Hims Reviews: Personal Doctor-Backed Telehealth Treatment Plans Worth It?

Hims is a US-based telehealth company that offers ED medications, haircare and skincare products, and mental health care services. Founded in 2017, Hims products have become well-known among men for their high quality and effectiveness in treating various health concerns.

Qualified doctors and medical professionals review all Hims products to ensure safety and efficacy. In addition, Hims provides quick and discreet shipping on all its products.

Hims offers an online assessment to judge your medical history. This ensures that the Hims website can prescribe medications that will be effective for the customer. Certain ED medications sold by Hims include the same composition as prescription drugs like Viagra and Cialis are already FDA-approved.

However, Hims’ wellness products also include herbal components and other essential vitamins and minerals which are not FDA-approved. But, there is no need to worry about the safety of these products, as the elements used in them have multiple scientific pieces of evidence to prove their efficacy.

In today’s review, we will discuss Hims treatment options and how the products Hims sells perform. Before we begin, let’s look at the brand’s overview:

About The Founder Of Hims

Andrew Dudum is the CEO of Hims, which has become a fast-growing telemedicine company focused on male wellness. He is also an angel investor and believes that male health concerns should be addressed without taboo.

Hims was founded to address hair loss, premature ejaculation, and erectile dysfunction, but the company has since expanded to include mental health services and skin care. Dudum has a bachelor’s degree in management and economics from The Wharton School and has always been passionate about mental health concerns.

Dudum is a strong advocate for open dialogue around men’s health issues, and he believes that Hims plays a vital role in breaking down the barriers that prevent men from seeking help. Thanks to Dudum’s vision, Hims is helping men across the US live healthier, happier lives without spending several dollars at the doctor’s office.

Hims Erectile Dysfunction Treatments

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common condition that can negatively impact sexual performance and quality of life. The underlying cause of ED is often related to reduced blood flow to the genitals, which can result from damage to the blood vessels or nerves.

Although medical treatments and prescription medications are available to treat ED, they can often be challenging to manage. This is because the symptoms can vary from person to person and may fluctuate over time.

Hims offers to treat erectile dysfunction through private chat sessions where you must disclose personal information and medical history about your sexual health issues. Hims will let you have a quick one-on-one session with a medical professional who will diagnose you and prescribe erectile dysfunction medications. The ED drugs available on Hims are of the highest quality and are very safe.

Tadalafil

Hims sells Tadalafil as a generic erectile dysfunction treatment. It is famously sold under the brand name Cialis. It is a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). It works by increasing blood flow to the genitals. All ED products which contain Tadalafil ensure improved sexual performance and increased blood pressure.

Tadalafil becomes effective after about an hour, and its effects last 36 hours. This makes it an ideal ED medication for men who want to improve their sexual performance. There is scientific evidence that Tadalafil can help with other forms of sexual dysfunction, such as premature ejaculation. This is because it relaxes blood vessels and improves blood flow.

Cialis

Cialis is a popular prescription treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED). It is one of the best ED medications on the market, and Hims offers Cialis after a careful examination of your sexual health concerns by a medical professional. Cialis is widely used as an ED medication because it is FDA-approved and is effective in many men. You can consume one Cialis pill every day to observe health benefits.

Sildenafil

There are many potent ED medications on the market, but Sildenafil is one of the best alternatives to Viagra. Hims website provides this ED treatment after a proper review from a medical professional. Sildenafil should be consumed hours before your need for sexual activity. This medication is one of the most potent drugs for treating erectile dysfunction and restoring sexual health.

Viagra Connect

Viagra Connect is a generic viagra medication used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). This medication contains sildenafil citrate, the same active ingredient in other ED medications such as Sildenafil. The only difference is that viagra has a better reputation and is thus widely trusted.

Hims offers Viagra Connect as an over-the-counter (OTC) ED treatment option. You do not need a prescription from a medical professional to purchase this medication.

However, speaking with a medical professional before taking any ED medication is essential, so the Hims website will evaluate your medical history before shipping the product to you. So, if you have any underlying medical conditions, make sure to discuss these with your assigned medical professional.

Stendra

Stendra is a relatively new erectile dysfunction (ED) medication, and as such, it is not as well known as other ED medications. However, Stendra is just as effective in treating ED as its more well-known counterparts.

The active ingredient in Stendra is Avanafil, which works by relaxing the muscles in the genital region and increasing blood flow to the area. This allows for easier and longer-lasting erections.

Hims offers Stendra after a quick review of your health claims and sexual dysfunction issues. If you observe any side effects after using Stendra, it’s best to stop and consult a doctor.

