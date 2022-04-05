Sponsored

Best Roulette Sites to Play Online and Live Roulette in 2022

Ah, the thrill of the wheel. That magic moment where time slows down, takes our bravely bouncing white ball, and turns our fortunes hot and cold on the best roulette sites online.

It used to be a yearly trip to Vegas to fill the thrill, but now there are hundreds of online casinos each with a separate set of promises that could be hard to understand.

In fact, how do we really know what the best roulette sites on the Internet are?

We think we’ve got the formula down. With our strict ranking methods we’ve selected Cafe Casino at #1, though we’re sure you’ll find a great home anywhere on the list.

Best Roulette Sites

1. Cafe Casino – Best Roulette Site Overall

Many roulette game styles

Great promotions, including a no deposit bonus

Very informative website with many tips

Cafe Casino is a strange beast in the world of online roulette websites. The site offers excellent value just in terms of information, which is ideal for newcomers. Among the many articles, you can find the games with the best odds, the best payouts, and even reviews of their games.

But moving on to the main feature of this analysis – roulette for real money – we were pleasantly surprised to discover they offer a lot of value. You will find American and European Roulette variants here, a welcome addition to US online websites.

The welcome bonus is a whopping 500% up to 4-digit values, and they also offer special bonuses for cryptocurrencies. But one of the nicest features is that they offer a cash bonus just for signing up.

Their customer support service is top-notch, offering 24/7 assistance via phone or their website’s contact form. Their service is good and responsive, should you ever require to contact them. However, it would also be nice if they offered a live chat section for support.

2. Red Dog – Best for Live Dealer Roulette

Excellent mobile experience, including apps

Interesting welcome bonus

Simple roulette games, easy to play

Red Dog casino distills personality. Red the Dog is seemingly the owner, operator, and leading authority in this online roulette site. Leaving its cuteness aside, it’s an excellent casino for both desktop and mobile players because of the dedicated apps they offer with enhanced features.

Naturally, you can play roulette games that come in both American and European variants.

However, the highlights are the live roulette versions. There are more games, and it’s a stimulating experience watching a live dealer in action. The quality of the video is great, and everything is shown in great detail.

Their welcome bonus is a nice 225% on your deposit with a very juicy wagering requirement of 30x. There are also other bonuses such as 120% for $30 deposits. Even though there are no roulette-specific promotions, both work for any games.

Customer support options are good, as they include 24/7 phone support and live chat. Their contact section is easy to access and user-friendly.

3. Super Slots – Best Roulette Variety

A lot of online roulette games and variants

Accepts payments with several methods, including Bitcoin

2 live casino sections

They are called Super Slots, but they could very well be called Super Roulettes too. Their roulette library is one of the best around, with several American and European roulette tables. The betting range is also excellent, going from $1 to $10,000, which would suit many players.

There is also a roulette tournament and not one but two live casino sections, Red and Black. The Black casino offers four more roulette games and the Red casino two different variants. Suffice to say, there’s plenty of games to choose from, and all of them look great.

This roulette site offers many bonuses, including 7-digit figures in monthly prizes, weekly rebates, 400% crypto bonuses, and VIP reloads, just to name a few. Unfortunately, there are no roulette-specific bonuses, and many promotions are for slot games only.

Their customer support team is available 24/7, and the two ways to contact them are via email or live chat. There is no phone support, which can be an issue for players who want to keep browsing the website while they contact support.

4. Slots Empire – Best for Roulette Beginners

Free roulette games + roulette for real money

Detailed overview of roulette games

Great themed website, easy to use

Slots Empire is yet another online roulette casino that focuses its name on slots, but they offer a pretty decent roulette library. The website looks great, and somehow their Roman-inspired graphics fit well with casino games.

Their online roulette section, while admittedly on the light side, offers American and European versions. The games are simple but very functional.

What’s great about this roulette site is that you can play for free without registering. This is great for new players who want to literally try before buying without the hassle of creating an account.

Their other important feature is that the games are explained in detail. For instance, the European Roulette game explains all the bet types, payouts, and even strategies on how to beat the house.

Their support channels are mainly phone and live chat, but you can also send emails to them.

5. Ignition – Best VIP Program of any Roulette Site

Excellent VIP program with cashbacks

Many promotions, including a 100% welcome bonus

Ability to play online roulette with live dealers

Will this casino ignite your passion for roulette? They’ve also got one of the best poker sites and live casinos going in case it doesn’t.

That said, their roulette games are good, offering American and European versions with betting ranges a bit narrower than other best online roulette casinos. It is a good choice for risk-averse players who might be tempted to play online roulette making a $10,000 bet if given a chance.

They have great promos, including a great VIP program where the rewards are cash back bonuses. Go up the ladder, get more cashback, up to 15% at the Diamond level. The great thing is that you can’t lose levels here as other casinos do.

Even if you stop playing for a long time, you’ll retain your status when you come back.

