10 Best Live Casinos Ranked by the Top Live Dealer Games Online, Promos & More

Whether you’re looking to play some online blackjack, roulette, or other live casino games, you should be on a lookout for the best live dealer casinos to provide you with that authentic real-life casino feel.

Our top experts have compiled a list and in-depth analysis of the best live casinos, taking into account several factors, including number of live dealer casino games, fast withdrawals, and bonuses offered, among others.

Ignition is the clear winner but the 9 other casinos are absolutely worth checking out. Each site is tailored to a specific player preference.

Let’s take a closer look!

Best Live Dealer Casinos

1. Ignition Casino – Best Live Dealer Casino Overall

Pros:

34 live-dealer tables

Withdrawals processed within 24 hours

Superb user interface and mobile usability

Generous welcome bonus up to $3,000

Cons:

Limited number of regular table games

Fees on some transactions

Founded in 2016 by Lynton Limited, Ignition Casino made the top of this list because it features great attributes from every category we ranked. Navigating your way around this casino, whether on a mobile device or computer, is an innate experience. There are plenty of games to enjoy from top providers and the bonuses are generous enough for players to enjoy.

Live Dealer Games: 4.9/5

Ignition casino offers 34 live dealer casino games, which includes 26 blackjack tables, 4 roulette options (2 American style and 2 European), 2 classic baccarat tables, and 2 Super 6 options (no commission baccarat).

When choosing your table, the casino actually provides your dealer’s name and photograph, so you can get a feel for who you think might have the hot hand that day (or which dealer you think you’d be most interested in talking to). It won’t affect your win rate, but it’s a nice touch.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

The casino provides the most popular platforms for withdrawals, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, check by courier, or wire transfer. Players can expect their winnings swiftly with a withdrawal time of just 24 hours or less when using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin; it may take a few days when using other methods.

You should know that there are fees on certain transactions, though. For example, if you make a deposit with a credit card, there could be a fee up to 15.9% on each transaction, and every withdrawal made via courier will be subjected to a $100 charge.

Bonus Promotions: 4.8/5

When making your first deposit, you’ll notice that this online casino offers several solid welcome bonuses. If you deposit with a credit card, they will match your deposit 100% up to $1,000 in a casino bonus and up to $1,000 in poker for a combined offer of $2,000.

When you deposit with crypto, Ignition will match your deposit 150% up to $1,500 each in casino and poker bonuses for a combined value of $3,000.

In addition to these bonuses, there are monthly giveaways for crypto users and weekly boosts.

Total Games Offered: 4/5

Ignition currently offers gamblers over 120 total casino games to play. This number includes over 50 slots, 8 poker options, 7 bingo games, and some specialty games.

You’ll find a good variety of online gambling options beyond live dealers, though some casino players would like to see more slots. However, the titles they do offer are very popular among gamblers, including A Night with Cleo and Golden Buffalo.

2. Bovada – Fastest Withdrawals of any Live Dealer Casino

Pros:

Wide range of bet limits on live dealers

Around 200 games on tap

Payouts in as fast as one hour

Impressive Bitcoin welcome bonus

Cons:

User interface can be a little confusing

Late lines and dual lines in sportsbook

Formed in 2011, Bovada has built a strong reputation with players for their sportsbook and online casino, including live dealer games.

Bovada’s user interface can be a little confusing at first when it comes to the navigation process, especially on a computer. However, the sections are organized nicely and easy to use.

This casino is better suited as a mobile experience, where navigation is more user friendly.

Live Dealer Games: 4.8/5

There are nearly 3 dozen live casino games running at any given time, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. The blackjack tables let you pick your seat, which isn’t a universal feature (and it’s a nod to players who feel like their luck is determined by their distance from the dealer).

Both high-rollers and regular players will feel at home here, as the bet amounts range from as little as $1 to as much as $3,000. In fact, some players may feel too at home, as many of the tables fill up quickly and it can take a bit to get a seat.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

This casino offers 7 ways to withdraw your winnings, many of which are convenient for crypto users, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Vouchers are also available – a unique option not offered on most gambling sites. These are a convenient way for one Bovada player to send money to another, either for deposit or withdrawal. This means if you and your bestie both like gambling in this popular casino, you can now send gifts to one another in the form of a voucher.

Additionally, the site is the best when it comes to paying players quickly. If you make withdrawal using either Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, you will usually receive your payout in an hour or less. Other payment methods take lesser time compared to other online casinos.

Bonus Promotions: 4.5/5

Bovada offers a nice BItcoin welcome bonus for new players for a total of $3,750. For sports betting fanatics, they also offer a $750 sportsbook bonus when using bitcoin.

