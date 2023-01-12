Sponsored

Best Zinc Supplements (2023) Top Zinc Product Brands for Men & Women

Zinc is an essential mineral for the body and has multiple benefits attached to it. It helps in boosting immunity, facilitates quick wound healing, and assists in metabolic functions, among many other things.

However, your body does not consume enough zinc from food items to support all these functions. Having said this, you must also not exceed the tolerable upper intake level of 40 milligrams of zinc daily.

There is one thing you can do to ensure optimum intake of zinc – take zinc supplements daily. The supplement form of zinc is available on the market these days. You can get liquid zinc, capsule zinc, zinc gummies, and so on.

Let’s see the type of zinc supplements you can get and how you can benefit from each of them.

The Top Zinc Supplements Of 2022

Many people are not aware of how zinc can make a difference in their bodily health. As a result, zinc supplements are rarely found in people’s everyday diet programs. Even if they do know that a zinc supplement exists, they need help determining which one is right for them.

It is because zinc comes in many forms – zinc sulfate, zinc glycinate, zinc gluconate, zinc citrate, zinc acetate, zinc picolinate, etc. You need high-level knowledge to differentiate between the benefits of all these forms of zinc and how much zinc your body can make do with. For instance, it is important to consider a product’s percentage of elemental zinc.

We have found dietary supplements that promise to deliver zinc to your body in the permitted quantities so that you can benefit from their everyday consumption. Let’s take a look at the best zinc supplements of 2023 that can support your overall health from multiple aspects.

Before studying them in detail, read through the summary of each zinc supplement in the following table.

True Cellular Zinc7 This supplement is gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly. Cymbiotika Zinc Complex You can get 22 mg of zinc with the help of this supplement. Advanced BioNutritionals Zinc Acetate This supplement comes with a unique delivery mechanism to ensure easy absorption of zinc by the body. BioTrust Network Ageless Immunity This supplement can promote protein synthesis in your body using effective ingredients. Performance Lab NutriGenesis This supplement can boost immune function using multiple vitamins and minerals. Elm & Rye Zinc It is one of the top zinc supplements of 2022 because it provides solid results. TestoGen It is the best zinc supplement for men who want to boost their testosterone levels. Care/of Zinc It is free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food The formula of this supplement is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO to ensure the safety of users. Stop Aging Now Multi360 ULTRA You can fulfill your daily zinc intake with the help of this supplement. Akasha Naturals Power Zinc It is the best zinc supplement as it can support the growth of immune cells. Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc It is one of the most high-quality supplements on the market right now. Thorne Zinc Picolinate It can help boost your overall health without exposing your body to too much zinc. New Age Zinc Gummies These zinc gummies are tasty, natural, and effective. MaryRuth Liquid Ionic Zinc It can be readily absorbed by your body. Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges These zinc lozenges have proven very beneficial for your overall health. NutraChamps Liquid Ionic Zinc It is unflavored and provides substantial immune support.

True Cellular Zinc7

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc glycinate, zinc citrate, zinc picolinate, zinc ascorbate, zinc methionate, zinc orotate, and zinc acetate. Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money Back Guarantee 15-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $59

Containing just the right amount of elemental zinc, it is one of the most high-quality supplements in this category. It contains all 7 essential forms of zinc in its formula, including zinc glycinate, zinc picolinate, and zinc citrate, among many others.

If you are suffering from zinc deficiency, you can get enough zinc to fulfill your daily dietary intake from this zinc supplement. It can supply 50 milligrams of zinc per serving to your body. It can help in boosting the health of your immune system with its decorated ingredient content.

Cymbiotika Zinc Complex

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Copper, bamboo stem extract, and selenium, Zinc monomethionine, zinc picolinate, sucrosomial zinc Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $32

If you want to boost your immune function, you can take the supplement form of zinc. Cymbiotika Zinc Complex is one of the best zinc supplements of 2022 that can help you with multiple body functions.

