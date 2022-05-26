Sponsored

[INSIDER] Credit Saint Review 2022: Company Overview, Cost, and User Credit Repair Reviews

Credit Saint is no stranger to their customers tough situations.

Exorbitant interest rates, high insurance premiums, lost career opportunities…

Sounds familiar?

These are some of the things a bad credit score can send your way. It’s not uncommon to miss out on personal loans, too. This can be a pain, especially if you’re in need of the money.

But here’s the good news…

It doesn’t matter if your credit history is in the red – you can still get it fixed. That’s where credit repair services like Credit Saint come in.

Our Credit Saint review is packed with the info you need to fix your credit: pricing, standout features, getting started, and more.

So, is Credit Saint worth the hype?

Let’s find out.

Credit Saint Review: First Look

👍 What We Like

90-day money-back guarantee

Excellent advisory team

Stellar A+ BBB rating

Transparent pricing

Flexible cancellation policy

A comprehensive low-priced package

👎 What We Don’t Like

Upfront fee

Not available in all states

No app

🎟️ Specials/Deals Available

No first-work fee (upfront fee) for one added family member

⚖️ Bottom Line

In business for 14 years (at the time of writing), Credit Saint has stood the test of time. Not only is it accredited by the Better Business Bureau, but also it boasts a top score (A+), which it has maintained for more than a decade.

Credit Saint’s personal advisory team is more than willing to help clean your credit history. Plus, you can book a free credit consultation with them, provided you’re registered.

The icing on the cake?

This credit fixing company’s 90-day money-back guarantee is enough proof that they’re experts in the game and will help improve your low credit score… or you’ll get your cash back.

And, yes, they tackle almost all of the derogatory items on your credit report, from debt validation to account charge-offs and repossessions.

Is Credit Saint Legit?

Yes, Credit Saint is a legitimate credit repair company with excellent customer reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Most clients are satisfied with the company’s professional credit repair services and recommend Credit Saint’s services to others.

On ConsumerAffairs, for instance, Credit Saint scores an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5. And while the company might be rated 3 stars on TrustPilot, most of the negatives are revolving around speed.

If you need credit repair services ASAP, it’s not ideal.

Nonetheless, if you’re a patient kind of person who can afford to wait a while for good service, Credit Saint could be your saving grace.

And, of course, the stellar BBB rating and unmatched money-back guarantee speak for themselves.

What Does Credit Saint Offer?

The company’s standout features include the following:

Credit Saint Offers A Lower-Priced Plan For Those On A Budget

Credit Saint’s cheapest plan is priced competitively and is suitable for those who’re seeking a simple credit repair.

It goes for a $79.99 monthly fee, which is more affordable, at least comparatively.

Of course, you’ll have to part with a $99 work fee, but it might be of little concern considering you’re going to be served by competitive advisors.

Yes, the same pros who tackle clients with the more expensive credit repair plans.

As if it’s not enough, you can request a refund if you’re not satisfied with your credit report – if no negative items are removed from it, that is.

Just be sure to do it within 90 days of subscribing.

Also, if you want, you’re free to cancel the whole thing — you won’t incur any charges for doing it.

A 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

We’ve said it before, and we’re going to say it again…

You have a whole 90 days to claim a full refund if your credit report doesn’t show any signs of improvement (within the same period).

That’s just how much Credit Saint is different from other credit repair companies – companies that usually offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

To be honest, 30 days might not be sufficient time to get an updated report of your credit.

By the time you’re even able to get it, you’ll be way past the 30-day “grace” period, meaning no refund for you.

No such games at Credit Saint.

Competitive Advisors Examining All 3 Major Credit Bureau Reports

When it comes to this company’s excellent advisory team, you might not want to look elsewhere.

Knowledgeable and smart, these guys know their thing — nothing on your credit report is too big for them.

They’ll compare your report in the three major credit bureaus and take care of any discrepancies. Yes, that includes Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

You only have to do one thing: be patient with them.

On a side note…

While the following features might not be unique to Credit Saint, we thought you might want to get wind of them.

Free Credit Evaluation Service

Thanks to their free consultation, the company lets you know what you’re getting into before pulling out your wallet for the credit repair process.

Once you’ve booked your free consultation, Credit Saint’s advisors will assess your credit report, pinpointing one negative item after another.

Next, they’ll run a final credit analysis and tailor a plan that’s going to best serve your credit needs.

