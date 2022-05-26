Sponsored

The Best Crypto Gambling Sites: Where to Gamble Online Using Bitcoin & Other Cryptos

Cryptocurrencies are all the rage right now, and online gambling is no different. But where do you find the best crypto gambling sites? Well, you’re in the right place.

Our team of professionals did the hard work for you. We checked out dozens of online crypto casinos and tested them rigorously to find the best options for you. Among many factors, we focused on accepted cryptocurrencies, game variety, bonuses, user experience, and more.

The winner was BitStarz as it offers some of the most exciting Bitcoin games, exclusive bonuses, and other features – but there are more crypto online gambling sites worth checking out.

So, without further ado, let’s start.

Best Crypto Gambling Sites

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

Very large game selection with more than 3,500 titles

Generous welcome package (total of 5 BTC)

No-deposit bonus of 20 free spins upon sign-up

Excellent design

Hot and cold games section with listed recent slot RTPs

Cons:

No sportsbook options

BitStarz is a crypto-focused casino, priding itself on its large selection of games and excellent customer service.

Over the years, it has become one of the leading casinos in crypto gambling. This is obvious from the moment you visit the site and are greeted with a design that is both pretty and easy to use.

Game Selection: 5/5

With over 3,500 games available – from slots to roulette and beyond – BitStarz has the largest catalog of all the casinos on this list.

Different players have different tastes in games, but with such a big selection, it is practically guaranteed everyone will find something to enjoy. For instance, if you like classic fruit slots but still need a modern twist, why not give “Wild Spin” by Platipus a chance?

Players who enjoy romance can give “Venetian Rain” a try and take in the charming sights of Venice.

Of course, outside of slots, you can enjoy the classic table games as well as a repertoire of crypto-exclusive titles.

Crypto Bonuses: 4.9/5

For many, the bonuses and promotions offered by the online casino are among the most important factors. If you are one of those gamblers, you will love what BitStarz has to offer.

For new players, this online casino offers a very generous welcome bonus package, which can go up to 5 BTC and also rewards you with 180 free spins. This 5BTC is spread out over the first four deposits, the first deposit bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC.

The welcome bonus is only a small part of all the offers that BitStarz has. We recommend you go back to their Promotions page frequently to ensure you are not missing out on the most recent and exciting promotions.

Banking: 4.8/5

When it’s time to deposit and withdraw, the site offers a good selection of cryptocurrencies to choose from. Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are joined by Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether.

This selection should be enough for the majority of the gamblers. The best thing about the banking options here, however, is the fact that all the payouts are processed instantly. This is a huge advantage, as you will be able to receive all your wins directly after gambling.

Overall: 4.95/5

BitStarz is one of the best bitcoin casinos for gamblers who like to play using crypto. The game selection is absolutely superb, the bonuses are hefty, and there’s enough variety with what cryptocurrencies are accepted to suit most crypto holders.

Click here to explore over 3,500 games at BitStarz and receive your welcome bonus

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Game Selection of Any Crypto Gambling Site

Pros:

1,200 games from 23 providers

Offers instant play

SSL encryption for higher security

24/7 customer service

Cons:

Design could be better

If you are easily bored with playing the same games over and over again, then this casino is for you. With over 1,200 games from 23 leading providers, 7Bit Casino has it all.

This online casino was established in 2014 and has managed to become one of the best-known names in the crypto gambling market.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

One of the things that all gamblers take into account when choosing where to play is the number of titles available in the casino. If you’re one of the discerning players that want all the latest and greatest video slots, then 7Bit is definitely right for you.

There are a bit over 1,200 games here and the best thing is that all these games are from leading providers in the industry that have managed to acquire a great reputation.

Among these providers, you can find names such as BetSoft Gaming Igrosoft, GameArt, and many more.

Crypto Bonuses: 4.8/5

One of the main advantages of playing with cryptocurrency is that casino brands tend to go large with the welcome bonuses.