Treatment For Premature Ejaculation- Sertraline

Sertraline is a prescription medication used to treat premature ejaculation. The active ingredient in Sertraline is Avanafil, which is a PDE5 inhibitor approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It has also been shown to be effective in treating premature ejaculation, with some studies showing that it can increase IELT by up to three minutes.

In ED products, avanafil inhibits the breakdown of cGMP, which is responsible for the relaxation of the smooth muscles in the penis and increased blood flow. This enables the male genitals to become erect and maintain an erection for more extended periods. In addition, avanafil has been shown to delay ejaculation in men with premature ejaculation.

Sertraline should be taken 15 minutes before you need it, and it can last up to four hours.

Hims Premature Ejaculation Spray

Hims’ Climax Delay Spray is one of the most potent non-prescription medications to prevent premature ejaculation. The active ingredient in Climax Delay Spray is Lidocaine, a powerful anesthetic that temporarily numbs the nerves in the male genitalia. This numbing effect can help men last longer during sex and prevent premature ejaculation.

Although Climax Delay Spray is a very effective medication to improve sexual performance, it is essential to use it as directed and to be aware of the potential side effects. Some men may experience temporary numbness or tingling after using Climax Delay Spray, but this should dissipate within a few minutes. If you have any concerns about using the premature ejaculation spray, please consult Hims’ customer support team.

Hims Skin Care Line

There are several ways in which age can affect skin health in men. For one, as men age, they tend to lose collagen and elastin, two essential proteins that help keep skin looking young and healthy.

Additionally, older men are more prone to developing sun damage, which can lead to wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging. Finally, as men age, their skin becomes drier and less able to retain moisture, making it look dull and lifeless.

Keeping all of this in mind, Hims has launched a skincare line with quality products that can reduce the effect aging has on male skin.

Hims Acne Cream

If you’re looking for an over-the-counter acne gel cream to help fight stubborn acne, Hims offers a great option. This gel cream claims to work better than the products you can find at your local pharmacy.

Hims Acne Cream contains retinol and topical antibiotics, which fight whiteheads, blackheads, and other types of acne. Plus, it’s gentle enough for everyday use and won’t irritate your skin. So if you’re looking for a way to get your acne under control, Hims is worth checking out.

Hims Anti-Aging Cream

Hims Anti-Aging Cream packs a powerful punch. Formulated with prescription-strength ingredients like tretinoin, it’s no wonder this cream has such stellar results when reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

But that’s not all – regular use of Hims can also help boost collagen production, helping to smoothen crow’s feet and improve skin elasticity overall. So if you’re serious about combating the signs of aging, be sure to try Hims.

Hims Goodnight Wrinkle Cream

Hims Goodnight Wrinkle Cream is a vegan, all-natural, anti-aging formula designed to hydrate and nourish the skin overnight.

The unique blend of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, baobab seed extract, and caffeine work together to give your skin a boost of hydration while you sleep. This also helps to plump up the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

In addition, the Goodnight wrinkle cream is phthalates-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, and suitable for all skin types.

Hims Multi-Screen Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

If you’re looking for a sunscreen that will protect you from the sun and blue light from screens, Hims Multi-Screen Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ is a great option. Made with 100% non-nano zinc oxide, it provides broad-spectrum protection against UV rays when used as directed with other sun protection measures.

Plus, its lightweight formula is enriched with squalane and glycerin to help keep skin hydrated and looking healthy. Best of all, it’s cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free.

Hims Hair Loss Treatments

When it comes to hair loss, aging men are not immune. It is a common problem for them. There are several reasons why this happens. One of the primary ones is the hormone testosterone. As men age, their bodies produce less and less of this hormone. This can lead to thinning and a receding hairline.

Some treatments available can help regrow hair or slow its loss. Hims hair loss products are one of the several treatment plans you can try. As with other Hims products, the hair care line also requires a chat and evaluation of your medical history with a certified medical professional.

Minoxidil

Minoxidil is the most sought-after hair loss treatment by Hims. It contains 5% Minoxidil, clinically proven to help regrow hair and prevent hair loss. With regular use, you will see thicker, healthier hair within weeks.

Minoxidil is a medication used to treat hair loss. It is available in both topical and oral forms. Minoxidil was first developed as a treatment for high blood pressure. However, it was found effective in treating hair loss and was approved for this use in the United States in 1988. Minoxidil is thought to work by increasing blood flow to the hair follicles, which helps to nourish them and promote new hair growth.

Hims’ Minoxidil is sold fluid and must be applied twice daily to the affected areas. The product has to be left for about two to four hours, after which you can wash it off or rinse it with a shampoo.

