Flat Belly Melts Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

If you are tired of following diets and performing exercise workouts that keep you stuck in a hamster wheel, we have found just the right supplement for you. Flat Belly Melts is a natural dietary supplement that uses a potent combination of eight science-backed ingredients, including ginger, artichoke extract, Japanese knotweed, green tea, and bitter melon, among many others.

The formula of this supplement is inspired by a soft Japanese dessert that helps in triggering an ancient and powerful pathway of your metabolism that dissolves the most stubborn pockets of thick fat from all around your body.

Flat Belly Melts can help you to lose weight without giving up on your favorite foods. This unconventional formula helps you tackle different weight-related conditions. As a result, there are many positive Flat Belly Melts reviews online.

About The Makers Of This Odd Japanese Dessert

Flat Belly Melts is produced by a pharmaceutical researcher who learned about the formula of this supplement from a Japanese doctor. When the maker was visiting Japan, he found out about this ancient recipe that could burn off fat in individuals easily.

The maker then worked out the formula of Flat Belly Melts and conducted extensive research to help millions of people lose weight and live a healthy life.

Product Overview Name Flat Belly Melts Category Dietary Supplement Retailer ClickBank Product Form Tablets Serving Quantity Every Flat Belly Melts bottle contains 60 tablets Serving Size You should consume one tablet in the morning and in the afternoon, preferably an hour after eating. Key Characteristics Stimulant-freeChemical-freeNon-GMOSoy-freeGluten-free100% natural ingredientsVegan-friendlyNon-habit formingMade in the USAManufactured in a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility Ingredients EGCG (Green Tea)BerberineBitter MelonGingerJapanese KnotweedChromiumArtichoke ExtractDandelion Extract Benefits Promotes weight lossInduces thermogenesisProvides high energy levelsReduces food cravingsSupports healthy digestionImproves inflammatory responsePromotes healthy blood sugar levelsBoosts cognitive functionSupports healthy cholesterol levelsBoosts libidoSupports liver health. Side Effects We did not come across any users getting any side effects in their Flat Belly Melts reviews online. Bonus Products It offers three bonus products:Anti-Aging BlueprintSleep The Fat OffEnergy Boosting Smoothies Price Starts at $59 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day money-back guarantee.

How Does Flat Belly Melts Work?

When you consume Flat Belly Melts, you don’t have to perform exhausting workouts or follow restrictive diets and tasteless diet meals that are loaded with dangerous chemicals. All you need to do is consume this supplement on time and flaunt your new slim and toned body with confidence.

According to the official website of this supplement, there are two types of metabolism in the body – active and basal metabolism. Active metabolism accounts for 20% of active calorie-burning, that’s when you walk, exercise, or move around. The other one’s your basal metabolism. This is the one that burns fat and calories in the background.

Flat Belly Melts basal kickstart metabolism in your body by triggering thermogenesis, a process in which you burn extra calories instead of storing them as fat. During this process, you experience limitless energy and feel much younger than your age.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Flat Belly Melts?

Flat Belly Melts is loaded with powerful antioxidants and nutrients that are highly beneficial for your body. This supplement is capable of providing your body with multiple health benefits. Let’s take a detailed look at them.

Promotes Healthy Weight Loss

Flat Belly Melts can kickstart fast metabolism in your body by triggering thermogenesis, where you burn fat for energy. This supplement uses a powerful formula to keep your body in the state of fat-burning for a long period of time.

You don’t even need to give up on your favorite foods or follow strict diets to lose weight. All you need to do is take this supplement on time and experience successful weight loss.

Boosts Metabolism

When your metabolism is slow, your body is not able to burn fat easily. But, when your metabolism is fast, you are able to burn more calories than usual. The rate and success of your weight loss depend on your metabolism.

Flat Belly Melts kickstart basal metabolism in your body, where you experience limitless energy all day long.

Promotes Healthy Digestion

Flat Belly Melts is formulated using natural extracts and herbs that help support healthy digestion in individuals. This supplement can support the health of your digestive system with the help of powerful nutrients.

Other Health Benefits

Apart from promoting weight loss in your body, Flat Belly Melts can boost your immune and liver health. The powerful antioxidants present in the formula of Flat Belly Melts can reduce oxidative stress on your vital organs.

It can lubricate your joints and tighten your skin so that you feel much younger than your real age.

A Look At The Ingredients Label Of Flat Belly Melts

The odd Japanese dessert-inspired formula of Flat Belly Melts has gained a lot of popularity in a short amount of time. But why? The credit largely goes to its efficacious ingredients. So, what are these ingredients? Let’s have a look at some of the many core ingredients in the supplement below:

Ginger

Research shows that ingesting small amounts of ginger before a meal significantly increases thermogenesis, or the rate at which your body metabolizes and breaks down fat molecules. The active ingredient in ginger, 6-gingerol, also serves as an anti-inflammatory agent.

This combination results in an improved metabolic rate and greater weight-loss potential overall.