That’s the case here as well. A total of up to 5 BTC awaits new players. Like with many other online crypto gambling casinos, this welcome package is split across several deposits. Four to be exact and your first deposit will see you with a 100% deposit match up to 1.5 BTC. After that, it’s 50% up to 1.25 BTC on the second and third, and 100% up to 1 BTC on the last.

All the welcome bonuses come with a 40x wagering requirement.

The casino also offers a 177% deposit match for crypto players (minimum 0.4 mBTC) with an additional 77 free spins on “Platinum Lightning.”

Races, daily and weekly cashback bonuses, and weekly reload bonuses are all waiting for you at 7Bit Casino.

Banking: 4.75/5

You will have at your disposal a range of cryptocurrencies at this online casino.

All the most widely-used options are accepted here: from the classic and popular Bitcoin to the entertaining (but surprisingly valuable) Dogecoin. Payouts are processed instantly here, which is a huge advantage.

Overall: 4.7/5

All in all, 7Bit is a great online BTC casino to use. There is a lot that this online casino has to offer, including an amazing game selection that can keep you excited at all times.

Find all the latest bonuses available at 7Bit Casino by clicking here

3. Ignition – Best BTC Gambling Site for Poker Players

Pros:

Regular and exciting tournaments for poker

$3,000 combined casino and poker welcome for crypto players

Relatively low (25x) rollover on the welcome bonus

Withdrawals in less than 24 hours

Cons:

Somewhat outdated site design

Limited selection of slots

Ignition is a brand that needs no introduction to US online poker players. It’s been one of the premier destinations for poker since its founding in 2016.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Let’s get this out of the way right now: there are 120 total games in this casino out of which only 56 are slots.

This means that for crypto gambling enthusiasts who want to play a lot of slots, it may not be the best option.

But, it is the best option for the type of player who enjoys poker.

Simply put, Ignition is a very poker-focused casino brand. And for poker players, there are a lot of perks here: mobile poker rooms let you hop in the action no matter where you are, a quick seat option that eliminates browsing the lobbies, and even an anonymous table mode to prevent other players from tracking your playstyle.

All of this more than makes up for the somewhat lacking selection of slot games. As do the live dealers and the virtual sports offerings.

Crypto Bonuses: 4.7/5

Straight out of the gate, a great thing for those who want to play with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other cryptos – you get a larger bonus.

While fiat players will have to make do with a combined casino and poker deposit match of 200% up to $2,000, crypto users get a welcome bonus of a 300% match up to $3,000.

That’s 150% up to $1,500 for casino and poker each.

Note that the casino portion is given outright but the poker part is released as you play poker and collect Ignition Miles. Thirty Ignition Miles is equal to $1 and there is no rollover applied to these bonus funds.

Banking: 4.65/5

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash are what you can use at this online casino. That’s for the cryptocurrency side, while on the fiat end you can use American Express, Visa, and MasterCard.

This is enough to be able to comfortably deposit and withdraw funds. Another advantage is that payouts are usually processed within 24 hours.

Overall: 4.75/5

All in all, Ignition is easily one of the best poker sites right now. If this is your game of choice and you use crypto to gamble, it’s a no-brainer. But those looking for a bigger slot selection should perhaps consider another casino on this list.

Check out all the latest bonuses & promotions available at Ignition

4. SuperSlots – Most Generous Welcome Bonus of Any BTC Gambling Site

Pros:

Very generous 400% welcome deposit match

300+ games from 6 leading providers

8 digital coins supported

Cons:

The design could be better

It’s called SuperSlots, and slots are exactly what you’ll get when you make an account and start playing. Along with some live casino, table games, and specialty games, too.

What sets this brand apart from the rest is an amazing welcome offer.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

With some 300 titles and six software providers, this isn’t the largest catalog you’ll ever see, but one thing very important about this online casino is that it puts quality over quantity.

The software providers that are included here, BetSoft, Magma, Nucleus, Concept, Dragon, and Fresh Deck are producers of high-quality iGaming products with excellent reputations.

Every single game here is individually hand-picked by the experienced team behind SuperSlots. This guarantees the quality like no other, which is a very important factor why this online casino ended up on our list.

Table games such as blackjack and roulette are well-represented too with enough choice for most gamblers.

