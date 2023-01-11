Sponsored

Free Psychic Reading Online – 5 Best Psychics Sites for Free Readings

Find out your destiny with a free psychic reading online from legit real psychics, Talk with the best online psychic reader for your situation via phone, live chat or video.

Don’t disregard free psychic readings till you try them. Whether you are a down on your luck gambler, a wife who lost her husband, a professional accountant who thinks they are better off in another job, all is not lost. However, trying to realize that there is a light at the end of a long and dark tunnel can be a challenge and may seem ludicrous. At this time, you don’t have the strength to see hope where there is none, but a trained and compassionate psychic can.

Online psychics can do more than see what lies in your future. Depending on the ones you get, you can end up with a confidant who can boost your confidence, connect you with departed loved ones, provide past life readings, tell you what the stars have in store for you, whether your current partner is the one or if you should switch jobs.

But which psychic readings service should you choose? If you are a skeptic, chances are that it will take a lot for you to believe that these divining professionals can do what they claim they can do. The good news is that you don’t need to go a garden variety psychic in your local carnival to get a reading. Those ‘professionals’ aren’t vetted or have customer reviews to back up the quality of their service.

This is where psychic portals can prove invaluable for psychic predictions. In this review, we will evaluate five popular psychics websites that have stood the test of time when it comes to best practices, positive reviews and diversity of services.

Without wasting any time, check out these top-rated free online websites to see how you can get the best psychic readings experience.

Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Services In 2023

1.Kasamba – Best Free Psychics Platform for Love Readings & Life Fulfillment

2.Psychic Source – Best Psychics Online for Accurate Future Readings

3.California Psychics – Number One Free Online Psychics for Self-Discovery

4.Purple Garden – Experienced Free Psychics Website for Career Predictions

5.Keen Psychics – Top-Rated Free Psychics Platform for Reliable Readings

This section of our review contains comprehensive reviews of the key features, pros and cons, services and free trial promotions offered by the top five websites.

1. Kasamba – Best Free Psychics Online for All Life Aspects!

Kasamba has been ruling the online mystic services industry for several years now. The platform began offering online psychic reading services when the concept was new. Now, even with millions of online psychic reading service providers, Kasamba has managed to stand out as one of the best online psychics portals, with millions of loyal customers worldwide.

Pros of Using Kasamba

· Online psychics hired through a stringent screening process

· Psychic advice for all life aspects (love, money, past life, etc)

· Multilingual Psychics Available

· Offers 3-minute free trial for first session

· Free live chat mins with new gifted advisors

· Discount of 70% for newly signed up users

Cons of Using Kasamba

· Customers cannot do video chat with their readers.

· For email psychic readings, responses can take up to 24 hours.

Why Do We Love Kasamba?

Kasamba takes the lead in being one of the top-rated user platforms for several reasons. Some of these are shared below.

· Online psychics on the platform are available around the clock to meet customer requirements and give them an exemplary service.

· The professional network features cheap psychics, chat psychics, local psychics, real psychics, best psychics, phone psychics and free psychics.

· The platform provides a 100 percent refund on all your payments, if you aren’t satisfied with the quality of the psychic readings provided to you.

· The platform comes with a mobile application, which allows users to access the website on the go.

· Customers can use the mobile application and the website to read daily horoscopes for free.

· All new customers get a massive discount of 70% on their very first consultations.

· New customers can also get up to 3 minutes free on their first readings. The discount is to make sure that users can gauge the efficiency of their first reading and aren’t ripped during it.

· Kasamba has the most professional network across the industry and has a very strict hiring procedure.

· Customers with social anxiety can speak through chat or email to discuss their relationship problems and get proper advice.

Various Readings’ Types

Kasamba is renowned for giving close-to-reality and true love psychic readings online. However, the platform is not limited to only love psychic reading. It offers various psychic reading services and faculties like astrology, personal astrology, tarot card reading, numerology, and crystal gazing. All these readings are from highly experienced people who resonated through excellent reviews and customer feedback.

Renowned Psychic and Outstanding Testimonials

When you come to the home page of Kasamba, you will find a bunch of famous psychics who have worked with Kasamba for several years and have been accommodating Kasamba’s customers, helping them with their life problems, and guiding them. The best part is that you can authenticate all their claims via customer reviews and comments on the Kasamba website. The customer reviews and comments help you find the perfect psychic for you.

