Sponsored

Best Protein Supplements: Top Protein Powder Shakes for Muscle Gain

Protein powders are one of the most sought-after supplements on the market today. For years, they have been consumed by athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts to strengthen their bodies and maintain their health.

With the help of protein powders, you can provide proper nourishment to your body in one go. There are two types of protein powders – animal-based protein powders and plant-based protein powders. In addition, several new brands have come up that offer different varieties of protein powder supplements to suit the varied needs of users.

Besides getting the good old unflavored protein powder, you can also get different flavors like creamy chocolate fudge, chocolate peanut butter, strawberry, orange, and vanilla, among many others.

Let’s dive into this article to excavate more information about protein powders.

Top Protein Powders Of The Year

As we already know, protein intake among fitness enthusiasts has significantly increased over the past few years. They can get a diverse range of protein powders from top brands in the health industry to support their overall well-being.

However, with so many supplements flooding the market, you need to be mindful of the choice you are making. It is essential for you to consider factors like a protein source, ingredients used, advertised benefits, and others to find the right protein supplement for yourself.

To help you find the right supplement for yourself, our team considered all these factors and prepared a comprehensive list of the best protein powders available.

Before you read about these supplements in detail, take a look at the summary of each supplement in the following table.

BioTrust Low Carb This supplement can aid muscle protein synthesis and boost exercise performance. Crazy Bulk Tri-Protein This supplement uses a unique three-phase absorption to help athletes achieve their goals. XWerks Grow It is manufactured from protein derived from grass-fed pasture-raised cows in New Zealand. BiOptimizers Protein Breakthrough The formula of this supplement is free from artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors. Transparent Labs Whey Protein One of the best protein powders, it offers a high protein-by-weight ratio of 88%. Live Conscious Organic Protein This plant-based protein powder derives its ingredients from organic sources only. Fitera FitFreeze You can enjoy this gluten-free ice cream supplement in a deliciously creamy chocolate fudge flavor. Amy Myers MD Paleo Protein This supplement has been developed by a doctor to aid in healthy weight loss in your body. Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein This supplement supplies collagen peptides and protein to your body to boost your skin health. Onnit Protein Grass Fed This pea protein powder is ideal for people who follow a plant-based diet. Green Regimen Elite Protein This supplement delivers a strong digestive enzyme blend to support your gut health. Cellucor COR-Performance Powder This post-workout protein shake can boost your lean muscle mass using effective ingredients. Ladder Whey Protein This supplement is gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan-friendly and does not contain artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors. Ladder Plant Protein It can aid muscle recovery and repair using organic ingredients. NSP Nutrition Muscle Fuel This supplement uses a premium-quality protein source to boost your energy levels naturally. NSP Nutrition Milk and Egg Protein This supplement can prove to be a great source of protein for your body. Bauer BRF Whey Protein This supplement delivers digestive enzymes to your body so that you can enjoy enhanced gut health. Orgain Protein Powder This supplement is available in exotic flavors so that you can enjoy your weight loss journey. IdealFit IdealLean Protein This supplement uses nine EAAs to promote muscle growth. Legion Whey Isolate Protein It is the best protein powder for those who want protein shakes in different flavors. Beast Sports Beast Protein It is the right protein powder for those individuals who want overall health benefits from their daily protein intake. Huge Supplements Huge Whey This supplement can boost your energy levels to a great extent. ProMix Whey Isolate Protein Powder This gluten-free supplement can enhance muscle recovery. MTN OPS Magnum This supplement can strengthen your body from within and boost your immunity.

BioTrust Low Carb

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Protein, Inulin, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 14 Protein In Every Serving 24 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $34 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee.

The formula of this supplement is created to target muscle strength and development in the user’s body. It uses four different types of protein to boost metabolism and increase energy levels in regular users. The makers disclose the protein source of this supplement to provide transparency to individuals.

It is one of the best protein powders on the market that is free from artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors to ensure maximum safety for your body. This gluten-free supplement can support the keto diet very well.

