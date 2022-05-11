Sponsored

Cafe Casino Review – Is It The Best Site for Real Money Players?

Cafe casino has built a stellar reputation over the years and offers players numerous benefits. These include a decent collection of casino games from top providers ranging from free slots to live dealers and table games.

There is also an incredible list of bonuses and promotions for new and existing players alike. Here’s a complete rundown:

BIGLEAGUES – Use this code to get a 100% and additional 25 free spins on the slot game 777 deluxe

– Use this code to get a 100% and additional 25 free spins on the slot game 777 deluxe Casino Welcome Bonus – Claim a 250% match deposit of up to $1500 when you deposit with traditional payment methods.

– Claim a 250% match deposit of up to $1500 when you deposit with traditional payment methods. Bitcoin Welcome Bonus – Deposit using Bitcoin and you will get a 350% matched bonus up to $2500

– Deposit using Bitcoin and you will get a 350% matched bonus up to $2500 Weekly Mystery Bonus – There is a surprise bonus that will be added to your casino account every week.

– There is a surprise bonus that will be added to your casino account every week. Referral Bonus – Get your friend to register on Cafe Casino and get $100

– Get your friend to register on Cafe Casino and get $100 BJ Weekends – Receive cashback when you lose on your favorite Blackjack games.

– Receive cashback when you lose on your favorite Blackjack games. 1st Deposit Push – Make your first deposit of $30 minimum and you’ll have an entry into the weekly draw with up to $2,000 in prizes

From a glance, Café Casino seems excellent and ideal for any player to register. But to have a better look at what this casino has to offer, our experts have extensively reviewed the critical areas of this casino, including its bonuses, payment methods, licenses, etc.

We will give you an unbiased Café Casino review to help you decide if this is the best fit for you.

Cafe Casino’s Best Stand-out Features

Simple and intuitive website layout: Café Casino keeps a simplistic but appealing design which is easy to navigate. You should not have a problem finding your way around, even as a new player.

Solid Cafe Casino Perks program: There is an 8 tier loyalty program known as the Cafe Casino Perk. Accumulate points as you win to progress through the levels and redeem them for cash.

Regular tournaments: Café Casino offers a variety of slots, blackjack, and baccarat tournaments. Each of these lets you win fantastic cash rewards.

Convenient payment methods: Enjoy a decent collection of payment options including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Well-trained customer service: Contact customer support in the event of issues 24/7. Options include the extensive Help Center, 24/7 live chat, phone, email, and the Café Casino social media platforms.

Is Cafe Casino Legit?

Playing in a legal casino is the only way to ensure your safety. Cafe Casino was initially licensed by Kahnawake Gaming Commission, but it currently holds a license from Curacao Gaming.

This license means it is legit, and you can play without worries. Also, even though it is legal to play in this casino in the US, you may want to check your local laws first before signing up. This is because the rules vary depending on the U.S. state you are situated in.

How to Claim the Cafe Casino Welcome Bonus

Signing up at Café Casino and claiming the welcome bonus is not difficult. You can easily do this by following these steps:

1. Go to the casino website

Head to the Café Casino casino login page and select the JOIN button. You will be redirected to another page where you will be required to input your information—these range from your name, date of birth, phone number, email, and preferred password.

You will also need to input your Zip Code and acknowledge reading the terms and services by ticking the box. Once complete, click on the register button.

2. Verify your information

Next, you will be required to verify your phone number using the code sent. This is optional but crucial if you want to claim your bonus or play in Café Casino for real money, so it’s best to get it done.

3. Make a deposit and claim bonus

Once you have been verified, you will need to make a deposit. You will be required to create a 4-digit code beforehand. This code is essential and cannot be changed as you will also have to input it when you want to make a withdrawal. You can choose between cryptocurrencies and credit cards from the list to make a deposit.

However, the option you choose determines the bonus you get. If you deposit with bitcoin, you get a 350% match bonus up to $2,500, while using a credit card gives you a 250% match deposit bonus up to $1500. Pick your deposit option, make a deposit, and the casino instantly matches it.

Why Should You Play Casino Games at Cafe Casino?

Café Casino has a lot to offer when you sign up and play. Here, we have put together some of the core reasons you should play on this platform.

Great Game Variety – 4.5/5

There are over 150 games on this platform that consist of online slots, table games, progressives, and live casino games. These games are from top developers like Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming, Spinomenal, Wohoo Gaming, and Genesis Gaming.

You won’t find games from more popular developers like Microgaming or Playtech. This is not necessarily a significant drawback for many players, but we would have loved to see more games from them.

Free slots make up for most of the games on this platform, with about 120 games. You will find titles like Golden Buffalo, 5 times Vegas, Chillin’ Penguins, etc. Café Casino has you covered with games like 777 Deluxe, Shopping Sphere, and many more if you enjoy progressive jackpot games.

