Sponsored

GlucoTrust Reviews – Real Pills That Work or Fake Supplement Results?

GlucoTrust is a blood sugar supplement developed by James Walker and Maximum Edge Nutrition.

Designed for diabetics and anyone concerned about blood sugar, GlucoTrust claims to support healthy blood sugar levels using a blend of nutrients. It can also promote sleep, reduce hunger cravings, and help you lose weight, among other benefits.

Does GlucoTrust really work? How does GlucoTrust work? What’s inside the blood sugar support supplement? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about GlucoTrust today in our review.

About GlucoTrust

Maximum Edge Nutrition’s GlucoTrust is a blood sugar support supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients.

By taking two capsules of GlucoTrust daily, you can purportedly promote healthy blood flow and circulation, support healthy blood sugar, reduce cravings for sugar and junk food, and get a better night of sleep, among other benefits.

GlucoTrust was developed by a man named James Walker. James wanted to create a formula that used natural ingredients to achieve targeted effects. Today, James markets GlucoTrust to diabetics, pre-diabetics, and anyone concerned about their blood sugar levels, claiming his formula can support healthy blood sugar levels.

GlucoTrust is sold online through GetGlucoTrust.com, where it’s priced at around $69 per bottle.

GlucoTrust Benefits

According to James Walker and Maximum Edge Nutrition, the natural ingredients in GlucoTrust can support benefits like:

Promote healthy blood flow and circulation

Reduce sugar and junk food cravings

Support deep, rejuvenating sleep

Improve beta cell regeneration

Support healthy blood sugar (glucose) levels

All natural ingredients, including plant extracts, herbs, vitamins, and minerals

How GlucoTrust Works

Many diabetes supplements claim to support healthy blood sugar. However, not all of them work as advertised. So how does GlucoTrust work? What do the natural ingredients in GlucoTrust do for your blood sugar?

Here are some of the things that occur when you take two capsules of GlucoTrust daily, according to Maximum Edge Nutrition:

Chromium, manganese, and other minerals in GlucoTrust support your metabolism and stimulate insulin production. Each serving of GlucoTrust contains a significant dose of manganese, for example, that turns your blood sugar into energy it can burn. Manganese is an important mineral also involved in healthy brain and nervous system function, while chromium can help your body burn fat faster.

B vitamins like biotin, meanwhile, help your body convert food into energy while boosting metabolism. Biotin and other B vitamins play a critical role in energy production throughout the body. The biotin in GlucoTrust, according to the official website, can help metabolize carbs, fats, and proteins more effectively. Plus, biotin has the added benefit of supporting your nervous system, liver, eyes, hair, and skin, according to Maximum Edge Nutrition.

GlucoTrust also contains unique herbal extracts and plant-based ingredients, including the extract of a leafy vine called Gymnema sylvestre. That vine has been used for centuries in traditional Indian medicine (Ayurvedic medicine). It also supports healthy blood sugar and curbs appetite, according to Maximum Edge Nutrition. Many diabetics struggle with appetite control and food cravings because of imbalanced blood sugar. The gymnema sylvestre in GlucoTrust can tackle that problem from two angles.

Spices like cinnamon and licorice, meanwhile, do more than just add flavor to food; they also play a critical role in GlucoTrust and how it works. Licorice is one of the world’s oldest herbal remedies, for example, and it was used in ancient China, Greece, and the Middle East. Today, research shows licorice can act as a weight loss aid by helping to control appetite, giving your body a blend of valuable flavonoids, and exhibiting other effects to help with weight loss. Cinnamon, meanwhile, can promote healthy blood pressure and digestion while exhibiting anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

Other ingredients in GlucoTrust include zinc (to stimulate insulin production in the pancreas) and juniper berries (to provide you with vitamin C and other antioxidants to support the immune system and healthy inflammation).

Together, these ingredients can support healthy blood sugar, sleep, immune function, and more. Overall, GlucoTrust contains 15+ herbs, plants, vitamins, and minerals to support various body functions linked to blood sugar and more.

GlucoTrust Supports Sleep to Balance Blood Sugar

If you aren’t getting enough sleep, then you’re making it hard for your body to balance blood sugar. Your body needs sleep to rejuvenate, produce hormones, and activate other body processes involved in blood sugar support.