Cymbiotika Zinc Complex contains this trace mineral in the form of zinc bisglycinate chelate, monomethionine, and others. It can assist you in maintaining healthy skin by delivering the permitted zinc content per serving. It contains 22 milligrams of zinc which contribute to 200% of your daily zinc value.

Apart from containing zinc, it also contains copper to help people with copper deficiency.

Advanced BioNutritionals Zinc Acetate

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc Acetate, fructose, citric acid, vegetable stearine, etc. Servings Per Container Starts from 36 Money Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $9.95

This zinc supplementation has proven extremely beneficial for older adults who want to manage health conditions naturally. They can get enough zinc from the formula of Advanced BioNutritionals Zinc Acetate, which is also gluten-free and free from artificial flavors. It contains 15 milligrams of zinc content per serving.

By taking 15 mg of zinc, an essential mineral for your body, you support the health of your immune system and strengthen your body’s defense mechanism.

BioTrust Network Ageless Immunity

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc acetate, Vitamin C, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine, Echinacea Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $39

This gluten-free supplement contains 100% natural ingredients including vitamins, amino acids, and herbal extracts in its formulation. It has been proven to boost immune system function in regular users.

The formula of BioTrust Network Ageless Immunity contains enough zinc not to cross the tolerable upper intake level of this trace mineral. As a result, it has been deemed one of the top zinc supplements of 2022.

It is not disclosed how many milligrams of zinc this supplement offers to the users. So, be cautious if you get abdominal cramps or loss of appetite while consuming it.

Performance Lab NutriGenesis

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc type not mentioned, vitamin B6, magnesium, copper, boron, etc. Servings Per Container Start from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $49.

This zinc supplementation is best suited for men who want to improve their male health with the help of essential nutrients. Performance Lab NutriGenesis is one of the top brands in the industry and produces a wide range of products.

You can get 15 mg of zinc content per serving in this gluten-free zinc supplement. It is free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Apart from getting 15 milligrams of zinc, you also get a healthy dosage of other minerals and vitamins in it. It has been proven to help users combat age-related macular degeneration.

Elm & Rye Zinc

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Not mentioned Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $44.99

Elm & Rye provides two options in zinc supplements – you can choose between zinc capsules and zinc gummies. It contains zinc gluconate in its composition to support your immune health. You can get 14 milligrams of zinc content per serving in this supplement.

14 mg of zinc is enough zinc intake for an adult as it provides a daily value of 127% of zinc. Zinc plays an important role in regulating several body functions. The formula of this supplement is gluten-free and hence, does not contain whole grains.

TestoGen

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc Citrate, Fenugreek, D-Aspartic Acid, Vitamin D3, etc. Servings Per Container Start from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $59.99.

One of the most celebrated dietary supplements, TestoGen, can help you tackle zinc deficiency effectively. The supplement contains this essential mineral in the form of zinc citrate and delivers sufficient milligrams of zinc on a daily basis.

It is a budget-friendly zinc supplement that has the ability to boost your immune system function. The formula of TestoGen is gluten-free and does not contain any artificial flavors. According to our medical sources, you must not take this supplement on an empty stomach.

Care/of Zinc

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc Bisglycinate Chelate, Copper Servings Per Container Starts from 1 Money Back Guarantee Not mentioned Price Starts from $7

Another budget-friendly zinc supplement on our list, Care/of Zinc is packed with essential nutrients and digestive enzymes that help boost immune function and support other vital functions. According to some users, it is the best overall zinc supplement available right now.

It contains 15 mg of zinc bisglycinate chelate per serving to promote your health. You must not consume this gluten-free supplement on an empty stomach. In addition, you must not exceed 15 mg of zinc per serving, as excess zinc aids in cell damage and infection.

Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc Glycinate, Rhodiola Rosea, Magnesium, Vitamin B3, etc. Servings Per Container Starts from 20 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $39.95

These are zinc glycinate softgels that can promote immune function in regular users and protect you against sickle cell disease, which can be caused due to zinc deficiency. It contains 20 mg of zinc per serving, vitamin B3, magnesium, and other natural ingredients to protect your overall well-being.