6. BetOnline – Best Bonuses of all Roulette Websites

Massive games menu

Easy to earn welcome bonus

Great blackjack variety

Bet Online started out in the bookmaking business back in New York in 1991, was launched online in 2001, and has been building an epic reputation ever since.

If you’re somebody who wants a little more than just playing roulette online this is a fine choice – with nearly 500 games to choose from including a massive blackjack menu, with 30+ games including single deck, blackjack switch, double exposure and more.

Of course, being an industry leader they won’t dare not include great online roulette games with European, American, and tournament versions across multiple top providers.

Their Fresh Deck live dealer casino also provides one of the most lively and realistic wheel experiences we have played.

Sure, the welcome bonus is nothing to write home about – a super standard 100% match up to $1000 – but with just a 30 x play through you may be able to write home about cashing it out.

7. Slots.lv – Best Roulette Game Quality

Many bonuses, including a 200% welcome bonus

Not many payment methods

Community section and tutorial videos

Slots.lv is an excellent roulette website where you can get an attractive 200% welcome bonus (300% for Bitcoin) and up to 150% on your next 8 deposits. They also have daily tournaments, Bitcoin boosts, and more.

But what caught our eye is that their best online roulette games look great. Other roulette sites offer very basic, unappealing roulette games. This is not the case here: there are roulette games with varying graphical quality suitable for all kinds of players.

Another important aspect of Slots.lv is that customer support is excellent, and they offer a community section where players can participate in the forums. They also have video tutorials, live chat, phone, email, Facebook, and Twitter accounts for support.

8. Wild Casino – Best Roulette Tournaments

Great site for playing roulette online

Daily roulette tournaments

One of the best Ethereum casinos

Huge list of payment processors

Wild Casino is not as wild as it is entertaining. Overall, they don’t offer an extensive library of games, but roulette-wise, this library is more than adequate with both American and European roulette in both regular and live versions. Both are great and easy to play.

What we like here are the promotions including a four tier 250% first deposit bonus package up to $5000, crypto bonuses, weekly rebates, and $1,000,000 in monthly tournament prizes. The entries for the roulette tournaments are free and prize pools go up to $20,000.

They offer a wide array of 18 payment methods such as cryptocurrencies (including altcoins like Ripple, Doge, Chainlink, Stellar etc.), credit cards, most popular e-wallets, and more.

What this roulette website is really lacking is more support options. They offer only email support, which is a bit unnerving though we found they responded promptly and efficiently.

9. El Royale – Best Mobile Roulette Site

Live and regular roulette games

Great looking website

Not many payment options

El Royale has a fantastic ambience for a casino website. It really feels you’re going back in time to the Roaring 20’s. With that being said, the site was surprisingly modern-looking and very easy to navigate especially on our mobile devices.

They don’t have a massive selection of games, but luckily they offer American and European roulette games, both live and regular. These are good games and are easy to use.

There are also many bonuses, ones that will appeal particularly to slot players looking for free spins. The 240% bonus on your first deposit includes 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2, and from then on they really pile on the free spin offers on subsequent deposits.

If we had one complaint here it would be the payment method variety: it’s a very basic menu of debit cards and a few cryptos, and the minimum $150 withdrawal might spook small bankroll players.

10. Last Atlantis – Biggest Welcome Package of any Roulette Site

Amazing website design

No live table games

Huge 6 tier welcome package

This website is simply one of the best looking ever. But it’s also very functional and filled with tiny details, such as choosing different ‘depths’ instead of the old, boring ‘sections’ in other roulette sites.

Another thing that sticks out here is that they offer a 280% first deposit bonus, arguably the biggest fiat match online, and the total 6 deposit welcome package can go up to $14,000 – yes, you’re reading correctly.

On the online roulette front we found it to be a solid offering of games, and even if the variety leaves a little to be desired there’s so much bonus money available on this casino that we had to add it.

They offer email, phone, and chat support, so it’s safe to assume you can reach them easily. The only thing they lack compared to other sites is a community forum. Still, their FAQ section is excellent, offering a lot of info regarding payments, promotions, and many more topics.

How We Select the Best Online Roulette Sites

Roulette Games

It might seem self-evident that casino sites have online roulette games, but what’s not so obvious is that these games should be varied, fun, accessible, have good production value, and otherwise offer a top notch gaming experience.

We also took into consideration whether they offer live roulette games and the quality of such offerings.

Payment Methods

There are a myriad of payment methods around, and online roulette casinos should take this into consideration. Giving the player more choices says a lot about the casino’s prestige and customer care.

Extra points go to casinos who allow us to play roulette online using crypto. Even though it’s not explicitly related to payments, we also analyzed withdrawal methods and put forward the best online roulette sites with fast payouts.

Promotions

All online casinos have promotions such as juicy welcome bonuses, free spins, and more. We analyzed what were the best promotions around, carefully checking whether there were roulette-specific bonuses.

Customer Support

Everything’s good until it isn’t. When that happens, you need to contact the support team. Some online roulette sites offer excellent customer support, while others are a bit lacking in this area.