On the downside, this number may be inadequate if you love casinos with large online slot machine selections since some offer over 400 titles. Nonetheless, if you are looking for decent variety, you should feel at home.

Table games are also covered adequately with Baccarat, Teen Patti, Craps, Roulette, and Video Poker games like Pai Gow Poker, and Andar Bahar. This top online gambling site will also appeal to blackjack players as it has a special section for the game consisting of eight variants, ranging from Classic Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, etc.

For live games, there are only six to pick from, including Live Dealer Roulette and Live Super 6. Finally, there is a range of specialty games like Keno Draw and Amazonia Bingo if that is what you prefer.

Excellent Design and Responsive Interface – 4.8/5

Cafe Casino has a simple yet appealing design and a unique casino theme. Navigating the Café Casino online casino website is very easy as all the main pages have been broken down into categories. Simply click on the category you want, and you will be taken there instantly.

Pages load super fast, and we did not experience any lags throughout our Cafe Casino review. Just make sure you have a decent internet connection when accessing this real money online casino, and you are good to go. If you decide to use the Café Casino casino app to play, you still enjoy all of these benefits on a smaller screen.

Regular Tournaments – 4.7/5

Café Casino runs a variety of tournaments that you can join. These tournaments give you the chance to offer amazing prizes. Tournaments range from slots and blackjack tournaments that are available on a schedule. If you enjoy slots, you will always find more than five ongoing tournaments at a specific time.

Slots tournaments are more common and tend to last for a week more. Every tournament has a cycle of about 10 minutes, with some lasting longer. Slot tournaments include typical slots or progressive jackpots, which can help you win real money or other rewards. You can find games like Gold Rush Gus, Caesar’s Victory, 777 Deluxe, etc.

For table games, there are also tournaments available on a selected range of games. These titles include Double Deck Blackjack, Standard Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, and Baccarat. Most slot tournaments have a minimum bet amount of $0.2, which is quite fair, while table games have minimum bets of $1.

All tournaments come with varying rules and conditions, so you need to be mindful of them. For instance, to qualify for slots tournaments, you need at least 200 spins to qualify. You can easily find the conditions of each tournament by clicking the “details” tab of the event. Some of these conditions may be on the high side for many players but not in all cases.

Also, the prizes you get from tournaments come with wagering requirements, with some usually around 5x. You can easily keep track of the score on the tournament as the casino is very transparent with this. There is a scoreboard that is easily accessible, and you can find the results of the events as they occur.

Reasonable Bet Limits – 4.5/5

Café Casino comes with min/max bet ranges that make it ideal for both high and low rollers. You can bet as little as $0.01 on slot games to as high as $500 per spin, which is great. Table games, on the other hand, range from a minimum of $1 to a maximum of $500 – $1000, depending on the table game.

Live online casino games come with a minimum bet of $1- $5 and a maximum bet of $2,500 to as high as $3,000. For video poker, the bet ranges vary from $0.01 to $25 per hand, while specialty games like bingo have a bet range of $0.10 – $10 per card. This may vary depending on the online casino game in question, but we found the best ranges decent.

Flexible Payment Options – 4/5

The payment options on Café Casino are somewhat limited compared to other platforms. But it is one of the best bitcoin casinos that lean towards cryptocurrencies so you can make deposits via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. It also supports payment via credit cards. The deposit options work for withdrawals too, including Player Transfer, MatchPay, Check by Courier, and Bank Wire.

The minimum withdrawal for Player Transfer most cryptocurrencies is $10, except for Ethereum, which is $50. If you opt for Bank Transfer, the minimum you can withdraw is $1,500, which is quite high.

Most withdrawal options come with a $2,000 limit for new players and $2,500 for VIP players. Bitcoin withdrawals have no maximum limit attached, but this does not matter. You are also limited to one withdrawal every seven days, which could still be problematic regardless of your choice.

If you are a high roller who makes large wagers and wins huge amounts, you will have to wait a while to get your earnings out.

Cafe Casino Review Score

Using our Benchmarks in this Café Casino review which cover the essential parts of this casino, we rate it a 4.5. This rating came from reviewing the available bonuses, games, tournaments, payment options, design, and customer support. We are certain that anyone will have a great time playing in this casino from the information we gathered.

Sign up to Café Casino today and instantly get a match deposit welcome bonus when making your first deposit.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Cafe Casino?

Before signing up on Cafe Casino, there are a few things you will need to consider, including:

Geo Restrictions: Café Casino is only available to players in the USA except in those in New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Nevada, and Maryland. If you are not a resident of the United States, you can’t sign up for this casino.