Crypto Bonuses: 4.9/5

SuperSlots is an online casino with a very strong bonus selection in general. While there are too many to list them all in this review, players who use crypto will be happy to know there are a few bonuses set aside just for them.

And they’re quite good, too.

The first time you make a crypto deposit with any of the tokens that the casino accepts, you will get a 400% deposit match up to $4,000. That’s your deposit amount increased fourfold and it’s a great way to start gambling.

For other deposits you make with crypto after the first, you can choose to have a 5% boost that comes with a low rollover of just 10x.

Banking: 4.7/5

Now, this is another benchmark where SuperSlots kills it. So, not only are the popular and well-known tokes like Bitcoin and Ether accepted also many other altcoins such as Stellar, Ape Coin, and Ripple.

Most of the transactions here are processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.

Overall: 4.75/5

We loved the large deposit match percentage of the crypto bonus and we liked the wide variety of banking options available.

What we liked less is the pretty high rollover requirement (48x) on that large crypto bonus. On the other hand, the crypto 5% boost comes with only 10x of wagering requirements.

Generally speaking, SuperSlots is a great option for those crypto gamblers who are looking for a no muss no fuss experience where it’s easy to deposit and withdraw using a large number of digital currencies.

Click here to discover the most generous bonuses at SuperSlots

5. BetOnline – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros:

Great variety of betting markets

Low wagering requirement of just 14x on the crypto welcome bonus

Certifiably fair games by Technical System Testing (TST)

Cons:

Dated site design

7.5% fee on credit card deposits

BetOnline was founded in 2004 and has since then become one of the premier locations for online sports betting, poker, and casino games.

With a strong selection of sports betting markets, poker, slots, table games, and live casino, it is a one-stop-shop for online gambling.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Here we are not dealing with a very large catalog of games as there are a bit over 300 in total. Some 265 of these are slots and the rest is split between the different tables and specialty games.

Still, this is just enough variety to give players who enjoy sportsbooks and poker a nice break.

Games here are supplied by such developers as BetSoft. This provider is well-known for its investment in graphical quality. So the games are not just fun to play but pretty to look at.

Crypto Bonuses: 4.9/5

For sportsbook fans who also use cryptocurrencies, BetOnline has a great welcome bonus. It’s a 100% deposit match up to $1,000.

Sure, some of the other casinos do have higher match percentages or higher total bonus sizes. But what sets this offer apart is the very low wagering requirement of just 14 times the bonus amount.

That’s not the end of bonuses players can choose here: there is also a 5% crypto boost with a 10x rollover. Casino, sportsbook, and poker welcome bonuses are available, too.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking options at this online crypto casino are great. A wide variety of currencies can be used including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Doge, and others.

Payouts here are processed quite fast and usually take between 1 and 48 hours.

Overall: 4.65/5

For those gamblers who play with cryptocurrency and are focused more on sportsbooks rather than on slots, this online casino is an excellent choice.

Strong sportsbook, poker, good bonuses, and just enough slots to give your betting action some variety. All in all, this is one of the best gambling sites that can be used today for many reasons that we have already discussed above.

Discover what bonuses and promotions BetOnline has to offer here

Runners-Up:

How We Picked The Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Game Selection:

This part of the review of the best Bitcoin gambling sites looks at how many games are present on a casino’s website and what their quality is like. More games and more providers are better but we also like to see that there’s enough variety.

We also make sure to focus on the quality of the games and not only on the quantity. For example, we found BitStarz to have over 3,500 games, all of them from leading providers.

Crypto Bonuses:

Bonuses are on every online gambler’s mind, and they’re on our minds, too. A good welcome bonus for crypto players will have a nice deposit match percentage, a generous bonus amount, and as low a rollover as possible. We also take into account any extras such as free spins.

Banking:

It’s important that depositing and withdrawing money from your casino account is as streamlined and as fast as possible. We look at the number of payment options present, transaction times, and any limits that are associated with them.

Overall:

This is the measure of how we liked the crypto casino overall and how strongly we would recommend it to you. All the other benchmarks figure here as well as things like the casino’s site design, ease of use, and what it does best compared to others.

