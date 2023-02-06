Sponsored

Kerassentials Reviews – Shocking Customer Side Effects Report! What They Won’t Tell You!

Radiant skin and strong nails are the epitome of good health and beauty. Nobody wishes to compromise on that. But as we go about our busy everyday life, following all skincare rules to maintain healthy skin or support nail growth naturally can become inconvenient.

Kerassentials is a doctor’s formulated blend that has been crafted to enhance, boost and elevate your overall nail and skin health and is here to support you. It is a revolutionary essential oil that can act as a skin’s natural immunity and prevent nail fungus. This liquid supplement is produced naturally and also offers multiple health benefits.

This innovative solution makes it easier to keep your nails and skin looking their best. Before we dive into an in-depth Kerassentials review, let us look at the product overview table to gain factual information regarding the supplement.

Product Overview Product Name Kerassentials Product Category Skin and nail health Product Form oil Serving Size 0.5 oz Servings Per Container 15 ml Product Description It is an advanced skin and nail health supplement. It is made from a proprietary formula of 4 special high-quality oils, along with a powerful mix of 9 oils and minerals. Application Guideline This supplement is only for external use and should be applied 4 times a day. Features Of The Product Made in the USAAll-Natural IngredientsGMO-freeStimulant-freeFood and drugs administration approved and GMP certified facilities.No Chemicals Ingredients Almond OilFlaxseed oilTea Tree Essential oilAloe vera leaf ExtractLemongrass oilLavender OilClove Bud OilManuka Key Benefits Of Using Kerassentials Can maintain soft and hydrated skinCan prevent fungal infectionsCan help with skin agingCan prevent brittle nails Kerassentials Price Buy a 1 month supply at $69 per bottle + free shippingBuy a 3-month supply at $59 per bottle + free shippingBuy a 6-month supply at $49 per bottle + free shipping Money-Back Guarantee 100% satisfaction 60-day money-back guarantee Where to Buy Official Website

Meet The Mastermind Behind Kerassentials Skincare Formula

The Kerassentials formula is designed by Dr. Kimberly Langdon in the USA. Dr. Kimberly Langdon, the mastermind behind the product, and her dedicated team assure that the formula is crafted using cutting-edge techniques, making it perfect for anyone seeking to revitalize their damaged skin and nails.

This supplement is prepared to keep in view the beneficial antifungal properties of some of the best natural ingredients. From toenail infections to maintaining healthy skin, this formula can work for any gender.

Why Is Nail And Skin Health Vital?

Nail and skin health are vital for several reasons. First, nails and skin are the body’s first line of defense against infection and injury. Healthy nails and skin help protect the body from harmful bacteria, fungal infections, and other pathogens. Additionally, nails and skin are indicators of overall health and can provide clues about potential health problems, such as nutrient deficiencies or circulation issues.

Another reason skin and nails health is vital is that nails and skin are both made up of keratin, a protein essential for maintaining the structural integrity of these tissues. When the body does not have enough of this protein, nails may become brittle, and skin may become dry, itchy, and prone to cracking.

Good skin and nail health also have a psychological aspect. People with healthy nails and skin are less likely to have low self-esteem and self-consciousness due to the appearance of their nails and skin.

Kerassentials is a groundbreaking and top-quality skin and nail health supplement that has ingredients rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties that are helpful in maintaining healthy skin and nails. A GMO-free product, this essential oil can make your struggle with unhealthy nails and skin disappear. Because the makers of this potent liquid product firmly believe that from the tips of your fingers to the tips of your toes, healthy skin and nails are the foundation of a put-together look.

Lastly, invest in your skin and nails, and they’ll repay you with a lifetime of beauty and confidence.

How Does The Unique Kerassentials Oil Formula Works?

Kerassential oil contains all the essential nutrients to revitalize your nail and skin health. This proprietary formula of 4 special high-quality oils, along with a powerful mix of 9 oils and minerals, can help to prevent fungal infections.

Kerassentials target the underlying cause of toenail fungus by effectively eliminating fungal spores and preventing their further proliferation. The specially formulated ingredients of kerassentials nail fungus eliminator work together to not only halt the fungal activity but also to thoroughly remove it from your unhealthy nails, leaving them healthy and clear.

