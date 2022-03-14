Sponsored

The Best Ethereum Casinos & Ethereum Gambling Sites for 2022

Whether you got in before the big bull run or have recently got your hands on some ETH, we’re sure you’re looking to take advantage of the world’s best Ethereum casinos.

That’s why we’re weeding out slow payout systems, boring games lists, and shady licensing to create an ETH casino upper class featuring 17 top Ethereum casinos.

Bitstarz was our #1 pick because of their generous crypto match and 3,000+ casino games, but we’re sure you’ll have a winning bet on any of our crypto casinos depending on your tastes.

Let’s take a look.

17 Top Ethereum Casinos and Crypto Betting Sites

Bitstarz: Best Ethereum casino overall

7bit Casino: Best for online slots

mBit Casino: Best crypto bonus

Cloudbet: Great range of accepted cryptos

Ignition: Best for poker

1. Bitstarz – Best Ethereum Casino Overall

Pros

20 free spins (no-deposit) upon registration

Instant, fee-free withdrawals for players

Crypto match up to 28 ETH + 180 free spins

3,500+ games to enjoy

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

Cons

No fiat currencies accepted

No live dealer games for certain countries

Bitstarz is our top-reviewed Ethereum casino – their massively generous crypto match and equally massive library of casino games make them a shoe-in for our #1 spot.

Gaming Variety: 4.2/5

No matter how long you’ve been gambling online, odds are you’ll find something new and exciting every time you log into Bitstarz.

They carry 3,500+ online casino games in total, but players will find 840+ slots, several kinds of video poker and blackjack, a few versions of roulette, bingo, and baccarat in their gaming library.

We have to note that Bitstarz currently doesn’t offer live dealer games in some jurisdictions. However, because they’re constantly adding new games to their menu and updating their catalog, you’ll hardly notice with all the state of the art games being added.

Bonuses: 4/5

Bitstarz gives players 20 free spins just for registering with their site – no deposit required.

That said, when you do finally make your first deposit you’ll be greeted with a 100% match up to 20 ETH and 180 free spins.

While Bitstarz carries a moderately difficult 40x playthrough, we’ve seen other Ethereum online casinos possess a 50x or 60x wagering requirement for an offer this large.

Because 100% of every bet made on their 840+ slots goes towards satisfying their 40x playthrough, this will make the process of earning your bonus back much less time-consuming.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 3.8/5

While no fiat currencies are accepted here, players have their choice of depositing or withdrawing via 6 forms of cryptocurrency. Bitstarz accepts and pays out in BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether.

Players only have to deposit 0.01 ETH, 0.0002 BTC, or their crypto equivalents in order to qualify for Bitstarz’ 100% deposit match and 180 free spins.

Additionally, players can take advantage of their almost instant (it’s about 6 minutes at press time), fee-free crypto withdrawals whenever they’re ready to cash out winnings.

While we’d like to see Bitstarz grow to accept fiat currencies in the future, for adamant crypto players, they’re already a great fit.

Customer Support: 5/5

Bitstarz goes above and beyond to provide high-quality, prompt, and reliable customer support for all players. In addition to offering 24/7 live chat and email, representatives for their customer service team can be reached through Twitter and Facebook.

Live chat response times were some of the best we’ve encountered – we got a reply from a real person in under 5 minutes.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best ETH Online Casino for Slots

Pros

1,200 online slots

Accepts fiat currencies + offers cash match

Instant, fee-free crypto withdrawals

Great Ethereum casino bonuses on first 4 deposits

Low minimum deposit for crypto players

Cons

Live dealer games not available in some countries

Moderately difficult 40x playthrough

Gaming Variety: 3.7/5

A staggering 93% of 7Bit’s 1,288 total casino games are slots. While this is fantastic news for slots lovers and jackpot hunters, other players shouldn’t be dismayed.

Although 7Bit is very slots-focused, they also offer 17 blackjack variants, 16 roulette wheels, 14 versions of video poker, 11 kinds of baccarat, 3 games of bingo, and 2 games of keno.

Once again, none of these games are “live dealer” table games; but we appreciated their dedication to the entire casino experience. If you’re mainly an avid slots fan who enjoys playing specialty and table games from time to time, 7Bit is the site for you.

Bonuses: 3.9/5

While 7Bit doesn’t offer any sort of no-deposit bonus, both cash and crypto players will be greeted with a bonus match upon making their first deposit with the site.

However, for crypto players, this bonus match is noticeably more generous than it is for fiat bettors. Their welcome package incorporates a 100% match up to 2.5 ETH and 100 free spins over your first 4 deposits.

