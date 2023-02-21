Sponsored

Phone Psychic Readings, 8 Best Psychic Hotlines to Call for Real Phone Psychics

Wondering if phone psychics are legit?

It wasn’t long ago that smartphones resembled something out of a science fiction film, and the bulk of psychic interpretations took place on the grounds of circuses or in seedy parts of town.

Cell phones are now ubiquitous and in everyone’s pockets.

Let’s fast forward to the present.

Because we are now nearly inseparable from our mobile devices, a rising number of individuals are contacting psychics over the phone for credible advice and guidance.

If you want to talk to a phone psychic, we’ve compiled a list of the finest online psychic reading services for you.

These psychic services enable you to access phone psychics and accurate psychic readings online from the convenience of your smartphone.

Let’s take a more in-depth look.

8 Best Phone Psychics and Websites of 2023 – Quick Answers

Kasamba: All-round best phone psychics (180+ advisors to call) AskNow: Finance and career psychics (65+ advisors to call) Keen: Love and life psychics (180+ advisors to call) Psychic Source: Loss and grief psychics (240+ advisors to call) Psychic Oz – Insightful astrology readings Mysticsense – Free articles and media Lifereader – Free horoscope readings Meet Your Psychic – Zodiac compatibility

1. Kasamba – All-round Best Phone Psychic Readings

Pros

30+ psychic reading specialties

180+ advisors to call

Free articles and media

Full refund up to $50

3 free chat minutes (every new psychic)

Free psychic reading (3 minutes)

Up to 70% off on your first reading

Cons

Not all their psychics are available for phone readings

Kasamba, which has been in business for over 20 years, is one of the most experienced online psychic businesses.

If you have a love question and are seeking a reading, you will undoubtedly come across an online psychic reader on Kasamba who will offer to guide you out of the darkness and into the light.

Phone Psychic Readings Available

Kasamba is one of the most recognized psychic sites for delivering phone readings on heart difficulties. Their 200+ love psychics, tarot readers, astrologers, and mediums all seem kind and well-trained.

They are also wise when it comes to assisting you in recovering from the loss of a relationship, reading your destiny, or predicting a new love for you.

Kasamba also offers other types of readings by phone if love isn’t what you’re searching for.

Whether you’re looking for a standard tarot card reader or something more unusual like a rune and Kabbalah reading, Kasamba’s primary main menu will make it simple to find your preferred kind of reading.

Furthermore, an intriguing Articles section may help you increase your knowledge of various esoteric and spiritual themes. These subjects vary from reincarnation to establishing a psychic connection with your pet.

Promotions and Deals

It might be tough to choose the best online psychic. Therefore, Kasamba makes the process easier by offering you 3 free minutes of chat time with each new counselor you try.

If you do not connect with the psychic you have chosen, you may end the session within the first 3 minutes without additional cost.

Even if you’ve found the perfect online psychic, Kasamba will still provide you with a free psychic consultation for the first 3 minutes of your session. Besides, the site offers up to 70% off your first session.

If you are dissatisfied with the reading, you may request a refund of up to $50 to be used toward the purchase of another reading.

Customer Reviews

Each Kasamba psychic reader has a profile entry, where they discuss their areas of specialization and the techniques they employ to give psychic readings online.

Customers have also posted reviews commenting on each reader’s validity, tone, and viewpoint.

2. AskNow – Best Finance and Career Psychic Readings by Phone

Pros

5-minute free psychic reading

Reliable iOS and Android app

Easy-to-use search filter

Rigorous vetting of online psychics

20 and 30-minute packages at $1 per minute

65+ phone psychics to call

Cons

$1/min deals are only available to new customers

AskNow is the youngest of the online companies offering psychic readings by phone that we’ve investigated.

That said, they’ve still been in business for 17 years and have one of the most comprehensive lists of verified online psychic readers on the Internet.

Furthermore, AskNow claims to deliver a well-screened, scrutinized, and tested advisor in everything from dream interpretation to fortune telling to past life readings.

The site employs just a tiny proportion of the psychics that apply.

Phone Psychic Readings Available

AskNow’s psychic readings include a wide variety of subjects, including astrology readings and tarot readings, numerology, prior incarnations, and dream interpretation.

