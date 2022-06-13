Sponsored

Best Super Slots Bonus Codes & Promotions Available Right Now (2022)

If you’re looking for the best Super Slots casino bonus code, use SS250 to get a 250% match bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit, extending to a whopping $6,000 bonus over your next five deposits.

Here are all the Super Slots casino bonus codes you can get right now:

$6,000 Welcome Bonus : Use the SS250 code to get 250% up to $1,000 on your first deposit, use SS100 on your following 5 deposits for a 100% up to $1,000 each.

Use the SS250 code to get 250% up to $1,000 on your first deposit, use SS100 on your following 5 deposits for a 100% up to $1,000 each. CRYPTO400 : Use this code to get a 400% match of up to $4,000 on crypto deposits

Use this code to get a 400% match of up to $4,000 on crypto deposits SSVIP50 : Use this code to get a 50% bonus of up to $500 every Sunday

Use this code to get a 50% bonus of up to $500 every Sunday SSTOPUP : Use this code to get a $50 cash bonus for $50 deposits on Tuesdays

Use this code to get a $50 cash bonus for $50 deposits on Tuesdays HUMPSS1 : Deposit $30 or more and get a 25% match up to $250 every Wednesday

: Deposit $30 or more and get a 25% match up to $250 every Wednesday HUMPSS2 : Deposit $150 or more and get a 50% match up to $250 every Wednesday

Deposit $150 or more and get a 50% match up to $250 every Wednesday Crypto Boosted Deposit : Opt-in to get 5% extra on all of your cryptocurrency deposits

Opt-in to get 5% extra on all of your cryptocurrency deposits Monthly Bonus: Get 50 free spins on the “Slot Game of the Month” selected by Super Slots

In an era where most online casinos offer 100% match percentages, Super Slots raises the bar with 250% for regular deposits, and — wait for it — a stunning 400% up to $4,000 on crypto deposits. That’s pretty much all you need to hear regarding the promotions available at Super Slots.

Naturally, you’ll need a good selection of casino games to spend those Super Slots casino bonuses on. That said, Super Slots is home to some of the most exhilarating games by Betsoft and Nucleus, with a strong focus on modern 5-reel online slots.

All other categories like card and live dealer games are included, so you’re pretty much covered regardless of the casino games you’re looking for.

The rest of our article will cover all additional bonuses you can get at Super Slots and their details, as well as codes offered by other online casinos if you’re not keen on joining SuperSlots.

Bonus Codes Offered by Other Online Casinos Like Super Slots

If you think Super Slots casino doesn’t cater to your gaming needs, there are still other great online casinos with exclusive bonuses that you can try.

We’ve found three you might be interested in:

Best Ignition Bonus Code: IGWPCB150 — Claim a 150% Match Bonus Up to $3,000 Now!

Best 7Bit Bonus Code: SPINBONUS — Claim a 177% Match Bonus Up to 5 BTC + 77 Free Spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe Now!

Best Las Atlantis Bonus Code: CASHWIN — Claim 45 No Deposit Free Spins on Cash Bandits 3 Now!

How to Claim Super Slots Sign Up Bonus and More

Before you get to claim a casino signup bonus or any other offers at Super Slots, you will need to create an account first.

The signup process at Super Slots casino is just as easy as signing up at a social media platform. Read our simple guide below and you’ll be up and running within a minute.

1. Create a Super Slots Account

Visit Super Slots using this link;

Click the “Join Now” button;

Type in your personal details like your name, date of birth, email, mobile number, etc;

Click “Create Account” to complete the signup process.

2. Deposit and Redeem Your Bonus

A window displaying the Cashier section will pop up; choose a deposit method;

Enter your banking information along with the amount you wish to deposit;

Enter a Super Slots Casino bonus code from our list or click “View Bonus Codes” to see the promos you are eligible to claim;

Select the bonus you’d like and click “Select this bonus;”

Click “Deposit;”

You can now start playing!

What are Casino Bonuses?

