Best Tarot Reading Online – Legit Sites for Expert Tarot Card Readers in 2023

If you’re looking for insight into your life, tarot reading is an excellent option.

Unfortunately, a large number of individuals fall for bogus tarot readers and waste their time and money.

You’re presumably here because you want to know how to spot and avoid impostors.

If so, rest assured that you are in capable hands. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a reliable online tarot reader at a price that works for you.

The online tarot reading sites below have been around for 20 years or more, have hundreds of psychics, serve millions of clients monthly, and provide generous first-time user discounts.

Whether it’s matters of the heart, the workplace, or anything else, a tarot card reader may be as straightforward or sympathetic as the situation calls for.

We’ve thought about everyone and provided a suitable choice. So, keep reading and allow us to lend you a helping hand.

Quick Answer! 5 Best Tarot Readings Sites of 2023

Keen: Best for ANY tarot reading (10 mins for $1.99) Kasamba: Best LOVE tarot readings (3 FREE mins + 70% OFF) Psychic Source: Best SPIRITUAL readings (3 FREE mins + $1/min deal) AskNow: Best FREE tarot readings (5 FREE* mins) Oranum: Best LIVE sessions (10,000 FREE coins)

1. Keen – All-Round Best Tarot Readers (10 mins for $1.99)

Pros

35 million+ psychic sessions

Top-rated tarot readers

20+ years of experience

Free tarot reading (3 FREE minutes)

10 minutes for $1.99

Handy psychic match tool

Cons

Limited money-back guarantee

Since its launch in 1999, Keen has been recognized as a forerunner among online tarot reading sites. Most remarkably, Keen has assisted individuals in over 35 million readings.

As additional evidence of their credibility, they have been featured in Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, and Yahoo for their professional psychic reading services.

>> Get 3 FREE mins >>

Keen Psychics Features

Communication channels: Phone Call, Chat, Video

Phone Call, Chat, Video Specialties: Relationships, spirituality, money, and love

Keen puts a lot of resources into finding and hiring only the best-qualified psychics. Almost every one of the psychics we researched has performed thousands of readings.

A select few even have tens of thousands.

In the same way that Psychic Source (more below) may pair you with a psychic depending on your mood, issues, and preferred psychic tone, so can Keen.

For those who prefer to do it alone, you may narrow your search for tarot card readers by pricing right from the get-go.

How to Get Started

Your first 3 minutes of an online tarot reading are on the house.

If you like the tarot card reading, you could extend the session at a significant discount for an additional 10 minutes for just $1.99.

This is equivalent to saving between 96% and 98%, although the exact percentage will vary depending on whose tarot reader you consult.

If you don’t like your tarot card reading, you may get your money back via the tarot reading site (only once a month).

While, we think it’s a little frustrating that you can only receive one satisfaction reimbursement per month, we do recognize that some customers may try to game the system.

>> Get 10 mins for $1.99 [Keen] >>

Bottom Line – Why Keen Psychics?

Keen is a user-friendly and affordable website for getting any psychic reading from a psychic reader.

This online tarot reading site has the finest initial deal we’ve encountered, including a money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.

2. Kasamba – Best Tarot Card Reading for LOVE Questions (70% OFF)

Pros

Over 3 million clients

Popular for love readings

Free psychic reading (3 free minutes)

70% OFF your first tarot reading

App for iOS and Android

Cons

No psychic matching tool

With around 23 years of expertise in the psychic sector, Kasamba is a seasoned veteran of the field.

Even more impressive is that over 3 million individuals have placed their confidence in the website as a source of direction. You can tell that they put a lot of effort into providing accurate readings because of how popular they are.

>> 3 FREE mins: Kasamba >>

Kasamba Features

Communication channels: Online Chat, Phone

Online Chat, Phone Specialties: love and intimacy, relationships, careers and finances, fortune telling, past lives, and religion.

Kasamba is famous for its diverse tarot reading specialties. You can find answers to questions about love, work, spirituality, and more on the tarot reading site.

However, Kasamba’s love tarot readings have garnered the most notoriety over the years.

How to Get Started

Kasamba gives you a free tarot card reading (3 free minutes) to try a psychic the first time you visit. That is to say, you can experiment with different tarot readers until you find one with whom you feel a deep connection.