If you are a person who likes to drink flavored protein shakes. In that case, it can prove the right choice for you as BioTrust Low Carb comes in different flavors, including chocolate peanut butter, peach mango, strawberry banana, and creamy chocolate fudge, among many others.

Crazy Bulk Tri-Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Concentrate, Whey Isolate, Digestive Enzymes, Calcium Caseinate, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 33 Protein In Every Serving 21 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $49.99 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee.

It is an all-natural protein supplement that can help you build lean muscle without putting your body through intense workouts. This whey protein powder uses both whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate to support your weight loss process.

The formula of this supplement is pretty easy for your body to absorb, which means it works within just a few doses of consumption. This gluten-free powder can help reduce appetite and suppress cravings in individuals.

If you are looking for the best protein powder that can help you with accelerated muscle growth and recovery, it is the right choice for you. Crazy Bulk Tri-Protein is one of the few protein powder supplements that can help you achieve your ideal figure in no time.

XWerks Grow

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, EAAs, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 25 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $59 Money-Back Guarantee 100% money-back guarantee.

It is a keto-friendly supplement that delivers very few calories to your body to aid in healthy weight loss. This whey-based protein powder can boost muscle growth, muscle repair, and muscle development in regular users. It is a gluten-free supplement that uses the most premium protein source to boost the health of your immune system.

The formula of XWerks Grow is 100% whey protein isolate and free from artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors. This quality makes it one of the best protein powders on the market. XWerks Grow is available in different flavors like chocolate peanut butter, vanilla, and strawberry.

BiOptimizers Protein Breakthrough

Product Overview Core Ingredients Protein, Potassium, Calcium, Iron, Sodium, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 16 Protein In Every Serving 23 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $66 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee.

This is perhaps the first plant-based protein powder on our list. It contains organic pea protein, hemp protein, and other plant-based proteins, along with EAAs, to aid muscle protein synthesis in your body.

Consuming protein powders like BiOptimizers Protein Breakthrough can have a significant impact on your weight loss process. This supplement can help optimize your weight using effective ingredients like fiber and protein, reducing your hunger and suppressing your appetite.

According to some users, it is the best protein powder because it has a pleasant taste and smooth, creamy texture.

Transparent Labs Whey Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, Cocoa, Vitamin D, Calcium, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 28 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $59.99 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you want to consume more protein without increasing the quantity of the powder, this is the best supplement for you. It is the ideal whey-based protein powder for individuals who want to maintain high energy levels throughout the day.

This gluten-free supplement uses pure whey protein, cocoa, and natural flavors to aid your bodybuilding process. Some users have called it the Best-Personalized Protein Powder because of its effective ingredient content.

Whey isolate can prove extremely beneficial in optimizing your body weight and facilitating fat-burning. This supplement is also available in different flavors like chocolate peanut butter, salted caramel, mocha, strawberry, vanilla, and many others.

Live Conscious Organic Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Protein, Organic Beet Root, Calcium, Iron, Sodium, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 20 Protein In Every Serving 15 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $42.99 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee.

This vegan protein powder uses an advanced formula to provide muscle support to individuals. With the help of this organic protein powder, you can unlock new levels of energy and potential. The formula of this supplement is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and sugar-free.

This protein supplementation uses a plant-based protein source along with EAAs to promote weight loss in individuals and facilitate muscle growth. It is the best protein powder for those individuals who want to obtain protein from organic sources like peas, brown rice, and pumpkin.

Live Conscious is one of the few plant-based protein powders on our list that is backed by a whopping year-long money-back guarantee.

Fitera FitFreeze

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 15 Protein In Every Serving 15 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $36.75 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee.

It is the only protein supplement on our list that does not come in the form of a protein shake but in the form of ice cream. With the help of this supplement, you can enjoy an ice cream while following a diet and still not gain weight.

Fitera FitFreeze uses high-quality protein in its formulation to fuel your body with strength and stamina to participate actively in physical tasks. It is free from artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors to prevent any side effects in your body.