If you’re shopping around for an online casino, you’ll immediately notice that all of them offer different types of promos and bonuses for new and existing players.

Some give away generous deposit and no deposit bonuses, while others offer free casino slots with bonus or otherwise known as free spins.

Said bonuses are basically an incentive that allows you to play more by spending less, giving you the chance to try more games and possibly win real money by meeting the terms.

These terms are called the wagering requirements (WR), and you’ll need to complete them before withdrawing your bonus winnings. The WRs at Super Slots are not too high so claiming a promo here is pretty much worth it.

Why do Online Casino Sites Offer Bonuses?

A simple answer is that it’s a great marketing strategy. Generous welcome bonuses help online casinos lure new customers in, and they give you the chance to win real money. In addition, ongoing (reload) deposit and no deposit offers are a great way to attain customers.

While promotions are bad for online casinos short-term, they’re a great strategy for the long run. So, claiming a bonus (usually) has no negative impact on your gambling experience.

Can I Claim Online Casino Bonus Codes at Super Slots?

You will be able to claim most bonus codes, but there are a few things you should know first.

For example, the Super Slots welcome bonuses are only available to new players, with other promo codes specific to cryptocurrency users.

Besides, you need to be sure that you are eligible to join the casino in the first place. All customers must be at least 18 years old to join Super Slots or 21 in certain jurisdictions.

You also must avoid creating multiple accounts on the site, considering that only one account per household, IP address, and work address is allowed. If you try to claim two bonuses from the same IP address, even by trying to get around it using VPN — you’ll eventually get caught and banned from using the casino’s services.

Bonuses Terms & Conditions at Super Slots Casino

Nearly all casino bonuses come with strings attached; this is why it’s essential to read the bonus terms and conditions before you redeem one.

For starters, you will either need to opt-in or enter a bonus code to take advantage of a certain promotion — no bonus is automatically credited to your account. On top of that, you can’t withdraw your deposit and winnings with an active bonus; you will need to meet the wagering requirement first.

You should also take note that there is a $10 maximum bet limit with Super Slots bonus funds, and you won’t be able to place bigger bets than that. Moreover, you are only allowed to have one active bonus at a time. You can only claim another Super Slots reload bonus if you no longer have an existing bonus or free spins in your account.

In addition, reload bonuses are only claimable at least 14 days since your last payout unless stated otherwise.

Super Slots Casino Wagering Requirements

The wagering requirements at Super Slots are fairly low and vary from one bonus to another; you can find them at the T&C of each bonus before or after you get it.

What you will need to pay attention to is which games contribute the most towards the WR, since not all are the same. It’s a good rule of thumb to avoid games that contribute less than 20%, and more often than not your best shot at meeting the rollover will be by playing slots.

Here’s a brief rundown of how much each game contributes:

Slot Games except for progressive jackpots – 100%

Draw High-Lo and 3 Card Rummy – 20%

Baccarat, Single Deck, American & European Blackjack, Poker 3, Oasis Triple Edge, Caribbean, Three Card, and Video Poker – 10%

Roulette, Pirate 21, Blackjack Super 7, Pai Gow, 21 Burn, Ride’m Poker, Keno, Red Dog, Pontoon, and Top Card Trumps – 5%

Craps, Live Dealer Casino Games, Progressive Jackpots, Virtual Racebook – 0%

Note that some bonuses are tied to only a few games, which means you will not be able to play any game you like.

Quick Super Slots Casino Review

Pros:

Up to $6,000 welcome package

Top-quality slots by Betsoft

17 cryptocurrencies accepted

24/7 support

10+ active bonuses at all times

Cons:

Live casino lacks variety

Website design needs improvement

Even though Super Slots was established in 2020 and is considered a fairly new casino, its management team dates back to 1991, which actually makes them experts in the industry and one of the best new online casinos.

There are over 300 games that you can play at Super Slots casino, including around 250 slots, and all the usual blackjack, video poker, and live dealer games. This game repertoire is fairly broad to keep you occupied for quite some time, and all games are powered by industry leaders like Betsoft, which means you’ll only be playing the best-of-the-best.

