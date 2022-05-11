Sponsored

Bovada Casino Review: An Expert Look Into All Pros & Cons

When it comes to the best online gambling sites — one of the most talked-about is Bovada Casino, so we figured it’s time to create an honest review.

This site really took off and climbed among the best online casinos with ease, but the question still remains — can you trust them with your money?

To give you an honest answer, we took the time to create this Bovada review and looked at all vital features that make or break an online casino — security, casino games quality, transparent T&C, bonuses, and payout speed.

We also examined the sportsbook and poker room section, so we’re armed and ready to spill all details and help you make an educated decision.

Let’s start by outlining the areas Bovada excels in.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Bovada Online Casino

So what makes Bovada a top online casino? Here’s what we consider to be Bovada’s strongest features:

Promo codes available:

BIGLEAGUES — Both new and active players can use this code to get a 100% match bonus that’s good for deposits up to $1,000 plus 25 FS on 777 Deluxe

— Both new and active players can use this code to get a 100% match bonus that’s good for deposits up to $1,000 plus 25 FS on 777 Deluxe CAWELCOME — Bovada’s bonus code reserved only for new customers worth 100% up to $1,000

— Bovada’s bonus code reserved only for new customers worth 100% up to $1,000 BV2NDCWB — You will get another 100% up to $1,000 on your second and third deposit by using this code

— You will get another 100% up to $1,000 on your second and third deposit by using this code BTCCWB1250 — Bovada’s Bitcoin bonus worth 125% up to $1,250; use the code on your first deposit

— Bovada’s Bitcoin bonus worth 125% up to $1,250; use the code on your first deposit BTC2NDCWB — Get 125% up to $1,250 two more times after you claim the first deposit bonus

— Get 125% up to $1,250 two more times after you claim the first deposit bonus BTCSWB750 — This code is for the sportsbook; use it to claim a 75% up to $750 first deposit bonus that you can use to bet on sports

— This code is for the sportsbook; use it to claim a 75% up to $750 first deposit bonus that you can use to bet on sports PWB500 — By using this code, you will get a 100% up to $500 poker bonus

Standout features:

Style and Feel: Bovada has a clean user interface that’s really easy to navigate, making it perfect for new users to get around.

Bovada has a clean user interface that’s really easy to navigate, making it perfect for new users to get around. Loyalty Program: Bovada has a valuable rewards point system for its loyal customers. The more you play, the more points you earn that you can exchange for cash bonuses.

Bovada has a valuable rewards point system for its loyal customers. The more you play, the more points you earn that you can exchange for cash bonuses. Poker Tournaments: If you enjoy playing poker tournaments, Bovada has some of the best ones you can join. The Monthly Milly ($1M GTD) is the most notable one.

If you enjoy playing poker tournaments, Bovada has some of the best ones you can join. The Monthly Milly ($1M GTD) is the most notable one. Online Sportsbook: Bovada is primarily a sportsbook; as such, it offers the most competitive odds and over 30 sports you can bet on.

Bovada is primarily a sportsbook; as such, it offers the most competitive odds and over 30 sports you can bet on. Quality of Customer service: You can easily find solutions to your problems at Bovada’s Help Center or talk to their agents via email and chat at any time.

You can easily find solutions to your problems at Bovada’s Help Center or talk to their agents via email and chat at any time. Bonuses: The most significant feature of all is the number of welcome bonuses Bovada has in store for you. You have a sports betting, casino, and poker bonus to choose from — all featuring low wagering requirements.

Is Bovada Casino Reliable?

The short answer is a resounding yes. Bovada is a legit online gambling site that’s been in business for over a decade.

Owned by Harp Media BV, this online sportsbook and casino site holds a Curacao eGaming license, which is what some of the best and most reputable online casinos in the world today have.

On top of that, Bovada Casino’s software providers are among the best in the business, including RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and more.

Bovada casino has also built a community where players get to share their thoughts and experiences. This way, you can be sure that Bovada indeed has a sterling reputation, and many players are enjoying their stay at the site.