This supplement can act like a solid meal replacement in your weight loss journey so that you can optimize your body weight. It can aid muscle protein synthesis so that you can achieve your desired figure easily.

Amy Myers MD Paleo Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Proteins, Minerals, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 21 grams protein Price Starts at $69.97 Money Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee

This protein supplementation is developed by a health professional, which makes it all the more credible and trustworthy. This is one of the main reasons why some people regard it as the best protein powder available.

This gluten-free protein supplement is an excellent source of branched-chain amino acids and minerals that can help optimize your body weight to a great extent. It is one of the leading animal-based protein powders that can boost muscle mass and development in regular users.

Amy Myers MD Paleo Protein uses a high-quality protein source to protect your overall health. It is one of the few protein powders that undergo third-party lab testing to ensure maximum purity and safety.

Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen Peptides, Vitamin C, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 21 Protein In Every Serving 25 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $23.99 Money Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

It uses pure whey protein and hyaluronic acid in its formulation to support your skin health and immune health. It can prove to be an excellent whey protein powder for those individuals who want a hit of collagen in their bodies to hydrate and moisturize their skin.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides can provide a beauty boost to users who don’t want to compromise on their skin quality. As a result, it is the best collagen protein powder on our list.

You can also find casein protein in the formula of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, which can help aid muscle growth.

Onnit Protein Grass Fed

Product Overview Core Ingredients L-Leucine, Pea Protein Concentrate, Pumpkin Seed, Minerals, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 20 grams protein Price Starts at $44.95 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee

This vegan protein powder is ideal for those individuals who follow a plant-based diet to lose weight. It uses a plant-based protein source in its formulation to support muscle gain and recovery in individuals. This organic protein powder can prove to be the perfect meal replacement for fitness enthusiasts who want to reduce their calorie intake.

It includes organic pea protein and a strong amino acid profile in its composition to aid muscle protein synthesis in your body. Some people have called it the best protein powder to lose weight.

You can take Onnit Protein shakes with water, juice, and smoothies at any time of the day.

Green Regimen Elite Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Organic Pea Protein, Prebiotics, etc. Servings Per Container Start at 14 Protein In Every Serving 25 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $39.99. Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee.

It is USDA Organic certified, which makes it the safest post-workout protein shake on our list. If you want speedy muscle recovery, this plant-based protein powder can help you with it.

This supplement contains only plant-based protein sources, including organic pea protein and hemp protein, to boost your health. This gluten-free supplement also uses branched-chain amino acids to help build muscle and increase the rate of protein synthesis.

The formula of one of the best protein powders is free from artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors.

Cellucor COR-Performance Powder

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Concentrate, Minerals, Cocoa Powder, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 70 Protein In Every Serving 24 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $69.99 Money Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee.

This whey-based protein powder can help optimize your body weight by facilitating fat-burning in the body. You can consume this gluten-free protein shake before or after your workout and expect heightened body tolerance and improved exercise performance. As a result, some people have called it the best protein powder on our list.

Available in different flavors like chocolate peanut butter, whipped vanilla, creamy chocolate fudge, and marshmallow, it is one of the best-tasting protein powders on our list.

Ladder Whey Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, Sour Cherry, Sodium, Potassium, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 4 Protein In Every Serving 26 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $16.95 Money Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Ladder is a well-known supplement brand founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lebron James. Ladder Whey Protein is one of the most powerful animal-based protein powders on our list. When you drink this whey protein powder, you provide your body with immense strength and high energy levels.

The formula of this supplement contains whey, casein protein powder, whey protein isolate, and EAAs to aid muscle recovery and repair so that you can participate in workouts easily.

Ladder Plant Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Vegan Amino Acid Blend, Pea Protein, Sunflower Lecithin, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 4 Protein In Every Serving 21 grams of vegan protein Price Starts at $15.95 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not a fan of whey protein powder, you can use Ladder Plant Protein which uses organic protein sources in its composition to boost your metabolism and support healthy weight loss. This organic protein powder can support exercise performance with the help of natural ingredients.