Ginger has been shown to promote satiety when consumed before meals or snacks by helping you feel fuller quicker and reducing unnecessary snacking throughout the day. Additionally, 6-gingerol lowers blood sugar levels, preventing insulin spikes and encouraging consistent fat loss over time.

Green Tea Extract (EGCG)

EGCG works by increasing the body’s metabolism and burning more calories throughout the day. It also helps to reduce fat absorption from food, preventing excess calories from being stored as fat.

Additionally, EGCG helps to suppress appetite by reducing hunger hormones and increasing satiety hormones. This can help reduce cravings and overeating which are common causes of weight gain.

Finally, EGCG has been shown to increase thermogenesis, or the rate at which your body burns fat molecules for energy. All of these factors combined make EGCG an effective tool for promoting healthy weight loss.

In addition to its potential for preventing obesity, research also suggests that EGCG can help with weight loss by suppressing appetite.

Bitter Melon

Bitter melon, also known as Karela, is a type of cucumber that has been used for hundreds of years in alternative medicine to treat obesity and diabetes. Recent studies have begun to uncover the mechanisms by which bitter melon promotes weight loss and its potential to fight obesity.

Additionally, bitter melon contains high amounts of dietary fiber – approximately 60% of whole fruit is composed of soluble fibers, which are believed to aid in digestion and can keep you feeling fuller longer, which can help with weight control efforts.

Artichoke

Artichoke has high levels of dietary fiber, which helps to increase satiety without adding too many calories to your diet. In addition to “feeling fuller” for longer periods of time, studies have shown that high-fiber diets can help reduce total body fat accumulation with intentional caloric restriction.

This same fiber content may also improve blood sugar control in people who are pre-diabetic or diabetic; due to its fermentable nature, it can produce short-chain fatty acids that can help modulate blood sugar levels.

Dandelion

Dandelion is a common weed known for its medicinal properties, but did you know it can also promote weight loss and help burn fat? Studies show that dandelion has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to help with digestion, elimination, fluid retention, and inflammation.

Additionally, the diuretic properties of dandelion can help your body detoxify itself naturally while also speeding up digestion, so you feel fuller faster when eating meals throughout the day.

Chromium

Chromium is a mineral that can be found in trace amounts in virtually all food sources. Research suggests that chromium supplementation may help improve weight loss efforts by regulating blood sugar levels, promoting appetite control, and increasing energy.

A Review Of The Scientific Evidence Supporting The Functionality And Ingredients Of Flat Belly Melts

A study published in Plant Foods for Human Nutrition found that consuming ginger tea every day significantly reduced hunger levels among participants. The study also noted that those who consumed ginger tea had lower blood sugar levels than those who did not, indicating that they were more successful at managing their cravings over time.

Another study conducted on mice showed that bitter melon extract was effective at reducing body fat and improving lipid levels while also helping to reduce muscle damage caused by a high-fat diet. The researchers theorized this could be due to its effects on metabolism and lipid metabolism pathways in the body.

One study examined the effects of a diet containing Jerusalem artichokes on overweight and obese individuals over 12 weeks and found significant reductions in body mass index (BMI) among those eating the Jerusalem artichoke diet versus those on a control low-calorie but higher carbohydrate diet.

Another study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food concluded that taking a hot water extract of dandelion root could reduce body weight and BMI in overweight adults without causing adverse effects on liver or kidney functions. In fact, those who took the extract actually saw an improvement in their total cholesterol levels.

Finally, a paper published in Diabetes Care evaluated the effects of low-dose chromium supplementation on glycemic control and lipid profiles among obese adult diabetics aged 40-75 years old. After 12 weeks, findings suggested that there was an overall reduction in fasting glucose levels for those taking 200 μg per day of chromium picolinate.

How Does It Compare With Other Products?

We compared Flat Belly Melts with other weight loss products to find out where it stands on the market right now. We found that Flat Belly Melts offers the longest money-back guarantee.

It is the only supplement that can dissolve in your mouth directly and comes with three bonus products. Flat Belly Melts is also the most affordable one.

Category Flat Belly Melts LeptiCell PhenGold PhenQ Tea Burn Form Dissolvable Tablets Capsules Capsules Capsules Powder Natural Ingredients Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ideal For Men and women between 18-80 Men and women between 30-60 Men and women between 18 – 70 Men and women above 35 Men and women above 35 Side Effects Headaches, loss of appetite, etc. Dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headaches, loss of appetite, etc. Dizziness, shakiness, nausea, headaches, stomach ache, etc. Vomiting, diarrhea, stomach ache, constipation, bloating, etc. Stomach upset, nausea, loss of appetite, dizziness, etc. Price Per Bottle $59 $69.95 $59.99 $69.99 $69 Money-back Guarantee 180-day 90-day 100-day 60-day 60-day Bonus Products Yes No No No No

Are There Any Side Effects Of Consuming Flat Belly Melts?

Flat Belly Melts is a natural supplement that is free from all sorts of chemicals, allergens, and stimulants. The formula of this supplement contains only natural extracts to ensure maximum purity and quality for users. All the ingredients are sourced from trusted places to make sure that they are free from impurities.

