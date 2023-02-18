Sponsored

Roman Reviews: (Ro.co) Effective At-Home Men’s Health Treatments That Work?

Sexual health is very crucial in every adult’s life. If you are dealing with sexual issues, there is a need to seek professional help before the problem gets out of hand.

Roman is a virtual healthcare website that addresses and supports many issues that arise in men and women’s health and eliminates embarrassing face-to-face visits with the doctor. The clinic tackles various health problems creates a treatment plan, and offers prescription medication.

This Roman review will discuss everything you need about the telehealth company.

What is Roman?

Roman is a brand (powered by RO) that offers diagnosing and prescriptions medications from the comfort of your home. They handle various health issues, including sexual health, allergies, hair loss, weight management, mental health, skincare, and overall health. The company manufactures high-quality products which are easily accessible and convenient.

With the help of some of the best experts in men’s health, the telehealth company is dedicated to offering treatment to men without leaving their homes. The health clinic is discreet, so you don’t have to worry about vulnerability and embarrassment when visiting a physical clinic.

You will receive the best healthcare online and get products delivered to your mail. With Roman, you get quick treatment and unlimited follow-ups from the best-licensed doctors.

All the treatments and prescriptions offered by Roman are backed by scientific research and do not interfere with bodily functions. The telehealth company gets the products from wholesale distributors approved by the FDA. However, you can get generic and brand-name versions of products.

You can talk to health care professionals anytime in different fields like family medicine, psychology and counseling, sexual health, neurology, nutrition, urology, pulmonology, and pathology. If you are unsuitable for Telehealth, the doctors recommend you to a doctor for further evaluation.

How Does Roman Work?

You don’t need to see a doctor in person to use Ro. However, for eligibility, you need to have seen a doctor within the past three years. During your online visit, your doctor or health care practitioner will depend on the information you provide through chat, phone call, or video call.

Roman reviews your symptoms and medical history and makes personalized treatment recommendations based on your diagnosis. Sometimes, the doctors request laboratory tests before the consultation to determine if you have underlying medical conditions.

Roman physicians review laboratory results free of charge within 24 hours. After the initial online visit, a specialist will handle your problem in the given field. You will then receive a personalized treatment plan from your physician. You can ask follow-up questions if you have any.

If your doctor recommends medication, you can order from Roman’s online pharmacy and have it shipped discretely to your mail. Ro offers free shipping for each order. You don’t need a prescription to use Ro; your doctor deems it safe after your online assessment. The company uses telemedicine technology that allows doctors and nurses to provide remote treatment.

Ro allows patients to access information about their doctors or nurses. You will find their resume, medical licenses, certificates, and other credentials.

What You Will Find in Roman

Roman provides services in the following categories:

Sexual Health

Weight loss

Fertility

Hair and skin

Daily health

Mental health

Sexual Health

In the sexual health category, Ro tackles Erectile Dysfunction, premature ejaculation, cold sores, and genital herpes.

If you have symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction, it can be embarrassing to seek help. That’s how Roman comes in with their discreet personalized treatment plan. There are several causes of ED, including anxiety, stress, cigarette smoking, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and more. When you seek help from Ro, your doctor will evaluate the condition, rule out any underlying issues and offer prescription medication.

The ED medications available in Roman online pharmacies are Sildenafil generic Viagra, and Tadalafil, a generic form of Cialis. Roman physicians also prescribe branded Viagra. Both medications are good in terms of efficacy and safety. You can get Sildenafil starting at $4/dose and Tadalafil starting at $8/dose. Branded Tadalafil is priced at $20/dose.

Premature ejaculation – Roman helps you last longer by treating premature ejaculation. The cost of your treatment will depend on the mode. Your doctor may prescribe

Roman wipes to help you last longer in bed. The wipes have 4% benzocaine which has been proven to stop premature ejaculation. You can get eight wipes at $22 per month. A three-month kit of 24 wipes is priced at $65.76. Using the Roman wipes is simple; apply them on the sensitive part of the penis and wait five minutes to dry.

Your Roman healthcare provider may put you on Sertraline, a generic form of Zoloft. You can take Sertraline daily at your preferred time or 4-8 hours before sex. Using the product daily is effective.