Finasteride Pills

Finasteride Pills are one of the best products for combatting hair loss. The pill form makes it easy to take, and the finasteride in the pills helps to block DHT production, which is a significant cause of hair loss. The thicker hair that results from taking these pills can make a big difference in how you look and feel.

In men, the main culprit behind baldness is an excess of a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT is derived from testosterone and is responsible for masculinizing characteristics like increased muscle mass and deepening of the voice. But it also leads to hair loss by miniaturizing hair follicles and making them produce thinner, shorter strands of hair.

DHT is produced in more significant quantities as men age. That’s why baldness is most common in older men. But other factors can also contribute to elevated DHT levels, including specific genetic conditions, medications, and health conditions like obesity or insulin resistance. Blocking this DHT production is very important, and the Hims pills do just that.

Thick Fix Thickening Shampoo

Thick Fix Thickening Shampoo contains saw palmetto, a critical ingredient that inhibits DHT. This ensures that the hair follicles are not damaged, thus allowing the hair to grow thicker and healthier. Additionally, the shampoo contains components that thicken hair and prevent hair loss. To reap the best benefits, apply from root to tip daily and make a good lather. Rinse it off thoroughly afterward.

Hims Biotin Builder Gummies

Hims believes that thicker hair starts from within. That’s why they created these potent, chewable gummies as a part of their hair loss treatment regimen.

Hims Biotin Builder Gummies are packed with hair-loving vitamins like B6, B12, folic acid, and biotin. Hims’s thickening gummies promote hair health from the inside out. And because they’re so delicious, they make it easy to stick to your treatment plan. Plus, they’re one of the most potent Hims products, so you can trust them to give you the results you’re looking for.

Hims Mental Health

Hims provides mental health care facilities for those who need help with anxiety, depression, stress, and other mental health issues. Their services include one-on-one psychiatric consultations and medication management. They offer a variety of essential mental health medications, including Citalopram, Paroxetine, Escitalopram, and Duloxetine. They also provide group counseling and therapy services.

Hims Primary Care Line

Hims offers consultations for primary, non-urgent health concerns via their newly-launched primary care line. This means you can speak to a healthcare professional about common infections, colds and flu, dermatological issues, allergies, headaches, and more. This is an excellent service for anyone who might not be able to see their regular doctor or who doesn’t have time to go to the doctor’s office. Plus, sitting at home and getting a routine check-up done virtually is convenient.

Pros Of Hims

Certified Doctors To Discuss Treatment Options

Hims provides medical evaluations by certified doctors. This is a significant advantage as it allows people to get appropriate online consultation and treatment for various conditions without going to a doctor’s office. This can save time and money and be more convenient for people who live in remote areas or have busy schedules.

User-Friendly Online Interface

Hims’ online platform provides users a friendly interface to assess their sexual, mental, and skin health. The company offers users a confidential and convenient way to receive an online assessment from a licensed medical professional. Hims also provides access to various resources to help users make informed decisions about their health.

Privacy Assurance

The best thing about Hims is that it gives you privacy assurance. Your data and medical history will be safe with Hims, and they also ensure that your products are shipped with the utmost privacy. The shipping label will contain no sensitive information about your health concerns.

A+ Rating On Business Bureau

It’s always important to do your research, especially if it’s related to something as personal as your health. That’s why we’re happy to see that Hims has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau website. They have a history of satisfied customers and few negative reviews. When we looked at their BBB profile, we found that they had nearly twice as many positive reviews as negative ones.

Cons Of Hims

Insurance is Not Applicable On All Products

While Hims does provide some insurance coverage on its products, it does not offer insurance on all of them. This can be disadvantageous to customers looking for complete protection for their purchase. Insurance coverage can help protect against damage or theft and provide peace of mind in case of an accident. Without it, customers must pay out of pocket to replace their product.

Online Only Assessment

Hims is an online telehealth company that provides only online consultation services. This online visit leaves out a lot of information that a doctor would typically gather during an in-person visit. This can include important details about your medical history, physical examination, and medications.

How Does Hims Compare To Other Telemedicine Companies?

Hims might be an all-rounder in providing telehealth services, but it has some able competitors in the market. Let’s check them out below:

Hims Vs. Keeps

Name Hims Keeps Products Sexual health, skin care, mental health, hair care, and primary health care. Only hair care Shipment Facility Free shipping in the US It does not ship to all states, and $3 shipping charges are applied

Regarding men’s health and wellness, two leading brands come to mind – Hims and Keeps. Both of these brands offer a range of products and services that cater to different needs, but you should be aware of some critical differences between them.

First and foremost, Hims offers free consultations, while Keeps’ first consultation is free, after which each consultation will cost $5. This is important if you’re looking for advice on which products or treatments to use.

