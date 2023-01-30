Sponsored

Best Crypto Casinos Ranked by Crypto Games, Cryptocurrency Bonuses, and More

Since crypto is all the rage right now, it’s easier than ever to play at an online casino using your favorite cryptocurrency.

If you’re looking to play at the best crypto casinos but don’t know where to start, the internet gods have redirected you to the right page.

Having sifted through hundreds of sites, our experts have handpicked the best casino sites with exciting crypto games and brilliant BTC bonuses, all wrapped up in an absorbing and easy-to-use website or mobile app.

BitStarz easily scoops the best crypto casino crown, but we also have nine other epic online crypto casinos where you can play at, so let’s look at them.

Ready? Let’s start.

Best Crypto Casinos

BitStarz: Best overall

BC.Game: Best for altcoins

Bitfiring: Top game software providers

Mirax: Best live dealer games

mBit: Best welcome bonus

7Bit: Huge range of slots

Katsubet: Best design

Red Dog: Best promos

Ignition: Best for poker

Super Slots: Highest deposit bonus

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Crypto-exclusive titles

Plenty of ways to pay

Over 4000 games

Award-winning casino

Withdrawals within 10 minutes

5 BTC plus 200 FS welcome package

Cons:

No live casino games in some locations

BitStarz is a highly decorated crypto casino with all kinds of awards to its name. It even won the ‘Best Casino 2021’ award.

So, what exactly makes this one of the best Bitcoin casinos? Let us show you.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

With over 4000 games to its name, you won’t find many online casinos with more titles than BitStarz.

This enormous portfolio contains some of the best slots, roulette, blackjack, and more online Bitcoin casino games, including some exclusive titles.

We’ve had to dock a few points here for two reasons: the live dealer library depends on your territory, and the list of software providers is missing a few key names.

These are only minor niggles, though. At the end of the day, there is a lot of quality here and more than enough variety to keep even the most easily bored players well entertained.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

For new players, BitStarz offers an impressive welcome bonus package worth up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins.

This amount is broken down to a 100% match deposit up to 1 BTC on your first deposit, where you’ll also get your free spins.

Next, you’ll get a 50% up to 1 BTC on your second deposit, 50% up to 2 BTC on your third, followed by a final deposit bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC on your fourth.

Site and App Design: 4.7/5

While there is no dedicated BitStarz mobile app, the actual mobile site design for this online casino is second to none. Everything looks great, is sensibly laid out, and is easy to use.

The same can be said for the desktop version of the site for the most part, although we noticed that one or two of the pages appear a little cluttered here.

While BitStarz does call itself a crypto casino, cryptocurrencies aren’t the only way players can use to transact.

On top of the wide range of cryptos (including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin), you can pay with USD through Neteller, Skrill, credit cards, and more.

Click here to get started with BitStarz and claim your 5 BTC welcome bonus

2. BC.Game – Best Crypto Casino for Altcoins

Pros:

Over 400 live dealer games

4 deposit bonuses

Accepts various cryptocurrencies

Web3 wallet support

Discord chat with other players and customer support

Cons:

Not ideal if you’re new to crypto

At a close second place comes BC.Game — and we mean very close.

This is another of the best online casino sites out there, and we’re confident that quite a few of our readers would actually prefer it here over BitStarz for a few key reasons, which we’re going to get into.

Casino Games: 5/5

One of the key reasons why BC.Game stands out is the amount of live casino games on offer.

Players can choose from over 400+ live games here. What’s more, many of them come from Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, two of the best software providers in the world.

This means that you will be playing some of the finest live casino games on offer here, regardless of whether you decide to play blackjack, roulette, or something else.

But it’s not just about live games. BC.Game also contains thousands of other online casino games, including slots, video poker, and more.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.6/5

The size of the BC.Game welcome bonus package is very impressive.

It consists of four deposit bonuses, each worth between 180% and 240% — much higher percentages than you’ll find in most Bitcoin online casinos.

Some of the games on the site are exempted from the wagering requirement, so we highly recommend taking a look at the titles you can play.

Site and App Design: 4.9/5

The actual BC.Game site looks pretty awesome, regardless of whether you choose to access it from a desktop computer or a mobile phone.

You can tell that it’s been updated recently, as it sports a fresh and modern look.