How to Register and Claim a Bonus with Bovada?

Bovada has plenty of casino bonuses to offer, and it doesn’t matter if you’re new to the site or not. If you’ve never played in this casino before, don’t worry — read our simple guide below and you’ll be up and running with some bonus funds in your Bovada account within 5 minutes.

1. Create a Bovada Casino Account

Open the Bovada casino site.

Click the red “Join” button located at the upper right part of the homepage.

Register and fill out all the required personal details like your full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, and create a password.

2. Verify Your Account

You will receive an email confirmation from Bovada that you can use to verify your account. Check the spam folder if necessary.

Click the link provided in the email to confirm your registration.

You will be redirected to the Bovada Casino login page. Sign in using your newly created account.

3. Click “Rewards”

Click the “Rewards” button in the upper right corner of the page.

Select the bonus or promotion you’d like to be activated when you make your first deposit.

4. Enter Bonus Code & Deposit

Type BIGLEAGUES in the Bovada Casino bonus code box for a 100% bonus + 25 free spins. You can use another code if you want.

Select the most convenient payment option for you.

Enter the amount you’d like to deposit.

Hit “Deposit” and have fun!

Why Should You Play Casino Games at Bovada?

There are a few great reasons why Bovada is a great choice, one of them being the free online casino games on hand for you to test the waters before spending money. So why not give it a try?

If you’re feeling skeptical about it, we’ve made a detailed review of all benchmarks we used when testing Bovada.

Bonuses: 5 / 5

If there’s one category Bovada entirely nailed — it’s gotta be the promotions for new and active customers.

You’ll get to choose from three different bonuses, each aimed at the casino, sportsbook, and poker section. There are also a few crypto bonuses on steroids, providing a massive bang for your buck.

One of the best bonuses you can claim is by entering our exclusive code BIGLEAGUES — 100% up to $1,000 with an additional 25 free spins on the jackpot slot 777 Deluxe.

We’ve provided a full breakdown of all bonuses you can find at Bovada in another section below, so scroll down if you’re feeling impatient. We’ll just say that most bonuses come with wagering requirements as low as 25x, which is way below the industry average.

Variety of Games & Sports: 4.7 / 5

There are almost 200 quality casino games you can play at Bovada, including progressive slots, video poker, roulette, eight blackjack games, baccarat, bingo, and keno. This casino also has a decent selection of 34 live casino online games for you to enjoy.

You can trust that only fair online casino real money games are listed here because Bovada has teamed up with one of the best and most trusted casino software providers like RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, Revolver Gaming, and Spinomenal.

Some popular games you can find on Bovada include 777 Deluxe, Reels & Wheels, Thundercrash, Larry’s Lucky Tavern, Gold Rush Gus and the City of Riches, and one of the most valuable jackpot slots — A Night With Cleo.

Bovada’s sportsbook features over 30 sports betting markets. Some of the leagues that you can bet on include the NBA, NHL, NFL, English Premier League, alongside some niche sports like wrestling and darts.

You can also take advantage of the live betting system and place bets on different sports like soccer, hockey, darts, and basketball. We suggest you give the prop builder feature a run if you haven’t tried it before — it’s a perfect feature for serious sports bettors.

Lastly, for horse race betting, some of the events that Bovada offers odds on include the ever-popular Kentucky Derby, Oaklawn Park, Tampa Bay Downs, Santa Anita Park, and Gulfstream Park.

Overall, Bovada is your one-stop gambling site with a well-rounded selection of classic table games and online poker rooms. The site may not have thousands of games to choose from compared to other online casinos, but it’s got just enough to suit the taste of most gamblers.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4 / 5

Bovada offers a solid range of payment options for smooth banking. Deposit and withdrawal options differ from one another, so pay close attention to all details and limits below:

Visa/MasterCard – $20 to $1,500

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Litecoin – $10 to $5,000

Ethereum – $50 to $5,000

Player Transfer – $10 to $15,000

Direct Bank Transfer – $50 to $450

MatchPay – $20 to $1,000

Note that the cryptocurrency values can fluctuate. The general rule to follow here is that you can’t make a crypto deposit if it’s less than 0.0002 BTC.