Thorough Hiring Process

A thing that Kasamba had been known for since the very beginning is their arduous screening process for getting any psychic on board. All psychics have to clear a test and then provide solid and reliable references to join the team of Kasamba’s professionals.

Free Best Psychic Readings

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Kasamba offers the best introductory or welcome offers. Once you join the Kasamba platform and have consumed your 3 free minutes of consultation, Kasamba offers a 75% discount on other packages. A 24/7 customer support department is available for your help and will offer you a 100% refund if you are unsatisfied with the services. The customer service team is well-trained and can help you find or match with the best psychic online or even help you fix a technical glitch at your end through navigation.

⭐⇒Connect with Real Psychics at Kasamba for a 3-min Free Demo Reading ⭐

2. Psychic Source – Best Free Psychics Online for Phone & Chat Readings!

If you already know about Psychic Source and its incredible online psychic reading services, you are in luck. Psychic Source is among the highest-ranked online psychic readings in the mystic world. The platform offers everything from online psychics reading to tarot readings to astrology readings to dream analysis to past life readings to spiritual readings.

Pros of Using Psychic Source

· Multiple modes of communication (chat, phone, video, email)

· Experienced and compassionate gifted advisors

· Free 3-min trial and affordable rates ($1 per min)

· More than 3 decades of experience

· Excellent for psychic medium readings

Cons of Using Psychic Source

· $1/min rate applicable for new sign ups only

· Top readers can be expensive

Why Do We Love Psychic Source?

Psychic Source is best known for the following key features:

· Online psychics on the platform are available around the clock to meet customer requirements and give them an exemplary service.

· The professional network features cheap psychics, chat psychics, local psychics, real psychics, best psychics, phone psychics and free psychics.

· The platform provides a 100 percent refund on all your payments, if you aren’t satisfied with the quality of the psychic readings provided to you.

· The platform comes with a mobile application, which allows users to access the website on the go.

· Customers can use the mobile application and the website to read daily horoscopes for free.

· All new customers get a massive discount of 70% on their very first consultations.

· New customers can also get up to 3 minutes free on their first readings. The discount is to make sure that users can gauge the efficiency of their first reading and aren’t ripped during it.

· Psychic Source has the most professional network across the industry and has a very strict hiring procedure.

· Customers with social anxiety can speak through chat or email to discuss their relationship problems and get proper advice.

Multiple Chat and Reading Offers

You can easily find experienced and expert psychics who have set affordable rates for psychic love readings over the phone. You can choose from multiple psychics based on the most affordable rates for you and not worry about the authenticity of the psychic reading. Psychic Source offers accurate readings through email, online chat, or phone calls for a tarot reading, astrology, divination, numerology, career prediction, love readings, dream analysis, financial outlook, medium psychics, and spiritual guidance.

Experienced Psychics Experts

Psychic Source offers a comprehensive solution for people who are tired of relying on psychics near me and never finding reliable psychic readings on their problems. You don’t have to worry about the authenticity of the psychics at this psychic reading website because they have a thorough vetting process. The best part is you can browse through their impressive selection of online psychics and find one that is right for you. Members and users can also browse the comments of previous clients to get a better idea about the type of psychic readings offered by a psychic. That gives them greater insight and clarity about the psychic services and can temper their expectations accordingly.

Best Free Psychic Readings Offers

While Psychic Source is one of the best psychic readings online platforms, it is definitely not an expensive one. Yes, that’s true. You can enjoy cheap psychic readings online and talk to cheap psychics who excel in their respective fields. You can also enjoy free psychic reading online minutes on Psychic Source when you first join the platform.

Psychic Source welcomes all new members with an incredible free psychics trial reading of three minutes. In addition to free psychics minutes, new users can enjoy further discount offers of up to 75% on the first session.

⭐⇒Talk with Gifted Advisors – Start a 3-min Free Demo on Psychic Source ⭐

3.California Psychics – Best Free Psychics Online for Building Confidence!

When it comes to resolving personal life matters or uplifting one’s ego and self-esteem, California Psychics is the ideal online psychic reading platform in this regard. The website has enjoyed over twenty successful years in the online psychic reading community. From their online psychic readings to tarot readings to fortune telling to past life readings, there is no avenue of mystic services that California Psychics hasn’t touched upon.

