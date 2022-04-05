Sponsored

Online Psychics: 5 Best Psychic Reading Sites in 2022

Tired of living your life in the unknown? While the very essence of life lies in its mystery, sometimes it helps to know what the future has in store for you next. Maybe even some bits of information, for that matter. This is where psychics come in!

No, a psychic will not map out your entire life before you. However, they have unique psychic gifts through which they tap into your aura to learn about your past, present, and future. Consequently, they can reveal significant events about what has happened or what’s coming. This way, psychics can give you a lot of clarity about various aspects of your life, be it love, family, friends, or career.

So, are you ready to open your heart to some revelations?

Go check out our recommendations for the 5 best psychic reading sites in 2022! Gone are the days when you had to visit a psychic physically. Today, you can quickly get an online psychic reading through your smart device – all you need is a good internet connection and some alone time.

The best part? Psychic readings online can be done via phone call, text, or video call. Anything you’re comfortable with! Without any further ado, let’s jump straight into our detailed review of the 5 best online psychic websites!

Top 5 Psychic Reading Websites In 2022

Mysticsense – Best Overall Psychic Reading Website

Kasamba – Best Psychic Reading Website for Love

Purple Garden –Best on-the-go Psychic Reading

Keen – Budget-Friendly Psychic Reading

AskNow – Best Psychic Reading Via Live Chat & Phone Call

Mysticsense

Ever since its introduction in 2011, Mysticsense has quickly surged in popularity in the realm of psychic reading, and for all the right reasons. For one, it has a wide range of readings that caters to the needs of different people. Mysticsence offers the right amount of variety, and hence, it won’t overwhelm you.

Another unique feature about Mysticsense is its on-point reading labels, something that’s usually missing on other psychic sites. Here, you’ll find not only broad categories like Career, Love, and Relationships but also subcategories such as toxic relationships, friends and social life, LGBTQ relationships, cheating hearts, and more. This helps you find what you’re exactly looking for!

Primary Features of Mysticsense:

Experienced and Real Psychics

At Mysticsense, all psychics go through stringent quality checks to ensure the highest standards are being upheld. Their application forms are thoroughly inspected before a trial demonstration of their abilities. Furthermore, each applicant is interviewed by a website’s most experienced psychics team.

There is also great flexibility in the type of online psychics available at Mysticsense. Empaths, tarot readers, grief counselors, clairvoyants, love psychics, and more – you just name it!

Personalized Readings

As mentioned earlier, Mysticsenseoffers an advanced search filter, which means you can personalize your readings per your unique requirements. For instance, when a person searches for “Love Readings,” not everyone may want a reading on a possible marriage with their current partner. Perhaps others seek advice on a toxic relationship or a cheating partner. Finding the right psychic will save you time and give you the exact psychic predictions you were searching for.

Free Introductory Offer

Want to test the waters before going deeper? Mysticsense offers all newcomers a full 5-minute trial. You can take advantage of this and see if the platform works for you! The ultimate decision is yours, after all.

Pros:

Features advanced search filters

A large variety of psychics

Free 5-minute trial

Shows psychic’s availability according to your local time

Cons:

No mobile app

Kasamba

Since its inception in 1999, Kasamba has made its mark as a reliable platform for psychics, guiding more than 3 million people in their career, love, and self-empowerment paths. With over 20 years of experience in psychic readings, Kasamba houses some of the most famous psychics who can provide a ton of functions like tarot readings, psychic readings, and astrology readings.

All of the advisors on the platform are thoroughly vetted to ensure only the best experience for all their customers. Another good thing about this platform is that they follow a client-focused system wherein all their qualified psychic advisors are available 24/7 to offer their services whenever you need them.

Primary Features of Kasamba:

Vast selection of reader types:

When you log into Kasamba’s website, you’ll notice that they have a massive array of reader types. They have fortune tellers, psychic mediums, astrologers, tarot readers, and career forecasters all working together to give you what you need. Every category of reader has a breakdown of several subcategories, so you know the diversity of Kasamba.

Each of the psychic advisors on the platform is an experienced professional in their own field. So you can be sure to get your money’s worth when you use their services.

Blog posts

Kasamba works hard to bring the best services to their clients. With in-depth research, the platform strives to educate everyone on various topics such as astrology, love, career paths, and personal well-being. You can go through these blog posts to learn more about your area of interest to get a better understanding of what your psychic reading means.