We were slightly disappointed to see their 40x playthrough requirement applied to both cash and crypto bonus matches. That said, the fact that they offer Free Spins Wednesdays, Weekend Cashback, and a Monday Reload Bonus takes the sting away a bit.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.5/5

7Bit accepts 11 banking options in total – players can make their deposits with 6 forms of crypto (BTC, ETH, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash), Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Skrill, and Neteller.

All crypto withdrawals are instant, while all fiat payouts take 48-72 hours to clear.

Additionally, they offer low deposit minimums across the board – players only need to deposit $20 or 0.01 ETH to qualify for their bonus match.

Customer Support: 3.5/5

We had no trouble getting in touch with their customer support team. When we reached out via email, we got a response back in a couple of hours. This support team is 24/7.

That said, we wish they’d rely less on their FAQ section. It really gets pushed on the ‘contact us’ page before any other form of contact – it’d be nice to have a live chat or phone number.

3. mBit Casino – Best for Crypto Bonuses

Pros

300 free spins + 110% crypto match

35x playthrough requirement

2,700+ casino games to enjoy

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

Instant, fee-free withdrawals

Cons

No fiat currencies accepted

Gaming Variety: 4.4/5

Mbit Casino offers 2,700+ casino games in total to choose from. While 1,161 of those games are high-quality slots, table game enthusiasts have zero room to get bored either. Players who find themselves looking for a change of pace will encounter over 100 table games in total.

Among them, you’ll find 12 poker variants, 10 roulette wheels, 14 different kinds of blackjack, 3 games of bingo, and a singular version of keno.

While you won’t find any live dealer games on this site, there’s enough jam-packed into mBit to keep any player occupied with new and exciting games for months to come.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

We were very impressed with mBit’s bonuses. When you make your first crypto deposit, you’ll receive a 110% match up to 28 ETH and 300 free spins to sweeten the deal.

Keep in mind though that this 300 free spins is contingent on depositing a minimum of 0.06890 ETH (about $200) – if you’re depositing less than this you’ll get ‘just’ 20 free spins.

We also love how they extend the first deposit bonus to cover your next 2 additional deposits – for a total of up to 156 ETH.

With numbers this high it’s great that there’s a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 3.8/5

Before we go any further, we have to specify that mBit doesn’t take any fiat currencies. Once you get past that hurdle, you’ll have 6 forms of cryptocurrency at your disposal.

Players can make their deposits with BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. Crypto withdrawals are instant and fee-free, which we appreciated. Moreover, players only have to initially deposit 0.01 ETH (or its crypto equivalent) in order to qualify for mBit’s deposit match.

While Ethereum hoarders will have no problem placing their bets here, we’d like to see them grow to accept fiat currencies eventually, or at least pad their crypto lists to include Cardano, Solana, or even Shiba Inu.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

mBit’s customer support is above average. They offer 24/7 live chat, and email assistance, and we got responses through each of their mediums rather quickly.

When we used their live chat feature, we were able to get a reply from them in under 3 minutes. Moreover, we got an email reply from them in just under 5 hours.

4. Cloudbet – Ethereum Casino with the Best Range of Cryptos

Pros

Live dealer blackjack, baccarat, and roulette

Impressive ETH deposit bonus

Huge crypto list

Broad casino library

Cons

No phone support line

Bonus funds released incrementally

Cloudbet is one of the most diverse crypto casinos going, and it’ll allow you to bet using a ton of altcoins in addition to Ethereum. That said, we should warn in advance that many countries will need to use a VPN in order to access this casino.

We recommend using NordVPN – they offer the least expensive, most secure, fastest, and safest web browsing experience on the market.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Cloudbet corrals live dealer games, video table games, and a broad selection of slots under one roof.

Players can also enjoy live dealer blackjack, baccarat, and roulette; hundreds of slot machines (including jackpot slots), table games, a big provably fair games menu, and several variants of video poker.

Bonuses: 3.9/5

Cloudbet has one of the highest bonus caps on the market – when players make their first crypto deposit, they’ll be greeted with a 100% match up to 20 ETH.

Although they do carry a moderately difficult 40x playthrough requirement, we’d hardly expect anything lower given their bonus match is so generous in number.

We need to clarify that Cloudbet will release your bonus funds in increments as you earn loyalty points from playing on their site. This is great for players who always want to be playing in cash instead of having the wagering requirements over your head.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 3.8/5

Cloudbet is strictly a crypto-only casino. They accept around 20 forms of crypto – including BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Avalanche, Solana, USDT, USDC, PAX, PAXG, Algorand, LINK, DAI, DASH, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin and more.

Moreover, as we’d expect here, they offer instant and fee-free withdrawals to your crypto wallet of choice.

Players must deposit a minimum of $10 (or 0.01 ETH) if they want to qualify for Cloudbet’s massive crypto match.

Customer Support: 3.8/5

While Cloudbet offers 24/7 live chat and email assistance, we were disappointed to see that they don’t offer any phone support.

