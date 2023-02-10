Sponsored

Best Real Money Casino Apps iOS & Android (2023): 12 Online Casino Apps That Pay Real Money

Looking for the best real money casino app but don’t know where to find it? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

Our team of gambling experts did the heavy lifting for you, and after days of extensive research and analysis, we’ve managed to compile a list of the top real-money casino apps.

We ranked them by the variety of games, generous bonuses, design, and user experience. In the end, we found Red Dog to be the best option overall — but it is definitely not the only app to know about — we ranked 12 in total!

Sounds exciting? Let’s dive right in.

Best Real Money Casino Apps

1. Red Dog – Best Real Money Casino App Overall

Pros:

Exclusive 240% sign-up bonus

40 free spins on Spring Wilds

0 transaction fees

High-RTP slot games

Live dealer games for registered players

24/7 reload bonus

Cons:

High minimum payout

After detailed research, we have found that the best real-money casino app is Red Dog. Created over a decade ago, this online casino is fully licensed by Curacao eGaming and offers the finest casino games from RTG.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.9/5

Red Dog is a slots-heavy casino, but you will also find a good selection of table games, including roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and keno. The live dealer casino games are powered by Visionary iGaming and include popular titles like American Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and Super 6.

The rest of the casino is powered exclusively by RealTime Gaming, a major casino game provider. Some of our favorites at Red Dog include Aztec’s Millions, Cleopatra’s Gold, Caesar’s Empire, and Jackpot Pinatas.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

If you sign up at Red Dog, you can use the bonus code “ADORABLE” to receive a 240% match deposit bonus.

Apart from bonus funds, this promotion also includes 40 bonus spins on the Spring Wilds slot machine. The wagering requirements are x35, which is about average in the industry. As a regular user, you can also claim the 24/7 reload bonus, which is for all Red Dog users.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.9/5

Red Dog allows you to use crypto for deposits and withdrawals, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. You can also use Visa and Mastercard credit/debit cards, as well as Neosurf.

The minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto, and $30 for credit and debit cards. There are no deposit or withdrawal fees, which is a significant plus.

Withdrawals using Bitcoin can take up to 24 hours, while other methods can take between 3 to 5 days. The minimum withdrawal is $150, which might be a bit too high for lower-stakes gamblers.

Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Service: 5/5

Whether you want to play slot games or check out the bonus offers, Red Dog is a secure casino app regardless of the mobile device you use. We tested the site on iOS, Android, and Windows devices and had no issues whatsoever.

The customer support is top-notch. We like that the Contact page is highlighted in the main menu and that you can contact the team 24/7 via live chat, email, or phone.

Check out the website of Red Dog Casino and find out more details about its bonuses.

2. Ignition – Best Real Money Casino App for Poker

Pros:

$1m+ GTD poker tournaments every month

Fantastic poker tourneys for exciting gaming

$3,000 welcome package

3 dozen live dealer games

Ignition Miles rewards

Excellent design

Cons:

No e-wallets

If you’re here to find the best casino to play poker online, look no further than Ignition. Fully licensed and in business since 2016, this casino app hosts the most amazing poker tourneys with $1m+ GTD every month.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

There’s a great selection of all the classic casino games like slots, blackjack, and roulette. But where this gambling site really shines is in the quality and variety of its poker games. There are all the popular variants like Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud. But what sets Ignition apart is the amazing tournament schedule.

Every single month, there are events with guaranteed prize pools of $1 million and more! And if that’s not enough, there are also weekly tournaments with jackpots worth up to $250,000.

Maybe the best part is that you can join the tables anonymously, so you don’t have to worry about sharks.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Ignition welcomes new customers with a 300% match welcome deposit bonus of up to $3,000. There are 2 parts to this bonus – $1,500 for slots and other casino games and $1,500 exclusively for poker.

In addition, there are wagering requirements of only 25x attached to the bonus, which is quite low, especially when compared to other online casinos.

Ongoing promos are also available, especially for poker players. Examples include the Bad Beat Bonus and the Royal Flush bonus. And if you refer a friend to the platform, you can earn $100.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

This gambling site offers 8 payment options, which is great. The methods available include credit cards, vouchers, and cryptocurrency. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Litecoin.