We were also pleased to see that BC.Game offers a Discord chat on its homepage, so players can chat with one another or get help from one of the moderators.

This helps with the support experience and adds a social element to the casino that is rare to find elsewhere.

Furthermore, BC.Game also has an excellent sportsbook for those who like to bet on sports in between their casino sessions. And it’s a good one, with many markets covering various sports.

Join BC.Game and check out the latest bonuses & promos

3. Bitfiring – Best Game Providers of Any Crypto Casino

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to 3000 USDT or 1 BTC

1,000+ games

120 free spins

Unique design

Responsive, 24/7 customer support

Cons:

No live casino games

Mainly focuses on the major coins

If an online casino lists a good selection of software providers, we can tell that the quality of the games in its portfolio will be high. And that’s exactly the case with Bitfiring.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

The list of software providers at Bitfiring is very impressive. It features some of the biggest names in the game, including NetEnt, Microgaming, and Merkur Gaming, just to name a few.

The result of this is a rather impressive casino game portfolio with some of the best slots, video poker titles, crypto roulette, and more top-notch casino games in various categories.

However, despite all these names, there are no live casino games on the site. You’ll need to look elsewhere if you want to play along with a live dealer.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.4/5

You’ll be able to get your first six deposit bonuses matched to some degree as part of a solid welcome bonus package at Bitfiring, totaling a 3000 USDT welcome bonus.

The first is worth 100% up to 500 USDT, and this is followed by five lots of 50% up to 500 USDT deposit bonuses each.

All six of those welcome bonuses also come with 20 free spins on the awesome All Lucky Clover 5 slot each for a total of 120 bonus spins.

Site and App Design: 4.7/5

If you like to take your online casino games on the go, Bitfiring is the place to be, thanks to an excellent mobile-compatible version available on iOS and Android.

It looks great, lets you play all the games, and is super easy to use.

That’s not so much the case with the desktop site, which can be a bit confusing for some users.

The layout on this site doesn’t make as much sense as it does on mobile, although it still looks pretty good and shouldn’t be too hard to figure out how to use.

Ready to play games from the best software providers? Click here to join BitFiring today!

4. Mirax – Best Crypto Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

5 BTC welcome bonus

Lots of options for USD payments

150 free spins for new players

Plenty of reload bonuses

Cons:

Missing some of the bigger software providers

It’s great to have a lot of ways to pay, especially in the crypto world. But that’s not the only cool thing about Mirax, not by any stretch of the imagination.

Casino Games: 4.3/5

While there are quite a few hundred casino games to choose from at Mirax (a vast amount of choice indeed), the actual developers of the games aren’t the strongest in the world.

You can play slots and more from IGT and 1×2 Gaming, but we’d like to see names such as Yggdrasil and Play ‘n GO in the future to guarantee high quality.

On the live side of things, there’s plenty of variety. You’ll find live dealers in all types of games, including blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker.

Check out some of the best roulette sites out there!

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

There’s a pretty robust welcome package at Mirax that totals up to a 5 BTC + 150 FS bonus.

This is broken down as follows:

100% up to 1.5 BTC on your first deposit plus 50 free spins

50% up to 1 BTC on your second deposit plus 50 free spins

75% up to 1 BTC on your third deposit plus 50 free spins

100% up to 1.5 BTC on your fourth deposit

For the second, third, and fourth deposit bonuses, you’ll need to use the bonus codes W1, W2, and W3 as you place your deposits, but there’s no need to enter a code on your first.

The bonuses don’t end after these four, either.

Mirax offers a wide range of reload bonuses that you can use to top up your deposits, such as 25, 75, or 100 free spins when you deposit every Monday with the code LIGHT.

Site and App Design: 4.7/5

Visually, the Mirax website really impresses, and that can be said of both the desktop and mobile sites.

It’s well laid out, and we particularly like the fact that you can choose from categories of games or find them by their developer.

The only slight issue in this department is that the site is pretty high-powered, meaning pages could take a while to load if you’re using a slower device or have a slow internet connection.

But the best part is the sheer choice of payment methods here. Mirax really allows for freedom of choice when it comes to depositing and withdrawing.

There are tons of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ripple, and Tron.

