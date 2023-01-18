Sponsored

Psychic Reading Online: Best Psychics Sites For Accurate Readings In 2023

Feeling stuck? Get a psychic reading online from the best psychics, talk with a real online psychic reader who can give valuable insights on love, career, life and your destiny

There are times in life when we are faced with numerous decisions and are unsure of which to take. It could be that you are simply searching for a sign before making your decision. In such times, getting in touch with a psychic reader can help provide you with a sense of direction and clarity.

If you are new to psychic readings, then this article is just for you. In a psychic reading, a psychic uses various psychic mediums to connect to your energy. This enables them to get a glimpse of your past, understand the present, and help you tap into the future.

A psychic reading can consist of palmistry, tarot cards, crystal balls, astrology, or numerology. In the old days, you had to visit a summer fair or carnival to get a psychic reading, but not so these days.

Today, you can schedule a consultation with an online psychic to get your reading done via video call, email, chat, or phone. You can also get various forms of readings: tarot, horoscope, fortune-telling, relationship readings, clairvoyants, and angel reading, to name a few. Regardless of what it is, you can get valuable insights into your family situation, career, and love life via an online psychic reading.

Finding the best online psychic reading services for spiritual readings on love can be difficult as there are many services to select from. With so many available, it is a challenge to find one that has real psychics and is there to help you.

This article will highlight 5 of the best psychic reading websites, what they offer and more.

Top 5 Psychic Reading Sites of 2023

1. Kasamba – is one of the best online psychics for those that want to know more about their love life and romance. As a first-time visitor, you get 70% OFF plus an additional 3 Minutes at no charge.

2. Psychic Source – Psychic Source offers genuine psychic mediums that Genuine psychic mediums. The psychics use astrology, tarot reading, clairvoyants, rune stone readings, and angel readings. you get 75% OFF plus 3 first Minutes free.

3. California Psychics – provides affordable psychic readings via chat or phone from real psychics

4. Keen Psychics – Gifted advisors for spiritual and energy readings (10 minutes for $1.99)

5. Purple Garden – offers the best psychic readings for those that want financial advice

Why trust us

We are an impartial third party interested in providing you and anyone else with the information they need to find the best online psychic readings websites. This enables us to be impartial, reviewing each online psychic website, the services they offer and their rates. This process ensures that every one of the best psychic readings websites offers accurate psychic readings to all clients.

1. Kasamba – Best Online Psychics for Love & Relationship Readings

If you have been trying and failing to find meaning behind certain events in your life and need some guidance, Kasamba can help you with that. This site has been in operation for over 20 years and has a strict recruitment policy to ensure that you can always find trustworthy and accurate psychic readings from real psychics. Due to its long operational history, it has become a reputable website that caters to almost every reading requirement.

One standout feature of this website is that you can contact an advisor to negotiate your rate before beginning your session. Furthermore, it has an intuitive mobile app that makes finding the right psychic easier for you.

As one of the best psychic reading websites, the rates at Kasamba are a bit higher; however, the 70% discount on your first reading helps. You also get the opportunity to try out the real psychics at this site before committing.

Newcomers get a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which provides up to $50 cashback if they aren’t happy with their first session.

Kasamba Readings Services

Fortune Telling

Fortune tellers are gifted clairvoyance using mystical items to provide answers to your questions about the future. There are more than 150 top-rated fortune tellers to choose from on Kasamba. You can expect to pay anything from $1 to $4 per minute of fortune-telling.

Career Forecasts

There are more than 180 career advisors on Kasamba, with all of them willing to aid you in enhancing your career. Furthermore, all the site’s online psychics are rated at least 4 stars. A career forecast costs around $2 to $3 per minute; nevertheless, the best psychics online charge significantly more than that.

Astrology Readings

Astrology readings can be a great way to find the answers you need among the stars. Kasamba has 104 top-rated astrologers that can answer your questions and guide you.

Kasamba’s online psychics also specialise in Vedic and Chinese astrology for those that want influence from a different culture. These online psychics charge between $1 per minute at the low end to $7 per minute per session.

Dream Analysis

Kasamba has more than 100 dream advisors that provide personal guidance via dream interpretation. It is known that dreams can have a significant influence on the decisions we make. This is why it is important to fully understand what your dreams are. The dream interpreters on Kasamba come highly rated, having earned their rankings over thousands of client readings.

Regarding rates, dream analysis can cost anything from $2.00 to $5.00.

Tarot Card Readings

You can open your mind or gain clarity in life to new possibilities with tarot card readers. You can connect with over 180 psychics skilled in tarot card reading. In all, you can apply the readings on tarot cards to just about any topic.