Now, once you’re ready to request a payout, here are your options and the withdrawal limits:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin – $10 – $9,500 per transaction (once every three days)

Ethereum – $50 – $9,500 (once per three days)

Check by Courier – $100 up to $3,000 (only once a week)

Voucher – $10 up to $3,000 (no frequency limit)

MatchPay – $20 up to $1,000 (two per calendar year)

Keep in mind that some transactions on this site may be subject to fees. If you don’t want any of that, then the best payment option for you would be cryptocurrencies. Credit card fees can reach 15.9%, so it’s best if you avoid them altogether.

For payouts, requesting a check has a $100 fee, but Bovada covers this on your first withdrawal every 90 days. Other than that, Bovada doesn’t charge any fees for payouts.

Regarding payout speed, Bovada is pretty fast. You can get your payout in under an hour if you choose Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin. For Bitcoin, you should be able to get it within 24 hours. Other methods might take longer, even up to 15 days for a check by courier.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.8 / 5

We understand how frustrating it can be to visit a cluttered casino site. After all, not everyone has the time to figure out their way into a website, right?

Fortunately, Bovada Casino’s white, gray, and red user interface is neat and easy on the eyes. It is also fast and responsive on both desktop and mobile devices. The main menu on the site will help you quickly locate games based on their categories.

We also like how the website shows what your most played games are and the last games you’ve played. So, even if you forget the title of the game you’ve recently discovered, you won’t have a hard time looking for it again.

However, there is no Bovada casino app that you can download — even though some sources on the internet might say otherwise, don’t fall for it. This online casino only allows players to download poker software for a Windows PC and Mac — there’s no app for the casino or sports section.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

Customer support can make or break a casino site and it’s great that Bovada has a 24/7 support team available. You can always check the Help Center of the casino for common concerns, but if you need more assistance, there are other ways to get support — live chat, email, and Bovada’s community.

If you send them an email, you should receive a response within 48 hours, and if the problem can’t wait, you can also chat with a Bovada agent. This feature is available 24/7, but the wait time can sometimes take longer, especially during peak hours.

Another way to check for solutions to your concern is by visiting the Bovada community or forum where you can discuss matters with other players.

Bovada Casino Review Score

With the five benchmarks averaged out, Bovada achieved an overall score of 4.6, which is one of the highest we’ve ever given.

It’s not strange, really; when you consider Bovada is one of the few — if not only — online casinos with live poker tournaments and ring games, sports betting options, and a casino section with table games, free slots, and live casino games.

It’s basically the perfect spot if you’re an all-around gambler; however, the number of slots might seem a bit low if you’re strictly looking to spin the reels. We’ll give you a top recommendation for online slots later, so stay tuned.

Things to Look out for Before Registering at Bovada Casino

Before you sign up at Bovada, know that there are some things you should consider.

Bovada online casino is available to US players in 45 states. However, this site is prohibited from access by residents of the following states:

Delaware

Maryland

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

That said, always check your online gambling local laws before starting to play.

Also, if you’re moving to any of the restricted states, you must let Bovada know right away. This is to make sure that you can get your account balance without any hassle.

In addition, do not attempt to use VPN or any proxy servers to access the site from prohibited places. Bovada will immediately terminate or deny players access to their accounts once they find out. This means that your account balance and winnings may be voided.

Another important thing to consider is the currencies available on the site. Since Bovada Casino is only available to US players, the only fiat currency accepted on the site is USD. For cryptocurrencies, only BTC, BCH, BSV, LTC, and ETH are accepted.

What Bonuses are Available at Bovada?

