VigRX Plus Reviews – Does It Work for Men? Ingredients, Side Effects Update

Sex should be one of the sweetest, most enjoyable pleasures in life. It’s a great way to be intimate, have fun, and blow off steam. Yet, for many men, sexual health tends to decline with age. This VigRX Plus review will help you understand whether a natural male enhancement supplement could upgrade your sex life.

Ask yourself this—Has your sex life declined as you’ve gotten older? Maybe your libido has lessened, or has maintaining a proper erection become difficult?

If you answered yes, don’t feel too bad because this problem is widespread among men these days. In fact, according to a 2017 study, about 42% of men aged 40-70 will experience some level of erectile difficuly.

And not just that, due to declining hormone levels, sex drive, aka libido, falls off a cliff for most guys somewhere around 40-50 years old.

The results of diminished erectile health and lowered libido can be disastrous for men who want a superior sex life.

A high-quality, all-natural male enhancement supplement could help. We’ll dive deep and answer the tough questions in this VigRX Plus review. That way, you can determine if this product could aid you in maximizing your sexual health.

What Is VigRX Plus?

VigRX Plus is a 100% natural male enhancement supplement designed to increase erectile health and libido in men. It results from more than a decade of research by highly touted professionals. The VigRX Plus formula contains natural compounds, herbal extracts, and a patented bioavailability enhancer.

VigRX Plus claims to provide users:

Sturdier Erections

Erections On Command (No Waiting)

Enhanced Libido Or Sex Drive

More Pleasurable Orgasms

Boosted Sexual Stamina

Increased Bedroom Confidence

Can VigRX Plus deliver on these claims?

That’s a question we hope to answer definitively by the end of this VigRX Plus review.

How Does It Work?

VigRX Plus uses a proprietary polyherbal blend crafted by researchers with years of experience in the field of male sexual health. The all-natural formula contains no steroids and no chemical additives.

Several compounds in the VigRX Plus formula have been shown to increase men’s Nitric Oxide (NO) levels. Higher NO levels result in better blood flow to the penis because NO contributes significantly to relaxing the smooth muscle tissue in the penis, allowing the corpus cavernosa (the two long chambers in the shaft of the penis) to fill with more blood.

Additionally, multiple compounds in VigRX Plus are known to be natural aphrodisiacs or testosterone boosters. With natural aphrodisiacs in your system and larger testosterone stores, your sex drive will likely increase noticeably.

The active ingredients in VigRX Plus could:

Increase Nitric Oxide Levels

Enhance Testosterone Production

Contribute To Enhanced Sex Drive

It’s worth noting that VigRX Plus was created to help men dealing with moderate sexual health issues, which are increasingly common today. However, if you’re dealing with severe health issues (sexual or otherwise), it’s best to speak with your physician before using a new supplement.

Does It Require A Prescription?

VigRX Plus is a dietary supplement. It isn’t a pharmaceutical drug. It doesn’t require a prescription. There’s no need to see a doctor or go to a pharmacy.

Is It Safe?

We’ve done a lot of work for this VigRX Plus Review. And we’ve spoken with plenty of people regarding this supplement in addition to our own thorough examination.

We’ve found that VigRX Plus has no reported negative side effects.

When Will It Work?

It’s important to differentiate between an all-natural male enhancement supplement, like VigRX Plus, and the many get-hard-quick pharmaceuticals commonly known in popular culture that are prescribed for men with medical conditions.

VigRX Plus isn’t meant to be taken at or just before the time you want to get hard.

On the contrary, VigRX Plus is designed to be taken as a daily supplement. It works to reinvigorate your sexual organs and overall sexual health by supplying your body with critical vitamins, nutrients, and flavonoids.

That way, you can get and maintain an erection when and where you want. And you’ll be ready to go at the moment passion strikes.

But VigRX Plus isn’t an overnight magic pill. It will take some time and commitment to deliver you benefits.

Most users report:

Small Gains in 5-7 Days

Noticeable Gains In About 2 Weeks

Consistent Gains In 4-6 Weeks

Major Gains In 6-8 Weeks

We feel it’s critical to note in this VigRX Plus review that this supplement requires you to stay committed, meaning you must use it regularly to get the best results. If you skip a day here and there, then you’ll likely get underwhelming results.

And its benefits are cumulative. The longer you take VigRX Plus, the better your results will be. If you stop taking it altogether, your gains will slowly deteriorate.

How To Take It

VigRX Plus is simple to take. It comes in easy-to-swallow capsules that can be taken with a glass of water or food.

Just take 1 pill in the morning and 1 at night. Ideally, you should take the pills at approximately the same time every day. Doing so will allow your body to use the ingredients optimally, giving you quicker, more efficient results.

VigRX Plus Review—A Look At The Ingredients

The ingredients behind any health supplement are crucial to its effectiveness. In this section of the VigRX Plus review, we’ll give you an inside look at the compounds that make up this proprietary formula.

And while the formula is proprietary, the transparency of VigRX Plus is far superior to many other products. This fact is a massive positive for the efficacy of this supplement. As far as we can tell, they’re not hiding any “filler” ingredients like many of their competitors.

VigRX Plus consists of 10 all-natural ingredients. Clinical studies have demonstrated that they all support male sexual health. Also, VigRX Plus contains a patented black pepper derivative called BioPerine, which acts as a bioavailability enhancer. More on that shortly.

Without further ado, it’s time for this VigRX Plus review to break down the ingredient list.

Korean Red Ginseng 200mg

Sometimes called Panax Ginseng, the root of this plant has a long history of use in promoting male sexual health throughout eastern Asia.

The roots are loaded with ginsenosides, which have health benefits like:

Antioxidation

Anti-Inflammatory

Vasorelaxation

Increased Nitric Oxide Production

More simply, the compounds in Panax Ginseng roots can significantly reduce inflammation and increase blood flow, two significant factors in getting and maintaining an erection.

A clinical review in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology found current studies suggest Red Ginseng could aid in promoting enhanced erectile health.

Saw Palmetto Berry 200mg

A small palm plant (Serenoa repens) with berries that have several health benefits, the Saw Palmetto Berry is a nutrient-packed powerhouse.

Health benefits may include:

Better Prostate Health

Reduced Inflammation

Enhanced Testosterone Production

Increased Urinary Tract Function

All of these factors could play a vital role in improving sexual health for men.

A 2019 study published in Food Science and Biotechnology determined that Saw Palmetto could effectively reduce symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia or prostate inflammation, which affects more than 50% of men over 50. This finding is critical because an enlarged prostate commonly contributes to diminished erectile function and weakened orgasms in men.

Hawthorn Berry 200mg

This berry contains high concentrations of flavonoids, which can protect your tissue from oxidative stress and increase blood flow.

According to research at Mount Sinai University in New York, Hawthorn is used to:

Improve Circulatory Health

Enhance Blood Flow

Reduce Blood Pressure

A 2022 study appearing in the Swiss nutritional journal Foods stated that Hawthorn Berry potentially has many therapeutic and health benefits due to its vast anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Ginkgo Biloba Leaf 200mg

This tree, sometimes called the maidenhair tree, is one of the oldest living tree species on the planet. Its leaves have long been used in Chinese medicine to improve male sexual function. Like other ingredients in this VigRX Plus review, these leaves contain potent flavonoids.

A clinical study published in the journal Neuroscience determined that extracts of Ginkgo Biloba Leaf effectively improved the frequency of quality erections in lab animals.

Damiana Leaf 200mg

The leaves of this plant, native to Central and South America, have been used by the people of those regions to boost male sexual performance for thousands of years.

It’s been used to:

Boost Sexual Stamina

Increase Arousal

Improve Bladder Health

Upgrade Urinary Tract Health

A clinical review in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology reported that Damiana Leaf could be a powerful aphrodisiac due to its high concentration of Turnera diffusa, a compound known to heighten libido in humans.

Tribulus Terrestris Vine 150mg

This vine is indigenous to warm tropical regions in Africa. Historically, it’s been used to increase male virility and libido.

In 2017 a clinical double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, including 180 male participants, was conducted to measure whether Tribulus Terrestris could potentially improve male sexual function.

Researchers reported men receiving Tribulus Terrestris showed:

Increased Sexual Satisfaction

Enhanced Orgasmic Function

Boosted Sexual Desire

Better Overall Sex

Additionally, after 12 weeks, the study noted that Tribulus Terrestris was well received, with no reported negative side effects.

Catuaba Bark Extract 100mg

A small tree that grows in the rainforests of South America, the Catuaba has been used by indigenous tribes to promote male reproductive health for millennia. Its bark contains highly concentrated phytochemicals, which can improve several aspects of health.

According to research, it can:

Boost Mood

Improve Memory

Reduce Oxidative Stress

Relax Blood Vessels

A 2018 study on phytochemicals in Catuaba Bark determined that extracts of the tree bark could reduce fatigue and enhance stamina during strenuous physical activity.

Muira Puama Bark Extract 100mg

Muira Puama is a small plant native to the Amazon rainforest, where it’s affectionately called “potency wood” for obvious reasons. Traditionally, indigenous people would brew the bark in a tea, and well, they’d be really horny after drinking it.

A clinical study of animals printed in Andrology found that Muira Puama supplementation, combined with other natural compounds, could reduce erectile difficulties associated with age. Researchers noted that the active compounds effectively reduced oxidative stress in reproductive organs.

Cuscuta Seed Extract 50mg

The seeds of this plant, sometimes called Dodder, are rich in compounds that act as antioxidants in humans. Evidence suggests they can improve the health of several vital organs.

A clinical study published in the Journal of Endopharmacology showed that compounds in Cuscuta seeds reduced estrogen production, a hormone generally detrimental to male sexual function.

Epimedium Leaf Extract 30mg

This flowering plant, nicknamed “Horny Goat Weed”, is revered in Chinese medicine for its potent benefits.

Traditionally Epimedium Leaf was used to aid in:

Improving Sexual Function

Reducing Nerve Pain

Reducing Arthritic Pain

Increasing Energy Levels

An animal study on Epimedium Leaf Extract and its relation to sexual health determined that supplementation of Epimedium Leaf reveres symptoms of oxidative stress in testicles. As a result, subjects showed increases in sperm count and motility.

These 10 all-natural compounds make up the core of the VigRX Plus formula. However, there is another quite intriguing ingredient to discuss.

VigRX Plus Review—What is BioPerine?

The final ingredient is a US-patented bioavailability enhancer called BioPerine. BioPerine is an extract of black pepper designed to maximize the absorption of other nutrients in the human body.

You see, the human body isn’t all that great at absorbing nutritional goodness. Much of the nutrients we consume are burned up in stomach acid or expelled in the digestive process. As a result, we only get a fraction of the nutritional value we consume.

BioPerine could offer a solution to this issue.

According to a 2020 clinical review appearing in Nutrients, BioPerine effectively increased the absorption rate of iron (Fe) in humans. The review cited 3 separate studies showing a strong correlation between black pepper compounds and increased nutrient absorption.

Adding BioPerine takes an already strong ingredient list and brings it to a new level. Overall, this VigRX Plus review gives a big nod of approval in favor of the VigRX Plus formula.

VigRX Plus Review—The Clinical Trial

As we discussed above, there is a multitude of clinical studies that back the ingredients in VigRX Plus. However, even better than that—VigRX Plus was put to the test of a rigorous clinical study itself. This supplement is one of the only dietary supplements that has undergone such scrutiny, and let us tell you, the results were impressive.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study featured 78 male participants suffering from declining sexual health and erectile difficulties. Over 12 weeks, half of the men received daily doses of VigRX Plus, and the other unfortunate half received a placebo.

In concluding the study, researchers were amazed to find men receiving VigRX Plus showed:

A 71.43% Increase In Sexual Satisfaction

A 62.82% Increase In The Ability To Remain Erect

A 58.97% Increase In The Ability To Penetrate A Partner

A 47% Increase In Sexual Desire

A 22.49% Increase In Orgasm Quality

The independent research team noted that VigRX Plus was well-tolerated and effective at improving male sexual health.

These results are the ultimate seal of approval for a male sexual health supplement. VigRX Plus passed the ultimate test to be considered a contender in a world of pretenders. And that speaks volumes about this product.

VigRX Plus Review—The Money-Back Guarantee

VigRX Plus comes with a competitive money-back guarantee.

You can return any used or semi-used VigRX Plus packaging for a refund of the purchase price up to 67 days after purchase.

Give it a test drive. If you don’t like it, return it and recoup your losses. It’s risk-free.

VigRX Plus Review—Where To Buy

VigRX Plus is available for purchase at Leading Edge Health. This company has been producing and distributing high-quality health supplements for over 2 decades.

VigRX Plus Review—Pros & Cons

We like VigRX Plus. After hours of dissecting this supplement, we’ve concluded that it’s an excellent choicee. Let’s break down the pros and cons.

Pros

Contains 100% Natural Ingredients

Ingredients Are Backed By Clinical Evidence

A Clinical Trial Validated the VigRX Plus Formula Specifically

Comes With A 67-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Has No Reported Negative Side Effects

Cons

Can Only Be Bought Online

Cheaper Products Exist (Though Quality May Not Be The Same)

It’s clear to us that the pros of VigRX Plus heavily outweigh the cons. Cheaper products exist, but it’s unlikely they can match the quality of VigRX Plus. You can’t get it at your local nutritional shop. You must buy it online.

Yet, it’s safe to say that the pros overwhelmingly outweigh the cons.

VigRX Plus Review—Is It Right For You?

Our conclusion: we wholeheartedly recommend the product.

Now, it’s time to answer the ultimate question—Is it right for you?

The answer is simple—If you’re a guy experiencing declining erectile health, diminished libido, and reduced stamina, this product could be right for you.

If you want a 100% natural dietary supplement to maximize your sexual health and performance, it’s unlikely you’ll find a better product.

Thanks for reading this VigRX Plus review. And remember, there’s no time like the present. Get out there and make the most of your sex life. After all, none of us are getting any younger. The time to enjoy life is now.