Since Flat Belly Melts is 100% natural, it does not induce any side effects in the user’s body.

However, you must consult a licensed healthcare provider before starting the consumption of this supplement, as it may cause dizziness or nausea in the first few days. Also, it should not be consumed by pregnant or breastfeeding women without the consultation of a professional physician.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Flat Belly Melts?

Flat Belly Melts is one of the best weight loss supplements on the market that uses an unconventional formula inspired by a soft Japanese dessert. In order to evaluate this supplement better, we decided to list its pros and cons for your better understanding.

Let’s start with the cons.

This supplement is not available on other websites or offline stores.

It takes more than 10-12 days to deliver this supplement outside the USA.

Now, the pros.

Only natural ingredients are used in Flat Belly Melts.

The formula of this supplement is free from gluten, dairy, soy, chemicals, GMOs, stimulants, or any other artificial elements.

Flat Belly Melts supplement does not turn into a habit.

This supplement is easily absorbed by the body, which means it works instantly.

Flat Belly Melts is manufactured in a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility in the USA.

Three bonus products are offered with the bulk orders of this supplement.

It provides a whopping six-month long money-back guarantee.

What Are Users Saying In Their Flat Belly Melts Reviews?

Flat Belly Melts is a popular dietary supplement that has helped thousands of people lose weight and gain more confidence in life with the help of a powerful formula. We read many Flat Belly Melts reviews to find out what users thought about this supplement.

Joanne, in one of the Flat Belly Melts reviews, says, “I wanted to lose 25 pounds for my wedding, so I decided to give this a shot. I’ve been using Flat Belly Melts for just over 2 months, and today I weigh 25.8 lbs down from when I started. I feel great, and I don’t crave food as I did, and when I eat, I am craving much healthier items.”

Bradley, who dropped 13 lbs in a month, shares, “I started using Flat Belly Melts about a month ago and saw an immediate improvement in my weight loss efforts. I like the taste, and although I now have much more energy, it doesn’t make me feel jittery at all. So far, I’ve lost 13 lbs, and I only have 7 more to go!”

Jaylais, who is still on her weight loss journey, says, “After putting on 28 lbs from quarantine, I was getting so discouraged because I just couldn’t get it off. I started using this 9 weeks ago, and I can really tell the difference in my cravings and appetite! I stepped on the scale this morning, and I’m down 31 pounds already. This is a game changer!”

What Is The Price Of Flat Belly Melts?

You can find Flat Belly Melts only on its official website. One bottle of Flat Belly Melts or a 30-day supply pack costs $59 here. You can also get this supplement at a discount if you buy 3 or 6 bottles together. You can get one bottle for $49 if you get three of them together, whereas you can get one bottle for $39 if you get six of them together.

Is There A Money-Back Guarantee?

The brand is so confident that you will experience solid results that it offers a whopping six-month guarantee on all its orders. If you are unhappy with the results or if the supplement has failed to work on your body, you can use this 180-day money-back guarantee and claim your refund.

Are There Any Bonus Products Available?

When you purchase 3 or 6 bottles of Flat Belly Melts together, you get your hands on three bonus products that can help you better during the course of your weight loss journey. Let’s find out about the bonus products in detail.

Anti-Aging Blueprint

You can learn different methods from this eBook to boost your energy levels and feel much younger than your real age. These methods can help you to power through your sex life, sleep better, and enjoy your favorite food and drinks without gaining weight.

Sleep The Fat Off

In this eBook, you can learn an unconventional meal timing method that promotes fat-burning in your body. If you follow this method regularly, you can boost your energy levels and feel great about your body.

Energy Boosting Smoothies

This is the recipe book that everyone wants during their weight loss journey. When you are on this journey, you look for healthy options to complement your weight loss process.

With the help of the nutrient-rich shakes and smoothies you will find in this book, you can suppress your appetite and control your cravings to lose weight more easily.

FAQ

While reading Flat Belly Melts reviews, we realized that people have a few questions about this supplement. We have answered some of them here to help them to get to know this supplement better.

How To Consume Flat Belly Melts?

You should consume one tablet in the morning and one in the afternoon, preferably one hour after eating your meals. This supplement is easily dissolvable in your mouth.

How Many Bottles Should You Buy At Once?

You can buy this supplement based on your needs. It is suggested to consume Flat Belly Melts for a long period of time to experience the best results.

Can You Take Flat Belly Melts With Other Medications?

No. You must not take Flat Belly Melts with other medication or supplements. If you must, you should consult a doctor first.

Is It Possible To Connect With This Supplement’s Customer Service?

Yes, if you have any queries, you can contact customer service at support@flatbellymelts.com and expect a reply within 48 hours.

Final Verdict

Flat Belly Melts is a solid weight loss supplement that has helped many individuals burn off fat without dieting or exercising. This supplement only uses natural ingredients, which makes it fit for daily consumption.

Flat Belly Melts supplement is formed of an unconventional formula to burn more calories in your body and unclog fat from your vital organs. If you, too, want to lose weight effectively, you can start taking Flat Belly Melts.