Withdrawals are processed pretty quickly too. If you use crypto, you’ll receive your money within 24 hours. For fiat withdrawals, it might take up to 5 business days for the payouts to be processed.

Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Service: 4.9/5

The Ignition website is fully optimized for mobile devices. You can access all the casino games and poker tables from your smartphone or tablet. And if you’re a poker fan, there’s even a dedicated Ignition poker app that you can download!

The support agents can be reached 24/7, and you can get in touch with them via live chat or email. The Ignition forum is a central place for players to come together and talk about their experiences with online gambling.

Click here to check out the amazing Ignition poker bonuses available now.

3. Slots.lv – Best Real Money Casino App for Slots

Pros:

3 dozen progressive jackpots

Eight-figure jackpot pools

$5,000 sign-up bonus

Over 250 casino games

Monthly $5,000,000 hot drops

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

Live dealer selection could be better

Nothing beats the thrill of hunting life-changing jackpots, and our top pick for all you thrill seekers is Slots.lv. Operational for a decade, this place boasts over 30 jackpot slots with 8-figure prize pools.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

The Slots.lv catalog is fairly well-rounded, but this place excels in the jackpot department. You’ll find over 30 progressive slots here, including popular titles like 777 Deluxe (over $300k jackpot!), 10 Times Vegas, A Night With Cleo, and more.

We found that Slots.lv also offers all the classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, and video poker. The live dealer selection is a bit lacking, but overall, the game quality is excellent thanks to industry-leading providers like Spinomenal, RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, and Genesis, among others.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Newcomers at Slots.lv can take advantage of two different welcome bonuses, both in 9-tiers. The first option is a $5,000 fiat welcome package, while the second is a $7,500 Bitcoin welcome bonus.

The wagering requirements for both bonuses are 35x.

There are plenty of other promos to choose from as well, including cashback reload bonuses. Plus, every month, Slots.lv drops $5,000,000 in Hot Drops.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

In the banking department, Slots.lv offers plenty of options, including credit cards, Bitcoin, credit cards, and bank transfers. The only notable exception is e-wallets like PayPal and Neteller.

When you decide to cash out, your withdrawal will be processed within 3-5 business days on average. If you use Bitcoin, the transaction should only take a few hours.

Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Service: 4.8/5

The selection of online games is slightly limited if you access the casino site via a mobile device. However, all the essentials are there, including slots, table games, and live dealer tables. The mobile site is fairly well-optimized overall.

If you ever need assistance, customer support is available 24/7 via live chat or email. You can also browse the FAQ section for answers to common questions or dive into the official forum.

Click here to check out the latest Slots.lv jackpot slot games.

4. Super Slots – Most Generous Bonus of All Real Money Casino Apps

Pros:

$6,000 sign-up package

400% boost for crypto players

Excellent game studios

Amazing variety of jackpot slot games

Cons:

Higher playthrough requirements for the cryptocurrency bonus

Slightly limited mobile site

If you’re hunting for the best casino bonuses, don’t miss Super Slots – whether you use fiat or crypto, you can claim either $6,000 or a massive 400% crypto boost of up to $4,000 on your first deposit.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.75/5

Super Slots has partnered with some of the most celebrated game providers in the iGaming industry. Thanks to this, the casino can offer you an excellent selection of slots, table games, and more.

You’ll never get bored here, as new titles are added on a regular basis. BetSoft is arguably the top provider on the platform, and we wholeheartedly recommend the company’s 5-reel slot games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Bonuses, promotions, cashback – you name it, Super Slots has got it. Very few online casinos offer what Super Slots has, which includes a 6-tier fiat welcome bonus of up to $6,000 and a 400% deposit match for crypto players (up to $4k on your first deposit).

Wagering requirements are set at 35x the deposit + bonus amount for the standard package and 48x for the cryptocurrency deal.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5

You can fund your Super Slots account using fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies. The latter is the recommended method, as it allows for instant deposits and withdrawals that are processed within 24 hours.

