Pelvic Floor Strong Reviews – Alex Miller Pelvic Floor Exercise Therapy System

Pelvic Floor Strong is a health and wellness program designed to strengthen your pelvic floor to prevent bladder leakage and other symptoms.

Available in digital and physical format, Pelvic Floor Strong features a collection of proven strategies for supporting your pelvic floor with simple, at-home exercises.

In our review, find out everything you need to know about Pelvic Floor Strong and how it works today.

What is Pelvic Floor Strong?

Pelvic Floor Strong wants to help women tackle bladder leakage. Featuring a collection of home workout tips and other wellness strategies, Pelvic Floor Strong aims to end your bladder leakage once and for all.

Available exclusively online through PelvicFloorStrong.com, the program can do more than fix bladder leakage: it can also flatten your belly and permanently erase back pain.

Many women suffer from bladder leakage in silence. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

The makers of Pelvic Floor Strong want to bring bladder leakage more into the public eye – and make it easier for women around the world to tackle the problem using proven science-backed strategies.

Alex Miller, a pelvic health specialist from Vancouver, developed Pelvic Floor Strong. Since 2012, Alex has helped over one million students worldwide get fit and healthy while overcoming unique challenges.

Pelvic Floor Strong Benefits

Pelvic Floor Strong aims to solve many of the problems faced by women with pelvic floor issues. By following the program’s 3-movement program and other strategies within, you can purportedly enjoy benefits like:

Strengthen your pelvic floor

Put intimacy back into your life and make sex feel good again

Enjoy self-confidence

Heal leaking and diastasis recti

Efficiently heal your body without spending hours doing exercises

Alleviate lower back and hip pain while correcting your posture

The program also claims to stop anxiety and depression, help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night, and efficiently heal and strengthen your pelvic floor.

How Does Pelvic Floor Strong Work?

There are two main types of urinary incontinence: stress and urgency. Pelvic Floor Strong works with both types:

Stress incontinence occurs when women leak urine while laughing, sneezing, jumping, exercising, or coughing. You experience this type of incontinence when there’s impact or pressure on the pelvic floor, causing urine to escape.

Urgency incontinence occurs when women have a strong urge to go to the bathroom and urine leaks out before they arrive. Women with urgency incontinence tend to go to the bathroom frequently during the day and wake up multiple times at night to pee.

Although these are two different types of incontinence, they have a similar root cause. They’re both related to a “hidden condition,” according to the creators of Pelvic Floor Strong, first identified by a physical therapist from Prague in the 1950s.

How the Pelvic Floor Works

To understand how Pelvic Floor Strong works, it helps to understand how the pelvic floor works and what it is.

The pelvic floor is a woven basket of muscles holding your bladder, uterus, and bowels.

When you’re ready to urinate, your pelvic floor relaxes, allowing you to pee or have a normal bowel movement. When you’re not ready to urinate, your pelvic floor contracts, stopping the flow of urine, preventing you from passing stool or gas, and tightening the vaginal opening.

The pelvic floor, however, is like other muscles in the body: you can strengthen it to improve its performance. Because of time and age, your pelvic floor naturally weakens over time.

The goal of Pelvic Floor Strong is to use proven exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor, helping you regain control of your bladder and self-confidence.

Who Created Pelvic Floor Strong? About Alex Miller

Alex Miller is the creator of Pelvic Floor Strong. She’s a pelvic health specialist based in Vancouver, Canada.

Alex has helped over one million clients worldwide since 2012 by targeting overall health problems and specific concerns.

Alex was motivated to become a pelvic health specialist after witnessing her mother struggle with triple-negative breast cancer, a rare and life-threatening disease. That disease affected Alex’s mother’s pelvic muscles, bladder health, and self-confidence. She hated going out in public because of her bladder control issues.

Alex, herself also struggled with bladder control issues. One day, while leading her final workout class of the day, Alex accidentally peed herself in front of everyone. She was humiliated.

Alex traced her issue back to a “deadly malfunction hiding in the deepest layers of [her] body.” This dysfunction was ruining her pelvic floor, leading to serious bladder control issues.

Eventually, Alex was able to “cure [her] leaking” and her mom’s leaking and the leaking of thousands of loyal clients, helping women worldwide regain confidence, freedom, and bladder control while enjoying other benefits.

Three Doctor-Recommended Pelvic Floor Myths

Doctors have recommended the same strategies for pelvic floor issues for years. Unfortunately, many of these strategies don’t work.

Alex Miller, the creator of Pelvic Floor Strong, debunks several doctor-recommended myths about strengthening your pelvic floor, including:

Myth #1: Kegels Strengthen your Vaginal Walls & Pelvic Floors: Many women use Kegels to strengthen their pelvic floor and vaginal wall. However, Alex Miller describes Kegels as “extremely unsafe.” These exercises are designed to tighten the area. However, many women don’t need to tighten the area; instead, the area is so tight that it has become weak over time. In Pelvic Floor Strong, Alex explains:

How to perform a straightforward 2-minute test to determine if your pelvic muscles are tight or loose

The right type of Kegels to provide tangible benefits (if muscles in the area are loose)

The right type of exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor and vaginal wall (if muscles in the area are tight)

Myth #2: Women Need to Wear Restrictive Clothing like Spanx or Suck in their Bellies to Fix Belly Fat: Many women feel like they’re constantly sucking it in or holding it in. They wear Spanx, which can make it harder to breathe properly. As women age, many naturally develop a “pooch.” One of the beneficial effects of Pelvic Floor Strong is reducing belly fat. The program doesn’t just strengthen vaginal walls and pelvic floor muscles; it can also lower the appearance of your pooch.