It uses pea protein and pumpkin protein to support muscle growth in your body. As a result, it has been deemed one of the finest plant-based protein powders for vegans.

This plant-based protein powder can help you perform actively in workouts so that you can lose weight easily.

NSP Nutrition Muscle Fuel

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Blend, Calcium, Digestive Enzyme Blend, Amino Acids, etc. Servings Per Container Start at 28 Protein In Every Serving 24 grams of protein. Price Starts at $51.99 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you face a lot of dietary restrictions while following a diet to lose weight, you can benefit from the daily consumption of NSP Nutrition Muscle Fuel, the best protein powder available right now. The formula of this supplement contains EAAs, hydrolyzed whey, and digestive enzymes to optimize your body weight.

You can get optimal protein intake in NSP protein shakes that are designed to target excess body fat. The formula of this supplement is gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan-friendly, making it one of the best protein powders for beginners.

NSP Nutrition Milk and Egg Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Premium Protein Blend, Minerals, etc. Servings Per Container Start at 28 Protein In Every Serving 26 grams of protein Price Starts at $55.97 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee.

This supplement uses a milk protein source in its composition to help you build lean muscle mass without gaining fat. It is the best protein powder for those individuals who don’t prefer consuming animal-based protein.

You can also find casein protein powder in this protein supplementation that can help you attain high energy levels all day long. The formula of this supplement is gluten-free and does not contain artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors.

Bauer BRF Whey Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate (From Milk), Whey Concentrate (From Milk), Digestive Enzyme Blend. Servings Per Container Starts at 15 Protein In Every Serving 13 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at £24.99 Money Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

It is an excellent whey protein powder produced by Bauer BRF, which is a leading brand in the health industry. This supplement contains whey concentrate, branched-chain amino acids, and hydrolyzed whey to support muscle development in your body. It can optimize your overall weight and assist you in your weight loss journey.

It is an all-natural supplement that is free from artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors to prevent you from getting any side effects. You can use this as a meal replacement at any time of the day to reduce your calorie intake.

Orgain Protein Powder

Product Overview Core Ingredients Organic Pea Protein, Organic Brown Rice Protein, Organic Peanut Flour, Chia Seeds, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 10 Protein In Every Serving 21 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $22.99 Money Back Guarantee 100% money-back guarantee.

This brand offers the most exotic protein powder flavors on our list, including chocolate peanut butter, chocolate caramel sea salt, iced coffee, vanilla bean, and creamy chocolate fudge, among many others. As a result, it is one of the best-tasting protein powders on the market right now.

This plant-based protein powder uses brown rice, chia seeds, and pea to extract protein. It is one of the few protein powders on our list that contains both organic pea protein and organic brown rice protein in its composition to enhance your energy levels.

If you are not fond of animal-based protein, it is the right protein powder for you.

IdealFit IdealLean Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 20 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $24.99 Money Back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee

It is a high-quality supplement that is free from fillers, calories, sugars, and fats. You can easily take this whey-based protein powder to support your weight loss journey. IdealFit IdealLean Protein is available in different flavors like creamy chocolate fudge, cookies and cream, chocolate peanut butter, and fruity cereal, among many others.

This gluten-free, vegan protein powder facilitates fat-burning in your body by suppressing your appetite and crushing your cravings. It can help you build lean muscle mass using effective ingredients.

Legion Whey Isolate Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Amino Acids, Minerals, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 22 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $50.99 Money-Back Guarantee 100% money-back guarantee.

It is a whey-based protein powder that can help boost your metabolism and energy levels using the right ingredients. Legion Whey Isolate Protein formula is gluten-free, soy-free, stimulant-free, and 100% natural. It uses the most premium protein source to provide you with solid results.

Suppose you are bored with the traditional protein powder flavors. In that case, you can choose this supplement which is available in several new flavors like french vanilla, birthday cake, chocolate peanut butter, and others.

