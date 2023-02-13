Sponsored

ProSolution Plus Reviews – Does It Work for Men or Negative Customer Complaints?

Is premature ejaculation ruining your sex life? Have you wondered if there was a natural solution to your not-so-little problem?

You’re not alone. More guys are dealing with premature ejaculation than would care to admit it. And yes, there are natural ways to get control of your erection and ejaculation. Some might require professional help, but at least some can improve their sex life discreetly.

This ProSolution Plus review will cover everything you need to know, from what it is and how it works to what results you can expect and the science backing up its claims. By the end, you should feel more ready than ever to take your sexual health into your own hands.

What Causes Premature Ejaculation?

Premature ejaculation occurs when a man orgasms and ejaculates during intercourse before he (or his partner) intends. It most often happens before or shortly after intercourse starts. The causes of premature ejaculation vary from person to person but can generally be categorized as physical or chemical, or emotional or psychological.

Physical or Chemical Causes

Low serotonin or dopamine levels

When the penis is extra sensitive to stimulation

Underlying erectile dysfunction diagnosis

Hormone imbalance (oxytocin, luteinizing hormone (LH), prolactin, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH))

Emotional or Psychological

Depression or anxiety

Stress

Relationship issues

Performance anxiety

Lack of confidence

Guilt

Premature ejaculation is a common problem affecting 30-40% of men at some point in their life. According to the American Urological Association (AUA), it is the most common type of male sexual dysfunction.

So, how can you treat your premature ejaculation issues and improve your sex life? Keep reading to find four ways you can reclaim your manhood.

How to Address Premature Ejaculation?

Options for tackling premature ejaculation vary depending on the root cause. Three of the four most common options are natural remedies to premature ejaculation. These remedies include counseling, behavioral therapy, medications, and all-natural supplements. If you’re unsure what the root cause of your issues is, we recommend consulting with a urologist.

In some cases, more than one approach can be tried simultaneously. Only you can decide which is right for you. If you want to know more about the all-natural supplement making strides to combat premature ejaculation, keep scrolling for our complete ProSolution Plus review.

What is ProSolution Plus?

ProSolution Plus is one of the best male enhancement supplements for premature ejaculation. The unique formula can also help men deal with other issues in the bedroom, from diminished libido to poor erection quality.

This doctor-approved male potency supplement is manufactured by one of the leading brands in the industry. With more than two decades of success producing high-quality, all-natural supplements, it’s no wonder why so many men trust Leading Edge Health. ProSolution Plus has helped thousands of men regain confidence, improve their sexual performance, and satisfy their partners.

The first thing we’ll discuss in this ProSolution Plus review is the benefits users can expect to experience with consistent supplementation.

Benefits of ProSolution Plus

The number one function of ProSolution Plus is to reduce the occurrence of premature ejaculation. But it’s not the only advantage associated with this supplement.

The following are some of the benefits users may experience supplementing daily with ProSolution Plus:

Increase nitric oxide and blood flow

Improve erection quality and duration

Better orgasm control

More intense orgasms

Boost self-confidence and reduce performance anxiety

Higher sex drive

Enhance sexual performance

Reduce stress and improve mood

More energy and sexual stamina

The benefits of supplementing with ProSolution Plus exceed those for sexual health by addressing general health concerns associated with low testosterone or aging. Continue reading our ProSolution Plus review to learn how each ingredient is essential in improving male physical and sexual health.

What’s in the ProSolution Plus Formula?

The ingredients in ProSolution Plus are supported by scientific research, though many have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. The formula carefully combines natural herbals, vitamins, and minerals to promote healthy sexual function, improve sexual performance, and increase sexual satisfaction.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus Terrestris is often included in male enhancement supplements because of its proven ability to improve erection quality and increase erection duration. It is also helpful for enhancing libido and improving sexual satisfaction. Other health benefits include supporting healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha)

Known for boosting nitric oxide levels, Withania Somnifera dilates blood vessels and increases blood flow to the penis. Increased blood flow helps improve erection quality and duration. Ashwagandha may also help with premature ejaculation while boosting libido and arousal.

Asparagus Adscendens Root

Although it’s been used as an aphrodisiac for hundreds of years in traditional medicine, more recent studies have found that Asparagus positively affects erectile function. Asparagus Adscendens help reduce inflammation and stress, increase sperm count and libido, and strengthen muscles in the penis. The combination of these effects helps men have more control over their erections, reducing the occurrence of premature ejaculation.

Mucuna Pruriens

Studies have found that treatment with Mucuna Pruriens can significantly improve fertility in men. Mucuna Pruriens may positively affect sperm quality, testosterone levels, and sex drive. Additional benefits may include greater erection control, increased libido, improved mood, and more energy.