Apart from traditional tarot cards, the psychics at Kasamba can also offer angel card reading and cartomancy. Clairvoyants utilise cartomancy to delve into your personal life, providing you with specified reading. On the other hand, Angel cards are a lot more general, providing you with an overall view of your life.

There are top-rated card readers on Kasamba with lots of 5-star reviews. For these readings, psychics charge anything from $1.00 to $6.00 per minute, however, prices average around $2.00 and $4.00 per minute.

Love & Relationship Readings

With Kasamba you gain access to more than 250 relationships and love psychics ready to provide you with guidance. These online psychics help cover a host of niches, from divorce and affairs to dating and singles. They can also help cover child and parent relationships. Furthermore, quite a number of the psychics at Kasamba are LGBT-friendly, some of them even specialising in LGBT relationships.

When you conduct a love psychic at Kasamba, they can help advise on numerous love life-related aspects such as advising you on divorce and breakups, determining spousal compatibility or even helping you find your soulmate. You can also gain a new perspective on love, which helps improve your future prospects.

You can get readings from relationship and love psychics on Kasamba for as low as $1 per minute and as high as $5 per minute.

Psychic Readings

You can select from over 200 real online psychics on Kasamba. These psychics specialise in forms of psychic readings. Most of them have performed hundreds of readings, with all of them receiving largely positive reviews from their clients. This means you should have no problem finding the right psychic regardless of if you want to interpret a dream or want guidance on future decisions.

These gifted individuals utilise psychic tools such as runes and crystal balls to conduct their psychic readings. You can even enlist the services of pet mediums and psychics to help you get in touch with your deceased furry loved ones.

The rates for psychic readings come in various ranges. Some Kasamba advisors charge just $1.19 per minute for their readings, while others can charge more than $5.00 per minute.

2. Psychic Source – Best for Dream Interpretation and Spiritual Readings

Psychic Source has online psychic readings via phone, video, and chat mediums. The various options ensure that you can always choose the method best suited to you. Furthermore, it provides you with the chance to know your chosen online psychic much better.

Psychic Source categorises its online psychic readings into Types of Psychics and Types of Readings. As one of the best psychic readings websites, Psychic Source offers up the following types of readings:

Psychic Source Reading Services

Dream Interpretation

Dreams are just another way we as humans get messages. However, interpreting these messages, particularly when we don’t know what to look for, can be quite difficult. Fortunately, Psychic Source has more than 35 psychic mediums that specialise in dream interpretation. This volume of choice means that you can always find someone that suits you.

Love Readings

Love readings are perfect for those concerned about their existing relationships or love life. Psychic Source takes this type of reading seriously, as you have more than 150 psychics to select from. The psychic mediums in this category all come with a 5-star rating, however, they utilise various abilities and tools for their readings. Psychic Source enables you to narrow down your search using its inbuilt filters.

Spiritual Readings

Psychic Source offers spiritual readings where a psychic medium uses their natural abilities to answer any questions you might have. You should note that there are just a handful of medium psychics on Psychic Source that offer this service; however, this isn’t a bad thing. The dearth of psychics that specialise in this type of reading means that you don’t have to deal with sorting out your preferred medium psychic from the pack—a process that can be quite overwhelming.

Astrology and Numerology Readings

Just like the best psychic readings websites, Psychic Source offers numerology and astrology readings. This is especially useful for those that are interested in numerology and astrology. The service enables you to leverage a psychic reading in a particular aspect of your life, be it career or love. You can also opt for a general psychic readings session.

Angel & Tarot Card Readings

Quite a number of the online psychics at Psychic Source use cards during their readings; however, if you want someone to specifically draw cards for your session, there are a plethora of 4 and 5-star rated psychics to select from. You can also get cartomancy readings from Psychic Source, an option not available on most online psychic readings sites.

3. California Psychics – Most Affordable Psychic Reading

California Psychics is a popular platform designed to provide high-quality and accurate psychic readings to its clients. It has been doing so for more than 25 years and is known for having an extremely stringent screening process. This means that it is home to some of the best love psychics available.

For those new to the online psychic scene, California Psychics is safe and trustworthy. This is clearly evident by its client ratings. New users also get a complimentary offer when they get a session with a psychic reader.

California Psychics Reading Services

You can get a vast array of affordable psychic readings to select from. This ensures that you get the most out of your sessions. California Psychics is one of the best psychic readings websites as it has organised each category under the label “Psychic Topics”. This ensures that you can always select a psychic reader that is experienced in your unique situation.