Myth #3: Crunches Are Ideal for Strengthening Your Abs: Many women do crunches to strengthen their abs. However, Alex Miller recommends stopping crunches “immediately” if you have diastasis recti because excess pressure on the core can worsen diastasis. In fact, many popular exercises are not safe to perform with diastasis recti, including push-ups, planks, V-sits, rolling like a ball, burpees, pikes on a ball, ab rollouts, crunches, and sit-ups.

The Root Cause of Pelvic Floor Issues: How Layer Syndrome Works

Up above, we mentioned a physical therapist in the 1950s who discovered the root cause of pelvic floor issues. Alex based her Pelvic Floor Strong program partially on that therapist’s research.

That therapist found layer syndrome was the root cause of many pelvic floor problems and bladder control issues.

Here’s how layer syndrome works:

Layer syndrome occurs when there’s an imbalance of muscles in your core.

Think of your core as an abdominal canister. The top of the canister is your diaphragm or your breathing muscles. The middle of the canister is your abdominal wall. And the bottom of the canister is your pelvic floor.

When you inhale, your diaphragm presses down, pushing on your abdominal wall and down into your pelvic floor, relaxing the pelvic floor.

When you exhale, your diaphragm coils back up, your abdominal wall goes back in, and your pelvic floor lifts back up, contracting the pelvic floor.

If you have layer syndrome, however, one part of your abdominal canister (your diaphragm, abdominal wall, or pelvic floor) is imbalanced.

Shallow breathing, for example, can imbalance your abdominal canister and impact your pelvic floor. Many women naturally engage in harmful shallow breathing when they wear restrictive clothing.

Pelvic Floor Strong is designed to target and correct layer syndrome, helping to address this imbalance and restore pelvic floor function.

Diastasis Recti & Your Pelvic Floor

Pelvic Floor Strong targets diastasis recti, which separates your middle abdominal muscles.

When your linea alba, the tissues between your abdominal muscles, become thin and stretched, it can create a dome, gap, or bulging appearance on your belly.

Many women experience diastasis recti after pregnancy. Your muscles may not fully heal back together after pregnancy, for example, leading to various types of diastasis recti. Common variations include narrow normal, open below navel diastasis, open above navel diastasis, and completely open diastasis.

Your body struggles to heal diastasis recti because of layer syndrome in your core. Childbirth, weight gain, cesarean sections, and other issues can prevent the healing process from taking place.

Because of layer syndrome, women with diastasis recti struggle to heal their core back together. Your pelvic floor, abdominal wall, and diaphragm are no longer communicating with one another, leading to problems.

You Can Perform Pelvic Floor Strong Exercises Anywhere

In Pelvic Floor Strong, you’ll discover a series of exercises you can perform anywhere to strengthen your pelvic floor. The program includes different exercises for different environments – from your bathroom to the gym.

The exercises are designed for:

The bedroom

The privacy of your own bathroom

During the day, at your desk

One for really flexible people

One for people with shoulder injuries and other issues

There are dozens of exercises and variations in Pelvic Floor Strong to perform anywhere you go, helping you constantly target your pelvic floor issues and restore balance to your abdominal canister.

How the Pelvic Floor Strong 3 Movement Sequence Works

The core of the Pelvic Floor Strong program is a three movement sequence designed to heal your body efficiently. Developed by Alex Miller to heal her mom’s pelvic floor, the 3-movement sequence aims to solve many of the problems women face with pelvic floor issues.

Key features of the Pelvic Floor Strong 3 movement sequence include:

Strengthen your pelvic floor

Put intimacy back into your life and make sex feel good again

Give you self-confidence

Heal your body without taking up too much time

Alleviate lower back and hip pain

Correct posture

The program includes variations of all movements, making it easy to customize the exercises if you have specific injuries or other concerns.

Topics Covered in Pelvic Floor Strong

The core of the Pelvic Floor Strong program is a three-movement routine you can perform daily to strengthen your pelvic floor. However, Alex Miller covers various topics, therapies, movements, and exercises.

Some of the topics covered in Pelvic Floor Strong include:

In Chapter 2, Alex explains how to do a proper kegel. It’s a unique strategy few women have ever heard about, and it’s proven to strengthen loose pelvic floor muscles in a much different way than ordinary Kegels.

In Chapter 3, you’ll learn how to engage your abs and strengthen your core, helping you heal your incontinence and flatten your belly.

In Chapter 4, you can discover a simple shift to your stance that can help you use 30% more of your muscles while also boosting your metabolism and losing weight.

