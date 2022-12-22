Sponsored

Best Testosterone Boosters (2023) Top Testo Booster Supplements

Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in males and is responsible for developing male reproductive tissues like the testes and prostate. It plays a role in developing male characteristics like beard, muscle mass, body hair, etc. It also is responsible for the overall behavior and mood of males. It has been found that testosterone levels in adult males are about seven to eight times greater than in adult females.

Testosterone is also used as a medicine to treat hypogonadism in males and breast cancer in females. The testosterone levels decrease as age increases, and thus it causes hormonal, behavioral, and mood changes in men hampering their day-to-day life and overall well-being.

Thus, to boost testosterone levels, there are several dietary supplements available on the market around the globe. In this article, we will discuss the best testosterone boosters.

What Is Testosterone?

Testosterone is a male sex hormone that plays a vital role in developing male sexual characteristics, such as muscle mass, bone density, hair growth, and sperm production. It also helps maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The average adult man has about 5 to 10 milligrams (mg) of this male sex hormone per deciliter (dL), or 1/10th of a teaspoon. The amount of testosterone in your body depends on several factors, including age, weight, lifestyle habits, diet, stress level, and overall health.

In addition to its many benefits, testosterone can be harmful if you have too much of it. Too much testosterone can cause acne, balding, and other signs of low T. In men with high T, excess testosterone may lead to prostate enlargement, heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer.

How Does Testosterone Work?

Testosterone works by binding to receptors located throughout the body. These receptors are found in most tissues and organs, but they’re mainly concentrated in the testes, ovaries, brain, liver, muscles, bones, skin, and immune system. When testosterone binds to these receptors, it triggers changes in cell activity.

For example, testosterone stimulates the growth of new cells in the testicles and promotes the development of sperm. It also increases the size of existing muscle fibers and boosts metabolism.

In women, testosterone is responsible for maintaining regular menstrual cycles, increasing breast tissue, and promoting hair growth. Women who take birth control pills often experience lower testosterone levels because their bodies don’t produce enough estrogen.

What Causes Low Testosterone?

Low testosterone levels are usually caused by one of two conditions:

Low levels of luteinizing hormone (LH): LH is produced by the pituitary gland and regulates the release of testosterone from the testes. If LH levels are low, testosterone will not be released into the bloodstream. This condition is called hypogonadism.

A decrease in the number of testosterone receptors: As we age, our bodies lose some of the receptors that bind to testosterone. This leads to less testosterone being available to do its job.

What Are Testosterone Boosters?

There are several ways to boost your T-levels naturally. One of the easiest methods is by taking a good quality testosterone booster. These products contain ingredients that stimulate the body’s T-production.

There are two main categories of testosterone boosters:

Natural Testosterone Boosters: These supplements are made from natural sources such as herbs, vitamins, amino acids, and other nutrients. They do not contain any harmful chemicals or synthetic substances.

Synthetic Testosterone Boosters: This category contains artificial compounds that mimic the effects of hormones. They usually consist of a combination of various ingredients.

Testosterone boosters are a great way to increase your natural production of testosterone. However, you need to make sure that you choose the right supplement. You can find many different types of supplements on the market today. Some of them may be effective, while others will not work at all.

In the specifics of this article, we shall look at the best testosterone boosters that are natural and effective simultaneously.

What Are The Top Testosterone Boosters of 2022?

As several testosterone boosters are available on the market, it becomes challenging to choose the genuine ones that offer health benefits and are not a scam or harmful to your health. Therefore, in this article, we have curated a list of the 12 best testosterone boosters available for sale in 2022 that are completely legit and are not a scam:

Testodren by PrimeGENIX One of the best testosterone boosting supplements that can help increase T-production and aid muscle growth and gain. As one of the natural and most potent testosterone boosters, it helps stimulate natural testosterone production using natural and safe ingredients. TestRX To vamp up normal testosterone levels naturally without going for expensive methods such as testosterone therapy, you can rely on TestRX. It is one of the natural testosterone supplements that aid in muscle growth and helps increase testosterone production using natural components. Prime Male To boost testosterone naturally, Prime Male uses ingredients such as D-aspartic acid (a natural amino acid), magnesium, etc. Prime Male ingredients also help increase muscle mass, improve muscle growth, reduce body fat, and improve sexual function. TestoPrime This natural testosterone booster has all the essential vitamins and only natural ingredients to support a healthy, functioning body. Testogen Apart from improving natural testosterone production, Testogen, as the best testosterone booster, helps reduce body fat, increase muscle growth and decrease symptoms of low testosterone. These testosterone pills are made of only natural ingredients that support the production of free testosterone levels. TestoFuel TestoFuel, the best testosterone booster, contains natural ingredients that help to boost testosterone production. By boosting testosterone production, TestoFuel helps increase lean muscle mass and reduce body fat while promoting muscle growth. Hunter Test It is the most potent testosterone booster that helps reduce the symptoms of low testosterone and aid weight loss by decreasing body fat. It helps increase free testosterone levels by including ingredients containing sex hormone binding globulin. Barbarian XL by Zenith Labs It is one of the effective testosterone boosters that helps the body produce testosterone and increase free testosterone levels naturally. This natural testosterone booster supplement also aids muscle growth, body fat weight loss, and increased muscle gain. Testo-Max by CrazyBulk CrazyBulk Testo-Max is a natural testosterone booster supplement that helps increase free testosterone using testosterone-boosting ingredients. When taking testosterone boosters by CrazyBulk, you can be assured of quality and efficacy. JayLab Pro T20 These testosterone booster pills contain testosterone-boosting ingredients that aid weight loss and increase free testosterone to improve sexual function in men. Testo 911 These testosterone booster pills help with weight loss in terms of fat and prevent symptoms of low testosterone. Testo 911 includes testosterone-boosting ingredients that help to boost testosterone levels naturally. TestoLab Pro T-Booster As one of the best testosterone-boosting supplements, TestoLab Pro T-Booster is one of the top choices for increasing free testosterone. It is a cheap and effective alternative to testosterone replacement therapy.

PrimeGENIX Testodren

Product Overview Ingredients Furosap® and Trigonella Foenum-Graecum and Price It starts at $59.95 Money-back Guarantee 67-day money-back guarantee

PrimeGENIX Testodren is one of the best testosterone boosters available on the market. It is made up of safe, effective, clinically proven, and completely natural ingredients that help fight the effects of aging and lower testosterone levels in males. It comes in the form of capsules and can be consumed by anyone above 18.

The product makers offer a 67-day 100% money-back guarantee from the date of purchase if you are unsatisfied with the results after consuming the product.

TestRX

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin D, Fenugreek Extract, Vitamin K2, Vitamin B6, D-aspartic Acid, ZMA, Zinc, and Magnesium Price It starts at $69.99 Money-back Guarantee 67-day money-back guarantee

TestRX is one of the natural testosterone boosters that help maintain optimum testosterone levels and boost your sex drive. Leading Edge Health Inc has manufactured it. You may consume four capsules of TestRX daily and do regular physical activity for better results.

The product makers offer a 67-day 100% money-back guarantee from the date of purchase if you are unsatisfied with the results after consuming the product.

Prime Male

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin B6, Vitamin D, Vitamin K2, Magnesium, Zinc, D-Aspartic Acid, Asian Red Ginseng, etc. Price It starts at $69 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

Prime Male is a natural dietary supplement that assists men over 30 years of age maintain a healthy lifestyle with the help of its essential nutrients. You should take four capsules daily, one pill at a time, with water.

TestoPrime

Product Overview Ingredients Ashwagandha, D-Aspartic Acid, Panax Ginseng, Fenugreek Extract, Green Tea Extract, Vitamins D, Pomegranate Extract, and Garlic Extract Price It starts at $59.99 Money-back Guarantee Lifetime money-back guarantee

TestoPrime contains 12 natural and clinically proven ingredients – D-aspartic acid, Panax Ginseng, Ashwagandha Extract, Fenugreek, Green Tea Extract, Pomegranate Extract, Vitamin D, Zinc, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B5, Garlic Extract, and Black Pepper Extract.

Green tea, one of the primary ingredients in TestoPrime, has been shown to have many health benefits, including boosting T levels. Green tea may be more effective than other popular supplements at increasing T-levels.

In one study, researchers gave men either green or black tea extract for eight weeks. The green tea group had higher levels of total testosterone than those who drank black tea. This was true even after adjusting for age, body weight, physical activity level, alcohol consumption, smoking status, and dietary fat intake.

Other studies have found similar results. One study showed that drinking three cups of green tea daily increased testosterone by about 10 percent. Another study found that drinking two cups of green tea daily increased total T-levels by 15 percent.

TestoPrime, with the synergy of its ingredients, helps increase your energy levels and stamina, reduces brain fog and stress, burns body fat, improves endurance, increases muscle mass, enhances muscle mass, and improves sexual performance.

