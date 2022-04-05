Sponsored

Top Brand New Online Casinos in the US with the Newest Real Money Casino Games

Congratulations on taking the bold step to do more research before joining new casino sites in the USA. These sites average in the hundreds of thousands these days, and it can be a challenge sifting through all the websites to get the legitimate ones.

Fortunately, we look at the best new slot sites in the USA and provide some helpful information to help you choose suitable options.

Best New Online Casinos in the USA

Red Dog: Best new online casino USA overall

Cafe Casino: Best game variety

BigSpin Casino: Best bonuses

1. Red Dog Casino – Best New Online Casino in the USA Overall

Pros

Safe and high-quality web user experience

Simple to use interface and casino apps

Excellent promos and bonuses offered

Cons

Delayed customer support team response

Limited table games selection

Red Dog casino is an excellent platform that grants access to players all over the world. The casino features highly developed casino gaming resources, is easy to use, and looks appealing. It is also home to thousands of online casino games, thanks to its intuitive user experience.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Red Dog Casino is a simple but powerful platform for playing casino games online. There are over 150 titles available, with most of the games on the site being slots. But you can also find various other classic casino games like poker, blackjack, and roulette. Some of the common titles you might come across include Ancient Gods, Stardust, Achilles, and various others.

Bonuses: 4/5

You will also enjoy easy access to several excellent offers on the site. New players are welcomed with a generous 225% match deposit. Gamers on the site will also receive an exceptional 160% in casino bonuses 24/7. Clients who participate in recent games are entitled to a new game bonus which is usually given in free spins.

Banking: 4.6/5

The site supports many different financial platforms, including Bitcoin, MasterCard, Visa, and PayID. While each deposit on the site reflects instantly, the Bitcoin platform might take well over 15 minutes. The quick and easy deposit makes it suitable for both novice and advanced gamers.

Conducting withdrawals is also easy and should take between 1-5 days on average. The standard financing options you have available include bank cards, bank wire, and bitcoin. The transaction duration also averages between 1 – 3 days, which relates to your preferred payment method.

License and Fair Play: 4.7/5

Red Dog Casino has a concise and clear usage policy to ensure the best user experience. The casino has a valid gaming license from the Government of Curacao – a well-known gaming regulator.

The casino site’s licensing allows it to support users from different locations worldwide and various casino games. Each member can secure their information using robust security measures, including the 256-Bit Socket Layer (SSL) encryption systems.

Overall: 4.6/5

Generally speaking, Red Dog casino is a trustworthy site where you can enjoy your favorite online casino games without too much hassle and drama.

2. Cafe Casino – Best Game Variety of Any New Casino

Pros

Fast customer support responses

Safe payment procedures and transactions

Supports three cryptocurrencies

Cons

No mobile app available

Very few live dealers

Started in April 2016, Cafe Casino is another new online casino that you can rely on to deliver the best gambling experience. The site is affiliated with various platforms such as the Betting Partners Network to ensure professionalism and the best user functionalities. The site also has an intuitive and appealing design which makes it easy to navigate.

Cafe Casino gets most of its system software from some of the leading casino gaming brands. These include RTG, Rival Gaming, and Betsoft to guarantee access to over 150 games safely.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

The critical aspect of any casino lies in selecting suitable games, and Café Casino has got you covered. It gives you access to over 150 games in the US, most of which are products of Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming, and Genesis Gaming.

If you like playing online machine slots games, you will find several thrilling casino game titles to choose from on this platform. These include the conventional three-reel slots that have breathtaking designs and appealing sound effects.

Those who love playing table games are also covered, but you should realize there are very live dealer games available in this gambling site.

Bonuses: 4.4/5

With Cafe Casino, you get to enjoy a generous welcome bonus of 250% match deposit up to $1500. It gets even better when you deposit using Bitcoin as you are rewarded with a 350% match bonus up to $2500.

Plus, when you refer friends to this casino, you will receive an exceptional $100. To get this bonus, you only have to deposit $25, which guarantees an exceptional 60x rollover. It’s a better fee than other casinos, which will only give you a portion of your friend’s earnings.

It would be great to have more access to better deals and offers at the site. Since it’s a new casino, we should expect more from their service in the future.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking is quite a breeze at Cafe Casino. There are several payment options available, including three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. More traditional payment methods are available as well, including American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Player Transfer, and Check by Courier.

License and Fair Play: 4.6/5

If you plan on investing your cash in a Casino site, you need the proper security measures. The last thing you need is a malicious party accessing your data. Fortunately, CaféCasino is a fully licensed platform with a solid commitment to encouraging data privacy.

The licensing of the site comes from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which has its base in Montreal, Canada. It’s a popular regulatory agency for several Casino gaming platforms around the world today.

They protect their systems using advanced computer security systems and protocols. Such a robust system ensures each transaction is safe and that your data is also free from illegal access.

Overall: 4.4/5

Modern online casino players appreciate the freedom to choose from a library of diverse games, and that’s exactly what Cafe Casino is here to offer. While it’s games library is not as extensive as other online casinos, this site has made sure to offer a few of each classic casino games category and that’s why it’s one of our top picks.