When choosing online psychic readings, you can choose to get an instant text/call reading or schedule an appointment. This lets you select a reading session that depends on the urgency and your schedule.

A key feature that makes a session with a California Psychic unique is that you can keep your identity private. You also get the opportunity to choose if you would prefer a psychic reader that uses tools in their sessions. Tools such as astrology, tarot, numerology and more to gain further insight. Nevertheless, you can also choose psychic readings without any of these tools.

Life Path and Destiny

Life path readings were created to provide accurate and insightful guidance on what your path in life is. If you are feeling lost with no sense of purpose, California Psychics has more than 100 highly-rated online psychics to select from for help.

Moreover, you can discover how close you are to living your best life with a life path reading. You can also discover what the future holds for you. Reviews on the site have stated that the online psychics helped them realise their greater purpose in life.

Life path readings can be a wonderful way to discover yourself and your purpose in life. The online psychics that provide this service have also dealt with not knowing their path in life. Thanks to this first-hand experience, they will be able to provide you with practical life advice that actually works.

Career Advice

Waking up one day and realising that you seem stuck in your career can be quite frustrating. Nevertheless, when you consult with a psychic reader that specialises in career advice, you are able to gain the insight and clarity to make the right decisions in this aspect of your life. California Psychics has more than 200 reputable psychics to select from.

Your psychic reading online session can help discover the energy that is causing a barrier in your career. You can also gain insight into why you are experiencing roadblocks. The psychic reader of your choice can provide predictions about your career future, providing useful alternatives should you want to switch paths.

The online psychics that specialise in career advice readings on this site have more than 1,000 positive reviews, with the general theme being how accurate the online psychic readings were.

Relationships and Love

When you conduct a psychic reading on relationships and love, you can expect your psychic medium to pick up on pertinent information concerning your love life. This can provide you with personal guidance. Furthermore, most psychic readers that specialise in relationship and love have more than 10 years of experience in this niche.

A general theme you notice with California Psychics online psychics is that clients praise their ability to go beyond the superficial. Each session provides detailed advice that can help you get unstuck from any situation.

This type of reading is beneficial, particularly if you are in a confusing relationship or situation that doesn’t provide you with an objective perspective. There are more than 100 psychic mediums to consult for accurate psychic readings on this situation. Furthermore, these online psychic readings are conducted in a compassionate tone.

4. Keen Psychics – Most Diverse Pool of Psychics

Keen Psychics is another widely known psychic forum. As one of the best online psychic reading services, it offers a vast array of restring themes from real psychics that provide you with enlightenment. Transparency and accuracy are watchwords at Keen Psychics, and that is evident thanks to the reader profiles and great introductory offers.

This psychic website is not only secure and safe, but it also provides a satisfaction guarantee should you not get authentic advice and readings.

Perhaps a standout feature of Keen Psychics is the new clients get their first 3 minutes of a reading free.

Keen Psychics Reading Services

When it comes to the types of online psychic readings available at Keen, there are a plethora of options to select from. It is one of the best psychic reading websites as it has more than 20 reading themes you can select from. One of the great boons of having so many options is that you can always find real psychics that help you get the best out of your session.

Furthermore, you can connect with real psychics via call or chat. You even have some psychic mediums that connect with their clients via email. Booking a session in advance is easy for those that have a busy schedule.

Other Reading Categories

Keen also offers other reading categories for those that want a particular theme. The best psychic readings websites offer categories such as Angel Readings, Pets, Astrology, Tarot, and Life Questions, to name a few. The life questions category is best suited to those that want some clarification on a life-changing decision they are about to make. It could be that you are considering getting a pet, moving house, being confused about your purpose in life, or looking to make a significant purchase. Life readings can provide you with the confidence you need to make those decisions with faith.

Psychic Readings

Psychic readings from Keen’s online psychics are great for those that want general advice concerning their life. A psychic reading session is great because the online psychic can help discover more than one situation in your life that requires advice. This general psychic reading is great for those that have more than one pressing issue in their life.

Keen Psychics seems to place its most experienced psychic readers in this category which has made the category quite popular. Out of the 200+ online psychics on Keen, more than 100 have at least 10 years of experience, having conducted more than 50,000 psychic readings. This stat ensures that you feel at ease when you get a psychic reading.

A popular attraction of this category is that most of the online psychics have a host of talents. This means that you can always find the right online psychics with the talents you require. For instance, if you prefer a psychic reader that sees visions, Keen ensures you can seamlessly find a clairvoyant. This ensures you get advice in a manner that best speaks to you.