24/7 availability

With Kasamba, you don’t have to worry about not finding a psychic advisor when you need them. Whether it’s the middle of the day or the middle of the night, you’ll always be able to find a psychic at your convenience on the platform. Not only this, but they also give the liberty to choose any form of communication to their clients. You can choose to email, chat live on the platform or have a phone psychic reading, whichever is suitable for you.

Pros:

Wide range of readings available

Past customers’ reviews are publicly available

Offers daily horoscope readings

Accepts Paypal

Cons:

No video readings

Purple Garden

This network is a sister site to Bitwine Psychics and Purple Ocean, which are also both psychic networks that offer different forms of psychic readings. In Purple garden, you can access live chat psychic reading or psychic live video reading, which are both very responsive.

You can get access this platform 24/7 quickly from your phone. Their app is easy to use and compatible with mobile phones, so you can get a psychic reading whenever you feel like it throughout the day.

At Purple garden, there is a price that suits everybody. It is only fair that you have hundreds of pricing options with hundreds of psychic readers to choose from. Depending on who you’re booking and how long the sessions will be, your charge for the services can vary.

Primary Features of Purple garden:

User-friendly Interface

The user interface of Purple Garden’s website and phone application is simple, clean, and accessible. There’s no extra effort required to learn how to use the application, and this means that you are left with more time on your hands to browse the multitude of reading categories this site offers.

Quality control on the Purple garden application is also top-notch. You won’t be able to resist going through the application and learning about all its potential once you get it on your phone.

Straightforward transactions

The payment options to use the Purple Garden services are simple. Once you get the funds verified, you can start using their services right away like any other transaction verification. Start the chat live or on video through the site/application when the payment is authorized.

The price for each service is also clearly mentioned on the site, so you don’t have to worry about unseen expenses. A cheap psychic reading doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be wrong. Just makes sure to read the reviews on the psychic before you spend a lot of money on them.

Refund policy

With all its top-of-the-line features, Purple Garden still offers a guaranteed refund for any client who is dissatisfied with its services. Although unlikely to happen, if you are at all unhappy with the psychic reading, you can get back to their customer support team within 3 days of your psychic reading to get your money back.

As long as you provide the correct and sufficient information, the review team will ensure that you get the refund you deserve.

Pros:

You can access live video readings

Easy to use interface

A good refund policy inline

A huge variety of reading types

Cons:

No psychic blog posts

Keen

Keen is another online psychic reading platform that offers a wide range of psychics and advisors to guide you through your spiritual journey. A spiritual reading is the most sought-after psychic reading on this platform due to its impressive lineup of psychic advisors on the subject matter.

All the psychic advisors on Keen are from different walks of life, offering their own style of spiritual guidance. This online site can be used by anyone who wants to get a psychic reading from anywhere in the world. However, you have to note that the medium for communication is English through texts, so if you aren’t fluent in writing or understanding is written English, this website may not be the one for you.

However, with Keen’s impressive list of psychic advisors, you may be able to find someone who speaks the same language as you. Some of these readers may also have offered the service of phone psychics calls for your reading instead of emails and chat psychics, which is much faster and more responsive in real-time.

The Keen website hosts some of the top-rated psychic readers who can guide you in your journey towards a clearer path in life. All new clients at Keen can get access to a 3-minute free trial, so you can know for sure that the site plus the psychic reader is right up your alley.

Primary features of Keen:

Access to thousands of psychics

Since Keen can be accessed from anywhere worldwide, even their psychic readers are diversified. To ensure that every client has access to a psychic reader that suits their requirements, the list of advisors and readers on Keen is extensive.

Keen has made sure that its services are always available for anyone in the world. With more than 1700 advisors on the platform, you are sure to find the perfect fit for you. You can also use their optimized search filters to look for someone who can understand exactly what you need.

It doesn’t matter what you need the psychic reading for; Keen’s list of affordable

psychics can deal with cleansing, clairvoyance, numerology, angel readings, and many others.

3-minute free trial:

Perhaps the one thing that’s holding you back from getting knee-deep into your psychic reading is because it’s your first time, and you want to test the waters at Keen first. Well, you don’t have to worry about the trial period. At Keen, you are offered a 3 minute free trial with any psychic of your choosing so you can make an informed decision before investing money into their service.

Psychic advisor blog posts:

The “My Keen Blog” is one of the unique features of Keen. Users can read up on popular topics relating to psychic readings through this feature. These articles aim to educate clients on psychic readings, what they could mean and how to better understand their readings.

This option is available only for those advisors who are actively writing these blogs. When you browse through Keen’s list of most gifted psychics, you will see a button that indicates that the advisor is an active member of the My Keen Blog feature. Click on this to go read up on whatever they have written.