Hims also ships to all 50 states, while Keeps doesn’t. This may be a limiting factor if you don’t live in a state where Keeps operates.

Hims has skin care, hair care, sexual health, mental health, and primary health care products, while Keeps only specializes in hair care. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your men’s health needs, Hims is the better option.

Hims Vs. Roman

Name Hims Roman Products Sexual health, skin care, mental health, hair care, and primary health care. Sexual health, hair care, fertility, daily health Shipment Facility Free shipping in the US Free shipping

Hims and Roman are very competitive regarding the range of products they offer and the prices they charge. The only difference lies in customer rating. Hims has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, while Roman has an A-. Hims also has 4.3 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, while Roman has 2.5 out of 5. Regarding customer satisfaction, Hims is the better choice.

Hims Vs. Bluechew

Name Hims Bluechew Products Sexual health, skin care, mental health, hair care, and primary health care. Only sexual health Shipment Facility Free shipping in the US Shipping to 48 states

Bluechew exclusively focuses on erectile dysfunction and mainly provides Sildenafil and Tadalafil. In contrast, Hims’ sexual health medications encompass a more comprehensive range of treatments for other issues such as hair loss, skincare, etc. Moreover, Hims ships to all 50 states in the US, so if you’re looking for more comprehensive sexual health treatment options, Hims may be a better choice.

Hims Vs. Teladoc

Name Hims Teladoc Products Sexual health, skin care, mental health, hair care, and primary health care. Does not provide products, only consultation services for mental health and other non-urgent conditions. Shipment Facility Free shipping in the US NA

Teladoc is a great telehealth company that can provide non-urgent care; however, their services are limited to consultations only. Hims, on the other hand, offers consultations and medications based on your medical condition. While Teladoc may be an excellent option for some, Hims provides a more all-inclusive service that may be better suited for others.

FAQs About Hims

Q: What Is Erectile Dysfunction?

A: Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common condition in which a man cannot achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance. It is estimated that up to 30 million men in the United States are affected by ED.

The causes of ED can vary but typically involve some combination of physical, psychological, and lifestyle factors.

Physical causes may include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, hormonal imbalances, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and certain medications. Psychological causes may include stress, anxiety, depression, relationship problems, or other mental health issues. Lifestyle factors such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also contribute to ED.

The symptoms of ED include difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection during sexual activity, decreased libido, and reduced sensation during intercourse. In some cases, there may be no symptoms at all.

Q: What Are The Other Treatments For ED Apart From Medicines and Supplements?

A: Apart from medicines and supplements, several other ED treatments can help improve a man’s ability to achieve and maintain an erection. These include lifestyle changes, psychotherapy, vacuum devices, penile injections, and surgery.

Lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, exercising regularly, and eating a healthy diet can all help improve ED symptoms. Stress management techniques such as yoga or meditation may also be beneficial.

Psychotherapy is another option for treating ED. This therapy involves talking with a mental health professional about the psychological issues contributing to the condition. The therapist can help the patient identify any underlying emotional issues that may be causing or exacerbating the problem and provide strategies for managing them.

Vacuum devices are also available for treating ED. These devices use suction to draw blood into the penis and create an erection. While these devices can be effective in some cases, they are unsuitable for everyone and should only be used under medical supervision.

Penile injections involve injecting medication directly into the penis to induce an erection. This method is generally safe, but it does carry some risks, such as pain at the injection site and scarring.

Finally, surgery is an option for some men with ED. This type of surgery involves implanting a device into the penis that can be used to create an erection. However, this procedure is usually only recommended for men who have not responded to other treatments.

Q: Why Are Wellness Products Getting So Popular These Days?

A: Wellness products, such as dietary supplements, are becoming increasingly popular because they offer a convenient and natural way to improve overall health and well-being.

With the rise of chronic diseases, many people are taking supplements to prevent or manage their conditions.

Supplements can provide essential vitamins and minerals that may be lacking in the diet and other beneficial compounds such as antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, some supplements may help reduce inflammation, boost immunity, and promote better digestion.

The popularity of wellness products is also because they are widely available and relatively affordable compared to prescription medications.

Furthermore, many believe natural remedies are safer than pharmaceuticals since they don’t contain any synthetic chemicals or additives. This is especially true for herbal supplements, which have been used for centuries in traditional medicine systems worldwide.

Overall, it is essential to remember that while wellness products can be beneficial for some individuals, they should not be used as a substitute for medical advice or treatment from a qualified healthcare professional.

It is always best to consult your doctor before taking any supplement or making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

Q: Why Should You Consult A Medical Professional Before Using Supplements?