Plus, Mirax offers payments with pretty much every eWallet you could imagine, such as Neosurf, Flexepin, and Mifinity.

We love to see so many free and instant payment methods, especially when you can use them to trigger a strong welcome bonus package.

Join Mirax today and turbocharge your bankroll with a 325% welcome bonus

5. mBit – Best Welcome Bonus of Any Crypto Casino

Pros:

Over 3000 games

Discord chat available for players and customer support

5 BTC welcome bonus

7 cryptos accepted

Exciting loyalty program

One of the best slots sites

Cons:

Limited live dealer library

Last but not least, we have mBit, a crypto-only online casino.

You won’t be able to pay with your regular old dollars here, but that’s not exactly a problem, as this is still one heck of an online casino site.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

mBit has an almighty 3000+ games to its name, making it one of the most extensive crypto casino games portfolios out there.

That 3000+ includes the likes of video poker, blackjack, and a whole lot of slot games that are bound to keep punters entertained.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news, as live casino games aren’t exactly one of the site’s main draws.

Plus, a couple of key names are missing from the list of software providers, which could signal a slight lack of quality from time to time.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

The welcome bonus at mBit is very similar to that of our top pick, BitStarz.

It’s worth 5 BTC in total in matched deposits, except this time, the bonus percentages are actually higher, which means you get a larger bonus for less money.

The deposit bonuses are broken down as follows:

175% up to 1 BTC on your first deposit plus 300 free spins

100% up to 2.5 BTC on your second

75% up to 1.5 BTC on your third

On top of all that, there’s a neat loyalty program to take advantage of, where you can rise through the ranks and claim extra prizes as you regularly play games on the site.

Site and App Design: 4.2/5

Like BC.Game, mBit has a fantastic Discord chat that you can use to get in touch with the customer support team or just hang out online with other players. Access it for free directly from the site’s homepage.

And that’s not the only thing we like about this website. mBit also offers a wide range of ways to pay in terms of cryptocurrencies, with rarer options available like Tether and Dogecoin.

That said, you won’t find other ways to pay here. mBit is crypto-only, which may appeal to some players but certainly rules out others.

Plus, the visual design of the mBit website could do with a bit of work on both the mobile and desktop versions.

While it looks pretty impressive, with bright colors and neat graphics, it can feel quite cluttered, making it a bit tricky to find your way around.

Claim your 5 BTC + 300 free spins welcome package by joining mBit today

Best Crypto Casinos – Runners-Up:

How We Chose the Best Crypto Casino Sites

Casino Games

What good is an online casino site without a load of great games to play? There needs to be a lot of choice for slots, blackjack, video poker, and some live casino games for good measure.

And they can’t be any old games. We like to see games from the best providers, so we know they’re going to be worth your time and crypto.

Crypto Bonuses and Promos

It’s often the case that crypto deposit bonuses are worth more than cash ones, so our crypto casinos’ bonuses are pretty lucrative! The more, the merrier in this regard, just as long as the wagering requirements are realistic.

Site and App Design

Our top picks for crypto casinos mostly look super modern and are easy to use, as they should.

But more points can be won here for neat mobile apps, good customer support options, and a wide range of ways to deposit and withdraw.

Guide to the Best Crypto Casinos

Which Cryptocurrencies Do Crypto Casinos Accept?

Crypto casinos accept tons of coins, though most usually focus on the mainstream ones.

Of course, Bitcoin is the most popular choice here, and it has become one of the most ‘stable’ cryptocurrencies, but there’s a heck of a lot of variety out there.

Why not try to get ahead of the curve with one of the newer cryptocurrencies on sites like BC.Game? Or, go with the second most popular option that some believe might overtake Bitcoin one day: Ethereum.

Related Post: Best Ethereum Casinos

Do Crypto Casinos Have Free Casino Games?

Some of the best Bitcoin casinos allow you to test out their games for free before you play for real money, which is a great way to find out if you like the game or to get a bit of practice.

Can I Place Sports Bets at Crypto Casinos?

Some Bitcoin casinos are beginning to roll out separate sports betting sections on their websites.

It’s not as common as it is in the world of regular online casinos just yet, but BC.Game is there, and it might not be long before they’re joined by a few more of our top picks.

What is the Best Crypto Casino?