Pros:

Three free minutes introductory offer

24/7 customer support

Massively diverse psychic advisors

Wide range of price points

Cons:

There are no video readings available

AskNow

AskNow is a psychic reading website that is highly responsive and interactive. It is like a one-stop-shop for all your psychic needs. They have a ton of psychic advisors who are experts in their fields and can give you an accurate reading of your choice. You can even choose from a wide range of categories that the site offers for psychic readings.

The homepage is super accessible and easy to navigate. You’ll also find a toll-free phone number that is plastered across the homepage, which you can call to inquire about AskNow’s services.

All the highest-rated psychic advisors are available at your convenience, with a profile photo and short descriptions of themselves. AskNow prioritizes the need for customers to make informed decisions, so they allow you to get a first honest look at the psychic before you make an appointment with them.

All the advisors on AskNow are thoroughly vetted to make sure you only have quality readings. The online psychic readings done through this platform are the real deal, and you even get to choose from among packages for an all-round experience of psychic reading.

You can ask a free psychic question when you sign up for AskNow. This feature gives you an introductory offer of 5 minutes with the psychic advisor absolutely free. This allows you to test the waters of AskNow’s psychic readers before you spend any money on the platform.

Primary features of AskNow:

Functional and responsive website

The AskNow website is a fully interactive platform where users can easily contact psychic advisors and start a personal reading. The platform is also optimized to make sure each user gets the best experience, such as indicating whether a psychic is available or not.

In this way, the platform is incredibly time-saving, giving you more time to discuss your questions with your advisor. You can even schedule callbacks with the psychic advisors if the one you want to contact is currently unavailable.

Advisor’s column

AskNow features a blog page where the advisors write about several categories related to psychic readings. Since the content comes from qualified professionals, you can ensure that every article carries weight and can educate users in different fields of psychic readings. The reader information available on the platform is impressive.

Diverse psychic readers

Along with diversified categories of psychic readers, you also have different language filters, other tier masters/advisors, etc. There is also a higher chance for you to choose the best of the best psychics since you can see their ratings on their descriptions. A 5-star advisor is more likely to give you a better psychic reading experience than a 2 or 1-star advisor. Hence, you make informed choices to ensure you never waste a penny.

You’ll even find cheap psychics in your price range if you are on a money crunch. Just make sure that they are at least 4 stars and above to ensure a quality psychic reading experience.

Pros

Meager charges

Highly optimized search filter on the website

Psychic advisors with verified credentials

Daily AskNow horoscope updates

Cons

You won’t find many bilingual psychic advisors on the platform.

How We Chose These 5 Psychic Reading Sites?

With so many online psychic reading sites, it is difficult to find the best ones without a proper system. Some of the factors that we’ve considered when choosing these sites are:

The authenticity of the psychic advisors/readers:

One of the main aspects we try to authenticate before choosing a psychic reading website to go into the top 5 best sites is the credibility of the psychic readers/ advisors.

We always ask: does the platform go through a rigorous vetting process when choosing these accurate psychics? The answer to this question will help define if a website is truly authentic with its list of true psychics and whether they are qualified enough to deal with the actual questions of their clients.

Another critical question to ask the platform is if users can read authentic customer reviews about popular psychics. With such transparency, the website can give complete, credible, and reliable services to all its clients, which brings them to the top of the list.

Types of readings

Another essential factor that plays a huge part in choosing the best psychic sites is the list of legit psychic readings. A good psychic reading site should have varied options for their clients- be it dream analysis, fortune-telling, astrology, spiritual abilities, or tarot card readings; the website’s readers should cover all these categories.

User-friendly interface

Is the platform easy to use? This is also an important question that needs to be answered when looking for the best psychic reading website.

Customers should be able to find all the website options and features easily while navigating through the website seamlessly. The website’s optimization should be such that the clients of the website can use the search filters to find exactly what they want in no time at all.

Some guarantee

A plus point for the best psychic reading websites is if the website offers a refund or guarantee of some kind to the users. This assures first-timers that the service is reliable and authentic.

A money-back guarantee is the best feature that a site can offer so that customers have no fear in testing out your services, even if it’s their first time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Psychics

How To Find The Best Psychics Near Me?

An online psychic platform is the best way to get in touch with life coach psychics from the comfort of your home. You can also choose from various communication forms such as email, text, video calls, and even phone calls.

