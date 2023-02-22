Sponsored

Instant Checkmate Review: Pros, Cons, & Performance

The mission of Instant Checkmate is to enable consumers to learn personal information about others by offering background check services. The most reliable and well-investigated solutions make them the top background check services.

People regularly utilize it to find information about their friends, neighbors, and prospective love connections since it’s not allowed for business reasons like employment. Instant Checkmate offers many searchable databases where you may look up phone numbers, email addresses, postal addresses, social media profiles, and criminal histories.

To further understand what this site provides, let’s look at its pros and cons.

Instant Checkmate Pros

You can search for social media profiles

Option to look up sex offenders

Extensive public records database

Easy-to-use interface

Instant Checkmate Cons

Reports aren’t sold separately

Slow report processing

Things to Consider Before Buying a Background Check Service Subscription

If you’re curious about the history of people in your personal or professional life, a background check service may be helpful.

Before deciding to go on a date with someone, it’s a good idea to do some research on them. These sites can help you locate social media profiles, criminal histories, and more. It’s also important to do research online before submitting an application for a job or a rental property.

You may learn a lot about yourself by doing a background check. There are many reasons to use these services, but you want to maximize their benefits. Before committing, please think about the following:

What information do you need?

How many inquiries can you perform with your subscription or payment?

How much money are you able to invest?

Which characteristics are essential to you?

Do you like to pay a continual membership fee?

Let’s see how it does in these domains.

Instant Checkmate Features & Benefits

When evaluating if Instant Checkmate is a top-notch service for you, these eight characteristics might help you.

1. People Search Function

The key component of Instant Checkmate is the people search function. Once you type in a full name and location, you’ll be presented with background info. You don’t need to input a state, but it’s recommended.

This feature can be utilized to look up to someone, even yourself. If there’s any data about you on the website, you can ask for it to be removed.

If you have more specific details about the person, like age, gender, etc., you can narrow down your search results. The search is totally anonymous, and the person won’t be notified. It may take a few seconds for the search results to be displayed, but the matches will be verified.

Once you have the results, find the record that best suits the individual you’re looking for.

2. Criminal Record Search Function

An additional helpful feature of the website is the criminal record search option. To operate properly, this function needs certain information such as location, name, and age. The database contains information on all offenses, including felonies, misdemeanors, unanswered warrants, lawsuits, and traffic infractions.

The records contain both the location and the crime that was committed. This database may be a terrific resource for learning what others know about you, and if anything on your background check is discovered, you can ask for the material to be deleted.

3. Reverse Phone Lookup Database

Reverse phone lookup is another feature that Instant Checkmate offers. Reverse phone searches may be used to find out who owns a number if you often get calls from unfamiliar numbers.

The names of the callers, demographic information, and the status of the caller’s phone number registration are all shown in the detailed records.

4. Sex Offender Database

Anyone who wishes to find out whether there are any registered sex offenders residing nearby may use the complete search capability offered by the Instant Checkmate database. It’s a well-liked section of the website for those looking for comfort when they relocate to a new region or when a new neighbor moves in next door.

The database contains details on sexual offenders, such as maps showing their locations and names.

5. Mobile Application

iOS users are unable to download the Instant Checkmate mobile app, however Android users can. No information on the potential release of an iOS version is available.

The Android app’s simplicity, data correctness, and convenience have received high praise from users. Though sometimes reported, login difficulties are often quickly fixed.

6. Ease of Use Interface

The user experience using Instant Checkmate’s user interface is straightforward and practical. When you enter a name and location for a basic record search, the results are simple to filter through. To make navigating simple, a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions is provided on the sign-up page.

The platform’s sole flaw is the length of time it takes for results to load. Getting a report could take a little while longer than waiting for the search results.

7. Customer Support

Customer service for Instant Checkmate is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST, by email and phone. You may reach them Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST for help in both English and Spanish. You should expect a response to your email within 24 hours.

Instant Checkmate reviews indicate that when consumers seek cancellations, their requests are often met with speed and efficiency. Contacting the site’s support team will also allow you to request the deletion of your personal data.

