13-year-old Indiana native shows promise on the links

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Peyton Blackard is only 13-years-old but he’s already accomplished more on the golf course than many people have in a lifetime.

The kid from Fort Branch, Indiana sticks out like a sore thumb on the golf course.

It’s not often you see a kid playing as well as Peyton.

His dad Jason said, “He started coming out to Cambridge with us when he was about two, two-and-a-half. He would have the plastic clubs and when he got about 100 yards from the green, he’d jump out and hit it.”

Tom Rose, Director at Victoria National, said he could see Peyton was going to be special when he first met him.

“He had that special talent,” Rose said.

Peyton’s talent is slingshotting his young career, getting his first taste of the spotlight at just eight-years-old playing at Augusta National.

“It was awesome because their fairways were so smooth and their greens were smooth,” Peyton said.

Since then, Peyton’s passion has grown.

He said he plays about twice a day.

His dad said Peyton loves to come to the green and swing.

“It’s hard to keep track. I’m on the golf course a lot. If I’m out here, we play in the morning and then we come back later and practice so about eight or nine (hours) in one day,” Peyton said.

He said he never gets tired of it.

His biggest dream is to win the Masters.

“Every once in a while, somebody like that comes along. Who knows how far he’ll go? A lot of it’s talent, a lot of it’s desire,” Rose said.

Peyton said he gets his love of golf from his parents and his idol Tiger Woods.

“I just want to play. Just keep on playing,” Peyton said.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2019)