Beast Sports Beast Protein

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Concentrate, Full Amino Acid Blend, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 52 Protein In Every Serving 25 grams of protein per serving Price Starts at $44.99 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Beast Sports Beast Protein is one of the best-tasting protein powders available on the market right now. Available in different flavors like vanilla and chocolate, it is considered one of the best protein powders by many individuals because of its solid ingredient content.

This whey-based protein powder contains a blend of amino acids, proteins, and digestive enzyme blend to help you build lean muscle mass in no time. With the help of this gluten-free and dairy-free supplement, you can improve your overall health.

Huge Supplements Huge Whey

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Concentrate, Cocoa Powder, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 23 grams of protein Price Starts at $44.95 Money-Back Guarantee 14-day money-back guarantee

According to some bodybuilders, it is the best protein powder on the market right now because it provides solid results in a short period of time. This gluten-free supplement is available in unique flavors like cookies and cream and chocolate peanut butter.

It uses whey protein concentrate as its protein source to provide you with high energy levels so that you can fight fatigue in your weight loss journey. This whey-based protein powder can boost muscle growth and development in your body. You can mix it with water and smoothies. You can also mix protein powder with yogurt and dips.

ProMix Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, Raw Cocoa, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 24 Protein In Every Serving 25 grams Price Starts at $56 Money-Back Guarantee Money-back guarantee avilable

If you are looking for an unflavored protein powder to support your weight loss journey, this is the right choice for you. The formula of the ProMix Whey Isolate Protein Powder contains nine essential amino acids and premium-quality protein to help you build lean muscle. This makes it the best protein powder for some users.

You can get enough protein from this supplement to maintain high energy levels for the day.

MTN OPS Magnum

Product Overview Core Ingredients Whey Protein Isolate, L-glutamine, etc. Servings Per Container Starts at 30 Protein In Every Serving 23 grams Price Starts at $49.95 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

You can use this whey-based protein powder in smoothies and juices as it is easily soluble. It is a low-calorie protein powder that can be a perfect companion for your weight loss and bodybuilding journey.

If you want unique protein powder flavors like chocolate peanut butter, lemon poppy seed, mountain mocha, etc., to fulfill your daily protein intake, it is the right choice for you. The formula of this supplement is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Ranking Factors Behind The Best Protein Powders

Our team looked through many protein powders online to identify the best supplements for fitness enthusiasts. They employed the following ranking factors to determine the best protein powders.

Protein Source

All the protein powders for the above list were chosen based on the source from where the protein was derived. Only high-quality protein sources were given importance by us.

The best protein powder is the one that uses plant-based protein sources like organic pea protein, brown rice, protein from hemp, and chia seeds, and animal-based sources like grass-fed pastured-raised cows.

If a supplement did not use a good-quality protein source, we rejected it outright.

Types Of Protein

We only included high-quality types of protein like whey protein concentrate, whey isolate, hydrolyzed protein, organic pea protein, organic brown rice protein, and a few others in this category. Every plant-based protein powder in this category uses organic protein sources to maintain high quality.

Additional Core Ingredients Used

Many protein powders use artificial ingredients to cut costs. However, we only chose those protein powders that used 100% natural ingredients and a strong amino acid profile to fulfill your daily protein intake.

Manufacturer Reputation

Most protein powders on our list are produced by leading brands in the industry. A company that enjoys an impeccable reputation is given preference by us. According to us, the best protein powder is the one that is made using good manufacturing practices. A company that does not have a good reputation will never produce the best protein powder.

Taste, Flavor, And Texture Of The Protein Powders

Some people prefer drinking an unflavored protein powder, while others prefer flavored protein shakes. Nonetheless, they all must have a creamy and smooth texture and pleasant taste for everyday use. Many protein powders on this list offer unique flavors to appeal to the different needs of the users.

What Are The Different Types Of Whey Protein? What Are Their Benefits?

Whey protein is a type of milk-based protein found in dairy products. There are three main types of whey proteins: isolate, concentrate, and hydrolysate.

What is Whey Isolate?

Whey isolate is a type of whey protein that has been separated from other components in milk. This means that it contains only one or two of the major proteins found in whole milk. These include lactoferrin, which helps protect against infection; caseins, which help with digestion; and bovine serum albumin (BSA), which helps transport nutrients throughout your body.