That’s why James Walker and the Maximum Edge Nutrition team designed GlucoTrust to support a good night’s sleep. Here’s how they explain the sleep inducing effects of the supplement at the official website:

“…when you sleep, your body goes into repair mode. This is especially important when your body is under stress.”

When your body faces stress, it needs to enter repair mode. Your body sends blood, oxygen, and nutrients to the source of your stress, for example, to rejuvenate your body overnight.

We encounter stressors every day. Some stressors are physical. Exercise stresses our body, and our body rebuilds our muscles to make us stronger. Other stressors are mental, and mental stressors can force your body to raise cortisol levels.

GlucoTrust isn’t just designed to support an average sleep; instead, the formula is designed to support a deep sleep. Deep sleep is particularly important for hormone balance and blood sugar:

“During deep sleep your body is able to balance important hormones, such as cortisol, your ‘belly fat storing’ hormone.”

When you don’t get enough deep sleep, your cortisol levels rise. Your body becomes increasingly stressed, and this problem gets worse over time. High cortisol levels lead to visceral fat and imbalanced hormones, making it increasingly difficult to balance blood sugar and lose weight.

The 15+ ingredients in GlucoTrust can help you fall asleep, enter a deep sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed, giving your body the best possible chance of fighting back stressors.

How GlucoTrust Uses Beta Cells for Blood Sugar

James Walker also developed GlucoTrust to target beta cells, which play a crucial role in blood sugar management and diabetes.

Beta cells are crucial for blood sugar because they’re the cells that produce and release insulin, the hormone that absorbs sugar in your blood and lowers blood sugar. Your pancreas is filled with beta cells that produce insulin.

When you consume a sugary meal, the beta cells in your pancreas respond by releasing stored insulin. Then, they continue to make more insulin until your blood sugar is balanced.

As Diabetes.co.uk explains, beta cells also secrete amylin and C-peptide, which are also linked to blood sugar. Amylin slows the rate of glucose entering the bloodstream, which can help with short-term management of blood sugar levels. C-peptide, for example, helps with artery repair and overall cardiovascular health.

By taking GlucoTrust daily, you can purportedly support beta cells in your pancreas to help with blood sugar balance and overall hormone balance.

GlucoTrust Ingredients

Although Maximum Edge Nutrition does not disclose dosage information upfront, the company does disclose most of the active ingredients within the formula.

Here are all of the active ingredients in GlucoTrust:

Gymnema sylvestre

Biotin

Chromium

Manganese

Cinnamon

Licorice

Zinc

Juniper berry

The supplement also contains other sleep enhancing herbs and plants and hormone balancing ingredients, including 15+ ingredients in total. We’ll break down the science behind each of the above ingredients in the next section.

GlucoTrust & Science: How the Ingredients Work

GlucoTrust was formulated by a man named James Walker to support healthy blood sugar. Although James does not claim to be a doctor, nutritionist, or medical expert, he’s confident his formula uses science-backed ingredients to target blood sugar in various ways. We’ll review some of the science behind GlucoTrust and the ingredients within the formula below.

First, James is confident there’s a connection between sleep and blood sugar issues. By getting enough sleep each night, you can purportedly support healthy blood sugar. One study found a connection between sleep duration and the risk of diabetes. If you don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis, then you have a higher risk of developing diabetes and other health problems. Similarly, another study linked sleep deprivation to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. When you take a supplement to support a healthy sleep, you could indirectly support your body’s natural defense against diabetes and blood sugar control issues.

Cinnamon also appears to help with blood sugar, and many diabetics take cinnamon daily as a natural supplement. In one study, type 1 diabetics taking 1g to 6g of cinnamon per day experienced a significant drop in blood sugar and cholesterol compared to a placebo. In another study, researchers found cinnamon had similar effects when taken daily over a 40 day period, with participants having lower blood sugar at the end of 40 days than the start, compared to a placebo.

Licorice is another unique ingredient in GlucoTrust. Although it’s best-known as a candy and flavor, licorice has been used in traditional medicine for centuries as a natural remedy. Recent studies have validated the use of licorice for various purposes. A 2012 review, for example, found licorice was linked to positive effects on digestion, cardiovascular health, blood sugar, inflammation, and lung health, among other effects.