As a new client, your initial paid tarot card reading will be discounted by 70%. That’s equivalent to a savings of $50 on a psychic consultation.

However, Kasamba doesn’t have a psychic compatibility tool. Nevertheless, they provide helpful search criteria that might help you zero in on exactly what you’re looking for in a matter of minutes.

And while we’re on the subject of psychic options, you may read brief biographies of their psychic advisors, including their areas of specialization, client feedback, and availability.

Lastly, the online tarot reading site provides free introductory materials and guidance to tarot readings. It’s a great approach to get the most out of your initial session.

>> Get 70% OFF at Kasamba >>

Bottom Line – Why Kasamba?

Known for its high quality and caring tarot card readers, Kasamba is a top choice among tarot card reading websites.

These experienced tarot card readers shall treat you with care and competence if you have issues with your romantic relationships.

As a new user, you’ll also be eligible for a discount of 70% and free tarot readings (3 free minutes).

Not to mention, if you’re not at home, you can download the app for either iOS or Android and explore psychics or even obtain spiritual readings while on the go.

3. Psychic Source – Best Tarot Card Reading at Affordable Prices ($1/min)

Pros

Over three decades of experience

Free tarot reading (3 FREE minutes)

$1 per minute introductory offer

Expertly screened tarot card readers

Video tarot readings

Round-the-clock availability

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

Not all tarot readers are available for video sessions

Psychic Source has been around for 30 years, making it the longest-running psychic network and the most qualified site for tarot card readings.

They also do extensive testing to ensure that their psychics are genuine and can provide accurate readings.

>> Get 3 FREE mins at Psychic Source >>

Psychic Source Features

Communication channels: Online Chat, Phone, Video

Online Chat, Phone, Video Specialties: Life Path and Career, Love and Family, Spiritual Guidance, Energy, Health and Wellness, and Dream Interpretation.

Psychic Source has hundreds of psychics, well over 200 specializing in tarot reading. We previously mentioned that Kasamba does not provide any kind of matching functionality.

Thankfully, Psychic Source does. The “Find a Psychic” tool considers your criteria and provides a list of psychics that are a good match for you.

What’s more, the tarot readers here have also completed formal education.

In addition to spiritual guidance, many readers also provide practical advice on matters of the heart, such as love, family, and money.

Not all tarot readers on this website are available for video readings, but Psychic Source more than makes up for this with their affordable prices.

How to Get Started

The tarot reading site offers some of the lowest prices for tarot card readings, starting at as low as $1/min. You may save as much as $270 on a 30-minute tarot reading by taking advantage of this special introductory rate.

Given that psychics are human, there’s a chance your tarot reading won’t be as insightful as you’d hoped. It’s comforting to know that Psychic Source’s services come with a money-back guarantee.

If the tarot card reading is unsatisfactory, you get your money back.

>> Get CHEAP $1/min readings at Psychic Source >>

Bottom Line – Why Psychic Source?

Psychic Source has been around for 30 years, making it the longest-running psychic network and the most qualified website for all types of spiritual readings.

Over 200 skilled and vetted tarot readers are available for a low starting charge of just $1 per minute.

We also love that the website offers tarot and psychic readings via video. These provide a more interactive element to the platform.

Video readings are the way to go if you prefer a modern alternative to the classic in-person session.

And if you have any questions or are unhappy with your tarot reading, you may contact customer care anytime.

4. AskNow – Most Strictly Screened Tarot Card Readers (*Free Tarot Reading)

Pros

Excellent psychic materials for beginners

Packages for $1 per minute

Free tarot reading (5 free minutes with a paid package)

Ask 1 FREE question

Bilingual readers available

Round-the-clock support

Cons

Limited satisfaction guarantee

Although AskNow doesn’t have as much experience as the aforementioned sites, it’s among the most reliable online tarot reading sites because of its top-notch psychic network.

AskNow Features

Communication channels: Phone, Chat, Email

Phone, Chat, Email Specialties: religion, spirituality, love, careers, and relationships

Each AskNow reader, just like our other top selections, has been subjected to a stringent screening process that evaluates them based on their level of expertise, accuracy, and compassion.

That means you’ll get guidance from psychics who’ve put in the time and effort to become knowledgeable in the area.

