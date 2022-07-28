Sponsored

Testogen Reviews: Is This Testosterone Booster Worth Buying Or A Scam?

Calling men everywhere! If you feel as though you could use a burst of energy, and slow down the effects of getting older, then Testogen could be the help you need.

Testogen is an all-natural supplement that you can have discreetly delivered right to the mailbox. You do not need a prescription to enjoy this supplement, either.

It is great for guys who are starting to feel the slowdown that comes with middle age, who are ready to feel like they did in their late teens/the twenties. Keep reading this Testogen Review to discover all you need to know about Testogen: pros, cons, ingredients, and more.

Brand Overview: Legit Testosterone Booster Supplement

Testogen is made by MuscleClub LTD. This is a company devoted to the creation and marketing of supplements that help athletes of all ages and genders reach their goals and surpass them with flying colors. The company began in 1999 and continues to grow.

Other supplements they make you might’ve heard about are ProCut and Blackwolf. The formula is endorsed by former MMA champion Will Pounder, who credits Testogen with positive changes in his life.

The main office of the company is in Nottingham, UK. However, these supplements are made in the UK and US in FDA-approved Current Good Manufacturing Practice plants in the UK and United States.

The Testogen site indicates that this supplement is designed to support males’ wellness and health by bringing up their levels of testosterone. This is NOT anabolic steroids- so if that’s what you are here for, go elsewhere.

The ingredients in this supplement are all-natural. Best of all, during our research, we didn’t uncover any negative side effects as reported by customers.

As we did our research, we discovered there are tons of Testosterone booster on the market that state the same thing, promising men to turn back the clock. So, it is important to understand what makes Testogen superior to the other supplements out there.

Pro & Cons Of Testogen Pills:

Pros

It could help you reduce your feelings of fatigue, enable you to work out for longer and feel elevated in your moods.

Good for increasing testosterone within the body because of how it stimulates the production of testosterone creating hormones

Ideal for building lean, toned muscle; great for guys who are ready to put in the time at the gym/ eat a healthy, balanced diet and get results quicker

Cons

Testogen is a pricey supplement compared to other T-boosters out there (but the quality speaks for itself)

Ingredients In Testogen Capsules:

Now, we will list the active ingredients that are found within Testogen. You will love knowing that the formula is devoid of stuff that could make you sick: allergens, GMOs, synthetic ingredients, proprietary blends, and artificial colors and flavors.

Instead, only plant-based ingredients and trusted vitamins and minerals make the capsule what it is. So, let’s now discover the ingredients of Testogen one by one.

Zinc

Zinc is so important if you are a man. It is necessary for the body when it comes to making testosterone. Some studies show that men who possess low zinc levels also have low testosterone count compared to guys who consume enough of this nutrient every day.

Within each dose of Testogen, you will enjoy 10 mg zinc, which is 100% the daily value recommended for men and what you would see within a multivitamin. In addition, the makers of Testogen indicate that zinc by itself could increase your testosterone by 50% in as little as six months.

Vitamin D

Within Testogen, you will enjoy 50 mcg of Vitamin D. Guys who do not get enough of Vitamin D3 are usually plagued with lower Testosterone numbers compared to men who do get enough of this nutrient in their diets.

Boron

8 mg of Boron is what you get within this supplement. It is perfect for the health and wellness of men everywhere. The makers of Testogen state that the boron contained within their formula may help boost testosterone by up to 28% in just one single week.

Magnesium

Magnesium is important for the density of bones, and it plays a part in keeping them healthy and strong. It enhances the performance of your biochemical reactions that take place inside our bodies and helps with correct function, which in turn leads to improved health.

Magnesium is known to increase total testosterone and free testosterone. Each dose gets you 200 mg magnesium, and in just four weeks of constant use, you could see results.

Vitamin K1

Vitamin K1 is critical in our body’s functionality. It is essential for the absorption of Vitamin D, too. Many people use Vitamin K and Vitamin D concurrently to provide peak support for their testosterone production.