Therefore, if you’re searching for anything in particular, you won’t have to seek far.

When you consider the free daily horoscope delivered to your inbox via email and the enormous Articles section that covers various issues linked to the psychic and spiritual worlds, you’ll see why AskNow is at the top of our list.

You may also see the weekly schedule and the availability of each advisor.

Another innovation that adds substantial value to the platform is AskNow’s mobile app, which is compatible with iOS and Android.

Promotions and Deals

AskNow gives you value for your money by providing psychic readers.

The site has a terrific deal for first-time customers, including a free psychic reading online and 20- and 30-minute packages for only $1 per minute.

Each of these $1/min packages includes 5 free master minutes with the platform’s most expensive and experienced gurus.

A reading with any of these expert psychic advisors would generally cost between $13.99 and $29.99 each minute. Thus, the 5-minute free psychic reading is worth $70.00.

Furthermore, a satisfaction guarantee will refund up to 5 minutes of your reading time if you are dissatisfied for any reason.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are an excellent gauge of the quality of online psychic services. It made us happy to discover that most of AskNow’s psychic readers received five stars from the platform’s users.

Clients’ ratings for each reading are available on their AskNow profile sites.

3. Keen – Best Psychic Phone Readings for Love and Life Questions

Pros

Experts in tarot readings over the phone

Handy “Find a Psychic” search filter

Informative “Readings 101” tool

10 minutes for 1.99

Reliable mobile application

Free psychic reading online (3 FREE minutes)

180+ phone psychics to call

Cons

Customer support is only available within certain hours.

For over 20 years, Keen has built one of the most well-known online psychic reading services for offering the most affordable psychic readings.

Keen is known for having the largest network of online psychics.

Add to that a dedicated phone app, a large selection of experts on tarot card readings, and incredible discounts, and it’s clear why Keen is in such close competition with some of the best psychic reading services accessible on the Internet.

Phone Psychic Readings Available

Keen is the place to go if you want to get a tarot reading from a professional specialist over the phone. It doesn’t matter if you wish to talk about your job or family since the tarot readers at Keen are knowledgeable about many subjects.

But tarot card readings aren’t the only thing Keen excels at. It is home to a carefully selected roster of clairvoyants, clairaudients, psychic mediums, astrologers, and even some Feng Shui psychic readers.

Find Your Psychic Advisor is the name of a feature that Keen offers to help consumers find the top psychics accessible. It is easy to use and will help you choose a reader based on;

Availability

Price

Skills

Specialties

Tools

To get the most out of your experience, you should also utilize Keen’s Readings 101 guide in their website’s Advisors part.

This section contains information on the many types of readings and tips on preparing for the most pleasurable and instructive psychic experience possible.

Promotions and Deals

Keen seems so confident in their online psychics’ abilities that they are willing to present you with a 3-minute free psychic reading so that you may test out one of their services.

A one-of-a-kind package enables you to test out a few additional psychic consultants before committing to a more in-depth reading.

For the modest price of $1.99, you may chat with a psychic reader for 10 minutes.

Furthermore, each Keen reading is backed by a satisfaction guarantee, which guarantees a refund of up to $25 if you are dissatisfied with the reading.

Customer Reviews

The Keen advisor bios are among the most detailed we’ve seen among the online psychic reading platforms we’ve examined.

This is attributable not just to the vast quantity of customer reviews but also to the fact that these assessments include ratings for specific treatment areas.

Each advisor, for example, is assigned a score depending on how well they perform in many areas, such as how kind, helpful, accurate, and honest they are.

4. Psychic Source – Best Psychic Readings over the Phone for Loss

Pros

Reliable iOS and Android app

Handy “Find a Psychic” feature

Free psychic reading online (3 FREE minutes)

The most well-known platform

10, 20, and 30-minute packages at $1 per minute

240+ phone psychics to call

Cons

The $1 per minute offer is exclusively for new clients

Psychic Source has been doing psychic interpretations by phone for over 30 years, making them industry veterans.

The psychic reading site will give you a mobile application, a selection of appealing start-up deals, and phone access to several psychic mediums to retain this reputation.