The banking section is nothing out of the ordinary, but it gets the job done. You can use Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and a handful of other methods to move your money around.

Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Service: 4.75/5

You can access Super Slots on the go by visiting the casino through your mobile browser. The site works on all mobile devices and stands its ground when compared to other iOS and Android casino apps.

However, you still can’t access 100% of the catalog on mobile.

The customer support team is available 24/7, and you can reach them via live chat or email. We tested both methods and can confirm that the agents are professional and helpful.

Click here to claim the best casino bonuses at Super Slots available right now.

5. Bitstarz – Best Online Real Money Casino App for Crypto Players

Pros:

5 BTC welcome package with 180 bonus spins

20 free spins just for verifying your email

4,000+ games

Provably fair games

5-15-minute withdrawals

Cons:

Crypto banking only

Bitstarz is widely hailed as the king of crypto online casinos, and it makes our rundown for today the top pick for cryptocurrency users.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.75/5

Bitstarz offers over 4,000 titles from nearly 50 software studios. You can check out provably fair games like Space XY or exclusive games like Master Of Starz, available only at this online casino.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus at Bitstarz is pretty sweet, especially for crypto users. You can get up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins when you sign up and make your first four deposits. Also, just to verify your email, you will receive 20 free spins – so a total of 200 free spins!

The wagering requirements are 40x the bonus amount, which is fairly standard in the industry. Apart from the welcome package, you can join Table Wars and Slots Wars tourneys.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.75/5

When reviewing Bitstarz, we found that you can only use cryptocurrencies for banking. If that’s OK with you, then you will be happy to know that Bitstarz supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Tether.

The processing time is nearly instantaneous, and there are zero attached fees. Crypto payouts are handled within 5 to 15 minutes, which is fantastic.

Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Service: 4.8/5

The Bitstarz website is visually pleasing and easy to navigate. What’s more, the mobile version of their site is just as good and fully optimized for smaller screens.

The support team is available 24/7 for assistance with live chat and email. In our experience, they are always very helpful and responsive!

Check out the website of Bitstarz to find out more about its latest casino promos.

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Casino Apps Online

Variety and Quality of Mobile Casino Games:

After checking the safety and licensing, the first thing we look for in a good casino app is the variety and quality of the mobile games offered. We only want to recommend apps that offer a great selection of games from top software providers, as well as plenty of variety.

We’re looking for online slots, table games, specialty games, video poker games, and live dealer games. Free games should be available to make sure you have endless fun!

Bonuses and Promotions:

The next thing we consider is the bonuses available to mobile users. We want to make sure that you’re getting the best possible value when you play at a real money casino app, so we only recommend apps that offer generous bonuses and plenty of ongoing promotions.

Beyond the sheer bonus money, we looked for fair wagering requirements and bonus terms so you can actually withdraw your winnings when you meet them. We also look for exclusive mobile bonuses, which can give you extra value when you play real money casino games on your phone or tablet.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times:

When you’re playing for real money, you need to be able to deposit and withdraw funds quickly and easily from your casino app. We only recommend apps that offer a wide range of banking options, from debit and credit cards to e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

We check the withdrawal times, too, to make sure you can get your hands on your winnings in a timely manner. No one wants to wait weeks to receive their money, so we only recommend casinos with fast and reliable withdrawals and the lowest possible fees.

Mobile Gaming Optimization and Customer Service:

Needless to say, the gambling platform needs to be mobile-friendly to give users the best possible experience. We check for things like responsive design, easy navigation, and a user-friendly interface.

Finally, we drop a line to contact customer service to make sure they’re available 24/7 and able to help with any issues you might have while playing at the casino.

Guide to the Best Mobile Casino Apps for Real Money: FAQs

Are Real Money Mobile Casino Apps Safe?

Yes, all real money gambling apps we recommend are 100% safe. All of the casinos that we recommend have been verified and approved by a third party.

When looking for a safe online casino, it is important to do your research. There are many online casinos that are not legitimate businesses, and these should be avoided at all costs.