Financial Outlook

Finances is something that affects every one of us, regardless of who we are in life. This theme can be particularly stressful. Fortunately, consulting with an online psychic in this area can help ease any financial concerns you have. They can also give impartial advice that puts you at ease.

Most of the online psychics in this category have experience with helping thousands of clients get insight into their situation. Keen’s online psychics are also praised for providing accurate psychic readings. There are more than 40 financial online psychics at your disposal with Keen, meaning you can select the best psychics online to ease your worries.

You should also note that unlike some of the best psychic readings websites that split financial and career outlooks into separate categories, Keen Psychics doesn’t. This means that you can also get personal advice concerning your career. The real psychics at Keen Psychics can help you recognise the career path that best aligns with your soul’s purpose. They can also offer guidance for those looking to change careers.

Relationships and Love

The online psychics with experience in this niche are always keen on providing you with a clear insight into your potential connections. They can also help you mend your relationships. Keen’s online psychics provide the guidance you need to help you decide what relationships in your life are worth fighting for. There are over 150 online psychics to select from, the majority of them having at least a 4.5-star rating. This high standard is particularly reassuring as you can be sure to get accurate psychic readings.

If you want even more specialised insight, the majority of online psychics in this niche can draw on their experience aiding clients with soulmate connections, infidelity, divorce, and breakups. The ability to get detailed advice on just about any situation makes this quite easy.

5. Purple Garden – Best Readings for Money Matters

Psychic readings or tarot readings can be a great way to connect with your higher self. Purple Garden is another one of the best psychic reading websites where you can get almost every topic, from finances and career to relationships and love.

Purple Garden is seen as one of the best online psychics for tarot readings. You can get a host of psychic readings such as live advisory, harmony advisory, palm readings and more. Purple Garden offers live psychic chat coupled with a clean and user-friendly interface. You also get an extensive list of the best online psychics to select from. Purple Garden also offers a live video call on its online psychic reading mobile app to ensure you can meet face-to-face with real psychics wherever you are.

As stated earlier in the article, there are a plethora of online psychic readings websites online. This makes it difficult to find out which ones are genuine with real psychics and which are phoney. Fortunately, you can get one of the best online psychic readings from real psychics at Purple Garden.

At first glance, it can be difficult to ascertain if Purple Garden is one of the good ones. This is because information on the website can be difficult to find until you spend a lot more time on the site. Nevertheless, it has information on its site saying it has existed for years. More so, there are a multitude of satisfied customers recommending Purple Garden’s top-rated online psychic readers.

Purple Garden is one of the best psychic readings websites. It was created by the creators of Bitwine Psychics and Purple Ocean. It has over 1,500 medium psychics online to select from. Furthermore, Purple Garden comes with a mobile app for Android and iOS built with an easy user interface.

Purple Garden provides chat, voice calling, and video call readings. You get the opportunity to check out each psychic reader via their personal bios. This process enables you to have a feel of the reader’s energy level. Purple Garden’s readers are available 24 hours a day, each week; however, not every reader is available all the time.

You can get psychic readings via chat, voice calls, and video calls on Purple Garden. This is great compared to other websites that barely offer ways to speak with your psychic medium. A standout feature that Purple Garden enjoys is Journeys. You don’t get free psychic readings on Purple Garden, as there are no free trials.

Nevertheless, you get the opportunity to view Purple Gaden’s psychic readers according to their customer reviews. Online psychics charge per minute, each one charging a different fee. Fortunately, Purple Garden is extremely transparent about these rates, and you can view them directly on the online psychic’s profile.

Furthermore, you also get palm readings coupled with other types of readings. If you want affordable psychic readings, you will be pleased to know that Purple Garden frequently provides discounts to its customers.

A unique feature that helps Purple Garden stand out from other psychic reading websites is the Journeys feature. This feature enables customers on the mobile app to share their experiences with psychic readers. It can also be used to learn from the experience of others. All you have to do is find the Journey’s option to access the feature.

With Journey, users can explore numerous life topics, all at no extra charge. The concerns and issues that the Journeys feature explores are:

Decision making

Feeling stressed or uneasiness

Twin flames

Soulmates

Career

Relationship problems

Feeling sad

When you will find love

Breakups

Infidelity

Purple Garden Reading Services

There are various psychic readings you can get from Purple Garden. When you visit via the website, you get the opportunity to look at the entire range of services. On the Purple Garden mobile app, you will need to select categories to see the available psychic readings. You can click on a particular psychic medium’s profile to see the list of psychic readings they offer.