Curculigo Orchioides Root

Curculigo Orchioides is a natural aphrodisiac traditionally used to impact sexual performance positively. It helps boost testosterone levels, improving sex drive in men with low libido and helping guys sustain stronger erections. The root of this flowering plant may also reduce inflammation and boost the immune system.

Shilajit is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals vital to the sexual health of both men and women. It helps address premature ejaculation and other sexual function issues by increasing testosterone levels. Asphaltum Exudate may also improve erection quality when taken continuously.

Asteracantha Longifolia

Asteracantha Longifolia is an herbal most commonly used to increase hemoglobin levels. It is included in this supplement for its effects on male sexual health, such as reducing premature ejaculation and contributing to longer-lasting erections. In addition to improving erection control and sexual stamina, Asteracantha can help guys experience more intense orgasms.

ProSolution Plus Clinical Trial

The makers of ProSolution Plus ordered a triple-blind clinical study to test the supplement’s efficacy. Over two months, 148 men were split into two groups, half receiving the ProSolution Plus formula and half receiving a placebo. The men were between the ages of 21 and 60, all with mild-to-moderate erectile issues, low libido, or premature ejaculation problems.

After the study, over 60% of the men taking ProSolution Plus showed positive results, while only a quarter of guys taking the placebo showed improvement. The ProSolution Plus group experienced the following effects:

67% improvement in erectile quality

78% improvement in sexual satisfaction

48% improvement in overall sexual function

No participants experienced side effects from the product . In the next section of our ProSolution Plus review, we’ll explain how this clinically-backed formula works.

How Does ProSolution Plus Work?

ProSolution Plus blends a unique group of ingredients focused on improving the sexual health and satisfaction of men. Some ingredients encourage natural testosterone production to raise testosterone levels, while others help reduce stress and anxiety to increase sexual desire and arousal.

Other herbs help boost nitric oxide levels, which increases blood circulation and can improve erection quality. As more blood travels to the penis, your erection will be harder, and you’ll have more erection control.

Increased erection control significantly minimizes premature ejaculation issues, allowing you to last longer before climaxing. The longer you can hold your orgasm off, the greater the intensity when you finally release.

ProSolution Plus works by honing in on the underlying symptoms of male sexual dysfunction and attempting to correct them.

How to Take ProSolution Plus

The daily recommended dosage of ProSolution Plus is two tablets. They should be taken with food or water around the same time each day. One box of ProSolution Plus contains 60 tablets, enough for a one-month supply.

Results are progressive, so the more you take the supplement, the better your results. Taking more than the recommended dose will not speed up results but may cause unwanted side effects.

How Long Before You See Results?

According to the manufacturer, noticeable results can take three to four weeks. Users who are otherwise healthy have reported experiencing significant changes in as little as two weeks. Although optimal benefits may take closer to three to six months of consistent supplementation, the benefits are cumulative. Results improve with time, so it’s best not to skip doses.

The formula is designed with all-natural components, which take time to build up slowly to improve sexual health over time. This process can take up to 30 days, depending on your overall health and whether you are deficient in any included nutrients. After one month, many users experience improved erection quality and reduced anxiety related to premature ejaculation.

ProSolution Plus Review – Pros and Cons

ProSolution Plus is one of the most effective male enhancement supplements for men suffering from premature ejaculation and a wide range of sexual health-related issues. The internet has many positive ProSolution Plus reviews and very few negative ones. Below are some advantages and disadvantages of this popular male enhancement supplement.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Formula supported by clinical study

Zero reported side effects

No prescription required

Doctor approved

Trusted brand

Made in the USA

Produced in cGMP-certified facilities

Bulk discounts

Discreet billing and shipping

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Results can take up to six weeks for some users

Only available online

Drawbacks are possible when treating your erectile issues with prescription medication or natural supplements. If the cons associated with ProSolution Plus don’t turn you off, it may help you may experience significant improvements in your sex life.

Where to Buy ProSolution Plus

If ProSolution Plus seems like it checks all the boxes for what you’re looking for in a male enhancement pill, you may be ready to pull the trigger. To buy ProSolution Plus, go directly to the manufacturer’s website to ensure you get genuine supplements.

It isn’t available for sale at health stores or approved for sale on other websites. ProSolution Plus is not a prescription formula, which means it isn’t sold at pharmacies, and you won’t need a prescription from your doctor.