Some of the more popular game titles you can find here are Leprechaun Frenzy, Demon Train, Gold Tiger Ascent, and Spin It Vegas. It’s worth noting that the focus is on modern 5-reel slots, which means classic three-reelers will be hard to find.

While SuperSlots also offers live dealer games, the options are quite limited. That said, it’s a casino that we wouldn’t recommend if you’re looking for the best live casino bonus.

The casino’s user interface looks neat with its purple and gold theme, and it’s designed with a user-first approach to ensure ease of use. You can also play at Super Slots and claim a mobile casino bonus via your smartphone’s browser since all the games are optimized for smaller screens.

If you ever need to get in touch with a support member, click the “Contact Us” page at the bottom of the site to access the 24/7 live chat or send an email.

All Payment Options at Super Slots Online Casino

What we like about Super Slots is that it offers so many payment options, especially when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

Here are all deposit options along with their minimum deposit limit:

Bitcoin & All Other 15 Altcoins: $20

$20 Ethereum: $50

$50 Credit/Debit Cards: $25

$25 Person to Person: $100

$100 Money Order: $300

$300 Bank Wire Transfer: $1,000

$1,000 Cashier’s Check: $1,000

For payouts requests, you can choose from the following withdrawal methods and their minimum limits:

BTC: $50

$50 BCH, ADA, DOGE, LTC, XRP, SOL, XLM: $20

$20 LINK: $300

$300 ETH: $300

$300 USDT & USDC: $300

$300 Money Order: $500

$500 Bank Wire Transfer: $500

$500 Check by Courier: $500

Deposits are processed instantly and when it comes to payouts, it depends on your preferred option. Crypto payouts are usually processed within 48 hours.

Bank wire transfers could take up to 15 days, and check by courier could take up to 7 business days.

All crypto withdrawals are free, but bank wire transfers, check by courier, and Person to Person have fees that could go as high as $60, depending on the amount you’d like to withdraw.

Use Your Super Slots Bonus Code the Right Way

Always make sure to claim bonuses according to your taste in games. For example, you can’t claim a blackjack bonus and use it on slots, so that’s our first tip.

You can easily keep track of your wagering requirement progress by clicking ”My Account” on the upper right part of the screen. Go to “My Bonus” and you’ll see how far along you are with the wagering requirement.

If you haven’t subscribed to Super Slots’ newsletter, make sure to do it. The casino frequently sends promotions to active members via email, so don’t make the mistake of missing out on a really valuable bonus.

The most important tip of all — play slots; nothing else. Even better, find slot games featuring at least 96% RTP for the best chance of meeting the WR. Besides, these are the only games that contribute 100% towards the wagering requirement, so spin those reels and hope that you’ll get lucky.

Avoid These Mistakes When Using Your Super Slots Bonus Codes

First and foremost, always make sure to read the terms and conditions of any bonus because this is how you can assess whether it’s worth it or not.

If you consider yourself a casual player, avoid bonuses with high wagering requirements and don’t forget that certain Super Slots promotions expire. Therefore, if a bonus has a 45x wagering requirement and it expires in 14 days, it won’t be the right fit if you only play once in two weeks.

This is a simple one, but keep an eye on the minimum deposit amount required to claim a bonus. You don’t want to deposit $5 less than what’s required only to miss out on getting something extra. And if you ever deposit without entering a bonus code, don’t play any games if you want the support team to help you get that promotion afterward.

Beyond that, there isn’t really too much where you can go wrong.

Special Promos & Online Casino Bonus Codes Available at Super Slots Right Now

We’ve looked at and assessed all the special bonuses you can claim at Super Slots right now. Read on for a full breakdown.

If you’re new at Super Slots, you can get a 250% casino signup bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit by entering the code SS250.