Pros of Using California Psychics

· Variety of readings, styles and communication channels

· Offers 5-min trial with ADD5 promo code

· Top-notch customer service

· Excellent perks and features

Cons of Using California Psychics

· Fees and pricing may get confusing

· Some negative reviews on the website may be hidden

Why Do We Love California Psychics?

This reputed psychics platform is popular for the following features and services:

· California Psychics has a mobile application to make accessibility easier on the go for everyone involved. App available for Android and iOS users.

· All new joiners can avail a discounted rate on the first 5 minutes of their reading. The discounted rate can help save costs.

· The platform offers amazing, valuable and authentic readings at a little under $1 per minute.

· Features online psychics, best psychics, experienced psychics and chat psychics.

· There are search filters to help you find the best option.

· The customer reps are present around the clock and are passionate.

· The platform allows users to experience financial freedom through financial psychic readings.

· There are no hidden charges.

· Psychics can be met over phone, email, chat or video conference.

· The platform comes with a blog to assist users in identifying the different psychic reading styles.

· The psychic network can allow psychics to answer the queries and questions they have.

· The sign-up process is quick and simple.

· Users can benefit from psychic readings after they sign up on the platform.

Wide Variety of Psychic Styles

California Psychics have a wide variety of psychic styles to choose from. They have mastery in an array of fortune-telling services. Their portfolio includes interpretations of crystal gazing, tarot cards, I-chings, pendulums, and more. Throughout the decades of experience in this industry, they have also picked up multiple other forms of fortune-telling and psychic readings. All of these services are available at your fingertips via phone call sessions or on chats. Clients swear by California Psychics for getting insights and advice in the matters of love, financial situation, professional life, and various other matters.

Always-Online Customer Service

Their excellent customer service can gauge the extent of the company’s emphasis on customer satisfaction. This includes real-time customer assistance on the website. They are available to help the clients whenever required. The customers can ask the customer service representative to set up the account, fix technical glitches and connect them with a psychic reader that best aligns with their interests and needs.

Best Free Psychic Readings Offers

If you’re looking for cheap psychic readings online or free psychic readings offers, California Psychics is the perfect platform for that. Besides getting access to the world’s best online psychics reading experts, California Psychics offers free psychics minutes in sign-up. Yes, that’s right!

All new California Psychic members can try their luck at online psychic reading without putting their money at stake. Just register on the platform in a few simple steps and use the promo code ‘ADD5’ to get your free psychics reading for the first five minutes of your online psychics session. You can also enjoy cheap psychics rates on the website, with prices starting at $1 per minute. Now that’s called a worthy investment!

⭐⇒ Join California Psychics and avail of a 5-min Free Trial ⭐

4. Purple Garden – Best Free Psychics Online for Financial Matters!

When it comes to the online mystic world, Purple Garden makes it to the leaderboard and is counted amongst the top 10 contenders in the field. Despite the fact that the platform is not as old as the other key-players in the online world, Purple Garden is still giving them a run for their money. Talking about money, the most promising feature of this portal is that it offers multiple categories of psychic reading online and is highly resourceful when it comes to financial matters. Best known for their career forecasts and financial assistance, this is an excellent starting point for anyone looking for help in this particular field through divine means.

Pros of Using Purple Garden

· Transparent platform with multiple readers

· Smooth and easy navigation

· Useful search filters for all types of users

· Free $10 credit on any purchase

· Chat, phone and video readings available

· Multiple mystic services available

Cons of Using Purple Garden

· Only a few articles and reading material available

· The platform can be overwhelming for new users

Why Do We Love Purple Garden?

This platform is trusted by thousands of users online for the following reasons:

· Purple Garden does a great job to bring together all different categories of psychics including live psychics, cheap psychics, best psychics, online psychics and tarot card readers.

· The customer representative team at Purple Garden is full of passion and vigor. The team is available around the clock to meet customer requirements and give a great solution.

· Purple Garden is secure for all users and includes amazing psychic reading services. The secure nature of the platform is what makes customers attracted to it.

· Online psychics allow you to open up about the insecurities in your life and welcome you to an improved style of living.