Cold sores

HSV-1 and, in rare cases, HSV-2 can cause cold sores. Your Roman physician will prescribe Valacyclovir, which is the generic form of Valtrex. The medication treats oral herpes and genital herpes. It works as soon as you ingest it, but the results may vary from person to person. If Valacyclovir doesn’t work, your doctor will recommend another treatment plan. The cost of Valacyclovir starts at $22.

Weight Loss

Roman provides a unique weight loss program with tailored prescription medication and coaching support based on your metabolic health and lifestyle factors. Ro helps you lose 15% of your weight. Your healthcare provider will send a metabolic test to determine if your body is working properly. The blood sample will analyze how your body processes sugar and help the doctors understand your metabolism.

You will find a dedicated team of health coaches and nutritionists at your disposal that provides 365 days of coaching support on nutrition, sleep hygiene, exercise, medication management, lifestyle changes, and more.

Roman has a step-by-step curriculum to guide you into making meaningful changes in your lifestyle. The curriculum has tips and strategies to create sustainable healthy behaviors for long-term success.

The smart scale for weight tracking from Roman will monitor your progress and help you reach your ideal weight. Your healthcare provider and weight loss coach can access the smart scale.

Weight loss medication can be extremely expensive. That’s why Roman provides insurance coverage support. They have partnered with several insurers to cater to your medication. Ro doctors commonly prescribe GLP-1 medication. It is clinically proven to support weight loss by reducing cravings, assisting the body in processing, and making you feel fuller.

In most cases, Roman physicians prescribe Wegovy injection, which is clinically proven to support weight loss. The medication acts as a hormone that makes you feel fuller, faster, and longer.

The medication is in the form of a prefilled injection pen to be administered once per week under the skin of your stomach, thigh, or arm. Your doctor will give you proper instructions on how to use Wegovy prefilled injection pen.

Plenity is a weight loss management tool that your Ro doctor may prescribe. The formula is clinically tested and proven to support weight loss in adults with excess fat or obesity. It will help you feel fuller and eat less. The recommended Plenity dosage is three capsules before lunch and before dinner. Drink 16 oz. of water with each dosage to enable the capsules to take effect, then wait for 20 minutes before taking any food.

The full weight loss program is priced at $99 in the first month, and from there, you will pay $135 per month.

Hair and Body

Roman provides prescription medication and supplements to deal with hair loss and dandruff. Experts at Ro will help you find a hair loss treatment plan that works for you. Here are some of the prescriptions for hair growth treatment:

Finasteride and Minoxidil (generic form of Propecia and Rogaine) at $35 per month

Finasteride at $20 per month

Minoxidil at $16 per month

Oral Minoxidil at $30 per month

Hair support supplement- the doctor-formulated supplement has 15 primary ingredients, including saw palmetto, reishi mushroom, and a blend of ingredients that support collagen production. The formula is priced at $29 per month.

Roman dandruff shampoo -has components that fight fungus, reduce scaly skin, and remove dandruff-associated flakes. The most common dandruff-fighting ingredients are calcium pantothenate (B5) and tea tree oil. The shampoo is priced at $13 per month.

Roman Testosterone Health

For testosterone health, here are the treatment plants:

Ro testosterone evaluation test: Your doctor may recommend a testosterone evaluation test to get a better assessment. You can collect your sample from your home and mail it to the lab for analysis. Once that’s done, your doctor will provide a consultation to review your results and discuss treatment options.

Testosterone support supplements: Roman has a supplement backed by scientific research for testosterone support. The supplement contains vitamins and minerals that regulate the production of the testosterone hormone. The proprietary formula has the following ingredients:

Vitamin D3 (supports bone health and cellular processes)

Zinc (supports muscle development)

Magnesium (supports bone structure, cellular processes, and muscle function)

Ashwagandha (supports testosterone production)

Maca (supports mental health)

Copper (supports various bodily functions)

The recommended dosage is four capsules daily; 2 capsules with lunch and two with dinner. You can get a testosterone support supplement at a monthly subscription of $35 and a quarterly subscription of $29 per month.