Testogen

Product Overview Ingredients Fenugreek Extract, Korean Red Ginseng Extract, Vitamin D, Boron, D-Aspartic Acid, Nettle Leaf Extract, Bioperine, Zinc, etc Price It starts at $59.99 Money-back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee

Testogen is a natural dietary supplement designed to support testosterone production, irrespective of age.

It is made up of natural ingredients that help to increase your energy levels and libido, boost exercise performance, reduce fatigue, build muscle mass, and reduce belly fat.

The primary ingredient in Testogen is D-aspartic acid (2352 mg). It supports the production of luteinizing hormone (LH) in your pituitary gland, which helps release testosterone.

Luteinizing hormone (also known as LH) is produced by the anterior lobe of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland sits just above the brainstem. It controls many functions throughout the body, including reproduction.

The pituitary gland releases LH when it senses specific signals. These signals tell the pituitary gland that the testicles need more testosterone.

The pituitary then sends the message to the gonads via the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus is a part of the brain located near the base of the skull. It receives information about the body’s needs and tells the pituitary what to do next.

LH travels through the bloodstream to the testicles, which triggers testosterone production.

Its other ingredients are Magnesium, Fenugreek extract, Zinc, Boron, Vitamin D3, B6, K1, Korean Red Ginseng Extract, BioPerine, and Nettle Leaf Extract.

TestoFuel

Product Overview Ingredients Fenugreek Extract, D-Aspartic Acid, Oyster Extract, Vitamin B, Zinc, Ginseng, Vitamin K2, etc. Price It starts at $59 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

TestoFuel was created by Roar Ambition in 2014 using natural ingredients that help boost your body’s T-levels. It contains ingredients that help your body in testosterone production on its own. You should consume four capsules daily, one at a time.

It works by supporting the production of testosterone naturally in your body and blocking the conversion of testosterone into estrogen. The primary ingredient used in this supplement is D-aspartic acid, and the other natural ingredients are Vitamin D3, K2, B6, Magnesium, Zinc, Asian Red Panax Ginseng, Fenugreek Seed, and Oyster Extract.

Hunter Test

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin K2, Zinc, Ashwagandha, Boron Chelate, Magnesium, Vitamin D, Asian Ginseng, etc. Price It starts at $75 Money-back Guarantee 30-day refund policy

Hunter Test is a dietary supplement made by Roar Ambition Ltd. in an FDA and cGMP-certified facility that helps boost testosterone levels in your body and also optimizes natural hormone production.

It is an organic, artificial flavoring-free, preservative-free, and artificial coloring-free testosterone booster supplement. It is a little pricier than other similar testosterone booster supplements available on0 the market.

Hunter Test contains natural testosterone-boosting ingredients that increase your energy levels, alleviate nutrient deficiency, improve sleep and sleep cycle, and enhance physical performance. The natural ingredients are Ashwagandha Extract, Asian Ginseng, Boron, D-Aspartic Acid, Indole-3-Carbinol, Magnesium, Vitamin D3, K2, and Zinc.

Zenith Labs Barbarian XL

Product Overview Ingredients Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Asian Ginseng, etc. Price It starts at $49 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Barbarian XL is a doctor-formulated testosterone booster dietary supplement developed by Zenith Labs and Dr. Ryan Shelton. Adults can use it over 18 years of age.

It provides the customers with the following health benefits:

It increases the rate at which testosterone is produced and released in your body.

It improves your cognitive health.

It boosts your sexual performance and may also alleviate any prevailing sexual issues.

It contains essential nutrients that address the issue of hormonal imbalance.

It may reduce inflammation and stress.

Barbarian XL consists of Boswellia tree extract, Ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, Korean Red Ginseng, Shilajit, Vitamin D, B, Zinc, and Magnesium.

You can buy Barbarian XL from its official website starting at $49.

CrazyBulk Testo-Max

Product Overview Ingredients Bioperine®(05% Piperine), Fenugreek Extract, vitamin D, D-aspartic acid, Korean red ginseng, Magnesium, leaf extract, L-Aspartic Acid, minerals, and nettle Price It starts at $59.99 Money-back Guarantee 14-day refund policy

CrazyBulk Testo-Max is one of the natural testosterone boosters made up of powerful ingredients. CrazyBulk has marketed this supplement as a workout assistant that allows you to experience better physical results. This means that it helps you lose unwanted fat hanging off your body.

JayLab Pro T20

Product Overview Ingredients Cordyceps Sinensis, Rhodiola Rosea, Tongkat Ali, Avena Sativa, L-Norvaline, and Tribulus Terrestris Price It starts at $47.95 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

JayLab Pro T20 is among the natural testosterone boosters that come in capsule form. It is an effective testosterone booster for men that enhances sexual and physical performance.