Although we got a reply from a real person using their live chat feature in under 5 minutes and an email reply in just about 12 hours, we’d have given them a higher ranking in this area if they offered a phone number for players to call.

5. Ignition – Best Ethereum Gambling Site for Poker

Pros

Fantastic poker room

Fair 25x playthrough requirement

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

300% crypto only match

8-tiered VIP program rewards loyalty

Cons

Only 200 Ethereum casino games in total

Gaming Variety: 3.6/5

Ignition brings a little bit of everything, even if they don’t stick out in sheer numbers. We’re happy to call this a quality over quantity thing. What we really liked is that they’re the only Ethereum casino in this list with a poker room.

This isn’t just a casual hold’em spot though. They’ve got a $1,000,000 guaranteed tournament every month, anonymous tables to keep the games softer, and there’s even built in online casino games right into the poker room.

Their casino games library is spread over 100+ slots, 24 blackjack games, 10 kinds of video poker, and 32 live dealer games (including live poker).

Players will also find 4 roulette wheels, bingo, keno, and baccarat (although their bingo and keno games aren’t playable on mobile devices).

Bonuses: 3.9/5

While Ignition’s bonuses pale in comparison to those offered by the other online casinos listed here, they also come with a much lower 25x wagering requirement.

Moreover, they offer crypto and cash bonus matches and don’t exclude any players from their extra cash pool. Their crypto match will net you 300% up to $3,000 (equivalent) over your first two deposits.

The good news here is twofold. Firstly, you can expect to earn your bonus funds back much more easily due to their comparatively lower wagering requirements – and secondly, this 300% bonus is the largest single crypto match in this list.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 3.7/5

Ignition takes 4 forms of crypto in addition to credit card deposits. Players can make their deposits with BTC, Litecoin, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, and vouchers.

Expect withdrawals to take under 24 hours for cryptocurrencies, but fiat payouts via paper check and credit card take 10-14 days to reach your account.

It should also be noted that there’s a limit of 1 Ethereum withdrawal every 3 days, which is definitely a bit odd, though we do wish this to be an issue for you as it’d mean you’re on quite the heater.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Ignition offers above-average customer support and boasts fairly quick response times.

Players have the option to connect with Ignition’s team of representatives through 24/7 live chat, phone, or email. When we used their live chat feature, we got a response from a real person in 10 minutes.

We also really liked their super intuitive help center that had our basic site questions being addressed in just a couple clicks. Unlike other Ethereum casinos, there’s also a helpful forum where you can post your issues and even interact with fellow players.

How We Ranked the Best Ethereum Casino Sites

Gaming Variety

In this review, we prioritized Ethereum casinos that offer players best-in-class gaming variety across almost every betting sector. Whether you’re after jackpot slots, live dealer table gaming, or the newest slots, odds are you’ll find an appropriate Ethereum casino here.

Bitstarz (our #1 pick overall) has 3,000+ games to choose from. 7Bit carries 1,200 slot machines, and both Cloudbet and Ignition possess a variety of virtual and live casino games for players to enjoy.

Bonuses and Promos

We gave a higher ranking to sites that offer the most generous initial fiat + crypto deposit matches, reload bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, and hundreds of free spins.

While your choice of bonuses and promos will vary depending on the Ethereum casino site you choose, there’s bound to be something for everyone here.

Additionally, we only mentioned bonuses with a maximum wagering requirement of 40x, as we believe players shouldn’t be placing fruitless wagers.

Banking Options

Although the primary focus of our review was crypto-centric, we took the time to specify not only casinos that accept Ethereum, but ones that accept fiat as well.

The best Ethereum casinos should offer players numerous ways to deposit their money and receive their payouts, so we gave special consideration to sites that take 5+ forms of crypto and/or fiat currencies.

Finally, we prioritized Ethereum casinos that offer their players instant crypto deposits and withdrawals.

Customer Support

If an Ethereum online casino can’t offer their players prompt and reliable customer support, is it worth signing up for?

We don’t think so, and that’s why we gave a higher ranking to online casino sites that provide the most timely and helpful customer service.

If an Ethereum casino wants to retain its players or be competitive in today’s market, it needs to be willing to play fair and fix monetary issues within a reasonable time frame.

Best Ethereum Casinos – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Ethereum Casinos Trustworthy?

Yes – Ethereum casinos are just as reliable, trustworthy, and safe as your favorite online casinos.

However, before you choose an Ethereum casino, you need to make sure it has a valid license to operate in your region. All of the sites on this list possess a valid operating license and are audited by third parties for fairness.

Players can expect uncompromised financial integrity, randomized/fair betting odds, reliable payouts, and helpful customer support from any Ethereum casino we’ve reviewed.