For example, the anti-inflammatory properties of lemongrass oil in the supplement can aid in preventing any bacterial infections in the future. The vital ingredients mixed in the blend work in synergy to improve nail health, fight acne scars, and can also help to slow down the inevitable process of skin aging.

Thus natural ingredients in kerassentials oil have been found to work perfectly for treating fungal infections of all kinds related to nail health and skin.

What Are The Natural Ingredients Found In Kerassentials That Help Prevent Fungal Infections and Promote Nail Health?

If your nails are suffering from fungus or are otherwise unhealthy and brittle, it may be time to try Kerasentials. This revolutionary product uses natural ingredients to safely and effectively fight off fungal infections while promoting healthy nails!

Below we shall look at the main natural ingredients found in Kerasentials, their functions, and how they work together to prevent fungal infection in your nails.

Undecylenic Acid

In addition to being an effective antifungal agent, undecylenic acid offers several other benefits when applied directly to nails or surroundings. It helps nourish weak or damaged nails by restoring moisture levels for better flexibility and durability. This means your nails won’t easily chip or break even after intense activity such as cleaning dishes or gardening!

Isopropyl Palmitate

Isopropyl palmitate is a widely-used ingredient in many skincare and cosmetic products, such as lotions and creams. While it’s most commonly known for helping improve the look and feel of skin, isopropyl palmitate can also be used to help promote healthy nails.

When applied regularly, isopropyl palmitate through Kerassentials can also help promote nail growth by promoting cell turnover and stimulating circulation around the nail bed. Studies have shown that it may even have some anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce irritation around the cuticle area.

Lemongrass Oil

Lemongrass is a perennial plant native to tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It has a strong, citrus-like aroma and flavor that makes it popular in cooking, as well as for its medicinal properties. Lemongrass oil is extracted from the leaves and stems of the plant through steam distillation.

Lemongrass oil is known for its antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal ingredient for promoting nail and hair health. When applied directly to nails or scalp, lemongrass oil can help reduce inflammation around the cuticles or follicles, which can lead to healthier growth.

Lemongrass oil also helps nourish weak or damaged nails by restoring moisture levels for better flexibility and durability. Additionally, lemongrass oil can help stimulate circulation around the nail bed, which may promote nail growth.

Finally, lemongrass oil has been found to have some antiseptic qualities that may help protect against fungal infections such as athlete’s foot or ringworm.

Aloe Vera Leaf

Aloe Vera Leaf is a succulent plant that has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments. It is known for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its ability to soothe skin irritations.

Aloe Vera Leaf contains many beneficial compounds, including vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, and B6; minerals such as calcium, magnesium, zinc, and amino acids.

Aloe Vera can help prevent fungal infections of the nail by providing an environment that is inhospitable to fungi. The plant’s natural antifungal properties make it difficult for fungi to survive on the surface of the nail. Additionally, Aloe Vera helps promote nail health by providing essential nutrients that help strengthen nails and reduce brittleness.

Aloe Vera also helps promote skin health by providing moisture and reducing inflammation. The plant’s natural antioxidants help protect against free radical damage, while its anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness and swelling associated with skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Additionally, Aloe Vera can be used topically to treat minor cuts and burns due to its soothing effects on the skin.

Clove Oil

Clove bud oil is an essential oil extracted from the clove plant Syzygium aromaticum. It is a pale yellow to amber-colored liquid with a strong, spicy aroma. Clove oil is composed of several active ingredients, including eugenol, caryophyllene, and eugenyl acetate.

Clove bud oil is typically extracted through steam distillation of the dried flower buds of the clove plant. During this process, steam passes through the plant material and carries with it the essential oils that are present in the plant. The steam containing these oils then passes through a condenser, where it cools and separates into two layers: an oil layer and a water layer. The oil layer contains the essential oils that have been extracted from the plant material.

