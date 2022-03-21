Sponsored

15+ Best Slots Sites in 2022 for Free Spins & Real Money Slot Games with High RTP

Did you know that online slots feature bigger and more frequent payouts than the ones you’d find at brick-and-mortar casinos? Yeah, that’s a fact.

But where can you find these slots; more importantly, how can you choose the best slots sites with high RTP games? You’d have to become an online casino expert first and learn to identify good from lousy gambling sites.

You can also refer to our list and simply take your pick. We’ve spared no effort reviewing and testing slot sites to present only the best ones, mainly focusing on security, slot games variety, along with bonuses and promotions.

So, let’s get down to business.

Best Online Slots Sites

1. Slots.lv — Best Real Money Slots Site Overall

Pros:

10+ software providers

RNG-tested by iTechLabs

Slot tournaments

200+ games

Valuable welcome bonus

Quick withdrawals

Cons:

Lacks e-wallets

Website design could use a refresh

Slow email replies

The list of pros isn’t long enough for us to share each aspect that makes Slots.lv the best online slot site among the bunch.

It excels in almost every department that makes or breaks an online casino, including a stellar welcome bonus, an extensive selection of high-quality slot games, top-of-the-line security, and much more.

Slots Library: 4.9/5

As evident from the name, Slots.lv’s focal point is on slots – quality online slots, powered by multiple renowned game studios, if we might add.

The game library at Slots.lv is currently filled with around 200 titles – a high-quality selection with new slot games you’ve never tried before (Raving Wilds) and some good ol’ classic slots that have endured the test of time (Golden Buffalo).

You will also come across 30+ progressive jackpot slots – some of them easily surpassing the $200k+ mark, and Shopping Spree with a stunning six-figure jackpot.

If you ever get bored playing online slot games at this online casino (we doubt that), you can switch to card games or live casino games. Just remember – the table games selection is a bit limited; this is primarily a slot site, after all.

Editor’s choice: Fury of Zeus (96% RTP)

Free Spins & Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Slots.lv encourages you to get started with a 300% BTC-exclusive matching bonus right off the bat. The first deposit bonus culminates at $1,500, followed by 150% up to $750 on your subsequent eight deposits, totaling a massive $7,500 (beat that!).

Don’t get disappointed if you’re a fiat currency user, as you can still claim 200% up to $1,000 (code: HELLOSLOTS200), followed by 100% up to $500 (code: HELLOSLOTS100) on your next eight deposits.

So yeah, you could say that getting started at slots sites doesn’t get any better. And if you’re lucky enough to meet the industry-standard wagering requirements of 35x, you’re in for a serious payout. Even if you don’t, you have some exciting slot tournaments with handsome prizes to compete in later on.

User Interface & Mobile Gameplay: 4.8/5

Slots.lv’s layout is pretty standard, the casino loads extremely fast, and navigating between categories is effortless. Still, it would be good to see a fresh update, just to mix things up a little bit, as the website looks a tad bland.

Playing online slots on mobile is pretty straightforward at Slots.lv, too. You only need to load the site through your mobile browser, as downloading software is unnecessary. The mobile version looks and works a bit better, which is strange considering it’s a copy from the desktop platform.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.6/5

The range of deposit and withdrawal methods is not the widest one we’ve seen, but there are still enough alternatives for you to find a suitable option.

We’re looking at Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, American Express, Visa, and MasterCard as available methods. The minimum deposit is pretty fair, with only $10 for crypto and $20 for credit cards, alongside 1-hour payouts if you opt for crypto.

Misc: 4.9/5

This online casino is licensed in Curacao, with its slot games tested and approved by iTechLabs. So, wondering about the fairness and authenticity of the casino is out of the question.

We’ve also had a chat with the support team, and you can contact them via the 24/7 live chat or send them an email. However, we didn’t really like the email response time, as Slots.lv took two days to answer our query. The live chat is quick, though.