Poker players should enjoy their 100% match poker welcome bonus for up to $500. You’ll also find a rewards program, which is a nice bonus for players who plan on playing in the casino regularly.

Total Games Offered: 4.5/5

With nearly 200 titles for your online gambling desires, Bovada’s casino ranks very high when it comes to total games available to play. This includes 124 slots, many of which are progressives, and 12 poker games.

There’s also a sportsbook with a large variety of sports to bet on. However, they have been known to be late in adjusting lines and, to the dismay of some sharps, utilizing dual lines.

3. Red Dog Casino – Best Live Dealer Casino for High RTP Games

Pros:

13 live dealer games

Excellent user interface

Slots have high RTPs

Cons:

Live dealer only available when logged in

Red Dog casino is mostly known for its slot titles with high RTPs. But live dealer fans are not entirely left out in this casino. Although its live dealer section is only available when you sign up, once you’re in, you’re guaranteed an epic live casino experience among the categories Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Super 6.

Live Dealer Games: 4.3/5

This casino offers 13 tables with live dealers for players; while this is the lowest number of live-dealer tables offered on our list, 13 is still nothing to scoff at.

There are 5 Blackjack games, 4 Roulette games, 2 Baccarat, and 2 Super 6 games. The games are mostly for low-mid rollers, with betting limits that go only up to $2,500. It’s still a pretty great destination for players who are looking for a casual live dealer game night.

Banking Options: 4/5

Red Dog Casino is one of the first online casinos to support cryptocurrencies. It started with Bitcoin but is now also able to accommodate players who use Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Other traditional payment methods are available as well, including VIsa and Mastercard, Flexepin, and Neosurf. Payout limits are set at $150-$2,500 for all banking options but there are no fees for all transactions.

Bonus Promotions: 4.5/5

The casino’s welcome package promotion for new players is a 235% deposit match plus 55 Free spins on the game Paddy’s Lucky Forest. Wagering requirement is only at 35x, which is lower than industry standard.

There’s also a New Game bonus, which gives you 120 Spins on Thai Emerald. And a 24/7 bonus which allows you to claim certain match deposit bonuses when you deposit specific amounts.

Total Games Offered: 4/5

This casino has a good 156 total games for players, with over 70% of them being slots. The games are powered by the software giant, RTG. The games’ RTP rates are published and you’ll find some of the highest RTP games in the industry at Red Dog casino.

4. Super Slots – Best Live Dealer Casino for Live Blackjack

Pros:

300+ online casino games to play

Accepts more than 10 cryptocurrencies

Over a dozen live blackjack tables

Also one of the best slots sites

Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

High minimum bets on live dealer games

Not all games available on mobile devices

Launched in 2020, Super Slots is a fresh live dealer online casino available to players. Though new to the game, this casino is owned by Eddie Robbins III, the founder of the trusted sites BetOnline, SportsBook, and Wild Casino.

The user interface is a breeze to navigate on all platforms, from mobile to laptops. However, mobile users will find that their slot and game options are limited on mobile compared to a desktop or laptop.

Live Dealer Games: 4.5/5

Super Slots’ games live dealer online casino games are divided into two sections, Casino Red and Casino Black, for a total of 20 available tables. Casino Red has the fewest options with six games, consisting of baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and Punto 2000 (Super 6).

Casino Black is where most players are found since it offers the most tables at 14, consisting of one baccarat table, two roulette options, and 11 blackjack tables.

The blackjack options in this casino are impressive, though some players may find the minimum stakes a bit high. Currently, they feature three VIP blackjack tables with a betting range of $50 to $12,500. They have two standard blackjack tables with a betting range of $25 to $5,000.

Casino Black offers a variety of international blackjack games, including Russian, Baltic, European, and Latin. So, while the stakes may be a little higher with their live dealer options, the casino does have a nice range of live online casino games and tables for players.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Superslots is easily one of the best crypto casinos around. Crypto gamers have over 10 ways to cash out, including Bitcoin, Chainlink, Litecoin, and USD Coin, while fiat currency winners can withdraw their money via credit card, money orders, and checks by courier.

Sporadic players should be careful, though, as if you go longer than 12 months without making a wager, your account will be deemed “dormant” and your balance zeroed out. You can still get your money back, but it will involve jumping through a lot of hoops with customer service.

Bonus Promotions: 4/5

New players will enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $6,000, which should give you plenty of bang for your buck at the casino. They also have a 5% boost when you make your deposit using crypto.

For you one-armed bandit enthusiasts, new players get 50 free spins when you deposit a minimum of $50.