The active ingredients in clove bud oil are eugenol (85-90%), caryophyllene (4-7%), and eugenyl acetate (2-5%). Eugenol is responsible for most of the clove’s antiseptic properties as well as its pain-relieving effects. Caryophyllene has anti-inflammatory properties.

Clove bud oil can also help prevent toenail fungus due to its antifungal properties. The active ingredients in clove oil, eugenol, and caryophyllene, have been shown to be effective against a variety of fungi, including the ones that cause toenail fungus.

Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is an essential oil derived from the lavender plant, a flowering herb native to the Mediterranean region. Lavender oil has a sweet, floral aroma and is used in aromatherapy for its calming and relaxing properties. Lavender oil is extracted from the flowers of the lavender plant through steam distillation.

The active ingredients in lavender oil are linalool, linalyl acetate, terpinen-4-ol, and camphor. These components have antifungal properties that can help improve nail health by preventing toenail fungus. Linalool in lavender oil is an alcohol that has antifungal activity against Candida albicans, which is a common cause of toenail fungus.

Linalyl acetate is an ester that helps reduce inflammation associated with fungal infections. Terpinen-4-ol has antimicrobial activity against several species of fungi and bacteria that can cause nail infections. Camphor has antiseptic properties that help prevent infection by killing bacteria on contact.

In addition to these active ingredients, lavender oil contains other compounds such as limonene, caryophyllene, geraniol, and eucalyptol, all of which have antifungal properties.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, a plant native to Australia. It has been used for centuries by the Aboriginal people of Australia as a traditional medicine for treating various skin conditions, owing to its health benefits.

Tea tree oil contains several active components, including terpinen-4-ol, cineole, and alpha-terpineol, that contribute to the health benefits offered by tea tree oil. These compounds are responsible for tea tree oil’s antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties.

Tea tree oil helps to reduce swelling and redness associated with skin infections or irritations, which in turn helps soothe irritated skin. Alpha-terpineol is an antioxidant found in tea tree oil that helps to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, keeping the skin healthy.

Tea tree essential oil can be used to treat toenail fungus due to its antifungal properties. The active components in tea tree oil help to kill off fungal spores on contact and prevent them from spreading further into the toe.

It is, in fact, one of the most prominent ingredients for treating toenail fungus.

Almond Oil

Almond oil is a natural oil derived from almonds, which are the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It is a light-colored oil with a mild nutty flavor and aroma that is widely used in cooking and baking. Almond oil is also known for its many health benefits, including its ability to help prevent toenail fungus.

Toenail fungus can be difficult to treat and may require prescription medications or surgery. However, almond oil has been found to have antifungal properties that can help prevent the growth of fungi on the nails.

When applied topically to the affected area, almond oils help reduce inflammation and irritation caused by fungal infections. Almond oil also helps keep the skin around the nails moisturized and prevents dryness which can lead to further infection. Additionally, almond oil contains vitamin E, which helps strengthen weak nails and promote healthy nail growth.

In addition to helping prevent toenail fungus, almond oil can also be used as a natural remedy for other skin conditions as well.

Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed oil is a natural oil derived from the seeds of the flax plant. It is a light-colored oil with a nutty flavor and aroma that is widely used in cooking and baking. Flaxseed oil is known for its many health benefits, including its ability to promote nail and hair health as well as treat nail fungus.

Flaxseed oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help nourish and strengthen nails and hair follicles. These fatty acids also help reduce inflammation, which can lead to healthier nails and hair growth. Additionally, flaxseed oil contains lignans, which are compounds that have antioxidant properties that can help protect against damage caused by free radicals.

When applied topically to the affected area, flaxseed oil helps keep the skin around the nails moisturized and prevents dryness which can lead to further infection. Additionally, it helps reduce inflammation caused by fungal infections on the nail keratin or scalp.

Furthermore, flaxseed oil helps promote healthy nail growth by providing essential vitamins such as vitamin E, which helps strengthen weak nails.