>> Get 5 *FREE mins at AskNow >>

Tarot card readers are the majority of the site’s psychics, with some tarot readers having been in the business for as long as 30 years.

If your situation is too complex or sensitive to be handled by a “newer” psychic, you may want to consider spending a little extra on a session with an experienced psychic.

AskNow also attracts many bilingual readers (English and Spanish), making the tarot reading site more useful to a broader audience.

How to Get Started

Like Psychic Source, Asknow offers inexpensive packages of up to 30 minutes for $1 per minute, a reduction of 93% off the typical $13.99 per minute charged by AskNow’s finest tarot readers.

Bonus minutes are added to your first tarot reading on the website, bringing the total to 10 minutes.

There is also a 100% money-back guarantee on the site. However, you’ll only get up to 10 minutes of credit. Therefore, it’s probably best to call it quits if things aren’t looking up by the 10-minute mark.

AskNow, fortunately, provides a wealth of information for free. You can make the most of your sessions with the aid of entertaining video instructions.

>> Ask a FREE question at AskNow >>

Bottom Line – Why AskNow?

AskNow is a reliable psychic chat service with over 17 years of expertise and affordable $1/min rates for newbies.

If you need a tarot reading at an unusual hour, you can receive one on their site anytime, and the psychics who work there have good ratings.

5. Oranum – Best Tarot Reading Sessions via Video (Free Chat Room)

Pros

Instantaneous, professional, and free video readings

Millions of satisfied customers

Free tarot reading (10,000 FREE credits)

FREE LIVE chat room

Most entertaining psychic platform

Cons

Confusing payment system

Oranum has established itself as a popular online tarot card reading site, serving millions of users from all over the globe.

>> FREE LIVE chat room no Oranum >>

Oranum Features

Communication Channels: Video, Online Chat, and Audio Call (video off)

Specialties: Love, Pets, Careers, Families, Dreams, Numerology Analysis, and Predictions.

Oranum psychics come from all corners of the globe. You’ll discover tarot specialists from the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Because of this variety, you’ll get some fresh perspectives.

In addition, if you discover the perfect tarot reader, they may be saved as a favorite, so you can simply get in touch with them again.

How to Get Started

Oranum is also distinct in that it uses a credit-based payment system, which might be unfamiliar to some users.

Nonetheless, we believe paying for online tarot readings using a credit card is the best way to keep tabs on your total spending.

Start with 10,000 FREE coins valid for one free psychic reading or more on the website.

>> Get 10,000 FREE coins on Oranum >>

Bottom Line – Why Oranum?

Oranum stands out from the crowd because of its unique approach, and that’s exactly why we like this particular online tarot reading site.

The service differentiates itself by, among other things, providing access to free live video feeds.

Viewing a reader’s live stream is a free and easy way to get a feel for their technique. This makes locating a skilled tarot reader much less time-consuming and inexpensive.

How to Choose the Best Online Tarot Reading Sites

There’s more to finding reliable, quality online tarot and psychic readings than choosing the first tarot reading website that looks legit. To make sure you find the best tarot readers and psychics, we evaluated each of the websites above against the following criteria:

Are Tarot Card Readers Screened?

Screening psychics before allowing them to render their psychic reading services is standard practice at the most reputable online tarot card sites.

Platforms such as Kasamba and AskNow that provide tarot readings can find you the most talented readers because they extensively test and screen psychic readers.

During our research, we searched for online tarot card reading websites that offered tarot readings and ensured that their psychic readers passed stringent tests before being accepted.

Can You Find an Experienced Tarot Card Reader Easily?

We all want things to go as smoothly as possible when it comes to utilizing websites. It’s no different when using sites for tarot card readings online. In addition to examining the user interfaces of the sites, we made sure that the websites we selected made it simple to choose psychics.

All of the websites that made our final cut, especially Keen Psychics, contain useful criteria, such as cost, tool, technique, and approach, among others, that may assist you in narrowing down potential advisers.

We also provided links to several online tarot card reading services that provided both generic and specific psychic matching.

In the end, we evaluated the customer service offered by these websites and selected the most responsive ones.

Are Online Tarot Readings Discounted for New Customers?

Even though each of the tarot platforms we chose provides reasonably priced psychic readings online, we wanted to give you even more value for your money.