It doesn’t stop there because you can use the Super Slots promo code SS100 on your next five subsequent deposits to get a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 each time. In total, you can get up to $6,000 in bonus funds — not something you’ll see too often.

The wagering requirements are 35x, which is fairly low considering the size of the promotion.

If you’re a crypto user, you can use the code CRYPTO400 for the best online casino welcome bonus at Super Slots — a 400% up to a whopping $4,000.

The wagering requirements are 48x, which is slightly higher than the regular promotion, but 400% is 400% — nothing to argue with here.

Use the code SSVIP50 to get a 50% bonus of up to $500 on deposits made on Sunday. We say “deposits” because you can claim this bonus multiple times.

You’ll need to deposit at least $100 to quality, and the bonus funds you get are subject to a 20x WR, which is down-to-earth and fair.

When everything else dries up (won’t happen here), you can still benefit from a 5% crypto boost on every deposit you make. There’s no need to use a code, just make sure to opt-in for this bonus when depositing.

However, this promotion will lock your deposit, which means you’ll need to wager your deposit plus bonus amount 10 times before becoming eligible for withdrawals. So, think if you really need it before you claim it.

Experienced a losing streak? Don’t worry — Super Slots will get you back in the action with a 10% weekly rebate.

There’s no need to redeem a code for this one. If you finish the week with a losing record (Monday – Thursday), you’ll get 10% of your losses back; just remember to contact the support team.

To qualify for the cashback, the minimum loss you must endure is $1,000. We hope you never get to claim this promotion.

Play the featured game of the week for a chance to win $500 in bonus funds. You’ll need to spin the reels at least 100 times to qualify for the draw.

This promotion runs from Monday through Thursday, with the winners being announced on Friday. It’s a rock-solid promotion to test some games you haven’t tried before and possibly win a handsome reward.

We have to mention that the $500 reward arrives with 10x wagering requirements, so it’s not up for withdrawal right away.

Want a bonus code that you can use multiple times? Take advantage of Super Slots Casino’s Tuesday Top Up Bonus with the code SSTOPUP.

With this code, you can get $50 for each deposit you make on Tuesdays. What’s even better is that you can use this code up to 3 times every Tuesday. The minimum deposit to qualify is $50 and the WR is 45x, which is a little bit steep for a $50 incentive.

Need a mid-week break that you want to spend playing at Super Slots? Use the code HUMPSS1 to get a 25% bonus of up to $250 with a minimum deposit of $30. Deposit $150 or more to get a 50% bonus up to $250 with the code HUMPSS2.

This promo code is available twice every Wednesday. The lower part of the bonus is subject to a 15x WR, whereas the higher one comes attached with 20x. Both are fine and give you a genuine chance at withdrawing them.

Invite a friend to Super Slots casino and get a 200% up to $200 plus 50 free spins when your referral deposits at least $25. You can get your Super Slots referral bonus every Tuesday.

There’s no limit on how many friends you can invite, so it’s a stellar bonus if you have a gang that likes to spin some slots or play blackjack occasionally.

Can I Get Super Slots No Deposit Bonus Codes?

Super Slots casino doesn’t offer a no deposit bonus code, but we don’t find this disappointing since it has plenty of bonus offers with low wagering requirements. However, knowing that many of you strictly look for these types of incentives, we will give you a viable alternative.

You can always visit Las Atlantis and use the code CASHWIN to get 45 no deposit free spins on Cash Bandits 3.

Can I Use Bitcoin and Other Cryptos at Super Slots Casino?

Not only you can use Bitcoin — but you should use it since Super Slots is one of the best crypto gambling sites and you’ll get a massive value of 400% on your first deposit.

In addition, Super Slots covers one of the broadest ranges of cryptos in the entire online casino market, and you’ll get the chance to deposit via some less-popular options like Solana, ChainLink, and more.

Super Slots Loyalty Program & Rewards

The loyalty offers at Super Slots come in the form of reload bonuses. We know that many online casinos have a point system scheme that allows you to get a cash bonus by earning points — but that’s not the case here.

