases or illnesses. That’s why most prostate supplements claim to support prostate health instead of improve it. We were wary of supplements that seemed marketed as a cure for prostate issues or an immediate solution to BPH. These supplements rarely work as advertised.

Backed by Strong Refund Policy (90 to 180 Days): Our research indicates it takes around 30 to 60 days to notice the first significant effects of a supplement. That’s why we liked prostate supplements with a 90 to 180 day moneyback guarantee. 30 to 60 days isn’t enough to properly assess a formula. You need more time. The best supplement manufacturers back their claims with moneyback guarantees and other promises, making it easy to get a refund if your supplement doesn’t work.

Symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Other Prostate Health Issues

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is more common than many men realize. Roughly 50% of men between ages 50 and 60 have BPH. As men reach their 70s and 80s, roughly 80% of them will have BPH.

As your prostate gets larger, it presses upon your bladder and other nearby organs, leading to noticeable symptoms.

Common symptoms of BPH include:

Failure to empty your bladder after urination

Needing to start and stop your urine stream multiple times during urination

A sudden urge to urinate out of nowhere

Weak urine flow

Difficulty or strain when urinating

Nocturia, or getting out of bed multiple times per night to urinate

If you are a men over 50 who has noticed any of the symptoms above, then you could have BPH.

How BPH Works

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, occurs when your prostate gland gets larger, creating a blockage around your urine stream. This blockage can affect your urination. It makes urination more difficult, for example.

Other names for BPH include an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hypertrophy. Whatever you call it, BPH occurs when your prostate and surrounding tissue expands.

As the prostate expands, the gland surrounds your urethra – the tube carrying urine from your bladder to your penis and out. The more pressure on the urethra, the more symptoms of BPH you may experience.

Some doctors prescribe medicine for BPH. This medicine includes 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, which shrink your prostate by affecting your hormones. These medications can reduce the size of your prostate, but they can also cause unwanted side effects – like hormonal issues.

That’s why a growing number of men turn to the supplement world instead. Prostate supplements can support normal prostate size and support overall prostate health in various ways.

How the Prostate Works

To understand how BPH works, it helps to understand what the prostate is and how it works.

The prostate is a small gland that plays a critical role in male reproduction. It’s one of the most important parts of the male reproductive system because it helps make some of the fluid in semen, and this fluid carries sperm from your testicles out of your body during ejaculation.

Your prostate is found beneath your bladder and in front of your rectum.

For most young healthy men, their prostate is roughly the size of a walnut. As you reach your 50s and beyond, however, the size of your prostate tends to increase. 50% of men between 50 and 70 have benign prostatic hyperplasia, rising as high as 90% as men reach their 70s, 80s, 90s, and beyond.

How BPH and Prostate Supplements Work

Prostate and BPH supplements work in multiple ways to target the prostate and urinary health.

Some flood your body with antioxidants to support healthy inflammation, for example. Others target heart health and cardiovascular health, helping with blood flow to support normal prostate size. Some even target hormone balance, lowering estrogen and supporting healthy testosterone levels to restore normal prostate size.

Here are some of the ways prostate supplements work, according to today’s top prostate supplement manufacturers:

Support Healthy Inflammation Using Antioxidants: Many prostate supplements contain vitamin C, vitamin E, and concentrated herbs and plants. Why? Because these ingredients are rich with natural antioxidant properties. Antioxidants target free radical-induced oxidation throughout your body. This oxidation is also known as inflammation. Inflammation is linked to an increased risk of disease and illness. Many people with an enlarged prostate also have high levels of inflammation. By taking an antioxidant-rich prostate supplement, you could support normal prostate size in multiple ways.

Support Healthy Estrogen & Testosterone Balance: Some men develop prostate problems because of imbalanced estrogen and testosterone levels. As you get older, your testosterone levels naturally drop and your estrogen levels rise. This hormonal imbalance can lead to prostate enlargement. Some prostate supplements target this hormonal imbalance using herbs, plants, and vitamins like zinc linked to testosterone production. Although few supplements specifically claim to raise testosterone production, supplements do claim to support healthy testosterone production.

Support Cardiovascular Health: Many prostate supplements also claim to work by supporting cardiovascular health and blood flow. They make it easier for blood to flow to and from your prostate and surrounding tissue. When blood flows optimally, it carries oxygen and nutrients throughout your body. If your prostate problems are linked to poor circulation, then some prostate supplements could help. Of course, many men also develop cardiovascular problems with age, and prostate supplements could help support overall health.

Support Urinary Health: Many of the best prostate supplements contain cranberry extract and similar ingredients – similar to the ingredients in urinary tract supplements. These ingredients can support healthy urination while helping to cleanse your urinary tract. Technically, these ingredients don’t have a significant impact on your prostate; instead, they tackle the symptoms of prostate problems – like difficulty urinating. These supplements may not have a significant impact on prostate health in the long run, but they can make symptoms more manageable.

Other prostate supplements work in an even more straightforward way: they support overall male health and wellness. Some balance your body, for example, while others target other aspects of male health to support prostate function.

Prostate Supplement Ingredients: What Science Says

Can you really take a supplement to reduce the size of your prostate? Will a supplement help you pee more easily? How do supplements even work? Is there any science behind the best prostate supplements listed above? We’ll cite some of the most important research on prostate supplement ingredients below.

Saw palmetto extract is found in almost all prostate supplements – including most of the products listed above. Multiple studies have connected saw palmetto to prostate health, normal prostate size, and general sexual health effects in men. One of the largest reviews on saw palmetto extract, published in 2012, analyzed the results of 32 trials involving 5,600+ men. After reviewing this evidence, researchers found a small correlation between saw palmetto extract and symptoms of BPH – but only in some studies. A separate study, however, found 160mg of saw palmetto extract improved urine flow and overall quality of life in a group of 85 men over age 45 who took the supplement daily for six months.

