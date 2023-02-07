Sponsored

Crazy Nutrition Reviews – Do CrazyNutrition Supplements Work as Advertised?

Crazy Nutrition is a nutritional supplement company offering various products targeting different health and wellness goals.

The company emphasizes natural ingredients, science-backed formulas, and proven results. Popular Crazy Nutrition products include Intensive Pre-Train, 100% Tri-Protein, Ultimate CRN-5, and Mass Gainer.

Please keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Crazy Nutrition and the company’s lineup of supplements today in our review.

What is Crazy Nutrition?

Crazy Nutrition is a fitness supplement brand founded by a group of self-described “health industry rebels.” Over the past decade, Crazy Nutrition has been dedicated to disrupting the supplement world.

Today, Crazy Nutrition continues to create formulas based on five core values, including simplicity, proof, quality, affordability, and accountability.

The official website shows Crazy Nutrition has served 204,500+ members, selling 509,000+ products. The company also has endorsements from top athletes.

While some supplement companies offer dozens of products targeting different health and wellness goals, Crazy Nutrition takes a different approach: the company sells four flagship products, including Intensive Pre-Train, 100% Tri-Protein, Ultimate CRN-5, and Mass Gainer. You can also buy multiple company products as part of the Ultimate Fitness Stack.

Crazy Nutrition is a subsidiary of Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, a Glasgow-based supplement firm. A 60-day money-back guarantee backs all purchases.

What Makes Crazy Nutrition Unique?

Every supplement company claims to create high-quality formulas with proven goals. What makes Crazy Nutrition unique? Why pick Crazy Nutrition over competing supplement companies?

The company claims to develop its formulas based on five foundational pillars, including:

Simplicity

Crazy Nutrition doesn’t overwhelm customers with dozens of formulas with different concentrations or blends. Instead, the company sells four proven products with simple, science-backed formulas.

Proof

All Crazy Nutrition “are based on the latest breakthroughs in sports nutrition,” according to the official website. The company has a team of self-described “research nerds” who pore over the latest scientific research to create the best and most proven formulas.

Quality

Crazy Nutrition offers high-quality products with clean ingredients sourced from whole foods. No filler ingredients or additives exist to “gunk up your system.” Instead, Crazy Nutrition claims to select the best nutrient forms to maximize absorption and utilization, helping you always experience superior results.

Affordability

Crazy Nutrition prices its supplements at an affordable rate. According to the official website, the company wants to “become your long-term nutrition partner,” and it prices its supplements at a competitive price because of that goal.

Accountability

Crazy Nutrition holds itself accountable. The company offers a hassle-free refund process and a money-back guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with Crazy Nutrition for any reason, then you can request a complete refund.

Crazy Nutrition Supplement Benefits

Some people take Crazy Nutrition supplements to gain muscle mass. Others take them to lose weight. Some like Crazy Nutrition’s pre-workout powder for increasing energy before a workout, while others like the mass gainer for helping them recover after a workout.

Here are some of the benefits of various Crazy Nutrition supplements:

Support Weight Management

Crazy Nutrition can help you lose weight with supplements like the tri-protein formula. Featuring a blend of five types of protein, the supplement can leave you full, satisfied, and energized – while also giving you the nutrition you need to recover from exercise. You can enjoy proven fat-burning results without starving yourself or feeling hungry by taking protein and following a healthy diet and exercise program.

Boost Focus & Energy

Crazy Nutrition offers supplements like the pre-workout and creatine formulas to boost mental clarity, motivation, and drive. Plus, the formula is specifically designed to avoid the problems associated with many pre-workout formulas, including jitters, crashes, and a chalky texture.

Improve Recovery

If you’re sore after a workout, Crazy Nutrition’s formulas can help. Each of the four flagship supplements works in different ways to improve recovery, help you feel like yourself, and boost repair, among other benefits.

Skyrocket Performance

Crazy Nutrition can skyrocket performance and help you feel your best. You can lose weight, speed up, add more weight to your lifts, and improve other performance metrics to support your unique goals.