2. Super Slots — Best Real Money Slots Selection

Pros:

300+ games

Wide range of deposit options

Crypto bonus of 400% up to $4,000

Good customer support

Easy to navigate

Cons:

Slower than usual withdrawals

No free-to-play option

High wagering requirements on certain bonuses

Super Slots is an RNG-certified online casino established in 2020, with its management dating back to 1991.

Although a “new player” on the market, this slot site has already caught the eye of numerous slot enthusiasts with its 300+ games at hand, highly valuable crypto bonus, and various payment options.

Slots Library: 4.8/5

In its relatively short time on the online gambling market, Super Slots has partnered up with multiple game studios like Betsoft, Concept, and Nucleus. This partnership generated a stellar game library filled with top-quality 5-reel online slots.

There are also a few classic three-reelers, but the modern five-reel online slot games make up the bigger part of the selection. It’s a bit of a bummer that you can’t filter the online slots games by categories, though, but you can still use the search button to find a particular title.

Besides real money slot machines, this operator features a decent range of other casino games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and multiple live dealer variants.

Editor’s Pick: 88 Frenzy Fortune (96% RTP)

Free Spins & Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

The “Seriously Super Offer,” as the casino implies, is a first deposit bonus worth 250% up to $1,000 (code: SS250), followed by 100% up to $1,000 (code: SS100) on your next five deposits. With its 35x rollover requirements, this indeed is a seriously super offer.

Even better, there’s a special 400% crypto bonus good for deposits up to $4,000, with one special detail – 48x wagering requirements, which are higher than other competitor online casinos.

Besides these two, Super Slots has a dedicated ‘Promotion’ tab with an abundance of valuable slot bonuses, spin-offs, and VIP rewards.

User Interface & Mobile Gameplay: 4.9/5

Super Slots looks exactly like one would expect from a slot site – stylish design, neatly-organized categories, along with sevens, spades, fruits and bars floating in the background.

The site is a breeze to use, loads fast, and is fully optimized for mobile devices. There is no app to download, but Super Slots works fantastic through a browser anyway, featuring lag-free gameplay regardless of the slot you load.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.8/5

This online casino sports the broadest range of payment options on our list, 15 to be precise, with your preferred one most likely a part of the selection.

You can choose from seven cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and other alternatives like money orders, Person to Person, bank transfers, etc.

However, withdrawals take a little longer than other online slots sites, with up to 48 hours for crypto, as opposed to Slots.lv’s 1-hour crypto withdrawals.

Misc: 4.7/5

Super Slots runs a fantastic customer support team, accessible through the 24/7 live chat or email. The response time was quick on both ends, and the staff members were fairly knowledgeable.

The single aspect we didn’t particularly like was that you must top-up your account before you’re allowed to play slots online. Providing a demo mode is always good, especially for newcomers who won’t feel like depositing $20 until they’ve tested the site first.

3. Slots Empire — Best Free Spins Bonuses of any Slots Site

Pros:

55 free spins bonus as part of the welcome offer

Unique Roman theme

Top-notch customer support

Superb mobile gameplay

Free online slot games (demo mode)

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal of $150

Could have more providers

Slots Empire is a uniquely-designed online casino licensed in Curacao to ensure secure and fair gaming sessions for all customers. This operator offers a splendid welcome bonus with free spins and features some of the best online slots – all of which are free to play in demo mode.

Slots Library: 4.7/5

Slots Empire sports a total of 200+ video slots, with new ones introduced frequently to keep the selection up to date.

The number of titles on tap may not be the highest one you’ll ever see, but all major categories like old-school classics, modern 5-reel slots, and jackpot slots are included. Some standout online slot games are Coyote Cash, Enchanted Garden 2, Bubble Bubble 2, Cleopatra’s Gold, and more.

Each of these games is powered by RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, both industry leaders, but it’s always nice to see more game studios. And if you ever want to test your card game “skills,” you can browse through a solid range of poker and blackjack variants.

