El Royale Casino Review (2022): Is El Royale Casino Legit?

Thinking of getting started at El Royale online casino? Then you should definitely check out our El Royale casino review. We discover all the aspects of this gambling site here, including game variety, bonuses, fairness, and whatnot.

In the end, we found El Royale to be quite an exciting online casino for real money gamblers.

El Royale Casino Pros:

Variety of generous bonuses & promos for its users

$20 free chip no deposit bonus

Variety of casino games, including about 200 slots

Phone and live chat support are available

Zero fees on deposits & withdrawals

Fiat and cryptocurrencies accepted

El Royale Casino Cons:

High minimum withdrawal limit

Could feature more table games

Check out the Best El Royale Casino Bonuses below:

TRUECROWN : El Royale newcomers can claim a 250% sign-up bonus usable on slots. This entire sign-up bonus package is valued at up to $12,500 .

El Royale can usable on slots. This entire sign-up . CRYPTOROYALE : With this bonus code, you are eligible for a 320% slots bonus . To qualify, make a minimum deposit of $20 using any accepted cryptos.

With this bonus code, you are eligible . To qualify, make a using any accepted cryptos. LUCKY100 : Use this promo code to activate a special bonus of 100% deposit match for online roulette games.

: Use this promo code to activate a special bonus of games. CROWN100 : Are you a fan of poker? Make sure to use this promo code when you make your first deposit at El Royale to score a 100% deposit bonus for poker .

: Are you a fan of poker? Make sure to use this promo code when you make your first deposit at . ROYALE100 : Use the promo code to claim 100% sign-up bonuses usable on blackjack .

Use the promo code to claim . SUNMOON : Use this promo code to get 100 free spins on The Legend of Helios .

Use this promo code to get . 250WILDFIRE : With this promo code, you can get a 250% slots bonus alongside 25 free spins on Wild Fire 7s .

: With this promo code, you can get a alongside . 20ELRFREE: Use this bonus code to boost your bankroll with a $20 free chip no deposit bonus.

As you can see, El Royale has one of the richest selections of welcome bonuses, and these cater to players who prefer playing slots, as well as those who are more interested in playing classic table games.

Aside from a staggering selection of promotions with fair bonus terms and impressive prizes, El Royale online casino houses an amazing range of online casino games powered by Realtime Gaming software. Live casino games featured on the site are powered by Visionary iGaming.

Now, without further ado, let’s dive into it.

Best Stand-Out Features of El Royale Casino

We have discussed one very important aspect of this online casino already above – its bonuses. But there are some other stand-out features worth noting, too. Here are some of them:

Modern Website: The very first thing you notice upon visiting the El Royale site is its unusual Great Gatsby and Roaring 20s-inspired website, and we love the aesthetics here. The site has a clean look as well, with easy-to-navigate menus.

The very first thing you notice upon visiting the El Royale site is its unusual Great Gatsby and Roaring 20s-inspired website, and we love the aesthetics here. The site has a clean look as well, with easy-to-navigate menus. Loyalty Program: Being one of the best RTG casinos in the industry, El Royale also has a wonderful Loyalty Program whose members get comp points for every single real money wager made here.

Being one of the best RTG casinos in the industry, El Royale also has a wonderful Loyalty Program whose members get comp points for every single real money wager made here. El Royale Bonuses & Promotions: As covered in the previous section of this review, El Royale houses many sign-up bonuses like many other RTG casinos. However, the fun does not stop here, as regular players benefit from slot tournaments, daily reload bonuses, and extra free spins.

As covered in the previous section of this review, El Royale houses many sign-up bonuses like many other RTG casinos. However, the fun does not stop here, as regular players benefit from slot tournaments, daily reload bonuses, and extra free spins. Variety of Banking Options: El Royale Casino is primarily a crypto online casino, but you also have a variety of more traditional payment services to use, including Visa, MasterCard, bank wire, and Neosurf. Withdrawals are approved and processed within five business days at no extra cost.

El Royale Casino is primarily a crypto online casino, but you also have a variety of more traditional payment services to use, including Visa, MasterCard, bank wire, and Neosurf. Withdrawals are approved and processed within five business days at no extra cost. Multiple Contact Options: The hard-working El Royale customer care team assists via email, live chat, and even phone around the clock. On this site, you also come across a comprehensive FAQs page if you need assistance with making payments, claiming bonuses, and more.

Is El Royale Casino Legit?

El Royale has been around since 2020, which means this is one of the newer top online casinos in the industry. Infinity Media Group LTD is responsible for this online casino, as well as for Slots Empire, Red Dog Casino, and other reputable names in the industry.