· Purple Garden has real psychics that offer great predictions and understand user questions.

· All unsatisfied customers on Purple Garden can avail the 100 percent refund option.

· There are no hidden charges on the platform, so you can rest assured knowing you are in safe hands.

· You can read out to experienced psychics over phone, chat, email and video conference.

· The standard rate is convenient for everyone to pay.

· All new customers get $10 Free Credit trial to see how the service works for them in the long run.

· The platform includes a number of local and international psychic experts under one roof.

· Helps you achieve balance and peace in life.

Top-rated Psychic Experts Under One Roof

Purple Garden psychic reading website, covers a vast category of psychic readers specialized in different areas but most prominently in the psychic reading expertise of monetary and professional sites. The Purple Garden recruitment process is severe and thorough for hiring psychics, so you are getting top people from their field. The credibility of Purple Garden speaks for itself because of the high quality of psychic readers and reviews for them.

The psychic readers on the Purple Garden have several years of experience and knowledge in their specific fields, giving you total access and the advantage of getting answers to all your concerns. You can always check the reviews presented by other people to see whether the reader is going to answer your questions or concerns accurately or not. Always select your psychic reader based on his experience, capabilities, qualifications and reviews from other clients. This way, you will find a perfect match for your psychic reading.

User-Friendly Platform With Easy Navigation

When it comes to using online psychic platforms, many users complain about the process being too complicated or the website being slow. With Purple Garden, you can say goodbye to all these worries as it is one of the most user-friendly psychic reading online websites out there.

The team at Purple Garden did thorough research and analysis to counter the problems faced by the existing online psychic reading platforms in the market. This is what makes Purple Garden stand out from the crowd. The smooth and effortless user experience and easy navigation on the website make the whole online psychic reading experience extra convenient for Purple Garden members.

Advanced Search Filters to Find the Perfect Psychic Match

In addition, Purple Garden also features ‘Advance Search’ filters – a handy tool to help you find your ideal online psychic match. The website features thousands of online psychic experts, and choosing the best one for yourself is equal to finding a needle from a haystack. This is where these search filters come to use. You can search using keywords or experience or expertise of your online psychic expert, and within seconds you will be connected to the best online psychic reader of your choice.

Best Free Psychic Readings Offers

Purple Garden is yet another website popular for featuring exclusive free reading trials for its users. We all exist in a world where nothing comes for free and everything comes at a price. But the reading at Purple Garden does not. At least for the first few minutes.

While there are plenty of mystic portals offering cheap psychics deals, Purple Garden takes things a level higher by offering $10 credit with any online purchase. No matter which reading session you pick, you can have $10 value added to it. When I first saw this offer, my jaw-dropped at how amazing it was, especially for new psychics online users. This also gives you a chance to get a quick snapshot of the mystic world by availing of your exclusive credit.

⭐⇒ Join Purple Garden and get advice on your love life, career, or the future. ⭐

5. Keen Psychics – Best Free Psychics Online for Authentic Insights!

You may have seen a lot of different websites online that offer psychic readings online, but not all of them are created equal. Keen Psychics is one site that offers an experience like no other! With its variety of services and features, you’ll never want to look elsewhere for your reading needs again.

With over 2,000 psychics in its directory and many special deals exclusive to its members, there’s no better place to go when you want an accurate reading.

Pros of Using Keen Psychics

· Online psychics hired through a stringent screening process

· Psychic advice for all life aspects (love, money, past life, etc)

· Multilingual Psychics Available

· Huge pool of psychics to choose from

· Offers various payment options, including PayPal and credit cards

· You can chat with a psychic online or interact by phone

· Zero risk of getting scammed or ripped off by an unethical psychic

· Offers a safe environment for users to find the right psychic

· All sessions are personalized to the core in return for $1.99 only

Cons of Using Keen Psychics

· For promotions you don’t get any refunds

· Refund via credit points only

Why Do We Love Keen Psychics?

Top highlights of Keen Psychics are shared below:

· Customers with social anxiety can avail the chat psychic reading service option.

· The website features live psychics, phone psychics, cheap psychics and real psychics.

· The platform comes with a responsible team of customer support reps that are available around the clock to provide a stellar service.

· The platform gives accurate readings and can help you gain clarity on what is to come during the future.