For the best psychic mediums near me search, you’re sure to find a long list that seems impossible to research. Here are some of the most important factors you need to keep in mind when looking up authentic psychics near me:

The first factor is to ensure that the clairvoyant psychics are authenticated, verified, and certified by some authority body. This will assure you that neither your readings nor your psychic advisor are fraudulent. One important option you need to look for when searching for up reputable psychic near me is to look for a service that offers free minutes as an introductory offer to test out the service for a few minutes before you invest money into it. Compare with many other services to assure you are getting the best value for your money. Your psychic near me search should have services with many real reviews. It is important to look for reviews from past customers and find out their thoughts about the service before diving straight in. if you cannot find anything online, you can contact your friends or colleagues who have tried their services and get an unbiased opinion. Pay attention to details in your very first session. Makes sure that whatever the psychic is deducing from your session is not too random or vague or doesn’t point to any specifics.

How do you make sure the Psychic Mediums are legitimate?

Because the psychic industry is not regulated like other industries, it is difficult to place a finger on the service providers when it comes to legal issues. Hence, you need to be extra careful when it comes to dealing with such people online. Reporting scams and frauds are much more difficult with these services because it’s more or else a client-service transaction arrangement.

To ensure that the psychic mediums are legitimate, you can ask for referrals. The psychic’s friends and family members may be the referrals, so keep a close eye on every minute detail. If this doesn’t convince you, you can do a thorough screening by checking their social media, if they have one.

More often than not, these legit psychics will have their social media information on the good psychic websites, so you can directly go from there or search them up online and see if there is anything worth considering.

The best way to make sure that all the trusted psychics you’re meeting are real is to ensure that you are finding them through a verified website that vets all their psychic readers before listing them.

Be alert in your first session and ask them questions that have an objective answer, such as “what is my maiden name?” or “which city was I born in?” you can even ask more in-depth questions that they may not find the answers to online.

Beware of psychic mediums who give you a lot of vague responses. These deductions can be made by anyone and often don’t carry a lot of meaning. Another thing to look out for is the excess of questions. If your psychic medium is asking too many questions, stop and think before answering them right away.

You have to be very careful and observant when dealing with possible psychic frauds. They have trained themselves to remain calm and composed when asking questions and giving vague answers that seem well-thought-out. It is all mind games to make you answer your own questions.

Finally, when you decide to meet a spiritual psychic medium, make sure that you’re in a stable emotional state. If you’re going through something and feel hypersensitive or vulnerable, it is best to avoid a psychic medium. You are more likely to get swayed easily when you are emotionally unstable.

Try your best to appear calm and composed, thinking twice before answering any question and not giving away too much information. Con artists are experts at unearthing your secrets through obscure means such as subtly reading your body language and facial expressions.

It is best to remain professional throughout the session and take everything they say with a grain of salt to examine later on. If you feel suspicious of some things, you can consult another professional or expert to get confirmation.

Where can I get Free Psychic Readings?

Many websites offer free psychic readings to many people seeking a good psychic reading session. Here is a comprehensive list of some of the top sites that offer free psychic readings:

Mysticsense:

This is the right website if you need guidance in making life decisions. After signing up, you will get 5 free minutes for your first session.

Kasamba:

This website offers the best psychic reading concerning love and all other related aspects. When you join the platform, you can have 3 free minutes with a psychic reader/advisor of your choice.

Purple Garden:

This site does not give out free minutes, but you get a welcome bonus of $10, which you can use to get more minutes in your psychic session.

Keen:

This website does not give out any free psychics, but it is one of the cheapest on the market. You only have to cash out a low $1.99 for 10 whole minutes.

AskNow:

This is the top website for real psychic readings on live chat. When you undertake your first session, you will get 5 minutes free.

California Psychics:

This website is best suited for those who are looking for motivation and help with lifestyle choices. When you sign up for this service, use the promo code “ADD5” to get 5 minutes for free with any palm psychic reader of your choice.

Psychic Source

If you’re looking for answers to money and career-related questions, this is the perfect website for you. You can have a free 3-minute trial session via video before you start paying by the minute on your first session.

So Just Visit a Psychic Website to Make Your Life Happier

For a accurate psychic reading session online, you must find the perfect match from a platform that verifies and vets your psychic advisors thoroughly. Even after deciding whom you want to go to for your $1 psychic reading session, it is crucial to be mentally prepared for any questions the psychic may ask.

You’ll have to remain calm and relaxed while also focused on the session to get the most out of your reading. Psychic advisors also say that it is easier for them to read accurately when their clients have the right frame of mind during the session.

Hopefully, this article on the best psychic sites will help you find exemplary service and a suitable psychic medium for your needs.