Total Games Offered: 4.7/5

Super Slots provides an impressive total of 313 titles. As indicated by their name, the bulk of their casino games are slots, including a good amount of five-reel options.

Here you’ll find a whopping total of 255 slots, with 210 of them being found in their primary gambling hall and 45 in Casino Black. Players will find established slots like “Money Wagon” on this site, as well as some newer titles that just dropped.

5. Wild Casino – Best Live Dealer Casino for Live Roulette

Pros:

All live dealer games are in HD

18 different banking options

$9,000 crypto deposit bonus

Around 400 total games offered

Cons:

No sportsbook

Mobile experience can be a bit choppy

Wild Casino is another Eddie Robbins III brand that offers a number of live dealer games, as well as an abundance of payout options for players.

It’s mainly a slots site but it also sports an impressive live dealer casino section divided into Casino Red and Black. Between the two live casinos, Roulette players have 9 options that are ideal for mid-high rollers.

Live Dealer Games: 4.5/5

Like Super Slots, this brand divides their live dealer games in two sections: Casino Black and Casino Red, although here Casino Red contains the bulk of them.

Most of the tables are offered in HD, so you’ll have a gorgeous view of the action. Of course, that won’t provide much solace if you’re watching the dealer rake your chips away, but at least they won’t be blurry while they do it.

There are 9 Roulette games between the two live casino sections and they’re designed for mid to high rollers, with betting limits ranging from $0.5 – $12,500.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

This site provides 15 different payout options for gamblers, the most offered by any of the live casino sites on this list, with most of them being crypto platforms. Crypto methods to withdraw your winnings include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, among others.

Their minimum transaction limits can be a bit high, with most sitting at $20 (and some, like wire transfers, being as high as $1,000). This may be a bit discouraging to low-limit players.

Bonus Promotions: 4.5/5

Wild Casino currently offers an impressive welcome bonus for new players up to $5,000.

In addition, this casino offers a stunning crypto welcome bonus for up to $9,000.

You will also find all sorts of weekly deals, crypto boosts, and a game of the week for extra winnings. This will allow you to continue benefiting from the site beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Be aware, though, that you only have 30 days to earn your bonus money, so you’ll have to put in some time at the tables in your first month (we know — twist your arm, right?).

Total Games Offered: 4.8/5

There are a whopping 378 games in their library, the most of any of the live casinos on this list. The reason they don’t score a perfect 5 is because less than two-thirds of their games are slots, the most popular gaming option in online casinos.

However, slot fans can still find over 200 titles, including gamer favorites “Wheels of Wealth” and “No Limit Bandit.” In addition to slots, Wild Casino players can enjoy four different keno games and over a dozen options for video or table poker.

Runners-Up

How We Selected the Best Online Live Dealer Casinos

Quality of Live Dealer Tables: We analyzed not only the number of tables with live dealers available to players, but also the range of their betting options and the variety of games.

Banking Options: We took an in-depth look at the banking options from the online casinos, taking into account crypto options while understanding that some players still want the flexibility of receiving a wire transfer, physical check, or a credit on their Visa or Mastercard.

Also, hitting it big at a casino and having to wait a long time for a payout can be very frustrating, so we looked at which casinos offered the fastest payouts for players.

Bonus Promotions: We not only considered the value of welcome bonus promotions from casinos in our ranking system, but we also analyzed which brands have ongoing promotions and reward programs, as this will benefit players the most financially in the long run.

Total Games Offered: When players initially visit a casino for their live dealers, they often end up playing other games. We performed an in-depth analysis of total games available on each casino site, ensuring that players would be provided with a fun variety.

Other Factors: While it was important that we looked at the above key factors when ranking the casinos, we know that other categories are important to gamblers. We looked at whether a casino offered a sportsbook or not (making sure that some casinos made the list with this option), as well as their user interface.

Best Live Dealer Gambling Sites: FAQ

Can I Trust That the Gameplay Is Real?

While the world of internet gambling might be big and scary, each site on this list has been thoroughly vetted to ensure that it’s secure and that the gameplay is on the up-and-up.

Just because the games aren’t rigged against you doesn’t mean that you’ll win, though. Live dealer games are just like playing at the casino — and the house has just as much edge here as they do in Vegas.

Since I Can See the Dealer, Does That Mean They Can See Me? Do I Need a Camera to Play Live Dealer Casino Games?

No, the dealer cannot see you. They just have a screen relaying the game information to them and your screen name. You also don’t need a camera to play live casino games.

Can I Chat or Talk With the Dealer?

You will not be able to audibly talk with the dealer using your device’s microphone, but most casinos do feature a chat option. You will see a chat box where you can communicate with the dealer by using your keyboard, and they will respond to you by audibly talking to you.