Psychic Source aims to educate its customers and satisfy their requirements by giving a section of its website called Articles that is designed more like a library.

Phone Psychic Readings Available

Psychic Source provides various types of psychic phone readings.

In addition to establishing the most diverse pool of psychic mediums available, they also provide everything from astrology readings and tarot readings to angel card readings and spiritual readings to assist you in finding answers to your problems.

Psychic Source’s Find a Psychic Tool makes it easy to find the best psychic reader for your requirements.

All you need to do is answer a few simple questions, and the user-friendly search engine will help you choose the psychic reader most suited to fulfill your requirements in less than a minute.

You should look at their extensive Articles section if you prefer using a browser.

They not only give informative articles on all things psychic but also provide tips on how to get the most out of your phone reading, chat psychic readings, or live reading.

Promotions and Deals

Because online psychic readings are priced by the minute, even a brief answer to an important question may quickly add up to a substantial fee.

Psychic Source is fully aware of this, which is why they offer new customers handsome discounts on the number of psychic minutes they utilize.

To begin, they offer introductory bundles of 10, 20, and 30 minutes for $1 a minute.

This deal allows you to try out a few different psychic readers until you find the one that provides the most value for your money.

Psychic Source will also give you 3 minutes of their time for free.

All of this is backed up by a reasonable satisfaction guarantee, which says that you are entitled to a free reading if you are disappointed with your most recently bought reading for any reason.

Customer Reviews

Psychic Source’s extensive profiles of all psychic readers contain information such as the reader’s areas of specialization, years of experience, reading style, and reading philosophy.

Customers may also suggest certain advisors based on how successfully they handle a range of themes such as love and relationships, money, jobs, and personal connections.

As a result, determining which of the available online psychics will most likely give a solution to your specific situation will be straightforward.

Guide to Phone Psychic Readings – What You Should Avoid

If this is your first time receiving a psychic prediction, you may find obtaining one online or over the phone quite challenging. Here are some tips you may want to remember:

Having Unreasonable Expectations

If it took you some time to arrive where you are today, expecting a psychic reading to fix all your problems in one session is ridiculous.

On rare occasions, spiritual readings may reveal miraculous revelations; nevertheless, the primary objective of a psychic is to give valuable advice and maybe hope for the future rather than a solution to the situation at hand.

Rushing Things

Impatience is not among the seven deadly sins, but it should be since it often worsens the problems that bring us to a psychic in the first place.

What makes things even more difficult is when we are too preoccupied to see that the healing provided by a reading requires both acceptance and patience.

If God created the universe in seven days, you should give your online psychic more than one opportunity to help you rebuild your world before giving up on receiving answers from them.

Being Pessimistic

The accuracy or precision of the replies does not define an excellent psychic or a good reading.

Instead, we should concentrate on how they assist us in seeing beyond the patterns we’ve learned to accept as usual.

If you want to get the most out of a psychic reading, have an open mind rather than a pessimistic one.

Not Allowing The Expert To Act As The Session’s Facilitator

In the words of The Dalai Lama, “When you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new.”

Because you have paid to hear what the psychic has to say, you should let them speak and trust that the psychic reading session will open your eyes (and heart) to the solution you need.

Why Should You Get a Phone Psychic Reading?

Gifted psychics generally agree that online readings provide more practical benefits than in-person appointments.

Even if this is true, what separates online psychic readings performed by phone, chat psychic readings, and video readings from one another?

Readings over the phone offer many benefits over other types of readings, the first of which is that they are more convenient.

Reading in an online chat room, for example, would require you to write and read simultaneously, significantly limiting your ability to participate in any other activity. In contrast, a visual reading would need you to pay close attention to the image on the screen.

However, psychic reading by phone would not need your total concentration since it would take place over the phone. You can do other things while listening, just as you would during a regular phone call.

Although phone psychic readings are somewhat more expensive than chat readings, phone readings are less costly than visual readings and are the most convenient of the three alternatives. The most time-consuming alternative is chat readings.

How We Ranked the Best Psychic Hotlines

No. of Phone Psychics

Our goal is to give you the best psychic readings by phone options. For this reason, we only prioritized online psychic reading sites with numerous gifted psychics offering phone readings.