Supported currencies: Before registering at any casino, you need to check out the available currencies first. This will help you determine if the currency you enjoy using is supported on the platform. Café Casino currently accepts only two currencies.

These include U.S. dollars, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin. If you prefer other currencies, you may want to check out other casino alternatives.

What Bonuses Are Available at Cafe Casino?

New players who sign up for an account at Café Casino are privy to a very profitable welcome bonus without the need for a Café Casino bonus code.

There is a 350% match deposit welcome bonus of up to $2,500 when you deposit using Bitcoin. A 250% match deposit bonus up to $1500 is up for grabs when you deposit via your credit card. These bonuses come with a 40x wagering requirement which is a bit high but not so bad considering its total value.

Each game contributes differently towards your wagering requirements, with slots having the highest at 100%. However, you won’t be able to play live dealer games or Super Diamond Mine with this bonus.

This Café Casino bonus applies to all players who want to enjoy various perks on Café Casino. Players who upgrade to the Bitcoin-exclusive account will have to make payments using Bitcoin, Player Transfers, etc.

However, they will enjoy a variety of rewards not applicable to classic members. These range from weekly deposit match bonuses of up to $600, 25 weekly free spins on deposits, and 15,000 perk points on weekly deposits.

Café Casino offers a variety of monthly cash back bonuses tailored to specific events. This tends to change every month, so be ready for a surprise. Currently, Café Casino has a Blackjack Cashback offer of up to $1,000. If you use credit cards for deposits, you get a 10% cashback on losses you experience on a New Blackjack game on Saturday.

You will also get 10% cashback on Sunday loses playing Classic Blackjack up to $500. If you are using Cryptocurrencies, this is bumped up to 20% on these losses up to a maximum of $1,000. The minimum deposit to be eligible for this offer is $20, and the offer is attached with a 35x wagering requirement.

Café Casino surprises players every week with its weekly deposit bonus offers. This will drop in the form of a bonus amount into your account every Thursday. All you need to do is check out your perks dashboard every Thursday for your bonus. You will also find each bonus’s wagering requirements and terms and conditions in your dashboard.

Café Casino rewards you for inviting friends to the platform. Simply get your friends to sign-up using the referral link provided to you. Once they register and make a deposit of at least $20, you instantly get $100 in bonus funds. If your friend makes a deposit using bitcoin, you get an extra $25 to play!

The number of friends you can refer to is limitless, which means you can keep earning $100 or more for free. Note that the $100 bonus fund comes with a 50x playthrough requirement, while the extra $25 comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

This is equivalent to Café Casino’s loyalty/reward program, which you are automatically included in after registration. Here, you earn points for playing in the casino and progress through the 8 tier levels. You can redeem your perk points for cash at any moment and use them to play your preferred games.

You get 1 perk point for every $1 you wager on games except for specialty games which give you 15 points per $1. The cash bonuses you get from your perk points come with a 10x wagering requirement that must be fulfilled to withdraw earnings.

What to Be Careful About

Most of the bonus offers on Café Casino come with wagering requirements. Some can be as high as 50x, which can be pretty steep for some players. We recommend you read the terms and conditions first before accepting any bonus at this casino.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Cafe Casino

This is another casino operated by the company behind Café Casino. It offers a combined welcome bonus of up to $3000 with a more reasonable 25x wagering requirement. There are also plenty of casino games, payment options, etc. Ignition is mostly known for its incredible poker section.

This is another top online casino that caters to US players. It offers numerous welcome bonuses, including one of the largest we have ever seen. This is a 280% match bonus up to $14,000 attached with a 35x wagering requirement. There is also a decent selection of games, payment options, and more bonuses to make it fun.

If you are more particular about game selection, this platform is for you. It has more than 400 games on offer, with slots making up for more than 300! It also covers poker, live dealer games, and many more. There are also amazing welcome bonuses that come with only 10 – 30x wagering requirements.

Cafe Casino Honest Customer Reviews

To ensure we were not biased, we searched the internet and found a few Cafe Casino casino review entries given by its players. We found out that users generally had a positive view of the platform. However, we did find that players had issues with the withdrawal limits, which we pointed out already.

Wrapping Up Our Cafe Casino Review

Café Casino is a bitcoin-focused casino that is ideal for US players. It offers a collection of fantastic games, great design, an easy-to-use website, and a fantastic bonus offer. However, we did find out that the withdrawal limits may be low for some players. This is not particularly an issue if you are a casual bettor as you can still withdraw up to $2,500 weekly.

But don’t take out words alone for it. Sign up at the casino today using one of the available bonus codes, like the Cafe Casino casino bonus code BIGLEAGUES, to enjoy the bonuses and other impressive casino features.