Benefits Of Kerassentials Nail Health Formula

Healthy skin and nails are more than just a cosmetic concern, they’re a reflection of your internal health. Now you do not have to depend on making those messy natural remedies at home to say goodbye to harsh chemicals and hello to healthy, beautiful nails and skin. Because now, Kerassentials is the one-stop solution infused with magical liquid that comes with various health benefits, which are as follows:

Can Help Prevent Nail Fungus

Nail fungus is a fungal infection that can affect the nails of the toes and fingers. It can cause the nails to become thick, discolored, and brittle, leading to pain and discomfort.

If left untreated, nail fungus can also cause the nails to separate from the nail bed, making it difficult to wear shoes or use the affected hand. In severe cases, it can also lead to a secondary bacterial infection.

Kerassentials helps in treating toenail fungus with the advanced anti-fungal properties of its natural ingredients like tea tree oil. These antifungal properties in Kerassentials help fight nail fungus by killing or inhibiting the growth of the fungal organism that causes the infection. It can also prevent further fungal infections while providing a smooth, healthy look to your feet and hands.

A number of Kerassentials reviews mention that Kerassentials oil has made a huge significant impact in treating toenail fungus.

Can Treat Brittle Nails

Brittle nails comes under the umbrella of nail health. These are generally caused by environmental factors, such as exposure to harsh chemicals or frequent use of nail polish and nail polish removers.

Brittle nails can be a problem because they are more prone to breaking, cracking, or splitting. This can be painful and unsightly and can make it difficult to maintain the appearance of the nails. They can also be more susceptible to bacterial or fungal infections.

Kerassentials oil contains tea tree oil that is beneficial in curbing the growth of fungal infections. It is a safe and effective natural ingredient with strong anti-fungal properties that can promote healthy nails. Another significant ingredient is undecylenic acid, a beneficial fatty acid with anti-fungal properties that can keep nail infections at bay.

Lastly, you can now transform your routine and elevate your self-care with Kerassential’s all-natural nail health oil, as per the many Kerassentials reviews.

Can Treat Nail/Skin Infections

Everyone desires flawless and healthy skin free from scars or wrinkle lines. However, as one grows older, the inevitable marks begin to appear all over the body. Kerassentials oil support skin health as much as it can prevent toenail fungus in nails.

The natural ingredients involved in making this fantastic supplement possess efficient anti-inflammatory properties that are proven to work for various skin infections without showing the side effects of expensive chemical skin treatment.

Anti-inflammatory properties can help improve skin and nail health by reducing inflammation and irritation, which can reduce redness, itching, and dryness. This can also help to improve the overall appearance and texture of the nails and skin and may even promote the growth of healthy, strong nails.

Aloe vera gel in the Kerassentials oil supports moisturized skin and promotes healthy nails. Aloe vera gel also has strong antifungal properties essential while treating toenail fungus. Thus, Kerassential’s proprietary blend of these vital elements can help one achieve healthy and radiant nails and skin.

What Are The Various Scientific Shreds Of Evidence-Backing Kerassentials Oil?

Studies suggest that tea tree oil has powerful antifungal characteristics which may be beneficial in treating common nail infections. A 2010 study suggests that tea tree oil was more effective than clotrimazole cream (an antifungal medication) against fungi responsible for fungal nail infections.

Additionally, a 2017 study found that oils of tea tree and lavender, when mixed together, proved to be even more effective at treating fungal nail infections than clotrimazole alone.

Research by Chinese scientists published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary & Alternative Medicine found that when applied to the fingernails, lavender oil had a significant effect on improving brittleness and promoting stronger nails among study participants.

After using lavender oil each day for four weeks, participants reported improved nail strength compared to their baseline measurements.

A small study done on 30 people with moderate-severe nail fungal infections showed that aloe vera gel was much more effective than over-the-counter antifungal ointments at clearing up the infections after one month of treatment.

Overall, scientific studies have proven time and again how beneficial it is for individuals suffering from various conditions related to their nails and hair to incorporate aloe Vera into their daily routine.

Another study conducted at the University of North Carolina found that supplementing with vitamin E can improve the strength of nails and reduce their splitting or fracturing. Participants took 400 International Units (IU) of vitamin E every day for eight weeks, and researchers noted an increase in nail hardness among those who were taking vitamin E.