· The platform provides free daily horoscopes for everyone to read and gather insights.

· The mobile application can be handy can facilitate use on the go.

· The love psychics on Keen are some of the most recognized professionals in the business and can help you take your romantic endeavors forward.

· All new customers can avail a 10 minutes trial marked at a discounted rate.

· Unsatisfied customers can avail a full refund.

· Users can phone, live chat, email and video conference readings.

Psychic Advise on Various Life Matters

Keen offers complete transparency to its customers when it comes to their psychic reader portfolio. This means that you can access the complete portfolio of their online psychic readings expert and view their specialty, qualifications, years of experience, reviews, etc., to decide if they are the right fit for you or not.

The platform itself is extremely user-friendly and makes the whole ordeal of searching for a psychic online easy to handle for you. Keen has advanced search filters that you can use to look for any specific query or niche of psychic readers. If you are looking for an online psychic reading expert in a specific niche like career forecasts, love readings, or psychic predictions, search for the appropriate keywords, and you will find your accurate match. In addition to this, you can also visit the psychic online directory to go through each psychic reader profile manually. Once you have shortlisted a psychic reader, you can add them to your ‘Favorites’ list and reach out to them later.

Reading Material for Mystic Enthusiasts

There are also plenty of blogs and articles on the website designed to educate new users about the art of psychic reading online and how it works.

Enjoy Real-time and Convenient Live Psychics Readings

From chat psychics to phone psychics, you can decide which mode of communication is comfortable for you. Keen believes that customer satisfaction is paramount, so they give you the option of choosing an online psychic reader of your choice according to your convenience. If you are not at ease with the idea of psychic phone readings, you can opt for chat psychic readings instead and share all your concerns with your psychic online reader without any problem. Another great thing about Keen is that they let you stay anonymous if you are not comfortable with revealing your identity. You can send a list of your questions and email them to your online psychic reader to ensure that your details remain safe and confidential.

Best Free Psychic Readings Offers

There is a special introductory offer that lures millions of customers to join the Keen family. You may have heard of other platforms offering free minutes, but Keen takes things up a notch here. All newbies on Keen can enjoy a 10-minute reading trial for an exceptionally cheap reading rate of $1.99. Now, you do not have to worry about breaking your bank in order to afford love psychic readings online. Keen has sorted this ordeal for you.

⭐⇒ Join Keen to experience a 10-min Psychic Readings for $1.99 only ⭐

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Some Factors to Consider Before your First Free Psychic Readings Session?

There are plenty of misconceptions surrounding free readings, which we will aim to clear right now. However, here are some of the things you need to remember when getting a psychic reading from online psychics:

· You need to ensure that the psychic you have chosen is an expert in the psychic reading you want to experience. That will ensure you get the answers you are looking for and your experience is a positive one.

· You must be willing to share personal details about your life if you want to get an accurate and reliable love reading from a psychic.

· Always choose to work with professional psychic readers as they are more likely to provide you with accurate and detailed answers. In addition, they have experience in their field and have helped others in your situation find the perfect solution.

· When deciding on which online psychic to connect with, you should always check the comments of previous users and the rating they have given the psychic. That will provide you with a better idea of what to expect from your psychic reading session with that psychic.

· You need to determine what aids the online psychics will be using in their session so that you can find answers to your problems in the most appropriate manner.

As always, you need to have a firm understanding of psychic reading so that you have a positive experience. When connecting with online psychics, be 100% honest and truthful with anything you share with them, as that will have an impact on their answers and advice.

Why Are Free Psychic Reading Websites on the Rise?

People have always trusted astrologers, fortune tellers, tarot readers, psychic mediums, and psychics to help them navigate their lives for centuries. Knowing your destiny or future will help you make critical decisions and find answers to your profession, love life, or future. An experienced psychic will view things from different perspectives, tap into a higher power to provide you with the answers you are looking for, and even offer advice.

The best online psychics in the world, who are the ones that are recognized and accredited as genuine masters of their field, can help you even if you want to understand the meaning of the recurring dreams you have been getting lately. In these uncertain times, when people’s lives have been disrupted, jobs have been lost, and the world has been turned upside down, people are looking for answers that they can’t find anywhere else. That is one of the main reasons why there has been a surge in demand for psychic reading right now.