Dream Analysis

We all have some dreams that leave us with more questions than answers when we wake up. The dream interpreters at Purple Garden can help us understand what those dreams are and the messages in them. Dreaming can help promote healing, control our fears, and become completely free of the things that hold us back.

The dream interpreters at Purple Garden can help you analyse your dreams by charting the way forward. These phone psychics can help you understand yourself better using numerous symbols.

Angel Insights

Angel insights help you have direct communication with angels around you. These guardian angels can provide guidance in your life by answering just about any question you may have about the things hidden from you.

Everyone, especially those suffering from loss, can find angel insights quite beneficial to their healing process. During an angel card reading session, you have the opportunity to ask open-ended and specific questions. This is the most effective way to get the most out of your psychic readings. You should view an angel insight as a chance to experience the benefits of connecting with your guardian angel.

Oracle Guidance

To the real psychics at Purple Garden, tarot cards and oracles are almost one and the same. They are both card readings; however, oracle cards aren’t as particular as tarot cards. This means that their message is quite easy to understand.

Oracle guidance can help convey a simple yet intricate message. This is in contrast to a tarot card reading that provides messages that can be too ambiguous for some. Oracle guidance, as the name states, is there to guide you when making decisions that shape your future.

Astrology and Horoscopes

Astrology can be a great way to understand all the trials and things you have gone through in your past. A horoscope can help you see the type of person you are, coupled with the type of person you want others to see you as. Additionally, horoscopes can help confirm any issues you are currently facing, the success you might experience, and what your ideal life is like.

An online psychic reader that specialises in horoscopes and astrology can use their skills to aid your decision-making process. It can also be used to help you predict the future.

Palm Readings

Palm readings are done in a unique way at Purple Garden. This is because they are offered via video calls. You simply have to show your palms to the psychic medium. Getting a palm reading can be a great way to gain clarity about a particular situation or your future. With a palm reading, you get more information about the future and what actions you have to take to achieve them. A palm reading session with a psychic reader at Purple Garden helps you discover your weaknesses and strengths while providing you with the required insight needed to overcome barriers to your success.

Love Readings

Love readings can help provide clarity on certain relationship and love issues. It can be quite impossible to know if someone is your soulmate, particularly if you are just meeting them. With love readings, you can find out if your feelings for them are genuine. A love relationship can help you discover if your spouse is your soulmate and if you are destined to marry each other.

Psychic Readings

With psychic readings sessions, the medium psychic can sense and see the energy around you. This helps them learn things about you that you don’t even know. To ensure that you get accurate psychic readings, Purple Garden houses only the best psychics online to ensure your visions are effectively translated. Furthermore, these phone psychics can provide you with important advice.

Tarot Readings

Tarot readings are extremely undervalued. The readings provide lots of accuracy and information concerning your life. The tarot readers with natural talents discover all there is to know about you thanks to the cards.

You can also use the tarot readings to get detailed information on how you can improve your life. Tarot readings are great for those that undergo negative thoughts.

General Information and Frequently Asked Questions

Who needs a psychic reading?

A psychic reading is great for anyone that is heart centred and has concerns and questions about their life. It can also be beneficial for those that want greater clarity in life, benefit from the truth and have a connection with their soul.

Does an online psychic tell you what you want to hear?

No, real psychics do not tell you what you want to hear. Their aim is to help you identify areas in your life that aren’t aligning with your soul’s purpose. Furthermore, an online psychic has no skin in the game. They just want to help you achieve your true self.

How can a psychic reading be done on the phone or online?

Contrary to what popular media shows, an online psychic doesn’t have to be in the same room with you to conduct psychic readings. Real psychics can read your energy which transcends location and time. You don’t have to be physically present with your psychic in order for them to conduct a free psychic reading.

Online psychics can receive the information they require from their spirit guides. The best psychic readings websites have online psychics that are located all around the world. For this reason, it can be quite difficult to arrange an in-person meeting. Nevertheless, you do not need to be physically present to get accurate psychic readings.

How can one identify a good psychic reading?

A good psychic reading is one that combines practical advice with accurate insight. It should also foster inspiration and faith. After getting a psychic reading, you should self-examine yourself and recognise your abilities and gifts. The main aim of a psychic reading is to give you the power to change.

To this end, you need to be cautious of any psychic mediums that tell you only they have the power to access psychic information. We are all surrounded by guardian angels that offer us intuitive information. Real psychics are able to tap into this energy by developing their abilities. This is how they are able to provide psychic readings.