Editor’s Pick: Bubble Bubble 2 (96% RTP)

Free Spins & Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Slots Empire gets you started with a 245% matching bonus and 55 free spins on Caesar’s Empire. Use the code IRONBORDERS when depositing to claim the free funds and spins.

This casino additionally kicks it up a notch with 100 free spins each time it releases a new slot game. It’s recommended that you visit the site to learn about the code you have to use, as it frequently changes.

You also have an excellent 24/7 reload bonus when you’ve exhausted all the other promotions – a fair incentive that will increase your casino balance on every subsequent deposit you make.

User Interface & Mobile Gameplay: 5/5

Slots Empire features one of the most creative designs we’ve seen, filled with images of Roman soldiers and short stories. It’s usual for such good-looking slots casinos to have user interface issues, but that isn’t the case with Slots Empire, as this website is straightforward to navigate through.

Playing slots on mobile doesn’t get any better, and we wouldn’t be exaggerating if we said that you wouldn’t notice whether you’re playing through a browser or an app. The website is fully compatible on all pocket devices, including iOS, Android, even Windows, and the full-screen gameplay is lag-free and smooth.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4/5

This online casino sports a pretty basic range of payment options, with Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bank Transfer as available alternatives.

The minimum deposit with credit cards is $30, which is pretty steep, but you’ll get to start playing with $20 if you opt for crypto deposits.

The one detail we didn’t like was the minimum $150 withdrawal requirement, which is on the higher end and not newbie-friendly.

Misc: 5/5

Customer support is often overlooked, and that’s one area where Slots Empire particularly excels. You can seek help or answers through the 24/7 live chat, email, or call the support team over the phone and have a talk.

“Every military commander knows that the lines of communication are a must for any big army.” This, we can confirm.

4. Big Spin Casino — Best Bitcoin Slots Site

Pros:

5 crypto banking options

200% deposit bonus

8 software developers

Free slots

Cons:

Mobile gameplay is not on-par

Outdated website

High minimum deposit for certain bonuses

BigSpinCasino is one of the more prominent players in the industry, acquiring quite the customer base since 2017. This casino is owned by MyBookie, which is among the most popular bookmakers across the US; as such, Big Spin Casino is a completely secure place to spin the reels at.

Slots Library: 4.4/5

We’ve counted just north of 180 games at BigSpinCasino, out of which around 130 are online slot machines, which is sufficient to say that you should be covered for months here.

It’s the diversity in style that really impressed us, though:

These video slots, albeit fewer in numbers, are powered by top-dogs like Betsoft, Concept-Gaming, Nucleus, Proprietary, and more.

What’s good is that you can try them out for free (all online slots), but the issue at hand is that you can’t use advanced filters or a search tab to locate your favorite title, which leaves scrolling as your only option.

The card game variety is also decent, especially blackjack, with 16 software-powered and 6 live dealer variants.

Editor’s Pick: Stay Frosty (96.21% RTP)

Free Spins & Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Creating an account and depositing $45 entitles you to a 200% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus at BigSpinCasino; the code to claim this promotion is BIGSPIN200. The bonus you get is good to use on most online slots, and you will need to meet a 30x wagering requirement before requesting a payout.

Besides the welcome offer, there are multiple other slot game bonuses that you can utilize to play your favorite titles – reload bonus up to $1,500, slot tournaments, player of the month reward, etc.

The catch is you will need to deposit at least $45 to partake in most of BigSpin’s promos, which is pretty steep.

User Interface & Mobile Gameplay: 3.5/5

If you have a designer friend, make sure to send them over to BigSpinCasino, as they could really use a creative touch or two. The site works well, but the overall layout sends you back 10 years down the road.

If that doesn’t concern you, though, it’s the simplest online slots site to get around with – navigating it is effortless.

The website is also compatible with smaller screens, though we’ve noticed that the games didn’t load in full-screen on our Android device, which kills the high-quality gameplay part. Maybe it was a temporary glitch, but for now, we suggest you stick with our higher-ranked casinos if you want to play through your smartphone.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.5/5

You’ll need to deposit a minimum of $45 at BigSpinCasino if you’re a MasterCard or Visa user.