Many of the top-ranked prostate supplements combine saw palmetto with lycopene and selenium. This may seem like an unusual combination, but it’s one of the most science-backed combinations on our list. In a 2014 study, researchers found a group of 225 men taking this specific combination experienced improvements in prostate health, maximum urinary flow rate, and other symptoms of BPH over a 12 month period.

Many prostate supplements also contain a specific ingredient or group of ingredients called plant sterols. Beta sitosterol is one particularly popular type of plant sterol. One University of Michigan report found plant sterols could relieve certain symptoms of BPH, although researchers were unclear how plant sterols worked. A 2000 review study, meanwhile, found beta sitosterol improved urination issues and flow measures, which could help men manage symptoms of BPH more easily. Plant sterols are also linked to other effects beyond prostate health; that same University of Michigan report listed above linked 2 to 3g of daily plant sterol intake to a 10 to 14% reduction in LDL cholesterol, suggesting plant sterols can help with heart health.

Lycopene may sound like an unusual ingredient, but it’s a natural antioxidant found in tomatoes and certain other fruits and plants. Growing research links tomatoes to health benefits – and many of these health benefits are traced to antioxidants like lycopene. In a 2014 study, researchers found lycopene lowered inflammation in the body by neutralizing free radicals. This inflammation-targeting effect could help with inflammation in your prostate and throughout your body.

Zinc is a popular supplement for overall male health because of its connection to immunity and testosterone. However, zinc is also particularly important for prostate health. Compared to other tissues in the male body, prostate contains a particularly high level of zinc. If you are deficient in zinc, then prostate health could suffer.

The high levels of zinc are one reason why pumpkin seed extract is a popular prostate supplement ingredient. Pumpkin seed extract appears to support prostate health because of its rich levels of zinc. In a 2015 study, researchers found a group of 1,431 men between ages 50 and 80 experienced significant improvement in prostate symptoms. Men took 500mg of pumpkin seed extract or a placebo, and the pumpkin seed group experienced significant improvements in prostate health.

Overall, the world’s best prostate supplements tend to contain a minimum of 3 of the ingredients listed above at clinical strength dosages. However, some prostate formulas take a different approach, using smaller doses of dozens of ingredients.

FAQs About Prostate Supplements

Our experts get lots of questions about prostate health, prostate supplements, and the best ingredients to support the prostate. Here are some of our answers to our most frequently asked questions.

Q: How do I know if my prostate is OK?

A: Symptoms of an enlarged prostate could include a frequent urge to urinate, difficulty emptying the bladder, and needing to strain while urinating, among other symptoms.

Q: What is the prostate?

A: The prostate is a small, walnut-sized gland between your bladder and rectum that plays a crucial role in male reproductive health.

Q: What is an enlarged prostate?

A: An enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is a larger-than-normal prostate gland. Approximately 50% of men between ages 50 and 70 have an enlarged prostate, and roughly 80% of men develop BPH at some point in their lives.

Q: Is BPH dangerous?

A: Talk to your doctor to determine if your BPH is dangerous. In most cases, an enlarged prostate is not dangerous. However, an enlarged prostate could be a symptom of a more serious issue.

Q: How do doctors treat an enlarged prostate?

A: Doctors may recommend lifestyle changes, prescription medication, surgery, or dietary changes to reduce an enlarged prostate.

Q: What are the symptoms of BPH?

A: Common symptoms of BPH include a frequent or urgent need to urinate, needing to urinate multiple times per day, difficulty starting a stream, or a weak urine stream, among other symptoms.

Q: Does BPH increase the risk of prostate cancer?

A: There does not appear to be a connection between BPH and prostate cancer in most men. However, an enlarged prostate can be a symptom of prostate cancer in other men.

Q: What is a prostate supplement?

A: A prostate supplement is a dietary aid made from vitamins, minerals, plants, and herbs to target and support your prostate in various ways.

Q: How do prostate supplements work?

A: Prostate supplements work by supporting healthy inflammation in and around your prostate, supporting urinary health, and supporting hormone balance, among other areas of health and wellness.

Q: Are prostate supplements a scam?

A: Good prostate supplements are backed by science and contain clinically proven ingredients linked to prostate health. Shop from reputable manufacturers and check our list of the best prostate supplements to ensure you’re buying the best product.

Q: What is the best prostate supplement?

A: The best prostate supplements include 1MD Prostate MD, Nuzena Prostate Support, Prostate 911, and VitalFlow, among others.

Q: What are the side effects of prostate supplements?

A: Reputable prostate supplements have no significant side effects. Because prostate supplements contain science-backed ingredients at doses proven to be safe, they are not linked to significant side effects.

Q: What are the best ingredients for prostate health?

A: Lycopene, saw palmetto extract, and zinc, among other ingredients, all appear to support prostate health in various ways.

Q: What does the prostate do?

A: The prostate plays an important role in the male reproductive system because it makes and stores one of the components of semen. That component – part if the fluid of semen – transports the sperm out of your body for reproduction.

Conclusion

The world’s best prostate supplements provide science-backed benefits to support prostate health in various ways. No matter if purchasing the best male enhancers or best testo boosters, it is extremely important to buy from a reputable company with a high quality product line.

By taking two capsules of a good prostate supplement daily, you could support the health of your prostate, support healthy inflammation, balance cardiovascular health and hormones, and help support your prostate in other ways.

To learn more about your prostate and how it works or to buy a top-ranked prostate supplement today, check our list of the best prostate supplements above.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.