It helps treat erectile dysfunction by increasing blood flow, increasing testosterone levels, increasing libido, and improving ejaculation. It improves your sexual performance, stamina, strength, endurance, and sexual energy. It also improves your overall mood, behavior, and mental health.

Testo 911

Product Overview Ingredients Eurycoma Longifolia, Vitamin B6, Zinc, Magnesium, Rhodiola Rosea, Diindolylmethane (DIM), Piperine, Fenugreek Extract, Zinc, etc Price It starts at $69.95 Money-back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee

Testo 911 is one of the testosterone booster supplements developed by PhytAge Labs in 2015. This supplement focuses mainly on your digestive health. You should take two capsules of Testo 911 daily, do regular physical activity, and have a balanced diet for better results.

Consumption of Testo 911 provides you with the following health benefits:

Boosts testosterone production

Improves mental clarity and focus

It helps increase the rate of metabolism and thus helps you lose weight.

Boosts your immune system

It enables you to gain lean muscle mass.

The ingredients used in Testo 911 have been scientifically tested to tackle the issue of low testosterone levels naturally. It helps to cure the root cause of erectile dysfunction.

TestoLab Pro T-Booster

Product Overview Ingredients DAA (Amino Acid), Mucuna Pruriens, Zinc KSM-66, Luteolin Orange Extract, Vitamins K1 and K2, Mucuna Pruriens, Magnesium, etc. Price It starts at $69 Money-back Guarantee 30-day refund policy

TestoLab Pro T-Booster is one of the testosterone-boosting supplements that help naturally boost testosterone with the help of its scientifically tested ingredients, which include essential vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. You should take four capsules daily of this supplement.

It helps maintain T levels, increase muscle mass and growth, reduce weight gain, and promote weight loss.

This testosterone booster supplement is made from fermented tapioca, which helps in the process of absorption. The TestoLab Pro T-Booster capsules also contain prebiotic nutrition in small amounts that support your digestive system health.

It triggers the release of luteinizing hormone that works towards optimizing testosterone production in your body. It also tackles Testosterone killers like estrogen, sex hormone-binding globulin, cortisol, and free radicals.

This testosterone booster supports fat loss, sexual performance, and muscle gain.

Scientific Evidence Behind Testosterone Booster Supplements

The scientific evidence behind all the testosterone booster supplements can be known by studying their natural ingredients. From the above 13 best testosterone boosting supplements, it can be seen that few elements have been used in all the testosterone boosters. We will look at the science behind these few ingredients.

D-Aspartic acid is an amino acid that helps produce testosterone naturally in your body. We all know amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and certain hormones in your body. L-aspartic acid is used to build proteins, and D-aspartic acid helps release hormones in your brain that result in testosterone production.

Korean Red Ginseng is an herbal remedy used widely to treat erectile dysfunction. It increases the nitric oxide levels in your body which relaxes your penis muscles, thus increasing blood flow.

A study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research checked the effect of Korean Red Ginseng on 119 men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction and found that it had decreased premature ejaculation and improved sexual performance.

It’s been suggested that l-arginine can increase testosterone levels. Studies show that it does so by improving nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide is a chemical compound that relaxes blood vessels.

Nitric oxide plays a role in regulating blood pressure and relaxing muscles. It also promotes cell growth and tissue repair.

There’s also evidence suggesting that zinc supplements may help to improve erectile dysfunction. One study found that men given 300 mg of zinc daily for eight weeks reported improved erections.

How Did We Rank The Best Testosterone Supplements?

Ranking the best testosterone booster supplements is done by following a set of criteria based on several factors that affect the testosterone booster and its value. Below we discuss the aspects based on which the best testosterone booster supplements are available on the market.

Core Ingredients

It is essential to look for testosterone-boosting supplements that contain natural and not synthetic ingredients. The ingredients used in the products must be thoroughly researched before putting them in. There are scientific studies available on the internet for certain elements that help maintain optimal T-levels, so they should be added to the best testosterone booster supplements to provide the most benefits. There should not be ingredients that could cause any risk to the health of any consumer.

Company Standing

Company background and standing are also essential when listing the best natural testosterone boosters available. A company that manufactures the product transparently and honestly with all the necessary details will be preferred over the one which doesn’t.

Effectiveness and Advertised Benefits

The advertisement of the testosterone booster mustn’t be flashy; instead, it shows the reality of the product, its brand, and its claims. Choosing testosterone supplements with an actual market presence is a significant factor. This way, the product consumers do not feel cheated and played after purchasing and consuming the testosterone booster.