It works by providing you with essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds like glutamine and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). BCAAs are important for muscle growth because they can be converted into energy within the body. They also have anti-inflammatory properties.

What Is Whey Concentrated?

Concentrated whey protein is made by removing water from milk. As a result, it contains more than 90% protein. It’s often used as a supplement for people who want to build lean muscle mass.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that consuming 30 grams of concentrated whey protein daily for 12 weeks increased lean body mass and decreased fat mass compared to those on a placebo.

What Is Hydrolyzed Whey Protein?

Hydrolyzed whey protein is created when whey protein is broken down using heat and pressure. This process breaks down the bonds between individual amino acids, making them easier to absorb.

The resulting product is similar to soy protein powder, but it doesn’t contain any carbohydrates. Instead, it provides a source of easily digestible protein that can be quickly absorbed by the body.

This makes them ideal for athletes looking to gain weight quickly. However, there isn’t much research on whether this kind of protein is better for health than regular whey protein.

What Are The Other Sources For Protein Powders, and What Are Their Benefits?

Following are a few other types of protein sources for formulating protein powders:

Pea Protein Powder

Pea protein is a plant-based protein derived from yellow peas. It’s rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water, while insoluble fiber does not dissolve. Both types of fiber work together to promote healthy digestive function.

In addition to being high in fiber, pea protein is low in calories and cholesterol. It’s also gluten-free, so it’s great if you have celiac disease or another allergy.

A study published by the American Society for Nutritional Sciences found that women who consumed 25 grams of pea protein per day had higher levels of satiety and lower levels of hunger than those who ate a control diet.

Hemp Protein

This type of protein is extracted from hemp seeds. The seeds are dried and ground up before being pressed to extract their oil. Then, the remaining pulp is processed to create a powdered form of the seed. This type of protein is considered an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, magnesium, zinc, and iron. It’s a good choice for vegetarians and vegans.

However, it’s not recommended for everyone. People who have allergies to nuts should avoid this protein. In addition, some studies suggest that eating too much may increase blood sugar levels. Hemp protein’s flavor is milder than other proteins, which means it’s easy to add to smoothies, shakes, and baked goods.

The texture is slightly grainier than other proteins, which makes it perfect for adding to recipes that call for flaked or shredded meat.

Brown Rice Protein

Brown rice protein is made from brown rice. Unlike white rice, brown rice has been processed with enzymes to break down its starches into simple sugars.

These sugars are then fermented into lactic acid, creating a mildly sour taste. Brown rice protein is highly nutritious because it contains all eight essential amino acids.

It also contains vitamins B1, B2, C, D, and E, along with minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, copper, manganese, and iron. Unlike most other proteins, brown rice protein is completely natural. It’s safe to eat even if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

A study published in the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry found that people who took 30 grams of brown rice protein daily experienced improved muscle strength and endurance compared to those who didn’t consume any protein at all.

Wheat Protein

Wheat protein is made from wheat flour. Like other grains, wheat contains complex carbohydrates and protein. Wheat protein is more complete than other proteins, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids.

Unlike other proteins, wheat protein is relatively inexpensive. It’s available in many forms, including granules, flakes, and liquid. Whey protein is one of the most popular kinds of wheat protein.

Whey protein is derived from milk. It’s typically sold in powder form. When mixed with water, it creates a milkshake-like consistency. It can be used in place of dairy products like yogurt and ice cream.

In a recent review published in the journal Nutrition Reviews, researchers concluded that whey protein was effective for improving body composition, increasing lean mass, and reducing fat mass. However, they noted that there wasn’t enough evidence to determine whether it could help improve athletic performance.

Fish Protein

Fish protein is made from fish. Fish contain high amounts of protein, healthy fats, and Omega 3 fatty acids. They also contain less cholesterol than red meats.

Fish protein is often combined with soy protein to make a vegetarian alternative. Soy protein is made from soybeans. It’s rich in fiber but low in calories.