Some online casinos encourage players and live dealers to chat it up a bit, just like a land-based gambling hall, while other casinos restrict or discourage excess communication. Many players feel that chatting with their dealer adds to the entertainment value and overall experience.

Which Games Are Offered at Casinos With Live Dealers?

While each online casino available may vary, there are three primary games offered that feature live dealers: blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Blackjack is the most popular table game in online casinos, both online and land-based, so there will often be more tables offered with live dealers of this game.

Which Live-Dealer Casino Game(s) Gives Me the Best Winning Odds?

Blackjack and, depending how you wager, roulette provide the best odds of winning at nearly 50%.

When playing American blackjack under the recommended guidelines—understanding how and when to hit, stand, split, and double down—the house’s edge is at just about 1%, meaning you have a 49% chance of winning each hand.

There are many types of bets you can make if you want to play live roulette, though there are three main ones you can make on the “outside” to help your odds: betting that the ball lands on an odd or even number, if it hits low (numbers 1-18) or high (numbers 19-36), and if the ball lands on colors red or black.

These outside bets are at just about 50% odds of winning; they just miss the 50-50 mark because the 0 and 00 spots on the roulette wheel are green, not considered odd or even, and they don’t fall between numbers 1-36.

What Are My Deposit Options at Online Casinos With Live Dealers?

While some brands vary, most online casinos accept Visa and Mastercard for deposits, as well as cryptocurrency. The crypto options vary from casino to casino, though most do accept Bitcoin.

Most casinos do a great job of explaining all of the deposit options available to you, and they also make navigating to that area of their website a seamless experience.

What Is a Rollover in Bonuses or Promotions?

A rollover, or playthrough requirement, is a multiple of a bonus you have to make in order to collect any bonus payout. For example, if a casino offers a $100 bonus on a deposit with a 10X rollover, this means you have to bet 10 times that bonus in order to collect, which would be a total of $1,000.

This does not mean you have to win $1,000 in bets, your total wagers just have to equal that amount. So, if you go up $50 and then down $50, that counts as $100 of bets toward the rollover requirement.

Comparing the Top Live Dealer Casinos

Ignition Casino: Ideal destination for players who are looking for epic casino, poker, and live dealer action, generous welcome bonus for casino and poker players, simple and intuitive website design, decent number of casino games on offer

Bovada: Casino and sportsbook in one, great variety of online casino games and live dealers, several payment methods available with faster withdrawals, several generous ongoing promotions with low wagering requirements

Red Dog: Features high RTP games and a live casino intended for low to mid rollers, simple and user-friendly interface, generous welcome bonus that come with free spins, several payment options including cryptos and free payout transactions

Super Slots: Features two separate live casinos with games designed for mid-high rollers, generous welcome bonus, extremely flexible banking section with over 20 options including several cryptocurrencies

Wild Casino: Great selection of roulette games between two live casino sections, also intended for mid-high rollers, extremely generous welcome bonus with a much better deal for crypto players, decent number of games mainly composed by high-quality slot titles

How To Create an Account at a Live Dealer Casino

Since Ignition ranked as the “Best Overall” on our list, we are going to walk you through signing up on that site (each casino works similarly, though, and most take less than five minutes to register).

Step 1: Head to IgnitionCasino.eu

Click the orange “Join” button, located in the upper right corner of their website.

Fill out the required information accurately.

Step 2: Check your email

Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your email address and click on the link they send you to confirm.

Step 3: Verify your identity

Reputable live dealer casinos will ask for further information to verify your information, such as a photo of your state issued I.D., and they sometimes request a second method in verifying your address, like a utility bill.

The majority of the time, Ignition Casino will require these or similar methods to confirm your information. They will inform you of this by sending you a message in your account of the required information, which you can check by visiting “Messages” in the casino’s menu.

Step 4: Make your deposit

It is recommended on any best online casino site to not make your first deposit until they have verified all your information because you will not be able to cash out until then.

Once verified, make your first deposit via your preferred payment method.

You are now set to lay some action in the casino, including games with live dealers.

Where to Play the Best Live Dealer Games Online?

As you have read, there is no shortage of casinos with live dealers for you to choose from. We have provided an in-depth analysis, hopefully giving you more confidence on which casino to choose.

Our top choice is Ignition Casino, an excellent option for each of the categories we rated. However, a different casino may appeal to you based on a particular factor.

No matter which live dealer casino you choose, all the ones listed here feature live dealers, and the best option for you is the one that you are most comfortable with. Please remember to play responsibly, though, because while these dealers are friendly, they’re looking out for the house, not for you.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