This is why we checked how many support channels they have and how responsive they are. We also verified whether they have a robust FAQ/Help section and a community/forum.

Guide to Online Roulette for Real Money

What’s the Difference Between Roulette Sites and Regular Casino Sites?

Roulette sites are invariably fully-fledged casino websites. These sites usually offer many games, ranging from slots, card games, and of course, options to play roulette online. These games can come in a myriad of themes and versions, including live casino games where a real dealer is streamed live.

But this doesn’t mean all casino sites are equal and worthy of being called the best online roulette site. Many casino websites seem to offer roulette games just as an afterthought, with few games available, low-quality games, or other nuisances.

Is it Safe to Play Roulette Online?

As in life, nothing is 100% safe. However, there are many ways to tell if a site is legit. The first thing to consider is to check whether they have a reputable online gambling license such as the UKGB or MGA. This ensures your rights as a customer.

But that doesn’t mean online casinos with less reputable (or even no) licenses are all shady. Licenses cost money, and many prefer to direct their resources to build a better user experience.

This is why community reputation is critical. Checking user reviews is crucial, as are other “tell-tale” hints such as payment methods, withdrawal options, support, and more.

Why Can’t I Play Online Roulette on a Website?

There can be several factors. First, of course, you should remove all technical factors such as poor network connectivity and hardware issues with your phone/tablet/computer. Then, several issues may arise which can prevent you from entering these online casinos.

First of all, the most common reason is that the roulette site isn’t available in your region. As stated before, some casinos are not available worldwide because of legal reasons. Other casinos are available but offer different games, or they even remove complete sections such as the live casino.

Secondly, it may be that your IP is banned for some reason. This is often a technical issue that you could solve by contacting your ISP and does not necessarily mean that you are banned because of something you’ve done yourself.

Can I Just Play Roulette for Fun on The Best Online Roulette Sites?

Yes, on many of them.

Generally speaking, you will encounter one of these scenarios:

As soon as you enter online casinos and choose the roulette game, there’s an option for a free play named ‘demo’, ‘practice’, or similar. You click on it and start playing.

Same as above, but when you click on it, you need to create an account first.

You can’t see the practice/free version until you create an account.

There are no free versions of the games.

You will find the second and fourth cases the most common.

We suggest looking for the online casino roulette games where you are allowed to play for free first, as we think this is a great way to check whether you’re comfortable with the game and because it offers excellent value for players.

Is My Information Safe on Roulette Sites?

Being a reputable online casino implies being properly licensed, having a good customer support section, and other things we mentioned before. The same goes for the treatment the customer data is given. Especially regarding payment-related data.

To start with, most online casinos will ask for ID proof. While this is a bit spooky, it’s a good safety measure against identity theft. Just imagine what a criminal could do with the credit card they just stole from you if these measures weren’t implemented.

Then comes the payments. While there is sadly no 100% safety when going online, all reputable casino websites offer encryption not only for your personal data but also for payments.

This means that only you and the online casino know the message’s contents (in this case, the payment) being sent. This is currently the most efficient way to prevent hijacking data and someone stealing your payment information.

What Are the Wagering Requirements of My Deposit Bonus?

Wagering requirements are a hot topic. It means the online casino requires you to perform a number of plays through the bonus itself. So, for instance, you get a 100% bonus on your $100 deposit with wagering requirements of 20x.

This means you will need to wager $100 20 times to withdraw the winnings from the bonus.

As you can see, this can be a draconian imposition on seemingly great welcome bonuses. Casinos do this because otherwise, they would be giving away free money: imagine just signing up, getting your $1000 bonus, and cashing it out.

This is why wagering requirements are as important as the bonus themselves. Always check the terms and conditions to find out about the wagering requirements for bonuses.

Comparison of the Top Roulette Sites

Site Editor’s Notes Welcome Bonus Score 🥇 Cafe Casino Fantastic welcome bonus, quick responses via customer service, great mobile app 250% up to $1500 fiat or 150% up to $1500 for crypto 99% 🥈 Red Dog Huge welcome match, decent wagering requirements, 24-7 support 225% welcome match with an additional 20% for cryptocurrencies 98% 🥉Super Slots Massive list of roulette varieties, great crypto first deposit match, wide array of playing limits 250% up to $1000 or 400% up to $4000 for crypto 97% Slots Empire Great looking site, compelling roulette learning material, 3 quick customer service variants 245% plus 55 free spins 95% Ignition Top poker site, amazing live casino variety, easy to earn first deposit bonus 100% up to $1000 or 150% up to $1500 for crypto 94%

Best Online Roulette for Real Money: Key Takeaways

We covered quite a bit of information here. From our analysis, we found that playing online roulette games is a common yet often overlooked aspect of online casinos, but there are a few that offer a good variety of games with good production values.

We conclude that Cafe Casino is the best online roulette for real money site. It has a great, helpful website for players, a solid selection of roulette games, and excellent bonuses.

That said, any of the casinos in our list of top online roulette casinos can be a fantastic choice depending on your specific needs – just remember to have fun responsibly.