In Chapter 6, Alex details a 3-step movement sequence to strengthen your abdominal canister, including your diaphragm, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor, helping you heal leaking and avoid vaginal bulging or heaviness.

In Chapter 7, you’ll discover three easy steps to add to your routine to stop leaking immediately.

Pelvic Floor Strong Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Pelvic Floor Strong has been helping women around the world target urinary incontinence for years, and the program has attracted thousands of reviews from happy customers. Multiple women have changed their lives with Pelvic Floor Strong, and many are no longer afraid to go out in public thanks to the program.

Here are some of the Pelvic Floor Strong reviews found online:

One woman described Pelvic Floor Strong as “a lifesaver.” After being stuck in the house for months with the pandemic, that woman became increasingly nervous about going out in public because of her incontinence issues. Today, Pelvic Floor Strong has “literally given me a new life,” she explains.

Many women claim they no longer worry about accidents because of Pelvic Floor Strong, and they walk around in public with confidence because they know their bladder will stay strong and safe.

Another reviewer has worked with Alex for years and feels healthier and fitter than ever, claiming Alex made her fall in love with fitness.

One 79-year-old reviewer claims she has been leaking her “entire life after having three children.” She thought it was normal. After trying Pelvic Floor Strong, she has “totally stopped leaking” and no longer worries about having an accident in public. That woman has also strengthened her core and eliminated back pain – all with just 3 minutes of daily exercise.

A 55-year-old reviewer started to implement Pelvic Floor Strong 10 weeks ago and found her leaking “has completely gone away.” She goes on long walks without worrying about using the bathroom and has even lost 10 lbs. She recommends the program to any woman struggling with incontinence.

What’s Included with Pelvic Floor Strong?

Pelvic Floor Strong contains a bundle of bonus guides to enhance the program’s effectiveness. Available in physical or digital format, these guides help you make the most out of the program while strengthening your pelvic floor.

Here’s what you get when you buy Pelvic Floor Strong online today:

Pelvic Floor Strong: Total Core & Pelvic Floor Repair Method: This is the core book of the Pelvic Floor Strong program. It teaches you Alex’s 3-movement routine to strengthen your pelvic floor and balance your abdominal canister. It also covers proven kegel workouts and other abdominal exercises you can perform to solve incontinence issues.

Bonus #1: Pelvic Floor Strong Information Manual: This information manual covers many of the topics in the core introductory Pelvic Floor Strong guide and video. It makes it easy to regularly reference information in the program and ensure you’re doing everything correctly.

Bonus #2: Diastasis Recti Improvement Checklist: Diastasis recti occurs when your abdominal muscles separate, which can occur with weight gain or childbirth. In this checklist, you can track your progress throughout the Pelvic Floor Strong program and observe your improvement over time.

Bonus #3: Flat Belly Fast Exercise Video: This video features a 10-minute Quick Start Video Routine of Alex’s recommended abdominal exercises. This package features multiple diastasis recti-safe exercises to alleviate back pain, heal diastasis recti, and shrink your waist. After strengthening your pelvic floor with the program, you may want to strengthen your abs and flatten your belly.

Bonus #4: Back to Life 3 Stretch Pain-Free Program: Created by Emily Lark, who Alex describes as America’s leading healthy back expert, this program aims to give you control over your body using at-home stretches. Emily’s program can relieve lower back pain and sciatica, target middle and upper back pain, and relieve neck and shoulder pain – all with three easy stretches anyone can perform at home.

Pelvic Floor Strong Pricing

Pelvic Floor Strong is priced at $47 for a physical and digital package. You receive physical copies of all of the above guides and instant digital access to the program.

Here’s how pricing works:

Physical Pelvic Floor Strong Package (Includes Instant Access to Digital Products): $47 + $9.97 Shipping

This is a one-time fee, and there are no other subscription fees or charges included with the program.

You can add the Pelvic Floor Strong Audio Series to your order for an extra $9.99, giving instant access to an audio version of all included materials and guides.

Pelvic Floor Strong Refund Policy

Alex is confident her program will help women regain bladder control and fix incontinence issues. However, you can request a refund within 60 days if you are unsatisfied.

If Pelvic Floor Strong did not work for you, or if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, you can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days. Contact the manufacturer to request a refund.

Pelvic Floor Strong’s customer service team is available by email, phone, or online form. You can contact the team with questions, concerns, or refund requests.

Contact the Pelvic Floor Strong customer service team via the following:

Email: info@pelvicfloorstrong.com

Online Form: https://pelvicfloorstrong.com/contact-us/

Phone: 1-800-390-6035

Final Word

Pelvic Floor Strong is a science-backed program to target incontinence, fix bladder leaks, and help women restore self-confidence.

Whether you’ve dealt with bladder leakage for decades or it’s a recent problem, Pelvic Floor Strong aims to help by featuring proven movements, exercises, Kegels, and therapies you can safely perform in minutes per day to strengthen your pelvic floor.

Visit the official Pelvic Floor Strong website today to discover proven strategies for strengthening your pelvic floor.