As promised, here are some of the casino bonus codes that you can use to claim bonuses at Bovada:

BIGLEAGUES — Get 100% up to $1,000 +25 free spins on 777 Deluxe

— Get 100% up to $1,000 +25 free spins on 777 Deluxe CAWELCOME100 — Get 100% up to $1,000 on your first deposit

— Get 100% up to $1,000 on your first deposit BV2NDCWB — Get 100% up to $1,000 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit

— Get 100% up to $1,000 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit BTCCWB1250 — Get 125% up to $1,250 on your first crypto deposit

— Get 125% up to $1,250 on your first crypto deposit BTC2NDCWB — Get 125% up to $1,250 on your 2nd and 3rd crypto deposits

— Get 125% up to $1,250 on your 2nd and 3rd crypto deposits Sports Welcome Bonus — Get 50% up to $250 on your first deposit, no code required

— Get 50% up to $250 on your first deposit, no code required BTCSWB750 — Get 75% up to $750 sport welcome bonus on your first deposit

— Get 75% up to $750 sport welcome bonus on your first deposit PWB500 — Get 100% up to $500 poker welcome bonus on your first deposit

— Get 100% up to $500 poker welcome bonus on your first deposit Refer a Friend — Get 200% up to $200 for each friend you refer, with an additional $75 if they deposit with crypto

— Get 200% up to $200 for each friend you refer, with an additional $75 if they deposit with crypto VIP Program — Earn Reward Points to exchange for generous prizes

If you’re new to the site and you mainly enjoy playing real money games, you can get a 100% up to $3,000 welcome package over your first three deposits.

All you have to do is choose this welcome bonus when you sign up or use the code “CAWELCOME100.” For this code, you’ll get a bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

You’ll then be eligible to use the code “BV2NDCWB” on your second and third deposit for up to $1,000 each. In total, you can net a $3000 welcome bonus.

The wagering requirement for this bonus is 25x and it’s not usable on live dealer games and craps. We suggest you play slots to work off the bonus, as with a little bit of luck — a 25x WR is easily beatable.

There is also a Bitcoin casino welcome bonus that’s better than the fiat currency counterpart. Just use the promo code “BTCCWB1250” on your first deposit to get a 125% match bonus up to $1,250.

On your next two deposits, use the code “BTC2NDCWB” for another 125% bonus up to $1,250 each. The wagering requirement for the first bonus is 25x with 50x for the next two.

If you’re an online betting enthusiast, you can get a 50% match bonus up to $250. The wagering requirement for this is 5x on sports and 5x on horse race betting, which is yet another lower than average wagering requirement.

Of course, there is a better sports welcome bonus waiting for you if you opt for cryptocurrencies. Use the bonus code “BTCSWB750” to get 75% up to $750.

You may use this bitcoin welcome bonus for sports, race betting, and even casino games. The wagering requirement is 5x on sports, 5x on horse racing, and 30x at the casino.

If you’re a poker player above all, the poker welcome bonus is what you should redeem.

Use the code “PWB500” to get a 100% poker bonus up to $500. This bonus will be unlocked in $5 increments for every 150 Rewards Points that you earn by participating in real money tournaments and cash games.

There’s no need to meet a rollover requirement for the $5 increments you unlock — they’re yours to keep.

Got friends who also enjoy casino play and betting on sports? Use that to your advantage and get a 200% up to $200 reward for each friend you successfully refer to the site.

You can get your unique link from the “Refer a Friend” section on your profile.

Note that a successful referral means that your friend was able to make their first deposit. You can ask your friends to use Bitcoin for their first deposit so you can get an extra $75.

Once all is said and done, you can claim Reward Points that you can exchange for valuable bonuses later on.

Here’s how many points you’ll get from playing games and placing bets on sports:

Video Poker games, Arcade, Table Games – 1 point

Slot Games – 5 points

Specialty Games – 15 points

Sports Singles – 3 points

Sports Teasers – 15 points

Sports Round Robin – 25 points

Sports Parlays – 25 points

Racebook Straight Wager – 40 points

Racebook Exotics or Multiples – 60 points

Note that the minimum bet is $1 to get these points. The casino will count the lifetime points you get to determine the minimum points you need to get a cash bonus.