Why Should I Bet With Cryptocurrency?

Placing your bets with cryptocurrency at online casinos is a fully anonymous venture, and it’s just as secure as betting with cash. Moreover, making deposits through cryptocurrency enables players to detach their bank information from their chosen Ethereum casino.

While all of the Ethereum gambling sites listed here take ETH, the majority of them accept at least 5 forms of crypto.

If you happen to have lesser-known cryptocurrency stashed away, you might want to take a look at Cloudbet – they accept 12 different kinds of crypto.

Moreover, most crypto withdrawals are delivered to your Ethereum wallet instantly, as opposed to waiting 3-7 business days for fiat payouts.

Can I Get In Trouble for Betting With Ethereum?

Placing your bets through a licensed Ethereum online casino is just as legal as spinning the reels at a brick-and-mortar casino. To that end, you don’t need to worry about facing any financial penalties or dealing with legal trouble at ETH casinos.

However, even though you’re not at risk of encountering penalties, it could be your responsibility to report your winnings as taxable income to the appropriate authorities.

Additionally, you will need to check your local laws to ensure that your chosen Ethereum casino is licensed to operate in your region.

Are There Any Downsides To Betting Online?

If you derive lots of enjoyment from going out, getting dinner and drinks, sitting at the poker table, and spending your weekend meeting new people; you might balk at the lack of social interaction associated with online betting.

By nature, Ethereum casinos provide players with an isolated online gambling experience. Unless you’re gathered around your laptop with your friends, there’s no real amount of social interaction that goes on.

Essentially, top Ethereum casino sites provide players with an unparalleled level of convenience and the ability to gamble from anywhere at the expense of the glitz and glamor unique to Vegas-esque, brick-and-mortar casinos.

How Can I Determine the Best Ethereum Casino for Me?

Finding the best Ethereum casino for you will come down to your individual gaming preferences, as well as figuring out what you require and what you’re okay with leaving to the side.

With this in mind, if you’re interested in finding something new and exciting to play every time you log in accompanied by an overly generous deposit match, we’d recommend you go with Bitstarz (our #1 overall pick) or mBit (our top-reviewed Ethereum casino for gaming variety).

If you primarily spin the slot reels, we’d have to suggest 7Bit – they carry 1,200+ slots for players to enjoy.

However, if you’re more on the side of live dealer table games, we’d like to plug Cloudbet or Ignition. Both of these online casino sites carry a varied library of live casino games.

Once again, your final decision should be heavily influenced by your betting preferences, and these will differ from player to player.

Ethereum Casino Reviews Table

Casino Site First Deposit Bonus Accepted Payment Methods Bitstarz 100% match up to 20 ETH + 180 free spins (40x playthrough)

20 free spins (no deposit) BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, USDT 7Bit Casino 100% up to $100 or 2.5 ETH + 100 free spins (40x playthrough) BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller mBit Casino 110% match up to 28 ETH + 300 free spins (35x playthrough) BTC, ETH, BHC, LTC, DOGE, USDT Cloudbet 100% deposit match up to 20 ETH (40x playthrough) BTC, PAXG, DASH, ETH, LTC, BCH, BNB, LINK, SOL, UNI, AVAX, DOT, FTM, MATIC, ALGO, BUSD, PAX, USDP, DOGE, ADA, DAI, USDC, USDT, SHIB Ignition 300% deposit match up to $3,000 combined poker + online casino bonus (25x playthrough) BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, Voucher, Visa/MasterCard, AMEX

How To Get Started with an Ethereum Casino

Sign up for a new casino account.

Click the green “sign-up” box in the upper-right-hand corner of the Bitstarz website, insert a username, password, and email address and follow the instructions on the next page.

Check your email.

Secondly, you’ll have to check your email for a link from Bitstarz. If you don’t see an email from them in your “primary” inbox, be sure to check your “promotions” or spam folder before requesting another verification email from them.

Once you find the link, click “Confirm My Account” and follow any instructions you see.

Make your first deposit.

Once you’ve followed the email link back to the website, click the ‘BTC’ dropdown menu and scroll down to select ‘ETH’, enter your desired deposit amount, and click the green button.

Best Ethereum Casinos – Conclusion

Again, if you’re finding it difficult to figure out which Ethereum casinos are the best fit for you, you’re not alone. We recommend that you narrow down your choices based on what you enjoy playing the most in order to make the process less intimidating.

If you’re still having trouble making a decision, we’d recommend you go with Bitstarz. They’re our #1 pick due to their best-in-class gaming variety, an attractive crypto deposit match, and a fair playthrough for the price tag.

By the same token, we encourage you to give the rest of our top-reviewed Ethereum gambling sites a fair chance. Just make sure you have fun, set spending limits, and bet responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of online gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make online gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Ethereum casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