FAQ

Some people have many questions regarding even the best protein powder. We have tried answering the most common questions.

How Can Protein Powders Benefit Your Health?

Adding protein powder to your diet can boost muscle strength, development, gain, and recovery.

Who Can Take Protein Powders?

Protein shakes can be taken by anyone who wants to build a body or improve exercise performance.

What Are The Most Common Sources Of Protein?

The most common protein sources are brown rice protein, chia seeds, and grass-fed, pasture-raised cows.

How Much Protein Powder Is Enough For A Day?

Your protein intake depends on your weight loss requirements and bodybuilding goals. For some people, 20 grams is enough protein for the day. Others might have dietary restrictions, so they should consume less protein.

What Are Essential Amino Acids?

Essential amino acids are those which cannot be synthesized by your body but must come from food. They include leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, valine, arginine, histidine, aspartic acid, glutamic acid, glycine, proline, alanine, cysteine, tyrosine, and taurine.

These amino acids are important for growth and development in infants and children. In adults, they help maintain a healthy immune system.

Can You Get Enough Protein?

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for protein is 46 grams per day for women and 56 grams per day for men. This amount can vary depending on age, gender, activity level, and health status. The RDA for protein was established based on studies showing how much protein people need to stay healthy. However, most experts agree that you don’t have to eat this much protein every day.

Can Protein Cause Weight Gain?

Protein does not cause weight gain. If you eat more calories than you burn, then yes, you will gain weight. But if you eat less than what you need, then you won’t gain any weight. To avoid gaining weight, simply balance your calorie intake with your energy expenditure.

How Much Protein Do I Need?

If you want to lose weight or build muscle mass, you should aim to get about 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight each day. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, you would need 75 grams of protein per day. You may also want to consider getting some additional protein at night. Studies show that eating protein before bedtime helps keep you fuller and longer, so you feel satisfied when you wake up.

Is There Any Benefit to Eating More Protein?

Yes! Research shows that consuming extra protein has many benefits, including helping prevent bone loss, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, improving insulin sensitivity, and boosting immunity. Another benefit is that it makes you feel full for longer.

Are All Proteins Created Equal?

No. Some proteins are better than others. Whey protein contains all nine essential amino acids, while casein only contains eight. Casein is considered a complete protein because it provides all the necessary amino acids.

Whey protein is often used to supplement other foods since it is easier to digest than casein. It’s also absorbed faster into the bloodstream.

Are All Proteins Created Equal?

No! Some animal proteins contain higher amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol than others. These fats raise LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels and increase your risk of heart disease.

Some plant proteins are rich in fiber, while others are low in fiber. Fiber lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.

How Much Protein Do I Need?

The amount of protein you need depends on how active you are and what type of diet you eat. If you exercise regularly, you may need more protein than someone who doesn’t work out. The American Dietetic Association recommends a daily intake of 0.8 grams per kilogram (2.2 pounds) of body weight for adults. This means that if you weigh 150 pounds, you should get about 50 grams of protein each day.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who ate diets rich in lean meat had less muscle loss during weight-loss surgery than those whose meals were mostly made up of processed foods.

“Lean meats are high in protein, low in fat, and have been shown to help maintain or increase muscle mass when combined with strength training,” says lead researcher Dr. David Jenkins, director of research at New York University Medical Center’s Weight Management Center.

What Is Casein Protein?

Casein protein is a slow-digesting protein that contains lactose. It is often not found in the best protein powders since it’s harder for the body to absorb.

What Is The Difference Between Plant-Based Protein And Whey Protein Powder?

Plant-based protein powder is derived from organic plant-based sources, whereas whey protein powder is derived from animal-based sources.

Final Word On The Best Protein Powders

We are sure that your search for the best protein powder ended here. You can pick from any of the protein shakes mentioned above and build muscle while losing excess fat.

Protein powders not only help bodybuilders but also assist average individuals in losing weight without external help. If you are unsure of which supplement to choose, you can start with any protein powder listed above.

ALSO READ:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.