Older people who don’t have normal zinc intake can benefit from this gluten-free supplement.

Stop Aging Now Multi360 ULTRA

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc monomethionine, Vitamin B6, Thiamine, Magnesium, Calcium Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $54.99

It is one of the best zinc supplements of 2022 according to several customer reviews. It is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and 100% natural. It contains 20 milligrams of zinc content per serving to boost the health of your immune system.

This gluten-free dietary supplement delivers 15 essential vitamins and minerals in every capsule. It can also help you with copper deficiency.

Akasha Naturals Power Zinc

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc type not mentioned, Amino acids Servings Per Container Starts from 60 Money-Back Guarantee Not mentioned Price Starts from $18.25

Each tablet of this gluten-free supplement contains 20 milligrams of zinc per serving. It contains this essential mineral in the form of zinc arginate and glycinate.

You need to take one tablet of this budget-friendly zinc supplement daily. Don’t exceed the recommended dosage, as too much zinc can lead to an upset stomach and abdominal cramps.

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc derived from Brown Rice Chelate, Vitamin C, organic apple and beet, etc. Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee Not mentioned Chelated Zinc Supplement Price Starts from $19.99

It is the best overall zinc supplement for many users as it has helped them boost their immune function to a great extent. Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc contains 30 mg of zinc content per serving. It contains this mineral in the form of zinc bisglycinate chelate. It helps the body absorb zinc easily.

It is one of the top gluten-free dietary supplements that can provide antioxidant protection to your body with the help of 30 mg of zinc.

Thorne Zinc Picolinate

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc Picolinate and Zinc Bisglycinate Servings Per Container Starts from 60 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $11

Thorne Zinc Picolinate delivers 30 mg of zinc per serving to regular users. According to several studies, taking 30 mg of zinc is sufficient for users who are looking to get this mineral in the form of zinc supplementation. Thorne Zinc Picolinate also contains essential nutrients to boost your immune function.

Thorne Zinc Picolinate offers two versions – one with 15 mg of zinc and the other with 30 mg of zinc. You must not take this gluten-free supplement on an empty stomach as it can cause side effects.

New Age Zinc Gummies

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc citrate, pectin, glucose syrup, sugar, natural berry flavor. Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee Not mentioned Organic Zinc Supplement Price Starts from $15

This is perhaps the only gluten-free dietary supplement on this list that provides this mineral in the form of zinc gummies. It contains 50 mg of zinc per serving to boost your immune health and strengthen your body’s natural defenses.

One of the most high-quality supplements, it contains 50 milligrams of zinc citrate and 5 mg of sodium to support vital body functions.

MaryRuth Liquid Ionic Zinc

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc Sulfate, organic glycerin, and purified water. Servings Per Container Starts from 40 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Liquid Zinc Supplement Price Starts from $20.95

It is the best liquid zinc supplement on our list that is packed with essential nutrients and contains a liquid form of zinc. This liquid supplement can boost your immune health and help the body absorb zinc more effectively. It contains 11.25 milligrams of zinc sulfate in every serving.

This liquid zinc supplement is gluten-free and can help you get your daily recommended value of 11-13 mg of zinc.

Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc acetate, added sugars and carbohydrates Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee Price Starts from $9

Zinc is an essential nutrient that is vital for the body. Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges are packed with 18.75 mg of zinc per serving to boost your immunity so that you don’t get sick easily. These zinc lozenges are available in an orange-citrus flavor.

Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges contain sufficient milligrams of zinc so that your body does not get too much zinc which might be harmful. You must not consume these gluten-free zinc lozenges on an empty stomach.