With this in mind, we selected websites that provided beginning discounts in the form of either free minutes or reduced fees, or both.

Every single online tarot reading site above offers discounted rates or makes it possible to get a free online tarot reading. For instance, you can get a 10 minute tarot reading for just $1.99 at Keen.com.

Can You Get a Refund?

Not only do satisfaction guarantees provide you with value, but they also demonstrate a site’s trust in its online tarot reading services.

Every website that made it into our top 5 list provides customers with enough guarantees.

If you were unhappy with your most recent tarot card reading results, the website may adjust your cost or give you free credit for your next reading.

Are There Extra Resources?

We also looked for websites that offered free information on tarot cards and psychic readings.

You will discover free movies, articles, and tutorials on various subjects on the websites listed above, which may help you on your journey toward a healthy lifestyle.

These extra resources will be incredibly beneficial when you are on a tight budget and need to consult a tarot deck for insights into your life.

>> Get 10 mins for $1.99 at Keen Psychics >>

What is Tarot Card Reading?

A tarot card reading is a type of “cartomancy.” Cartomancy refer to the use of cards to gain insight into the future, present or past during a live reading. This practice has been around for hundreds of years and many believe tarot reading originated from Egypt and India.

Similar to how some psychic readers use crystals or runes, a deck of cards can also be used to help focus the gifts of the reader. Simply by formulating your question in their mind, and utlizing the correct spread for your situation, a tarot reader can offer insight and guidance by interpreting your cards.

In this case, the cards used are “tarot cards.” A traditional tarot deck consists of 78 cards (22 major arcana – 56 minor arcana). The minor arcana cards help the reader interpret every day events while the major arcana helps interpret significant life events.

Each suit also represent a different aspect of life:

Swords : Words, thoughts, actions

: Words, thoughts, actions Cups : Intuition, Emotion, love

: Intuition, Emotion, love Wands : Passion, creativity, sexuality

: Passion, creativity, sexuality Pentacles: Wealth, career, finance

>> Related Articles <<

The Benefits of Getting an Online Tarot Reading

A tarot card reading online offers several benefits, including ease of scheduling, price, time, privacy savings, and convenience. More detail on each point is provided below.

Online Readings are Convenient

Thanks to the availability of online tarot card readings, you may get in touch with a tarot card reader no matter where you are. In addition, tarot psychic reading sites aggregate many readers in one location.

Online Tarot Readers are “Safer”

By “safer” we mean that online tarot reading services allow you to learn a lot more about a tarot card reader before you ask a specific question.

Tarot reading sites ensure that ALL their psychic readers complete a detailed profile page, highlighting expertise, experience, credentials, no. of readings given, customer endorsements and public reviews.

You simply won’t be able to learn as much about an tarot card reader at a festival or event as you would at an online tarot reading site.

Online Tarot Reading Services are Cheaper

To begin, using an online tarot reading service will not need you to spend any money on transportation costs. Additionally, most websites that provide online tarot readings also have psychic readers available at a price appropriate for practically any budget.

Online Readings are Anonymous, Secure and Confidential

The client must engage the reader in person in a conventional tarot reading. However, when you have a tarot reading online, you may choose the contact mode that suits you most.

Chat and telephone channels are great for privacy and you can pay with credit card or paypal.

Online Tarot Readings Are Easier to Schedule

If your schedule is tight, you may choose an online tarot reader and arrange for a psychic reading to take place the next time you have some spare time.

Online Psychic Reading Services Are Better

When we say “better,” we mean in terms of variety and options available for readings and guidance. In our opinion, an online tarot reading site is able to offer far more in comparison to one of two local psychic readers.

Take Keen Psychics and Kasamba for instance. Just from the homepage alone, you can see a wide variety of readings available. Looking beyond tarot readings, there’s life readings, numerlogy, dream analysis, fortune tellers, even palm readings and psychics specializing in relationship advice, career advice, to answering specific questions about your future.

>> Get 70% OFF at Kasamba >>

Beginners Guide to Tarot Reading − Types of Spreads

A tarot reader will use tarot spreads from the Minor arcana cards or Major arcana as the basis for their analysis of the problem you’re seeking guidance for.

You may choose from a variety of tarot card spreads, the specifics of which are determined by the degree of direction you need.