Good Flavor & Texture

Crazy Nutrition claims to spend months making sure each formula is perfect. All four products are known for their excellent flavor and texture. Intensive Pre-Train is available in three flavors: blue raspberry, green apple (caffeine-free) juice, and refreshing tropical punch. 100% Tri-Protein is available in rich chocolate, natural vanilla, and salted caramel. Ultimate CRN-5 comes in two flavors, including orange mango and tangy lemon and lime. All products are also designed to mix well with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice.

Used by Amateur & Professional Athletes

Crazy Nutrition has sold over 500,000 products, and its customers include many amateur and professional athletes worldwide.

Backed by a 60-Day Money-back Guarantee

Crazy Nutrition offers a no-hassle, 100% money-back guarantee. If you’re unhappy with Crazy Nutrition products, you can request a complete refund on your purchase with no questions.

Transparent Ingredient Labels

Crazy Nutrition discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront, including the concentration of each ingredient and other valuable information. Instead of dealing with proprietary formulas, you can know precisely what you’re putting into your body with each serving of Crazy Nutrition’s supplements.

Quality Over Quantity

Some supplement companies offer dozens of formulas with different concentrations and dosages, making it confusing for customers. Crazy Nutrition takes a different approach, supplying just four high-quality supplements. This approach allows the company to focus on a small number of top-quality products instead of a large number of average products.

Crazy Nutrition Products

Crazy Nutrition offers four flagship supplements. The company emphasizes quality over quantity. Instead of overwhelming customers with dozens of formulas and variations, the company highlights a small number of products with proven results.

The four flagship products include:

100% Tri-Protein: A protein powder with five types of protein to enhance digestion over three phases, helping you absorb more protein. The supplement can deliver better muscle gains and satiety than ordinary whey protein formulas.

Ultimate CRN-5: A creatine formula made with five types for optimal absorption. The supplement boosts fuel and recovery better than a regular creatine supplement.

Intensive Pre-Train: A pre-workout formula with 19 powerhouse ingredients. Intensive Pre-Train is designed to be the ultimate pre-workout, giving athletes the energy, focus, and drive they need to boost performance.

Mass Gainer: Helps you put on serious muscle fast. Mass Gainer features Carb10 for fast carbohydrate absorption while preventing blood sugar spikes – which is a problem with many other mass gainers. Instead of peaking and crashing, you can enjoy better absorption and long-term effects.

100% Tri-Protein

Crazy Nutrition 100% Tri-Protein helps you absorb more protein over three phases. Instead of giving you a strong dose of a single type of protein, the supplement contains five types for better absorption.

The five types of protein in 100% Tri-Protein work in three phases to boost energy and strength. The formula works better than ordinary whey protein, hemp protein, and soy protein powders.

100% Tri-Protein is available in vanilla, chocolate, and salted caramel. Each serving contains 21g of natural, non-GMO protein to help build muscle, curb appetite, burn fat, and keep you energized.

Plus, each serving of 100% Tri-Protein also contains the DigeZyme enzyme complex, a blend of digestive enzymes like amylase, protease, cellulase, lactase, and lipase. These digestive enzymes can help you break down and absorb protein more efficiently, helping you maximize the benefits of each scoop.

The five types of protein in 100% Tri-Protein include whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, micellar casein, milk protein concentrate, and hydrolyzed whey. Your body breaks down these proteins over three phases. It absorbs some protein quickly to help fuel muscle repair after a workout. It absorbs other proteins over a medium-term and long-term period. That means your body can digest more protein with less bloating than it usually would.

Ultimate CRN-5

Ultimate CRN-5 is a creatine supplement designed to boost the intensity of your workouts without cycling, loading, or bloating. The formula contains a blend of minerals to support electrolytes, helping to hydrate your muscles to lift harder and recover faster.

Ultimate CRN-5 is available in lemon & lime or orange mango flavors. Mix one scoop of CRN-5 to 16oz of water in a shaker or glass, then drink it to intensify your workouts. Crazy Nutrition recommends taking CRN-5 30 minutes before a workout.