D-Aspartic Acid

Each dose contains 2300 mg of this ingredient. D-Aspartic Acid is an amino acid that is perfect for helping our bodies create the luteinizing hormone inside our pituitary glands.

As a result, the testes’ Leydig cells are stimulated and instructed to create and unleash more testosterone. This ingredient could be the driving force behind the increase in T levels, says MuscleClub LTD.

Vitamin B6

You get 20 mg of Vitamin B6 in your daily dose of Testogen. This stuff helps men enjoy greater energy, and it provides support for the manufacture of testosterone. B vitamins play a big part in getting men the energy they need to sail through the day.

Fenugreek Extract

There will be 40 mg of Fenugreek Extract in every dose of Testogen. You commonly see this in many testosterone supplements, and for hundreds of years, men have used it to better their libido.

Bioperine

Many supplements are fitted with Bioperine, and for good reason- it is a black pepper extract that enhances the bioavailability of this supplement, according to the MuscleClub site. If the supplement did not have this awesome extract, our bodies would have a harder time absorbing the ingredients included in the blend.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract

Korean Red Ginseng Extract is one of the world’s most tried and true methods of natural testosterone support. The plant is natural and medicinal, and within every dose, you get 40 mg!

This stuff helps increase your libido, promoting healthy cognitive function, better mood, energy increase, and fat loss.

Nettle Leaf Extract

How Does Testogen Work In Raising T-Levels:

Testosterone plays a huge role in men’s physical and mental well-being. It offers them motivation, strength, virility, and plenty of other benefits as well. However, the hormone decreases as we get older. Therefore, not all men that are dealing with low testosterone are older. This testogen reviews hold all the answers to your questions.

There are lots of other factors out there that can cause low testosterone. Even young men can experience a testosterone deficiency. It is enough to make a man feel pretty bad about themselves if they aren’t doing their best in the physical sense.

Frustration and embarrassment over how they feel could cause men to avoid seeking help. In addition, some guys cannot afford to see a doctor due to health insurance or financial hardships.

On top of that, some guys might not be able to take necessary medications because of the side effects that come with them/their interactions with other prescriptions they might be taking.

So, a natural supplement like Testogen might be able to help.

This dietary supplement is made to naturally and quickly help men increase their testosterone count. The natural ingredients you find within the supplement are ideal for helping guys overcome low levels of testosterone, which only worsen as they age.

The product is targeted at men in their 30’s and 40’s, claims Testogen’s official website. Men in this demographic are dads, have high-responsibility, high-pressure jobs that demand a lot from them, and familial obligations. As a result, the stress of these situations can be enough to severely reduce one’s testosterone.

So, what can a man expect when deciding to use Testogen?

First of all, you will take four capsules every day. Therefore, you should follow the package and dosing instructions carefully.

Doing so could help you reap these and other great benefits:

You could notice a higher amount of testosterone production and overall wellness.

Your testosterone levels could increase naturally.

You could reverse the symptoms associated with having low testosterone.

You may find that you feel better overall, thanks to the formula’s natural ingredients.

You will love that the formula is safe and helpful for increasing testosterone levels.

Testogen is a stellar formula because all ingredients work together as one and offer your body a complete blend that supports your overall wellness and testosterone manufacture.

The top-notch blend of herbs, minerals, plant extract, and vitamins is scientifically proven to boost testosterone naturally, regardless of age. The company also notes that you could see benefits in just 14 days within starting the formula, with the largest benefits coming about after you’ve used it for a month.

A few weeks after taking it, you could find that you feel more energized, healthy, focused, motivated, and confident. As a result, you could have an easier time melting away stubborn belly fat, put on lean muscle, and perform better in the bedroom.

The makers of Testogen boast some pretty big benefits, indicating that over 700,000 men worldwide have increased their testosterone naturally thanks to Testogen. It is, after all, one of the top-selling supplements in the niche.

The company also says that you could very well increase your T using the Testogen ingredients. The site notes an increase in testosterone anywhere from 20-80% following your usage of the supplement.