8. Site Security

Instant Checkmate uses 128-bit SSL encryption to secure any sensitive financial data. However, searching public data is the site’s main purpose. A secure socket layer (SSL) connection is used to protect users’ personal data since the site makes no other attempt to conceal database content from outsiders.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

Even though there are a lot of evaluations of Instant Checkmate available online, opinions on the site’s ease of use and quality of service are mixed. There has been some consumer dissatisfaction over what they see as imprecise billing methods and unwelcome membership renewal charges.

If you’re unsatisfied with the service, cancel your subscription immediately to stop being charged. Instant Checkmate reviews on Sitejabber and Trustpilot have given it high marks.

These remarks were given by satisfied customers:

“For over two years, this service has been a priceless asset for me. It has amazing value and is straightforward and intuitive”

“For the fantastic service, I’m grateful. It taught me so many fresh things! Amazed, indeed!”

“I was able to solve an issue that worried myself, my family, and others by using InstantCheckmate’s approach and instant checkmate cost is just affordable”.

Instant Checkmate Alternatives

Although there are many background search engines available online, you should be wary of those that aren’t what they seem to be.

To help you make a better decision, we’ve selected Instant Checkmate’s most popular rivals.

Even if these websites have comparable price structures and informational content, we advise doing your own research to find a solution that best suits your demands and your budget.

Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder both use the same databases and are operated by the same company. They provide criminal background databases and individual searches.

The two services are briefly contrasted below:

Pricing : For monthly subscriptions, both Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder employ a similar pricing structure. Although TruthFinder’s package costs more than Instant Checkmate, it comes with additional features.

: For monthly subscriptions, both Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder employ a similar pricing structure. Although TruthFinder’s package costs more than Instant Checkmate, it comes with additional features. Customer Service : For customer service, you may get in touch with both businesses via phone or email. Both businesses promise to respond within 24 hours.

: For customer service, you may get in touch with both businesses via phone or email. Both businesses promise to respond within 24 hours. Features: Both TruthFinder and Intelius provide well-designed, approachable systems. Both websites employ pop-up messages, however neither site overuses sales pitches in its upsell messages.

Established in 2003, Intelius has grown to become the industry standard in background checks. You can get the same demographic, criminal background, and family history information that’s included in Instant Checkmate reviews.

Several similarities exist between Intelius and Instant Checkmate:

Pricing : There’s little difference between the prices of Instant Checkmate and Intelius. While premium information is available for both sites, it’ll cost you a little extra each month.

: There’s little difference between the prices of Instant Checkmate and Intelius. While premium information is available for both sites, it’ll cost you a little extra each month. Customer Service : Customer service is available by phone and email with Intelius.

: Customer service is available by phone and email with Intelius. Features: Support is available by phone and email with Intelius. If you contact any company through email, you should get a response within 24 hours.

Intelius’s search features allow you to do background inquiries on yourself or a loved one. This review of Intelius and Instant Checkmate review will provide you with information regarding their background check services.

The US Search people-finding website is a low-cost background-checking service that provides immediate results in exchange for a few pieces of information. Searches reveal personal information, including criminal records, social media profiles, and family members.

There are several parallels between US Search and Instant Checkmate, as well as some key distinctions:

Pricing : Both US Search and Instant Checkmate are affordable services.

: Both US Search and Instant Checkmate are affordable services. Customer Service : Customer care options for Instant Checkmate go beyond email and phone because of the company’s larger profile.

: Customer care options for Instant Checkmate go beyond email and phone because of the company’s larger profile. Features: Instant Checkmate offers more customizable features than just email and phone help.

Instant Checkmate Review: Final Verdict

Instant Checkmate is a helpful tool that offers precise data about people, phone numbers, addresses, and other things. To ensure that you have access to all the information you want, the service draws its data from several sources. Cost-wise, Instant Checkmate cost is competitively priced.

If you want background knowledge for a private reason, Instant Checkmate is a great option.