After reviewing tons of sites, we found BitStarz to be the best crypto casino. There are plenty of exclusive titles, a 5 BTC welcome bonus, and top-notch customer service.

BitStarz is also an award-winning casino.

Are Crypto Casinos Safe?

Yes, crypto casinos are safe and legit, but you must make sure you’re playing at licensed and reputable ones.

We can confirm that all the sites we’ve listed are safe, reputable, and licensed.

How Do I Claim a Bonus From a Crypto Casino?

Most of the time, all you’ll need to do to get your welcome bonus is sign up for an account and place a qualifying deposit.

However, on some sites, you might also need to enter a bonus code as you place the deposit.

Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Casinos

To summarize our top picks for the day, here’s a quick look back at our top five crypto casinos and the welcome bonus offered by each site:

BitStarz : Our top crypto casino overall, BitStarz, also has a top welcome bonus package for online gambling. It’s worth a massive total of 5 BTC plus an additional 180 free spins. Join the site today to claim it.

Our top crypto casino overall, BitStarz, also has a top welcome bonus package for online gambling. It’s worth a massive total of 5 BTC plus an additional 180 free spins. Join the site today to claim it. BC.Game : With over 400 live casino games, variety will be the least of your concerns at BC.Game, especially if you love card games and immersive gaming experiences. Try them out with four fantastic matched deposit bonuses worth between 180% and 240%.

With over 400 live casino games, variety will be the least of your concerns at BC.Game, especially if you love card games and immersive gaming experiences. Try them out with four fantastic matched deposit bonuses worth between 180% and 240%. Bitfiring : If you love to take your casino games on the go with you, then you’ll undoubtedly enjoy Bitfiring and its stellar mobile platform. Use it to grab six deposit bonuses when you sign up, the first of which is worth 100% up to 500 USDT.

If you love to take your casino games on the go with you, then you’ll undoubtedly enjoy Bitfiring and its stellar mobile platform. Use it to grab six deposit bonuses when you sign up, the first of which is worth 100% up to 500 USDT. Mirax : With a stellar VIP program and plenty of payment options, Mirax ensures that players are adequately covered. Join the site today to get your 5 BTC and 150 free spins welcome package.

With a stellar VIP program and plenty of payment options, Mirax ensures that players are adequately covered. Join the site today to get your 5 BTC and 150 free spins welcome package. mBit: Our top pick for welcome bonus action happens to be at one of the few crypto-only casinos on our list. If you’re up to it, grab your welcome package worth up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins right now.

How to Sign Up at a Crypto Casino

We’re not the only people who picked BitStarz as the top Bitcoin online gambling site overall. It’s generating a lot of hype in the crypto online gambling world, so here’s how you can get involved:

1. Hit the “Sign Up” Button

On the BitStarz homepage, press the green “Sign Up” button in the top-right corner of the screen.

It should bring up a pop-up window where you’ll need to enter your email address. Make sure you enter the correct one, as you’ll need this if you ever need to recover your account.

2. Fill Out the Rest of Your Details

On the next page, you’ll need to type in a username, followed by a password. Then, you’ll choose your preferred currency so that you can go on and place a deposit.

We recommend choosing one of the cryptocurrencies as this will allow you to claim a more valuable welcome bonus (the one we’ve been discussing).

If you choose to pay with USD or another fiat currency, your welcome bonus won’t be worth as much.

3. Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Follow the instructions on the screen to place your first deposit and enjoy the welcome bonus.

Good luck, and remember to keep an eye on the terms and conditions so that you can withdraw your winnings without any trouble.

You might have noticed that not a lot of information is required from you to create your account, such is often the case with online crypto casinos, but that does not mean you’ll be able to claim your welcome bonus more than once.

BitStarz tracks the IP address that’s used to create each account and will be able to figure out if you’re using the same device to create more than one account.

So, What Are the Best Crypto Casinos?

There are plenty of crypto casinos flooding the market, but we’ve made sure to narrow down our selection to the best Bitcoin Casino sites.

Whether it’s the wonderful all-around package of BitStarz or another of our glorious top five, we’re confident you’ll be on the right track.

There’s a lot of fun to be had with Bitcoin gambling sites, and we hope you enjoy them.

Just make sure you remember to gamble responsibly and have a good time! That’s what it’s all about.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: