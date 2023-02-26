Sponsored

UltraK9 Pro Reviews: Does It Work? What to Know Before Buy!

UltraK9 Pro is a liquid nutritional supplement for dogs.

By giving your dog the proprietary primal nutrient blend daily, you can purportedly promote a healthy weight, maintain lustrous fur, and support healthy joints, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about UltraK9 Pro and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is UltraK9 Pro?

UltraK9 Pro is a liquid nutritional supplement for dogs that is made in the United States using 100% natural, non-GMO ingredients.

Giving your dog a few drops of UltraK9 Pro daily can purportedly unlock the secret to a longer life. The formula uses a blend of science-backed ingredients to promote your dog’s overall health and wellness.

Some of the advertised benefits of UltraK9 Pro, according to the manufacturer, include:

Support healthy weight and metabolism

Maintain lustrous fur and support skin health

Support healthy joints, mobility, and energy

Tasty chicken broth flavor delicious for any dog

Easy to administer daily in food, water, or directly by mouth

Science-backed, natural, non-GMO ingredients linked to canine health and wellness

The makers of UltraK9 Pro were motivated to create the supplement after being disappointed with the options available in the dog food and supplement space. Many products are filled with hidden hormones, artificial chemicals, or cheap fillers, for example, that worsen your dog’s health. These ingredients can cause weight gain and subtly devastate your dog’s health.

UltraK9 Pro Ingredients

Each drop of UltraK9 Pro contains a proprietary blend of 9 natural ingredients designed to support your dog’s health in various ways.

Here are all of the active ingredients in each serving of UltraK9 Pro and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

MCT Oil: Popular in humans and dogs, MCT oil can support health, energy, and weight management. For example, many people take MCT oil supplements each morning to get healthy fats. Healthy fats are also crucial for the skin and fur of your dog, helping to support skin elasticity and the fur’s natural luster. According to the makers of UltraK9 Pro, the MCT oil in the formula also helps with arthritis and complements the effects of turmeric. Plus, it’s easy for your dog to digest. MCT oil is officially labeled as an inactive ingredient in UltraK9 Pro because it binds everything together and helps with absorption. However, it can also contribute to the active effects of the supplement.

Collagen: UltraK9 Pro contains collagen, the most abundant connective protein in the human and canine body. Many people take collagen supplements daily for anti-aging benefits, joint health, and weight management. In dogs, collagen can deliver similar effects. As the manufacturer of UltraK9 Pro explains, collagen supports joint health while helping with mobility and acting as an excellent protein source. Each serving of UltraK9 Pro contains collagen from bovine (cow) sources, which can also help with the flavor and palatability of the liquid formula for your dog.

Chicken Bone Broth: Most of the flavor in UltraK9 Pro comes from the chicken bone broth content. Delicious and rich, chicken bone broth adds an irresistible flavor to each drop of UltraK9 Pro. Your dog will enjoy consuming the formula whether you add it to water or food. The chicken bone broth is also good for the stomach and easy to digest. Plus, it adds more than flavor to the supplement: it can also improve the skin, coat, and bones, according to the manufacturer.

Turmeric: Turmeric has been one of the best-known names in the supplement space over the last decade. However, turmeric is also growing in popularity in dogs. Turmeric is prized for its ability to support healthy inflammatory responses in dogs. According to the makers of UltraK9 Pro, the turmeric in the liquid formula can also relieve joint pressure and support ligament health, among other benefits. Turmeric gets its natural benefits from its rich levels of curcumin. Curcumin is a curcuminoid linked to healthy inflammation.

Dandelion Root: UltraK9 Pro contains dandelion root, which helps clear toxins while being rich in proteins and vitamin A. Dandelion root has been used for centuries and was traditionally consumed as a tea. In UltraK9 Pro, your dog can enjoy the benefits of dandelion as a liquid. That dandelion can support your dog’s natural detoxification processes, helping to cleanse toxins and other harmful compounds from the body.

Astragalus Root & Ashwagandha: UltraK9 Pro contains two of nature’s best-known adaptogens: astragalus root and ashwagandha. Popular in Ayurveda, astragalus, and ashwagandha can support your dog’s stress response, which could help your dog manage stress more effectively. Many dogs gain weight because of physical and cognitive stressors, just like humans. Dogs may also develop anxiety, behavioral issues, and other mental disorders because of a poor stress response. UltraK9 Pro helps by giving your dog a strong dose of astragalus and ashwagandha. According to the makers of UltraK9 Pro, the astragalus root functions as a potent adaptogen while helping with digestion and supporting heart health. The ashwagandha supports hormonal detox, promotes thyroid health, and helps to relax your dog.

Burdock Root: UltraK9 Pro contains burdock root to help support your dog’s liver, kidneys, stomach, and other large internal organs. Like astragalus, dandelion, and ashwagandha, burdock has a long history of use in traditional medicine. Today, many people continue to use burdock to help with liver health, soothe the kidneys, and relieve stomach pain, among other benefits.

Ginseng: Ginseng has played a crucial role in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine for centuries, and it continues to be a natural wellness aid today. In dogs, ginseng can promote steady weight loss and support the immune system, according to the makers of UltraK9 Pro. Ginseng is also packed with micronutrients that could help your dog’s overall health.

Horsetail: UltraK9 Pro contains horsetail to support bone health in your dog. Horsetail is linked to bone health because it’s rich in calcium. If your dog is deficient in calcium, it could have a higher risk of bone degradation and pain over time. UltraK9 Pro helps by giving your dog a healthy serving of horsetail in liquid form, making it easy for your body to absorb the calcium it needs daily.

The UltraK9 Pro formula is natural and made from 100% non-GMO plant ingredients. It’s also stimulant-free and chemical-free.

How to Use UltraK9 Pro

You can administer UltraK9 Pro to your dog in multiple ways.

Some add drops of UltraK9 Pro to their dog’s food, for example, while others add it to their dog’s water bowl. Generally, it’s best to add it to your dog’s food for maximum absorption and bioavailability. However, if your dog tolerates it, you can apply the liquid sublingually (under the tongue) or orally (directly to the dog’s mouth) to support canine health.

Here’s how the manufacturer recommends using UltraK9 Pro:

You can add UltraK9 Pro to any meal

Add UltraK9 Pro to dry or wet food, store-bought or homemade food, or anything else your dog eats.

You can also administer the drops directly into your dog’s mouth if they tolerate it.

For dogs under 12 weeks old, contact your primary veterinarian before use

Because UltraK9 Pro has a natural chicken broth flavor that dog love; most dogs will eagerly eat anything with the UltraK9 Pro formula on it

UltraK9 Pro Dosage Recommendations

The makers of UltraK9 Pro recommend using different doses depending on the size of your dog:

24lbs or fewer: 1 full dropper (1mL) daily serving

1 full dropper (1mL) daily serving 25 to 55lbs: 2 droppers (2mL) daily serving

2 droppers (2mL) daily serving 56lbs and up: 3 droppers (3mL) daily serving

What to Expect After Giving UltraK9 Pro to Your Dog

After giving UltraK9 Pro to your dog, you can expect to see results within the first one to two weeks, according to the manufacturer.

Here’s what happens after feeding UltraK9 Pro to your dog:

Within the first 1 to 2 weeks of giving UltraK9 Pro to your dog daily, you might notice a shinier coat and more energy in your dog. Many dogs also experience better digestion and less stomach discomfort after meals.

of giving UltraK9 Pro to your dog daily, you might notice a shinier coat and more energy in your dog. Many dogs also experience better digestion and less stomach discomfort after meals. Within 3 to 4 weeks of starting UltraK9 Pro, your dog may experience even greater energy. Your dog “will be running around like a young puppy again,” according to the manufacturer.

of starting UltraK9 Pro, your dog may experience even greater energy. Your dog “will be running around like a young puppy again,” according to the manufacturer. After 3 to 4 weeks, your dog should have no digestive problems whatsoever and will feel “better than ever,” according to the manufacturer. It’s like “you’ve turned back the clock” on your dog’s health.

For maximum effect, the makers of UltraK9 Pro recommend feeding your dog primal nutrients as the primary food source while supplementing with UltraK9 Pro. Switching from store-bought food to raw meats, organs, and broths could change your dog’s health within 3 to 6 months, according to the manufacturer, while leading to weight loss and other benefits.

UltraK9 Pro Benefits: What Does Science Say?

The makers of UltraK9 Pro claim to have tested their formula on hundreds of pets to verify it works as advertised. Typically, nutritional supplement companies don’t invest in clinical testing of this scale, giving UltraK9 Pro additional evidence it works as advertised.

Here’s how the makers of UltraK9 Pro explain the results of their trials:

“The tests we have done on hundreds of pets show that the long-lasting results appear after six months to a year of regularly feeding your dog primal nutrients.”

The tests also show the most noticeable benefits when switching your dog from store-bought food to a raw diet. Within weeks of switching to a raw food diet and taking a supplement like UltraK9 Pro, your dog could experience significant effects.

As further proof UltraK9 Pro works, the supplement makers cite dozens of studies on the official references page. We’ll review those studies and their results below:

Ginseng could have anti-obesity effects in dogs. A 2019 study published in the Polish Journal of Veterinary Sciences found that Korean red ginseng extract could have anti-obesity effects. Researchers gave ginseng or a placebo to a group of healthy beagles. Then, researchers observed “a significant decrease” in body weight, body condition score, and leptin levels relative to baseline. Researchers also found all dogs tolerated ginseng well.

Many ingredients target inflammation to support your dog’s health. A 2016 study published in BMC Veterinary Research found a specific connection between inflammation and obesity. Specifically, researchers found dogs who were overweight or obese tended to have higher levels of inflammation than dogs with a healthier weight. Researchers studied 37 overweight and obese dogs, comparing them to 28 normal-weight dogs. The overweight dogs had significantly higher levels of serum interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (hsCRP), suggesting higher levels of inflammation.

Turmeric could be a good supplement for your dog. A 2012 study found white blood cells experienced positive effects after dogs received a curcumin-based supplement. In that study, researchers gave dogs with arthritis a curcumin supplement or a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. Researchers found curcumin offered “complementary anti-inflammatory support for OA [osteoarthritis] treatment in dogs.”

Ashwagandha has been proven safe and effective in humans, and it’s one of the world’s most popular adaptogens. Many people take ashwagandha daily for stress response. A 2018 study found that ashwagandha root extract was safe and effective in patients with hypothyroidism. A separate study performed by a college of veterinary science in India, meanwhile, found ashwagandha was well-tolerated and effective on a group of horses.

UltraK9 Pro contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to weight management, anti-inflammatory effects, and overall canine wellness. Giving drops of UltraK9 Pro to your dog daily could support overall canine health and wellness.

UltraK9 Pro Supplement Facts Label

The makers of UltraK9 Pro disclose all ingredients and dosages in UltraK9 Pro upfront, making it easy to see exactly what’s inside each serving of the formula.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 1mL serving of UltraK9 Pro, according to the supplement facts label:

50mg of chicken bone broth

50mg of hydrolyzed bovine collagen

25mg of astragalus root extract

12.5mg of ashwagandha root powder

12.5mg of burdock root powder

12.5mg of dandelion root extract

12.5mg of horsetail leaf and stem extract

12.5mg of ginseng root extract

12.5mg of turmeric root extract (with curcumin)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including MCT oil

UltraK9 Pro Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

UltraK9 Pro has an average rating of 5 stars out of 5 based on 11,649 reviews, according to the official website. Most customers (and their dogs) seem satisfied with UltraK9 Pro and its effects, suggesting the formula works as advertised to support canine health.

UltraK9 Pro is popular among younger puppies and older dogs. One reviewer claims she gave the formula to her older dog, for example, and he was “like a small little puppy again” after taking the recipe for a few weeks. Another customer gave UltraK9 Pro to his younger puppy, and his puppy now seems like “a completely different dog.”

One customer observed powerful results after giving UltraK9 Pro to his 11-year-old golden retriever. Now, his dog can outrun many younger dogs at the park without a sweat.

Many reviewers appear to have witnessed a dramatic transformation in their dog after giving it UltraK9 Pro. They’ve noticed changes beyond weight loss and energy and significant and lasting differences in canine health.

Other customers claim to have observed positive changes in weight management thanks to UltraK9 Pro, with dogs maintaining a healthier weight more quickly because of the formula.

How Much Does UltraK9 Pro Cost?

UltraK9 Pro is available in packages of 3, 6, or 12 bottles. You pay $69 per bottle, with discounts available the more bottles you order. The regular retail price of UltraK9 Pro is $99 per bottle.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering UltraK9 Pro online today through the official website:

Buy three bottles: $207 ($69 Per bottle) + Free Shipping

Buy six bottles: $234 ($39 Per bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

Buy twelve bottles: $468 ($39 Per bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

Each bottle contains 20 to 60 servings of UltraK9 Pro (60mL), depending on the size of your dog. You give 1mL to 3mL to your dog daily so that each bottle will last 20 to 60 days.

UltraK9 Pro Moneyback Guarantee

If your dog doesn’t like UltraK9 Pro for any reason, or if you’re unsatisfied with the results of the supplement, then you can request a complete refund, minus original shipping costs, within 60 days. Just email the company’s customer service team to receive a full refund with no questions asked.

Two Free Bonus eBooks

To promote UltraK9 Pro in 2023, the manufacturer gives away two free bonus eBooks with all six and twelve-bottle purchases. If you buy 6 or 12 bottles of UltraK9 Pro today, you receive immediate access to two bonus eBooks to complement the effects of the formula.

The two bonus eBooks include:

Bonus eBook #1: The Handsome Boy: Groomer’s Secrets to Keeping Your Dog’s Mane and Teeth in Perfect Condition: This eBook, normally priced at $97 on its own, teaches you how to maintain your dog’s healthy mane and teeth. You can discover three warning signs of cavities in your dog, for example, how to brush your dog’s teeth correctly. The eBook also explains the liquid you should never feed your dog because it could make them sick and the best way to groom them while keeping them calm and relaxed. Overall, it’s a collection of proven diet and lifestyle changes that could transform your dog’s health today.

Bonus eBook #2: Best Dog, Best Owner: Leading Your Dog Fearlessly: Priced at $79 on its own, this eBook teaches you the importance of being a good owner if you want a good dog. You can discover straightforward, actionable changes to improve your dog’s habits. The eBook also helps you interpret your dog’s behavior, learn how to make your dog instantly listen to you, and use CIA-based dog training tips backed by 50+ years of experience. Some tips come from military dog handlers, giving you full command over your dog while fostering loyalty and respect. Whether looking for a 5-second trick to de-stress your dog or three activities for optimal dog training, you can discover dozens of proven strategies in this eBook.

Who Made UltraK9 Pro?

UltraK9 Pro was made by a company doing business under the same name. That company is based in Tallmadge, Ohio.

That company claims to have the approval of at least one veterinarian. The large “Big Boy Pack” with 12 bottles of UltraK9 Pro is listed as “vet recommended,” which means at least one veterinarian has approved of using the formula to address health concerns in dogs.

You can contact the manufacturer of UltraK9 Pro via the following:

Online Form: https://ultrak9pro.com/help/contact-us.php

Email: contact@ultrak9pro-product.com

Mailing Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA

The makers of UltraK9 Pro make the supplement in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Conclusion

UltraK9 Pro is a science-backed liquid formula for dogs.

Designed to promote healthy weight and a lustrous coat, UltraK9 Pro contains a collection of natural herbs, plants, and nutrients to support overall health and wellness. Just feed your dog one serving of the chicken broth-flavored formula daily to see results in as little as one to two weeks. Visit the official website to learn more about UltraK9 Pro today!