Research has also shown that vitamin E can provide a protective effect against ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight which can lead to discoloration or weakening of nails over time.

A recent study on mice showed that topical application of vitamin E reduced damage from UV exposure by up to 32%, indicating potential benefit from using topical remedies containing this nutrient on nails exposed to direct sunlight regularly.

How To Use Kerassentials Oil For Maximum Benefit?

This 15 ml Kerassentials formula comes with clear usage instructions to prevent toenail infections and boost moisturized skin, which can be found on the official website and on the bottle.

The recommended usage is to apply the formula four times a day, twice in the morning and twice in the evening.

The enclosed brush applicator is meant to be used to coat the nail, while cotton swabs are recommended for applying the formula to the cuticles. To maximize the effectiveness of the formula, the manufacturer suggests using an emery board to gently file the nails after application, allowing the liquid to penetrate the nails and cuticles fully.

But the results can vary for different individuals, as reported by Kerassentials reviews on their official website. While some customer reviews said that their fungal infection symptoms disappeared within a few weeks of the application of the product, while others share that the supplement was successful in treating nail fungus or soothing irritated skin health within a few weeks.

Pros Of Kerassentials Oil

Chemical Free Formula That Supports Nail Growth

Kerassentials oil, unlike other essential oils in the market, is GMO-free and stimulant-free. It is made from plant ingredients and contains the right proportion of various essential oils like tea tree essential oil, flaxseed oil, clove bud oil, and others. Being a chemical-free supplement, it helps prevent skin aging or can improve other skin infections.

Made Under Precise And Strict Conditions

Kerassentials oil is produced in a food and drug administration registered facility. It is a GMP-certified and GMO-free essential oil that is exclusively prepared in the USA. The health benefits that come along with this supplement may have only low risk as the kerassentials reviews online have tested for the purity of the product.

Doctor Formulated Blend

A doctor formulated a blend of natural excipients that help in treating nail fungus and skin infections. The blend also promotes skin cells to regenerate for an all-time hydrated skin appearance. The health benefits of this potent blend are not limited to one part but can also play a role in preventing inflammation.

Cons Of Kerassentials Oil

May Not Be Used By Minors, Pregnant Or Breastfeeding Women

The product clearly and cautiously mentions that the kerassentials nail fungus eliminator is only provided for external use using their enclosed brush applicator and to be kept out of reach of minors.

This supplement does not mention it clearly if the usage is recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women. However, one should consult a doctor before using this supplement to lessen the effects of fungal infection under any such condition.

Can Have Possible Side-Effects

For people with sensitive skin or poor nail health, Kerassentials oil can be applied to the skin and nails. The manufacturer does not provide the required knowledge on the possible side effects of the supplement. However, the supplement does mention side effects like skin irritation if one fails to follow the instruction of use.

No Information On Possible Drug Interactions

Kerassentials oil contains no information about possible drug interactions and their side effects, if any. Lack of information on possible drug interactions can be detrimental for any product because it increases the risk of negative side effects or decreased efficacy of the product when taken with other medications.

It can also lead to potential health hazards if a patient is unaware of the interactions and unknowingly combines the product with other medications. Hence, it is important for products to have clear and accurate information on drug interactions to ensure safe and effective use for patients.

Price Of Kerassentials Nail Health Supplement

The Kerassentials essential oil manufacturer offers the ultimate skin and nail health supplement at a discounted price on their official website. The original price of one bottle of this product is $99 for one bottle, but it is now available for only $69 per bottle.

There are three bundles of Kerassentials health supplements available for purchase.

These are –

1 bottle – This bundle offers a 30-day supply of kerassentials for only $69.

This bundle offers a 30-day supply of kerassentials for only $69. 3 bottles – This bundle is the most popular pack and comes with a 90-day supply. The price for this package is only $59 per bottle and $177 in total.

This bundle is the most popular pack and comes with a 90-day supply. The price for this package is only $59 per bottle and $177 in total. 6 bottles – This is the best value pack and comes with a 180-day supply. The price for this package is only $49 per bottle and $294 in total.