In other words, they’ll help choose a convenient credit repair plan for you.

Great Customer Support Team

Customer support is one of the most important features of a credit repair service. And Credit Saint knows it only too well.

How about a 24/7 support desk to tackle all of your credit needs?

Whether you want to book a consultation or find out about the company’s pricing, a Credit Saint representative will be waiting.

You just have to choose from a range of Credit Saint’s contact modes: email, phone, and live chat.

How to Get Started with Credit Saint – Quick Review

1. Get Registered Online

Like with most service providers out there, you need to kick things off by getting registered – and verifying your email address. It’s only after you’re done signing up that you can book a free consultation with Credit Saint.

And like we’ve already discussed, their advisors will take you by the hand and lead you on.

They’ll go through your report carefully. That’s before they can come up with the best way possible to help clean it.

2. Confirm Your Identity

At this point, if you opt to proceed, you must confirm your identity – it helps Credit Saint keep fraudsters and bots at bay.

A plus!

Completing this step successfully helps unlock the next step.

3. Pull out Your Wallet (and Choose Your Credit Score Plan)

Choose a plan, at least based on what the credit advisors recommended during your consultation.

This credit repair company offers three plans, with pricing oscillating between $79.99 and $119.99.

Credit Polish – $79.99 / month

Challenges to the 3 major credit reporting bureaus

Credit score tracker

Creditor interventions

Score analysis

With the Credit Polish plan, you can challenge 5 inaccurate pieces of credit data per cycle. There is a $99.00 Initial work fee plus applicable sales tax.

Credit Remodel – $99.99 / month

Challenges to the 3 major credit reporting bureaus

Credit score tracker

Creditor interventions

Score analysis

Experian monitoring service

Inquiry targeting

With the Credit Remodel plan, you can challenge 10 inaccurate pieces of credit data per cycle. There is a $99.00 Initial work fee plus applicable sales tax.

Clean Slate – $119.99 / month

Unlimited challenges to the 3 major credit reporting bureaus

Credit score tracker

Creditor interventions

Score analysis

Experian monitoring service

Inquiry targeting

With the Clean Slate plan, you can challenge an unlimited amount of inaccurate pieces of credit data per cycle. There is a $195.00 Initial work fee plus applicable sales tax.

4. Kick Back and Relax

Now, it’s time to let the experts take over.

Credit saint’s advisors will work with the major credit bureaus to help restore your credit.

Because the process takes 45-day intervals, you might want to be a little patient.

Usually, most clients will see notable results in 2 assessment cycles.

However, if you have just a couple of negative marks on your report, you could be good to go in just one cycle.

Yet, we recommend that you exercise patience during this stage.

5. Wait for Results

Yes, patience pays!

After the first 45-day cycle, the three credit bureaus will release an updated report of your credit.

It’s this progress report that Credit Saint’s advisors will use to update your online account page — just so you can monitor your credit progress hassle-free.

Your part?

If you’re satisfied with the updated report, you might want to call it quits and cancel your subscription plan. Also, it doesn’t hurt to leave a review on some reputable sites online.

If you’re not “happy” (that’s okay) yet, the next 45-day cycle awaits you.

The process is the same.

Credit Saint Reviews – Feedback from Real Customers on Yelp, Google Reviews, and the BBB

While they have some negative reviews online (it happens), Credit Saint prides itself on a ton of positive reviews across the web.

Here are a few of the best and worst comments from real users – on ConsumerAffairs.

Credit Saint Plans and Pricing

As we already mentioned, Credit Saint offers 3 credit repair plans:

Credit Polish

Credit Remodel

Clean Slate

These are charged monthly and give you access to the company’s online resources as well as phone support.

Be prepared to shell out a $99 first-work fee, though, for the Polish and Remodel plans – and $195 for the Clean Slate plan.

Still, the Remodel and Clean Slate plans boast additional features, such as escalated information requests. And, thanks to its Dispute Avalanche feature, the Clean Slate plan helps speeds up the credit repair process.

And here’s more good news…

If your credit has not been restored or (for some reason) you just want out want, you can cancel your respective plan without incurring extra charges.

Also, if you don’t see any negative items removed from your credit report in 90 days of subscribing, feel free to request a full refund.

Credit Saint is more than willing to return your money.

