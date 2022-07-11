Sponsored

Tek Experts launch brings 500 new tech jobs to Indianapolis

IT industry certification opportunities part of company’s investment in employee career growth

INDIANAPOLIS — July 11, 2022 — Tek Experts, the global information technology and business support services company, is opening its second United States location in Indianapolis, capitalizing on the tremendous pool of technical talent available in the region. The company is looking to hire 500 Indianapolis-area employees as part of the launch. Immediate openings include technical engineering roles in government accounts and Cloud technology including app services, developer support, and Active Directory.

Indianapolis joins Colorado Springs, CO as home to Tek Experts’ United States operations, where the company provides support services for the biggest and best names in technology.

Tek Experts is dedicated to growing employees’ technical skills and promoting from within. “Last year, 78 percent of our promotions came from our internal team,” said Henry Martin, Country Manager for Tek Experts USA. “We take tremendous pride in our culture of growth and promoting from within. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing your team members excel and rise within the organization.”

As part of that promise, Tek Experts offers industry-recognized certification opportunities to employees after their first year of service, in addition to extensive internal training and upskilling throughout the year. Employees can progress their careers in a technical track, a people management track, or a training track.

About Tek Experts:

Tek Experts is a leading global provider of information technology and business support services with offices in Costa Rica, North America, Nigeria, Rwanda, Bulgaria, China, and Vietnam with follow the sun operations, 24/7/365. Tek Experts employs more than 5,000 people, offering support in over 30 languages, across the globe with the mission to help enterprise technology companies transform their technical support and services into a strategic value creation engine for growth. Visit www.tek-experts.com for more.