Pricing

Purchasing from the official site gives you access to the most up-to-date offers, coupon codes, shipping deals, and bulk discounts. ProSolution Plus is available in the following package options:

1 Month Supply – 60 Tablets – $69.95

2 Months Supply – 120 Tablets – $119.95 ($59.98 per box)

3 Months Supply – 180 Tablets – $164.95 ($54.98 per box)

4 Months Supply – 240 Tablets – $209.95 ($52.49 per box)

5 Months Supply – 300 Tablets – $254.95 ($50.99 per box)

6 Months Supply – 360 Tablets – $299.95 ($49.99 per box)

12 Months Supply – 720 Tablets – $429.95 ($35.83 per box)

If you look for lower prices elsewhere, you may find them, but ordering from third-party retail websites may result in knock-off supplements containing dangerous ingredients.

Return Policy and Guarantee

Trying a new supplement can sometimes feel like a big step, especially if you’ve tried other options without success. Fortunately, ProSolution Plus comes with a risk-free trial and a 67-day money-back guarantee.

Take two months to see how this powerful supplement can change your sex life for the better. If you’re unsatisfied with your results within 67 days from the purchase date, return the used and unused portion of your order for a full refund of the purchase price.

ProSolution Plus Review – Frequently Asked Questions

We covered a lot of information in this ProSolution Plus review, but you may still have questions. Keep reading to find answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding ProSolution Plus.

Will I Experience Results Immediately with ProSolution Plus?

No, supplementing with ProSolution Plus does not produce immediate results.

Noticeable results may be experienced in as little as three to four weeks, though, according to some user reviews, it may be sooner. Optimal results can take between three and six months of daily use of ProSolution Plus. The benefits are cumulative, so you’ll need to continue taking ProSolution Plus for as long as you want to experience the benefits.

Natural supplements don’t produce results overnight due to the nature of the ingredients. Herbs, minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients take time to build up and repair deficiencies before providing results.

If you’re looking for a solution that will provide immediate results, you must understand that many options have unwanted adverse effects. All-natural male enhancement pills like ProSolution Plus are a safer alternative if you can wait for the benefits.

Does ProSolution Plus Have Side Effects?

ProSolution Plus has no reported side effects. The all-natural ingredients in the ProSolution Plus formula are backed by scientific evidence and are safe for consumption in recommended doses.

If you consume more than the recommended dosage, potential side effects you could experience include the following:

Mild headache

High blood pressure

Upset stomach

Diarrhea

Poor sleep quality

Anxiety

The best way to avoid adverse effects is to take only the recommended dose. Taking more than the daily dosage will not provide faster results. Natural ingredients take time to build up in your system.

Who Should Take ProSolution Plus?

ProSolution Plus is primarily marketed to older men who may struggle with decreased libido and sexual desire, premature ejaculation, or issues getting an erection. Although men over 40 are more likely to experience sexual difficulties, guys in their 20s or 30s suffering from low testosterone may also benefit.

Who Should Not Take ProSolution Plus?

Younger men who have normal to high testosterone levels would have no need for this supplement. If you are currently on medication to treat erectile dysfunction (ED), you might want to stay away from any supplements to avoid drug interactions or unwanted side effects. Men with problems stemming from a diagnosed medical condition should consult with a physician before taking testosterone boosters or supplements.

Does ProSolution Plus Offer Discounts or Coupon Codes?

You’ll need to order from the official manufacturer’s website for the latest discount and coupon codes. New deals are announced and can only be applied when you buy directly. It’s a good idea to check for any new deals before placing your order.

Are Orders Confidential?

Every order placed on the official website is billed and shipped discreetly. Your information is not shared with anyone, and your credit card billing statement will not indicate what was purchased. Orders are delivered in plain boxes to protect your privacy.

What’s the Difference Between ProSolution Plus and ProSolution Pills?

ProSolution Plus and ProSolution Pills aim to improve men’s sex lives by targeting various problems. ProSolution Plus is designed to reduce premature ejaculation and the occurrence of less-than-impressive erections.

ProSolution Pills help men achieve more intense orgasms while improving erection control and quality. Their formulas differ because they offer distinct solutions to male sexual health issues.

Final Thoughts – Is ProSolution Plus Right for You?

Our ProSolution Plus review has shown how effectively this supplement addresses premature ejaculation, low sex drive, performance anxiety, and erection quality.

We’ve examined the science behind the formula, how it works, and how long you must wait to experience the benefits. Satisfied users, doctors, and clinical trials support the brand’s claims that ProSolution Plus is a safe and natural alternative for alleviating male sexual health concerns.

If your sex life is suffering because you can’t wait to cross the finish line, ProSolution Plus may suit you. Only you can decide what is right for you. So please do your research, but revisit our ProSolution Plus review for comparison.