Here are the different player levels on this site and how many lifetime points you need:

Starter – 0 lifetime points

Rookie Level 1 – 2,500 lifetime points

Rookie Level 2 – 5,000 lifetime points

Rookie Level 3 – 10,000 lifetime points

Pro Level 1 – 25,000 lifetime points

Pro Level 2 – 40,000 lifetime points

Pro Level 3 – 60,000 lifetime points

All-Star Level 1 – 150,000 lifetime points

All-Star Level 2 – 250,000 lifetime points

All-Star Level 3 – 500,000 lifetime points

Legend Level 1 – 1,000,000 lifetime points

Legend Level 2 – 1,500,000 lifetime points

Legend Level 3 – 2,500,000 lifetime points

Hall of Fame – 5,000,000 lifetime points

Note that the minimum cash bonus you can redeem is $1. The following are the required current points you need to claim the bonus based on your player level:

Starter – 2500 points

Rookie – 2500 points

Pro – 1666 points

All-Star – 1250 points

Legend – 1000 points

Hall of Fame – 1000 points

You can also redeem poker tournament tickets with your current points. Be sure to always check the “Rewards” section on your account profile to see what other bonuses you can redeem with your points.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Bovada

Still unsure about Bovada? Here are some more casino sites that we think you might be interested in:

7Bit Casino

Bovada only accepts a few cryptocurrencies, so if you’re looking for more options — 7Bit is a good alternative. Other cryptocurrencies that you won’t find at Bovada include TRX, DOG, and USDT.

7Bit Casino also has a great welcome pack for its new players. You can get a 100% up to 1.5 BTC bonus on your first deposit at the site. You could also use our exclusive 7Bit bonus code SPINBONUS for a 177% match bonus and 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

This casino site also offers more games than Bovada does — 1,200+, more precisely. Whether it’s slot machines, table games, or jackpot games you’re looking for, 7Bit has them all.

Bitstarz

Another cryptocurrency casino you can enjoy is Bitstarz. Since you won’t get to claim a Bovada no deposit bonus — you’ll want to see what Bitstarz has in store if you’re looking for some free slot rounds.

You’ve guessed it — Bitstarz offers an online casino no deposit bonus just for creating an account. Register, verify your email and you’ll get 20 free spins that might bring you a payout of a hundred bucks.

Aside from that, Bitstarz has one of the biggest casino game catalogs we’ve seen online. The site has over 3,500 casino games that you can play. It’s the best option if you want to play different slot machine games, provably fair or Bitcoin-exclusive titles.

If you’ve never been on this site, you can get a 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins.

Red Dog Casino

While Bovada offers plenty of bonuses you can take advantage of, it doesn’t offer any game-specific bonuses as Red Dog Casino does. If you like playing the latest slot releases — you’ll want to hear about Red Dog’s New Game bonus.

Every time the casino uploads a new game on the website, they also give you the chance to claim 100+ free spins for it.

You can now claim 120 spins on Thai Emerald by using the code “JUNGLEGIFTS,” but keep in mind that this promotion is subject to change.

Honest Bovada Online Casino Customer Reviews

Is Bovada legit? Absolutely. But we want to make sure that everything is transparent. So, we’ve scoured the internet to find unbiased online reviews to see what real Bovada customers have to say about the casino, and what needs to be improved. Let’s take a look at these Bovada reviews one by one:

Final Words on Our Bovada Casino Review

All in all, Bovada is an online casino that players of all kinds are going to want to check out. It’s one of the biggest, it has an excellent reputation, and it offers amazing bonuses, as well as some of the best betting lines and odds in the industry.

On top of that, this casino is also well known for its excellent support and top-notch VIP rewards program. So, if you are looking for a comprehensive online casino experience — Bovada will deliver, especially if you’re looking to bet on sports.

That’s all; thanks for keeping up with us until the end. We hope our Bovada Casino review helped clear the air and assisted you in making the right decision. If you do decide to commit your dollar with Bovada, don’t hesitate to take advantage of the promotions while they’re still available.

Have fun playing and remember to set those betting limits!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