The most in-depth tarot readings sometimes need more intricate spreads. On the other hand, a single card spread may be all that’s required to provide immediate guidance.

Here are some of the most popular tarot card spreads and how they work;

One-Card Tarot Reading Spread

The easiest spread for novices is the one-card spread. This spread focuses on providing you with simple yes/no answers.

A standard tarot deck containing 78 cards should be shuffled and used for this spread. Focus and make an effort to connect with your tarot cards as you shuffle them.

Let your instinct lead you, and choose one card once all of them are locked in.

Most modern tarot decks, including the widely used Rider-Waite, include guidebooks with interpretations of the cards to help you better understand their meanings.

3-Card Tarot Reading Spread

The three-card spread employs a similar approach to the one-card spread.

Only this time, you’ll be selecting three tarot cards from the tarot deck instead of just one. The meaning of the first card chosen is expanded upon by the second and third cards drawn.

The first card will give you a straightforward answer.

The second card provides more context for the first.

Last but not least, card three will elaborate on card two.

Success Tarot Reading Spread

Take a moment to consider an obstacle you wish to overcome. As one of the most adaptable tarot spreads, the success spread may be utilized for almost any kind of tarot reading.

Here’s what the five cards representing success in a tarot deck may tell you:

Card 1: Depicts the tools you need to achieve your goal

Card 2: Analyzes the situation carefully

Card 3: Represents information that is not readily apparent to you.

Card 4: Includes the information you need to decide what to do

Card 5: Guides on how you might make the most of your available talents to prevail.

Learn More: Kasamba

Love Tarot Reading Spread

The purpose of the love spread is to answer topics related to love, relationships, and romance.

This may be the most personalized layout for you to use if you’re attempting to make a life-altering choice about your relationship.

The following six tarot cards are required for this spread:

Card 1: How you feel about the issue at hand

Card 2: How your lover feels about you

Card 3: The emotions and sentiments that you and your lover share

Card 4: Reveals the strength of your connection

Card 5: Discusses the problematic areas in your relationship

Card 6: Indicates the potential for the relationship to flourish

Career Tarot Reading Spread

Concern about one’s professional future is something that every one of us has felt at some point.

This seven-card tarot deck spread is specifically designed to assist with career-related decision-making.

Card 1: Inquires about your ideal job and profession.

Card 2: Suggests activities that may help advance your career.

Card 3: Indicates circumstances beyond your ability to influence

Card 4: Represents the depth of your existing skill sets

Card 5: Offers suggestions for improving your abilities.

Card 6: It considers how your prior choices have influenced your careers

Card 7: Advises on improving your mindset for professional success.

Learn More: Keen Psychics

Spiritual Tarot Reading Spread

The spiritual spread investigates several topics pertaining to spiritual and religious well-being. This spread consists of seven cards, which symbolize the following:

Card 1: The most crucial matters regarding your spirituality

Card 2: Illustrates how much you need to address your issues.

Card 3: Identifies the root of your difficulties.

Card 4: Sheds light on topics you were previously in the dark about

Card 5: Offers advice and solutions on how to best deal with the current predicament

Card 6: Addresses how your mental tranquility might be restored.

Card 7: Provides suggestions on improving your spiritual health and well-being.

Celtic Cross Tarot Reading Spread

The Celtic Cross Spread provides information and insight into your current situation.

In this spread, 10 cards are laid out in the shape of a Celtic cross, and each card has a special meaning.

Card 1: Illustrates your current circumstances and how you respond to them.

Card 2: Represents the challenges that, once addressed, will allow the underlying issue to be clarified

Card 3: Identifies earlier events that have had a role in shaping the current issue at hand.

Card 4: Provides insight into events that may occur soon as you work toward resolving the issue.

Card 5: Represents the primary objective that you are working toward achieving

Card 6: Explains the unconscious and underlying thoughts and emotions affecting the issue.

Card 7: Typically provides advice on how to deal with the problem.

Card 8: Identifies the external circumstances that are not within your direct control but that have an effect on the current issue.

Card 9: Reveals your hopes and worries over a particular scenario.

Card 10: Conveys what the outcome of the endeavor may be.