Overall, GlucoTrust contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to help you support healthy blood sugar and sleep in multiple ways. Although we know little about the dosage or ingredients within GlucoTrust, the supplement could support healthy blood sugar when combined with a doctor-recommended treatment program.

One of the biggest issues about GlucoTrust is the lack of information about dosages.

How Much Does GlucoTrust Cost?

GlucoTrust costs $69 per bottle, although you could pay as little as $49 per bottle when ordering online today through the special promotion page. Plus, all 3 and 6 bottle GlucoTrust purchases now come with bonus eBooks to enhance the effects of the program.

Here’s how much GlucoTrust costs when ordering online through the official Maximum Edge Nutrition store at GetGlucoTrust.com:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + $9 Shipping

$69 + $9 Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $177 + Free US Shipping + 3 Free Bonus eBooks

$177 + Free US Shipping + 3 Free Bonus eBooks 6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $294 + Free US Shipping + 3 Free Bonus eBooks

Maximum Edge Nutrition includes a 180 day moneyback guarantee on all orders. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

Get 3 Bonus eBooks by Ordering GlucoTrust Today

Anyone who purchases the 3 or 6 bottle packages of GlucoTrust gets instant access to three bonus eBooks, including a recipe book, smoothie guide, and detox program. You can discover the best superfoods to support healthy blood sugar, for example, and science-backed ways to cleanse your liver.

Here are all three bonus eBooks bundled with GlucoTrust today:

Free Bonus Book #1: The 3-Day Liver Cleanse Breakthrough: Available as a digital download, this book explains some of the best and most science-backed strategies for detoxifying your liver. Your liver acts as a filter by absorbing and processing the food and liquid you consume. It filters toxins from what you eat, and good liver function is critical for immunity, energy, blood sugar, and overall health. This guide explains how to naturally cleanse your liver in just three days.

Free Bonus Book #2: The Ultimate Guide to Superfoods: Written by the makers of GlucoTrust, this bonus book explains some of the best superfoods to support blood sugar, sleep, and overall health. You don’t need to visit an exotic supermarket to add these superfoods to your diet; instead, you can find these superfoods at any ordinary grocery store and easily add them to your daily routine.

Free Bonus Book #1: 100 Great Tasting Fat Burning Green Smoothie Recipes: Green smoothies have surged in popularity. Studies show certain green ingredients – like leafy greens and antioxidant-rich green fruits – can support health and wellness at a deep level. In this book, you’ll discover 100 green smoothie recipes to help with weight loss and immunity while also tasting green. These recipes contain ingredients you can find at any local grocery store, and you can make the smoothies at home in any standard blender using basic steps.

All three eBooks are delivered immediately to you after your purchase is confirmed. You can download the books to any device, read them at any time, and even keep the books if you request a refund on GlucoTrust. The books are yours to keep.

Who Created GlucoTrust?

GlucoTrust was developed by a man named James Walker, who partnered with a supplement company named Maximum Edge Nutrition to create the product. Today, Maximum Edge Nutrition manufactures GlucoTrust in the United States at a GMP-compliant, FDA-registered facility using ingredients sourced from the United States and abroad.

GlucoTrust is Maximum Edge Nutrition’s flagship supplement. The company does not appear to create any other nutritional supplement.

Maximum Edge Nutrition ships products from a facility in Englewood, Colorado.

You can contact the makers of GlucoTrust via the following:

Email: support@getglucotrust.com

support@getglucotrust.com Returns Address: 37 Inverness Dr. East #100, Englewood, CO 80112, USA

Final Word

A good night’s sleep is crucial for blood sugar, weight loss, and overall health. With GlucoTrust, you can support a good night’s sleep to balance hormones and support overall health and wellness.

GlucoTrust contains a blend of 15+ natural ingredients that work in different ways to support healthy blood sugar, immune function, and overall wellness. By taking two capsules of GlucoTrust daily, you could support sleep, immunity, blood sugar, inflammation, blood pressure, and more.

All GlucoTrust purchases come with a 180 day moneyback guarantee, and all 3 and 6 bottle packages come with discount pricing and three bonus eBooks. Learn more about how GlucoTrust works today or buy the supplement online at GetGlucoTrust.com.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.