We also noted that MuscleClub, the manufacturers of Testogen, do not possess any clinical trials or peer-reviewed journal articles that back up its claims.

But the company has compiled various resources for the formula’s ingredients, so be sure you check them out plus the sources we have posted in this article today to discover more.

Who Should Use Testogen Supplement:

So long as you are at least 18 years old and a man, you can use Testogen. However, the formula is targeted at men above 30 who feel they could use a boost to their testosterone.

When you have low testosterone, you can feel it. As a result, you do not perform well in your athletic pursuits- even if it is just shooting hoops with friends, you still want to do your best.

Testogen is that natural testosterone booster which might be able to help. It is for those gents out there that want that little extra push- something natural and safe that will complement an already healthy lifestyle and help them feel great.

Testogen is made to appeal to the following demographics:

Men that feel irritated, cranky, tired, in a foul mood even though they sleep enough/work reasonable hours.

Men who are partaking in a healthy way of life: regular exercise, eating a balanced diet, limiting the amount of liquor/beer they consume, et cetera… but still need that little extra help.

Men who are finding it a chore to keep up with the demands of family, work, and relationships (romantic and personal) with each day feeling like a mountain you can’t seem to climb.

Men that desire muscle mass, namely older fellows who want to tone up and improve how they look.

Testosterone is the driving force behind men’s energy, libido, and mood. Therefore, it is crucial that men have enough for their well-being.

Unfortunately, testosterone levels go down when we grow older. This is normal, and all men experience this when they get older. For some guys, it can happen around age 30.

When you reach age 50, your T has dropped to about half or more. Testogen could help you turn back the clock on these happenings.

With that said, there are several so-called “T-boosters” that claim to offer similar benefits. Therefore, we must examine the ingredients of Testogen and discern what makes it special. Keep reading to see our comprehensive ingredients list.

Potential Benefits of Using Testogen T-Booster:

If you are not sure why you should consider Testogen, there are many reasons why! First and foremost, the supplement is free of unnatural ingredients. The capsule is excellent for vegans.

You will not find any caffeine, dairy, fillers, GMOs, soy, or gluten in it. It works with the body, not against it, to provide it with everything you need to make more testosterone. Here are some of the other Testogen benefits you are sure to love.

It Promotes the Manufacture of Testosterone

Testogen is good for your body when it comes to making more testosterone. It stimulates the body’s luteinizing hormone, which is made in the pituitary gland.

Keep in mind this stimulates our Leydig cells within the testes to make and unleash testosterone. In addition, D-aspartic acid is a main ingredient of TestoGen, and in clinical studies, the amino acid was known to increase luteinizing hormone numbers and, in turn, testosterone.

Testogen also employs Vitamin K and Vitamin D, and zinc to protect the Leydig cells from taking damage. However, once the Leydig cells are damaged, they cannot create sufficient amounts of testosterone.

By increasing the luteinizing hormone levels and ensuring the Leydig cells are healthy, we can be sure that the body will manufacture enough testosterone in a manner that is efficient and constant.

It Increases the Amount of Free Testosterone

Studies show that the majority of the testosterone in our bodies is not put to use. This is because much of it affixes itself to protein molecules that we have in our blood. This makes it unusable. As a result, you need to increase your free testosterone count.

Over half of our testosterone binds with SHBG. If the numbers of this protein go up within our bloodstream, the body ends up with lesser numbers of free testosterone. SHBG levels tend to get elevated as we age, and this leads to lesser testosterone.

Testogen mitigates this by packing a punch of minerals, herbs, vitamins, and plant extracts that bring down our SHBG levels and increase the free T inside the body.

The supplement is ideal for helping guys everywhere feel less fatigued, in better spirits, and confident in themselves. It is also good for packing on muscle mass and burning up fat that just won’t seem to move.

It Is Great To Use Whether You Take It Day or Night

Testogen indicates you can take this supplement before heading to the gym, during the late shift at your work, or in the morning. So, feel free to use it any time that makes sense to you.