The best way to ensure that you are playing at a safe online casino is to only play at casinos that are recommended by reputable sources that check licensing info, security, and the validity of software providers.

Where Can I Download Real Money Casino Apps?

Many online casinos offer dedicated Android casino apps via Google Play Store if you use an Android device or dedicated iPhone casino apps optimized for iOS devices via the App Store.

Some of the recommended casino apps simply deliver a mobile casino site, while the best free casino apps offer extra features.

Can I Play Real Money Casino Games on My Mobile?

Yes, all of our recommended casinos offer real-money casino games that can be played on your mobile device. This includes both the best online slots and table games like blackjack, roulette games, baccarat, and more.

What is the Best Mobile Casino App To Use?

The top mobile casino app is Red Dog. The site offers the best casino app games from RTG, combined with a generous welcome bonus and a variety of banking options.

For the best kick-off of your online gaming journey, enter the exclusive bonus code “ADORABLE” for a 240% deposit match bonus and 40 free spins on Spring Wilds.

What Are the Best Casino Apps That Pay Out Real Money?

If you’re looking for casino apps that pay real money, the top casino apps, in our opinion, are:

Can I Win Real Money at Mobile Casino Apps?

Yes, you can win money for real as long as you wager real money. Regardless of the mobile devices you use, the best casino apps guarantee fast and secure payouts. Also, we always recommend playing free games first before putting real money on the line.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Real Money Casino Apps

Red Dog: The best casino app overall. Red Dog online casino hosts the best mobile slots and real money casino games from RealTime Gaming (RTG); use our exclusive welcome bonus code “ADORABLE” for a 240% deposit bonus and 40 free spins on Spring Wilds.

Ignition: This is our favorite casino app for poker fans. Ignition hosts multi-million dollar poker events every month and welcomes you aboard with a deposit bonus of up to $3,000 for casino games and poker.

Slots.lv: We found that it is the best option for jackpot slot games. With 8-figure jackpot prize pools, Slots.lv also boasts an interesting 9-tiered welcome bonus of up to $5,000 (up to $7,500 if you use cryptocurrency).

Super Slots: The king of welcome bonuses! At Super Slots, new players using fiat can claim a 6-tiered welcome bonus of up to $6,000. As a crypto user, you can claim a massive 400% deposit match bonus of up to $4,000.

Bitstarz: This is the best Bitcoin casino app. This casino gaming platform offers an impressive collection of over 4,000 games optimized for mobile play on iOS and Android devices. New players can claim up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus funds and 180 free spins on the side.

How to Join Real Money Mobile Casino Apps

Joining real-money casino apps takes about 4 minutes of your time. Here is how to join casino apps that pay real money, using Red Dog as an example.

Step 1: Create Your Online Casino Account

Visit the Red Dog casino site and create your account by selecting “Sign Up”;

Enter your personal details, including name, address, email, and date of birth;

Choose a username and password for your account;

Tick the boxes to agree to the terms and conditions and select “Create Account”.

Step 2: Deposit Funds

Log into your casino account using your username and password;

Hover over the “Cashier” tab and select “Deposit”;

Choose your preferred banking method and enter the amount you wish to deposit;

Click “Deposit” to complete the transaction.

Step 3: Start Playing Real Money Casino Games

From the lobby, browse through the different casino games offered;

Select the game you want to play and click “Play Now”;

Choose how much you want to bet and click “Spin” or “Deal” to start playing!

And that’s it!

Once you’ve completed these three simple steps, you can start playing all your favorite casino games for real money. The process is pretty similar for most mobile casino sites.

So, Did You Find the Best Real Money Casino Apps Online?

As we are nearing the finish line, we would like to once again point out that Red Dog is the best online casino app overall.

The site is easy to navigate, has a great selection of games, and offers a fantastic welcome bonus.

But based on your gambling preferences, other mobile casino apps might suit you better. For example, Bitstarz is the king of crypto online casinos, while Ignition is the No. 1 option for poker fans.

So check out our top 5 summary of the best mobile casino apps, take your pick, and have fun. Please always remember to gamble responsibly.