The effectiveness of its ingredients becomes crucial to the product, health, and market value.

Transparency

The best testosterone booster supplement companies should always be transparent about the ingredients they are using in their product. This helps the buyer get a thorough understanding of the testosterone supplement and whether they should be buying the testosterone supplement or not.

When the user knows how the testosterone supplement has been manufactured, what has gone into that testosterone supplement, and how the production was carried out from scratch, the user is more confident about whether they want to make the purchase.

Besides, the obvious question is, if the best testosterone booster supplements have nothing to hide, why not be transparent?

Side Effects

The side effects of the testosterone booster should be listed out loud by the brands on their official website. It should list all the necessary cautions to be kept in mind before consuming the testosterone booster.

Customer Testimonials

The testimonials by the customers state every possible advantage and disadvantage of the testosterone booster most transparently and honestly. This helps us in identifying the brands and the best testosterone supplements that allow the customers to produce testosterone and improve male sexual health and are not just a scam.

Quality Standards Maintained

It becomes essential to know the details of the product’s manufacturing. If the testosterone boosters are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, they are ranked better than the other testosterone supplements. If the ingredients used in the testosterone boosters are GMP-certified, then they are preferred over the rest.

So, the quality standards have five stars to rank higher in the best testosterone boosters list.

Dosages

The best testosterone booster needs to have the right safe and effective ingredients. But, it is equally essential for testosterone boosters to have the correct dosages of effective ingredients. The product will not be efficacious if a testosterone supplement has underdosed ingredients.

On the other hand, if the testosterone boosters have overdosed on some or most ingredients, it can harm the user’s health.

This is why we have ensured that the testosterone boosters included in our list contain the right ingredients in the proper dosages.

Money-Back Guarantee

If the brand offers an excellent money-back deal on its testosterone booster, it makes the consumers feel that purchasing such a product is risk-free. But, if there is no money-back guarantee provided, then it makes the consumer less confident about their testosterone boosters, and thus are reluctant to purchase that certainly.

Affordability

This is one of consumers’ most looked upon factors while purchasing testosterone boosters. Consumers seek products that provide them with an affordable deal and do not make a hole in their pockets.

So, if a testosterone booster offers similar benefits and contains all the same ingredients at a much lower price, they would surely buy that product and not the other testosterone booster that gives it all at a much higher price.

Some people purchase pricier products, but only when the testosterone booster’s overall service and brand are top-notch. This means that a more expensive product has to be excellent to be considered by the consumers for buying.

Which Ingredients Are The Most Effective In Testosterone Boosters?

Following are some of the most effective ingredients in testosterone boosters that help:

D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid is a naturally occurring amino acid that occurs mainly in animal proteins. It’s been used in dietary supplements since the 1970s. Some studies suggest that d-aspartic acid may help increase T levels. However, there isn’t any scientific evidence that supports this claim.

There are no known side effects associated with taking d-aspartic acid. However, you should talk to your doctor before using d-aspartic or other supplements.

D-Aspartate is an amino acid that occurs naturally in many foods such as meat, dairy products, fish, eggs, and vegetables.

Ginseng

Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs to boost male sexual performance. Ginseng contains ginsenosides which have been shown to improve blood flow to the penis and testicles. This can lead to better erections and stronger orgasms.

In addition, ginseng has been found to increase testosterone levels. However, it doesn’t appear effective at increasing testosterone levels above normal levels.

Some studies show that ginseng improves sperm count and quality. However, more research must be done to determine whether ginseng affects testosterone levels.

Korean red ginseng (Panax ginseng) is one of the best natural remedies for boosting testosterone levels. Korean red ginseng is made from the root of Panax ginseng. It’s also called Asian ginseng.

The herb contains several active ingredients, including ginsenosides, polysaccharides, and saponins. These compounds work together to promote health and energy. They also support the immune system and reduce stress.

Studies show that Korean red ginseng can increase testosterone levels. However, it only works when taken over time. You need to take two capsules daily for three months.

Korean red ginseng is considered safe. However, some people experience mild side effects such as headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

You should avoid taking large doses of Korean red ginseng because it could cause liver damage. If you’re pregnant or nursing, you shouldn’t use Korean red ginseng.

If you want to try Korean red ginseng, start with one daily capsule. After a few weeks, you can gradually increase the dosage until you reach four daily capsules.