What to Expect in An Online Psychic Reading Session?

When you have selected online psychics to connect with, the process is simple, but we will still share details for those who are interested here. In the beginning, you will need to share your name with the psychic, but you can choose to be anonymous if you wish to be. You will also share your date of birth and then explain your problem or troubles to them.

They will patiently list down or note all the questions you have and may ask for additional details about a problem or person. You can choose to connect with online psychics through different mediums, with the most popular ones being email, voice calls, or online chat. Once the psychic has all the information they need, they will provide you with answers and suggestions about life paths, interpersonal relationships, and love. They will also give you career predictions and help.

How Can Free Psychic Reading Websites Help You?

Psychic readings allow you to think about the impossible and make connections beyond the physical realm. You can achieve greatness with a reliable expert guiding you along the way.

Here are some of the fantastic ways psychic consultations change lives:

1. It leads you towards self-discovery and self-awareness.

Spiritual guides use crystal healing, energy healing and other cleansing techniques to align your chakras. Your conversations with them can allow you to unlock your true potential by keeping negative thoughts at bay.

2. It can help get your love life on track.

Psychic experts can help you find your soul mate through zodiac compatibility tests, tarot card readings, and free psychic love readings. You can use their tips to build better interpersonal relationships and choose life partners that are compatible with you.

3.It can act as your next big step with confidence.

Life is a gamble, or so it seems, when you weigh the pros and cons of your decision. For instance, switching careers could be the wrong move if you are unprepared. Likewise, investing in the stock exchange market can make or break your finances. Buying a house and moving cities seem equally precarious when you consider the uncertainties surrounding each change.

Psychic experts can give you the push you need to let go of your inhibitions. Their intuitive advice and accurate predictions can set the course for a bigger and brighter future.

4. It can give you closure and a chance to heal from a traumatic experience.

Many unfortunate life events leave mental and emotional scars in our lives. Death of a loved one, divorce, an unexpected change in financial status, breakups, and near-death accidents are all experiences that shake you to the core.

Gifted psychics have the power to see the unseen and converse with spirits. Their spiritual knowledge and foresight help you find meaning in these events. Additionally, you can use their assistance to tackle your emotions and uplift your spirit.

5. You can heal your body, mind, and soul.

Spiritual guides, mystic advisors, and energy healers have mastered the art of holistic healing. You can use their guidance to adopt a more mindful and relaxed lifestyle. Subsequently, you can use these new habits to unwind, de-stress and silence anxiety-ridden thoughts.

On the whole, live psychics help you overcome roadblocks and cultivate meaningful relationships. You also learn how to make intuitive decisions in your personal and professional life, along with regaining your confidence and boosting your self-worth. These collective changes have a significant impact on your worldview. As a result, you become more content in your life and learn to live it to the fullest.

Final Thoughts – Make the Right Call!

The fact that it isn’t a hassle anymore to find the best free psychic readings online, finding someone dependable and worthy of your trust is the real problem. Our comprehensive guide should help you connect with some of the top-rated psychics available, along with showing you how to explore the sites to simplify the entire cycle.

Online psychics possess the skills to guide you regarding any issues that may be eating you up from inside. You might be exhausted after being alone and look forward to meeting your significant other, or maybe you’re overworked but still have not gotten a promotion. Perhaps you fight with your companions or friends, relax; our psychic will assist you with sorting all of these issues, allowing you to go to suitable lengths to solve them.

Recently, a vast population has started to put their faith in psychics. Their powers allow them to become enablers for anyone who might want to seek their guidance. They play a vital role in enabling individuals to get a better understanding of life so they are in a better position to take control of things. Free psychic readings provides mystic enthusiasts with utmost satisfaction and certainty in life, the one thing they may be missing in life. You do not need to live a life full of worries and stress, so it’s better to live it without any shortcomings with a touch of help from your online psychic reader!

One method of ensuring satisfaction and harmony is by blindly trusting the capabilities of your online reader, allowing them to utilize their expertise to the best of their skills, and paying attention to their recommendations. Your reader will usually start by helping you release all negative energy, so you get to give you that boost of certainty and confidence. As soon as this is accomplished, investigating your problems becomes an easy task. Best of luck!