NutraChamps Liquid Ionic Zinc

Product Overview Types of Zinc and Other Ingredients Zinc sulfate, vitamin C, organic glycerin, water Servings Per Container Starts from 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee Liquid Zinc Supplement Price Starts from $19.95

If you want to take liquid zinc sulfate, it is the right choice for you. This gluten-free liquid supplement can boost your immune health to a great extent. It contains vitamin C and 15 milligrams of zinc content per serving. Its liquid form helps the body absorb zinc easily.

According to some users, it is the best liquid zinc supplement available right now.

Ranking Factors Behind The Best Zinc Supplements

Zinc is a necessary trace mineral required by the body to carry out important functions and chemical reactions. It is the center of many vital body functions. You must ensure zinc consumption on a daily basis to make sure your body performs favorably.

However, you must be mindful of how much zinc goes into your body, as too much zinc can interfere with your bodily activities and cause adverse health effects. Therefore, you need the best zinc products that contain just the right amount of zinc for your body.

Our team employed a number of factors whilst selecting the zinc supplements for this list. They looked at the percentage of elemental zinc in every supplement to make sure your body gets the right product.

The ranking factors used to determine the top zinc supplements of 2022 are listed below.

Zinc Dosage

If you are taking a zinc supplement, then that does not mean that you will swamp your body with zinc. Excess zinc is not beneficial for your body as it can disrupt normal bodily functions to a great extent.

Therefore, you must be mindful of your recommended dietary allowances of zinc every day. It must not exceed tolerable upper intake levels, which are 50 mg of zinc. An ideal supplement will have 30 mg of zinc per serving, whether it is liquid zinc or zinc capsule. However, you can choose any zinc formula that contains 10 mg – 50 mg of zinc in each serving.

If you want to find out how much zinc is present in a supplement, you must take a look at its supplement label. Zinc is available in different forms in a supplement – zinc gluconate, zinc sulfate, and others.

Other Ingredients Used

Now that we have discussed how much zinc is beneficial for your body and how much of it should be present in a zinc supplement, it is now time to take a look at complimentary ingredients added along with zinc in supplements. The importance of complementary ingredients is that they often determine the absorption of zinc by the body.

If you take a close look at the supplement label, you can find out the ingredients used in the supplement. Apart from containing 10-50 mg of zinc per serving, some common natural ingredients used are organic tapioca syrup, pumpkin seed oil, vitamin C, and others.

Our preference was given to gluten-free, stimulant-free, and chemical-free supplements.

Company Standing

Since zinc supplements are not as common as other health supplements, it is important to perform a background check on the brand that produces the supplement. Taking a zinc supplement from a reputed company ensures that you are consuming a high-quality and pure product that is made using good manufacturing practices.

Transparency And Honesty

Since your body needs zinc in limited quantities and any surplus will do more harm than good, you must look at the product label closely before purchasing a zinc supplement. The best overall zinc supplement will have all its ingredients disclosed to safeguard the interests of the users.

We only chose those gluten-free zinc supplements that were fully honest about the ingredient content.

Purity Standards Maintained

Any supplement form of zinc must follow the highest purity standards to ensure the safety of users. It must be treated organically and in a controlled environment to meet industry standards. Whether a supplement contains 10 mg or 50 mg of zinc, it must be formed under strict supervision.

If a supplement does not maintain high purity standards, it can cause adverse health effects in your body. When a supplement is formed using safe practices, it is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and stimulant-free, all prerequisites for a health supplement.

Pricing

If you decide to take a zinc supplement, it becomes a commitment that you need to fulfill every day. For some people, money can be an issue, as some supplements go as high as $80 per bottle.

In this article, we have incorporated a mixed bag of supplements that can be favorable for all kinds of users. When we were selecting budget-friendly supplements, we made sure that they did not compromise on the quality of the ingredients or the allowed mg of zinc.

Refund Policy

Your body is different and has different tolerance and requirements. It might be so that it is having trouble adjusting to a certain zinc supplement. In this case, you can return this particular supplement and switch to other supplements.

To make sure that you have the option of returning the supplement, we ensured that most zinc supplements mentioned above come with a flexible refund policy.