If you want to get started with crypto casino games, you can begin with a minimum deposit of $20. Besides Bitcoin, you can also top up your account with Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and Litecoin – making this operator one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there.

Misc: 4.7/5

This casino, along with its older brother MyBookie, are two of the most famous online gambling websites in the US. BigSpin is doing many things well, including running multiple support channels to help you with any issue at hand. You can take advantage of a 24/7 live chat after you log in, or you can use a contact form if you’re not a member.

5. Ignition — Best for Free Online Slots (Demo Slots)

Pros:

Detailed information about each slot

Good progressive slots variety

Speedy withdrawals

Valuable deposit bonus of up to 150%

Cons:

Slots selection could be better

Deposit fees

Slower customer support replies

Ignition is one of the most famous, all-around online slots casinos in the US, featuring a full-blown poker platform, live casino section, and, of course – a good number of real money slot games, with progressive jackpots taking the spotlight.

Slots Library: 4/5

Ignition hosts just over 100 titles, which is the smallest casino games selection on our list, but believe it or not – these games are powered by 13+ game studios. The logic is evident – quality over quantity; new titles come in, old ones go out. However, it’s still a tiny slot library, no matter how you look at it.

The single part we liked the most wasn’t that all online slots are free to play, but the fact that Ignition provides a comprehensive description of each slot machine before you give it a spin.

This, along with the free slots, can help you immensely if you’re new in the online gambling waters.

Progressive jackpots slots for real money get all the attention at Ignition, as nearly half the games you find feature valuable jackpots, some even stretching towards five and six zeroes.

Editor’s Pick: 10 Times Vegas (96.50% RTP)

Free Spins & Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Ignition gets you started on the right foot with a 150% deposit match bonus good for BTC deposits up to $3,000. If you rely on credit cards, you’ll get treated well with a 100% up to $2,000.

The bonus is not exclusively meant for slots, though, as half of the amount goes to your poker balance. So, if you’re not into bluffing and some Vegas drama – half of the bonus funds will be useless for you.

With that said, you’ll need to meet the 25x wagering requirements before requesting a payout, which makes this bonus fairly competitive.

User Interface & Mobile Gameplay: 4/5

There’s nothing too special about Ignition’s website design and overall functionality. The designers have done a darn good job at making the site look good and straightforward to navigate.

The mobile gameplay is excellent, packed with high-quality graphics and quick loading speed. There’s nothing to complain about, really, except that a few categories are placed on different, let’s say, unnatural spots on the mobile version, which may cost you five minutes getting used to.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4/5

As an ongoing trend, Ignition pushes Bitcoin deposits more with a dedicated bonus and 24-hour payouts. You can fund your account with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. If you prefer traditional methods, you can use American Express, Visa, and MasterCard.

The range of options is all right, but the thing that bothered us was Ignition’s high fees on credit card deposits, typically exceeding 15.9% based on the type of card you own. Cryptocurrencies are fee-free, though.

Misc: 4.5/5

Ignition’s popularity cannot go unnoticed; it’s the main reason this online slots site reached our list of legit gambling sites.

The customer support in place to help with any issues is decent, though the email replies take longer than usual, and you will need to wait for around 5 minutes to get connected with a live chat representative. If you’re okay with that – Ignition is your one-stop-shop.

Runners-up:

How We Selected the Best Slots Sites

Reputation:

We considered each site’s reputation and customer satisfaction before featuring it on our list. The online gambling sites we promote are thoroughly tested and researched to ensure the authenticity, reliability, and overall fairness are on-point.

Real Money Online Slots Variety:

Finding casinos that offer real money slots online is easy; we’ve seen hundreds, but we also paid attention to the casino games they offer. Each online slot casino on our list offers a mix of three-reelers, five-reel slots, multi payline slots, 3D, themed-slots, and progressive jackpots.