This way, you’ll easily connect with a psychic that meets your needs since you have a large pool of experts to choose from.

Take Kasamba, for instance. The site has over 180 psychic reading experts who offer phone readings. And the best part? The majority have 5-star ratings. Therefore, you can rest assured you’re dealing with the best of the best.

Quality of Psychic Telephone Readings

The quality of online psychic readings varies from one site to another. With this in mind, we left no stone unturned while examining the quality of phone readings you’d get from each site.

For starters, we checked the customer reviews to see what previous users thought about the quality of services and paid close attention to the benefits and disadvantages they highlighted.

We also took the time to find out how each online psychic reading site narrowed down to the accurate psychics on their platform. We prioritized phone psychic reading sites with stringent screening criteria to ensure you only deal with industry experts.

Lastly, we considered the site’s years of experience and only chose sites with over 10 years of experience. We figured if the sites have been in business this long, they must be doing something right.

Prices

Free psychic readings are hard to come by. In most cases, you’ll have to part with a pretty penny to take advantage of expert psychic reading services.

While most of the sites we chose offer a form of free psychic reading, we also made sure that the paid readings were also pocket-friendly. This way, you’ll have no trouble scheduling an affordable follow-up appointment.

For instance, Kasamba has over 50 online psychics charging under $2 per minute. And if it’s your first time on the site, you get up to 70% OFF on your first psychic reading session. If this doesn’t scream bang for your buck, we don’t know what will.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Even accurate psychics are human, which means they can make mistakes. With this in mind, we ensured every site we chose for psychic reading over the phone offered some form of satisfaction guarantee.

Any online psychic reading site ready to give your money back if you’re unsatisfied believes in the quality of their service.

Take Kasamba, for instance; the site refunds up to $50 if you’re unhappy with your reading. You can use this to purchase another reading with a different psychic. And at Keen, you get up to $25 to purchase another reading.

Therefore, don’t hesitate to test any of the psychic websites we’ve recommended for psychic telephone reading. You have nothing to lose.

Reputation

We want you to get the best phone psychic readings online. The only way to achieve this is to recommend the best psychic reading websites.

Many people who’ve used these services will tell you that reputation is everything in the online psychic reading world. For this reason, we chose sites with stellar reputations.

For example, Keen has been providing cheap psychic phone readings since 1999 and has over 35 million happy customers. Not to mention, numerous customers rate the site 5/5.

Furthermore, the online psychic reading site employs strict screening processes to ensure you only deal with the best online psychics. And that’s just Keen.

FAQs about the Best Psychics Readings by Phone

How Do Psychic Readings by Phone Work?

Nowadays, getting a psychic phone reading or online is simple. The primary stages are as follows:

Create A Personal Account

To get a psychic reading over the phone from most sites, you must create an account using a credit card or a secure payment method, such as PayPal.

Locate A Psychic Reader To Assist You

Using the search tool provided by most internet psychic platforms, you may find a psychic specializing in answering the kind of question you need answers to.

Prices and other information, such as psychics’ talents and areas of specialization, are often published in their profiles, including additional background information.

Taking Charge Of Your Psychic Reading

You will pay on a minute-by-minute basis after the start of your psychic phone reading for as long as you remain online.

You may disconnect anytime, and the psychic reading charge will only cover the time you were in session.

Additional Suggestions

Asking questions before the call may help keep the discussion on track.

After asking your question, try to keep your queries to a minimum and concentrate on carefully listening to the replies.

It is also vital to keep an eye on the psychic to ensure that they are not trying to extend the chat by going off on a tangent, which may be irritating for all parties involved.

How Much Do Phone Psychics Charge Per Minute?

The price per minute for over the phone psychic reading frequently relies on the online psychic reading expert’s experience level or the amount they choose to charge.

While some services, such as AskNow, classify their online psychics as Top Rated, Elite, and Master, others, such as Psychic Source, merely identify a reader’s level depending on their price.

Specific systems allow online psychics to set their prices per minute.

How Accurate Are Online Psychic Readers?

The accuracy of readings obtained over the phone may vary. Some online psychics may be spot on, while others are nowhere near as accurate.