One of the best RealTime Gaming sites is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. In other words, creating an online casino account here and playing for real money is considered safe at all times.

Adding to the casino’s safety and security is advanced SSL encryption technology that does the best job when it comes to protecting your finances and all other info you share with this casino to play for real money.

Like other reputable online casino sites, El Royale employs other safety and security measures in the form of firewalls, and their main responsibility is to prevent unauthorized access to your personal data.

With this being said, El Royal Casino is a safe and trustworthy option for everyone who is allowed to register for an account here. To make sure you are one of those individuals, check your local iGaming laws and regulations.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Welcome Bonus at El Royale Casino?

We have a step-by-step guide with all the required steps to get started playing your favorite online casino games at El Royale Casino. Just follow the steps, and you will be playing in no time!

Step 1: Create an Account at El Royale

Click on this link to get to the El Royale site

Press the Sign-Up tab

Choose your password and username

Enter your email address

Click Next Step

Step 2: Finish Creating Your Account

Enter your full name, location, and other details

Click Complete

Step 3: Go to the Cashier

Log into your newly created account

Click on Cashier

Click on the Deposit tab

Choose your deposit option

Claim your sign-up bonus and start gambling

How Does El Royale Casino Treat Its Players?

El Royale is a wonderful choice if you are looking for an online casino with impeccable customer care service, and we are not saying this lightly.

Not many gambling sites assist their customers around the clock via phone, and El Royale does, in addition to offering equally reliable email and Live Chat services.

Another amazing benefit of joining El Royale is the opportunity to get your winnings within just a couple of business days. We recommend using cryptocurrencies to withdraw money, as these transactions are processed within three business days.

Equally important is the casino’s responsible gambling policy. El Royale Casino encourages all users to set deposit limits to avoid overspending. To do so, get in touch with the casino’s customer care representatives. Players also have the option to self-exclude themselves from playing here for a longer period of time.

El Royale Casino Review: Everything You Should Know About It

This is the main part of our El Royal Casino review. Here, we will go through all the details to know about El Royal and will give you a detailed look into everything this casino has to offer.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

El Royale Casino Slots Review: 4.9/5

One of the biggest selections at El Royale is its online slots lobby. There are over 200 online slot machines available for real money gambling here, and this section is powered by RealTime Gaming. You can find some well-known titles here, including players’ favorites, such as Cash Bandits 2, Eternal, Desert Raider, Neon Wheel 7s, Achilles, and Meerkat Misfits.

As you explore the casino’s slot section, you come across both video and classic slots with great diversity. To help you locate your favorite games easier, you can sort slots based on their gaming grids and the availability of jackpots.

Speaking of jackpots, you can go jackpot hunting on the best RTG jackpot slot games. If you are not ready to play for real money, you can play in free mode even if you do not have an account here.

Classic Table Games: 4.75/5

We found that there is a decent selection of table games at El Royale casino.

Let us start with the El Royale Casino blackjack overview. Once you access this section, you get to play many Blackjack multi-hand variants, including Blackjack Perfect Pairs and Blackjack Suit’em Up.

Moving on to the other table games, Tri Card Poker, European Roulette, Let’em Ride Poker, standard Baccarat, and Craps games are featured as well. However, it should be noted that the selection could be richer considering other casinos and their classic table games lobbies.

Live Casino Games: 4.75/5

El Royale has a full selection of Visionary iGaming-powered live dealer casino games hosted by professional dealers.

The selection boasts Blackjack Early Payout and Blackjack HD with a great betting range. Other live dealer casino games you can play here are Auto European Roulette, Auto American Roulette, and classic European and American Roulette. Fans of live Baccarat have two Baccarat tables to join.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Once you start gambling here, you can get up to $12,500 in bonus money as a part of the casino’s lucrative welcome bonus.

This is a combined bonus amount you can get on your first five deposits. Newcomers are also welcomed on board with a special 320% crypto bonus and special 100% bonuses on roulette, poker, and blackjack.

When it comes to bonuses and promotions for already registered players, El Royale has a couple of offers, including its new game, 200% slots bonus, and free spins.

There is also a separate section with special bonus offers for loyal El Royale customers. All in all, there are some very generous bonuses and promotions available at El Royale.

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

To offer the most hassle-free, seamless online gambling experience, El Royale has made sure that its banking system supports all of the most popular payment methods. Aside from being able to make crypto deposits and withdrawals via Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether, you can also use Neosurf, Flexepin, standard bank transfer, and credit/debit cards.

If you use crypto, the minimum deposit amount is set at $20. You cannot deposit less than $30 using your credit/debit card. There is a maximum deposit limit of $1,000 when using traditional banking options.