This is a natural way of increasing your energy levels without the help of caffeine. So, don’t worry about staying up too late!

It Slows Down the Conversion of Testosterone to Estrogen

Studies indicate that as we get up there in age, the body’s testosterone gets converted to estrogen. So, this is the reason why testosterone levels tend to decrease as we grow old.

Testogen helps you slow down that conversion. Therefore, the levels of testosterone stay high, even as the years go on.

It Has Many Positive Customer Reviews

Perhaps the most awesome part of this supplement is how much the customers love it. Men all over the world have discovered for themselves how effective it is.

It’s worth going to the website for Testogen and checking it out, so you can see it with your own eyes. See what other men have to say, and you will know if it’s right for you.

Side Effects Of Testogen For Men:

The ingredients of Testogen are safe, effective, and completely natural. They are all backed up with studies to show you how effective they can be.

We noted zero side effects (negative ones, that is) when researching Testogen and reading customer reviews/articles/studies. It is well-received by men everywhere, and none of the guys in the reviews we read discussed any adverse side effects.

There’s a catch, however. For instance, if you take medication of any kind, you must speak to your physician/healthcare provider before taking this supplement. This will ensure that the natural ingredients of Testogen do not interact with your meds.

Need an example? Korean Red Ginseng is a widely known and beloved supplement for men’s health. However, it may interact with some medication. Check out this article for some info on that topic.

It is also important to remember that every man is different. Some guys could experience side effects like indigestion, nausea, or headache. Most guys feel great after using Testogen, but no two men are alike.

Make sure you take note of how you feel when using the supplement. If you feel unwell or anything less than great taking it, discontinue its use and get medical help right away.

Who Should Refrain From Testogen?

Testogen is for guys aged 18 and older. If you are not at least 18 years old, do not attempt to buy or utilize the Testogen supplement. Children under 18 are still growing, and the supplement could be harmful to their health.

Remember, being 18 doesn’t mean the supplement is right for you. The supplement is targeted at guys 30 and older.

Pregnant and nursing women should not use Testogen. It may seem obvious, but we have to say it. This supplement is for males only. We do not know how the supplement could affect mothers or their babies/nursing infants, so it’s best to stay far away from it if you are a woman, especially one who is nursing or pregnant.

Those who have underlying health issues should also skip Testogen’s use until you can speak to your doctor and ensure your safety. It could be risky to your health and interact with your meds. If you would like to use Testogen, make sure to speak to your physician first.

Finally, men that are looking for a steroid, a penis enhancement pill, or a formula to make their penis longer should look elsewhere. Some men may be under the impression that this supplement can make your penis larger/help you grow muscles/etc.

However, this is not the case- it only exists to increase testosterone and nothing more. Therefore, you must also combine the supplement with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and healthy habits to get the best results.

Dosage & Tips To Start

These are the testosterone pills made with natural ingredients that could increase your body’s testosterone production. Four capsules a day at any time you like is the way to go. You can take all four of them at breakfast, for example, and enjoy lasting energy all day long.

Take them with a large glass of water. Do not use more than four capsules every day. If you follow the instructions and follow a healthy lifestyle, you may see results in as little as 2-6 weeks.

Where to Buy Testogen and Guarantees?

You will want to purchase Testogen on the official website. This ensures you are getting a genuine product, not a counterfeit. They also have the best deals around for this supplement.

They were offering a flash sale when we made this article; simply use the code Save20 once you get to the checkout page. Free global shipping is also offered when you buy greater than a one-month supply.

You will also get some freebies with your order, including a recipe book, helpful videos, and workouts to get you started.

How much is Testogen, you ask?

A single-month supply costs $60, a three-month supply is priced at $120, and a 5-month supply will cost $180.

There are also combo packages available; they include the Testogen drops. A 1-month supply is $90, a 3-month supply is $190, and a 5-month supply will be $285.

There is also a 100-day guarantee. Simply try it out and if you are not happy, email them within 100 days of order receipt for return instructions.