Learn More: Kasamba

The Difference Between Tarot Cards and Oracle Cards

Oracle readings and tarot card readings all employ cards for spiritual intervention, which is one of the most significant similarities between the two. However, there are distinct differences that you should be aware of.

Tarot Card Readings: Tarot card readings typically use 78 cards, each of which has a symbol or picture that is associated with a particular meaning. In their most basic form, tarot cards may be used to provide daily guidance and acquire insight on a particular subject.

Oracle Card Readings: On the other hand, Oracle cards are often composed of a wide variety of images, and a single tarot deck may have as many as 44 cards. Oracle cards may also be interpreted in a manner that is unique to the individual consulting them since there are no predetermined meanings.

Oracle cards are most often utilized for providing daily guidance rather than penetrating insights. On the other hand, if you want more clarification, you may use them in conjunction with tarot cards.

FAQs on Tarot Cards and Tarot Readings

How Do Tarot Cards Work?

Tarot cards use a system of symbols and pictures that have been around for centuries to predict the future and the past or gain insight into the present.

Each tarot card is presented with its counsel after being put in the proper tarot spread.

Tarot card interpretation may be done either on your own or with the help of a tarot professional.

How Do Online Tarot Card Readings Work?

Online tarot readings work by allowing you to communicate with a tarot reader in a virtual setting.

Most sites provide instantaneous phone or chat access to a tarot reader.

Some websites even provide live video tarot readings for private consultations, taking it to a whole new level.

You may typically peruse the tarot psychics’ biographies on the site and choose the one you feel most connected to.

>> Get 10 mins for $1.99 at Keen Psychics >>

Can Online Tarot Card Readers Make Mistakes?

Yes, because they are still people, online tarot card readers are susceptible to error.

This might happen when you’re torn between two options or desire something that you don’t want to confess to yourself.

Be as detailed as possible when asking questions to ensure that your tarot card readings are accurate.

Being honest makes it easier for the tarot card reading expert to depict your circumstance accurately.

To avoid giving conflicting signals, have an open mind and be honest.

If there are other lingering energies surrounding you, ask the tarot reader to assist you in cleansing the tarot cards.

How Do You Know if a Tarot Card Reader Is Legitimate?

A tarot card reader’s legitimacy may be determined by how many favorable customer testimonials they have.

In light of this, the following are some warning signs to watch out for while interacting with tarot card readers;

Avoid readers who are unable to respond to inquiries regarding their psychic reading services.

Beware of psychics who consistently predict doom.

Avoid consultants who use time-wasting strategies.

Watch out for psychics who tend to make excessive promises.

What Questions Should You Ask During a Tarot Card Reading Online?

The issues most important to you are the perfect ones to discuss during an online tarot card reading.

In a tarot reading session conducted online, there are no dumb or stupid questions. Any unsettling queries you may have need an answer. Don’t be reluctant to ask for assistance if you need it.

However, if you’re on a tight budget, we advise limiting your inquiries to the most crucial ones since time may add up rapidly.

>> Get 70% OFF at Kasamba >>

How Often Can You Read Tarot Cards?

Tarot card readings should be done whenever you feel like you need divine direction.

But you should stretch out your readings to get more insightful tarot readings. This is because circumstances can shift, and a more definitive interpretation may emerge in a subsequent reading.

Best Tarot Readers and Tarot Reading Sites – Conclusion

Since the 18th century, people have consulted their tarot cards for psychic readings, and research has shown that these readings may be trusted.

Furthermore, now that internet tarot readings are available, you may have a psychic reading without ever leaving your home or place of business.

Simply choose the ideal online tarot reading provider for your requirements.

If you need help with love and relationships, visit Kasamba. It’s the website we suggest for novices since it has more than 23 years of expertise and 3M+ clients.

However, if you have career-related difficulties, Psychic Source can be a better choice if you’re on a tight budget.

You may obtain a thorough tarot card reading from specialists who often charge $10 or more per minute for the $1/minute introductory pricing.

We are confident that whatever choice you make, you will get a fantastic online tarot card reading.

Before your first session, we strongly suggest you read a few articles to ensure you get the most out of it.

After all, it’s simple to be sidetracked by ideas or concerns that, in a few weeks. You can find out what will make you happy again if you research beforehand.

>> Get 10 mins for $1.99 at Keen Psychics >>