Credit Polish Plan

If you just have a handful of negative items on your report, you might be better off with this plan. It goes for just $75.99 a month and helps repair the following items:

Collections agencies

Identity theft

Account charge-offs

Late payments

Debt validation

Credit Remodel Package

And if your report has an average amount of derogatory items, this could be the plan for you. It costs $99.99 a month and helps fix the following items:

Collections agencies

Identity theft

Account charge-offs

Late payments

Debt validation

Repossessions

Bankruptcies

Credit Clean Slate Plan

Still, if you think your credit score is pretty bad, you might want to give this plan a shot. It goes for $119.99 a month and helps challenge the following items:

Collections agencies

Identity theft

Account charge-offs

Late payments

Debt validation

Repossessions

Bankruptcies

Judgments

Credit Saint – Pros and Cons

Fixing credit reports isn’t easy, and Credit Saint isn’t always going to be the perfect credit repair service for everyone. Still, there are many reasons to give this credit repair service a try, especially if you’re not a hurry.

Pros

Unparalleled money-back guarantee

Excellent advisory team

Stellar A+ BBB rating

Transparent pricing

Flexible cancellation policy

Comprehensive low-priced package

Deals with every type of negative item

Cons

Upfront fee

Available in 41 states only

No mobile app version

Credit Saint Review FAQs

Is Credit Saint BBB Accredited?

Sure. Credit Saint’s above-average relationship with their clients has earned it a top A+ BBB rating for 14 successive years.

Exactly!

That’s quite impressive, considering it’s pretty difficult for a credit fixing company to earn such a score consistently.

Can Credit Saint Remove Collections?

Your bet might be as good as ours.

Okay…

While Credit Saint does remove collections, they don’t guarantee that they’ll tackle every collection account on your credit report.

This is understandable, considering this is something tricky to handle, whether you’re doing it on your own or are using a credit repair company.

Does Credit Saint Really work?

With an A+ BBB rating for over a decade – and uncountable positive reviews online – need we say more?.

Yes, Credit Saint works. Most customers are very satisfied with their service.

Maybe you should give Credit Saint a try.

Can Credit Saint Remove Late payments?

Credit Saint is one of the few reputable credit repair organizations that removes almost all of the negative items on your report.

This includes late payments, especially so if the data is incorrect.

Can I Cancel Credit Saint Online?

Of course, you can. Credit Saint offers a cancellation policy – and no, they won’t charge you a thing for “walking out on them.”

So, if you’re satisfied with their service (or feel you signed up by chance) and want out, you’re at liberty to do your thing, friend.

Just be sure to show some love: leave some feedback!

Does Credit Saint Have an App?

Good question!

While Credit Saint does not have an app yet, their site is optimized for mobile browsing, somehow making up for the missing app.

So, yes, non-desktop aficionados, you can browse Credit Saint on the go.

Grab your smartphone or tablet and get the ball rolling.

Credit Saint vs Lexington Law – Which Is Better For My Credit Report?

There are various metrics we can use to compare these two giants in the credit repair industry, but we’ll pick just one.

The Better Business Bureau score.

Well, Credit Saint’s sits at an impressive A+ while Lexington Law’s lags behind at a mediocre C.

Based on this metric, we’ll let you decide.

Credit Saint Alternatives

Yes, it’s known for effective credit repair, but Credit Saint might not be for everyone. So here are some alternatives, just in case.

CreditRepair – the company’s mobile app might make for a hassle-free user experience if you’re ever on the go Lexington Law – one of the pioneers in the credit repair industry, this company boasts a whole load of experience in the field Ovation Credit Repair – the service features a decent range of discounts you can take advantage of Sky Blue Credit – this one is known for providing faster credit repair services

Remember, the rule of thumb is to opt for a service that best serves your needs.

Takeaway – Is Credit Saint Worth the Hype?

Credit Saint is a fantastic choice for a credit repair service, and we think it’s worth giving a try.

From an impressive BBB score to online reviews, everything spells three words: place to be!

Credit Saint’s 90-day money-back guarantee speaks volumes, too. Of course, what business would accept to offer your money back in three months unless they’re sure you won’t really need it (back), anyway?

Food for thought.

Along with a transparent pricing policy, complimentary cancellation policy, and excellent credit advisors, Credit Saint could help take your credit score to the next level.

Something you’re after, right?

Have you tried Credit Saint? How was your credit repair journey with them? Please share it with us in the comments below!