Bonus Terms & Conditions:

Our mission was to find the most valuable slot bonuses that you can use to test multiple games without having to break your bank. Each operator either provides free spins or a matching bonus that you can use to play slots online.

Mobile Slots:

We know how crucial mobile compatibility is to most users, so we’ve only considered online slots sites with a fully-responsive website on smartphones.

Payment Options:

Last but not least, we know the pain of finding the perfect casino but only to realize it doesn’t offer the payment options you prefer. With that in mind, we only selected online slot casinos that offer decent banking flexibility, including cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and other alternative methods.

All About the Best Online Sites with Real Money Slots

Can I Really Win a Progressive Jackpot and Get a Payout?

Yes, you can win a jackpot and withdraw money, although it’s good to know that your chances are small. All you have to do on your end is to sign up with a legit online casino, deposit money, and start playing slots – see what happens.

Are Online Slots Rigged?

No, slots for real money from famous software developers like RTG, Betsoft, and Nucleus are not rigged. The outcome of each spin is entirely random and cannot be predetermined or tampered with.

What Does RTP Mean?

The term RTP stands for “Return to Player,” and it’s the average percentage that players (all of them) will get back over time. Over time is the keyword here, so don’t expect to get back a fixed amount of money each time you play online slots.

Is Playing Online Slots Safe?

Yes, playing online slots is safe at legit casino sites. Each licensed and reputable casino has its games RNG (Random Number Generator) tested to ensure that each outcome is indeed random.

How Can I Claim a Free Spins Bonus?

The procedure of claiming free spins and other bonuses is pretty much the same at all online casinos. You sign up, deposit money, and select the bonus from a dropdown menu. Sometimes you will need to enter a code, so make sure to read the bonus T&C before depositing.

How Do I Choose the Best Slot Site?

You need to carefully examine a few steps before signing up for a slots site:

Reliability – check whether the site you want to deposit with is licensed. Don’t forget to read online reviews from real customers.

– check whether the site you want to deposit with is licensed. Don’t forget to read online reviews from real customers. Casino Games – check the number of games to see if there are enough options for your needs.

– check the number of games to see if there are enough options for your needs. Bonus – almost all online casinos offer incentives for new customers, so make sure you choose a real money slots casino with a valuable promotion for you.

– almost all online casinos offer incentives for new customers, so make sure you choose a real money slots casino with a valuable promotion for you. Mobile – open the site through your mobile and see how it works. If you’re a mobile player, don’t deposit before testing the site.

– open the site through your mobile and see how it works. If you’re a mobile player, don’t deposit before testing the site. Banking – Lastly, check and confirm whether the online casino offers enough banking flexibility for you to deposit and withdraw money effortlessly.

How to Sign Up at Legit Real Money Slot Sites

If you’re a first-time user, you might need some help getting started at online casino sites with real money slots. Follow our step-by-step guide for our top pick below:

Step 1: Open Slots.lv

Click the Join button in the top corner.

Fill in your personal information.

Accept the terms and click Register.

Step 2: Verify Your Phone Number

Slots.lv will send you a message; enter the code to confirm your phone number.

Once logged in, click the Deposit button in the top corner.

Choose your preferred payment option and fill in the details.

Enter your desired amount of cash and hit Deposit.

Step 3: Play Real Money Slots

Select one of the slots categories.

Find a game you want and click on it.

That’s it; you can now start playing slots online.

Our Main Takeaway on the Best Online Slot Sites

The best slots sites are stacked with high-quality titles, a good payout percentage, attractive slots bonuses, and most importantly – slots of all shapes and sizes.

Our grind paid off, and we’ve gathered the best in one place. The true winner among the many is Slots.lv, and there isn’t a discussion about why this online slots casino topped our list – iTechLabs seal, slot races, fast withdrawals, and a rock-solid slot variety are but a few reasons.

Each operator has something unique of its own, so it’s pretty much up to you to decide who to pick. Whatever your choice, have fun playing the best online slots and gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

Sponsored by Paradise Digital Media