3. BigSpin Casino – Best Bonuses of all New Online Casino Sites

Pros

Access to over 180 casino games

Fast withdrawals and payments process

Intuitive and straightforward user experience

Cons

Only 3 software providers

No bingo games available

The other serious contender on this list would be BigSpinCasino, which also offers gamers access to several casino games online. While the platform is available through a no-download platform, it’s easy to use and access at any point.

The history of the site dates back to 2017, and it has since then been growing considerably. The site functions are based on the software from Betsoft, Nucleus, and Concept Gaming casino software – an industry leader in online gaming solutions.

Games Variety: 4.8/5

Bigspin Casino is keen to draw the attention of its members to various casino games, with almost 200 titles on offer. Most of the games on the site are unique and come with attractive benefits. There is also a live casino so that you can engage in live dealer games conveniently.

What mainly caught our attention is the site’s table games section, with over 30 games to choose from, including Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and Poker.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

BigSpinCasino provides its players with easy access to excellent bonuses and offers. The welcome bonus is 200% up to $1000 and it comes with 30x wagering requirements.

There are several other ongoing promotions available, such as a Reload bonus of 150% up to $1500, a Refer-a-friend bonus of 200% up to $200, a Reload weekend bonus of 400% up to $2000, and more.

Banking: 4.3/5

BigSpinCasino is unique as it offers fast and efficient payment options for its members. The new online casino supports all the primary payment methods and operators. Withdrawals also process fast, and users should expect money to reflect in their accounts between 3 to 5 business days.

Some standard financing options the site supports include Money Gram, MasterCard, A.C.H., Bank Wire Transfer, and Bitcoin.

How Did We Choose the Best New Casino Sites

Safety and Security:

Most modern casino gaming sites operate in the form of mobile or web applications. You have to share personal details such as addresses, locations, financial data, and more with such sites. However, the safety of your information should be a guarantee from any reputable casino site.

Some everyday things to look out for in a reputable site include two-factor authentication, SSL security, anti-malware and virus tools, proper licensing.

Supported Payment and Withdrawal Options:

Since you will likely deposit and withdraw funds, you need a casino that supports different financing options. It should be easy for you to withdraw payments fast through your preferred gaming platform. A reliable casino company should provide helpful information on the expected withdrawal time spans and rates.

Start by evaluating the payment options available on the casino website. The standard methods include Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoins, and PayPal. Many players prefer using PayPal and Bitcoin platforms because they are less likely to expose your bank details. Remember the importance of evaluating the withdrawal options that are available on the site.

Related reading: Best crypto casinos

Game Selection:

Casinos provide a host of games that you can play to earn money and bonuses. Before you sign up and make a deposit to any given casino site, check the types of games they have available. Games like 3D card poker, online roulette, progressive slots, and blackjack are just some of the most popular in today’s igambling scene.

Some casinos offer a demo version of their games so you can get a feel of what’s in store for you when you actually deposit real money into your account. Some sites even have tutorials and guides which you can use to reduce your journey to becoming a master gambler.

Promotions and Bonuses:

New online casinos typically have better bonuses and promotions than older sites. Since they are just starting to build a presence and establish their brand as a gambling site, they want to get as many players to sign up and start “getting to know” their site.

Some typical bonuses you might encounter include welcome bonus, No-deposit bonus, referral bonus, weekly or monthly reloads, crypto bonuses, and other specific game category bonuses like poker, sports, and more.

The best promotions, though, are the ones that require the lowest minimum deposit and lowest wagering requirements. Always read through the bonus terms before deciding if a gambling site is right for you.

Guide to Top New Online Casinos in the USA

What Is the Best Online Casino for Real Money?

The best online casino for real money would be Red Dog Casino. The site is properly licensed, has a great variety of high-quality games, offers a generous welcome bonus, and shows every game’s RTP to help you decide which games give you a better payout. The casino offers several payment options, including Bitcoin.

Related Post: Best Ethereum casinos

What Is the Best Online Casino Game To Play?

Well, this really depends on what you enjoy as a player. But if we look at the number of players who prefer certain casino games, it would seem like online slots is the most popular online casino game today. A close second would be poker, followed by the rest of the classic table games like blackjack and baccarat.

Can I Play Casino Games for Free?

Yes, there are online casinos that offer a free play or demo mode of their games. The common ones include Red Dog Casino and BigSpin Casino. However, you may also come across various other new online casinos that are worth the try.

Where Can I Play Casino Games for Free Without Downloading?

You can play casino games on platforms such as Red Dog Casino and Big Spin Casino for free. Both sites offer a demo mode of the games in their library. There’s even a no-deposit bonus offered by one of these sites.

Final Take on the Best New Online Casinos in the US

Red Dog Casino is the clear stand-out performer in this guide, with its generous bonuses, game selection, banking flexibility, site transparency, and mobile compatibility.

We featured some great gambling sites in this review, but you can still find other new online casinos in the USA with a bit of research and informed decision-making on your end. Just don’t forget to check their licensing, banking options, games variety, and bonus terms before you actually sign up and deposit funds. Always remember to gamble responsibly… and have fun!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

Sponsored by Paradise Digital Media