White Korean ginseng (Panacis quinquefolius) is another type of ginseng that’s commonly sold in stores. White Korean ginseng is made by removing the brown color from the root of P. ginseng.

It’s often referred to as American ginseng because it was first cultivated in America. Although white Korean ginseng is less expensive than Korean red ginseng, it’s not as potent at increasing T-levels.

You can use white Korean ginseng to treat fatigue and low libido. However, it won’t boost T-levels as Korean red ginseng does.

L-Arginine

There are two types of arginine: L-arginine and D-arginine. Both types occur naturally in foods. However, L-arginine tends to have better absorption rates than D-arginine, which makes it easier to absorb into your bloodstream.

Dietary sources include meat, dairy products, eggs, fish, poultry, nuts, beans, peas, lentils, and soybeans. Some vegetables contain small amounts of L-arginine.

L-arginine is a more common amino acid that occurs naturally throughout the human body. L-arginine is often used in dietary supplements.

L-Arginine is commonly available in dietary supplements. However, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to prove that it boosts testosterone levels.

Most people don’t get enough L-arginine in their diets. This may lead to poor sexual performance. A study published in The Journal Of Urology showed that men who took L-arginine experienced improved erectile function.

However, other studies found no significant difference between those who took L-arginine and those who didn’t.

The results of these studies aren’t conclusive. More research must be done before we know if L-arginine improves sexual performance.

Vitamin D

Testosterone is a vital hormone in developing male sexual characteristics, including sex drive and muscle mass. It also helps maintain bone density and energy levels.

The most common symptoms of low testosterone are fatigue, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction (ED), depression, and poor concentration.

While there’s no cure for low testosterone, it can be treated effectively by boosting your body’s natural production of this vital hormone.

Testosterone is produced primarily in the testes, so that vitamin D deficiency could lead to lower testosterone levels.

A study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that men with higher blood levels of vitamin D were more likely to have high testosterone levels.

One study showed that men with vitamin D deficiencies had significantly lower testosterone levels than those with adequate nutrient amounts.

This suggests that supplementing with vitamin D may help to increase testosterone levels.

However, not all studies support this claim. Another study found that vitamin D supplementation did not improve testosterone levels or other health markers in older men.

So, while vitamin D does seem to play a role in maintaining healthy testosterone levels, you should consult your doctor before taking supplements.

Probiotics

Another way to boost testosterone is through probiotic supplementation.

According to research from the University of Michigan Health System, probiotics can help restore normal testosterone levels in men with hypogonadism.

Hypogonadism is a condition where the body produces too little testosterone. This leads to reduced sex drive, loss of muscle mass, and increased fat storage.

One study found that men who took probiotics experienced significant increases in their levels of testosterone after just three months.

Other studies have shown similar results. For example, researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine discovered that men who consumed probiotics experienced improvements in their levels of testosterone.

These findings suggest that probiotics may be able to help treat low levels of testosterone. However, you should talk to your doctor first if you want to try them.

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is a compound that helps transport fatty acids into cells.

It has been shown to help maintain healthy testosterone levels in men. One study found that men supplemented with L-carnitine experienced improved testosterone levels compared to those who didn’t take the supplement.

These findings suggest that L-carnitine supplementation may help prevent low testosterone levels. However, you should discuss this option with your doctor first.

Zinc

Zinc is essential for testosterone production. A study published in the journal of nutrients found that zinc supplementation helped increase testosterone levels in men with low testosterone.

The researchers also noted that these men experienced an improvement in their sexual function as well.

While zinc supplementation seems practical, it’s important to note that not everyone benefits from it. So, you should speak with your doctor about whether or not you need to take zinc.

In particular, zinc is necessary for converting cholesterol into pregnenolone, a precursor to all steroid hormones. Pregnenolone is converted into DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone), which then converts into testosterone.

You can get zinc through food sources. Foods high in zinc include oysters, beef liver, tuna, chicken, turkey, and eggs.

However, some foods are better than others in increasing your zinc intake. Oysters contain more zinc than any other food source. Other good options include beef liver and chicken.

You might consider taking a zinc supplement if you don’t like eating seafood. Different forms of zinc are available, including zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, and zinc citrate.

If you have trouble swallowing pills, you could always use a liquid form of zinc. This includes zinc gluconate, zinc acetate, and zinc lactate.

Zinc supplements seem to work best when taken before bedtime. Participants took either 100 mg of zinc or a placebo at night in one study. Those who took the zinc supplement had higher testosterone levels after three months.

Another study found similar results. Men who took 200 mg of zinc daily saw improvements in their testosterone levels.

However, it’s unclear how long these effects last. Another study found that men who took 400 mg of zinc daily for six weeks saw no change in their testosterone levels. This suggests that the effects may only last for a short period.

The amount of zinc needed to see an effect on testosterone levels may vary depending on the person. For example, someone with deficient zinc levels may require a larger dose to see an impact.

On the other hand, people with normal levels of zinc may benefit from smaller doses.

Magnesium

Magnesium is one of the most common minerals found in nature. It is essential for over 300 biochemical reactions in our bodies, including energy metabolism, protein synthesis, and DNA replication.

Men who consume more than 400 mg daily have higher testosterone levels than those who take less than 200 mg daily.

One of the most important factors when choosing a testosterone booster is whether or not it contains magnesium. Magnesium is an essential element that plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy testosterone levels.

When we talk about magnesium, we are referring to the ionic form of this mineral. It is a vital component of enzymes involved in cellular respiration, muscle contraction, nerve conduction, and blood clotting.

In addition, magnesium helps maintain normal blood pressure and heart rate. It also regulates calcium absorption and bone growth.

Regarding testosterone, magnesium is responsible for helping the body produce more of this hormone. Studies show that men with low magnesium levels tend to have lower testosterone levels.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that helps in the production of testosterone, as well as other hormones. It also plays a vital role in maintaining healthy skin, hair, nails, and bones.

Testosterone is one of the most important hormones for men to have high levels. It can help with muscle growth, libido, energy, mood, and overall health. However, some people may not be able to produce enough testosterone on their own. This is where supplements come into play.

Vitamin B6 is a group of eight essential vitamins for the human body’s functions.

Vitamin B6 is vital for many bodily processes, including protein synthesis, hormone regulation, neurotransmitter metabolism, and DNA replication.

It’s found in meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, nuts, beans, peas, lentils, broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, and whole grains.

The primary function of vitamin B6 is to convert amino acids into proteins. The conversion process requires two enzymes: pyridoxal phosphate (PLP) and glutamic pyruvic transaminase (GPT).

When PLP converts into GPT, it produces L-glutamate, which then becomes glycine. Glycine is the precursor to creatine, which muscles use to build more proteins.

This is why vitamin B6 is considered an essential nutrient for athletes who want to gain lean muscle mass.

Vitamin B6 also helps maintain healthy nerves and brain cells. It does so by helping to make serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, epinephrine, and GABA. These chemicals regulate sleep patterns, appetite, mood, and sexual desire.

Ashwagandha

In Ayurvedic Medicine, ashwagandha is known as “Shatavari” or “Sheetala.” It is commonly used to increase fertility and boost libido. Ashwagandha contains alkaloids like Withanolides, Sterols, Triterpenes, Flavonoids, Alkaloids, and Coumarins.

Withanolide A is a steroidal lactone compound that increases sperm count and quality. It also improves male reproductive organs and boosts levels of testosterone.

Triterpene compounds are natural steroids that improve the flow of blood and circulation. They also promote cell regeneration and tissue repair.

Flavonoids are antioxidants that protect against free radicals. Free radicals damage cells and cause cancer. Alkaloids are chemical compounds that act as stimulants. They improve mental clarity and concentration.

Coumarin is a type of organic compound that acts as a sedative. It relaxes the nervous system and reduces anxiety. Ashwagandha works by increasing testosterone levels naturally. It also promotes the release of luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and prolactin.

These three hormones regulate sex drive, ovulation, and menstrual cycles.

Ashwagandha also stimulates the pituitary gland to secrete gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). GnRH controls LH and FSH secretion from the pituitary gland’s anterior lobe.

Ashwagandha benefits men because it can enhance their energy level, stamina, and endurance. It also enhances their ability to focus and concentrate.

Ashwagandha lowers levels of testosterone without causing side effects. This makes it ideal for those who have low testosterone levels.

Ashwagandha lowers testosterone levels by inhibiting aromatase enzyme activity. This enzyme converts testosterone into estrogen.

Aromatase inhibitors prevent the conversion of testosterone into estrogen. As a result, there will be less estrogen circulating in your body.

Fenugreek is a herb used for centuries to treat various health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, constipation, and cancer. It’s also known as “methi” in India, where it’s grown extensively.

It’s one of the most popular herbs used by bodybuilders because of its ability to increase testosterone production. Some studies have shown that fenugreek can boost testosterone by up to 50%.

Fenugreek extract contains an amino acid called L-Trp (L-tryptophan), which helps your body produce serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a role in mood regulation, sleep cycles, appetite, and sexual desire.

Serotonin also releases luteinizing hormone (LH) from the pituitary gland. LH then triggers testosterone production in the testes. So when you eat fenugreek extract, you may be able to improve your sex drive naturally.

In addition to increasing testosterone, fenugreek extract can help to reduce cholesterol, lower blood sugar, and prevent kidney stones.

The active ingredient in fenugreek extract is L-Trp, which is found in many foods like bananas, almonds, cashews, chickpeas, lentils, peanuts, peas, spinach, sunflower seeds, tofu, and wheat germ.

When you eat these foods, they are broken down into smaller molecules by enzymes in your digestive system. These small molecules then travel through the bloodstream to reach different parts of your body.

The L-Trp molecule travels to the brain, where it stimulates the synthesis of serotonin. This chemical messenger is responsible for regulating your mood, appetite, and sleep patterns.

Your body uses serotonin to trigger the release of LH from the pituitary glands. LH then triggers testosterone secretion in the testicles.

Note: It is essential to understand these are just a handful of ingredients and not an exhaustive listicle. Several other elements in testosterone boosters, too, help in improving testosterone production by the body.

What Is Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Testosterone replacement therapy is a medical treatment that involves taking synthetic versions of this male hormone.

You can take testosterone orally or inject it directly into your muscles. The oral form is usually taken daily, while the injection is once every two weeks.

Both testosterone replacement therapy forms boost your libido and improve your energy level. However, there are several side effects associated with both methods.

For example, testosterone injections can cause acne, hair loss, weight gain, increased risk of prostate cancer, and other problems. Oral testosterone supplements can lead to liver damage, heart disease, and erectile dysfunction.

Some people who use testosterone replacement therapy report feeling more energetic after starting their treatments. But others feel tired or depressed.

How To Increase Testosterone Production While Using Boosters?

There are several ways you can naturally boost your testosterone levels:

Eat More Protein

Testosterone levels tend to decrease with age. This is because protein metabolism slows down as we get older. Eating plenty of high-quality proteins will help keep your muscles strong and healthy.

Protein from animal sources like meat, fish, poultry, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, and beans are all excellent choices. You should aim to eat 25 grams of protein per meal.

If you are vegan, try eating foods rich in plant-based protein, such as legumes, nuts, seeds, soy products, tofu, and whole grains.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep deprivation causes low testosterone levels. Getting enough sleep each night will improve your overall health and well-being.

Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night. If you don’t get enough sleep, try taking melatonin before bedtime. Melatonin is a natural supplement that promotes restful sleep.

Melatonin is available over the counter. Talk to your doctor first.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise boosts testosterone levels. Try to exercise at least 30 minutes five times per week. If you don’t have time for this, try walking briskly for 20 minutes four days weekly.

Exercises such as running, swimming, cycling, and weightlifting also raise testosterone levels.

Reduce Stress

Stress reduces testosterone levels. When you feel stressed out, cortisol levels rise. Cortisol suppresses testosterone production. Stress hormones cause the adrenal glands to release adrenaline into the bloodstream. Adrenaline increases blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing rate. It also makes us feel anxious and fearful.

When you experience chronic stress, your body produces too much cortisol. High cortisol levels suppress testosterone production.

Reduce Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol consumption lowers testosterone levels. Drinking alcohol may be associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer.

Take Care Of Your Thyroid Health

The thyroid gland controls hormone production. A healthy thyroid gland regulates how much the pituitary gland produces TSH (stimulating thyroid hormone).

A healthy thyroid gland produces less TSH. Less TSH means less cortisol is released. Lower cortisol levels mean lower testosterone levels.

The Top Testosterone Boosters of 2022 Final Verdict

Testosterone production is crucial for all-important bodily functions. More testosterone can help with sexual function, regulating mood, weight loss, and much more. The best testosterone boosters include scientifically proven ingredients such as d-aspartic acid, vitamin D, fenugreek extract, etc.

These natural ingredients in a testosterone supplement’s correct dosages can help improve testosterone production and prevent side effects from synthetic testosterone.

However, apart from the ingredients and dosages, several factors come into play that make testosterone boosters suitable. Therefore, you should consider what matters to you to choose the best testosterone booster for yourself.

A good testosterone supplement can help promote natural testosterone production in the body. It can also prove to be an effective and inexpensive alternative to options such as testosterone replacement therapy.

However, besides supplementation with testosterone boosters, you should also follow a healthy lifestyle and eat nutritious meals that incorporate the essential vitamins and minerals to get the best results.

Try a top testosterone booster above today!