Besides all bonuses we reviewed until now, you can also take part in giveaways and other promos that reward loyal customers like the Wild Diamond 7‘s Progressive Jackpot with stunning cash prizes for lucky winners.

If you strictly seek a VIP program, Ignition offers one of the most valuable loyalty schemes.

Real Super Slots Customer Reviews

Online casino reviews written by real customers are a good way to determine the fairness of a gambling site. That said, we want you to look at a review we found online written by a satisfied Super Slots player.

Super Slots Bonus Codes – FAQs

Is Super Slots Casino Legit?

Yes, Super Slots is owned by a reputable iGaming company that dates back to 1991. If you scroll down, you’ll notice a logo suggesting that this online casino is RNG-certified, which means that all games are tested for randomness.

Besides, the casino features secure payment options and games from reputable providers, which is further proof that you’re gambling at a legit casino.

What If I Forgot to Enter a Super Slots Deposit Bonus Code?

If you do forget to enter a bonus code but you still want to claim a bonus, you’ll need to get in touch with the support team and ask for assistance. The only thing to do on your end is to avoid playing casino games, because if you spend some of your funds — even the support team might not be able to give you the bonus you forgot to claim.

Where Can I Find the Latest Casino Bonuses at Super Slots?

To keep yourself up-to-date with the best casino bonuses at Super Slots, you should either check the “promotions” page on the site or bookmark our article since we constantly update it with the latest offers.

What is the Best Code I Can Redeem at Super Slots Casino?

The most valuable bonus code is CRYPTO400; there’s no discussion here. You’ll get a 400% match bonus up to $4,000 using this promo code, but you’ll have to deposit cryptocurrencies.

Another extremely valuable code is SS250, providing you a 250% casino welcome bonus of up to $1,000. This bonus extends to $6,000 over your next five deposits if you use the code SS100.

Do Bonus Coupons & Promo Codes at Super Slots Expire?

Yes, while some bonuses are there to stay — we don’t expect the CRYPTO400 code to remain available for a much longer time, considering the 400% match bonus you get by using it. That said, it’s best to use it as soon as possible if you’re planning to join Super Slots.

Still Looking for the Best Super Slots Bonus Codes?

There you have it — all the bonuses and promotions that you can redeem at Super Slots Casino right now. The list of codes is pretty long, so make sure you think about what bonus suits you best.

We recommend claiming the most valuable CRYPTO400 code to get a 400% match up to $4,000 on your first deposit. If you prefer regular deposits, take advantage of the $6,000 welcome package.

It’s your call, but we’d advise you to lock in the crypto bonus as soon as you can because such valuable promotions don’t remain active for too long.

Remember to use our codes when depositing, and most importantly — gamble responsibly.

Other Online Casinos Like Super Slots and their Latest Bonus Codes

Super Slots may be a great option for you, but other online casinos excel in different areas you might like. Let’s check some of them:

Ignition Casino

If you want to take a break from slot machine games at Super Slots, you may want to look into Ignition Casino. This is a better choice if you enjoy playing poker tournaments. In fact, Ignition is one of the best poker sites you’ll find today.

Use the code IGWPCB150 when you sign up at Ignition Casino to get a 150% match deposit bonus of up to $3,000 for poker and casino games.

7Bit Casino

Okay, Super Slots is probably one of the few casino sites that accept so many different cryptocurrencies. However, if you want your bonuses displayed in BTC and over 1,200 games to choose from, we recommend one of the best Bitcoin casinos — 7Bit.

7Bit embraces new players with a generous Bitcoin casino bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins. On top of that, you can use the exclusive code SPINBONUS to grab an even more valuable 177% match up to 5 BTC + 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

Las Atlantis

Super Slots doesn’t offer a no deposit bonus for new customers, so we figured Las Atlantis belongs on this list.

You can enter the code CASHWIN after creating an account at Las Atlantis to get 45 spins on Cash Bandits 3 — entirely for free, no deposit is required to get them.