Kerassentials healthy nails supplement offers free shipping with all of its products. The payment options involve credit cards like Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and Visa.

What If You Do Not See The Results?

Kerassentials Oil is confident that you will be happy with your purchase and stands behind its goods. That’s why they offer a 60-day risk-free, 100% money-back guarantee. If you are not completely happy with the results, simply let them know on their official website, and they will issue a full refund, no questions asked.

Real Kerassentials Life-Changing Reviews

Based on 14,576 reviews online, undoubtedly kerassentials has rapidly gained recognition and achieved success in a brief amount of time. It is widely used as preventive formula against severe nail fungus or skin aging. As discussed, the anti-fungal properties of natural ingredients in their composition can make it a safe and easy-to-use everyday supplement.

Customer reviews are a window to the supplement’s success. That is why we are listing down a few of the Kerassentials reviews from their official website and discovering if the mystical power of this nail growth equation holds true.

Ella Simpson from New York, USA, writes under Kerassentials reviews on its official website that “This literally saved my feet! I can’t recommend Kerassentials enough!” Look like she is happy to find a genuine essential oil that can help with nail infections and improves nail health finally.

One of the customer reviews by Rilley Harrison from Wyoming, USA, shares, “I’ve been struggling with foot fungus since high school, and this is the only thing that helped. I still can’t believe how great it worked!” Rilley Harrison was satisfied with her product and now enjoys a toenail-fungus-free life with her entire family.

Brandon Johnson from Chicago, USA, writes on the official website of Kerassentials “I’ve tried many products to get rid of foot fungus before Kerassentials. I even had one nail removed, but the fungus returned when it grew back. Kerassentials is the only thing that actually helped.” Seems like Brandon has a trusted solution to his poor nail health and nail surface for life-long.

Kerassentials customer reviews on their official website are largely positive and happy with the choice of supplement that comes with the capability of treating toenail fungus and sensitive skin. Thus, we can conclude that the claims made by the Kerassentials reviews and the formula online are far from being bogus.

Comparing One Of The Best Essential Oil With The Rest

Nature’s bounty Vs. Kerassentials

Nature’s bounty is a soft gel multivitamin capsule that is formulated to support good skin, hair, and nails. It is an affordable supplement that is gluten-free and dairy-free. But the soft gel texture of the supplement can make it less preferred among other supplements of the kind. While Kerassentials comes with easy-to-apply natural oil on the external skin, chewing soft gel capsules might not be convenient for people’s taste buds.

Revley Vegan Hair, Skin and Nail Complex Vs. Kerassentials

Revley Vegan Hair, Skin, and Nail Complex can help improve the elasticity of skin and hair health. However, it does not mention the advantages Revley can offer to improve poor nail health by eliminating toenail fungus. At the same time, Kerassentials is specially designed to look after your nail health at an affordable price.

Olly Undeniable Beauty Hair, Skin And Nails

Olly Undeniable Beauty Hair, Skin And Nails are grapefruit-flavored gummies that can protect your hair from UV rays and infuse them with the goodness of keratin. However, unlike Kerassentials, many customer reviews have claimed that Olly undeniable comes with an off-putting smell while consuming.

Persona Nutrition Vs. Kerassentials

Persona Nutrition is a vitamin delivery service that offers various products for nail, skin, and hair health. However, one of the downsides of using these products is that they can cause side effects if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients mentioned in their supplement chart. The lack of an exact amount per serving mentioned for Persona Nutrition keeps it in a bleak spot.

Final Thought – Can Kerassentials Be Trusted For Routine Use?

Kerassentials is a natural and potent oil supplement that has been in talks for its revolutionary qualities, like treating nail fungus and offering major skin benefits. It is a chemical-free oil supplement that is loved by customers for offering the one and only trusted solution to their nails and skin’s overall health.

We understand that frequent growth of nail fungus can be physically painful. That is why we reviewed this multi-dimensional supplement that comes with abundant benefits for skin and nails at a cost that will not put a dent in your wallet.

Thus, Kerassentials has made it easy to nourish your skin and nails from the inside out for a glowing complexion and strong, resilient nails.