The whole withdrawal process is very simple since you have many reliable withdrawal methods. To withdraw funds, consider using cryptocurrencies to get your winnings within three business days. Withdrawal pending times are longer when using other options.

No matter which payout option you choose, the minimum withdrawal limit is $150, while you cannot request to withdraw more than $2,500.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

To reach the casino’s customer care agents, use its convenient live chat, email, or phone. Both live chat and toll-free phone support are accessible around the clock. If you use the email service, you may wait a couple of hours to get a response.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

El Royale mobile casino features over 200 mobile-friendly RealTime Gaming titles. You can play these games at any time and any place via your device’s browser.

There are no dedicated mobile casino apps for iOS and Android devices, but the instant-play website houses everything you would expect from a great mobile casino, and there is no need to deal with downloading any app to get started.

El Royale Review Overall Score: 4.7/5

Based on our criteria from the previous section, the final El Royale Casino score is 4.7/5. Like with every other iGaming site, certain things could be better. While we love the casino’s slots lobby, it would be nice to see more table games.

The casino’s banking service supports a variety of crypto and more traditional payment options, but withdrawal limits could be more favorable. Most players will not be bothered by the casino’s lack of mobile apps since the instant-play platform works smoothly on all devices. With a couple of minor downsides, this casino still deserves your attention, hence its high score.

After using a similar ranking methodology, we ranked other casinos, too. You can find them below:

What Should Players Consider Before Signing Up at El Royale Casino?

Before you start playing at El Royale, there are certain things to check out, and this is important to avoid any potential unpleasant surprises.

First of all, check the casino’s availability in your location. Head to the casino’s terms and conditions page to see where this casino operates.

If you are good to go, head to the casino’s banking section from the main menu to see the list of accepted currencies. To avoid hefty currency exchange rates, use your native currency if available. Finally, once again, look into the casino’s transactional limits.

El Royal Casino Review: Available Bonuses & Promos

If you are into slots, make sure you check out the casino’s 250% slots bonus which is a part of the much bigger sign-up package that can get you up to $12,500 in bonus funds. To qualify, deposit $10 or $20, depending on your preferred deposit option.

If you plan to play using cryptocurrencies, check out the casino’s 320% crypto bonus for slots. To qualify for this offer, a minimum deposit of $20 is needed. Newcomers can also boost their gaming sessions on roulette, blackjack, and poker with 100% sign-up bonuses. Unlike other bonuses that carry 35x rollover requirements, these are attached with 30x requirements.

El Royale also offers you a $20 free chip no deposit bonus with a 50x playthrough requirement. You can use your bonus money on scratch cards, board games, and slots.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like El Royale

We love El Royale and everything it has to offer – especially the bonuses and promotions. However, we understand that it might not be the one to choose for everyone. That’s why we also looked for other best online casinos similar to El Royale. Check them out below.

Ignition Casino

El Royale has a couple of poker games, but its selection cannot compare with the one at Ignition Casino, which is one of the most famous iGaming sites for poker players. Ignition also houses amazing poker and slot tournaments that are missing from El Royale.

With over 200 games, everyone can find something here, and if you decide to give this casino a shot, make sure you check its sign-up offer valued at up to $3,000. Bonus funds you get are usable on poker and slot games.

Claim up to $3,000 in bonus money after registering for a new account at Ignition Casino.

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog is a modern online casino very similar to El Royale in terms of banking options, available games, and even bonuses and promotions.

This casino has daily bonuses for registered players. More specifically, you can treat yourself with 120%, 135%, and 160% reload bonuses every day if you make deposits of at least $30.

Once you sign up, use the ADORABLE promo code to get a 240% slots bonus and 40 free spins at Red Dog.

Discover all the latest Red Dog Casino bonuses by clicking here.

Slots.lv

Housing around 400 games, Slots.lv has a slightly richer gaming lobby than El Royale. Both casinos have the best RTG titles with the addition of Rival Gaming-powered options available at Slots.lv.

We found that both casinos also offer crypto bonuses, but the one featured at Slots.lv can get you up to $5,000 in bonus funds. Crypto players at Slots.lv can also earn extra funds for recommending the casino to their players through an amazing referral program.

Find out more about Slots.lv by clicking here.

Other El Royale Casino Reviews Online

To get to know the site even better, check out online reviews left by other players we collected for you. After looking for some time, we found the following reviews by El Royal users, just like us:

El Royale Casino Review – Final Verdict

Now that you know everything about El Royale, you are probably tempted to get to know it even closer. Considering all those different sign-up offers, you are in for a treat, so waste no more time and register for an account today.

If you are looking for something else, make sure to take a look at our alternative picks, too.

At the end of the day, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their players a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