Skincare

Roman provides the best hair and skin care for all skin types. All the products are clinically approved and dermatologists tested. They provide products to grow your lashes, lift your lids, give you healthy skin, and fight eczema and excess sweating. Below is a list of products your doctor will prescribe:

Latisse: can enhance lashes’ growth and make them longer, thicker, and darker. You can get Latisse 3ml at $110 or 5ml at $159

Upneeq: the product corrects low-lying eyelids by strengthening the eyelid muscles. You can get the product with a subscription plan of 30 Vials at $199/$6.63 per vial or 90 Vials at $495/ $5.50 per vial.

Custom Rx treatment: the treatment plan is fully customized to suit your skin type and goals. It offers the following three products:

Enriching cream at $8 per month

Hydrating cleanser at $6 per month

Protecting SPF lotion at $6 per month

Mental Health

Roman is a number one advocate for mental health. They help you care for your mental health by providing affordable and reliable services. The experts in Roman will help you deal with issues like anxiety, depression, seasonal affective disorder, and more.

Here is how Roman will take care of your mental health:

Detailed mental evaluation: after an online assessment, you can have a video call with your healthcare provider to review your medical and psychiatric history, review symptoms and create a personalized treatment plan.

after an online assessment, you can have a video call with your healthcare provider to review your medical and psychiatric history, review symptoms and create a personalized treatment plan. Provide prescription medication: your doctor will come up with medication depending on your symptoms and the severity of your mental condition. Your medication will be delivered to your doorstep within two days.

your doctor will come up with medication depending on your symptoms and the severity of your mental condition. Your medication will be delivered to your doorstep within two days. Support : Roman offers thoughtful and provider support with regular check-ins, three virtual visits, and quick responses to your questions.

: Roman offers thoughtful and provider support with regular check-ins, three virtual visits, and quick responses to your questions. Virtual sessions : you can schedule virtual sessions on your terms to get valuable tools to care for your mental health. Content in the virtual sessions is constantly updated to enable you to access various tools to deal with anxiety, stress, and depression.

: you can schedule virtual sessions on your terms to get valuable tools to care for your mental health. Content in the virtual sessions is constantly updated to enable you to access various tools to deal with anxiety, stress, and depression. Medication: Ro healthcare providers prescribe Adderall, Opiods, or Xanax. The key ingredients in the medication are Ashwagandha, Rhodiola Rose, and Phosphatidylserine.

Daily Health

Roman is determined to help people reduce life-threatening conditions and support bodily functions. You will find the following products:

At-home Covid-19 testing kit at $24 per box

Cellular health supplement at $54 per month and $135 quarterly

The Roman focus on $48 monthly and $120 quarterly

Stress relief at $39 per month

Allergy relief treatment:

Azelastine at $19

Fluticasone at $19

Levocetirizine at $19

Montelukast at $19

Pros

All the prescription medications are clinically approved and doctor-formulated

Roman has licensed healthcare providers.

Roman provides customized treatments plan according to your first assessment and symptoms.

The telehealth company has specialists in various fields

Roman is a licensed online pharmacy

Cons

The company does not handle emergencies

Roman’s treatment plan may be expensive

Get Started with Roman

Consumers can visit the official website to get started using the telehealth company and get started today. The company offers customer support and can be reached 9:00 am – 6:00 pm EST, Monday – Friday by phone or you can send an email to:

Phone Support: (424) 347-6299

Email Support: care@ro.co

Conclusion

Roman offers virtual treatments for women and men who want to improve their sexual health, reduce hair loss, and promote weight loss, testosterone, and overall health. The telehealth company provides access to various specialists in the comfort of your home.

Licensed healthcare providers will review your symptoms and create the best treatment plan. Roman discretely takes care of your needs by delivering the prescription medication to your mail. Roman offers free consultations, so you don’t have anything to lose.

Men and women who have health issues but do not have time to go to the doctor or are too embarrassed to schedule an appointment can now resolve their health care issues at home. They can get diagnosed and if needed, get a prescription by medical professionals that will be sent in a discreet package to their home address; you can sign up for Roman from the official website.