Guide To the Best Crypto Gambling Websites – FAQ

How Do You Gamble at the Bitcoin Online Gambling Sites?

It is actually quite similar to using traditional online casinos. However, there are some differences. In order to start using any crypto to bet online or play casino games, you will first need to purchase some cryptocurrency.

Also, if you do not have a crypto wallet, now is the time to get one. There are many free options to consider. Your next move is to visit a crypto exchange and buy some digital coins.

Finally, deposit money from your wallet into the casino account by following the instructions on the website.

Is It Safe To Use Crypto for Online Gambling?

In general, yes. But there are some risks associated with crypto you should be aware of.

Namely, you are responsible for making sure your wallet address is right. If you accidentally send your winnings to another wallet there’s no way to recover them. Also, any blockchain transactions are not reversible.

Keep in mind that the price of crypto is also quite volatile, so 1 BTC may not be worth the same between today and tomorrow.

What Are the Benefits of Using Cryptocurrency for Gambling?

Cryptocurrencies offer fast transaction times, typically either instant or within one day. Moreover, they are anonymous and decentralized which means that only you decide what you will do with your money.

In gambling, crypto casinos often offer much higher bonuses for players who deposit with Bitcoin, Ether, or other tokens.

What Are the Most Popular Cryptos for Gambling?

The absolutely most popular kind of cryptocurrency that all crypto casinos accept is Bitcoin.

This is also the oldest and first such currency and you can’t go wrong with using it.

However, due to certain limitations in Bitcoin, other alternatives (often called altcoins) have sprung up. Among these, Tether, Litecoin, and Ether are the most well-known.

What Types of Crypto Gambling Sites Are There?

You can expect to see crypto casinos, crypto sportsbooks, and crypto poker rooms. Some sites will offer all of these at once while some will focus on any combination of these.

Your selection of where to play will depend on what type of gambling is the most fun for you. For example, if you like a large array and variety of games, check out BitStarz, but if you prefer poker, Ignition might be a better choice.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Gambling Sites

BitStarz: This is our best overall pick due to the sheer size of the game library, the generous welcome package that totals 5 BTC, and the fact a no-deposit bonus offer is available. This is a multi-award winning establishment that you simply can’t go wrong with.

7Bit Casino: Great game library, hefty bonuses, and an excellent user experience make this casino a strong contender overall. We liked the amazing game selection here the most. Make sure to use the code SpinBonus to get a 177% match on your crypto deposit.

Ignition: A smaller game library is nothing compared to the poker options that this casino offers. For poker players, seasoned and new, we think this is the best choice. Use the IGWPCB 150 code to get their combined $3,000 casino and poker bonus.

SuperSlots: Easy and pleasant to use site coupled with a wide variety of banking options is what earned this casino such a high spot on our list. Their amazing 400% match bonus for first-time crypto depositors also helped. Get it with the code: CRYPTO400.

BetOnline: Sportsbook and crypto work well together and this online crypto betting site is proof. Sports, poker, and a few slot games on the site are great, but the low rollover of just 14x on the crypto deposit bonus is even better. Use the code: CRYPTO100.

How To Sign Up at the Best Crypto Gambling Website

Let’s discuss the process of getting started at BitStarz, as it was our top pick.

Step One: Visit the Casino’s Website

Visit Bitstarz and click the “Sign Up” button in the top right corner

Fill out the form

Choose your currency

Step Two: Check Your Email

Find the account verification email in your inbox

Be sure to check the spam folder as well

Click the button in the email to verify your account

Step Three: Time to Make That First Deposit

Pick the currency you want to use

Choose how much you want to deposit and don’t forget to also activate the bonus

Hit the slots or poker tables, or both!

Did You Find the Best BTC Gambling Site for You?

So, this is it – did you enjoy our overview of the best online crypto casinos?

After extensive research, the leader of our list ended up being BitStarz, but our runners-up, such as 7Bit Casino and Ignition, are also really good.

So, pick your favorite and have fun – but also make sure to please gamble responsibly.