Customer Reviews

Our team looked through the customer reviews of several zinc supplements to find out the real opinion about their quality and results. All the supplements that did not have favorable public opinion were outright rejected by us.

What Are Some Of The Richest Food Sources Of Zinc?

Although supplements are a great way to boost your zinc intake, it is equally important to eat nutritious foods that contain zinc and other nutrients. Below we have mentioned a few of the richest food sources of zinc:

Fish

Fish is a good source of zinc. A 4 oz serving contains about 2.5 mg. Some of the sources are:

Sardines (about 5 mg): Sardines are a group of small oily fish that live near the bottom of the ocean. They have a mild flavor and are high in omega-3 fatty acids. These fish are also low in mercury.

Sardines are a group of small oily fish that live near the bottom of the ocean. They have a mild flavor and are high in omega-3 fatty acids. These fish are also low in mercury. Salmon (about 8 mg): Salmon is a lean white meat from cold water salmon. It can be cooked with other ingredients such as vegetables, rice, pasta, potatoes, or bread. It is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which may help lower cholesterol levels.

Salmon is a lean white meat from cold water salmon. It can be cooked with other ingredients such as vegetables, rice, pasta, potatoes, or bread. It is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which may help lower cholesterol levels. Tuna (about 9 mg): Tuna is a dark red meat from warm water tuna. It’s usually served raw or lightly steamed.

Tuna is a dark red meat from warm water tuna. It’s usually served raw or lightly steamed. Herring (about 6 mg): This type of fish has a strong taste, but it’s packed with nutrients. It’s also rich in vitamin D. This type of fish has a rich orange color and a firm texture. It’s often eaten smoked or pickled.

This type of fish has a strong taste, but it’s packed with nutrients. It’s also rich in vitamin D. This type of fish has a rich orange color and a firm texture. It’s often eaten smoked or pickled. Anchovies (about 7 mg): Anchovies are tiny fish found in saltwater lakes and rivers. They’re used in many dishes like soups, sauces, salads, and stews. These fish are very flavorful, and they contain lots of healthy fats.

Anchovies are tiny fish found in saltwater lakes and rivers. They’re used in many dishes like soups, sauces, salads, and stews. These fish are very flavorful, and they contain lots of healthy fats. Canned Fish (about 5 mg): Canned fish is very convenient because you don’t need to cook it. You just open the lid and eat. However, canned fish doesn’t contain much fat, so it’s not considered a healthy choice.

Oysters

Oysters are a great source of zinc. One oyster provides about 0.4 mg of zinc. These bivalves are found on the Atlantic coast of North America. Oysters are delicious and nutritious. They are a good source of iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, copper, iodine, selenium, and vitamins B12 and E too.

Other kinds of seafood that contain high amounts of zinc include:

Meat

Beef, pork, lamb, chicken, turkey, and veal are all good sources of zinc. Beef is one of the most common meats consumed worldwide. One pound of beef contains about 12 mg of zinc. Pork is similar to beef, except it has more fat. One pound of pork contains about 16 mg of zinc.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that people who ate red meat had higher levels of zinc than those who didn’t. The researchers concluded that this was probably due to the fact that zinc is stored in muscle tissue.

Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that eating red meat increased the absorption of zinc. This means that if you’re going to consume red meat, you’ll get more of its benefits.

Vegetables

A number of vegetables are excellent sources of zinc. Following are a few of them:

Broccoli

One cup of broccoli contains about 5 mg of zinc. Broccoli is a vegetable that’s often eaten raw. It can also be steamed, boiled, sautéed, stir-fried, or microwaved. You can eat broccoli with your meal or snack. You can add it to salads, soups, pasta dishes, sandwiches, wraps, pizza, burgers, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, rice bowls, and many other foods.

If you want to increase your intake of zinc, try adding some broccoli to your diet. Broccoli also contains vitamin C, which helps boost the absorption of zinc. Vitamin C increases the activity of enzymes that help break down proteins and fats.