Each serving of Ultimate CRN-5 contains a creatine blend (45.4%) with six types of creatine, including creatine monohydrate, di-creatine malate, tri-creatine malate, and tri-creatine pyruvate. Your body absorbs these types of creatine in different ways and different phases. Instead of overloading your body with a strong dose of creatine, you can maximize absorption over a long period with CRN-5.

Overall, CRN-5 aims to be the strongest and best creatine on the market while tasting fantastic and mixing easily. The formula is also caffeine-free.

Intensive Pre-Train

Intensive Pre-Train is a classic pre-workout powder designed to provide the ultimate pre-training intensity. Each serving contains 19 powerhouse ingredients to boost energy, focus, and drive without jitters, stomach cramps, or digestive issues.

Intensive Pre-Train is available in three flavors: fruit punch, blue raspberry, and green apple (caffeine-free). Instead of filling your body with excessive levels of caffeine, Intensive Pre-Train aims to manage your energy with a careful blend of nutrients, helping you avoid the peaks and crashes of other pre-workouts.

Each 25g scoop of Intensive Pre-Train contains prevalent pre-workout amino acids like citrulline malate, beta-alanine, L-arginine, L-tyrosine, and taurine. You also get 200mg of caffeine per serving (with 0mg of caffeine in the green apple flavor).

What makes Intensive Pre-Train unique, however, are the additional ingredients to balance out the effects of caffeine. Some elements are adaptogens to help with stress response, for example. The formula contains KSM-66 ashwagandha, En-Xtra (Alpinia galanga), B vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients to help you maximize energy without adverse side effects.

Mass Gainer

Mass Gainer is a nutritional supplement to help you bulk up, increase gains, and improve recovery. Each serving contains 488 calories, 40g of protein, and 55g of clean carbs, helping you fuel gains without worrying about erratic blood sugar spikes, gas, or bloating.

Available in chocolate or vanilla, Mass Gainer is marketed to anyone who wants to pack on muscle (not fat), boost power (with 50g of protein), increase physical and mental energy, and improve post-workout recovery.

Like 100% Tri-Protein, Mass Gainer also contains a blend of enzymes to help your body digest the large dose of protein. Each serving contains DigeZyme, for example, to help you digest protein without an upset stomach or bloating. The formula also contains Carb10 to reduce blood sugar spikes and AstraGin to boost nutrient absorption.

The most prominent ingredient in Mass Gainer is gluten-free oat flour. Other notable elements in each 4-scoop (125g) serving to include whey protein concentrate, a bulking agent (maltodextrin), milk protein concentrate, and MCT oil powder.

Ultimate Fitness Stack

You can buy multiple Crazy Nutrition supplements at once with the Ultimate Fitness Stack. The stack features one of each of the three leading Crazy Nutrition supplements, including:

1 x 100% Tri-Protein

1 x Intensive Pre-Train

1 x Ultimate CRN-5

Priced at $174.99, Ultimate Fitness Stack provides a substantial discount compared to buying the products separately. Crazy Nutrition also believes these supplements are the three core supplements that “can help any athlete,” regardless of size and skill level, achieve the body and health they want.

By taking the three supplements daily, you can boost strength, manage weight, give your brain and body the energy they need, increase protein synthesis, and enhance recovery, among other benefits.

You can contact Crazy Nutrition and the company’s customer service team by phone, email, live chat, or mail:

Email: support@crazynutrition.com

Phone: +1 (646) 568-5162

Mailing Address: 12 Payne Street, Glasgow G4 0LF, United Kingdom

Final Word on Crazy Nutrition

Crazy Nutrition is a UK-based supplement company offering four popular, high-powdered supplements. The company is known for 100% Tri-Protein, Ultimate CRN-5, Intensive Pre-Train, and Mass Gainer.

Whether looking for a pre-workout, a protein powder, a creatine supplement, or a mass gainer, Crazy Nutrition has a product for your unique needs. All supplements are designed with maximum transparency, high-quality products, and an affordable price tag.

Visit the Crazy Nutrition website to learn more, or buy the company’s products online today.