A: It is essential to consult a medical professional before using supplements because they can provide valuable advice and guidance on the best course of action for your individual needs. A doctor or other healthcare provider can assess your current health status, evaluate any existing conditions, and determine if any supplements are appropriate for you.

They can also advise you on the proper dosage and potential side effects of any supplement you may be considering.

Additionally, a medical professional can help identify any potential interactions between supplements and medications you may already be taking. Certain combinations of drugs and supplements can cause serious health risks, so it is essential to discuss this with your doctor beforehand.

A medical professional can provide personalized recommendations based on your specific health goals and lifestyle. For example, they may suggest some vitamins or minerals that could benefit your overall well-being or recommend specific herbal remedies to help address certain symptoms or conditions.

Overall, consulting a medical professional before starting to use supplements is essential to ensure safety and maximize the potential benefits of these products.

Q: What To Avoid When Choosing Supplements For Yourself?

A: When choosing supplements for yourself, avoiding products containing fillers, binders, or artificial ingredients is essential. These additives can potentially interfere with the absorption of the active ingredients and may even cause unwanted side effects. Additionally, some supplements may contain contaminants such as heavy metals or pesticides, which can harm your health.

Avoiding any supplement that makes exaggerated claims about its effectiveness or promises a “miracle cure” for any condition is also essential. Supplements should not be used as a substitute for medical advice or treatment from a qualified healthcare professional.

Finally, it is essential to research the source of any supplement you are considering taking. Look for reputable brands that use high-quality ingredients and have been tested by third-party organizations such as ConsumerLab or USP (United States Pharmacopeia). This will help ensure that you are getting a safe and effective product.

Q: What Is Better Business Bureau?

A: The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a non-profit organization that provides consumers with information about businesses and charities. It also helps to promote trust between businesses and consumers by providing a platform for resolving disputes. The BBB evaluates companies based on their commitment to ethical business practices, customer service, and transparency.

The BBB has established standards for wellness companies such as Hims that must be met to receive accreditation.

These standards include truth in advertising, honoring promises, responding promptly to customer complaints, being transparent about pricing and services offered, and protecting customers’ privacy. Companies must also demonstrate a commitment to resolving any disputes that may arise.

The BBB also provides an online directory of accredited businesses so that consumers can easily find reliable companies they can trust. Additionally, the BBB offers consumer education resources such as tips on spot scams and filing a complaint if a company has wronged you.

Q: What Is Generic Viagra?

A: Generic Viagra is a generic version of the popular erectile dysfunction drug Viagra. It contains the same active ingredient as Viagra, sildenafil citrate, and works similarly. Generic Viagra is used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. ED is when a man cannot get or maintain an erection during sexual intercourse.

Generic Viagra increases blood flow to the penis, allowing it to become engorged with blood and achieve an erection. The drug also helps keep the erection longer, allowing for more satisfying sexual activity. Generic Viagra can be taken orally with or without food and should be taken about an hour before sexual activity.

It is available in many forms, including tablets, capsules, chewable tablets, and oral jelly. It is important to note that generic versions of drugs are not always identical to their brand-name counterparts; however, they must contain the same active ingredients and work in the same way as their brand-name counterparts. Generic drugs are usually much cheaper than their brand-name counterparts due to lower production costs and no need for marketing expenses.

Q: Why Is Mental Health Important for Man’s Overall Well-Being?

A: Mental health is essential to a man’s overall well-being. Mental health issues can range from mild to severe, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other mental illnesses.

Mental health can significantly impact other aspects of a man’s life. Poor mental health can lead to difficulty concentrating, low energy levels, and poor decision-making skills.

This can affect a man’s ability to perform at work or school and his relationships with family and friends. Mental health issues can also lead to physical symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and digestive problems.

It can also lead to isolation and loneliness, further exacerbating existing mental health issues. It can also cause men to feel overwhelmed by their emotions or unable to cope with stress healthily. This can lead to an increased risk of substance abuse or self-harm behaviors.

It can also harm overall physical health. Stress has been linked to an increased risk of developing chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes.

Additionally, depression has been linked to an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer. Therefore, men must take care of their mental health to maintain their overall well-being.

Final Word On Hims

Hims products are top-notch; they have multiple positive reviews and are made from quality ingredients only. Most negative reviews regarding Hims talk about shipment delay, which is not entirely under the company’s control.

Hims consultations are reliable since the company has seasoned health professionals to assess your medical conditions. Furthermore, Hims will ship products with utmost privacy, where no one except the client will know the shipment’s contents. Considering all this, we believe Hims is currently the best telemedicine provider in the US.