Spinach

Spinach is a leafy vegetable that’s often served as a salad ingredient. It’s also used in cooking. You can eat spinach plain or mix it into your favorite recipes. You can serve it on top of pasta, potatoes, rice, couscous, bread, muffins, pancakes, waffles, tortilla chips, crackers, and many other foods.

You can find spinach at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and health food stores.

Yogurt

One cup of yogurt contains about 3 mg of zinc. Yogurt is made from milk that’s been fermented. Fermentation makes the milk thicker and tangier. Yogurt is commonly served plain or mixed with fruit.

You can increase zinc in your diet by adding yogurt to your meals. Yogurt is a great source of protein. Protein keeps you full. It also provides energy. In addition, yogurt contains probiotics, which promote the growth of friendly bacteria in the digestive tract. Probiotics help prevent diarrhea and constipation.

Probiotic supplements are available over the counter. However, it’s best to consult your doctor before taking probiotic supplements if you have an illness such as Crohn’s disease.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Zinc Supplementation?

Following are some of the significant science-backed benefits of zinc supplements and zinc supplementation:

Zinc Supplementation Helps Reduce Pain

Zinc reduces pain by helping your body heal itself. It’s an essential mineral for many bodily functions, including wound healing, immune system function, and metabolism. When you don’t get enough zinc, your body can’t properly repair damaged tissue or fight off infections. This can lead to painful conditions like arthritis, muscle soreness, and even chronic fatigue.

Studies show that zinc can help alleviate pain caused by arthritis, back problems, fibromyalgia, muscle spasms, and other health issues. Some studies suggest that zinc supplementation can reduce chronic pain associated with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Following are some of the types of pain that zinc supplementation can help with:

Chronic Pain

Chronic pain affects millions of Americans every year. If you suffer from chronic pain, you may want to consider adding zinc to your daily routine. Research shows that people who supplement with zinc are less likely to experience chronic pain than those who do not.

This is because zinc plays a role in regulating inflammation, which is one of the main causes of chronic pain. Inflammation occurs when your immune system sends white blood cells into injured areas of your body. These white blood cells release chemicals that cause swelling, redness, heat, and other signs of inflammation.

When you supplement with zinc, it reduces the amount of these inflammatory chemicals released by your immune system. As a result, you feel better overall, and your pain symptoms decrease.

Chronic pain is an unfortunate side effect of many illnesses. Fortunately, there are natural remedies available that can help reduce or eliminate this problem. Zinc supplements are just one option that can be used to manage chronic pain.

Joint Pain

Joint health is another area where zinc can make a difference. Many people struggle with joint pain due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and other diseases. While there isn’t much research on how zinc works specifically to treat joint problems, studies show that people who take zinc regularly tend to have healthier joints over time.

For example, a recent study published in the Journal of Rheumatology showed that people who were supplemented with zinc had lower levels of cartilage-destroying enzymes in their bodies. Cartilage is the protective layer between bones and ligaments in your joints. When you have high levels of these enzymes, your cartilage becomes worn down faster.

Neuropathic Pain

People who suffer from neuropathy often experience severe nerve pain. This type of pain is usually caused by diabetes, multiple sclerosis, shingles, cancer, and other conditions. Neuropathic pain can be difficult to treat, but zinc has been shown to provide relief for some sufferers.

A small study published in Clinical Therapeutics found that people who took a zinc supplement for six months experienced significant improvements in their quality of life. Researchers believe that zinc helps reduce pain by reducing inflammation in the central nervous system.

Helps Promote Sleep Quality

Sleep problems affect more than 50 million adults in the U.S.—and it’s not just older folks who struggle with getting good rest at night. In fact, sleep deprivation is one of the top reasons why teens drop out of school.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, approximately 30 percent of teenagers report having trouble sleeping every week. The problem may stem from stress, anxiety, depression, or even poor nutrition.