As a result, you must research and test out a few different psychic advisors or online psychic websites before deciding on one.

However, it’s crucial to note that the efficacy of a psychic session on psychic reading sites such as Keen and Kasamba is frequently determined less by the reader’s competence and more by the reader’s ability to build a personal and spiritual connection with the client.

Using the free online psychic readings and free psychic minutes deals provided by the online psychic reading sites covered in this research is a great way to evaluate the talents of several different psychics.

Can Psychics Perform Tarot Readings Over The Phone?

Yes, psychic advisors may provide tarot readings over the phone.

Although viewing tarot card readers mix their spreads is one of the most delightful elements of obtaining a tarot reading, it is not necessarily necessary for the customer to see the cards when having a tarot reading.

Also, contrary to widespread assumption, the customer doesn’t need to shuffle the cards or make any physical contact with them.

The formation of a magical link, also known as a conscious channel of communication, between the customer and the online psychic is all that is required for a tarot card reading or an online reading to be effective.

When Should You Call Phone Psychic Reading Services For Guidance?

You may seek guidance from a psychic reading service whenever you need aid and are willing to listen.

Online psychic readings have proven effective when a person is struggling with a severe personal dilemma and would benefit from hearing a sympathetic and intuitive tone of reason.

The following are some specific situations where visiting an online psychic for assistance would be appropriate and advantageous.

You Seem To Be Interested In Romance

The most often requested question regarding love on online psychic reading websites such as Kasamba and Keen usually incorporates future prophecies.

This is hardly surprising given that many people see love as either a revelation or a crisis, depending on whether a relationship is just beginning or ending.

In any case, paid or free psychic readings may help you get a fresh perspective on the situation by bringing light to any hidden emotions and ideas that may be unwittingly influencing your relationship with the other person.

You Can’t Sleep Because You’re Worried About Money

Money is perhaps one of the least understood parts of human existence. This is because it is, in essence, a talisman that represents something else. This classifies it as a kind of magic and puts it within the realm of psychic readings.

If you’re having money problems, it could be a good idea to consult with one of the most skilled financial psychics you can find.

Money may be seen as a psychological and magical mirror of the worth that exists deep inside a person. However, free psychic readings will give only give you a rough idea of the problem at hand. Therefore, consider paid readings from reputable psychic websites such as AskNow and Keen.

A paid online psychic reading may help you let go of emotional and psychological beliefs that may sabotage your ability to effect the necessary adjustments.

You Are Concerned About Your Health

Human beings exist biologically, but at a deeper level, they are vibrating.

The ability to perceive the world of vibrations is a crucial component of magical and psychic abilities. Choosing to get a free psychic reading or paid session online may be effective in discovering how specific light non-physical energies may be functioning in the background to harm your health.

Contemporary medical research supports a similar viewpoint, recognizing the tremendous influence that stress may have on both our physical and mental health.

You’re Having Trouble Making A Big Decision And Need Help

Do you have a big decision to make that’s made you lose sight of the forest for the trees? A reading with an online psychic reader may help you extend your vision beyond the constraints imposed by your problems. You will be able to see the situation for what it is rather than what you fear it will become.

Conclusion: Best Psychic Hotines to Call for 2023 Predictions

Nowadays, many choose to get a free psychic reading or pay for one to get advice and insight, and obtaining a phone psychic reading is arguably the most convenient way to do so.

If you want to get a free psychic reading online or a paid session, we’ve compiled a list of the best psychic reading sites that provide high-quality spiritual readings, tarot readings, past life readings, and so much more. You also get the most enticing discounts and freebies.

When we evaluated all of the online psychic reading sites that provide psychic services, Kasamba came out on top because they have some of the best psychic readers, a 70% discount on telephone psychic readings, and 3 free minutes.

Psychic Source and Keen came in second and third place, respectively, offering the most accurate psychic readings online.

The first for their $1/min packages and 30 years of experience, and the second for their love and life readings and the fact that they offer you three free minutes.

We hope our choices for the best online psychic readings over the phone have helped you pick the best platform for psychic readings online.

After your reading, you may feel inspired to tell others how valuable this psychic reading service can be in improving our lives.