In addition to helping you fall asleep, zinc also plays a role in maintaining your memory. A study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found that elderly people who consumed more zinc performed better on cognitive tests than those who didn’t eat enough zinc.

The researchers believe that zinc helps protect against age-related mental decline by improving the function of neurotransmitters—chemical messengers that transmit messages throughout your brain.

It Can Boost Immunity

The immune system is responsible for protecting your body from infections and diseases. When you have a cold or flu, your immune system works overtime to fight off the virus. Zinc helps boost your immunity by increasing the activity of white blood cells, which help fight infection.

In addition to boosting your immune system, zinc also helps prevent certain types of cancer. A study published in Cancer Prevention Research found that people who regularly consumed high amounts of zinc had a 40 percent reduced risk of developing prostate cancer.

Another study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology found that people who consumed more zinc had a significantly lower risk of colon cancer.

FAQs

Anyone who is consuming a zinc supplement for the first time might have certain questions about the intake of this mineral. We have answered the most common questions related to zinc supplements in this segment.

Who Can Benefit From A Zinc Supplement?

Zinc aids the healthy growth of cells in the human body. Anyone who is zinc deficient, alcoholic, vegan, and older people might benefit most from it.

How To Tell If You Have A Zinc Deficiency?

You can tell if you start to experience digestive issues, sexual dysfunction, weak immunity, poor skin health, and other issues. In this case, you can benefit from different forms of zinc like zinc gluconate, acetate, citrate, and others.

How Much Zinc Should One Take In A Day?

It depends on your body’s tolerance and requirements. Most people can do this with the consumption of 30 mg of zinc daily. However, you must be mindful of the tolerable upper intake levels, which are 50 milligrams of zinc.

Are Zinc Supplements Safe?

If you consume sufficient zinc in supplement form, it is safe for your body. Many zinc supplements on the market are not gluten-free or vegan-friendly, which means they are not safe for your body. Choose a zinc supplement very wisely by taking a look at its percentage of elemental zinc.

What Are The Side Effects Of Taking A Zinc Supplement?

A zinc supplement can prove very beneficial for your body. However, if your body gets more zinc than it requires, it can cause adverse health effects in your body, including nausea, vomiting, upset stomach, and so on.

Most zinc supplements are gluten-free, soy-free, stimulant-free, and vegan-friendly. It means that they are less likely to induce these side effects.

Can Zinc Supplements Boost Testosterone Levels?

Several scientific studies have linked the intake of zinc with increased production of testosterone in the body. If you struggle with low testosterone levels, you can benefit from a zinc supplement.

Are Zinc Supplements Good For Your Skin?

Zinc plays an important role in cell membrane repair that can help in maintaining healthy skin. Many zinc supplements deliver antioxidants to your skin that can enhance its glow.

What Are The Best Vegetarian Sources Of Zinc?

Apart from taking zinc supplements, you can also incorporate these food items in your diet to get more zinc – hemp seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, tofu, beans, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, cashews, and so on.

What Exactly Is A Chelated Zinc Supplement?

A chelated zinc supplement is one that contains a chelated agent along with the permitted mg of zinc so that it helps your body absorb zinc more effectively. Using a chelated zinc supplement makes it easier for the body to absorb it.

What’s the difference between a zinc liquid supplement and a zinc capsule?

The only difference between a liquid zinc supplement and a capsule supplement is its form. Otherwise, both liquid zinc and zinc lozenges are readily absorbed by the body.

Final Verdict On The Best Zinc Supplements Of 2022

Zinc is one of the essential minerals for the human body. Your daily intake of zinc might not be enough, and it might lead to zinc deficiency which comes with its own set of problems. Taking a natural zinc supplement might help you overcome this deficiency and also provide your body with multiple health benefits.

Zinc supplements can help you boost your immunity, facilitate wound healing, improve skin quality, and assist with protein synthesis. They must contain the permitted quantities of zinc and may go as high as 50 mg of zinc in every serving.

All the supplements mentioned above are 100% natural, healthy, and effective for daily consumption.

